Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 04 December 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- December 04, 2023 09:08
Currency Market Live Updates: USD/INR futures show signs of retreat from highs, stuck in tight trading range
“The USD/INR 27th December futures contract experienced a decline from its recent highs. Based on the weekly technical chart analysis, the currency pair is currently trading above its moving average trend-line support level of 83.25, with the RSI holding above the 50 levels. However, the technical setup reveals negative divergence in the MACD, indicating a potential weakening of the bullish momentum. The pair is encountering significant resistance at higher levels. According to the weekly technical chart, the pair has support in the range of 83.22-83.05, while resistance is positioned at 83.55-83.70. The currency pair has been consolidating in a narrow range for an extended period and is anticipated to continue trading within the 82.80-83.70 range this week. To make informed trading decisions, it is advisable to closely monitor the levels of 83.25-83.50. A breakout on either side of this range could provide further guidance on the future direction of the pair.” -- Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- December 04, 2023 09:07
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil continues dive below $75 amid OPEC+ uncertainty and US economic data
“Crude oil experienced significant volatility and continued its decline. International markets witnessed a sixth consecutive week of falling crude oil prices, with WTI prices dropping below $75 a barrel and Brent prices slipping below $80 a barrel. Despite OPEC+ announcing a 2.2 million barrel per day output cut in the first quarter of 2024, market confidence in compliance from OPEC+ nations remained low, contributing to the downward trend in crude oil prices. Also, negative U.S. economic data and a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories further pressured prices. However, a mitigating factor was the alleviation of inflation in the Euro-zone, coupled with the strength of the euro and weakness in the dollar index, providing some support for oil prices at lower levels. Anticipating ongoing volatility, we foresee fluctuations in crude oil prices this week driven by movements in the dollar index and developments in OPEC+ meetings. The support for crude oil is expected at $73.05–72.20, with resistance at $74.50-75.20 in today’s session. In terms of INR, crude oil has support at Rs 6,140-6,050 and resistance at Rs 6,310-6,380.” -- Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- December 04, 2023 09:06
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold surges past $2,100 amid speculation of Fed’s rate peak, silver eyes record highs
“Gold prices surged to an unprecedented peak above the psychologically significant $2,100 mark during the early Asian session on Monday. The surge is attributed to speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has reached the pinnacle of its rate hike cycle, thereby bolstering demand for the precious metal. Simultaneously, silver prices have reached 5-month highs in the international markets and are poised to achieve a lifetime high in the domestic markets. Despite hawkish comments from the Fed Chairman, the dollar index retreated from its 14-week highs, providing additional support to precious metals. Last week’s global economic data presented a mixed picture, with the euro and pound sterling gaining ground against the U.S. dollar, further reinforcing the upward trajectory of gold and silver prices. Anticipating a day of volatility in today’s session, we observe that gold finds support at $2072-2058, with resistance at $2104-2120. For silver, the support is at $25.32-25.20, while resistance stands at $25.70-25.84. In INR, gold has a support range of Rs63,020-62,850, coupled with resistance at Rs63,780 and Rs63,950. Meanwhile, silver enjoys support at Rs77,550-77,180, and faces resistance at Rs78,670 and Rs79,130.” -- Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- December 04, 2023 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty eye continued upsurge post BJP win; S&P 500 hits yearly high amid Fed rate cut speculation
On the global front, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at its highest level of the year on Friday amid growing optimism that the Federal Reserve was done raising US interest rates and could begin to cut them next year as inflation cools. This came even as US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to conclude with confidence that monetary policy was “sufficiently restrictive.” On the global front, Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Monday as the prospect of less tight markets in 2024 largely offset positive signals from a less hawkish Federal Reserve and potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. Additionally, Gold prices surged to a record high in Asian trade on Monday, extending a raft of recent gains as markets bet that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates as soon as March 2024, even as central bank officials remained cautious. On the domestic front, Sensex and Nifty are looking to build on last week’s gains, spurred by the Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) resounding win in state elections. That apart, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting on Friday remains another trigger for the near-term. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady. The benchmark index extended its bull run for 4th straight consecutive higher high trading session as the price action scaled to new life highs following the pivotal breakout. The breakout came with a gap-up opening which further indicates strength in the trend as the market status gets upgraded to a confirmed uptrend. -- Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.
- December 04, 2023 09:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty soars as bulls anticipate Santa Claus rally amid global optimism
“Chair Powell may have dampened expectations for rate cuts, but this Monday morning sees Gift Nifty jumping anyway. Investors globally eagerly await December for the famed Santa Claus Rally, and this morning, the Christmas Cake is baked for solid gains. Key catalysts include a resurgent optimism from FIIs, with Rs. 10,593 crores bought in the past week, a 15.1% YoY rise in GST collections, and BJP’s state election results adding fuel to bullish sentiments. Bulls are thrilled with considerable drops in US inflation, a 5.2% Q3 US GDP surpassing the 4.9% estimate, and optimism that the Federal Reserve may cut borrowing costs in Q1 2024. With positive global cues, the Dow gained 2.42% in the past week, setting the stage for Nifty to start the week with a bullish bang, eyeing inter-month targets at the 21,000 mark. Preferred trades on Nifty and Bank Nifty include buying at CMP with specific targets. Also, the chart of the day is bullish on BEL, MANAPPURAM FINANCE, PI INDUSTRIES, TATA CONSUMER, NTPC, and TITAN on any intraday weakness with an inter-week perspective. The top stock to buy now is PI INDUSTRIES at CMP 3,817, with a stop at 3,655, targets at 3,907/4,050, and aggressive targets at 4,500, driven by a Momentum Play strategy.” - Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
- December 04, 2023 09:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Expectations for political continuity in 2024 to bolster sentiment
As per the state election results and trends available so far, the BJP has comfortably won in three out of four states that went under the polls, beating the exit polls. The BJP has retained Madhya Pradesh (MP) with a strong two-thirds majority, and regained Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress with a comfortable majority. Vote share difference between the BJP and the Congress in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh stands at 8.2%, 2.2% and 4.2%, respectively (details in Exhibit 1-8). In Telangana, the Congress has defeated the BRS by a thin majority. Thus, the verdict is clear for all four states. These four states together account for 75 Loksabha seats (out of 544).
These results, branded as a semi-final to the forthcoming May’24 Loksabha elections, will provide comfort to the markets as far as political stability is concerned. The incumbent BJP’s performance in avoiding anti-incumbency and retaining a big state like MP (5th consecutive term) while managing to regain Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should provide them with a good tailwind for the 2024 general elections.
- While state elections have shown no correlation with Loksabha elections in the past (BJP had lost these three states in Dec’18 but won the 2019 Loksabha elections with a better majority than 2014), it nonetheless removes a key overhang of political uncertainty for the markets for the next five months.
- Equity markets were justifiably anxious about the outcome of state polls and what it portends for the 2024 general elections. With the outcome overwhelmingly in favor of the incumbent BJP, the confidence of the market in the current dispensation and political continuity post 2024 Loksabha elections will get a boost. This augurs well for macro and policy momentum for India, which, at the moment, is seeing the highest growth among major economies (both GDP as well as corporate earnings).
- We expect market sentiment to strengthen further and the prospect of a pre-election rally is quite strong now, in our view. We also note that Nifty has given positive returns (9%-36%) six months into the announcement of general election results (Nov to May) on five previous such occasions (1999-2019) (see Exhibit 9).
- December 04, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Eimco Elecon.
Move Out of short-term ASM framework: Patel Engineering.
- December 04, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter group Patodia Properties bought 1.1 lakh shares on Nov. 30.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 1 lakh shares on Nov. 30.
Goldiam International: Promoter Rashesh Manhar Bhansali sold 5 lakh shares on Nov. 29.
Usha Martin: Promoter group Usha Martin Ventures sold 1.5 lakh shares on Nov. 30.
Thirumalai Chemical: Promoter group Deepa Ajay sold 18,000 shares on Nov. 30.
Safari Industries: Promoter group Safari Commercial LLP sold 14,600 shares between Nov. 29 and 30.
- December 04, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Tanfac Industries: Himalaya Finance and Investment bought 1.8 lakh shares (1.8%) at Rs 2,210 apiece. Anshul Speciality Molecules sold 2.47 lakh shares (2.47%) at Rs 2,210 apiece.
- December 04, 2023 08:52
Stocks to Watch Out for Today: December 4, 2023
Hindustan Unilever: The company decided to split its beauty and personal care business into two separate divisions in an effort to increase focus on these high-growth segments amid rising competition from new-age brands.
GAIL: The company filed a claim over the non-supply of LNG cargoes by SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore worth $1.817 billion in the London Court of International Arbitration.
Adani Group stocks: The conglomerate will spend Rs 7 lakh crore in capital expenditure over the next 10 years, its CFO said. Six infra businesses—from power and ports to airports—will be tapping the bond market to raise funds.
Tata Power: The company acquired the Bikaner-Neemrana transmission project in Rajasthan for Rs 1,544 crore to boost renewable energy evacuation
Jio and TM Forum inaugurate first Innovation Hub in Mumbai
Granules: says that its arm Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has received US FDA’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval for Sildenafil for Oral Suspension
Siemens: German parent Siemens AG will acquire an 18% stake in its India unit at Rs 2,952.86 apiece, which represents a discount of 21% to its closing price on Friday.
Brigade Enterprise: The company launched the Brigade Sanctuary commercial residential project in Bangalore, which has a gross revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.
Lupin: The pharma major received USFDA approval for the launch of Turqoz Tablets USP, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg.
Maruti Suzuki: The company’s November volume output was down 3.29% year-on-year, at 1.48 lakh units.
Eicher Motors: The company’s November motorcycle sales were up 13% year-on-year at 80,251 units. Motorcycle exports were up 2.2% year-on-year, at 5,114 units.
Hero MotoCorp: The company’s November sales rose 25.6% year-on-year to 4.91 lakh units. Domestic sales grew 25.4% to 4.76 lakh units.
Alkem Laboratories: A U.S. FDA inspection at the company’s API manufacturing facility in Mandva ends with three observations.
Bajaj Healthcare: The company’s CFO, Rupesh Nikam, resigned from the position on Dec 1.
Syngene: The company completed the acquisition of a biologics manufacturing facility from Stelis Biopharma.
Strides Pharma: The company launched Icosapent Ethyl Acid Soft Gel Capsules in partnership with Amneal.
Shree Digvijay Cement: The CEO and MD, KK Rajeev Nambiar, resigned from the position w.e.f. Dec. 15, 2023. The company appointed Ramanujan Krishnakumar as an additional director, chief executive officer and managing director w.e.f. Dec. 16, 2023.
Radiant Cash Management Services: The company completed its investment in Aceware Fintech Services and now holds a 56.93% stake in the same.
Harsha Engineers International: The company entered into an agreement with Goldi Solar Private to jointly bid for the tender ACE issued by Surat Municipal Corp. for the EPC of a 10 MW ground-mounted grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plant with land on lease.
Omaxe: The company incorporated FBD Real Grow as a wholly-owned subsidiary by acquiring the remaining 75% stake.
Kamat Hotel: The company opened a new orchid hotel in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Surya Roshni: The company’s CEO of steel operations and key managerial personnel, Tarun Baldua, resigned from the position on Nov. 30.
Updater Services: The company approved the appointment of Radha Ramanujan as designated chief financial officer and fey managerial personnel with effect from the closure of business hours on Dec. 30, 2023. It approved and appointed CR Saravanan as Chief Operating Officer of the company with effect from Jan. 1, 2024.
- December 04, 2023 08:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets anticipate 200-250 point gap-up as BJP’s State election sweep boosts confidence
With the results of state elections giving a big victory to BJP in three states and some in-roads in Telangana as well, we expect markets to open with a gap up of atleast 200-250 points on Monday. We further expect markets to cement gains and won’t we surprised to see markets closer to the 22,000 levels before the general elections in 2024. The image of the BJP as a pro-reformist and the performance of the economy on various fronts, especially during the COVID period and gloomy global economic situation, have provided market participants confidence that a dual-aided right-wing government is beneficial in the longer term. As we move closer to the 2024 general elections, we believe that the decisive win by the BJP in key states has sent a strong message to investors betting on India’s rising growth potential and position the country on a stronger footing as compared to its peers. -- Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox.
- December 04, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagka of StoxBox: Key Support at 20220-20190-20160, Resistance at 20475-20600-20650
On the global front, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at its highest level of the year on Friday amid growing optimism that the Federal Reserve was done raising US interest rates and could begin to cut them next year as inflation cools. This came even as US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to conclude with confidence that monetary policy was “sufficiently restrictive.” On the global front, Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Monday as the prospect of less tight markets in 2024 largely offset positive signals from a less hawkish Federal Reserve and potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. Additionally, Gold prices surged to a record high in Asian trade on Monday, extending a raft of recent gains as markets bet that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates as soon as March 2024, even as central bank officials remained cautious. On the domestic front, Sensex and Nifty are looking to build on last week’s gains, spurred by the Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) resounding win in state elections. That apart, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting on Friday remains another trigger for the near-term. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady.
The benchmark index extended its bull run for 4th straight consecutive higher high trading session as the price action scaled to new life highs following the pivotal breakout. The breakout came with a gap-up opening which further indicates strength in the trend as the market status gets upgraded to a confirmed uptrend.
Supports: 20220-20190-20160
Resistances: 20475-20600-20650
- December 04, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Technical Call: Granules India - BUY
Investors with a minimum time frame of one year can buy the shares of Granules India (₹392.70). The stock surged over 20 per cent last month. This has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹360.
- December 04, 2023 08:19
Stock Fundamentals: Why you should hold EIH stock after 32% surge in 12 months
Thanks to a favourable demand-supply mismatch and rising room rates, the Indian hospitality sector has been in the limelight for some time now. It has remained resilient even during recent corrections as business flourished due to the G-20 New Delhi summit and the Cricket World Cup.
Shares of the luxury hotel chain operator EIH Ltd., flagship of the Oberoi Group, have outperformed the markets (Sensex), gaining 32 per cent in the last 12 months and showing a 38 per cent CAGR in the last three-year period.
- December 04, 2023 08:18
Currency Market Live Updates: Currency Outlook: Dollar: More room for weakness
The dollar index and the US Treasury yields have come down sharply over the last few weeks. The dollar index has declined from around 107 to 103.27 now. The US 10Yr Treasury yield has fallen sharply from around 5 per cent to 4.19 per cent now. Easing inflation numbers, increasing hopes that the interest rates in the US have reached the peak, speculation in the market about the US Federal Reserve to begin the interest rate cut cycle are all weighing on the green back and the treasury yields.
- December 04, 2023 08:17
Stock Insights: Adani Total Gas, Aster DM Healthcare and PFC: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ending December 1
Last week, bellwether indices Nifty and Sensex gained nearly 2.3 per cent each driven by optimism around the strong GDP growth of India and inflows of foreign capital. Nearly all sectoral indices ended in green during the week with the highest gains posted by BSE Oil & Gas (5.8 per cent), BSE Power (5.7 per cent) and BSE PSU (4.7 per cent).
In this column, we spotlight the three best-performing stocks every week. Last week, the three stocks that gained the most in the BSE 500 linked to some fundamental news were Adani Total Gas (31 per cent), Aster DM Healthcare (19 per cent), and PFC (16 per cent).
- December 04, 2023 08:16
Commodities Market Live Updates: Bullion Cues: Sunny prospects for gold
The precious metals appreciated for a third week in a row, showing strong momentum. Gold and silver appreciated 3.4 per cent and 4.5 per cent as they closed the week at $2,070.9 and $25.4 per ounce respectively.
Likewise, on the MCX, gold futures was up 2.8 per cent and silver futures gained 3.4 per cent by closing the week at ₹63,357 (per 10 gram) and ₹78,087 (per kg) respectively.
- December 04, 2023 08:13
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude Check: Constricted in a range
Crude oil prices declined last week. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was down 2.1 per cent as it closed at $78.9 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX lost 1 per cent and it wrapped up last week at ₹6,281 a barrel.
- December 04, 2023 08:09
Stock Insights: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, SRF et al: Should you buy these stocks or their Holdco stocks?
Stocks of Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, SRF, Tata Group and Aditya Birla Group companies have been investor darlings in recent years. But are you better off investing in these companies or holding companies (Holdcos) that derive their value from their stakes in these companies? Here is our analysis.
- December 04, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 04.12.2023
17:00 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
20:30 U.S. Factory Orders m/m (Expected: -2.7% versus Previous: 2.8%)
- December 04, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 04-Dec-2023:
DELTACORP
- December 04, 2023 07:36
Stock Market Live Updates: MOSL ON ELECTIONS: Preferred Sectors and Ideas
- We like BFSI, Industrials, Real Estate, Auto and Consumer Discretionary.
Preferred Ideas
Large-Caps: SBI, Axis Bank, M&M, HERO HONDA, L&T, ULTRATECH, TITAN, Indian Hotels.
Mid-Caps: Godrej Prop, Indian Hotels, LemonTree, Sunteck Realty, PNB Housing, Angel One, Global Health.
- December 04, 2023 07:36
Stock Market Live Updates: J.P. Morgan: India QSR | No one can eat just one! Initiate on WESTLIFE/DEVYANI/SAPPHIRE at OW
The Indian QSR industry is an attractive investment opportunity as it promises scope to multiply meaningfully, benefiting from category underpenetration, favorable demographics allowing for higher eat-out/order-in frequencies and aggregators aiding category expansion, in our view. We forecast healthy low to mid-teens revenue CAGR and 15-20% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-26E for the listed QSR universe. We see higher intensity for store roll-outs, scaling up omni-channel & digital capabilities, expanding value offerings and reshaping cost structures. Currently the sector is navigating cyclical demand headwinds, resulting in underperformance which should reverse, in our view, as the headwinds fade and drive mean reversion in productivity and margin metrics. Execution excellence and prudent unit economics are crucial for sustaining healthy FCF and EPS growth. Growth longevity will support premium valuations as seen for most consumer discretionary companies in India. Our preference order: WESTLIFE (best value format to tap into multiple day parts) > DEVYANI (most diversified QSR play) > SAPPHIRE (valuation comfort) > JUBI.
We initiate on WESTLIFE/DEVYANI/SAPPHIRE at OW and Mar-25 PT of Rs1,050/Rs215/Rs1,700.
- December 04, 2023 07:35
Stock Market Live Updates: U.S. (NOV) ISM MANUFACTURING PMI
ACTUAL: 46.7
ESTIMATES: 47.9
PREVIOUS: 46.7
(DATA TRAILED WITH ESTIMATES)
- December 04, 2023 07:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Recent Interview.... As of 18:32 hours Friday 01 December 2023
Dixon Technolog: Sunil Vachani, Chairman
Construction Is Underway For One More Plant In Noida: Dixon Tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UD1BbEO3p8
Dixon Technolog: Atul Lall, MD
Dixon Tech On Exports Opportunity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIfiW1C5004
Flair Writing: Sumit Rathod, Whole-Time Director
Adding New Capacity In FY24 & FY25 With Revenue Recognition Beginning From FY26: Flair Writing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-nVjE6e4Uo
Granules India: Priyanka Chigurupati, ED
Granules India: Q2 Stability, Strategic Expansion And Unexpected Demand Boost
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QN_2c5-gTBU
IIFL Finance: Kapish Jain, CFO
Plan To Address High-Risk Weights For Secured Lending To NBFCs In A Representation To RBI: IIFL Fin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvHn5i-Wdos
NIIT: Vijay Thadani, CEO
Acquisition Strategy Is To Either Add New Capability, A New Segment Or A New Geography: NIIT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkGEZ0Y9H9s
Fedbank: Anil Kothuri, MD CEO
Weak Listing | Net Interest Margin will improve by 30-35 bps, says Anil Kothuri, MD & CEO of Fedbank Financial Services
https://twitter.com/cnbctv18news/status/1730103437344526832?s=48&t=v93OK0uc4_THpPO_aS8n7w
GIC: Ramaswamy Narayana, CMD
Credit Rating Upgrade Helping Co Getting Strong International Biz: GIC Re
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8Hx3CBedcQ
Man Infra: Parag K Shah, Chairman MD
Unlocking Growth: Man Infraconstruction Raises ?550 Crs, Eyes Real Estate Expansion | Mr.Parag Shah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_BrQ5L1NIE
Selan Explore: Suniti Bhat, Managing Director
Selan Exploration Merger Update, ?250 Cr IPO Fundraise & Future Growth Plans | Suniti Bhat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbzn4ZTLUtk
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- December 04, 2023 07:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Upmove gains momentum
Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank indices witnessed a strong rise last week. The benchmark indices rose breaking above their intermediate resistances and have closed on a strong note. All the three indices were up over 2 per cent last week.
- December 04, 2023 07:16
Stock Market Updates: Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms up ₹1.30 lakh crore; Airtel, TCS biggest gainers
The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms climbed ₹1,30,391.96 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,511.15 points or 2.29 per cent.
Barring Reliance Industries, nine other companies including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever witnessed addition in their market valuation.
- December 04, 2023 07:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty hits record high amidst Strong GDP data and global optimism
The Nifty climbed to a record high of 20,291 fuel4led by robust GDP data and positive global indicators on Friday. Foreign investors shifted from selling to buying in November, purchasing shares worth over $1 billion after significant sell-offs in the preceding months. Market experts anticipate that the State election outcomes could sway foreign investor flows, with potential rallies if results favour the ruling party.
- December 04, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equities set to surge on Back of strong electoral mandate
The recent State election results in India, with three out of five states favouring the ruling party, signal potential gains in Indian equities. The political stability expected from this outcome is seen as beneficial for reforms and investor confidence. Analysts anticipate a continued market upturn, foreseeing positive surprises in results, potentially driving Nifty levels to 20,500-20,800. This stability could also stimulate capex, housing upcycle, and higher GDP growth, with global trends and foreign investments aiding the market’s upward trajectory.
- December 04, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian shares show resilience amidst central bank rate cut speculations
At the beginning of the week, Asian shares showed strength amidst a flurry of upcoming economic data. These figures are expected to challenge market expectations for early and aggressive rate cuts by major central banks in the coming year.
The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, maintained a 0.56% increase. South Korea’s KOSPI rose by 0.7%, adding 17.58 points to reach 2,522.59, while Australia’s S&P ASX200 Index surged by 1.06%, or 76.70 points, reaching 7,149.90 in trading. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei experienced a dip of 0.55%, or 184.17 points, landing at 33,247.14, partly due to the yen’s recent strengthening.
There remains a lingering risk of the Israel-Hamas conflict escalating into a wider confrontation, highlighted by the targeting of three commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.