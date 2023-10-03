Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 03 October 2023.
- October 03, 2023 10:41
Stock watch: Kalpataru Projects International stock rises by 3.64% on NSE, trading at ₹654.55. The company had recently bagged an order worth ₹1,016 crore.
- October 03, 2023 10:39
Crude oil down as dollar strengthens, bond yields rise to 16-year high
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning following a strong US dollar and surging US bond yields.
At 9.52 a.m. on Tuesday, December Brent oil futures were at $89.84, down by 0.96 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $88.17, down by 0.73 per cent.
October crude oil futures were trading at ₹7353 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during initial trading against the previous close of ₹7542, down by 2.51 per cent; and November futures were trading at ₹7239 as against the previous close of ₹7413, down by 2.35 per cent. Read more
- October 03, 2023 10:37
Stock market live updates: NMDC announces iron ore prices:
i) Lump Ore @ ₹5,200 per tonne
ii) Fines @ ₹4,460 per tonne.
The stock inches up by 0.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹149.35.
- October 03, 2023 10:34
Stock market live updates: Steel Strips Wheels posts record monthly net turnover of ₹401.88 crore, shares up over 1%
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd has achieved its highest ever monthly net turnover of ₹401.88 crore in September 2023, against ₹359.78 crore in September 2022, recording a growth of 11.70 per cent y-o-y. The stock rose by 1.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹282.55.
- October 03, 2023 10:31
Post-listing view on JSW Infrastructure and Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd, writes:
JSW Infrastructure IPO
JSW Infrastructure, a division of the JSW Group, made its debut on the stock markets on October 3, 2023, by listing at Rs 147.45 per share, around 24% higher than its IPO price of Rs 119.
The IPO was subscribed 37.37 times, which is a strong indication of investor interest. The company’s fundamentals are also strong, with consistent revenue and profit growth in recent years. Additionally, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing Indian economy. Overall, the listing of JSW Infrastructure was a success. The company’s strong fundamentals and good subscription levels were positive factors for this. Investors who participated in the IPO can hold on to their shares for the long term.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO
Manoj Vaibhav Gems and Jewels made its debut on the stock markets today, and witnessed almost flat listing at Rs 213.5 per share, compared with its IPO price of Rs. 215.The IPO received a muted response, and it was subscribed to only 2.25 times. This could be due to a number of factors, including the high IPO price, the company’s relatively small size, and the competitive jewelry market. Overall, the listing of Manoj Vaibhav Gems and Jewels was in line with expectations. Investors who received allotments in the IPO should consider exiting their position.
- October 03, 2023 10:25
Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on sustained foreign fund outflows
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and sluggish Asian market cues.
A fall in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also dragged the benchmark indices lower.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 347.09 points to 65,481.32. The Nifty declined 117.3 points to 19,521.
Among the Sensex firms, Maruti, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ITC, Reliance Industries and NTPC were the major laggards. Read more
- October 03, 2023 10:20
Stock market Live updates: Mahanagar Gas stock surges by 5.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,087.
- October 03, 2023 10:14
L&T Construction secures Dahisar-Bhayander bridge project
L&T Construction’s Transportation Infrastructure business unit has been awarded the Dahisar-Bhayander Bridge project in Mumbai by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The project involves the construction of a 4.5-km-long bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander, which would substantially reduce the travel time of over 45 minutes between the two locations.
The bridge will feature two distinct carriageways, along with a multi-level interchange at both Dahisar and Bhayander, for smooth entry and exit. Additionally, the project will include two large navigational spans spanning across the creek. In parallel, L&T is engaged in the execution of two packages for the Mumbai Coastal Road projects, also commissioned by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).
However, shares were down by 0.65 per cent at Rs 3,002.20 at 10 am on the BSE
- October 03, 2023 10:07
Shares Markets Live Updates: MICL’s shares up on project completion
Man Infraconstruction Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.71 per cent after the company announced the delivery of two towering residential structures, Tower ‘D’ and Tower ‘E’, ahead of schedule, in the O2 project located in Mulund West, Mumbai. The possession of these residences is set to commence from October 2023.
- October 03, 2023 10:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: FMCG companies to give distributors flexibility in selecting stock keeping unit size packs
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies will offer distributors flexibility in selecting Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) size packs.
Earlier, the All India Consumer Products Distributors’ Federation (AICPDF) had raised concerns about the distribution of lower-priced SKUs that were targeted at the rural market.
- October 03, 2023 10:03
Share Market Live Updates: EaseMyTrip becomes official travel partner for CARS24 Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023; stock up 1.97%
EaseMyTrip has announced partnership with the CARS24 Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 as the official travel partner. The stock rises by 1.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹41.35.
- October 03, 2023 10:02
Share Market Live Updates: L&T’s Transportation Infrastructure unit wins Mumbai bridge project; stock dips 0.72%
The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has received work order from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for construction of 4.5 Km long bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander. The project will significantly reduce the travel time between Dahisar and Bhayander which currently takes more than 45 minutes.
L&T stock slides down by 0.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,001.90.
- October 03, 2023 09:52
Share Market Live Updates: SML Isuzu stock rises 4.08% as September sales show growth
SML Isuzu stock surges by 4.08% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,228.15. The company sold 872 units in September 2023 as against 752 units in the previous year.
- October 03, 2023 09:49
Share Market Live Updates: Ramkrishna Forgings declines 1.03% after board approves ₹1,000 crore equity issuance
Ramkrishna Forgings stock declines by 1.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹637.15, following the board’s approval to raise ₹1,000 crore by issuance of equity shares through QIP.
- October 03, 2023 09:46
Share Market Live Updates: Hero Motocorp stock declines by 1.03% on NSE, trading at ₹3,025.90.
Hero Motocorp stock declines by 1.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,025.90.
- October 03, 2023 09:46
Share Market Live Updates: RVNL stock rises 2.54% on bagging order from Himachal Pradesh
RVNL stock rises by 2.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹173.75, after bagging order from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd worth over ₹1,097 crore.
- October 03, 2023 09:45
Share Market Live Updates: Trejhara Solutions completes sale of Interact DX business to Aurionpro Solutions
Trejhara Solutions Ltd has completed the sale of Interactive Communication business (Interact DX) to Aurionpro Solutions Ltd on September 30, 2023.
- October 03, 2023 09:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Global Business News Highlights
1)The US avoided a government shutdown hours before the deadline on Saturday after the Congress passed a stopgap funding bill. The temporary measure allows the US government to keep federal agencies running for 45 more days. The bill was also passed by the Senate and will now head to US President Joe Biden, who will sign it into law.
2)The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s gauge of the 10-year term premium became positive on Monday, after having been negative for most of the past seven years, reflecting steep increases in longer-maturity Treasury yields. The index estimates the amount by which Treasury yields exceed the expected path of short-term rates.
3)The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the second quarter of 2023, unchanged from the previous estimate, and compared to an upwardly revised 2.2% growth in the first quarter.
4)US initial jobless claims increased to 204000 in the week ending September 23 of 2023 from 202000 in the previous week.
5)US PCE prices decreased to 2.50% in the second quarter of 2023 from 4.10% in the first quarter of 2023, while core PCE prices decreased to 3.70% from 4.90%
6)US 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) yield, a proxy for real yields, which rose to new fourteen-year highs at 2.236%, a level last seen in July 2009.
7)US House Price Index advanced 4.6% on year in July, compared to upwardly revised 3.2% growth in June.
8)The US government’s Commodity Futures Trading Commission has ordered Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan to pay a total of $53 million to settle charges of swap reporting failures and other violations, the agency said. JPMorgan, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs will pay civil monetary penalties of $15 million, $8 million and $30 million, respectively.
9)US New Home Sales demand dropped to 675K vs. expectations of 700K and the former release of 714K. The US Conference Board reported Consumer Confidence Index declined to 103.00 from 108.7 in August as households worry about the Fed’s ‘higher for longer’ interest rates plot.
10)German inflation rose by 4.3% YoY in September from 6.4% in August, its lowest level since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, signaling what could be the beginning of the end for the high inflation that has weighed heavily on Europe’s largest economy.
11)Eurozone’s Headline inflation for September came in lower than expected at 4.3% (consensus was 4.5%), according to first estimates by Eurostat. Core inflation is estimated to be at 4.5% (vs. 4.8% expected and vs. 5.3% August).
12)UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2023 than the previous quarter, revealed the Office for National Statistics in its data on Friday.
13)Japan unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.7% on year in August, compared to July
14)Japan leading economic index rose to 108.2 in July from 108.8 in June while coincident index eased to 114.2 in July from 115.6
15)FTSE Russell said it will keep South Korea on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index. Korean authorities are undertaking initiatives to improve the structure and accessibility of its capital markets which require local laws and regulations to be amended and may not be complete until 2024.
- October 03, 2023 09:44
Stock Market Live Updates: India Business News Highlights
1)The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the State Governments/Union Territories (UTs), announces that the quantum of total market borrowings by the State Governments/UTs for the quarter October – December 2023, is expected to be ₹2,37,263 Crore.
2)After reviewing the cash position of the Central Government, the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, hereby, notifies the calendar for issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2023, is expected to be INR 3,12,000 Crore.
3)The Reserve Bank of India has announced that the central government plans to borrow Rs 6.55 trillion ($78.72 billion) through bonds from the market between October and March. This borrowing plan includes the introduction of a new 50-year tenor bond in response to market demand. The government also plans to issue green bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore.
4)It has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, that the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the second half of the financial year 2023-24 (October 2023 to March 2024) will be ₹50,000 crore.
5)The Reserve bank of India (RBI) Thursday released the external debt data of India which rose marginally to USD 629.1 billion at June-end 2023, although the debt-GDP ratio declined to 18.6%. The external debt recorded an increase of USD 4.7 billion over USD 624.3 billion at end-March 2023, the RBI data said.
6)The growth of India’s eight core sectors hit a 14-month high of 12.1% in August, as per the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The production of cement rose the most among all industries at 18.9% YoY, followed by the production of coal, electricity and steel. The core sector growth in July was 8.4%
7)India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight week and were at a four-month low of $590.70 billion as of Sept. 22, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.
8)India’s fiscal deficit for the first five months of the financial year that started April 1 was 6.43 trillion rupees, 36% of the estimate for the whole year, government data showed on Friday.
9)Life Insurance Corporation of India, the country’s largest insurer, has stepped up federal and state debt purchases to reduce capital volatility, according to sources and market participants, also helping lower government borrowing costs.
10)Global index provider FTSE Russell said on Friday it would not yet include India in a government bond index, a week after JPMorgan said India would be part of its influential GBI- EM index suite starting next year.
11)India’s current account deficit in Q1FY24 widened to USD 9.2 billion (1.1% percent of GDP) as compared to USD 1.3 billion (0.2% per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter.
12)Net claims of non-residents on India rose by $12.1 billion during Q1:2023-24 and stood at $379.7 billion as at end June, as per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on India’s International Investment Position (IIP).
13)Global brokerage firm Nomura on Wednesday upgraded the Indian equity market, which hit all-time high earlier in the month, to overweight status even as it believes that valuations may remain expensive.
14)India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections surged to nearly Rs 1.63 lakh crore in September 2023, a growth of 10 percent on a year-on-year basis, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, October 1.
15)Starting from October 1, 2023, Indian residents investing in foreign assets will be subject to a Tax Collected at Source (TCS) of 20% on foreign remittances exceeding Rs 7 lakh. This change in tax regulations will impact those investing in international stocks or planning to acquire real estate abroad.
16)The Ministry of Finance on Friday raised the interest rate on five-year recurring deposit scheme to 6.7% from 6.5% for the December quarter. It retained the rates for all other small savings schemes. According to a Department of Economic Affairs circular, the interest rate on savings deposit has been retained at 4% and on the one-year term deposit at 6.9%.
- October 03, 2023 09:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Weekly Market Update (25th September 2023 – 29th September 2023)
•Fixed Income
The New 10 Year Benchmark GOI 7.18 2033 traded between 7.12% - 7.24% during this week
Old 10 Year Benchmark GOI 7.26 2033 traded between 7.14% – 7.28% during this week, tracking movement in Crude Oil, Currency and US Treasury Yields
•Auction Highlights
RBI conducted the Auction for G-sec, SDL and T-Bill for the aggregated amount of INR 39,000 Crore, INR 27,000 Crore and INR 24,000 Crore respectively.
G-sec:
6.99% GS 2026 (99.33/7.2802%)
7.17% GS 2030 (99.54/7.2584%)
7.18% GS 2037 (99.55/7.3360%)
7.25% GS 2063 (97.35/7.4578%)
SDL Cutoff:
06 Years: MP 7.48%
07 Years: CH 7.49%
08 Years: BI 7.52%, GJ 7.45%
10 Years: GA 7.49%, HR 7.47%, RJ 7.46%
12 Years: HR 7.48%, MN 7.59%, PN 7.49%
15 Years: MP 7.46%
16 Years: KL 7.45%, WB 7.46%
19 Years: WB 7.44%
21 Years: MP 7.45%, RJ 7.45%
26 Years: RJ 7.43%
30 Years: TN 7.43%
Reissue of 6.92% Tamil Nadu SDL 2046 issued on December 01, 2021 at 94.07 / 7.4602
T-Bill Cutoff:
091 Days: INR 10000 Crore 98.3173/ 6.8648%
182 Days: INR 8000 Crore 96.5911/ 7.0778%
364 Days: INR 6000 Crore 93.4010/ 7.0846%\u0009
•Commodities:
1)Brent Crude Oil: $91.80-$97.69 (Per barrel)
2)WTI Crude Oil: $88.19-$95.03 (Per barrel)
3)Gold: INR 5,820-INR 5,995 24 Carat (1 Gram)
4)Silver: INR 73,500-INR 74,700 (1 KG)
•US Treasury Yield:
1)US 2 Year Treasury: 5.01%-5.16%
2)US 5 Years Treasury: 4.55%-4.74%
3)US 10 Years Treasury: 4.44%-4.68%
•Corporate Bond Highlights:
AAA 5 Years PSU Bond traded between 7.65%-7.68% this week.
AAA 10 Years Private Bond traded between 7.62%-7.70% this week.
•New Issuances:
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development
Ratings: AAA/ Stable by CRISIL & ICRA
Issue Size: 1000 + 2000 Cr
Maturity Date: 27/09/2028
Allocated 1040.5 Crs at 7.63%
Rural Electrification Corporation Limited
Ratings: AAA by CRISIL & AA+ by CARE
Issue Size: 400 + 1600 Cr
Call Date: 30/09/2033
Allocated 1090 Crs at 8.03%
The Tata Power Company Limited
Ratings: AA by CRISIL & India Rating
Issue Size: 300 + 700 Crs
Maturity Date: 29/03/2032
Allocated 1000 Crs at 7.7150%
ICICI Bank Limited
Ratings: AAA/ Stable by CRISIL & ICRA
Issue Size: 1000 +3000 Crs
Maturity Date: 29/09/2033
Allocated 4000 Crs at 7.85%
Canara Bank
Ratings: AAA Stable” by CARE and “AAA/Stable” by IRRPL
Issue Size: 1000 + 4000 Cr
Maturity Date: 27/09/2033
Allocated 5000 Crs at 7.54%
Punjab National Bank
Ratings: AA+ Stable” by CARE and “AA+/Stable” by IRRPL
Issue Size: 500 + 2500 Cr
Call Date: 27/09/2028
Allocated 3000 Crs at 8.59%
Shree Cements Limited
Ratings: AAA/stable by CRISIL & CARE
Issue Size: 350 + 350 Cr
Maturity Date: 16/10/2030
Allocated 1465 Crs at 7.80%
HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited
Ratings: AAA/stable by CRISIL & ICRA
Issue Size: 320 + 0 Crs
Maturity Date: 26/09/2033
Allocated 320 Crs at 8.15%
- October 03, 2023 09:41
Share Market Live Updates: Kamat hotels slips below Rs 200
- October 03, 2023 09:41
Share Market Live Updates: Vedanta stock rises 2.27% after board approves demerger plan
Vedanta stock rises by 2.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹227.60, after the company’s board approved a demerger plan into five entities in a 1:1 vertical split.
- October 03, 2023 09:40
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto September sales data
BAJAJ AUTO: SEP TOTAL SALES 3,92,558
3,94,747 UNITS (YOY); 3,41,648 UNITS (MOM
- October 03, 2023 09:33
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 am
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Asian Paints (1.54%); Ultratech (1.39%); Hindustan Unilever (1.03%); HCL Tech (0.77%); M&M (0.54%)
Major losers:
Eicher Motors (-3.69%); ONGC (-3.36%); Hindalco (-2.55%); Maruti (-1.87%); SBI (-1.25%)
- October 03, 2023 09:33
Stocks to Watch: Man Infraconstruction
Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL) delivers two 47 storey tall residential towers measuring 3.6 lakh sq feet in “Atmosphere O2” project located in Mulund West, Mumbai well before given timeline.
- October 03, 2023 09:32
Stocks to Watch: Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank Ltd has completed migration of its core banking system and internet banking to a new platform.
- October 03, 2023 09:32
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil futures decline amid strong US dollar
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning following a strong US dollar and surging US bond yields. At 9.18 am on Tuesday, December Brent oil futures were at $89.86, down by 0.94 per cent; and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $88.11, down by 0.80 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹7347 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹7542, down by 2.59 per cent; and November futures were trading at ₹7241 as against the previous close of ₹7413, down by 2.32 per cent.
- October 03, 2023 09:31
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp September sales up 3%
Hero Motorcop Ltd sold 536,499 units in the month of September 2023. The company registered a growth of more than 3% over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal when it sold 519,980 units in the month of September 2022.
- October 03, 2023 09:30
Commodities Market Live Updates: China raises gold holdings
China raised gold holdings by 28.927 tonnes to 2,165.474 tonnes in August
- October 03, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Economy Watch: Kharif sowing up despite monsoon variability, concerns emerge over delayed crop output estimates
Kharif sowing has increased across several crops despite uneven spread of monsoon.
Major kharif crops that have seen an increase in acreage include paddy (rice), sugarcane, maize, ragi, bajra (millets), and soybean.
The government has not yet released the production estimates for kharif crops, which is typically done before the season’s end, said Kedia Commodities.
Speculation is growing that there may be a drop in output for several crops, such as pulses and cotton, this year. The delay in official forecasts has raised concerns about its potential impact on prices.
The total area under all kharif crops increased slightly by 0.2 per cent to reach 1,107.15 lakh hectares (lh) compared to 1,104.79 lh in the previous year.
The area under paddy (rice) witnessed a significant increase of 1.9 per cent with Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states contributing to the growth. However, some states reported lower paddy acreage.
Pulses acreage decreased by 4 per cent, while oilseeds acreage was down by 1.6 per cent. Groundnut planting saw a notable decline, while soybean acreage slightly increased.
The area under coarse and nutri cereals, including maize and bajra, increased by 1.8 per cent . However, jowar acreage was down 8.5 per cent year-on-year.
Cotton acreage decreased by 3 per cent, while jute/mesta cultivation saw a 5.6 per cent decline.
Sugarcane acreage experienced significant growth, with a 7.6 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
- October 03, 2023 09:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bell: Indian indices follow global trend, open in the red
The equity benchmark indices started the day in the red on Tuesday, following the lead of global peers. Despite robust microeconomic activity as reflected in GST collections, analysts express concerns that elevated interest rates internationally could impede the inflow of foreign funds into the Indian stock markets.
At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex, comprising 30 shares, fell by 278.38 points to reach 65,550.03. The NSE Nifty also dipped by 83.50 points to 19,554.80.
Among the gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, Adani Ports, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, and Adani Enterprises . On the other hand, laggards included Eicher Motors, ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Consumer, and SBI Life.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, most equities were trading lower in the early session on Tuesday.
September marked a clear reversal in the behavior of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted that after three months of sustained buying, FPIs became net sellers in September, offloading stocks worth Rs. 26,689 crore in the cash market.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd, emphasized that while global cues continue to influence local market trends, attention is shifting to the RBI’s monetary policy announcement scheduled for Friday. Despite expectations of unchanged interest rates in the market, global concerns such as the rising US dollar index, increasing bond yields, and surging crude oil prices weigh on investors’ minds. Furthermore, persistent FII selling in emerging markets, including India, during September has had a negative impact on the markets. If FII outflows accelerate, the markets could enter an extended downward spiral as overseas investors seek safety in dollar securities.
In the commodity market, several significant developments have occurred:
Gold has reached its lowest point in seven months.
Silver has touched its lowest level in over a year and a half.
Platinum is nearing a one-year low.
Brent crude oil has seen its fourth consecutive session of decline.
Crude oil has slid for the fourth consecutive session.
Copper has hit a four-month low.
Tin has slumped to its lowest point in five months.
Cotton futures have experienced a slight decrease.
Rubber futures are moving closer to their highest levels in seven months.
- October 03, 2023 09:13
Technical Analysis: Nifty faces short-term upside potential amidst Asian sentiment
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
“A weak start is seen on the back of a negative sentiment across most of the Asian gauges, even as intra-day volatility will continue to dictate the trading session. The Nifty failed consistently at 19725-19750 levels while finding support below the levels of 19600. Based on the technical formation, we believe that the market is due for a short-term upward pullback in the near term. It has formed a long-legged doji formation, which could invite trending activity on either side. Below 19490, the index could fall to 19400 or 19200 levels. On the other hand, above 19750, it could move to 19900-20000 levels. The real trend will emerge only if indices manage to cross the levels of 20250. Regarding Bank Nifty, 44750 would be the crucial resistance level. As long as it trades below the same, weak sentiment will continue and it may slip to 44100-43800. Conversely, a new uptrend is possible only after the breakout of 44750 and may rise further to 45000-45200 levels.”
- October 03, 2023 09:06
Commodity Market live Update Highlights
Gold Sinks to 7-Month Lows
Silver at More Than 1-1/2 Year Lows
Platinum Approaches 1-Year Low
Brent Slides for Fourth Straight Session
Oil Slides for Fourth Straight Session
Copper Falls to 4-Month Low
Tin Slumps to 5-Month Low
Cotton Futures Ease
Rubber Futures Head Towards 7-Month Highs
- October 03, 2023 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian markets expected to open lower amid global uncertainty
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.
Indian markets could open lower, in line with mostly negative Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Oct 02
U.S. stocks finished mostly down Friday, after investors weighed the latest data from the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge at the tail end of a turbulent month for stocks. Optimism in the markets faded as traders were left to contend with the prospect of a government shutdown and interest rates staying put at their highest in decades. For the week, the Dow fell 1.3%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.1% gain. All three benchmarks booked both monthly and quarterly losses.
In the US, the PCE, or personal-consumption expenditures, index showed that core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.1% in August. That was a lower-than-expected increase, while the year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 3.9%. But rising energy prices pushed upward on the headline PCE price index, which rose 0.4% in August, its biggest increase in seven months.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 2.4 basis points on Friday to 4.572%, although it remained near 16-year highs reached earlier this week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
In other economic data on Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated that personal income rose 0.4% in August while consumer spending also increased 0.4%.
The Indian Government on Friday hiked special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to Rs 12,100 per tonne with effect from September 30. In the last fortnightly review on September 15, the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 10,000 per tonne. Besides, the SAED or duty on the export of diesel will be cut to Rs 5 per litre, from Rs 5.50 per litre currently. The duty on jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) will be reduced to Rs 2.5 per litre effective Saturday, from Rs 3.5 per litre currently. The SAED on petrol will continue at nil. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.
India’s eight core sectors posted a growth of 12.1 percent in August, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on September 29. At 12.1 percent, the growth in India’s eight key infrastructure industries - coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilisers, refinery products, and natural gas - last month is the highest in 14 months, spurred on by a favourable base effect. The figure for July has been revised upwards to 8.4 percent from 8.0 percent. In August 2022, core sector growth was 4.2 percent. For April-August, growth in core sector output is 7.7 percent compared to 10.0 percent in the first five months of 2022-23.
The jump in core sector growth in August was because of double-digit increases in the output of five of the eight industries: cement (18.9 percent), coal (17.9 percent), electricity (14.9 percent), steel (10.9 percent), and natural gas (10.0 percent).
The Indian Government’s fiscal deficit widened to Rs 6.43 lakh crore in April-August from Rs 6.06 lakh crore in April-July period, data released by the Controller General of Accounts on September 29 showed. At Rs 6.43 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for the first five months of the current financial year accounts for 36.0 percent of the full-year target of Rs 17.87 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit for April-August 2022 was 32.6 percent of the target for 2022-23.
- October 03, 2023 09:03
Share Market Live Updates: Shreyas Shipping delisting: Withdrawal and counteroffer bidding windows open
Shreyas Shipping Delisting withdrawal window for shareholders opens today October 3-16 and counteroffer bidding starts October 11-17.
The promoter of the company Transworld Holdings has made an open offer through their banker NovaaOne Capital on September 28, wherein THL had decided to make a counter offer at a price of Rs 400. The withdrawal window for public shareholders (who tendered their shares during the reverse book building process) is open between October 3-16 and counter offer bidding period for public shareholders to bid their shares at Rs 400 will start from October 11 and end on October 17
- October 03, 2023 09:02
Share Market Live Updates: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings 03-Oct-23
ADVLIFE
General
ALKA
General
GOODLUCK
Issue Of Warrants
HCKKVENTURE
General
KLBRENG-B
Preferential Issue of shares;General
KRRAIL
General
NECCLTD
Rights Issue;General
RISHDIGA
General
SPANDANA
General
UNIMOVR
Right Issue of Equity Shares
- October 03, 2023 09:01
Stocks to Watch: Ashok Leyland September sales figures
Ashok Leyland sales figures
Total M&HCV
11960
(10475)
LCV
6233
(6024)
year on year figures
- October 03, 2023 09:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian stock market poised for gap-down opening amid global factors
The Indian stock market indexes are likely to see a gap-down opening today after returning from a holiday. Shares declined in Asia after hawkish signaling from the Federal Reserve fueled a volatile session for the S&P 500. US stocks finished mixed Monday as comments from Federal Reserve officials gave investors reason to expect restrictive policy to continue. Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling to a three-week low in the previous session on a strengthening U.S. dollar and traders taking some money off the table from the last quarter’s chunky gains. As per provisional figures, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold shares worth net Rs. 1685.70 crore and Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth net Rs.2751.49 Crore on 29th September 2023. -- SMC Global
- October 03, 2023 08:59
IPO Watch: Fortis subsidiary Agilus Diagnostics files DRHP
Fortis subsidiary Agilus Diagnostics Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus With SEBI
- October 03, 2023 08:58
Share Market Live Updates: MGL/GUJ Gas/IGL in focus
MGL/GUJ Gas/IGL in focus as Govt Sets Domestic Natural Gas Price higher At $9.20/mBtu For Oct Vs $8.60/mBtu In Sept
- October 03, 2023 08:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Market Outlook: Mixed cues for October amid foreign selling and rising dollar
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“There are mixed cues for the October series, which historically has been a good month for markets. The major negative for the near-term will continue to be the sustained FII selling, which touched Rs 26689 crores in the cash market in September. The dollar index rising above 107 and the US 10-year bond yield at 16-year high of 4.68 % are major headwinds for the market since FIIs are likely to continue selling in response to the rising dollar and US bond yields. But, on the positive side, the bulls will be emboldened to buy on the back of the tailwind of the 5% crash in Brent crude prices. Bullish DIIs and retail investors will lend support to the market. In the near-term these negative and positive factors can be expected to swing the market to and fro.”
- October 03, 2023 08:57
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil prices face pressure amid dollar strength and pipeline developments
Both international oil benchmarks initially showed signs of uptick, but eventually gave up gains in a similar trend seen on Friday. With the U.S. dollar reaching fresh ten-month highs against a basket of peer currencies, commodity prices, including oil, have come under pressure thus making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies.Oil prices are also under pressure as a key oil pipeline between Iraq and Turkey appears ready for operations this week. This development could lead to additional oil flows and potentially ease global supply constraints. Markets are looking ahead to an OPEC+ meeting scheduled for the week. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $86.10–85.40 and resistance is at $87.90–88.50 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,350-7,240, while resistance is at Rs7,640–7,720.-- Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- October 03, 2023 08:56
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold and silver prices hit lows amid dollar strength and rate hike speculation
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
Gold and silver prices were sharply lower in the last two trading sessions, with Comex December gold futures hitting a 10-month low and December silver futures a 6.5-month low amid a stronger U.S. dollar and heightened speculation over interest rate hike. Market participants face conflicting cues from the Federal Reserve on the trajectory of interest rate hikes.Following expectations of a potential rate hike, the dollar has clocked a 10-month high, thus exacerbating bullion woes. Simultaneously, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have retraced from a 15-year peak. Given the existing climate of rate uncertainty and a strong dollar, the immediate outlook for gold and silver remains bearish. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1802-1792 while resistance is at $1832-1848. Silver has support at $20.60-20.45, while resistance is at $21.02-21.22. In INR terms gold has support at Rs56,110, 55,740. while resistance is at Rs56,880, 57,150. Silver has support at Rs65,800-65,150, while resistance is at Rs67,440–68,350.
- October 03, 2023 08:54
Stocks to Watch: VST Tillers
VST Tillers’ Power Tiller Sales (GU) up 1.1 per cent At 2,092Units Vs 2,070 Units (YoY)
- October 03, 2023 08:54
Stocks to Watch: Eicher Motors
Eicher Motors sales including joint venture up 8.6% at 7198 units vs 6631 units YoY. Royal Enfield sales down 4 per cent YoY at 78,580 Units Vs 82,097 Units
- October 03, 2023 08:54
Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports
Adani Ports & SEZ - September cargo volumes recorded a 26% YoY jump: 1H cargo at lifetime high of around 203 MMT
- October 03, 2023 08:53
Share Market Live Updates: Brokerages stock recommendations
MS on Shriram Fin: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 2200
MS on Ultratech: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 9300
Jefferies on MGL: Upgrade to Buy, target price at Rs 1320
CLSA on HUL: Upgrade to Buy, target price at Rs 3135
Jefferies on Concor: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 825
Emkay on Dabur: Initiate Buy, target price at Rs 650
Incred on Avalon Tech: Initiate Add, target price at Rs 750
Incred on Amber: Initiate Add, target price at Rs 3760
Incred on Cyient DLM: Initiate Add, target price at Rs 880
Incred on PGEL: Initiate Add, target price at Rs 2200
Incred on Kaynes: Initiate Add, target price at Rs 2800
Incred on Dixon: Initiate Add, target price at Rs 6165
Incred on Syrma: Initiate Add, target price at Rs 700
Incred on IKIO: Initiate Add, target price at Rs 375
CLSA on Vedanta: Upgrade to outperform, target price at Rs 230
Citi on Vedanta: Maintain Sell, target price at Rs 225
Investec on Vedanta: Maintain Sell, target price at Rs 180
MS on MCX: Maintain Underweight, target price at Rs 1270
- October 03, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Updates: September auto sales data of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and M&M
Tata Motors domestic sales up 2% at 82,023 units Vs 80,633 units YoY
Maruti Suzuki sales up 3.9% at 181,343 units vs 176,306 units YoY
M&M’s domestic sales at 42,034 units vs 47,100 units YoY
- October 03, 2023 08:48
Share Market Live Today: Stocks to Watch
Mastek Limited : Company has received a favourable Order from the Hon. High Court of Gujarat quashing the notices / revisions u/s 154 and u/s 263 of the Income tax Act, 1961 proposed to be made by the Tax departmentfor AY 2008-09, AY 2009-10, AY 2011-12, AY 2012-13 and AY 2013-14.
Cosmo First Limited : Company has reported payment fraud of about Euro 0.9 million perpetuated against it by compromised business emails of the service provider. This has been reported to the Netherland police and is under investigation.
Reliance Infrastructure Limited : High Court at Calcutta has pronounced judgment in a petition filed by Damodar Valley Corporation (“DVC”) challenging the Arbitration award dated 21.12.2019 of ~ Rs 1,250 crore (“Award”) passed in favour of the Company, in respect of the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project, wherein DVC was directed by Arbitral Tribunal to pay Rs 896 crore and return Bank Guarantees of Rs. 354 crore. The Hon’ble High Court, except for certain issues, has upheld majority of the Award to the extent of ~Rs 1,354 crore including interest till date and includes Bank Guarantees of Rs. 354 crore which were returned by DVC to the Company at the direction of Arbitral Tribunal.
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited : Company has executed the agreement to sell on Friday, September 29, 2023 of one of the asset of the Company i.e. a property located at Flat No. B4-0105, First Floor, Tower B-4, La Vida, Sector 112-113, Village Bajghera, Tehsil & District Gurgaon, Haryana.
CAPTAIN POLYPLAST LTD : Board has approved purchase of industrial land near Ahmedabad. This land will be used for setting up new manufacturing capacity in future as per business requirement. The company has identified suitable land for the same and acquisition of the land will be concluded soon. The company will use funds from internal accruals and bank financing for completing the purchase
Cantabil Retail India Limited : company has opened 7 New Showrooms/ Shops at different location in India during the month of September 2023. Now total number of Showrooms/ Shops of the Company stands at 482.
Astra Microwave Products Ltd : Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited, our Joint Venture company, has bagged Rs.96.49 crores worth of order on 29th September, 2023 from Indian Air Force for supply of B-KITS, TESTERS AND TRAINER SPECIFIC A-KITS FOR SDR SETS OF MIG-29 UPGRADED AIRCRAFT
Triton Valves Limited : Company informed that a patent has been granted to the patentee for an invention entitled A MOLDING APPARATUS AND A METHOD THEREOF as disclosed in the above mentioned application for the term of 20 years from the 10th day of May 2018 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act,1970
Visaka Industries Limited : The Hon’ble Commercial Court, Ranga Reddy Court vide order dt.22.09.2023 passed orders attaching the Bank account and Moveable properties of HCA. HCA filed Civil Revision Petion No.2920 of 2023 before Hon’ble High Court of Telangana to stay attachment orders passed by Commercial Court, Ranga Reddy. After hearing both sides on 29.09.2023 the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana passed conditional stay order directing HCA to deposit a sum of Rs.17.50 crores within six weeks and also directed HCA not to transfer/alienate the properties in favour of third parties.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited : Company Announces acquisition of Oliver Engineering, expands its casting capacity
Quint Digital Media Limited : Board approved Memorandum of Association (“MOA”) to explore business opportunities in the field of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and related IT activities and fields
AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited : AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drug for sale or for distribution in Form CT-20 from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for Palivizumab (Synagis) solution for injection 100 mg/ml
Southern Magnesium and Chemicals Limited : company has received an order for supply of Magnesium Powder for an estimated contract value of Rs. 70.80 Lakhs which is to be delivered by Nov/Dec’ 2023.
Yarn Syndicate Limited : Company had considered and approved the execution of Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement between M/s. Stitched Textiles Limited, Ahmedabad, (hereinafter referred as “First Party”) and our Company i.e. M/s. Yarn Syndicate Limited, Kolkata (hereinafter referred as “Second Party”), pertaining to subscription, allotment and issuance of 6,30,00,000 Equity shares at Rs. 3.15/- per share by way of investment of Rs. 19,84,50,000/- by our Company in M/s. Stitched Textiles Limited.
SML ISUZU LIMITED : Company informed that to cover the increase in input cost due to implementation of the Fire Alarm and Protection System (FAPS) and also general inflation, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its vehicles (both Trucks & Buses) with effect from 1 st October & Board informed that Show Cause Notice has been issued by GST Authority for the period July 2017 to December 2022 proposing tax demand of Rs. 1.75 crores along with applicable interest/penalty in the matter of classification of goods.The Company will file a reply to the Show Cause Notice before the Adjudicating Authority
Redington Limited : Company has received an Income Tax notice along with an Assessment Order (“Order”) for the assessment year 2020-21 from the Income Tax Department, raising a demand of Rs.233.66 Crores (including interest).
TVS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED : Company’s proposal for sale of 4.5% equity stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks Private Limited, an associate company of the Company.In this connection, we would like to inform you that, Company has completed the transaction.
KENVI JEWELS LIMITED : Company will have a stall set up in the forthcoming exhibition of Gujarat Gold Jewellery Show to be held on 11th to 13th October at Helipad Exhibition Centre, Near Jilla Panchayat, Sector 17, Gandhinagar, Gujarat
CRISIL Limited : Company have been completed (100% completion) i.e., September 30, 2023 and consequently, Bridge To India Energy Private Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The final consideration for the acquisition, after closing adjustments, amounts to Rs. 7.56 crore
MedPlus Health Services Limited : Board meeting to be held on 05 oct 2023 to Consider for Fund raise in multiple ways
NEOGEN CHEMICALS LIMITED : Board meeting to be held on 05 oct 2023 to Consider for Fund raise in multiple ways
Himalaya Food International Ltd : Board approved Fund raising of an amount not exceeding Rs. 40,00,00,000/- , through Rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on Record Date (to be notified subsequently) The purpose for which rights issue is approved
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited : CRISIL has revised its outlook on the bank facilities of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (“Company”) from “CRISIL A/Stable” to “CRISIL A+/Stable”
Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited :Company has decided to withdraw the Record date (i.e. 5th October, 2023) as intimated to the Stock Exchange via announcement dated 23rd September, 2023. Further, the Board has decided not to proceed with Sub-division/ Split of Equity shares of the Company and Equity share of the Company will have face value of Rs. 2/-
The Indian Link Chain Manufactures Ltd : Company approved Alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from one equity share having face value of Rs. 100/- each, fully paid-up into 10 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/-
Hero MotoCorp Ltd/TVS Motors/Eicher Motors/Tata Motors/Ashok Leyland/Mahindra: Business Numbers
RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LIMITED : company accorded their consent for Splitting/ sub-division of Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each.
NTPC LTD : Board approved norms and due approvals, Talaipalli Coal Mining Project, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs. of 01.10.2023.
Adani Energy Solutions Limited : Mumbai’s unique and first ever 400 KV connection established, with commissioning of a double circuit transmission line by Adani Energy Solutions Limited This line was languishing for more than a decade and got awarded to Adani in 2021 through bidding. Mumbai is now 400 KV national grid Integrated Adani commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line
Banco Products (India) Limited : Nederlandse Radiateuren Fabriek B.V. (NRF), a wholly owned subsidiary company.NRF opens new 12,700 m2 warehouse in Valencia
APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS LIMITED : Board proposes to set up a state-of-the-art defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad subject to approval by the Board of Directors of the Company. The company intends to perform Bhumi Pooja for the plant during upcoming Dusshera and plans to complete within nine months. The company has estimated total investment in the upcoming ventures to be around Rs 150 crores.
COAL INDIA LTD : CIL’s output up 11.3% in H1 FY 2024; supplies to power plants surge by10 MTs
Shri Dinesh Mills Limited : Company has executed Term Sheet on 2nd October, 2023 for sale of surplus Industrial land admeasuring 16208 sq. meters situated at Village: Atladra, Vadodara for a consideration of Rs. 45,75,00.000. The sale Deed will be executed as per the terms & conditions of the above referred Term Sheet.
Paushak Limited : Board informed that in order to carry out annual maintenance of plants, electrical installations and other utilities, the Company is proposing to undertake shutdown of its various manufacturing facilities in a phased manner from 2nd October, 2023 to 27th October, 2023
- October 03, 2023 08:47
Stocks to Watch: Granules India
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED : Company Received ANDA Approval for Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets ,Granules have a total of 60 ANDA approvals from the US FDA (58 final and 2 tentative approvals) Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets are indicated for the treatment of Hypertension to lower blood pressure and Reduce risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy
- October 03, 2023 08:46
Stocks to Watch: Inspirisys Solutions
Inspirisys Solutions Limited : Company received a Show Cause Notice dated 29th September, 2023 from the Office of Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (SGST), Gurugram through Email .Demand has been raised vide Show Cause Notice dated 29th September, 2023 towards GST liabilities basis the details provided therein for the period from 2017 to 2018. A potential demand of Rs.47 Lakhs has been put forth which is subject to the outcome of the matter.
- October 03, 2023 08:46
Stocks to Watch: Ramkrishna Forgings
Ramkrishna Forgings Limited : Board approved raising funds up to Rs. 1,000 Crores by way of issuance of equity shares through Qualified Institutional placement (“QIP”), in accordance ith the applicable laws including the SEBI
- October 03, 2023 08:46
Stocks to Watch: Aditya Vision
Aditya Vision Limited : The Company has opened its 130th showroom at Bus Stand Road, Araria- 854311, Bihar
- October 03, 2023 08:46
Stocks to Watch: TIps Industries
Tips Industries Limited : company has successfully defended against commercial appeals filed by by WYNK Ltd and Bharati Airtel Ltd.
- October 03, 2023 08:45
Stocks to Watch: Essar Shipping
Essar Shipping Limited : Board approved disinvestment in Overseas Direct Investments (ODI) and sale of shares of wholly owned subsidiary Companies (herein referred as “WOS”) namely:
a. Energy II Limited, Bermuda
b. Essar Shipping DMCC, Dubai
c. OGD Services Holdings Limited, Mauritius
- October 03, 2023 08:45
Stocks to Watch: Godrej Agrovet
Godrej Agrovet Limited : Company to set up Integrated Palm Oil Complex in Telangana To invest INR 300 Crore over the next 3-4 years
- October 03, 2023 08:45
Stocks to Watch: Panorama Studios International
Panorama Studios International Ltd : Company has entered into an agreement with Super Cassettes Industries Pvt. Ltd. (T-Series) for production of upcoming movie name RAID 2 starring by Ajay Devgn and others, which will be directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.RAID 2 is the sequel to RAID, a super blockbuster film released in 2018. The film will be going on floor around the end of November 2023.
- October 03, 2023 08:44
Stocks to Watch: Suven Pharmaceuticals
Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited : Advent International (“Advent”), one of the world’s largest and most experienced private equity investors, today announced the completion of its majority acquisition of Suven Pharma (“Suven”), one of the top contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) in India
- October 03, 2023 08:43
Stocks to Watch: KFin Technologies
KFin Technologies Limited : Company is proud to announce its maiden contract with Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (BAY), a leading financial institution in Thailand, to offer fund administration and investment management solutions deploying its state-of-the-art fund accounting platform “mPower”. BAY has chosen KFintech’s mPower solution, delivered through a cutting-edge Software as a Service (SaaS) model
- October 03, 2023 08:43
Stocks to Watch: Dixon Technologies
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED : the Income Tax Department (the Department) conducted a survey under the Income Tax Act, 1961 at offices of one of our Subsidiary Company (“Company”). The Company fully co-operated with the officials during the proceedings and responded to the clarifications and details sought by them
- October 03, 2023 08:42
Stocks to Watch: Cipla
Cipla Limited : Board informed that Share Purchase Agreement dated 28th September, 2023 executed between the Company, Saba Investment Limited, UAE (“Saba”) and Shibham Group Holding Limited, UAE, the Company has divested its 51% stake held in Saba for consideration of USD 6 million.
- October 03, 2023 08:42
Stocks to Watch: Infibeam Avenues
Infibeam Avenues Ltd : Company has sent a proposal to license & support its Base Marketplace intellectual property to Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the online public procurement platform of Government of India
- October 03, 2023 08:41
Stocks to Watch: D P WIRES LIMITED
D P WIRES LIMITED : Company approved to Issue Bonus shares in ratio of 1 new equity share against 7 equity shares held on record date to the eligible shareholders of the company. The Record Date for the said purpose will be informed to the stakeholders in due course
- October 03, 2023 08:40
Stocks to Watch: Bhatia Communications & Retail
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited : Company has opened the Store of SAMSUNG in Surat as a part of expansion of business. It has also executed the Agreement with Samsung India Electronics Private Limited for the same.The Company will now be keeping all the products of the Samsung and will also operate Service Center in this shop
- October 03, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: Delta Manufacturing
Delta Manufacturing Limited :Rhine Estates Limited, UK (Formerly known as Magdev limited, UK), a material subsidiary of Delta Manufacturing Limited, has decided to initiate the process of voluntary winding up. The procedural formalities relating to voluntary winding up of Rhine Estates Limited will be done in due course of time.
- October 03, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: Indus Towers
Indus Towers Ltd : Company signs Agreement with IOC Phinergy for deployment of clean energy systems based on aluminium-air technology
- October 03, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited : TML Holdings Pte Limited (‘THPL’), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited (‘the Company’), has informed that THPL has entered into an agreement for sale of its entire shareholding of 60% in Tata Motors (SA) (Pty) Limited to Tata Africa Holdings (SA) Proprietary Limited on September 29, 2023. The sale will conclude by October 3, 2023 and Tata Motors (SA) (Pty) Limited will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company from that date.a consideration of ZAR 30.16 million (Thirty Million One Hundred and Sixty Thousand Rands), in equivalent US Dollars
- October 03, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Kalpataru Projects
Kalpataru Projects International Limited : Company & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 1,016 Crores.
- October 03, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Blue Star
Blue Star Limited : Company has completed a fundraise of Rs 1,000 crores, through a Qualified Institutional Placement (“QIP”) of equity shares. The first-ever QIP transaction of the Company has witnessed a strong response from marquee foreign portfolio investors, sovereign wealth funds and top domestic institutional investors. The QIP has inter alia attracted global funds like Norges, Fidelity, ADIA, Goldman Sachs etc. while existing investors like First State and HSBC Global continue to repose faith in management and Company. Besides global funds, top leading domestic funds like SBI MF, Kotak MF, HDFC MF, Nippon MF, Aditya Birla MF, and Insurance Companies like SBI Life, HDFC Life and ICICI Pru Life have invested, and in some cases built on the positions already held by them.
- October 03, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Orient Cement
Orient Cement Limited : Company has commissioned 1 st phase of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) at its Chittapur Integrated Cement Plant to utilise the waste heat available from the pyroprocessing system. AQC Boiler along with Turbine and Air Cooled Condenser which forms about 80% of the generation capacity is successfully commissioned. Preheater boiler erection work is in progress which will be commissioned in the near future. Overall, gross power generation capacity of WHRS, after the commissioning of 2 nd phase will be 10.1 MW.
- October 03, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Shoppers Stop
Shoppers Stop Limited : Company shall w.e.f. September 30, 2023, commerce operations from its new Shoppers Stop Store at Shoppers Stop, 60/34, Civil lines, SP Marg, Allahabad 211001.
- October 03, 2023 08:37
,Stocks to Watch: Megri Soft
Megri Soft Limited : Company Completed the construction of 57000 Sq.ft at a plot owned by a company measuring 0.505 Acre located at I-46, Sector-83 Alpha, I.T. City, SAS Nagar, Punjab, 160055 and will commence the production in the First week of October 2023
- October 03, 2023 08:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Market rumour verification: Industry bodies welcome postponement of implementation
FICCI, CII and Assocham has thanked SEBI for extending the timeline for implementation of regulation relating to verification of market rumours by listed companies. The three apex business chambers expressed their gratitude to K V Kamath, Chairperson of the Industry Standards Forum for leading and guiding the draft recommendations. “The Forum worked on pilot basis on some of the provisions of SEBI LODR Regulations and submitted the first set of draft recommendations on Friday. The engagement will continue to include consultations with industry members, facilitated by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE,” it said in a statement.
After the receipt of draft recommendations of the Industry Standards Forum, SEBI has decided to postpone the implementation of the provision pertaining to rumour verification, which was to come into effect from October 1, 2023 and has issued a circular to this effect. The consultation process with the Regulator on the draft recommendations will now continue further.
- October 03, 2023 08:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Popular Vehicles files draft red herring prospectus with SEBI
Popular Vehicles And Services Limited has field draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI.
The company plans to raise Rs 250 crore through fresh issue. The IPO also consists of offer for share up to 1.43 crore shares.
The company, one of the leading diversified automobile dealers with a fully integrated business model, caters to the complete life cycle of vehicle ownership, right from the sale of new vehicles, servicing and repairing vehicles, distributing spare parts and accessories, to facilitating sale and exchange of pre- owned vehicles, operating driving schools and facilitating the sale of third-party financial and insurance products.
BRLMs to the issue are ICICI Securities, Nuwama Wealth and Centrum Capital.
- October 03, 2023 08:33
IPO Watch: Hyatt owner Juniper Hotels files DRHP for IPO
Juniper Hotels Ltd, which runs hotels under the “Hyatt” brand, has filed draft red herring prospectus with regulator SEBI to raise Rs 1,800 crore. As per draft papers, the company’s maiden public issue is entirely through a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component.
- October 03, 2023 08:33
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Demerger a positive step; Parent debt haunts: Centrum Broking on Vedanta Ltd
Vedanta Ltd announced demerger into six entities comprising each business verticals. The event is planned to be simple vertical split i.e. mirror shareholding in each new entities same as existing at Vedanta Ltd. For every 1 share of Vedanta Ltd, the shareholders will additionally receive 1 share of each of the 5 newly listed companies. We expect the demerger process after getting all the required approvals will complete in next 12-15 months i.e. minimum mid-FY25. We believe, it is positive step as it will provide investors opportunity to have options to invest in pure play businesses. Each businesses will have greater freedom and independent management to drive niche strategies for growth. We believe, holding company VRL which is under debt repayment stress with payment due of more than USD2bn in CY24 won’t receive help from the demerger. We maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs273/sh on SOTP valuation.
- October 03, 2023 08:32
Stocks to Watch: Bondada Engineering secures Rs. 9.54 crore order from Hinduja Renewables
Bondada Engineering Ltd, which listed its shares on BSE-SME recently, said it has received a work order from Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd for supply, service, erection, testing commissioning of 16.5 MWp project at Sivagangai, Tamilnadu. The order value is Rs. 9.54 crore.
- October 03, 2023 08:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Gift Nifty indicates a 100 points gap-down opening for Nifty
The new month is expected to open on negative note amid weak global cues. Though micro economic activity remains strong as captured by GST collections, analysts fear elevated higher rate level internationally will check foreign funds’ flow into Indian stock markets.
Gift Nifty at 19575, indicates a gap down opening of over 100 points as Nifty futures on Friday closed at 19709. Most equities across Asia-Pacific region are down in early deal on Tuesday.
- October 03, 2023 08:22
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Watch: Valiant Lab issue closes today
The Rs 152 crore IPO of Valiant Laboratories, which opened on Wednesday, was subscribed 2.19 per cent at the end of Day 3. Today is the last day to subscribe into the company’s IPO. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 133-140 and market lot is 105 shares. Valiant IPO is completely a fresh issue of 1.089 crore shares.
- October 03, 2023 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: SML Isuzu and Atul Auto September data
SML Isuzu: Total sales up 16% at 872 units Vs 752 units YoY.
Atul Auto: Total sales up 18.1% at 2,662 units vs 2,254 units (YoY)
- October 03, 2023 08:21
Commodities Markets Live Updates: Key trends in crude oil and gold
# West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $88.76 a barrel
# Gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,846 an ounce
- October 03, 2023 08:20
Financial Markets Live Updates: Key trends in Currencies, Cryptocurrencies, Bonds
Currencies
# The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%
# The euro fell 0.9% to $1.0482
# The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.2093
# The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 149.82 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
# Bitcoin rose 3.1% to $27,955.22
# Ether was little changed at $1,673.03
\u0009
Bonds
# The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 4.69%
# Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.92%
# Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.56%
- October 03, 2023 08:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Key events this week
# China has week-long holiday
# New York Fed President John Williams moderates discussion on climate risk, Monday
# Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks on economic outlook, Monday
# US ISM manufacturing index, Monday
# Australia rate decision, Tuesday
# Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on economic outlook and inflation, Tuesday
# August US JOLTS report, Tuesday
# Eurozone services and composite PMIs, Wednesday
# ECB President Christine Lagarde gives welcome address at conference, Wednesday
# US ISM services index, Wednesday
# France industrial production, Thursday
# BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman participate at panel discussion, Thursday
# San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday
# Germany factory orders, Friday
# September US nonfarm payrolls, Friday
- October 03, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: ISM manufacturing survey shows contraction, utility stocks plunge amid rising yields
On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing survey rose to 49.0% last month from 47.8% in August, but remained at a level that signals contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the index to register 48% in September. The index has been negative for 11 months in a row for the first time since the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.
S&P 500 Utilities slumped as much as 5.5% intraday Monday in their worst one-day slide since April 2020 as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed as high as 4.701%, the highest in 16 years. Utilities, a capital-intensive business that’s constantly rolling over debt which in this interest rate environment means a heavier cost burden eating into profits, are on pace for their lowest close since June 2020.
Utilities are far and away the day’s worst performers in the S&P 500, with energy stocks trailing a distant second, down 2.1%.
[Y]ields continue to wreak havoc with Utilities (XLU) having their worst day since Covid
Better news came from China, where official data over the weekend showed the country’s manufacturing sector expanded in September for the first time in six months. That news initially helped the mood across global markets — though not in China itself, which was shut for the Golden Week holiday.
Keith Buchanan, a senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta, which oversees around $2.5 billion, said the weekend showdown in Washington demonstrates “just how dysfunction can seep into the plumbing of our federal government, and is an ongoing risk.” “I don’t think that risk is behind us, and it is becoming a recurring issue that markets are starting to compartmentalize,” he said via phone on Monday.
Buchanan also said the developments in Washington haven’t changed his view on the markets. “We think that higher rates is really the tail wagging the dog in markets, and is the big story that’s causing the majority of the market moves we’re seeing right now,” he said.
Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann called herself a hawk on interest rate policy while warning that inflation shocks were likely to be more frequent. Gilts underperformed in global bonds.
The dollar rose versus its Group-of-10 peers, after enjoying its best quarter in a year. Against the yen, it touched a year-to-date high, after the Bank of Japan said it would conduct an additional buying operation. Gold prices slipped to seven-month lows, extending last week’s 4% slide, under pressure from surging bond yields.
After crude’s biggest quarterly gain since March 2022, oil was in retreat with West Texas Intermediate dropping below $90 a barrel. A Citigroup Inc. analyst warned waning demand from China is poised to to cap the gains from OPEC+ supply cuts.
History suggests the US needs to brace for a recession, Bloomberg economists warned. A major auto strike, the resumption of student-loan repayments and the still-looming prospect of an eventual government shutdown menace recent market gains.
European stock markets closed lower Monday as figures showed continued pressures on the manufacturing sector.
The latest set of purchasing managers’ index surveys on Monday revealed an outgoing downturn in manufacturing output, as new orders fell by a near-record level.
Figures published last week showed euro zone inflation fell to its lowest level since October 2021. It tumbled to 4.3% for the month of September, according to flash data. The European Central Bank hiked interest rates to a record level last month, but economists and investors expect them to have now reached their peak.
An inflation gauge favored by the U.S. Federal Reserve rose by less than expected in August, meanwhile, trimming market-based probabilities for future rate hikes.
Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed after manufacturing data out of China bounced back to expansion territory.
Companies in focus
•Class A shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ended up by 2%. Variety reported over the weekend that the makers of a concert film of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour are in advanced talks to distribute the film directly through AMC, following its deal to distribute the concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” starting Oct. 13. Shares of Marcus Corp. MCS, +0.65% closed up by 0.7% after Marcus Theatres announced that it would show the Renaissance World Tour concert film.
•Shares of Tesla Inc. ended 0.6% higher even after the electric-vehicle giant reported third-quarter deliveries that were well below already-lowered expectations.
•Rivian Automotive Inc. said Monday that it delivered 15,564 vehicles in the third quarter, more than double the 6,584 vehicles the electric-vehicle maker delivered in the same period a year ago. Nonetheless, its Class A shares ended off by 2.6%.
•Nio Inc.’s American depositary receipts finished down by 2.8% even though the China-based electric-vehicle maker reported a big jump in deliveries for both September and the third quarter, amid the launch of its new EC6 coupe SUV.
•Shares of Kellanova formerly known as Kellogg Co., and the new North America cereals business WK Kellogg Co. were off to a soggy start, with the new stocks respectively ending down by 6% and 9.1% in their first day of trading following the completion of their separation into two independent public companies.
•SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Class A shares plummeted 61.2% after the teeth-straightening company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as its founders committed to help recapitalize the company.
- October 03, 2023 08:16
Financial Markets Live Updates: US bond market signals the end of an era
The U.S. bond market is calling a moment: the age of low interest rates and inflation that began with the 2008 financial crisis has ended. What follows is unclear.
The market’s view has come into sharp focus in recent days amid a dramatic run-up in 10-year Treasury yields that hit 16-year highs.
Behind that move is a bet that the disinflationary forces the Federal Reserve fought with its easy money policies in the aftermath of the financial crisis have abated, according to investors and a regularly updated New York Fed model based on yields.
Instead, it shows investors have come to believe that the U.S. economy is probably now in what a regional Fed president said may be a “high-pressure equilibrium,” characterized by inflation running higher than the Fed’s 2% target, low unemployment rates and positive growth.
This momentous shift in the outlook for rates has profound implications for policy, business and people. While higher interest rates are good news for savers, businesses and consumers have become used to paying nothing for money over the past 15 years. The adjustment to a higher-for-longer rate environment could be painful, manifesting in failed business models and unaffordable homes and cars.
It could also force the Fed to keep raising rates to the point something breaks again, like three U.S. regional banks did in March. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari wrote last week that if the economy was in a high-pressure equilibrium, the Fed would “have to raise rates further, potentially going significantly higher to push inflation back down to our target.”
Stocks had closed out a losing September and third quarter on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 4.9% in September to post its worst month of 2023 and declined 3.7% for the quarter. The Dow and Nasdaq also suffered quarterly declines.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.84 billion shares, compared with the 10.49 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
Market drivers
Stocks faced headwinds from the threat of higher interest rates, as 10- and 30-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest levels in more than a dozen years.
Monday’s selloff in U.S. government debt added to the recent losses experienced by existing Treasurys holders, who are watching the prices on underlying securities tumble. The rate on the 10-year note jumped by 11 basis points to 4.682%, its highest closing level since Oct. 12, 2007. The 30-year rate rose 8.5 basis points to 4.794%, its highest since April 6, 2010.
Stopgap legislation that averted a potentially economy-damaging government shutdown provided some early support during Asian trading hours. But Treasury yields moved steadily higher as the session progressed, with investors reasoning it is now more likely the Fed will raise borrowing costs again this cycle.
Historically, the market “has not cared” about government shutdowns, according to Charles Schwab senior investment strategist Kevin Gordon. He noted that the average performance for the S&P 500 from the start to the end of a shutdown has been “basically flat” in the past.
“I think the conditions that we’re in and that surround us are much more important. So, as we head into the year-end, if [we] don’t see an improvement in key areas of the economy, like housing and manufacturing, if [we] start to see more cracks on labor — I think that would that would definitely take on more importance than just the shutdown itself,” said Gordon.
Fed-funds futures traders priced in a 25.7% probability of a quarter-point rate increase on Nov. 1, up from around 18% on Friday.
Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman said that multiple interest-rate hikes may be required to get inflation down. She remains willing to support another increase in the central bank’s policy interest rate at a future meeting if upcoming data shows progress on inflation is stalling or proceeding too slowly. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said on Monday that the central bank’s focus is on how long rates should stay high. In my view, the most important question at this point is not whether an additional rate increase is needed this year or not, but rather how long we will need to hold rates at a sufficiently restrictive level to achieve our goals. I expect it will take some time.
On Friday, New York Fed boss John Williams had suggested interest rates should stay high for some time.
Federal lawmakers secured a 45-day extension of current spending levels to dodge a government shutdown. However, the agreement is hardly a long-term solution, as tensions over government budgets are unlikely to dissipate. All else equal, each tightening of the government’s purse strings should act as a headwind to the economy and profits.
Monday’s session kicked off the final quarter of 2023, a seasonal period that tends to see gains for stocks, particularly as the year draws to a close.
It follows a tough September, though, when the S&P 500 endured its worst month of the year, down 4.9%, as the 10-year Treasury yield surged to its highest level since 2007 amid concerns that sticky inflationary pressures would cause the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.
- October 03, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Dow slips as rising bond yields worry U.S. markets
An early sigh of relief for stocks after a weekend deal to avoid a government shutdown was tested as the focus in markets quickly shifted back to interest rates. Dow declines for eighth time in 10 sessions as bond yields rise even further
U.S. stocks mostly edge up to start final quarter of 2023, but concerns remain about rising Treasury yields which hit more multi-year highs. Lawmakers averted a shutdown of the federal government over the weekend.
The rout in Treasuries intensified Monday and US stocks struggled as traders digested messaging that the Federal Reserve needs to leave borrowing costs high to rein in inflation.
The S&P 500 ended the day little changed after clawing back losses in the final minutes of the session. Majority of S&P 500 stocks trade down. Poor breadth is a bad sign for the S&P 500. A handful of technology names were among the small group of S&P 500 stocks trading up in the session. Notably, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Alphabet all added more than 1%.
The small-cap focused Russell 2000 fell 1.6% on Monday, pulling it down 0.3% year to date. This marked the first time the index turned negative in 2023, underscoring trouble among small-cap names. The Russell 2000 is often thought of as a better insight into the health of the broader economy due to its focus on smaller businesses.
We ended September with a market that was enveloped by uncertainty. All three major indexes posted losses for September and the last quarter.. Coming into this month, it’s a market that needs confirmation that earnings are working their way higher. And, what’s crucial for the market is to ascertain where the Fed is headed.
Investors continue to keep a close eye on rising Treasury yields, but Monday’s advance in yields was tied to an agreement to avert a partial U.S. government shutdown, which reduced demand for the debt before this week’s key jobs data.
Economic data showed U.S. factory activity decreased at a shallower-than-expected pace in September, while U.S. construction spending increased in August. Investors anxiously await the monthly U.S. jobs report due on Friday.
S&P 500 companies begin to report third-quarter results later this month, with analysts expecting earnings to have risen 1.6% from the year-ago quarter after falling 2.8% in the second quarter.
- October 03, 2023 08:13
Stock Market Live Updates: US Futures little changed
Stock futures were little changed on Monday night.
Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 15 points, or 0.1%.
On the economic data front, investors will be watching the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August, due Tuesday morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate 8.8 million job openings.
Investors are hoping to turn the page on a disappointing September for stocks. All three major indexes closed the month and the third quarter lower. The S&P 500 alone lost nearly 5% in September.
That means key economic reports — such as last month’s payroll reports, due Friday — and the kick off of earnings reporting season next week are back in focus.
Investors expect a solid upcoming earnings season, but it seems expectations are too optimistic for the balance of 2023 and 2024.
The most immediate risk to stocks is if companies are meaningfully affected by the economic slowing that is occurring from higher interest rates, which is a prominent risk that the market is ignoring right now.
- October 03, 2023 08:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Stocks - Dollar surge and soaring U.S. bond yields drive global market momentum
Yet another surge in the dollar and U.S. bond yields on Monday suggests the momentum in these assets - which set the tone for markets around the world - is not about to slow down just because the final quarter of the year is underway.
If anything, it is accelerating. Asian markets could be in for a rocky ride on Tuesday after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield leapt above 4.70% to its highest level since 2007 and the dollar spiked to its highest in almost a year.
Investors in Asia are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy decision and guidance on Tuesday. But it is the relentless rise in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar that will set the tone across the region.
From an Asian FX perspective, these moves can quickly snowball. Higher U.S. yields boost the dollar, which pushes Asian currencies lower, raising speculation that countries with particularly weak exchange rates might intervene by selling FX reserves, thereby pushing up U.S. yields. Repeat to fade.
Japan is in or around this kind of territory. The dollar is a whisker from 150.00 yen - the yen is at its weakest in over 50 years on a real effective exchange rate basis - and Tokyo could intervene at any moment, potentially selling some of its huge stash of U.S. Treasuries.
But the Bank of Japan is also fighting on the domestic bond market front, announcing on Monday that it will conduct extra bond buying operations as the 10-year yield reached its highest in a decade at 0.78%.
A closely-watched BOJ survey on Monday showed that Japan’s business sentiment improved in the third quarter, with big non-manufacturers’ mood brightening to levels not seen since 1991. This would strengthen the view that the BOJ is closer to ditching 30 years of ultra-loose monetary policy, hence the rise in domestic yields.
But the yen continues to slide, suggesting it is still being driven by U.S. yields and the dollar side of the equation. Something has to give.
Australia’s central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at 4.10% on Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll, but hike it to a peak of 4.35% by the end of this year as inflation remains above target.
All but two of 32 economists in a Sept. 27-28 poll expected the RBA to hold its official cash rate steady. The two outliers forecast a 25 basis-point hike.
Like nearly every currency in the world on Monday, the Aussie dollar got crushed under the wave of U.S. dollar-buying, falling more than 1% to $0.6363. It was its steepest one-day fall in a month.
- October 03, 2023 08:10
Stock Market Live Updates: ADR/GDR
Cogni: +0.03%
Infy: +0.41%
Wit (%)
IciciBk (-0.52%)
HdfcBk (-1.85%)
DrRdy (-0.57%)
TatSt: +0.33%
Axis (-0.96%)
SBI (-0.28%)
RIGD (-0.18%)
INDA (-0.02%) (IShares MSCI INDIA ETF)
INDY (-0.22%) (IShares MSCI INDIA 50 ETF)
EPI (-0.16%) (Wisdom Tree India Earning)
PIN (%) (Invesco India Etf)
- October 03, 2023 08:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Global Market Trends
Sensex: 65,828: +320: +0.49%: shut
Nifty: 19,638: +115: +0.59%: shut
BankNifty: 44,585: +284: +0.64%: shut
NiftyIT: 31,784 (-95) (-0.30%) : shut
MIDCAP: 40,537: +433: +1.08%: shut
Dow: 33,433 (-74) (-0.22%)
S&P: 4,288: flat
Nas: 13,307: +88: +0.67%
Brazil: 116,565: +834: +0.72%
Ftse: 7,511 (-97) (-1.28%)
Dax: 15,247 (-39) (-0.91%)
Cac: 7,068 (-67) (-0.94%)
MOEX: 3,132 (-1) (-0.03%)
WTI Oil: $88.82 (-2.17%)
Brnt: $90.5 (-1.84%)
Natural Gas: 2.84 (-3.04%)
Gold: $1847 (-19) (-1.01%)
Silver: $21.42 (-4.58%)
Copper: $364 (-10) (-2.57%)
Cotton: $87.75: +0.69%
Copper (LME): $8,271: +53: +0.64%
Alluminum (LME): $2,347: +70: +3.05%
Zinc (LME): $2,650: +29: +1.11%
Tin (LME): $23,944 (-1,380) (-5.45%)
Eur-$: 1.0482 (-0.9%)
GBP-$: 1.2093 (-0.9%)
Jpy-$: 149.82: +0.3%
Re: 83.04 (-0.18%) : shut
USD-RUB: 99.1172 (-0.16%)
US10yr: 4.68%
GIND10YR: 7.210 (-0.39%)
$ Index: 107.017: +0.79%
US Vix: 17.61: +0.51%
India Vix: 11.45 (-10.69%) : shut
BalticDry: 1,701 (-15) (-0.87%)
- October 03, 2023 08:09
Share Market Live Updates: Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs. (29th Sept.)
FIIs -1,685
DIIs +2,751
- October 03, 2023 08:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Listing of shares today
JSW Infra: 31/-…IPO PX: 119/-…expected listing 150/- (+26%)
Sakshi Medtech: 36/-… IPO PX: 97/-…expected listing 133/- (+37%)
Manoj Vaibhav: Nil…IPO Px: 215/-
Today
Listing of Equity Shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited
2,100,001,567 Equity Shares …IPO px: 119/-
Listing of Equity Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited
48847441 Equity Shares.. IPO px: 215/-
Listing of Equity Shares of Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited (SME IPO)
17656000 Equity Shares…IPO px: 97/-…Mkt lot 1200
- October 03, 2023 08:08
Share Market Live Today: Trends: GIFTNifty: 19,614 (-97) (-0.49%)
- October 03, 2023 07:49
Share Market Live Updates: All eyes on JSW Infra listing
Shares of JSW Infrastructure, a part of the JSW Group, will be listed at the exchanges today, within two trading days after completing its Initial Public Offering (IPO) last week. The company has fixed the IPO price as Rs 119, at the upper end of price band Rs 113-119.
- October 03, 2023 07:49
Share Market Live Updates: IPO Watch: New listing: Manoj Vaibhav Gems
Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited will make their debut at the bourses on Tuesday. The company has fixed the IPO price at Rs 215 at the upper end of the price band of Rs 204-215.
- October 03, 2023 07:48
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch: Motilal Oswal Financial on Vedanta’s Demerger
The demerger into different entities is expected to simplify the corporate structure, enhance risk mitigation framework, ensure autonomy, and improve transparency.
- However, the debt positions at both VEDL and HoldCo. remain unchanged. HoldCo./VEDL continue to face refinancing/repayment risks, considering substantial portion of debt maturing by CY25. The developments concerning the company’s debt will be a key monitorable moving forward.
- Globally, commodity markets are facing multiple headwinds, such as volatile input raw material prices, multi-decade high interest rates in developed economies, muted demand pick-up from China, and a slowdown in the Chinese real estate sector. We reiterate our Neutral rating on VEDL with our SoTP-based TP of INR250. At CMP of INR223, the stock is trading at FY25E EV/EBITDA of 4.9x and FY25E P/B multiple of 2.2x.
- October 03, 2023 07:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic indicators: Robust GST collections
GST collection crosses ₹1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time in FY 2023-24
₹9.93 lakhcrore gross GST collection for the first half of FY24 marks 11% YoY growth
- October 03, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: September auto sales details
HERO MOTOCORP : SEP TOTAL SALES 5,36,499 UNITS VS 5,19,980 UNITS (YOY);4,88,717 UNITS (MOM)
TVS MOTORS: SEP TOTAL SALES 4.03 LAKH UNITS VS 3.79 LAKH UNITS (YOY)
TATA MOTORS: SEP TOTAL SALES 82,023 UNITS VS 82,754 UNITS (YOY); 78,010 UNITS (MOM)
Eicher Motors: Total CV sales at 7,198 units
Maruti Suzuki Total sales at 1.81 lk units
September Auto Sales | M&M Tractors
Domestic sales at 42,034 units vs 47,100 units YoY
Total tractor sales at 43,210 units vs 48,713 units YoY
- October 03, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: CIL September output up
Coal India: September production up 12.6% at 51.4 MT vs 45.7 MT
- October 03, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: New head for South Indian Bank
South Indian Bank (SIB) has appointed PR Seshadri as its MD & CEO effective October 1. He will succeed Murali Ramakrishnan.
- October 03, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: Apollo Micro on expansion mode
Apollo Micro Systems Limited proposes to set up a defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad, subject to approval by the Board of Directors of the Company. The company intends to perform Bhumi Pooja for the plant during upcoming Dusshera and plans to complete within nine months. The company has estimated total investment in the upcoming ventures to be around Rs 150 crore.
- October 03, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: Railways Vikas Nigam emerges Lowest bidder in HP project
RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of distribution infrastructure at South Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (lShares of JSW Infrastructure, a part of the JSW Group, will make its market debut on Tuesday, listing within two trading days after completing its Initial Public Offering (IPO) last week.oss reduction works). The project worth Rs 1,098 crore will be executed within 24 months.
- October 03, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: Order win for Kalpataru Power
Kalpataru Projects International has informed the exchanges that the company including its international subsidiaries has secured orders worth Rs 1,016 crore, of which the transmission & distribution business account for Rs 552 crore
- October 03, 2023 07:44
Stocks to Watch: Vedanta will be in focus on demerger
The board of Vedanta Ltd has approved a demerger plan of Vedanta Ltd into five entities in a 1:1 vertical split. Investors can expect to get five shares in Vedanta Aluminium, Oil & Gas, Power, Steel & Ferrous Materials, and Base Metals for each share held in Vedanta. Post demerger, the shareholding pattern of each company will mirror that of Vedanta Ltd. The process should take 12-15 months to materialise.
- October 03, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 03.10.2023
S&P Manufacturing PMI expected around 10.30. (Previous index point was 58.6)
- October 03, 2023 07:42
Share Market Live Updates: Broker’s call: HAL (Buy)
We initiate coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) with a ‘Buy rating at a target price of ₹2,266 (weighted average of prices using DCF & PE multiple).
HAL is a play on the growing strength & modernisation of India’s air defence given: its position as the primary supplier of India’s military aircraft; long-term sustainable demand opportunity, owing to the government’s push on procurement of indigenous defence aircraft; leap in HAL’s technological capabilities due to development of more advanced platforms (Tejas, AMCA, etc.); robust order book of ₹81,800 crore with further 5-year pipeline of about ₹2 lakh crore; and improvement in profitability through scale and operating leverage.
- October 03, 2023 07:41
Share Market Live Updates: Broker’s call: Pilani Investment (Buy)
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited (PIICL) is an Investment Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non- Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposits. The principal activities of the company comprise of investments in shares and securities of Birla Group of Companies as well as providing loans to them, trade accounts receivable and investment in mutual funds.
- October 03, 2023 07:40
Share Market Live Updates: Valiant Lab’s Issue closes today
The ₹152 crore IPO of Valiant Laboratories, which opened on Wednesday, was subscribed 72 per cent at the end of Day two. The company has fixed the price band at ₹133-140 and market lot is 105 shares. Valiant IPO is completely a fresh issue of 1.089 crore shares.
- October 03, 2023 07:37
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 3, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Vedanta, Automobile companies, Apollo Microsystems, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Energy, Bhageria Industries, Banco Products, South Indian Bank, Kalpataru Projects, Indus Towers, Bondada Engineering, RVNL, Jost’s Engineering, PTC India
- October 03, 2023 07:32
Share Market Live Updates: IPO Watch: Azad Engineering files ₹740-cr IPO papers with SEBI
The company manufactures complex and highly engineered precision forged and machined components that are mission and life-critical
- October 03, 2023 07:30
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Fundamentals: Vedanta: Unlocking an array of options
On Friday, post market hours, Vedanta announced Board approval for demerger plan of Vedanta Ltd into five entities in a 1:1 vertical split. Investors can expect to get five shares in Vedanta Aluminium, Oil & Gas, Power, Steel & Ferrous Materials, and Base Metals for each share held in Vedanta. Post demerger, the shareholding pattern of each company will mirror that of Vedanta Ltd. The process should take 12-15 months to materialise.
- October 03, 2023 07:29
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Fundamentals: Bharti Airtel: With 5G wave just starting, is there more steam left in the stock?
If globally the business of telecom has been a tough nut to crack, the business in India should rank as the toughest nut. With probably the lowest survival rate of telecom players, the Indian telecom sector has been a severe test of endurance, with many players falling on the wayside or merging to survive.
Bharti Airtel ranks as the only private player to have survived in its original form, bracing all the upheavals of the last two decades.
- October 03, 2023 07:27
Share Market Live Today: Outlook for Repco Home Finance
Repco Home Finance (₹384.50): The stock has been moving up well since April this year. However, there is a very crucial resistance at ₹410 and then at ₹430.
- October 03, 2023 07:26
Share Market Live Today: Outlook for Happiest Minds Technologies.
Happiest Minds Technologies (₹873.95): As you had rightly mentioned, the stock has been in a downtrend. In June and July this year, the stock had struggled and failed to breach the psychological ₹1,000-mark and has come down subsequently.
- October 03, 2023 07:25
Share Market Live Today: Outlook for City Union Bank
City Union Bank (₹126.65): The stock has been oscillating in a very broad range of ₹110-205 since April 2020. Within that, City Union Bank share price has been stable and stuck in a narrow range of ₹120-145 since March this year.
- October 03, 2023 07:22
Share Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action this week: HDFC Bank (₹1,526.55)
HDFC Bank’s share price has been flat since November last year. It was largely oscillating between ₹1,560 and ₹1,700. However, the stock faced considerable selling pressure and it closed at ₹1,529.65 for the week ended September 22.
- October 03, 2023 07:21
Share Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action this week: Aditya Birla Capital (₹179.95)
Aditya Birla Capital’s stock is on a long-term uptrend. However, since the beginning of July, the price has been on a descend. Notably, the price action is tracing a downward channel. Read more
- October 03, 2023 07:20
Share Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action this week: ABB India (₹4,100.35)
ABB India’s stock is on a long-term uptrend. But since July, it was consolidating within ₹4,200 and ₹4,560. But the recent downtrend, which began on the back of the resistance at ₹4,560 a couple of weeks ago, possessed enough momentum to drag the stock below the support at ₹4,200.
- October 03, 2023 07:16
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O Strategy: Long strangle on Titan
The stock of Titan Company (₹3,148.8) is ruling at a crucial level. Immediate support levels are at ₹3,045 and ₹2,902. A close below the latter will change the short-term outlook negative Read more
- October 03, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O Tracker: Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty await clearer trends
Nifty 50 (19,638) and Bank Nifty (44,585) ended last week marginally lower after facing significant selling pressure in the preceding week. While Nifty 50 lost 0.2 per cent, Bank Nifty was down 0.1 per cent over the last week. Below is an analysis of the futures and options (F&O) data of both indices.
- October 03, 2023 07:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets to focus on RBI’s interest rate decision, global trends, FPIs trading activity
RBI’s interest rate decision, macroeconomic data, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors are the crucial factors to drive equity markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.
“While global cues will continue to dictate trends in local markets, focus will shift to RBI’s monetary policy announcement on Friday. Although the market is expecting a status quo on interest rates, global concerns like rising US dollar index and bond yields coupled with surging crude oil prices continue to weigh on investors’ minds.
- October 03, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Five of top 10 most valued firms decline by ₹62,586 crore in mcap; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards
The combined market valuation of five of the top 10 most valued firms declined by ₹62,586.88 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid an overall bearish trends in equities.
In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries remained at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
- October 03, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Updates: FPIs turn net sellers after 6 months of investment; withdraw ₹14,767 crore in September
After sustained buying in the last six months, FPIs have turned net sellers and pulled out of over ₹14,767 crore from Indian equities in September, primarily due to dollar appreciation, steady rise in the US bond yields, and a spike in crude oil prices.
Going forward, the outlook for FPI flows in India is uncertain, as it will depend on the performance of the Indian economy, the RBI’s October monetary policy, and the outcome of the September quarter earnings, Mayank Mehra, smallcase, manager and principal partner at Craving Alpha, said.
- October 03, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Regulatory Move: SEBI extends deadline for firms to verify market rumours by 4 months
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the timeline for verification of market rumours to February 1, 2024, for the top 100 listed firms by market capitalisation and to August 1, 2024, for the top 250 listed entities.
- October 03, 2023 07:08
Stocks to Watch: Blackstone’s wait to exit Embassy REIT gets longer
With valuations and pricing not matching up to its expectations, global private equity giant Blackstone has resigned itself to a longer wait to exit - fully or partially - its stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT.
- October 03, 2023 07:07
Share Market Live Updates: IPO Watch: JSW Infra to make market debut today
Shares of JSW Infrastructure, a part of the JSW Group, will make its market debut on Tuesday, listing within two trading days after completing its Initial Public Offering (IPO) last week.
The IPO of JSW Infrastructure was subscribed 37.37 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday.
- October 03, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: IT firms to see muted revenue growth in Q2
Indian IT firms, set to post Q2 results, are expected to see muted revenue growth in a seasonally strong quarter. EBIT margins, too, will see a marginal decline for the quarter, as delayed execution and subdued discretionary spending play spoilsport.
The earnings season follows a muted quarter marked by a cautious demand environment, with clients delaying decision-making. Major IT firms posted muted results and provided conservative guidance.
- October 03, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Watch: SFBs back with IPOs as investor appetite improves, RBI deadline looms
The initial public offers of at least four small finance banks are on the anvil as the lenders look to meet regulatory guidelines ahead of RBI’s deadline.
Small finance banks such as Fincare, Jana, Utkarsh and ESAF were looking to list their shares in FY21, the public issue plans were delayed due to the Covid pandemic and unfavourable market conditions. Several of these lenders had even requested the RBI to extend the timeline for listing.
- October 03, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: MF Recommendations: Groww Nifty Total Market Index Fund NFO: Will investing in the full stock universe help?
The Groww Nifty Total Market Index Fund is the maiden passive offering from Groww Mutual Fund house. It is open from October 3. The New Fund Offer (NFO) period will conclude on October 17. This fund stands out, aiming to track the performance of all market-cap segments of the Indian market through a single offering.
- October 03, 2023 06:57
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Fundamentals: MCX, Dixon Technologies and Sobha Ltd: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ending September 29
In the week ending September 29, the Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 declined 0.3 and 0.2 per cent respectively. BSE Healthcare gained the most by 2.6 per cent followed by BSE Realty 2.5 per cent.
- October 03, 2023 06:55
Commodities Market Live Today: Technicals: Gold, silver lose sheen
Comex gold and silver recorded the biggest monthly fall since February and have closed near six-month lows. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar along with the hardening of the U.S. treasury yields played a key role in keeping the prices subdued.
- October 03, 2023 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Mutual Funds: A comprehensive guide on operational aspects to look upon while investing
Mutual funds (MFs) are one of the most preferred investment products by retail investors due to benefits such as diversification, professional management and compounding effect in case of long-term investment. -- Read more on the big story
- October 03, 2023 06:53
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Fundamentals: Why Axis Bank has an edge over ICICI Bank
There are many similarities between ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. For one, they were once known as corporate loan-heavy banks.
In 2015, when the asset quality issue hit the sector, both were the most impacted among the private sector banks. Around the same time, ICICI and Axis saw changes in leadership. Read more
- October 03, 2023 06:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Technicals: Index Outlook: Nifty 50 and Sensex: Near-term outlook is unclear
It was a volatile week for the Indian benchmark indices. Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank indices oscillated up and down within a range the whole of last week. The price action last week indicates both the bulls and bears are having a tough fight to take the market on their side. Read more
- October 03, 2023 06:50
Share Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: MSTC (₹431)
The short-term outlook is bullish for MSTC. The stock has been oscillating up and down between ₹395 and ₹442 over the last few weeks. This consolidation has been happening above a key trendline support. Read more
- October 03, 2023 06:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Technicals: Day trading guide for October 03, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 03, 2023 06:48
Asian markets slide amid Fed’s hawkish tone, Wall Street volatility
Asian markets are experiencing declines as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance has led to a sell-off in Treasuries and a volatile session on Wall Street.
As of the Tuesday morning trade, the Japanese Nikkei 225 is down by 1.17% at 31,387.06, the broader Topix is showing a decrease of 0.97% at 2,291.95, and the Australian S&P/ASX 100 has dropped by 1.31% at 5,935. This decline is attributed to the Fed’s communication emphasizing the need to maintain high borrowing costs in order to control inflation.
Overnight, the S&P 500 registered a modest increase of 0.34% to reach 4,288.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, experienced a slight decrease of 0.2%, falling by 74.15 points to 33,433.35. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite saw a gain of 0.7%, rising by 88.45 points to reach 13,307.77.
