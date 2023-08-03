Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 3 August, 2023.
- August 03, 2023 10:25
IndiGo announces salary hike for pilots after record Q1 profit
IndiGo is to enhance salaries of its 4,500-plus pilots after posting a record net profit of Rs 3,090 crore in the first quarter of FY2024. The revised salary will come into effect from October.
- August 03, 2023 10:25
Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on weak global trends, foreign fund outflows
Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a weak note on Thursday, continuing to fall for the third day running, in tandem with a bearish trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 299.99 points to 65,482.79. The NSE Nifty declined 87.5 points to 19,439.05.
- August 03, 2023 10:23
Insecticides acquires he industrial site spanning
Insecticides (India) Limited has acquired the industrial site spanning approximately 58,000 square meters, located within the Industrial Area of Sotanala, Alwar, Rajasthan. The primary intention behind this acquisition is to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the Company. This would pave the way for the Company’s organic growth. The new manufacturing facility holds significant promise in terms of augmenting company’s operational capacities and enhancing its production capabilities.
- August 03, 2023 10:21
Stock of Delta Corp declines by 4.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹187.80.
- August 03, 2023 10:19
Shares of Vedanta Ltd falls by 6.74%
The stock of Vedanta Ltd falls by 6.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹253.80. The stock remains in focus on reports that Twin Star Holdings is likely to sell a 4.3 per cent stake via a block trade, seeking at least ₹4,136 crore.
- August 03, 2023 10:11
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 04 August 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Dividend Per Share Rs.5.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 408.65
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 126.55
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 332.65
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1683.25
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 400.65
Dividend Per Share Rs.12.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 430.95
Dividend Per Share Rs.40
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3621.1
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1981.95
Dividend Per Share Rs.30
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4582.25
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 711.75
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.27
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 414.8
Dividend Per Share Rs.27
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1250.95
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 365.7
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 126.5
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 89.1
EPL Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 221.5
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 106.15
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 113.35
Dividend Per Share Rs.14.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2351.45
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 329.05
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 138.65
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 384.5
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 168.5
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 438.85
Dividend Per Share Rs.11
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3492.4
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 125.2
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 144.4
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.02
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6.53
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 170.75
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 102.9
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1499.3
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 617.4
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 446.3
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 501.55
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 870.05
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 289.3
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 289.3
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 426.75
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 361.1
Dividend Per Share Rs.150
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3810.8
Dividend Per Share Rs.8.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 525.05
- August 03, 2023 09:51
From October 1, exports of tobacco, mentha oil, and pan masala will not be eligible for automated IGST refunds.
Companies that produce pan masala, gutkha, chewing tobacco, and menthol oil will be prohibited from receiving an automated refund of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax.
This is following a suggestion from the GST Council to stop these entities from evading taxes and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom has taken this action.
Suggested by a group of ministers, led by the finance minister of Odisha, it was adopted at the Council meeting on July 11.
The restriction will be applied to 25 different products, including pan-masala, unprocessed tobacco, such as “Hookah” or “gudaku” tobacco, smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes, filter khaini, pan masala containing tobacco, and other tobacco products, according to the CBIC’s notification.
The appropriate official of the jurisdictional tax authority would still be able to authorise tax refunds for these exports in the normal course of business.
- August 03, 2023 09:49
Amrutanjan Healthcare claims, malpractices done by employees of Deloitte
Amrutanjan Healthcare, which initiated forensic audit by Deloitte on a whistleblower complaint, has said few acts of personal gains by its employees were found including kickbacks from marketing vendors, leakage of confidential information, and malpractices in casual labour onboarding. The company, however, said, the findings do not have any substantial impact on its financial statements as the amounts involved are negligible.
- August 03, 2023 09:45
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9:30 am
Major gainers: Sun Pharma (2.03%); NTPC (1.53%); Bajaj Auto (1.15%); Adani Enterprises (1.04%); Dr Reddy’s (0.98%)
Major losers: Hindalco (-1.25%); Ultratech (-1.16%); UPL (-1.13%); Titan (-1.05%); Hindustan Unilever (-1.01%)
- August 03, 2023 09:29
Stock Split Dates
SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1884.40
Ex - Stock Split 04 August (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- August 03, 2023 09:28
SBFC Finance IPO opens today at Rs 54-57 price band
The Rs 1,025-crore initial public offering of SBFC Finance opens today. The offer will close on August 7. The NBFC is planning to raise Rs 1,025 crore via a public issue, which comprising a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 425 crore by the promoters.
The price band for the offer has been set at Rs 54-57
- August 03, 2023 09:27
Crude oil traded marginally higher on Thursday morning
Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Thursday morning as the data by the US EIA (Energy Information Administration) confirmed a massive decline in the crude oil inventories in that country. At 9.17 am on Thursday, October Brent oil futures were at $83.28, up by 0.10 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.55, up by 0.08 per cent.
- August 03, 2023 09:25
Ambuja Cements acquires Sanghi Industries at an enterprise value of ₹5,000 crore.
Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the diversified Adani Group, today announced the acquisition of Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.
ACL will acquire 56.74 per cent shares of SIL from its existing promoter group, Ravi Sanghi & family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.
- August 03, 2023 09:24
Bharat Dynamics Limited has handed over the first Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker of Akash
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has handed over the first Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker of Akash - Next Generation Weapon System produced at its newly commissioned Seeker Facility Centre to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Seeker is a critical and technology intensive subsystem used in Surface-to-Air Missiles and Air-to-Air Missiles for target tracking in the terminal phase.
- August 03, 2023 09:21
Gaming companies may come under pressure, as the GST Council meet did not give any relief
Gaming companies stocks such as Delta Corp, Nazara Technologies and may come under pressure, as the GST Council meet on Wednesday did not give any relief on the proposed GST.
- August 03, 2023 09:20
Bain Capital plans to sell 7.9 crore shares of the L&T Financial Holdings
L&T Financial Holdings will remain in focus amid reports that Bain Capital plans to sell 7.9 crore shares of the company in block deal. The floor price has set at Rs 128.10, against Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 129.75.
- August 03, 2023 09:16
Twin Star Holdings is likely to sell a 4.3 per cent stake via a block trade OF Vedanta
Vedanta Ltd will be in focus on reports that Twin Star Holdings is likely to sell a 4.3 per cent stake via a block trade, seeking at least Rs 4,136 crore. The shareholder may sell 16 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 258.5 apiece, representing a discount of 5 per cent on Wednesday’s closing price, the reports added.
- August 03, 2023 09:12
Fund Houses Recommendations
- GS on Sapphire Foods: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800/sh
- Macquarie on Mankind Pharma: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1450/sh
- Jefferies on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4220/sh
- Jefferies on Godrej Prop: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2050/sh
- Nomura on HPCL: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 270/sh
- Jefferies on HPCL: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 225/sh
- MS on Indigo: Maintain Overweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 2600/sh
- Jefferies on Indigo: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 2070/sh
- HSBC on Titan: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3580/sh
- Jefferies on Titan: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2650/sh
- MS on Titan: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 3190/sh
- MS on Tata Chem: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 916/sh
- HSBC on Escorts: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2400/sh
- CLSA on Ambuja: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 395/sh
- JP Morgan on Adani Wilmar: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 360/sh
- MS on M&M Fin: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 300/sh
- August 03, 2023 09:09
Stocks to watch on August 3, 2023
Vedanta, L&T Finance Holdings, Airtel, Zomato, Ether Motors, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Nazara Tech, Delta Corp, JSW Steel, Nykaa, M&M Financial, Clean Science, Dabur, GE Shipping, HCC, ICRA, Karnataka Bank, KEC Intl, LIC Housing, Sun Pharma, Piramal Pharma, Radio Khaitan, Tube Investments, Bharat Dynamics, Supriya Lifesciences.
- August 03, 2023 09:06
JSW Steel ties up with Japan’s JFE Steel to produce CRGO-grade steel.
- August 03, 2023 09:06
Reliance Infra and Reliance Power to have board meeting today
Reliance Infra and Reliance Power have called for a board meeting on August 5 for the issue of shares/warrants convertible into equity shares or by way of preferential shares.
- August 03, 2023 09:04
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has bought 25 lakh equity shares of Campus Activewear.
- August 03, 2023 09:04
Downward bias to continue for stock markets
The domestic markets are expected to open with a downward bias on Thursday as well, amid the aftershocks from Fitch’s US rating downgrade. However, analysts expect the market to settle in the later half of the day, and may attempt a recovery. Gift Nifty at 19,520 indicates a gap-down opening of about 75 points. Asian stocks were down in early trade on Thursday, tracking a sharp slide in US stocks overnight. However, US futures are up moderately in early deals on Thursday, giving a mixed signal.
- August 03, 2023 09:03
Cognizant reports 20% decline in net profit in June quarter
Cognizant reported a 20 per cent drop in net profit to $463 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as against $577 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue was $4.9 billion, a decline of 0.4 per cent year-over-year (y-o-y).
During the second quarter, there were restructuring charges of $111 million.
The company saw a decline in revenue from financial services and communication, media, and technology but an increase in healthcare and products & resources verticals.
- August 03, 2023 09:02
Stocks in F&O Ban_03.08.2023
- August 03, 2023 08:57
Stocks in News post Market closure
Unichem Laboratories Ltd: post receipt of approval of Competition Commission of India (CCI), Dr. Prakash A. Mody, Promoter of the Company, has today sold 2,35,01,440 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2 each, constituting about 33.38% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company to Ipca Laboratories Limited (Acquirer) at a price @ Rs. 402.25 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 945.35 Crores. This deal was executed through block deal mechanism of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).
- August 03, 2023 08:56
Stocks in News post Market closure
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited : Board informed that they are in receipt of Letter of Award (LOA) from M.P. POORV KSHETRA VIDYUT VITARAN CO. LTD. for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Distribution Transformer ubstation and supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. for separation of 11 KV Mix Feeders & Mix DTRs under Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (Package-13) in Sagar Circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur Company Area. the said Letter of Awards (LOA) are issued to our company in Joint Venture (J.V.) with M/s. Sakar Engitech Private Limited. Award value is Rs. 113,65,28,610/-
- August 03, 2023 08:54
Stocks in News post Market closure
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd: Company announced the opening of its new resort in Vythiri, Wayanad. This is Sterling’s 2nd resort in the bustling tourist destination of Wayanad, adding to its existing resort at Sultan Bathery. With this, Sterling’s portfolio in God’s own country extends to seven.
Gujarat Gas Ltd: Board approved Equity Investment of Rs 100 Crores (10 Crore Equity Shares ofRs 10/- each) in equity shares of GSPC LNG Limited for 7.87 % equity share.GSPC LNG Limited (GLL) is engaged in the business of LNG receiving, storage and re-gasification.
- August 03, 2023 08:51
Stocks in News post Market closure
Vardhman Special Steels Limited: Company has approved Capex amounting to Rs. 160 crores (approx.) towards increasing capacity of Rolling Mill Capacity to add 50000 TPA with in 31 march 2025.
Asian Granito India Limited: Company has acquired 91,50,000 equity shares which amounts to 61% total equity share capital of ‘Gresart Ceramica Private Limited’, Step-down Subsidiary of the Company from Amazoone Ceramics Limited which is a Material Subsidiary of the Company. For consolidation of Tiles Business in Target Company.
Comments
