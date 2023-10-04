Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks tumble as U.S. economic data boosts treasury yields

Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 04 Oct 2023.
- October 04, 2023 07:34
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold subdued near 7-month lows on lofty US dollar, yields
Gold prices were flat on Wednesday near seven-month lows hit in the previous session, as a surge in U.S. dollar and bond yields buoyed by strong jobs data meant that there was room for a further monetary policy tightening.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,823.59 per ounce by 0117 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,839.20 per ounce.
* Prices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday to touch their lowest levels since March, as the U.S. dollar strengthened on data showing U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in August.
* Spot silver was down 0.1% to $21.14 per ounce, having slipped to its lowest since mid-March in the last session.
* Platinum slid 0.8% to $864.93 to touch its lowest in a year. Palladium dropped 1.2% to $1,174.70 and hovered near 5-year lows hit on Tuesday. - Reuters
- October 04, 2023 07:30
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil rises on tightening crude supply
Oil rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, supported by tightening global crude supply ahead of a panel meeting of OPEC+ ministers.
Brent crude oil futures rose 6 cents to $90.98 a barrel by 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI), rose 11 cents to $89.34 per barrel.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, is expected to keep output policy unchanged when it meets on Wednesday, after members Saudi Arabia and Russia extended output cuts to the end of the year. - Reuters
- October 04, 2023 07:28
Stock Fundamentals: JSW Infrastructure IPO: Should you cash-in listing gains?
JSW Infrastructure debuted on the bourses on October 3, and gave a decent listing gain of 32 per cent at ₹157.3 against the IPO price of ₹119. There seems to have been some selling pressure initially, but later buyers rushed in to pick up the stock, which hit upper circuit at ₹157.3.
- October 04, 2023 07:26
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Emami (Buy)
Our positive stance on Emami is by virtue of Management actions being undertaken for boosting its business prospects. With induction of professionals in the management, Emami has created a good bandwidth for strengthening its core and launching new initiatives. It has been building its portfolio of small D2C and regional brands, wherein it gets the ball rolling with a financial investment, albeit with strategic focus.
- October 04, 2023 07:25
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Nykaa (Reduce)
We recently interacted with FSN E-commerce Ventures (team Nykaa). Key takeaways from the interaction: Nykaa’s run rate of 4-5 million customer additions annually in BPC (on a cumulative base of 18 million) remains on track; ad income dip (as percentage of revenue) is attributed to teething issues with the new ad tech stack; recovery could be a quarter away; Fashion’s soft Q1 performance (12 per cent YoY) was an aberration and growth has been trending upwards; and fashion business is over its peak investment phase.
- October 04, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty-500 index will capture India growth compared to other indices: Motilal Oswal AMC
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company believes that investors should consider exposure to Nifty 500 index as it covers 90 per cent of market capitalisation against the most popular Nifty index which covers 51 per cent of the market-cap.
- October 04, 2023 07:23
Currency Market Live Updates: Weekly Rupee View: INR’s fate hangs on dollar’s dance
The rupee (INR) lost 0.2 per cent on Tuesday to end at 83.20 versus the dollar (USD). But over the past week, the exchange rate of USD-INR has largely remained stable, despite the greenback strengthening further and foreign fund outflows... Read more
- October 04, 2023 07:22
Stocks to Watch: Vedanta demerger positive only if it finds credible investors to cut debt
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd’s (VEDL’s) decision to demerge businesses into six different entities will add value to investors only if the group finds strategic investors for reducing debt by selling assets partially or fully.
- October 04, 2023 07:21
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank may tap market for ₹10,000-cr institutional placement
Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector lenders, may tap the market to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the coming weeks, said two people familiar with the matter.
- October 04, 2023 07:20
Stocks to Watch: IHC’s stake in Adani Enterprises crosses 5 per cent
Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company’s stake in Adani Enterprises has crossed 5 per cent, exchange filing data showed.
Through its arm Green Viality RSC Ltd, IHC acquired 6.4 lakh shares in the open market today taking its stake in the Adani Group flagship to 5.04 per cent from 4.98 per cent before.
- October 04, 2023 07:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: India to add additional 31 million 5G users in 2023
Amid the rise in adoption of ultra high-speed services in the country, as many as 31 million additional users in India are expected to upgrade to 5G phones in 2023, said a report on Tuesday. The current base of 5G handset users in India is expected to be around 100 million driven by two players — Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio — that launched 5G services in October last year.
- October 04, 2023 07:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: CNG car sales set to cross half a million in FY24 on positive perception of buyers
The total sales of CNG (compressed natural gas)-powered cars in the country are expected to surpass half a million in FY24 given the current strong sales momentum.
Over the past several months, CNG-powered cars have been witnessing a strong demand as an increasing number of car buyers are now choosing vehicles powered by alternative fuels. Now, CNG as a fuel with its wide availability and accessibility has gained a lot of acceptance.
- October 04, 2023 07:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Insights: Why promoter sell-offs have surged in 2023
The year 2023 has seen a sharp increase in sell-downs by promoters (majority shareholders) compared to the previous years. The selling by promoters largely reflects strategic compulsions. Domestic investors have absorbed the bulk of the sell-downs. Here are the 4 charts that give you more insights.
- October 04, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Watch: Erratic monsoon impacts use of agrochemicals
The agrochemical industry faced a double whammy this kharif season. Due to the delayed and erratic spread of monsoon, the demand was impacted in crops such as cotton, soyabean as farmers chose to apply less inputs on weather uncertainty during the cropping season.
- October 04, 2023 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Economy Watch: Corporate credit quality continues to improve in H1 FY24
Credit quality of Indian companies continued to strengthen in the first half of the current financial year as they maintained the strong performance of FY22 and FY23, according to rating agencies.
- October 04, 2023 07:13
Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki gets taxman’s draft order to subject additional ₹2,159 crore to income tax
Maruti Suzuki to file objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel; no impact on financials due to this draft order, says Maruti
- October 04, 2023 07:12
Share Market Live Today: IPO Watch: Tata Tech reserves IPO portion for employees, Tata Motors shareholders
Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors (TML), has reserved a portion of its initial public offering for its employees and TML shareholders, following a board resolution to this effect on September 6.
The portion reserved for employees will constitute up to 0.5 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital, while that reserved for TML shareholders will constitute up to 10 per cent of the offer, the company said in an addendum filed with the market regulator on Tuesday. These shares will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis.
- October 04, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for October 04, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 04, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Technicals: Stock to buy today: KPR Mill (₹776): BUY
The near-term outlook is bullish for KPR Mill. The stock price has been moving up gradually over the last week. On Tuesday, the stock had risen over 3 per cent. The 21-day moving average (MA) at around ₹750 has been giving good support over the last few days. It is likely to limit the downside in the coming days as well.
- October 04, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks tumble as U.S. economic data boosts treasury yields
On Wednesday, Asian stocks experienced significant declines in response to yet another display of robust U.S. economic data, which pushed Treasury yields to new highs. Concurrently, a sharp increase in the yen led traders to speculate that Japanese authorities had intervened in the market.
Japanese equities initiated the day on a lower note, extending the previous day’s losses observed on Wall Street. During this period, the dollar briefly surged above 150 yen, reflecting the rapid ascent of U.S. Treasury yields.
In the early trading hours, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index registered a 1.61% decline, equivalent to a drop of 504.23 points, trading at 30,733.71. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index slipped by 1.61%, or 26.62 points, reaching 2,238.85.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi index experienced a sharp decline of 2.09%, currently trading at 2,413.99. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong displayed a 0.37% weaker performance at 17,266, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 dropped by 0.71% to trade at 5,798.90.
- October 04, 2023 06:50
Stock Market Live Updates: S&P 500 records lowest close since June 1 amidst concerns over Fed interest rates
The S&P 500 index concluded Tuesday at its lowest level since June 1, driven by economic data reinforcing concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to maintain higher interest rates.
In a parallel development, the Dow turned negative for the year, marking its first dip since June and closing at its lowest point since May 31. Likewise, the Nasdaq also recorded its lowest closing value since May 31.
Recent data revealed an unexpected increase in U.S. job openings for August, intensifying concerns regarding a tightening labour market just ahead of the critical U.S. monthly jobs report scheduled for Friday.
Investor attention remains fixed on benchmark Treasury yields, which reached their highest levels in 16 years on Tuesday.
7Specifically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 430.97 points, equaling a 1.29% drop to reach 33,002.38, while the S&P 500 saw a loss of 58.94 points, corresponding to a 1.37% decline, ending the day at 4,229.45. The Nasdaq Composite faced a drop of 248.31 points, resulting in a 1.87% decrease, settling at 13,059.47.
Furthermore, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” the CBOE volatility index, reached its highest closing level since May 24.
