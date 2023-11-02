Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 02 November 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- November 02, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: GMR Power acquires 100% stake in GMR Consulting Services
GMR Power and Urban Infra has acquired 100% stake in GMR Consulting Services Limited from GMR Energy Limited (“GEL”) a subsidiary company. While GCSL is already a step down subsidiary of the Company, the proposed acquisition would make it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
- November 02, 2023 07:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Recent Interview in Researchbytes Analyst App... as of 17:46 PM Wednesday 01 November 2023
Adani Wilmar Ltd: Angshu Mallick, CEO
AdaniWilmar Q2 Reports Cons Loss Of Rs.131 cr VS PAT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rq60SY2QxDU
Ajmera Realty: Dhaval Ajmera, Director
Key Focus Is MMR & Mumbai But Also Looking At Bangalore As A Micro Market: Ajmera Realty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcQi_bQplMo
AU Small Financ: Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO
Diwali Will Be Big For Us,’ Sanjay Agarwal On AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kx6TlroNa6c
Bajaj Auto: Rakesh Sharma, ED
Top Half Of The Industry Is Outpacing The Bottom Half By 2-2.5x In Terms Of Growth: Bajaj Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ip-wroIekwQ
Blue Jet Health: Shiven Arora, MD
Key Clients Would Be Global Leaders With 4 Players Holding 75% Of Mkt Share: Blue Jet Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dOAzmsRnjA
Cera Sanitaryware: Ayush Bagla, ED
Company Plans To Increase Margin By 50-70 bps Annually: Cera Sanitaryware
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYZrpM-X9Os
MAP MY INDIA: Rohan Verma, CEO
Eye Rs 1,000 Cr Revenue Over 4-5 Years, FY24 EBITDA Margin Seen Above 40%: CE Info Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQz3A7fpX3k
Greenlam Ind: Saurabh Mittal, MD & CEO
Q1 Exports Hit Due To Mundra Port Issues, Eye 20-25% Growth In FY25: Greenlam Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMO_zbDnqLk
Inox Wind: Devansh Jain, Director
Today’s Deal & Internal Accruals Should Allow Us To Make Co Net Debt Free By FY24: INOX Wind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNNcR4KwQpw
KAYNES TECHNOLO: Jairam Sampath, Whole Time Director & CFO
Going Forward Order-Flow Per Month Will Be Close To ?270 Cr: Kaynes Technology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oheWjzZnmg
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- November 02, 2023 07:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 02.11.2023
Pre Market
Eli Lilly and Company (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Shell PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
ConocoPhillips (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
S&P Global Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Starbucks Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
The Cigna Group (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Southern Company (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Zoetis Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Duke Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Shopify Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Ferrari N.V (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Marriott International (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
ING Group, N.V (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Exelon Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Cencora Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Cenovus Energy Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Palantir Technologies Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Rockwell Automation Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Moderna Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Telecom)
Aptiv PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Quanta Services Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Targa Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
Blue Owl Capital Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Iron Mountain Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Baxter International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Ball Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Packaging)
Westlake Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Chemicals)
Fox Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Entegris Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
EPAM Systems, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Molson Coors Beverage Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
Post Market Numbers
Apple Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Stryker Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
EOG Resources, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Monster Beverage Corporation (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Atlassian Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Fortinet, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Microchip Technology Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Consolidated Edison Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Power)
Block, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Service)
SBA Communications Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Telecom)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Entertainment)
Coinbase Global, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Ventas, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Rocket Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Alliant Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector-Power)
American Homes 4 Rent (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
- November 02, 2023 07:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 02.11.2023
14.25 EURO German Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 40.7 vs 40.7)
17:30 U.K. BOE Monetary Policy (Expected: 5.25% vs 5.25%)
18:00 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 210K vs 210K)
19:30 U.S. Factory Orders m/m (Expected: 2.2% vs 1.2%)
- November 02, 2023 07:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Federal Reserve Policy Rates
Current: 5.5%
Expectations: 5.5%
Previous: 5.5%
- November 02, 2023 07:16
Stock Recommendations: L&T (Buy)
L&T reported yet another strong set of numbers with stellar 19/45 per cent YoY growth in revenue and PAT driven by better execution in P&M (projects and manufacturing) segment and profit from sale of commercial property in Hyderabad Metro project. Reported PAT is 25 per cent ahead of our estimate owing to exceptional item of profit from sale of property, adjusted for the same, PAT is largely in-line with our estimate. Overall EBITDA margins at 11 per cent are ahead of our estimates but the management has guided for lower margins in FY24 on account of legacy projects. Read More
- November 02, 2023 07:15
Stock Recommendations: GAIL India (Buy)
GAIL India (GAIL) has delivered another strong performance in Q2FY24, with EBITDA up 2x YoY to ₹3,490 croreand PAT up 56 per cent YoY to ₹2,400 crore, well ahead of our EBITDA/PAT estimates of ₹2,700 crore/₹1,800 crore. Stronger transmission earnings (buoyed by 12mmscmd YoY and 4mmscmd QoQ uptick in volumes), 40% higher tariff YoY (due to new integrated tariffs being applied from 1st Apr’23) and 4.9x YoY improvement in trading EBITDA (up 76 per cent QoQ) helped offset continued weakness in petrochemical and muted LPG earnings. Read more
- November 02, 2023 07:14
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Jindal Saw (₹435.2)
Jindal Saw’s stock price has been appreciating steadily since early 2023. It began the rally by taking support at ₹100. The uptrend is intact. Substantiating this, the stock broke out of a resistance at ₹405 early this week. It then extended the upside and made a record high of ₹453.8 on Wednesday. Read more
- November 02, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for November 02, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 02, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision boosts Asian stock markets
Asian stocks rally after Fed holds rates steady, Powell’s pragmatic stance eases investor worries
On Thursday, Asian stocks made a positive start as a result of the US Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain unchanged interest rates, which prompted buying on Wall Street. Although Chairman Powell hinted at the possibility of further tightening, the market perceived his stance as less hawkish than anticipated.
In early trading, Japan’s leading Nikkei 225 index increased by 1.43%, or 450.87 points, reaching 32,052.52, while the broader Topix index gained 0.99%, or 22.89 points, to reach 2,333.57.
South Korea’s KOSPI surged by 1.70%, or 39.06 points, to reach 2,340.62.
The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index saw a notable rise of 1.28%, or 87.40 points, bringing it to a level of 6,925.70.
- November 02, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street closes on high note as Fed keeps rates unchanged
Wall Street’s major indexes closed higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq’s 1.6% advance leading gains, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and comments from its top official fuelled investor optimism rate hikes were done even though the central bank left the door open for more.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policy makers would proceed carefully although they were not yet confident financial conditions were restrictive enough to get inflation as low as the central bank would like.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.71 points, or 0.67%, to 33,274.58, the S&P 500 gained 44.06 points, or 1.05%, to 4,237.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.23 points, or 1.64%, to 13,061.47. - Reuters
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.