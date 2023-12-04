December 04, 2023 09:00

As per the state election results and trends available so far, the BJP has comfortably won in three out of four states that went under the polls, beating the exit polls. The BJP has retained Madhya Pradesh (MP) with a strong two-thirds majority, and regained Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress with a comfortable majority. Vote share difference between the BJP and the Congress in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh stands at 8.2%, 2.2% and 4.2%, respectively (details in Exhibit 1-8). In Telangana, the Congress has defeated the BRS by a thin majority. Thus, the verdict is clear for all four states. These four states together account for 75 Loksabha seats (out of 544).

These results, branded as a semi-final to the forthcoming May’24 Loksabha elections, will provide comfort to the markets as far as political stability is concerned. The incumbent BJP’s performance in avoiding anti-incumbency and retaining a big state like MP (5th consecutive term) while managing to regain Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should provide them with a good tailwind for the 2024 general elections.

- While state elections have shown no correlation with Loksabha elections in the past (BJP had lost these three states in Dec’18 but won the 2019 Loksabha elections with a better majority than 2014), it nonetheless removes a key overhang of political uncertainty for the markets for the next five months.

- Equity markets were justifiably anxious about the outcome of state polls and what it portends for the 2024 general elections. With the outcome overwhelmingly in favor of the incumbent BJP, the confidence of the market in the current dispensation and political continuity post 2024 Loksabha elections will get a boost. This augurs well for macro and policy momentum for India, which, at the moment, is seeing the highest growth among major economies (both GDP as well as corporate earnings).

- We expect market sentiment to strengthen further and the prospect of a pre-election rally is quite strong now, in our view. We also note that Nifty has given positive returns (9%-36%) six months into the announcement of general election results (Nov to May) on five previous such occasions (1999-2019) (see Exhibit 9).