Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 03 November 2023.
- November 03, 2023 09:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Global markets renew bullish momentum amid dovish Fed; domestic gains in focus
The global market extended its previous day gains wherein it rekindled its relationship back with the bulls after the dovish comments from the US Fed Chief indicated pause on future policy rates. The latest economic data release added to the optimism about rates, with the Labour Department showing an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 28th to 217,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 212,000. Along with this, the Gift Nifty also indicates a positive start for the domestic markets today. On the commodity front, oil prices edged 1% higher after the US Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold. In other global news, the Bank of England has kept its main interest rate unchanged at the 15-year high of 5.25 per cent, as inflation across the UK is expected to fall further over the coming months. On the domestic front, markets would keep an eye on Tata Motors Ltd. today after it swung to a profit following robust India operations and JLR performance. Looking forward today, we would focus on Titan Ltd. as it release its September quarter results today.
The benchmark index gapped 50 points and traded in a narrow range of 111 points. The index closed at the brim of the previous gap-down area acting as immediate support on an indecision note. The trading session saw relatively higher volume and an improving market breadth. The zone of 19235-19330 is anticipated to continue to act as an overhead supply zone and sustenance above this resistance will bail out the buyers and attract bullish strength.
Supp: 19120-19025-18970
Res: 19235-19330-19400
Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox
- November 03, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
BANK NIFTY tested the 200 day average and witnessed minor pullback on intraday basis, filled the gap levels and closed in a doji candle.
The higher bottom structure indicates a higher bottom and the 20 day average at 43,600 will act as resistance followed by 44,200 levels.
RSI has crossed the average line and key technical indicators are reversing from the oversold levels on multiple time frames.
Bank Nifty 44,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside it has moved lower to 43,000 for the put options OI. - Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
- November 03, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK
NIFTY-50 has made higher bottoms and higher top formation and crossover of 19,400 levels will trigger fresh up move in broader markets.
On the downside the round number of 19,000 will act as support followed by 18,900 being the current week low while on the higher side the resistance range is near to 19,400 levels.
RSI is piercing upwards from its lower range trending above the average line and other key technical indicators are positively poised.
Highest call OI is at 19,200 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 19,000 for the weekly expiry. - Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
- November 03, 2023 09:10
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold edged higher following a three-day decline after the Federal Reserve hinted it may be finished with its most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades.
- November 03, 2023 09:10
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil rose 2% to $87/bbl after the Federal Reserve hinted it might be done with raising interest rates, buoying a shaky demand outlook.
- November 03, 2023 09:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities on markets outlook
Expects market to open on a strong note on account of rally in the global market after the US 10-year and 30- year bond yield fell to 1-month low and declined 10% from the recent peak along with the US Dollar Index fell to below 106 level. Gift Nifty is up 100 points or 0.5%. On the domestic front, impressive Q2 quarterly results, stable oil price, second highest GST collection to above Rs1.70 lakh cr and strong growth in October auto monthly sales data will be positive for the market sentiment.
Among the global markets, Easing US inflation and a slowing labor market, adding to investor confidence that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rate this year. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hinted it may be finished with its most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades. The S & P 500 advanced 1.9%, its biggest one-day gain since the last 6-month followed by Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite gaining nearly 2% each. European markets gained 1.5% after the Bank of England kept the interest rate at 5.25%. - Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
Apple Inc. announced impressive quarterly results but poor earning guidance pulled down the US Index future. Traders focus on metal stocks on account of rising base metal price on LME and positive for all in US Dollar Index.
- November 03, 2023 09:08
Currency Market Live Updates: USD/INR November futures range-bound with resistance at 83.30
“The USDINR 28 November futures contract traded in a tight range. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading above its moving average trend-line support level of 83.18 and RSI is fetching above 50 levels. Looking at the technical set-up, MACD is showing positive divergence but the pair is facing steep resistance above 83.30 levels. As per the daily technical chart the pair is having support at 83.18-83.05 while resistance is placed at 83.45-83.66. If the pair sustains above 83.30 levels it could show further strength towards 83.50-83.66 while support is placed at 83.18-83.05. We expect the pair to trade in the range of 83.05-83.55 in today’s session.” - Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- November 03, 2023 09:07
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil rebounds on dollar index and bond Yield movement
“Crude oil witnessed high volatility and recovered from 1-month lows in the international markets as gains in both US dollar index and bond yields were capped. Doubts over further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Fed pushed the dollar index and the U.S. 10-year bond yields lower. The dollar index slipped below 106 marks and the U.S. 10-year bond yields also slipped below 4.70%. The Bank of England also kept interest rates unchanged which supported crude oil prices. However, demand concerns from the European Union and China are restricting gains. We expect crude oil prices remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $81.30–80.50 and resistance is at $82.70-83.40 in today’s session. In INR crude oil has support at Rs6,810-6,740 while resistance at Rs 6,955-7040.” - Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- November 03, 2023 09:07
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold and silver consolidate amidst anticipation for US non-farm payrolls
“Gold and silver prices consolidated and closed on a flat note on Friday. A fall in the US Treasury bond yield and softer US Dollar aided sentiment. However, market players might turn cautious ahead of the highly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday, which are expected to show an increase of 180,000 jobs in October. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index hovered around 106.17 after bouncing off the weekly low of 105.81. The US Treasury bond yields edged lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 4.663%, the lowest level since October 13. On the other hand, the downbeat Chinese data might cap the precious metal’s upside as it is the world’s largest gold producer and consumer. We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1965-1951, while resistance is at $1998-2011. Silver has support at $22.48-22.30, while resistance is at $22.88-23.15. In INR gold has support at Rs60,620-60,450, while resistance is at Rs 61,050, 61,230. Sliver has support at Rs70,750-70,180, while resistance at Rs 71,950, 72,630.” - Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- November 03, 2023 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Positive global sentiment fuels market optimism
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“Market history tells us that sharp up moves in the market happen at unexpected times. It appears that this truism is turning out to be true. The Fed decision to hold rates and refrain from making hawkish indications has emboldened the bulls to make a strong comeback in the mother market US with S&P rising 1.9% yesterday. Good earnings numbers and expectations that the interest rate will remain stable for now and will decline in H2 of CY2024 have facilitated market recovery.
The positive global sentiments can embolden the bulls in India to stage a comeback. Since FIIs are short in the market, short covering is a possibility.
Investors should remember that the buy on dips strategy has worked in this market. It is likely to work again. High quality large-caps in financials, automobiles and capital goods are on strong wicket. Mid-cap IT is doing well.”
- November 03, 2023 08:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Strong global cues to boost Indian indices
Strong global equity market cues are likely to see key local benchmark indices start on a firm note, but Gift Nifty index giving away all its early gains could fuel volatility. The trading theme revolves around the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish comments on which the street is now betting that the Fed, which has raised rates 11 times over the past two years to the highest levels in more than two decades, is unlikely to agree on another increase. Also, falling crude oil prices and the US treasury yields plunging for a third consecutive day would boost the sentiment. -- Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
- November 03, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Key levels and scenarios: Nifty’s uptrend maintained with strong support at 19050
Benchmark indices rose sharply on the backdrop of positive global sentiment, with Nifty closing 144 points higher while Sensex up 489 points. Among sectors, all major sector indices were trading in positive territory, but the Realty index outperformed, rising over 2 per cent. Technically, the market opened with a gap up after a short-term correction and maintained a positive momentum after a strong start. On daily and intraday charts, the index has formed higher lows, supporting the uptrend from current levels. Now for positional traders, 19050/63800 will act as a key support level. Above 19175 it may retest 19235-19270/64450-64600 levels. In the best-case scenario, the Nifty could move up to 19370-19420 levels. On the other hand, an uptrend below 19050/63800 would be vulnerable. For the bank nifty 43350 could be an immediate resistance, above that it can rally up to 43550 and 43750. Expect weakness below the level of 42800 levels. - Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research, Kotak Securities
- November 03, 2023 08:51
IPO screener: ESAF Small Finance Bank issue opens today at Rs 57-60
The Rs 463-crore of Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank opens for public subscription today at a price band of Rs 57-60. The issue will close on Tuesday (November 7).
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 390.7 crore worth shares and an offer-for-sale of Rs 72.3 crore shares by ESAF Financial Holding, PNB Metlife India Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company. The offer has also reserved Rs 12.5 crore worth of shares for its employees. They will get a discount of Rs 5 each on the final issue price.
- November 03, 2023 08:25
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal on Indraprastha Gas
Indraprastha Gas (IGL)’s 2QFY24 EBITDA, at INR6.6b, came in line with our estimate. However, its PAT, at INR5.3b, delivered 24% beat. Volumes rose 3% YoY to 8.3mmscmd during the quarter.
- Management expects that ~15% of IGL’s volume may be hit due to the implementation of the recently approved Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme. Although management has kept its volume guidance unchanged at 9mmscmd as of end-FY24, the outlook for FY25 remains uncertain due to the implementation of the aforementioned scheme.
- Lack of adequate infrastructure and paucity of credible EV options (Tata Tiago being the only credible option in sub-INR1m category) remain the key challenges in implementation of the scheme. However, given the upcoming elections in Delhi in 2025, we believe the policy noise around EVs will remain high in Delhi, thereby capping the valuation upside.
- Owing to stronger-than-expected margins in 1HFY24, we raise our EBITDA/scm assumption to INR8 from 2HFY24 onwards. Subsequently, we raise our EBITDA/PAT estimates by 3%/7% for FY24 and by 13%/14% for FY25.
- We expect IGL’s volumes to grow at 5%/8% in FY24/FY25, as against an 11% CAGR during FY16-23, owing to multiple headwinds. We value the stock at 12x FY25E adj. EPS of INR25.1 and add value of JV at 25% holding company discount to arrive at our TP of INR350. We reiterate our Sell rating.
- November 03, 2023 08:24
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal on Dabur
DABUR achieved steady revenue and double-digit operating profit growth, with improvement in gross margins led by moderating inflation despite 43% increase in Ad-spends. While there has been a sequential improvement noted in urban markets, the rural market is still lagging behind. However, there are promising signs of recovery in rural sentiments.
- Digestive and home care portfolio saw strong double-digit growth, while beverages witnessed a decline due to uneven distribution of rainfall and a shift in the festive season. Leveraging synergies within the healthcare portfolio, the company expects to achieve double-digit consolidated sales growth in FY24. The success of Badshah masala (grew 16.4%) is contributing significantly to the growth momentum of the food portfolio and food business including Badshah is on track to achieve ~INR5b annual revenue.
- Legal proceedings related to the hair relaxer industry resulted in a legal charge of ~INR360m for Dabur’s US-based step-down subsidiary, Namaste LLC, during the quarter. Going forward, the anticipated legal expenses are expected to range between INR200m and INR220mn per quarter.
DABUR has demonstrated a faster rural recovery compared to the industry, with nearly half of its domestic sales originating from rural markets. Strengthening distribution infrastructure and fostering innovation are expected to further boost the company’s growth momentum. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR660 at 50x FY25E EPS.
- November 03, 2023 08:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Orient Green: Apex Ventures sold 51.59 lakh shares
- November 03, 2023 08:23
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal on Tata Motors
JLR raises FY24 EBIT margin target to ~8% from 6%
- TATA Motors (TTMT)’s 2QFY24 results significantly beat our estimates as consol. EBITDA/PAT came in at INR137.2b/INR38.6b (est. INR130.2b/ INR28.9b). The 2Q performance was driven by better-than-expect PAT in JLR/PV businesses. Its CV business was in line. Consol. net debt (auto) declined further by INR30b QoQ to INR387b.
- We upgrade our FY24E/FY25E consol. EPS by 6%/3.5% to factor in higher-than-estimated capitalization of R&D at JLR, partially offset by volume/margin cuts in both CV/PV businesses. Reiterate BUY with a Dec’25E SOTP-based TP of INR750.
- November 03, 2023 08:23
Stock Market Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Tata Motors: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 800
CLSA on Tata Motors: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 803
Nomura on Tata Motors: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 786
MS on Tata Motors: Maintain Overweigh, target price at Rs 711
MS on Apollo Hospitals: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 6101
Jefferies on Cholamandalam: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 1350/sh
HSBC on Sun Pharma: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 1315/sh.
Jefferies on LIC Housing: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 505
MS on Dabur: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 608
CLSA on Dabur: Maintain Outperform but cut target price at Rs 609
Jefferies on * Dabur:* Maintain Hold and cut target price at Rs 600
Macquarie on * Dabur:* Maintain Neutral; cut target price at Rs 590
MS on Berger Paints: Maintain Underweight, target price at Rs 479
Macquarie on Berger Paints: Maintain Underperform, target price at Rs 505
HSBC on Berger Paints: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 650
HSBC on Britannia: Maintain Hold with a target price at Rs 4700
Macquarie on Britannia: Maintain Neutral with a target price at Rs 4350
CLSA on Godrej Prop: Maintain Sell but raise target price at Rs 1520
Citi on Tata Steel: Downgrade to Sell, cut target price at Rs 100
Citi on Lal Pathlabs: Maintain Sell, target price at Rs 2290
- November 03, 2023 08:18
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold prices stagnate in Asian trading
Gold prices were largely flat in early Asian hours on Friday, as investors looked forward to the U.S. October non-farm payrolls report later in the day for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
Spot gold was almost flat at $1,985.09 per ounce and U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,992.40.
* Bullion has declined 1% so far in the week after three consecutive weekly gains. Prices rose above the key $2,000-per-ounce level last week on safe-haven demand amid growing unrest in the Middle East.
* Spot silver slipped 0.3% to $22.68 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $921.02 and palladium climbed 1.5% to $1,116.57. - Reuters
- November 03, 2023 08:11
Stock Market Updates: Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Jaiprakash Associates.
Ex-date Interim Dividend: Asian Paints, NTPC, RailTel, Route Mobile, Symphony.
Record-date Interim Dividend: Asian Paints, Symphony.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Apollo Micro Systems, Jaiprakash Associates.
- November 03, 2023 08:11
Stock Market Updates: Bulk Deals
Orient Green Power: Apex Ventures sold 51.59 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 15 apiece.
Minda Corp: Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance bought 13.78 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 330.94 apiece.
- November 03, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch Today
Tata Motors: The company’s EV subsidiary signed an agreement with JLR to develop premium EVs. Tata Motors’ third-generation EVs based on the Avinya concept are to be developed on JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture platform. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility will pay a royalty fee to JLR.
Dixon Technologies: The company incorporated Dixtel Infocom for electronic manufacturing and wholesale trad
Lupin: The company announced the launch of Diazepam Rectal Gel after its wholly owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories, received approval for its ANDA from the USFDA. Diazepam Rectal Gel had estimated annual sales of $37 million in the U.S.
Bharti Airtel: The company launched ‘Airtel Advantage’—a first-of-its-kind, fully automated digital platform for global interconnect solutions.
Larsen and Toubro: The company issued and allotted 1.5 lakh, 7.58% rated, listed, unsecured, and redeemable NCDs of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore, maturing on May 2, 2025.
JK Lakshmi Cement: The board approved capacity expansion of the existing split location grinding unit at Surat by putting up an additional grinding unit of 13.50 lakh metric tonnes per annum. The expansion willrequire an investment of Rs 225 crore and will be added over a period of two years.
EIH Associated Hotels: The board approved developing a 125-room, five-star Trident Hotel at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 160 crore.
Container Corp.: The Board declared a second interim dividend for FY24 of 60%, i.e., Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 182.79 crore. The record date fixed is Nov. 16
Dream Folks: The company announced the launch of its new service, Travel SIM (E-SIM and Physical SIM), for international travellers to enjoy immediate connectivity while travelling abroad by getting a pre-activated SIM card while in their country of origin.
Bajaj Finance: The company approved raising up to Rs 1,188 crore via preferential allotment of warrants. It will allot 15.5 lakh warrants to the promoter at an issue price of Rs 7,670 per warrant.
Indian Railway Finance Corp.: The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.8 per equity share of Rs 10 each and approved the insertion of a new clause in the lease agreement of the company for rolling stock for the years 2022–23.
Thomas Cook (India): Tropiculture, a JV in Sri Lanka, allotted TCI 4,00,000 equity shares of LKR 10 each at par, which represents a 40% stake in the joint venture.
Mahindra & Mahindra Finance: In October, the company estimated overall disbursement at approximately Rs 5,250 crore. Year-to-date disbursements are at Rs 30,700 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y.
NBCC India: The company bagged two orders worth Rs 212 crore from the Haryana government for the supply of equipment to medical colleges.
KPI Energy: The company’s unit Sun Energia received order for executing wind-solar hybrid power project for 2.10 MW capacity comprising of 2.10 MW wind and 1 MW solar capacity from CTX Life Sciences.
Avenue Supermart: The company has opened a new store in Katargam, Gujarat, taking its total count to 338.
360 One Wam: The board declared a third interim dividend for FY24 of Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 1. The record date is Nov. 10.
Shilpa Medicare: The company acquired U.S.-based Pilnova Pharma as a wholly owned subsidiary.
Maruti Suzuki India: Total output for October was 1.76 lakh units, up 13% YoY. Mini and compact sub-segment output was 1.05 lakh units, down 11.2% YoY. Total passenger vehicle output was 1.73 lakh units, up 12.8% YoY.
Borosil: NCLT sanctioned a scheme of arrangement amongst Borosil, Klass Pack and Borosil Technologies.
Praveg: The company opened a new hotel under the brand name ‘Praveg’s Grand Eulogia’ in Ahmedabad. Operations at resorts in Kutch and Dholavira have started.
Ugar Sugar Works: NCLT-approved scheme of amalgamation between Ugar Theatres and Ugar Sugar Works It was informed that sugar crushing for the season 2022–23 at Jewargi Unit has started and will pick up to its full capacity in due course.
- November 03, 2023 08:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings Post Market Hours
Tata Motors Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.1% at Rs 1,05,128 crore vs. Rs 79,611 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,109.59 crore).
Ebitda up 147.1% at Rs 13,767 crore vs. Rs 5,572 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,766.26 crore).
Margin at 13.1% vs. 6.99% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.70%).
Reported profit at Rs 3,832 crore vs. loss of Rs 898 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,519.61 crore).
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 96.7 crore vs. Rs 90.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.75 crore).
Ebitda up 81.3% at Rs 20 crore vs. Rs 11.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22.4 crore).
Margin at 20.9% vs. 12.38% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.90%).
Profit up 9.4% at Rs 7.8 crore vs. Rs 7 crore (Bloomberg estimate net: Rs 11.45 crore).
Indian Energy Exchange Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 109 crore vs. Rs 95.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 109.5 crore)
Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 91.9 crore vs. Rs 78.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 90.95 crore).
Margin at 84.72% vs. 82.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 83.10%).
Reported profit up 21.4% at Rs 86.5 crore vs. Rs 71.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 79 crore).
Kalpataru Projects International Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 4,518 crore vs. Rs 3,798 crore.
Ebitda up 6% at Rs 370 crore vs. Rs 349 crore. Margin at 8.18% vs. 9.18%.
Reported profit down 8.2% at Rs 90 crore vs. Rs 98 crore.
JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.6% at Rs 1,574.5 crore vs. Rs 1,373.6 crore.
Ebitda up 32.5% at Rs 217.3 crore vs. Rs 164 crore.
Margin at 13.8% vs. 11.9%.
Reported profit up 43% at Rs 45 crore vs. Rs 31.5 crore.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.24% at Rs 1,305 crore vs. Rs 1,228 crore.
Ebitda up 11.8% at Rs 202 crore vs. Rs 181 crore.
Margin at 15.5% vs. 14.7%.
Reported profit down 5.5% at Rs 77.9 crore vs. Rs 82.5 crore.
EIH Associated Hotels Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 0.41% at Rs 58.77 crore vs. Rs 58.53 crore.
Ebitda down 93.17% at Rs 45 lakh vs. Rs 6.58 crore.
Margin at 0.76% vs. 11.24%.
Reported loss at Rs 91 lakh vs. profit of Rs 2.6 crore.
KSB Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.7% at Rs 563.7 crore vs. Rs 431.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 504 crore).
Ebitda up 29.9% at Rs 70.3 crore vs. Rs 54.1 crore.
Margin at 12.47% vs. 12.54%.
Reported profit up 28.5% at Rs 50.1 crore vs. Rs 39 crore (Bloomberg estimate net: Rs 56 crore).
Indian Railway Finance Corp. Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 16.5% at Rs 6,767.5 crore vs. Rs 5,810.4 crore.
Reported profit down 9.6% at Rs 1,549.9 crore vs. Rs 1,714.3 crore.
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 1,131.2 crore vs. Rs 899.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 618.15 crore).
Ebitda up 30.7% at Rs 244.8 crore vs. Rs 187.4 crore.
Margin at 21.6% vs. 20.8%
Net profit up 66.4% at Rs 164.3 crore vs Rs 98.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 62.45 crore).
Container Corp. Of India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.5% at Rs 2,194.9 crore vs. Rs 1,986 crore.
Ebitda up 7.8% at Rs 546.5 crore vs. Rs 506.8 crore.
Margin at 24.9% vs. 25.5%.
Net profit up 21.3% at Rs 368.5 crore vs. Rs 303.8 crore.
360 One Wam Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income down 6.9% at Rs 284.8 crore vs. Rs 305.8 crore.
Reported profit down 16.9% at Rs 219.4 crore vs. Rs 263.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 183.3 crore).
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 15.8% at Rs 308.7 crore vs. Rs 266.5 crore.
Ebitda up 36.6% at Rs 35.6 crore vs. Rs 26.1 crore.
Margin at 11.5% vs. 9.8%.
Reported profit up 29.9% at Rs 26.2 crore vs. Rs 20.2 crore.
NOCIL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.9% at Rs 350.9 crore vs. Rs 389 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 423.5 crore).
Ebitda down 28.3% at Rs 44 crore vs. Rs 61.5 crore.
Margin at 12.6% vs. 15.8%.
Reported profit down 25.2% at Rs 26.9 crore vs. Rs 35.9 crore.
Linc Q2 FY24 (YoY) Revenue up 3.3% at Rs 131.21 crore vs. Rs 126.9 crore.
Ebitda down 19.2% at Rs 12.6 crore vs. Rs 15.6 crore.
Margin at 9.6% vs. 12.25%.
Net profit down 19.4% at Rs 7.7 crore vs. Rs 9.5 crore.
Sheela Foam Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.2% at Rs 613 crore vs. Rs 683 crore.
Ebitda down 15.4% at Rs 66.2 crore vs. Rs 78.3 crore.
Margin at 10.79% vs. 11.46%.
Net profit down 17.3% at Rs 44.3 crore vs. Rs 53.6 crore.
Prataap Snacks Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 5.2% at Rs 433.7 crore vs. Rs 457.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 384 crore).
Ebitda up 71.7% at Rs 37.9 crore vs. Rs 22.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30 crore).
Margin at 8.7% vs. 4.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.80%).
Net profit at Rs 16.5 crore vs. Rs 3.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10.5 crore).
Bombay Dyeing Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 40.9% at Rs 440.6 crore vs. Rs 745.2 crore.
Ebitda up 90.3% at Rs 15.5 crore vs. Rs 8.14 crore.
Margin at 3.5% vs. 1%.
Reported loss at Rs 51.9 crore vs. loss of Rs 93 crore.
Gujarat Gas Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 3,845.4 crore vs. Rs 3,781.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,868.2 crore).
Ebitda up 28% at Rs 496.6 crore vs. Rs 388 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 457.9 crore).
Margin at 12.9% vs. 10.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.80%).
Reported profit up 37.2% at Rs 296.3 crore vs. Rs 216 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 246.4 crore).
Chemplast Sanmar Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.3% at Rs 987.7 crore vs. Rs 1,194.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 962.73 crore).
Ebitda down 53.3% at Rs 45.95 crore vs. Rs 98.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36 crore).
Margin at 4.7% vs. 8.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.70%.)
Reported profit down 32.4% at Rs 26.05 crore vs. Rs 38.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 17.83 crore).
- November 03, 2023 08:09
Sectoral Outlook: Kotak Institutional Equities report on Automobiles & Components: Mixed bag
Domestic PV and 2W wholesale volumes witnessed double-digit yoy growth, driven by channel filling ahead of Diwali. However, the CV and tractor segments’ volumes came in below our expectations. The tractor segment’s volumes witnessed mid-single digit decline yoy and the CV segment’s volumes also declined sequentially in October 2023. The export segment’s recovery remains muted, especially in the 2W segment
- November 03, 2023 08:08
Stock Recommendations: Keynote Capital on Indraprastha Gas
In Q2 FY24, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported a sales volume growth of 3% on a YoY basis. Due to the normalization of gas prices, the Company had passed on the cost to customers, leading to a de-growth in topline by 3% on a YoY basis. Despite a decline of 5% in Revenue per SCM on a YoY basis, the Company was able to see a significant improvement in EBITDA per SCM, which surged by 21% on a YoY basis, reaching to ~Rs. 8.6. We believe, the Delhi Government’s EV transition policy related to aggregators’ mandate for transitioning to EV will have an adverse effect on the Company’s business as it accountsfor 15% of CNG volumes.
- November 03, 2023 08:08
Share Market Live Updates: Ayana Renewable Power tops Asia and ranks in global top 3 for ESG in renewable energy
Ayana Renewable Power, India’s leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) backed by NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund), BII (British International Investment), and GGEF (Green Growth Equity Fund), has been ranked 1st in Asia and among the top 3 companies globally in the renewable energy sector by ISS ESG, setting a new benchmark for ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) standards in the sector.
- November 03, 2023 08:06
- November 03, 2023 08:06
Stock Recommendations: Prabhudas Lilladher on KEC International
We revise our FY24/25E by -14.8%/-9%, factoring in higher interest cost amid higher interest rates and higher debt levels. KEC International (KEC) reported healthy performance with consolidated revenue growth of 10.7% YoY despite slippages and EBITDA margins expansion of 1728bps YoY to 6.1% (to further improve from H2FY23 onwards) with completion of low margin legacy orders, stabilizing supply chain constraints and healthy SAE brazil performance. Interest cost as % of sales was at higher level at ~4% due to higher interest rates and increase in net debt (Rs44.9bn vs Rs35.5bn in Q2FY23). Management maintained its FY24 guidance of ~Rs200bn revenue with EBITDA margins of ~7% (with downside risk 20-30bps). Management is confident to meets its order inflow guidance of Rs250bn (~Rs90bn orders received YTD), driven by strong domestic as well as international pipeline.
- November 03, 2023 08:05
Sectoral Recommendations: Emkay Global on Cement sector
Our channel checks suggest that pan-India average cement prices increased to Rs393/bag (+Rs14/bag MoM) in Oct-23. An uptick was witnessed across all regions (except the East and central India), with prices increasing by Rs15-30/bag. The South accounted for a larger part of the hike, with prices in TN increasing by Rs35-40/bag. Our channel checks indicate that demand in Oct-23 may have grown in the high-teens YoY (at a high single-digit MoM), mainly owing to the low base effect and a late Diwali this year (vs in Oct-22 last year). Accordingly, the Oct-Nov-23 combined volume growth will provide a better picture, in our view. Companies are likely to announce price hikes of Rs10-15/bag across regions, for Nov-23. Absorption of such hikes will be limited as we believe that the announcement is mainly to support current price levels. Sustenance of price hikes post the festive season will be a key monitorable. Our top-picks: UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cement.
- November 03, 2023 08:05
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Hero MotoCorp
HMCL’s Q2 performance was healthy and broadly along expected lines, highlighted by underlying ICE margin at 15% (implying a ~90bps hit from EVs with reported EBITDA at 14.1%, up 260bps YoY/30bps QoQ). The festive season has started well for 2Ws, with HMCL witnessing ~15% YoY growth during the festive season so far. Valuations at ~12.8x its FY26 P/E and ~5.9% dividend yield are attractive amid the return of the rural-demand cycle (post 3-4 years of elongated challenges) and multiple initiatives being undertaken for addressing strategic portfolio gaps (particularly in premium motorcycles). We have marginally tweaked our FY24E/FY25E/FY26E EPS by 1%. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs4,020/share (unchanged 16x P/E on FY26E Core EPS and value of investments/cash at ~Rs500/share)
- November 03, 2023 08:04
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Sapphire Foods
In line with peers, Sapphire reported weak SSG print at 0%/-20% for KFC/PH that drove a 7% EBITDA miss on estimates. Near-term commentary was muted, on shift of veg-consumption days to Q3 and sporting events in the base as well—a negative read-through for peers, in our view. Sapphire remains confident of 20-25% EBITDA CAGR in KFC over FY23-26 and revival efforts are under way for PH, with product innovation, store refurbishments and import of kitchen management solution Dragon Tail from Yum! Brands (USA). Company also expects gradual normalization of the spike in competitive intensity with low RoIs for smaller pizza-franchisees. Sri-Lanka is seeing encouraging recovery from the macro-led trough. We clip FY24-26E EBITDA by 7-11%, on subdued demand trend. Stock has seen a 1M correction of ~10%. We maintain BUY, with TP pruned to Rs1,550/share, on significant valuation gap of 30-35% with peers, despite similar performance and improving growth prospects in Sri-Lanka.
- November 03, 2023 08:04
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Tata Motors
TTMT’s consol. 2Q results missed our estimates due to weakness in JLR (on temporary production constraints for RR driving the poor mix/lower margin). Guidance for JLR EBIT margin, though, has been raised to 8% for FY24 (6% earlier; 8% in 1H), as the production run-rate is likely to gradually improve in 3Q/4Q with normalizing mix and FCF of GBP1.25bn in 2H. We believe domestic CV volume will peak in FY24, but our margin outlook stays resilient, given pricing discipline/benign commodity prices. Also, two new SUV launches are expected to drive performance in the India PV business 1QFY25 onwards. TTMT reiterated guidance for deleveraging the balance sheet (BS), to be net-debt-free for India business by FY24-end and for JLR by FY25-end. We maintain BUY, with new SOTP-based TP of Rs760 (Rs750 earlier) and unchanged estimates.
- November 03, 2023 08:04
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Dabur Q2
We maintain our positive stance on Dabur India, encouraged by its diversified portfolio, which management is geared to leverage better, with improvement in the demand scenario. Q2FY24 topline grew 7%, with 3%/10% growth in the India/international business. Gross margin expansion of 295bps YoY absorbs the higher A&P spends (up 43% YoY) and litigation costs in USA (of Rs360mn), resulting in ~50bps expansion in EBITDA margin to 20.6%. Given the margin recovery, we forecast higher spend on brands; this would enhance brands’ growth prospects. Recent innovations have fared well, set to aid incremental growth. H2 performance is likely to be better vs H1, on a low base and clustering of festivals—expected to be a better season. We cut FY24E earnings by 2%, based on the H1 show; maintain BUY with Sep-24E TP of Rs650/sh (46x P/E).
- November 03, 2023 08:03
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Zee Entertainment
Zee’s stock rallied over 12% last week, after a decline of ~15% from Aug (post NCLT merger approval) to Oct, when the market also took a fall. A major portion of this rally has come post SAT’s order, setting aside SEBI’s ruling, which had restricted Punit Goenka from holding Directorial position or KMP in any listed company, including Zee. After an uncertain period regarding top management of the merged entity, the market believes Punit Goenka’s return is positive owing to perception of his superior execution skills. This order paves the way for his appointment as MD of the merged entity and minimizes the risk of further delay of the merger. We now expect re-listing of the merged entity in Jan-24. The stock trades at 8.4x Sep-25 broadcasting EV/EBITDA, which is reasonable. We maintain BUY, with TP of Rs335/sh (9.5x Sep-25E broadcasting EV/EBITDA), with a comprehensive review under way, owing to the merger
- November 03, 2023 08:02
IPO Watch: Kerala’s ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens at Rs 57-60 price band
The Rs 463-crore of Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank opens for public subscription today at a price band of Rs 57-60. The issue will close on Tuesday (November 7).
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 390.7 crore worth shares and an offer-for-sale of Rs 72.3 crore shares by ESAF Financial Holding, PNB Metlife India Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company. The offer has also reserved Rs 12.5 crore worth of shares for its employees. They will get a discount of Rs 5 each on the final issue price.
- November 03, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: Praveg opened a new hotel under the brand name ‘Praveg’s Grand Eulogia’ in Ahmedabad
- November 03, 2023 08:01
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors JLR raises FY24 EBIT margin guidance to 8% from 6% earlier
- November 03, 2023 08:01
Stocks to Watch: Bondada Engineering bags Rs 1.375 crore orders from Bharti Airtel for GI pole projects
Bondada Engineering Limited has received Rs 1.375 crore work orders from Bharti Airtel for Hot Dipped Galvanised without Base PR raise for GI pole, and Supply of hot Dipped Galvanised without Base.
- November 03, 2023 07:59
Stocks to Watch: NBCC’s arm HSCC bags Rs 212 crore order from Haryana
NBCC India said that HSCC (India) Limited, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, has received word order worth Rs 212 crore from the Directorate General, Medical and Education Research, Haryana.
- November 03, 2023 07:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Results Calendar
Aditya Birla Capital, Aegis Logistics, Amarjothi, Spinning, Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Gear, Chambal Fertilizers, Cigniti, CL Educate, Cochin Minerals, Crompton Greaves Consumer, EIH Hotel, Escorts, GIC Housing Finance, GMR Power, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Agro, IDFC, IFB Agro, India Glycols, Indigo Paints, Interglobe Aviation(Indigo), JSW Infrastructure, JM Financial, Krsnaa MRF, MSTC, Navkar Corp, Orient Electric, Ponni Erode, Patel Engineering, Prime Focus, Shipping Corporation, Titan Company, Thermax, TTK Healthcare, UCO Bank, Whirlpool of India and Zomato,
- November 03, 2023 07:57
Share Market Live Updates: L&T to divest 100% stake in L&T Infrastructure Engineering
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced the divestment of its 100 per cent stake in L&T Infrastructure Engineering Limited, a provider of standalone engineering consultancy services for the infrastructure sector in India. The stake has been acquired by STUP Consultants Private Limited, a subsidiary of Assystem SA of France. The transaction is currently pending completion of customary closing conditions and is expected to be concluded before January 15, 2024.
- November 03, 2023 07:56
Share Market Live Updates: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals to expand soda ash & ammonium chloride production
The Board of directors of the Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals has considered and approved capacity expansion for the production of Soda Ash from 100000 MTPA to 225000 MTPA & Ammonium Chloride 85000 MTPA to 210000 MTPA at an investment cost of Rs 300 crore, which will be met through Borrowing and Internal accruals partially
- November 03, 2023 07:55
Share Market Live Updates: Binny Ltd: Saranga Investments acquires 41.25 Lakh shares via pledge invocation
Binny Ltd said that Saranga Investments and Consultancy Private Limited has acquired 41.25 lakh shares belongs to Mohan Breweries and Distilleries Limited in Binny Limited through the invocation of the Pledge of shares from November 1.
- November 03, 2023 07:53
IPO Watch: Mamaearth IPO subscribed 7.6 times
Despite noise in the social media, the initial public offering of Honasa Consumer saw a strong response and subscribed 7.61 times on Thursday, the final day of bidding. The ₹1,701-crore initial public offering from the owners of famous Mamaearth outlets, received bids for 22 crore shares against an offer of about 2.9 crore shares. Retail investors and non-institutions, who remained on the sidelines during the first two days of offer, participated on the last day. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 1.35 times and that of non-institutions 4.02 times.
- November 03, 2023 07:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 3, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Titan, Zomato, Bharat Dynamics, GMR Power, Escorts, Indigo, JSW Infra, L&T, Vedanta, Shilpa Medicare, Dilip Buildcon, M&M Finance, Paisalo, Benny, Britannia, Tuticorin Alkali, SJS Enterprises, NBCC India, Bondada, KPI Green Energy
- November 03, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Today: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 03-Nov-2023
GNFC
- November 03, 2023 07:39
Stock Insights: Why the Jindal Steel stock lost 8% post Q2 results
Jindal Steel announced its results late on Tuesday with a miss on estimates and a slip in indicative timeline for its upcoming capex projects. Considering that volume growth as well as earnings growth assumptions baked in so far have moved further away due to the capex being pushed, the stock lost 7.8 per cent on Wednesday. This apart, the fact that costs could go up in the coming quarter too, could have played spoilsport. Read more
- November 03, 2023 07:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 03.11.2023
Japan @ Market Holiday
10:30 INDIA S&P Global Service PMI (Expected: 60.2 vs 61.0)
17:30 U.S. FOMC Member Barr Speaks
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 3.8% vs 3.8%)
18:00 U.S. Non- Farm Employment Change (Expected: 179K vs 336K)
18:00 U.S. Average Hourly Earnings m/m (Expected: 0.3% vs 0.2%)
19:30 U.S. ISM Services PMI (Expected: 53.0 vs 53.6)
- November 03, 2023 07:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 03.11.2023
Enbridge Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Sempra (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Dominion Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Gartner, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
TELUS Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Consumer Staples)
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Liberty Media Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Magna International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Corebridge Financial Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
- November 03, 2023 07:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading guide for November 03, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 03, 2023 07:09
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: REC (₹302.6)
REC’s stock crossed over the resistance at ₹296 on Thursday. It also closed above ₹300-mark. The stock, which faced selling pressure in the second half of October, took support at ₹260 last week and rebounded. The rally is strengthened by the breakout which happened on Thursday. Read more
- November 03, 2023 07:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian equities surge on upbeat global sentiment
On Thursday, both U.S. and global stock markets experienced a robust rally, driven by investor optimism that the global central banks are nearing the conclusion of their interest rate hike cycle. This positive momentum sets the stage for a promising finish to the week in the Asian markets on Friday. Investors are now eagerly anticipating the commencement and extent of the forthcoming easing cycles.
South Korea’s KOSPI experienced a 0.74% increase, adding 17.32 points to reach 2,360.44. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index is trading steadily with a gain of 1.25%, equal to 86.40 points, at 6,986.10.
- November 03, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street indexes rally on bets of peak US interest rates, strong earnings
Wall Street’s three main stock indexes rallied nearly 2% on Thursday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve has reached the end of its interest rate hiking campaign and a batch of upbeat quarterly financial updates added to the bullish mood.
The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday as expected, and while Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to further tightening he also acknowledged the impact of a recent surge in bond yields on the economy.
The comments, viewed as hints that the central bank is done with its rate hikes, sent longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbling, which supported stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564.5 points, or 1.7%, to 33,839.08, the S&P 500 gained 79.92 points, or 1.89%, at 4,317.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.72 points, or 1.78%, at 13,294.19. - Reuters
