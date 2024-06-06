Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 06 June 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- June 06, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates: Stocks to Watch
RVNL: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 391 crore by Eastern Railway.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company signed a non-exclusive patent pact with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to commercialise Vonoprazan in India.
Intellect Design Arena: The company’s consumer banking unit announced the launch of the eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (eMACH.ai DEP) at Money20/20 in Amsterdam. The platform offers a single origination platform for retail, SME and corporate entities and can co-exist with the older version.
Indian Energy Exchange: The company reported a total monthly volume of 10,633 MU, up 29% YoY, and renewable energy certificate volumes up 640% YoY and the green market achieved growth of 74% YoY.
NBCC India: The company received 13 orders worth Rs 491 crore.
KPI Green Energy: The company received new orders for a 26.15 MW solar power plant under the Captive Power Producer Segment’s
Century Textiles and Industries: The company’s arm has entered a joint venture with Barmalt India for a luxury residential group housing development in Gurugram. The land
parcel is spread across 13.27 acres with a development potential of approx. 2.4 million sq feet, offering a revenue potential of approx. Rs 5,000 crore.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company received an order worth Rs 3,500 crore from Adani Power for setting up a thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.
Kalpataru Projects International: The company is considering raising funds on June 10 via the issuance of NCD on a private placement basis.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Chetan Rajpara has resigned from the post of CFO.
UNO Minda: The company is in a tech license pact with Lnovance for combined charging units and high-voltage EV products.
Hindustan Aeronautics: ISRO Chairman S. Somanath inaugurated state-of-the-art propellant tank production and computer numerical control machining facilities at the company’s Aerospace Division, boosting rocket manufacturing capacity.
Heritage Foods: The company has launched a new product, Laddus and Ice-Creams, in the Sweet and Ice-Cream category.
Sterlite Technologies: The company terminated Paul Atkinson, CEO of Optical Networking Business, on June 5 and hired MD Ankit Agarwal to take up the additional role of heading the optical networking business on his behalf.
Endurance Technologies: The company has appointed R. S. Raja Gopal Sastry as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Nazara Technologies: The company’s subsidiary Absolute Sports announced the acquisition of the US entertainment content website SoapCentral.com for an all-cash consideration of $1.4 million (Rs 11.6 crore).
IPO Offering
Kronox Lab Sciences: The public issue was subscribed to 118.22 times on day 3. The bids were led institutional investors (89.03 times), non-institutional investors (302.99 times), and retail investors (55.72 times).
Bulk Deals
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries: Shantilal Shah Chetan sold 43.1 lakh shares (41.42%) at Rs 188.49 apiece, while Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited bought 43.06 lakh shares (41.38%) at Rs 188.49 apiece.
Apollo Pipes: Meenakshi Gupta sold 9.8 lakh shares (2.49%) at Rs 647.05 apiece while Ohana India Growth Fund bought 7.72 lakh shares (1.96%) at Rs 647.05 apiece.
Shilpa Medicare: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 7.5 lakh shares (0.86%) at Rs 492.34 apiece.
Insider Trades
Som Distillers and Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 25,000 shares on June 4.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 1,25,000 shares on June 3.
Seamec: Promoter HAL Offshore bought 53,719 shares Between June 3,4.
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals revoked a pledge for 1.05 crore shares.
Manappuram Finance: Promoter Nandakumar V P bought 1.5 lakh shares on June 4.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 11.25 lakh shares on June 4.
D B Corp: Promoter Girish Agarwal bought 1.47 lakh shares between May 30 to June 3, Promoter Sudhir Agarwal bought 1.61 lakh shares between May 30 and June 3, Promoter Pawan Agarwal bought 1.36 lakh shares between May 30 and June 3.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band revised from 10% to 5%: Jai Prakash Associates.
Price Band revised from 20% to 10%: Heritage Foods.
Moved out of short-term Framework: Finolex Cables, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India.
F&O BAN
1 ZEEL
- June 06, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: Hindalco defers Novelis IPO: What should investors do now?
Hindalco on Wednesday morning announced the postponement of Novelis IPO in the US citing ‘market conditions’. The company (Novelis) also mentioned that it will continue to evaluate the timing of the offer. Read more
- June 06, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates: Byju’s lenders petition to put subsidiaries in bankruptcy in the US
Troubled edtech major Byju’s term-loan lenders have petitioned a bankruptcy court in Delaware against the companies’ subsidiaries — Epic, Tynker, and Osmo — seeking to initiate Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Read more
- June 06, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity: June 5, 2024 (Rs. In Crs)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 186799.85 + 21722.18 Total: 208522.03
F&O Volume: 647137.62 + 209167.88 Total: 856305.5
*Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -5656.26
(21012.72 - 26668.98)
DII: NET BUY: +4555.08
(28615.23 - 24060.15)
- June 06, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: Q4FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 06.06.2024: RCF
- June 06, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Birla Estates to develop housing project in Gurugram with revenue of ₹5,000 cr
Birla Estates, the realty arm of Aditya Birla Group’s Century Textiles and Industries, will develop a 13.27-acre land parcel in Gurugram into a luxury housing project with a revenue potential of ₹5,000 crore. It has signed a joint venture agreement with Barmalt India for this. Read more
- June 06, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: Sundaram Mutual launches business cycle fund
Sundaram Mutual believes the froth in the market is yet to settle after the dramatic fall of 6 per cent post the unexpected election outcome and subsequent bounceback of 3 per cent on Wednesday. Read more
- June 06, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: TVS Motor announces pact with Angkor Tiger Football Club
TVS Motor Company, a leading two and three-wheeler maker has announced a partnership with Angkor Tiger Football Club, a team in the Cambodian Premier League (CPL) based in Siem Reap, renowned globally for the UNESCO World Heritage site, Angkor Wat temple. Read more
- June 06, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Markets overnight close
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 74382.24(+2,303.19)
* Nifty 50: 22620.35(+ 735.85)
* Nifty bank: 49054.60 (+2,126.00)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Adani ports: 1,354.60 (+105.65)
* IndusInd Bank: 1,500.95 (+109.45)
* Hindalco: 695.25 (+46.20)
* Hero Motocorp: 5,658.50 (+347.80)
* M&M: 2,740.95 (+168.05)
- June 06, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 6, 2024: United Spirits (₹1,299.55) – BUY
- June 06, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 06.06.2024
The J.M. Smucker Company (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG)
NIO Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Automobile)
Samsara Inc (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
DocuSign, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Autodesk, Inc (Tentative) (Sector - Engineering)
- June 06, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: At 120, City Union Bank changes tack, slightly
Over the 120 years of its existence, the City Union Bank’s operating philosophy has been strictly to ‘stick to its knitting’. But now, it has decided to change tack, albeit slightly. Read more
- June 06, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: SEBI mandates direct payout of securities to clients
The SEBI has made the process of securities payout directly to the client account mandatory from October 14. This is to protect clients’ securities and to ensure that the stock brokers segregate securities of the clients so that they are not vulnerable to misuse. Read more
- June 06, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 06.06.2024
South Korea @ Market Holiday
14:00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 52.5 versus Previous: 53.0)
17:45 EURO ECB Monetary Policy (Expected: 4.25% versus Previous: 4.50%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 220k versus Previous: 219K)
18:15 EURO ECB Press Conference
- June 06, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Nvidia passes Apple in market cap as second-most valuable public US company
- June 06, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: NLC India plans to raise $600 million via ECBs
Lignite and power major NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) proposes to raise up to $600 million foreign currency loan through external commercial borrowings (ECBs), the company said in a communique to stock exchanges. Read more
- June 06, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: United Spirits (₹1,299.55) – BUY
The uptrend in United Spirits has gained momentum. The stock had surged over 7 per cent on Wednesday. Prior to this rise, the stock had managed very well to stay afloat on Tuesday when the broader markets ran into a massive sell-off. Strong support is now in the ₹1,275-₹1,265 region. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.