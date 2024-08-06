Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 06 August 2024.
- August 06, 2024 08:55
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on ONGC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 390/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Marico: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 780/Sh (Positive)
GS on Marico: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 715/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Positive)
MS on Indigo: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 4950/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5200/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5300/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Motherson Wiring: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 85/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Devyani Int: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 215/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein India Strategy: US rate cuts haven’t usually moved Rupee up (Neutral)
Jefferies India Strategy: Higher risk of US downturn now factors in a 132bps fed rate cut by Dec’24 (Neutral)
BofA on IT Sector: Considerations for IT amidst risen risks in US economy (Neutral)
MS on Marico: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 596/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Honeywell: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 60800/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1530/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1280/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Birlasoft: Upgrade to Outperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 720/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on LIC Housing: Downgrade to Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 590/Sh (Negative)
- August 06, 2024 08:54
Stock market live today: Patel Engg, JV partner secure Rs. 317.60 cr irrigation project from Govt. of Maharashtra
PATEL ENGINEERING: CO ALONG WITH JV PARTNER BAGS AN IRRIGATION PROJECT OF RUPEES 317.60 CR FROM ,GOVT OF MAHARASHTRA. CO’S SHARE IN THE CONTRACT IS RUPEES 111.16 CR (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICES)
- August 06, 2024 08:53
Stock market live today: Mainboard IPOs
Listing Today:
- Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO
Closing Today:
- Ola Electric Mobility Limited IPO
Opening Today:
- Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) IPO
- Unicommerce eSolutions Limited IPO
Allotment Expected Tonight:
- Ceigall India Limited IPO
### SME IPOs
Listing Today:
- Bulkcorp International Limited IPO
- Rajputana Industries Limited IPO
- Ashapura Logistics Limited IPO
- Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited IPO
- Kizi Apparels Limited IPO
Closing Today:
- Afcom Holdings Limited IPO
- Picture Post Studios Limited IPO
Allotment Expected Tonight:
- Dhariwalcorp Limited IPO
- August 06, 2024 08:52
Stock market live today: FirstCry’s parent Brainbees Solutions issue opens today
The initial public offering of FirstCry’s parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd opens today for public subscription. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 440-465 a share, will close on August 8.
The Rs 4,193-crore public issue of Pune-based Brainbees Solutions consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 1,666 crore and an OFS (offer for sale) component of up to 5.44 crore shares worth Rs 2,528 crore by existing shareholders.
- August 06, 2024 08:44
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 06.08.2024
- August 06, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: Listing of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited on 06th August, 2024
Symbol: AKUMS
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544222
ISIN: INE09XN01023
Face Value: Rs 2/-
Issued Price: Rs 679/- per share
- August 06, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: Deepak Nitrite reports #Q1Results
Net profit up 35.1% at ₹202.5 cr vs ₹150 cr (YoY)
Revenue up 22.5% at ₹2,166.8 cr vs ₹1,768.3 cr (YoY)
EBITDA up 47.4% at ₹309.2 cr vs ₹209.7 cr (YoY)
Margin at 14.35 vs 11.9% (YoY)
- August 06, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS Q1 results
RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS Q1; NET PROFIT AT 0.52CR V 0.82CR LOSS (YOY), DOWN 85% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 27% AT 75.2CR (YOY) ,UP 19% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 123% AT 3.09CR (YOY), DOWN 46%(QOQ)
MARGINS 4.07% V 2.32% (YOY), 8.97% (QOQ)
- August 06, 2024 08:42
Stock market live today: ONGC Q1 results
ONGC Q1; CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 9% AT 8938CR (QOQ), DOWN 15% (YOY)
REVENUE UP 2% AT 35266.4CR (QOQ) ,UP 4% (YOY)
EBITDA UP 7% AT 16975CR (QOQ), DOWN 8%(YOY)
MARGINS 48.13% V 45.88% (QOQ), 54.52% (YOY)
- August 06, 2024 08:42
Stock Market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 05 August 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 156833.47 + 13677.47 Total: 170510.94
F&O Volume: 632442.56 + 16296759.32 Total: 16929201.88
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -10,073.8
(12,724.19 - 22,797.94)
DII: NET BUY: 9,155.55
(23,766.90 - 14,611.35)
- August 06, 2024 08:41
Stock market live today: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRA Q1 results
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRA: Q1 SL NET PROFIT 484.8M RUPEES VS 349M (YOY); 32.8M (QOQ)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRA: Q1 REVENUE 5.93B RUPEES VS 4.95B (YOY); 4.72B (QOQ)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRA: Q1 EBITDA 817.2M RUPEES VS 495M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 13.78% VS 9.99% (YOY)
- August 06, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Researchbytes Analyst App’s Recent Interview as of 18:29 PM Monday 05 August 2024
Affle India: Anuj Khanna Sohum, CMD & CEO
EBITDA And PBT Have Crossed ?100 Cr For The First-Time Ever: Affle India
Aeroflex Indust: Asad Daud, MD
Recent Acquisition To Start Contributing From Start Of Next FY: Aeroflex Industries
Bank of India: Rajneesh Karnatak, MD CEO
Net NPA Should Improve And Come Down To 0.90% By March’25: Bank of India
Cams Earnings: Strong Q1 Recorded, Market Trends Aid Company’s Future Growth?
Dhanuka Agritech Q1: Pricing Pressure To Ease In Coming Months?
Hindustan Zinc: Highest-Ever Q1 Production
JK Tyre and Indu: Anuj Kathuria, President
JK Tyre Q1 Earnings: Key Growth Drivers, Global Demand Guidance For Coming Quarters
J&K Bank: Baldev Prakash, MD CEO
J&K Bank News; Centre Sets Aside ?7,900 Cr Provision
Medplus Health: G Madhukar Reddy, MD CEO
Medplus Health Q1: Strong Profits Leads To Company’s Growth, Mgmt On Store Addition Strategy In FY25
Narayana Hruda: Sandhya J, Chief Financial Officer
Saw Good Expansion In Revenue & Margin In Q1; Looking At Inorganic Growth: Narayana Health
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 06, 2024 08:28
Stock market live today: CERA SANITARYWARE: CO APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK AT THE PRICE OF 12000 RUPEES PER SHARE VIA TENDER OFFER ROUTE
- August 06, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: Global Equities Update
Asian markets are trading with gains leaded by partial recovery from equity indices of Japan and Taiwan as currency and Bond market stabilized post yesterday’s volatility. U.S. stock index futures rose recovering mildly after Wall Street logged a series of bruising losses amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown.
Global Equity Market Update
Dow Future (US): 39036, +333.0 points/ +0.87%
NASDAQ Future (US): 18255, +349.0 points/ +1.97%
DAX Future (Germany): 17559, +77.0 points/ +0.44%
FTSE Future (UK): 8056, +26.0 points/ +0.32%
Hang Seng Future (Hong Kong): 16867, +87.0 points/ +0.54%
Taiex Future (Taiwan): 20109, +744.0 points/ +3.79%
KOSPI Future (South Korea): 343, +13.8 points/ +4.17%
Nikkei Fut (Japan): 34230, +890.0 points/ +2.47%
Nifty: (India) 24312, +209.0 points/ +0.87%
- August 06, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 06-August-2024
* RBLBANK
* INDIAMART
* INDIACEM
* HINDCOPPER
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* CHAMBAL
* BSOFT
* ABCAPITAL
- August 06, 2024 08:22
Stock market live today: IPO screener: Ola Electric issue closes today
Pricing the IPO was never going to be an easy exercisefor Ola Electric (Ola), the first pure-play electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer attempting to list on the bourses. For one, with bulls continuing to rule the roost, it is a market where one can make hay when the sun shines, especially in themes such as EVs, which have a long runway.
- August 06, 2024 08:16
Stock market live today: IPO screener: Akums Drugs listing today
Shares of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹679, at the upper end of the price band ₹646-679. Analysts expect a decent listing gains of about 1-015 per cent.
Earlier, The initial public offering of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals saw a robust response from all category investors, especially from institutions. The IPO that opened last Tuesday and closed on Thursday was subscribed 63.56 times, overall.
- August 06, 2024 08:12
Stock market live today: Market poised for positive start: Gift Nifty signals 200-point gap up opening
Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note after a sharp fall on Monday, as global markets rebounded. Though Indian stocks did not witness such a nosedive like Japan’s Nikkei, Nasdaq, or other markets in the Asia Pacific region, such as Korea and Taiwan, the sentiment has turned cautious, said analysts. According to them, small-cap and mid-cap stocks may remain under pressure while large-caps will remain relatively stable.
- August 06, 2024 08:01
Stock market live today: ‘Health, reinsurance premia fetched ₹24,500 cr in GST over 3 years till FY24’
The Union government collected over ₹24,500 crore through GST on health insurance and reinsurance premium in the last three years, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. This will further push the demand for lowering GST on health insurance.
GST on health insurance and re-insurance premium is 18 per cent. However, schemes such as Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), Universal Health Insurance Scheme, Jan Argoya Bima Policy and Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme do not attract GST.
- August 06, 2024 07:52
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 6, 2024
Buzzing stocks: MTNL, Lupin, RITES, Hudco, Sandhar Tech, Power Mech Projects, New India Assurance, VA Tech Wabag
- August 06, 2024 07:43
Stock market live today: RIL jumps up 2 places in Fortune’s Global 500 list for 2024
Reliance Industries has improved its ranking in Fortune’s Global 500 list for 2024 to 86 from 89, maintaining its top position as the highest ranked among Indian corporates. The company has gained 69 places in the last three years from 155 of 2021.
- August 06, 2024 07:27
Stock market live today: Japan will monitor, analyse financial market moves, finmin says
The Japanese government will continue to monitor and analyse financial market moves and work closely with relevant authorities including the Bank of Japan, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a meeting with regional finance bureau chiefs, Suzuki said Japan “will do its utmost to manage the economy and finance while cooperating with the Bank of Japan, and make judgements on the current situation calmly.”
The Nikkei stock index soared more than 8% early on Tuesday in a relief rally after plummeting 12.4% in its worst sell-off since the 1987 Black Monday crash. - Reuters
- August 06, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Editorial. Buying into stock dips risky in current global milieu
A perfect storm of global events has come together to trigger a correction in stock markets across the world. The first signs of weakness came from the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks, which rode the Artificial Intelligence (AI) narrative to propel the US Nasdaq-100 by threefold from Covid lows. Now though, a string of weak quarterly earnings from Tesla, Microsoft, Alphabet et al has led investors to question if they have been over-investing in AI without material revenues to show for it. Fears of an ‘AI bubble’ have already tanked the Nasdaq 100 by 11 per cent from its recent peak.
- August 06, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 06.08.2024
3MINDIA, AXISCADES, BAJAJELEC, BATAINDIA, BLUEJET, BLUESTARCO, BOSCHLTD, CHAMBLFERT, CUMMINSIND, DLINKINDIA, DOLATALGO, EIHOTEL, ELANTAS, FORTIS, FUSION, GICHSGFIN, GLAND, GRAPHITE, GUJGASLTD, GULFOILLUB, HONDAPOWER, IIFL, IMAGICAA, INDIGOPNTS, INDOTECH, JMFINANCIL, KICL, KRSNAA, KSL, LINDEINDIA, LUPIN, MANINFRA, NCC, PFC, PIIND, POLICYBZR, RAIN, RAYMOND, SBCL, SHREECEM, SIGACHI, SOLARINDS, SYMPHONY, TATAPOWER, TVSMOTOR, VADILALIND, VEDL, VIPIND
BATAINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 999 crore versus Rs 958 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 240 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.62% versus 25.05%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 107 crore
BOSCHLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 4311 crore versus Rs 4158 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 580 crore versus Rs 467 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.45% versus 11.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 409 crore
CHAMBLFERT
* Revenue expected at Rs 4338 crore versus Rs 5589 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 638 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.92% versus 11.41%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 372 crore versus Rs 338 crore
CUMMINSIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 2295 crore versus Rs 2208 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 340 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.21% versus 15.39%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 405 crore versus Rs 315 crore
GUJGASLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 4261 crore versus Rs 3947 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 388 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.59% versus 9.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 293 crore versus Rs 216 crore
LUPIN
* Revenue expected at Rs 5238 crore versus Rs 4742 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1060 crore versus Rs 856 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.23% versus 18.05%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 584 crore versus Rs 452 crore
PFC
* NII expected at Rs 4385 crore versus Rs 3503 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 4733 crore versus Rs 3673 crore
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3814 crore versus Rs 3006 crore
PIIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 2124 crore versus Rs 1910 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 567 crore versus Rs 467 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.69% versus 24.45%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 382 crore
RAYMOND
* Revenue expected at Rs 1966 crore versus Rs 1771 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 196 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.56% versus 11.06%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 55 crore versus Rs 1159 crore
TATAPOWER
* Revenue expected at Rs 16,686 crore versus Rs 15,213 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3031 crore versus Rs 2943 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.16% versus 19.34%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 737 crore
TVSMOTOR
* Revenue expected at Rs 8396 crore versus Rs 7217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 962 crore versus Rs 763 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.46% versus 10.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 565 crore versus Rs 467 crore
VEDL
* Revenue expected at Rs 36,215 crore versus Rs 33,342 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 9735 crore versus Rs 6420 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.88% versus 19.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2637 crore versus Rs 860 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 07.08.2024
AADHARHFC, ABBOTINDIA, ABFRL, AHL, AIIL, APOLLOTYRE, AUTOAXLES, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BASF, CAPLIPOINT, CARERATING, CCL, CHEMPLASTS, COROMANDEL, DISAQ, ESABINDIA, FDC, GMMPFAUDLR, GODFRYPHLP, GODREJCP, GOKEX, GPIL, GPPL, HAPPYFORGE, HARSHA, ITDCEM, KIMS, KINGFA, KIRLOSENG, LALPATHLAB, LEMONTREE, NEOGEN, NHPC, NLCINDIA, OMINFRAL, PIDILITIND, RADICO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAKSOFT, SANGHVIMOV, SIGNATURE, SULA, TALBROAUTO, TASTYBITE, TVSSRICHAK, UNOMINDA, VARROC, VENKEYS, VERANDA, WALCHANNAG, WELCORP, WPIL
ABBOTINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 1582 crore versus Rs 1479 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 467 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.47% versus 31.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 290 crore
ABFRL
* Revenue expected at Rs 3522 crore versus Rs 3256 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 292 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 8.94% versus 31.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs (188) crore versus Rs (141) crore
APOLLOTYRE
* Revenue expected at Rs 6395 crore versus Rs 6244 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1005 crore versus Rs 1051 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.71% versus 16.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 410 crore
COROMANDEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 4978 crore versus Rs 5693 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 709 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.90% versus 12.45%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 494 crore
GODREJCP
* Revenue expected at Rs 3486 crore versus Rs 3448 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 749 crore versus Rs 642 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.48% versus 18.61%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 488 crore versus Rs 400 crore
GODFRYPHLP
* Revenue expected at Rs 1170 crore versus Rs 1233 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 368 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.63% versus 29.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 293 crore
LEMONTREE
* Revenue expected at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 222 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at % versus %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 23 crore
NHPC
* Revenue expected at Rs 2808 crore versus Rs 2757 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1480 crore versus Rs 1504 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 52.70% versus 54.55%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1091 crore versus Rs 1036 crore
PIDILITIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3491 crore versus Rs 3275 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 770 crore versus Rs 707 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.05% versus 21.58%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 468 crore
RADICO
* Revenue expected at Rs 1120 crore versus Rs 953 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 119 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.23% versus 12.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 68 crore
UNOMINDA
* Revenue expected at Rs 3688 crore versus Rs 3092 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 330 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.71% versus 10.67%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 172 crore
- August 06, 2024 07:05
Stock market live today: Five NFOs lined up this week amid market jitters
Notwithstanding the bloodbath in the equity markets, five new fund offers of mutual funds will open for subscription this week. Among them, there will be three passively managed funds of HDFC MF, Bandhan MF, Birla MF and two thematic funds of Motilal Oswal MF and Bank of India MF.
Of late, most of the mutual funds are building their passive offerings to attract new investors interested in equity investment after observing sharp run in equity indices.
- August 06, 2024 07:04
Stock market live today: SEBI to lay norms to prevent front-running in MFs
Capital market regulator SEBI has directed asset management companies to adopt an institutional mechanism for identification and deterrence of market abuse including front-running and fraudulent transactions in securities. The mechanism consists of enhanced surveillance systems, internal control procedures and escalation processes to deter misuse of sensitive information.
- August 06, 2024 07:04
Stock market live today: SEBI sets norms for MFs to value AT-1 bonds
Capital market regulator SEBI has directed mutual funds to value their investment in the AT-1 bonds issued by banks on Yield to Call basis as suggested by the National Financial Reporting Authority.
The National Financial Reporting Authority has recommended that since the market practice for AT-1 bonds has been observed to trade at or quote prices closer to Yield to Call basis, valuation of AT-1 Bonds on Yield to Call basis (adjusted with appropriate risk spreads) will be consistent with the principles of market-based measurement under Ind AS 113.
- August 06, 2024 07:03
Stock market live today: Bonus shares should be available for trade two days from record date: SEBI
SEBI has proposed to make it mandatory for all bonus issues to be implemented within 15 days from the date of approval by board, and made available for trading within two days from the record date.
Though the ICDR Regulations prescribe overall timelines regarding implementation of the bonus issue, there are no specific timelines regarding credit of bonus shares and trading of such shares, from the record date of the issue.
- August 06, 2024 07:02
Stock market live today: FPI share in NSE companies declines to 12-year low, MF share at fresh high
The share of domestic Mutual Funds (MFs) in companies listed on the NSE rose to another all-time high of 9.17 per cent as on June 30, from 8.93 per cent a quarter ago, on the back of robust inflows totalling over ₹1 lakh crore, as per primeinfobase.com, an initiative of PRIME Database Group.
The holding of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) rose to 16.23 per cent during the quarter. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), however, saw its share across 282 companies decreasing to an all-time low of 3.64 per cent.
- August 06, 2024 07:00
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 06.08.2024
Caterpillar, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Uber Technologies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Duke Energy Corporation. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Zoetis Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Transdigm Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Constellation Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Sempra (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
MPLX LP (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Yum! Brands, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Vulcan Materials Company (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Kenvue Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
GlobalFoundries Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Westlake Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Baxter International Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
TPG Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
Fox Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Amgen Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Airbnb, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Suncor Energy Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Fortinet, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Coupang, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Devon Energy Corporation(Post market) (Sector- Energy)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
STERIS plc(Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Defense)
Illumina, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
American Financial Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Diageo plc (TENT) (Sector- FMCG)
KB Financial Group Inc(TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- August 06, 2024 07:00
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 06.08.2024
14.00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 51.0 versus Previous: 52.2)
18:00 U.S. Trade Balance (Expected: -72.5B versus Previous: -75.1B)
- August 06, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: State Bank of India (Buy)
Target: ₹1,015
CMP: ₹811.10
State Bank of India (SBI) reported Q1-FY25 PAT of ₹17,040 crore (up 1 per cent y-o-y , in line), driven by controlled opex. NII grew 5.7 per cent y-o-y to ₹41,130 crore (4 per cent miss). NIMs moderated 8bp QoQ to 3.22 per cent.
Opex growth was under control at 1 per cent y-o-y to ₹25,840 crore (9 per cent lower than MOFSLe), resulting in 5 per cent y-o-y growth in PPoP to ₹26,450 crore (in line).
- August 06, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: Titan Co (Buy)
Target: ₹3,730
CMP: ₹3,374.20
Titan’s Jun-Q earnings were above expectations. Revenue was already known from the prequarter update; however, EBIT was ahead of our forecasts primarily on account of better than expected Jewellery division margins. Contrary to ours and street expectation of margin compression due to weaker sales and mix, the division margin expanded by 20bps led by stable GM & tighter cost control.
- August 06, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendations: August 6, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Chemplast Sanmar. This stock has been getting strong buying interest on dips over the last couple of days. This is happening inspite of the sharp sell-off that is happening in the broader market. That leaves the bias positive for the stock.
- August 06, 2024 06:51
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: Chemplast Samnar (₹545.10): BUY
Chemplast Sanmar shares are getting bought on dips over the last two trading days. This is amid the strong sell-off that is happening in the broader market. That leaves the bias positive for the Chemplast Sanmar.
- August 06, 2024 06:43
Stock market live today: Trading Guide for August 6, 2024: Intraday su
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 06, 2024 06:42
Stock market live today: Asian markets recover amid US economy concerns
Asian stocks rebounded in early trading Tuesday after a historic selloff driven by concerns over the US economy and a stronger yen.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 8.86%, or 2,786.55 points, to 34,244.97, while the Topix rose 9.20%, or 204.79 points, to 2,431.94.
On Monday, the Nikkei had plunged 12.40%, or 4,451.28 points, marking the largest points drop in its history.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 4.30%, or 104.88 points, to 2,546.43, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.71%, or 54.10 points, to 7,703.70.
