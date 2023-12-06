December 06, 2023 07:48

Bharat Elec: Bhanu Shrivastava, CMD

Have Received Orders Worth ?16,300 Crore So Far: BEL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IzIbPZu5iU

BLS International Services : Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director

BLS International Bags Healthcare Contract In U.P.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bDbGatqPMs

Ugro Capital: Shachindra Nath, Executive CMD

U Gro Capital: FY24 Business Outlook

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MngIe6RdGww

Cummins: Ajay Patil, CFO

Got An Extension On Regulations On Emissions Till June 2024: Cummins India

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NUnuxyASEs

GMR Infra: GRK Babu, CFO

Expect To Touch 70 Million In Passenger Traffic This Year: GMR Airports

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1dURn1zNkQ

Indian Hotels: Puneet Chhatwal, MD

Q3 Will See All-Time High Revenue For The Company: Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cro1Ba222gg

J Kumar Infra: Nalin Gupta, MD

Margin For New Projects Will Be In The Range Of 14-15%: J Kumar Infra

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j7sjNsp6U8

JSW Energy: Prashant Jain, Jt MD & CEO

RoE & Cash Flow Among The Best In Business: JSW Energy’s Outgoing MD & CEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqhazvUTlmU

Sachs India: Sunil Koul, APAC Equity Strategist

Expect 10-12% Return For The Market Over The Next Year: Goldman Sachs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEPGYY5R51Y

Som Distilleries: JK Arora, Chairman

Confident Of Achieving More Than Rs.1,100 Cr Revenue In FY24

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xa538vyFS4s

