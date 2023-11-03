November 03, 2023 08:10

Tata Motors: The company’s EV subsidiary signed an agreement with JLR to develop premium EVs. Tata Motors’ third-generation EVs based on the Avinya concept are to be developed on JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture platform. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility will pay a royalty fee to JLR.

Dixon Technologies: The company incorporated Dixtel Infocom for electronic manufacturing and wholesale trad

Lupin: The company announced the launch of Diazepam Rectal Gel after its wholly owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories, received approval for its ANDA from the USFDA. Diazepam Rectal Gel had estimated annual sales of $37 million in the U.S.

Bharti Airtel: The company launched ‘Airtel Advantage’—a first-of-its-kind, fully automated digital platform for global interconnect solutions.

Larsen and Toubro: The company issued and allotted 1.5 lakh, 7.58% rated, listed, unsecured, and redeemable NCDs of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore, maturing on May 2, 2025.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The board approved capacity expansion of the existing split location grinding unit at Surat by putting up an additional grinding unit of 13.50 lakh metric tonnes per annum. The expansion willrequire an investment of Rs 225 crore and will be added over a period of two years.

EIH Associated Hotels: The board approved developing a 125-room, five-star Trident Hotel at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 160 crore.

Container Corp.: The Board declared a second interim dividend for FY24 of 60%, i.e., Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 182.79 crore. The record date fixed is Nov. 16

Dream Folks: The company announced the launch of its new service, Travel SIM (E-SIM and Physical SIM), for international travellers to enjoy immediate connectivity while travelling abroad by getting a pre-activated SIM card while in their country of origin.

Bajaj Finance: The company approved raising up to Rs 1,188 crore via preferential allotment of warrants. It will allot 15.5 lakh warrants to the promoter at an issue price of Rs 7,670 per warrant.

Indian Railway Finance Corp.: The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.8 per equity share of Rs 10 each and approved the insertion of a new clause in the lease agreement of the company for rolling stock for the years 2022–23.

Thomas Cook (India): Tropiculture, a JV in Sri Lanka, allotted TCI 4,00,000 equity shares of LKR 10 each at par, which represents a 40% stake in the joint venture.

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance: In October, the company estimated overall disbursement at approximately Rs 5,250 crore. Year-to-date disbursements are at Rs 30,700 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y.

NBCC India: The company bagged two orders worth Rs 212 crore from the Haryana government for the supply of equipment to medical colleges.

KPI Energy: The company’s unit Sun Energia received order for executing wind-solar hybrid power project for 2.10 MW capacity comprising of 2.10 MW wind and 1 MW solar capacity from CTX Life Sciences.

Avenue Supermart: The company has opened a new store in Katargam, Gujarat, taking its total count to 338.

360 One Wam: The board declared a third interim dividend for FY24 of Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 1. The record date is Nov. 10.

Shilpa Medicare: The company acquired U.S.-based Pilnova Pharma as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Maruti Suzuki India: Total output for October was 1.76 lakh units, up 13% YoY. Mini and compact sub-segment output was 1.05 lakh units, down 11.2% YoY. Total passenger vehicle output was 1.73 lakh units, up 12.8% YoY.

Borosil: NCLT sanctioned a scheme of arrangement amongst Borosil, Klass Pack and Borosil Technologies.

Praveg: The company opened a new hotel under the brand name ‘Praveg’s Grand Eulogia’ in Ahmedabad. Operations at resorts in Kutch and Dholavira have started.

Ugar Sugar Works: NCLT-approved scheme of amalgamation between Ugar Theatres and Ugar Sugar Works It was informed that sugar crushing for the season 2022–23 at Jewargi Unit has started and will pick up to its full capacity in due course.