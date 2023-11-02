November 02, 2023 07:35

Adani Wilmar Ltd: Angshu Mallick, CEO

AdaniWilmar Q2 Reports Cons Loss Of Rs.131 cr VS PAT

Ajmera Realty: Dhaval Ajmera, Director

Key Focus Is MMR & Mumbai But Also Looking At Bangalore As A Micro Market: Ajmera Realty

AU Small Financ: Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO

Diwali Will Be Big For Us,’ Sanjay Agarwal On AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Performance

Bajaj Auto: Rakesh Sharma, ED

Top Half Of The Industry Is Outpacing The Bottom Half By 2-2.5x In Terms Of Growth: Bajaj Auto

Blue Jet Health: Shiven Arora, MD

Key Clients Would Be Global Leaders With 4 Players Holding 75% Of Mkt Share: Blue Jet Healthcare

Cera Sanitaryware: Ayush Bagla, ED

Company Plans To Increase Margin By 50-70 bps Annually: Cera Sanitaryware

MAP MY INDIA: Rohan Verma, CEO

Eye Rs 1,000 Cr Revenue Over 4-5 Years, FY24 EBITDA Margin Seen Above 40%: CE Info Systems

Greenlam Ind: Saurabh Mittal, MD & CEO

Q1 Exports Hit Due To Mundra Port Issues, Eye 20-25% Growth In FY25: Greenlam Industries

Inox Wind: Devansh Jain, Director

Today’s Deal & Internal Accruals Should Allow Us To Make Co Net Debt Free By FY24: INOX Wind

KAYNES TECHNOLO: Jairam Sampath, Whole Time Director & CFO

Going Forward Order-Flow Per Month Will Be Close To ?270 Cr: Kaynes Technology

