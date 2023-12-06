Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 06 December 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- December 06, 2023 07:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 05th December 2023 (In Cr)
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +5223.51
(17,190.73 - 11,967.22)
DII: NET SELL: -1399.18
(11,467.11 - 12,866.29)
- December 06, 2023 07:48
Stock Market Updates: Researchbytes Analyst Recent Interview... As of 17:41 PM Tuesday 05 December 2023
Bharat Elec: Bhanu Shrivastava, CMD
Have Received Orders Worth ?16,300 Crore So Far: BEL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IzIbPZu5iU
BLS International Services : Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director
BLS International Bags Healthcare Contract In U.P.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bDbGatqPMs
Ugro Capital: Shachindra Nath, Executive CMD
U Gro Capital: FY24 Business Outlook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MngIe6RdGww
Cummins: Ajay Patil, CFO
Got An Extension On Regulations On Emissions Till June 2024: Cummins India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NUnuxyASEs
GMR Infra: GRK Babu, CFO
Expect To Touch 70 Million In Passenger Traffic This Year: GMR Airports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1dURn1zNkQ
Indian Hotels: Puneet Chhatwal, MD
Q3 Will See All-Time High Revenue For The Company: Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cro1Ba222gg
J Kumar Infra: Nalin Gupta, MD
Margin For New Projects Will Be In The Range Of 14-15%: J Kumar Infra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j7sjNsp6U8
JSW Energy: Prashant Jain, Jt MD & CEO
RoE & Cash Flow Among The Best In Business: JSW Energy’s Outgoing MD & CEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqhazvUTlmU
Sachs India: Sunil Koul, APAC Equity Strategist
Expect 10-12% Return For The Market Over The Next Year: Goldman Sachs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEPGYY5R51Y
Som Distilleries: JK Arora, Chairman
Confident Of Achieving More Than Rs.1,100 Cr Revenue In FY24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xa538vyFS4s
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- December 06, 2023 07:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Performance: Microfinance Q2 disbursals at ₹76,054 crore, AUM grows 25% to ₹3.8-lakh crore
Microfinance loan disbursals rose to ₹76,054 crore in Q2 FY24 from ₹71,916 crore in the year ago period. However, the number of loan disbursements fell to 1.69 crore in Q2 from 1.81 crore loans in the previous year, indicating an increase in the ticket size, MFIN (Microfinance Institutions Network) said in its quarterly report.
Overall microfinance loan portfolio grew 25 per cent y-o-y to ₹3.8-lakh crore as of September 30, covering 7.1 crore unique borrowers with 13.9 crore loan accounts, up 13.9 per cent on-year.
- December 06, 2023 07:25
- December 06, 2023 07:22
Stock Market Live Updates: India’s job market remains mute, hiring drops
India’s job market continues to see a slowdown, with hiring dropping by 2 per cent month-over-month (m-o-m), while on a year-on-year (y-o-y) scale, the overall index reflected a 10 per cent decline, according to thefoundit Insights Tracker (fit) for November 2023.
In November 2022, the index dropped from 277 to 249, reflecting a stagnant hiring scenario.
- December 06, 2023 07:18
Stock Market Live Updates: In charts: Breaking down FPIsʼ smart moves in Q2
During the September ending quarter (Q2FY24), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought around $2.4 billion worth of equities from the secondary market. Here are the four charts depicting trends in shareholding by FPIs
Except for promoters, FPIs have the highest shareholding in the BSE 200 companies
- December 06, 2023 07:16
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Bharti Airtel (₹1,030.7)
Bharti Airtel’s stock has been a steady uptrend. But in the last couple of sessions, the stock was largely flat, especially during the day. However, this is likely to be only a sideways corrective movement and the broader uptrend remains valid.
- December 06, 2023 07:11
Currency Market Live Updates: Weekly Rupee View: Hinges on the dollar movement
The rupee (INR) is now below an important level of 83.30 versus the dollar (USD) as it closed at 83.3850 on Tuesday. The local currency has slightly dropped over the past week. Even as the domestic equity market has hit new highs, INR continues to trade near its lifetime low.
- December 06, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 06, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 06, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Updates: IPO mart notches up record pre-election tally
The year 2023-24 is poised to be the best six-month period prior to the general elections for initial public offerings (IPOs) in two decades.
Historically, IPO activity has been abysmal six months prior to the general elections (see table). This time around the mood has been different.
A dozen companies have tapped the market in October and November, mopping up over ₹14,000 crore. The mop-up is higher than the combined collections for four previous six-month periods before the elections. The BJP’s recent wins in three State elections may further augment this tally, with market observers expecting another 8-12 companies tap the market in the next three months, given favourable market conditions and domestic liquidity.
- December 06, 2023 07:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Positive start for Asian markets propelled by US tech rally and labour data review
Asian stocks opened on Wednesday on a positive note, bolstered by the uptick in US high-tech shares amidst evaluations of US labour market data indicating a slowdown.
In early trading, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index surged by 1.38%, gaining 451.11 points to hit 33,226.93, while the broader Topix index rose by 1.18%, adding 27.65 points, reaching 2,370.34. Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed by 0.21%, trading at 2,500.27 after most stocks experienced declines on Wall Street the previous day. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.1% to 4,567.18, marking its first consecutive losses since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.2% to 36,124.56, while the Nasdaq composite rose by 0.3% to 14,229.91.
Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its outlook for Chinese sovereign bonds to ‘negative,’ highlighting global worries over the country’s soaring debt. While maintaining an A1 long-term rating, Moody’s expressed concerns about China’s heavy reliance on fiscal stimulus for local entities and state-owned firms, posing economic risks. With China intensifying borrowing to support its economy amid a property downturn, apprehensions grow about the record bond issuance in 2023.
