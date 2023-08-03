August 03, 2023 09:51

Companies that produce pan masala, gutkha, chewing tobacco, and menthol oil will be prohibited from receiving an automated refund of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax.

This is following a suggestion from the GST Council to stop these entities from evading taxes and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom has taken this action.

Suggested by a group of ministers, led by the finance minister of Odisha, it was adopted at the Council meeting on July 11.

The restriction will be applied to 25 different products, including pan-masala, unprocessed tobacco, such as “Hookah” or “gudaku” tobacco, smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes, filter khaini, pan masala containing tobacco, and other tobacco products, according to the CBIC’s notification.

The appropriate official of the jurisdictional tax authority would still be able to authorise tax refunds for these exports in the normal course of business.