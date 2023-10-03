October 03, 2023 08:48

Mastek Limited : Company has received a favourable Order from the Hon. High Court of Gujarat quashing the notices / revisions u/s 154 and u/s 263 of the Income tax Act, 1961 proposed to be made by the Tax departmentfor AY 2008-09, AY 2009-10, AY 2011-12, AY 2012-13 and AY 2013-14.

Cosmo First Limited : Company has reported payment fraud of about Euro 0.9 million perpetuated against it by compromised business emails of the service provider. This has been reported to the Netherland police and is under investigation.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited : High Court at Calcutta has pronounced judgment in a petition filed by Damodar Valley Corporation (“DVC”) challenging the Arbitration award dated 21.12.2019 of ~ Rs 1,250 crore (“Award”) passed in favour of the Company, in respect of the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project, wherein DVC was directed by Arbitral Tribunal to pay Rs 896 crore and return Bank Guarantees of Rs. 354 crore. The Hon’ble High Court, except for certain issues, has upheld majority of the Award to the extent of ~Rs 1,354 crore including interest till date and includes Bank Guarantees of Rs. 354 crore which were returned by DVC to the Company at the direction of Arbitral Tribunal.

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited : Company has executed the agreement to sell on Friday, September 29, 2023 of one of the asset of the Company i.e. a property located at Flat No. B4-0105, First Floor, Tower B-4, La Vida, Sector 112-113, Village Bajghera, Tehsil & District Gurgaon, Haryana.

CAPTAIN POLYPLAST LTD : Board has approved purchase of industrial land near Ahmedabad. This land will be used for setting up new manufacturing capacity in future as per business requirement. The company has identified suitable land for the same and acquisition of the land will be concluded soon. The company will use funds from internal accruals and bank financing for completing the purchase

Cantabil Retail India Limited : company has opened 7 New Showrooms/ Shops at different location in India during the month of September 2023. Now total number of Showrooms/ Shops of the Company stands at 482.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd : Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited, our Joint Venture company, has bagged Rs.96.49 crores worth of order on 29th September, 2023 from Indian Air Force for supply of B-KITS, TESTERS AND TRAINER SPECIFIC A-KITS FOR SDR SETS OF MIG-29 UPGRADED AIRCRAFT

Triton Valves Limited : Company informed that a patent has been granted to the patentee for an invention entitled A MOLDING APPARATUS AND A METHOD THEREOF as disclosed in the above mentioned application for the term of 20 years from the 10th day of May 2018 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act,1970

Visaka Industries Limited : The Hon’ble Commercial Court, Ranga Reddy Court vide order dt.22.09.2023 passed orders attaching the Bank account and Moveable properties of HCA. HCA filed Civil Revision Petion No.2920 of 2023 before Hon’ble High Court of Telangana to stay attachment orders passed by Commercial Court, Ranga Reddy. After hearing both sides on 29.09.2023 the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana passed conditional stay order directing HCA to deposit a sum of Rs.17.50 crores within six weeks and also directed HCA not to transfer/alienate the properties in favour of third parties.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited : Company Announces acquisition of Oliver Engineering, expands its casting capacity

Quint Digital Media Limited : Board approved Memorandum of Association (“MOA”) to explore business opportunities in the field of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and related IT activities and fields

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited : AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drug for sale or for distribution in Form CT-20 from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for Palivizumab (Synagis) solution for injection 100 mg/ml

Southern Magnesium and Chemicals Limited : company has received an order for supply of Magnesium Powder for an estimated contract value of Rs. 70.80 Lakhs which is to be delivered by Nov/Dec’ 2023.

Yarn Syndicate Limited : Company had considered and approved the execution of Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement between M/s. Stitched Textiles Limited, Ahmedabad, (hereinafter referred as “First Party”) and our Company i.e. M/s. Yarn Syndicate Limited, Kolkata (hereinafter referred as “Second Party”), pertaining to subscription, allotment and issuance of 6,30,00,000 Equity shares at Rs. 3.15/- per share by way of investment of Rs. 19,84,50,000/- by our Company in M/s. Stitched Textiles Limited.

SML ISUZU LIMITED : Company informed that to cover the increase in input cost due to implementation of the Fire Alarm and Protection System (FAPS) and also general inflation, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its vehicles (both Trucks & Buses) with effect from 1 st October & Board informed that Show Cause Notice has been issued by GST Authority for the period July 2017 to December 2022 proposing tax demand of Rs. 1.75 crores along with applicable interest/penalty in the matter of classification of goods.The Company will file a reply to the Show Cause Notice before the Adjudicating Authority

Redington Limited : Company has received an Income Tax notice along with an Assessment Order (“Order”) for the assessment year 2020-21 from the Income Tax Department, raising a demand of Rs.233.66 Crores (including interest).

TVS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED : Company’s proposal for sale of 4.5% equity stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks Private Limited, an associate company of the Company.In this connection, we would like to inform you that, Company has completed the transaction.

KENVI JEWELS LIMITED : Company will have a stall set up in the forthcoming exhibition of Gujarat Gold Jewellery Show to be held on 11th to 13th October at Helipad Exhibition Centre, Near Jilla Panchayat, Sector 17, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

CRISIL Limited : Company have been completed (100% completion) i.e., September 30, 2023 and consequently, Bridge To India Energy Private Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The final consideration for the acquisition, after closing adjustments, amounts to Rs. 7.56 crore

MedPlus Health Services Limited : Board meeting to be held on 05 oct 2023 to Consider for Fund raise in multiple ways

NEOGEN CHEMICALS LIMITED : Board meeting to be held on 05 oct 2023 to Consider for Fund raise in multiple ways

Himalaya Food International Ltd : Board approved Fund raising of an amount not exceeding Rs. 40,00,00,000/- , through Rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on Record Date (to be notified subsequently) The purpose for which rights issue is approved

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited : CRISIL has revised its outlook on the bank facilities of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (“Company”) from “CRISIL A/Stable” to “CRISIL A+/Stable”

Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited :Company has decided to withdraw the Record date (i.e. 5th October, 2023) as intimated to the Stock Exchange via announcement dated 23rd September, 2023. Further, the Board has decided not to proceed with Sub-division/ Split of Equity shares of the Company and Equity share of the Company will have face value of Rs. 2/-

The Indian Link Chain Manufactures Ltd : Company approved Alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from one equity share having face value of Rs. 100/- each, fully paid-up into 10 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/-

Hero MotoCorp Ltd/TVS Motors/Eicher Motors/Tata Motors/Ashok Leyland/Mahindra: Business Numbers

RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LIMITED : company accorded their consent for Splitting/ sub-division of Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each.

NTPC LTD : Board approved norms and due approvals, Talaipalli Coal Mining Project, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs. of 01.10.2023.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited : Mumbai’s unique and first ever 400 KV connection established, with commissioning of a double circuit transmission line by Adani Energy Solutions Limited This line was languishing for more than a decade and got awarded to Adani in 2021 through bidding. Mumbai is now 400 KV national grid Integrated Adani commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line

Banco Products (India) Limited : Nederlandse Radiateuren Fabriek B.V. (NRF), a wholly owned subsidiary company.NRF opens new 12,700 m2 warehouse in Valencia

APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS LIMITED : Board proposes to set up a state-of-the-art defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad subject to approval by the Board of Directors of the Company. The company intends to perform Bhumi Pooja for the plant during upcoming Dusshera and plans to complete within nine months. The company has estimated total investment in the upcoming ventures to be around Rs 150 crores.

COAL INDIA LTD : CIL’s output up 11.3% in H1 FY 2024; supplies to power plants surge by10 MTs

Shri Dinesh Mills Limited : Company has executed Term Sheet on 2nd October, 2023 for sale of surplus Industrial land admeasuring 16208 sq. meters situated at Village: Atladra, Vadodara for a consideration of Rs. 45,75,00.000. The sale Deed will be executed as per the terms & conditions of the above referred Term Sheet.

Paushak Limited : Board informed that in order to carry out annual maintenance of plants, electrical installations and other utilities, the Company is proposing to undertake shutdown of its various manufacturing facilities in a phased manner from 2nd October, 2023 to 27th October, 2023