- January 05, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: American Tower to sell India operations to Brookfield for $2.5 billion
American Tower said on Thursday it will sell its India operations to Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for $2.5 billion.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024. - Reuters
- January 05, 2024 08:57
Commodities Market Live Today: Palm oil gains on possible production cuts, robust Indian demand
- Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second consecutive session on Friday, buoyed by prospects of a decline in production and robust imports to India.
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 13 ringgit, or 0.4%, and last traded at 3,669 ringgit ($790.39) a metric ton in morning trade.
The benchmark contract has fallen 1.3% so far this week, and is on track to post its second consecutive week of losses. - Reuters
- January 05, 2024 08:56
Commodities Market Live Today: Iron ore slips on weak near-term demand, high portside inventory
Iron ore futures dropped on Friday, as tepid near-term demand and a higher-than-expected increase in portside inventory in top consumer China undermined investor sentiment and dented buying appetite for the key steelmaking ingredient.
The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was down 1.53% at 998.5 yuan ($139.33) a metric tonne. - Reuters
- January 05, 2024 08:49
Stock Recommendations: Axis Securities - NTPC (Buy)
NTPC is the largest power producer forming 17 per cent of India’s installed capacity and 25 per cent of the total generation in FY23. The broad-based economic recovery and infrastructure growth have driven an increase in peak demand, reaching new highs in FY24.
NTPC’s substantial portfolio in conventional power, with a firm cost-plus business model, positions it well in a growing peak power cycle. This structure contributes to stable cash flows and will facilitate growth led by renewable energy. The CEA projects an incremental coal-based power capacity of 47 GW by FY32, in which NTPC will capture the major chunk with its brownfield power projects. The company has about 10 GW of thermal capacity under construction which is expected to get commissioned by FY26.
- January 05, 2024 08:48
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal - Sobha (Buy)
After underperforming its listed peers on pre-sales growth over FY21-23, we believe Sobha is set to outperform in terms of growth given its focus on unlocking its vast land reserve and exploring external growth opportunities through its healthy balance sheet.
The outperformance is also expected to be driven by improvements in profitability. Further, visibility in the monetisation of some of its large land parcels in Bengaluru will lead to a re-rating in its implied land valuation.
- January 05, 2024 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: Bandhan Bank’s loan portfolio grows 18.6% at ₹1.16-lakh crore in Q3 FY24
Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a growth of 18.6 per cent in its loans and advances during the third quarter of this fiscal at ₹1,15,964 crore.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the loan portfolio rose 7.7 per cent against ₹1,07,633 in Q2 FY24, per a stock exchange filing. During the period under review, total deposits increased 14.8 per cent to ₹1,17,422 crore. During the third quarter of this fiscal, CASA deposits witnessed a 14 per cent rise to ₹42,413 crore.
- January 05, 2024 08:44
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil prices higher on Fed comments on inflation, Middle East tensions
Oil prices edged higher on Friday after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting suggested inflation was under control and as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to visit the Middle East to prevent escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Brent crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.7%, to $72.69 at 0229 GMT.
Both benchmarks, which are on track to end the first week of the year higher, had nearly recouped all losses from Thursday, when prices settled lower in a choppy session due to massive weekly gasoline and distillate stock builds. - Reuters
- January 05, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
UBS on HAL: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3600/sh (Positive)
UBS on CG Power: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 580/sh (Positive)
Emkay on L&T FH: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 190/sh (Positive)
Jefferies notes on Power utilities: NTPC, JSW Energy and Power Grid top picks (Positive)
Jefferies on NTPC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 415/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Power Grid: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 270/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on JSW Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 595/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3125/sh (Positive)
MOSL on IIFL Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 800/sh (Positive)
Nomura on NBFCs: Prefer Five-Star, Bajaj twins, Shriram Finance (Positive)
Nomura on Banks: Prefer ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank and Federal Bank (Positive)
CLSA on Banks: Prefer ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and M&M Fin (Positive)
MS on Dabur: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 604/sh (Neutral)
MS on RBL Bank: Maintain Underweight on Bank, target price at Rs 250/sh (Neutral)
MS on L&T FH: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 129/sh (Neutral)
- January 05, 2024 08:21
Stock Recommendations: IIFL Finance - Initiating Coverage: Mastering the asset-light model for sustained profitability: MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL:
- IIFL Finance (IIFL) is a diversified NBFC with a strong presence across its core products of gold loans, home loans, microfinance, LAP and unsecured business loans. IIFL has morphed into a franchise, which enjoys distribution strength, strong presence in co-lending, and superior digital loan origination and underwriting capabilities, and can effectively leverage fintech partnerships to deliver a ~25% AUM CAGR over FY23-FY26E. The company trades at 1.5x FY26E P/BV and can sustainably deliver a RoE of 20%+ in the medium term.
- We believe IIFL can see further re-rating as investors get more confidence in its sustained execution prowess through strengths that it has built in its core retail businesses. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a TP of INR800 (based on SOTP valuation
- January 05, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral recommendations: ICICI Securities on the Cement Sector
Lofty EBITDA, yet limited reasons to cheer
A combination of elections in four major states and low offtake in east India has put Q3FY24 industry demand in the slow lane (pegged at ~4% vs. ~12% in H1FY24). Muted volumes also had an impact on pan-India prices, restricting the QoQ hike to ~2% vs. >4% anticipated in Oct’23. While our coverage EBITDA is estimated to rise a lofty ~44% YoY (low base effect), volume miss in Q3 and weak exit for cement prices (1% lower vs. Q3 average) offer limited scope for FY24 earnings upgrades (on the contrary, there are chances of some downgrade). The recent decline in fuel rates does offer scope of further easing in cost; however, risk of low demand in FY25 (post-election year) and our expectation of continued volatility in cement prices offer little reason to cheer. We stay Neutral on the sector.
- January 05, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has released the following stock updates
UPGRADED to MidCap
- Mazagon Dock
- SJVN
- Suzlon
- Lloyds Metals
- Kalyan Jewellers
- KEI Industries
- CreditAccess Grameen
- Exide
- Nippon Life AMC
- Ajanta Pharma
- Narayana Hrudayalaya
- Glenmark Pharma
- Tata Technologies
- JSW Infra
- IREDA
UPGRADED to Large Cap
- Power Finance Corporation (PFC)
- IRFC
- Macrotech Developers
- Polycab
- REC
- Shriram Finance
- Union Bank of India
- Jio Financial services
- Indian Overseas Bank
DOWNGRADED to MidCap
- UPL
- Adani Wilmar
- PI Industries
- IRCTC
- Bosch
- Tube Investments
- Samvardhana Motherson
- Hero MotoCorp
DOWNGRADED to SmallCap
- Pfizer
- Vinati Organics
- Atul
- Whirlpool
- Sumitomo Chemicals
- Laurus Labs
- Aditya Birla Fashion
- Bata
- Bharat Dynamics
- January 05, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Today: Record rally of bellwethers pale in front of most sectoral indices
Notwithstanding the new heights scaled by key indices Nifty and Sensex, most key sectoral indices have beaten them on the back of robust economic activity across sectors.
The realty index has registered the highest growth of 77 per cent last year against the negative return of 10 per cent in 2022 while auto index was up 41 per cent (15 per cent).
However, the bellwether Nifty and Sensex have delivered 18 per cent and 20 per cent last year despite record-breaking rally. The performance of these indices paled in front of others largely due to their high base affect.
- January 05, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Telecom | TRAI Oct’23 Subs data: Industry sees muted MBB and active subscriber addition: JM Financial
Sector Update - Dayanand Mittal
TRAI’s Oct’23 subscriber (subs) data shows industry’s MBB (mobile broadband — 3G+4G+5G) subs addition was the lowest in the last 8 months at 2.8mn (vs. 8mn in Sep’23). MBB additions remained strong for Jio (3.2mn) while it was muted for Bharti (0.5mn) in Oct’23; VIL’s MBB subs base also fell (0.8mn). Further, industry’s active subs also fell by 1.4mn in Oct’23, led by decline of 1.4mn/1.2mn/0.7mn for VIL/Bharti/BSNL, partly offset by addition for Jio (1.8mn). The industry’s overall subs additions further moderated to 0.8mn in Oct’23 (vs.1.7mn in Sep’23, 2.2mn in Aug’23 and 2.7mn in Jul’23), returning to the muted growth/declining trend witnessed during Dec’21-Jun’23 (due to churn in the lower ARPU segment). Jio’s net subs rose for the 20th consecutive month (up 3.2mn in Oct’23); however its active subs addition was a tad lower at 1.8mn. Hence, Jio’s VLR ratio fell slightly to 93.3% in Oct’23 (vs. 93.6% in Sep’23) vs. 99.2% for Bharti and 88% for VIL. Bharti’s MBB subs addition was muted at 0.5mn in Oct’23 and even its active subs base fell by 1.2mn. VIL’s MBB subs declined by 0.8mn in Oct’23, falling for the fourth time in the last 9 months; further, the decline in its overall subs continues
- January 05, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: India Chemicals | 3QFY24 Preview: Meaningful demand improvement awaited: JM Financial
Sector Update - Krishan Parwani
In 3QFY24, chemical companies under our coverage are likely to witness mixed trends in sales sequentially. Deepak Nitrite will continue to benefit from improvement in phenolic spreads while the standalone business is yet to pick up. For SRF, fluorospecialty chemicals sales recovery will be offset by weak refrigerant gas sales. Navin’s order deferrals (especially CDMO) from 2QFY24 are likely to fuel a majority of its sequential sales growth. PI is likely to feel the pinch of inventory destocking for the first time. Archean’s sales will see decent sequential recovery owing to better bromine as well as salt offtake. Clean Science’s sales are likely to be up sequentially owing to higher volumes. We are still awaiting meaningful demand improvement in companies exposed to agrochemical inventory destocking. Looking at the 3QFY24 estimates, we have lowered our FY25/26 estimates for most companies by ~2-13% except UPL (~20-30% cuts), Deepak nitrite (1% upgrade), and PCBL (unchanged). Top picks – SRF in large caps, and PCBL in small cap
- January 05, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks to watch out for on January 5
Jupiter Wagons: Company gets Rs 473 crore order from Defence Ministry.
L&T Finance Q3: Retail disbursements estimated at Rs 14,500 cr, up 25% YoY
Lupin: US FDA approves company’s ANDA for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin
SunTV: Unit KalRadio approves merger of UdayaFM into itself
Bajaj Auto: Company announced launch of its new Chetak variants
Waree Renewable: Company to consider split of equity shares on January 20, 2024
Utkarsh SFB Q3: Total deposits up 17.6% YoY & 8.2% QoQ at Rs 15,111 cr.
First Solar: Company signs power purchase agreement (PPA) with Cleantech Solar to Power India manufacturing facility
LTI Mindtree: Company integrates Syncordis & Nielsen+Partner to form banking transformation practice.
REC: Company signs MoU with Bank of Baroda to fund power, infrastructure and logistics projects over next three years.
Realty Stocks: Housing sales up 33% to 4.11 lakh units, new supply at record 5.17 lakh last year in top 8 cities.
Sobha: Total Sales Value Rs 1,951.6 cr Vs Rs 1,424.7 cr (YoY)
Shree Cement: Company revamps its corporate brand identity, launched multiple brand offerings with ‘Bangur’ as the master brand
Power Finance Corp: Company raises FY24 market borrowing plan to Rs 1.05 lk cr from Rs 80,000 cr
Torrent Pharma: Company has officially established a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) named Farmacéutica Torrent Colombia SAS in Colombia.
Grasim: Company’s board approves rights issue up to Rs 4,000 crore; issue price Rs 1,812/share. Record Date 10th January
RBL Bank Q3: Total Deposits at Rs 92,743 cr vs Rs 81,746 cr YoY, up 13%
J&K Bank Q3: Total Business up 11.80% (YoY) at Rs 2,18,650 cr Vs Rs 1,95,574 cr
State Bank of India: Bank has announced the conclusion of successful placement of $250 million senior unsecured Green floating rate notes
Coffee Day Ent: Total default rises to Rs 434 crore in December quarter.
- January 05, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Telecom | 3QFY24 preview: Steady earnings growth aided by robust MBB upgrades: JM Financial
Sector Update - Dayanand Mittal
We expect Jio and Bharti’s India wireless EBITDA to grow by ~3% QoQ driven by robust subscriber (subs) additions and MBB upgrades-led growth in ARPU, respecively. We expect Jio’s net subs to grow by ~9mn in 3QFY24 and ARPU to rise 0.8% QoQ to INR 183, driving 3.0% QoQ growth in revenue and 3.2% QoQ growth in EBITDA. For Bharti, we expect net subs to grow by ~3mn, and MBB subs addition at ~6mn, resulting in 1.5% QoQ rise in ARPU to INR 206, driving 2.4% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and 2.5% QoQ growth in EBITDA. We expect VIL’s subs losses to continue; however, its ARPU is expected to rise 2.5% QoQ to INR 146 due to improving subs mix. We expect net tenancy additions for Indus Towers to remain robust as Bharti continues its aggressive 5G rollout and rural expansion programme; hence, EBITDA is expected to rise 3.5% QoQ in 3QFY24. Bharti remains our top pick (revised 1-year TP of INR 1,175) as we expect a structural uptrend in industry ARPU (9% CAGR over FY24-28) driven by future investment needs – the industry requires an ARPU of INR 270-300 in the next 3-5 years for a pre-tax RoCE of 12-15% to justify capex. We maintain HOLD on Indus Towers (revised TP of INR 180) due to duopoly risks and a SELL on VIL (revised TP of INR 8) due to concerns around survivability.
- January 05, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: IT Services | 3QFY24 Preview: Higher furloughs, lower growth: JM FInancial
Sector Update - Abhishek Kumar
Hopes of a better second half has faded gradually. 3Q results will all but confirm that. 3QFY24 performance will be marred by higher furloughs and lower working days. Furloughs have likely been deeper (more clients) and longer (more days) this time. Budget flush, a typical balancing factor in 3Q, has not come through. We expect large cap IT Services players to report a modest -2.2% to +5.3% QoQ cc growth in 3Q. HCL, given seasonal strength in its IP-business, will likely be at the top-end. WPRO could be at the bottom. Mid-cap under coverage (PSYS/Coforge) should do relatively better (2.7%/0.5%). Margin performance, despite wage hike by few players, should be resilient. A weak 3Q aside, investors will be looking out for FY25 clues now. Unfortunately, we don’t expect much clarity to emerge there. Most players would restrict their views till Q4. On-going budget exercise mean commentary around CY24 budgets may be tentative. Deal wins could trend down from record 2Q, especially for the top-3. A weak FY24 exit on the other hand looks imminent. We expect HCLT and Coforge to be closer to the lower end of their guidance. INFO could miss the top-end. Longer furloughs and absence of budget flush are clear signs of weak demand. As we noted in our 2024 outlook (Enthusiasm can wait, 02 Jan 24), FY25 growth could disappoint Street’s current expectations. We wouldn’t be chasing the recent rally.
- January 05, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Kalyan Jewellers’ strong Q3 FY2024: 33% revenue growth, plans for 250th showroom
Kalyan Jewellers: Company Reports Impressive Q3 FY2024 with 33% Revenue Growth, Adding 22 New Showrooms; Targets 250th Milestone Showroom with Expansion Plans”
- January 05, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Elara Securities on Media & Entertainment and Internet
Digital outperforms traditional media
TV – Advertisement revenue growth hit by Cricket World Cup
The TV industry continued to face challenges in the face of muted growth in advertising in Q3. This was due to: 1) high base last year and 2) most of the ad spends being diverted to Cricket World Cup (CWC), thus hitting general entertainment channel (GEC) spend. Expect ad revenue to dip 1.5% YoY for Zee Entertainment (Z IN) versus a growth of 3% YoY/4% YoY for Sun TV (SUNTV IN)/TV Today (TVTN IN).
Expect moderation in subscription revenue QoQ due to the implementation of New Tariff Order 3.0 (NTO 3.0) two quarters ago (March 2023). Also, subscription revenue may grow 3.5% YoY/4% YoY for Z/ SUNTV. For SUNTV and Z, the absence of movie revenue (Z released Gadar 2 and SUNTV Jailer in Q2) may drag total revenue QoQ. Expect Z’s EBITDA margin to dip 460bps YoY in Q3FY24E to 9.0% due to the absence of movie revenue. And Sun TV’s EBITDA margin may also drop 190bps YoY to 68.5%. Expect TVTN’s EBITDA margin to grow 250bps QoQ to 8.0% due to absence of investments in digital platform.
- January 05, 2024 08:03
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold heads for first weekly fall in four as rate-cut hopes fade
Gold prices were on track for their first weekly fall in four on Friday, as waning expectations of an early interest rate cut in the U.S. boosted the dollar, while investors focussed on a key employment report due later in the day for more rate clues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,054.10 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT. It has declined about 0.8% so far in the week after three straight weekly gains.
* U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,053.00 per ounce.
* Spot silver rose 0.6% to $23.13 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.3% to $953.61.
- January 05, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: Banks’ Loans to NBFCs Move at Brisk Pace, while MF Exposure Subdued: CAREEdge
• The credit exposure of banks to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) stood at Rs 14.9 lakh crore in
November 2023, indicating a 21.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, a tad slower than the rate witnessed in
October 2023 and the approximately 30% average growth for the prior 12 months. Furthermore, the
proportion of NBFC exposure in relation to aggregate credit has risen from 9.5% in November 2022 to 9.6%
in November 2023. On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, the amount rose by 1.2%.
• Meanwhile, the Mutual Fund (MF) debt exposure to NBFCs, including Commercial Papers (CPs) and Corporate
Debt, witnessed an increase of 11.5% to 1.5 lakh crore in November 2023, while declining sequentially by
1.6% from October 2023. Large NBFCs have focused on the capital market, while mid-sized and smaller NBFCs
continued their reliance on the banking system as their primary source of funding. However, given the general
credit risk aversion of MFs, the exposure to NBFCs, particularly those rated below the highest levels, is not
expected to witness significant growth. Consequently, the aggregate dependence of mid-sized NBFCs on the
banking sector for funding is likely to remain high.
• Highlighting the relative size of their exposure to NBFCs, MFs’ debt exposure to NBFCs fell to 10.4% as a
percentage of “Banks’ advances to NBFCs” in November 2023 from 11.4% in November 2022, and sequentially
from 10.7% in October 2023
- January 05, 2024 07:55
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: LKP Securities on Auto Ancillaries
We have analysed various auto ancillary businesses based on valuation multiples, likely earnings growth, RoE and several business risks. For long-term investment purpose, we prefer businesses with market leadership, higher share of business with OEMs, clean corporate governance, reducing exposure to CV cyclicality, EV agnostic, ability to manage capital structure/efficiency, and ability to innovate. Following these fundamentals, our top picks in the space for long-term investment are Craftsman Automation, Endurance Technologies, Sona BLW, Suprajit, VST Tillers & Tractors looks promising candidate to us among small caps automobile space. We believe within our coverage universe Apollo Tyres, Exide Industries, CEAT and Balkrishna are trading higher than their fair value.
- January 05, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: FMCG: Elara Securities
Delayed Winter and weak festival demand drag Q3 volumes
Q3FY24 presents continued challenges to demand for FMCG products, adversely affecting sector volume growth. Weak rural volume, trailing urban figures in the past year remain persistent. Further, low farm income and emergence of small regional firms are hurting large, listed companies. A delayed Winter has shrunk demand for seasonal categories during the quarter, notably for skin creams and Chyawanprash, falling short of initial expectations across FMCG companies. In terms of categories, food and beverages is anticipated to outperform home and personal care.
- January 05, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: First Solar: Company signs power purchase agreement (PPA) with Cleantech Solar to Power India manufacturing facility
- January 05, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: State Bank of India: has announced the conclusion of successful placement of $250 million senior unsecured Green floating rate notes
- January 05, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Coffee Day Ent: Total default rises to Rs 434 crore in December quarter
- January 05, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 05-Jan-2024
• BALRAMCHIN
• CHAMBALFERT
• DELTACORP
• ESCORTS
• GNFC
• HINDCOPPER
• INDIACEM
• IEX
• NALCO
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 05, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live Today: L&T Finance’s retail portfolio hits 91% in Q4 2023, exceeds Lakshya 2026 target
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. retailisation portfolio estimated at 91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023
As per a stock exchange filing, the retailisation portfolio of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), is estimated at 91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared with 64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company is well ahead of the Lakshya 2026 goal of over 80% retailisation.
The retail loan book at the end of the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is estimated at Rs. 74,750 crore, which is a growth of about 31% on a year-on-year basis.
The retail disbursements for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is estimated at Rs 14,500 crore, which is a growth of about 25% on a year-on-year basis.
- January 05, 2024 07:43
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Dabur
Weak winter hurts India show; valuation captures headwinds
In Q3FY24, Dabur is likely to post ~7% consol. revenue and ~9% earnings growth. We expect 4% volume-led revenue growth on the domestic front, with 8% growth in Company’s international business. Badshah would contribute ~2% to consol. revenue, in our view, with >20% YoY growth. Gross margin is likely to maintain the recovery trend, but EBITDA margin expansion YoY would be slow given higher A&P needs. The mgmt. foresees QoQ recovery in demand. At one year forward P/E of 44x (capture near-term headwinds), the stock trades at 5% discount to its last 5Y avg fwd P/E. We maintain our positive stance on Dabur, encouraged by its diversified portfolio, which the management is geared to better leverage with improvement in the demand scenario. We retain BUY with Sep-24E TP of Rs650, on 46x Sep-25E earnings
- January 05, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Specialty Chemicals - Emkay Global FInancial
Q3 preview – subdued quarter amid demand slowdown
Q3 is likely to be a subdued quarter, on demand slowdown in chemicals due to: a) destocking of channel inventory build-up and rescheduling of orders at the customers’ end, b) pricing pressure across chemicals on Chinese dumping, and c) cyclical slowdown in discretionary spends in certain geographies (like Europe). On-ground demand in chemicals remains fairly muted, with limited green shoots in discretionary spends like pigments and polymers, which have started seeing some improvement, though textiles and dyes remain weak. Non-discretionary spends like agro and pharma are still weak and the sentiment is expected to improve from H1FY25. We expect bulk chemical players that have a relatively diversified end-user market to see faster recovery once demand improves, followed by gradual recovery in agrochemicals and pharma. We have an ADD on SRF and Anupam; a REDUCE on NFIL; and a SELL on GFL.
- January 05, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Auto & Auto Ancillaries- Emkay Global Financial
Expert Call: 2W revival continues; PV outlook muted
We interacted with Nikunj Sanghi, former FADA President and Dealer-Owner for M&M (Auto) and HMCL in Rajasthan. KTAs:
■ The commuter/entry-level 2W segment is witnessing revival, with a positive near-term outlook; also, replacement demand-backed recovery is under way in overall 2Ws, with sustainability being a monitorable;
■ PV inventory levels remain high at 4-5 weeks, despite correction in Dec; near-normalized production is driving the run down in orderbooks; the small-car segment remains under pressure; outlook muted amid high base;
■ We expect single-digit growth in CVs, on ongoing infra spends
- January 05, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Zuari Industries establishes JV with EnviEN International
Zuari Industries: Company States Zuari EnviEN Bioenergy Pvt Ltd is now a 50:50 Joint Venture with EnviEN International.
- January 05, 2024 07:35
Stocks to Watch: Swan Energy takes full control of Reliance Naval
Swan Energy has received the formal handover of management control of Reliance Naval and Engineering from the National Company Law Tribunal-appointed Monitoring Committee.
The Monitoring Committee has handed over the management control with the approval of all the Committee of Creditors members and the committee now stands dissolved with effect from Thursday.
- January 05, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Indian aviation industry sees credit deployment at 5-month high in Nov
Gross credit deployment by Indian banks in the aviation sector witnessed a five-month-high in November 2023. The total outstanding credit by 40 scheduled banks was at ₹42,033 crore in June 2023. In November 2023, the total investments in the sector stood at ₹40,449 crore. Overall, CY2023 has witnessed a gradual uptick in investments. Industry analysts peg this credit deployment within the aviation sector, considered a part of the services sector by the RBI, has surpassed the services sector’s average deployment, which grew at 25.4 per cent for the same period.
- January 05, 2024 07:32
Financial Markets Live Today: Individual investors’ investment in short-term CPs, NCDs limited to 25% of issue size
To ensure that individual investors’ losses are minimised in case issuers default on short-term financial instruments, the Reserve Bank of India has limited their investment in primary issuances to a quarter of the total issuance.
Further, issuers of commercial papers (CPs) and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have to disclose information on any default in payments through various channels, including publicly disseminating such information through their website, per RBI’s revised master direction on CPs and NCDs of original or initial maturity up to one year.
- January 05, 2024 07:31
Stock Market Live Today: Banks, NBFCs post double digit loan growth in Q3
Banks, both public sector and private, continued to post robust double-digit loan growth of 11-23 per cent y-o-y in Q3 FY24, as per provisional figures declared by the lenders for the quarter.
Credit growth for banks such as YES Bank, South Indian Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank was at the lower end of 11-12 per cent whereas for lenders such as IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and CSB Bank was at the higher end of 20-23 per cent. Growth for small finance banks was over 20 per cent given their small base with Suryoday SFB posting loan growth of 41 per cent on year.
- January 05, 2024 07:30
Stocks to Watch: Grasim fixes rights issue price at ₹1,812 a share
Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, will raise ₹4,000 crore by issuing 2.21 crore new shares on rights basis. The company has set rights issue price at ₹1,812 a share. The issue price is at 12 per cent discount to the closing price of ₹2,069 on Thursday.
- January 05, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: India expected to report higher GDP growth estimates for 2023-24
India is likely to project higher economic growth estimates of around 7% for the 2023/24 fiscal year ending in March, compared with earlier government forecasts when the National Statistical Office releases its first advance GDP estimates on Friday.
An increased estimate of annual gross domestic product is widely expected after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its own growth forecast last month to 7% for the current fiscal year, from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.
- January 05, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for January 05, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 05, 2024 07:27
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Sunteck Realty (₹471.25): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Sunteck Realty is gaining momentum. The stock had surged 8 per on Thursday. This has turned the short-term outlook bullish.
- January 05, 2024 07:26
- January 05, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
NCC: Promoter group Alluri SanjithRaju bought 10,000 shares on Dec. 29.
Divis Laboratories: Promoter group DIVI Madhusudana Rao sold 5,000 shares on Dec. 29.
Jindal Saw: Promoter group Shradha Jatia bought 41,396 shares on Dec. 29.
Ultramarine and Pigments: Promoter group S Narayan sold 9,000 shares on Dec. 29.
MTAR Technologies: Promoter group K Vamshidhar Reddy sold 26,000 shares on Dec. 28.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 78,040 shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.
- January 05, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
VST Industries: DSP Mutual Fund sold 2.5 lakh shares (1.61%), HDFC Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh shares (1.29%) while Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 2.22 lakh shares (1.44%), SBI Mutual Fund bought 2.25 lakh shares (1.45%) at Rs 3,390 apiece.
Strides Pharma Science: Amansa Holding bought 18.17 lakh shares (2%) at Rs 659.61 apiece.
PDS: Malabar India Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.76%
- January 05, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: INSTL. INVESTORS EQUITY DERIVAT. TRADES AS ON : 04-01-2024
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET SELL : -98483 😭😭
INDEX FUT. : +121
INDEX OPT. : -98290
STOCK FUT. : -525
STOCK OPT. : +210
🔹SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 05-JAN-24 :
\u0009
1.\u0009BALRAMCHIN 2.\u0009CHAMBLFERT 3. DELTACORP 4.\u0009ESCORTS 5. GNFC 6.\u0009HINDCOPPER 7.\u0009IEX 8.\u0009INDIACEM 9. NATIONALUM 10\u0009. SAIL 11. \u0009ZEEL
ADDITION :CHAMBLFERT, ESCORTS, GNFC, INDIACEM
DELETION : NIL
🔹INSTL. INVEST. EQUITY CASH PROV. TRADES AS ON : 04-JAN-2024 :
FIIS : BUY +1,513 (14,864-13,351) 😃
DIIS : SELL -1,387 (12,012-13,399) 😥
BSE SENSEX : +491 (71,847)🔼
NSE NIFTY : +141 (21,658)🔼
BSE MIDCAP. : +553 (37,634)🔼
BSE SMLCAP. : +450 (43,553)🔼
B. CRUDE : $ 78.45 🔼 😥
GOLD: $ 2,044=INR 64,250(10gr)🔼🙂
SILVER : RS. 76,900 (kg)(5pm)🔽😥
FOREX : RS. $ 83.22 🔼 🙂
7.18%NEW ‘33: 7.2208%(99.71)🔼☺️
7.18%GOI ‘37: 7.3441% (98.60)🔼☺️
- January 05, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 05.01.2024
Constellation Brands Inc (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
- January 05, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 05.01.2024
15:30 EURO CPI Flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 3.0 versus Previous: 2.4%)
19:00 U.S. Non-Farm Change (Expected: 168K versus Previous: 199K)
19:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 3.8% versus Previous: 3.7%)
20:30 U.S. ISM Service PMI (Expected: 52.5 versus Previous: 52.7)
- January 05, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Mixed start in Asia as US labour market strength weighs on rate cut hopes
Asia’s stock markets exhibited a mixed kickoff on Friday following weakened US stocks and bonds due to selling pressure. This decline resulted from robust labor market indicators, dimming hopes for interest rate cuts.
In Japan, stocks commenced slightly higher as a weaker yen bolstered exporter shares, with investors awaiting the day’s US jobs data. The Nikkei 225 surged by 0.30%, reaching 33,387.71 at the opening, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.48% to 2,390.32. Australian equities started marginally higher. Conversely, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped by 1.08%, closing at 16,465.46.
Earlier on Thursday, the S&P 500 witnessed shedding 16.13 points (0.34%), concluding at 4,688.68 points. Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 81.91 points (0.56%) to 14,510.3. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a modest 10.15 points (0.03%) increase, closing at 37,440.34.
- January 05, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: S&P, Nasdaq extend year-start skid to three; Dow higher on financials
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower on Thursday, extending their losing streak that kicked off 2024, although the Dow Jones Industrial eked out a win on the back of financial stocks and strong jobs data.
For the S&P 500, this is the worst start to a year since it began 2015 with a three-session skid, as tech-focused investors continued to take profits after a blistering rally in the final weeks of last year.
Bets that the Federal Reserve could start reducing rates this year had driven much of the gains toward the end of 2023, though the latest minutes from the central bank’s December policy meeting did not offer many clues on when the easing might commence.
A tick-up in yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries - the benchmark 10-year note ended at 4% - prompted traders to move away from growth stocks toward other sectors.
The S&P 500 lost 16.13 points, or 0.34%, to end at 4,688.68 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 81.91 points, or 0.56%, at 14,510.3. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.15 points, or 0.03%, to 37,440.34. - Reuters
Related Topics
