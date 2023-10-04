Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks tumble as U.S. economic data boosts treasury yields

October 04, 2023 07:34

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday near seven-month lows hit in the previous session, as a surge in U.S. dollar and bond yields buoyed by strong jobs data meant that there was room for a further monetary policy tightening.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,823.59 per ounce by 0117 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,839.20 per ounce.

* Prices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday to touch their lowest levels since March, as the U.S. dollar strengthened on data showing U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in August.

* Spot silver was down 0.1% to $21.14 per ounce, having slipped to its lowest since mid-March in the last session.

* Platinum slid 0.8% to $864.93 to touch its lowest in a year. Palladium dropped 1.2% to $1,174.70 and hovered near 5-year lows hit on Tuesday. - Reuters