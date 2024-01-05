January 05, 2024 08:09

Sector Update - Abhishek Kumar

Hopes of a better second half has faded gradually. 3Q results will all but confirm that. 3QFY24 performance will be marred by higher furloughs and lower working days. Furloughs have likely been deeper (more clients) and longer (more days) this time. Budget flush, a typical balancing factor in 3Q, has not come through. We expect large cap IT Services players to report a modest -2.2% to +5.3% QoQ cc growth in 3Q. HCL, given seasonal strength in its IP-business, will likely be at the top-end. WPRO could be at the bottom. Mid-cap under coverage (PSYS/Coforge) should do relatively better (2.7%/0.5%). Margin performance, despite wage hike by few players, should be resilient. A weak 3Q aside, investors will be looking out for FY25 clues now. Unfortunately, we don’t expect much clarity to emerge there. Most players would restrict their views till Q4. On-going budget exercise mean commentary around CY24 budgets may be tentative. Deal wins could trend down from record 2Q, especially for the top-3. A weak FY24 exit on the other hand looks imminent. We expect HCLT and Coforge to be closer to the lower end of their guidance. INFO could miss the top-end. Longer furloughs and absence of budget flush are clear signs of weak demand. As we noted in our 2024 outlook (Enthusiasm can wait, 02 Jan 24), FY25 growth could disappoint Street’s current expectations. We wouldn’t be chasing the recent rally.