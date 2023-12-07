Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 07 December 2023.
- December 07, 2023 07:14
Stock market live updates| Stock to buy today: Shyam Metallics and Energy
The upmove in the stock of Shyam Metallics and Energy is gaining momentum. The outlook is bullish. The strong surge over 6 per cent on Wednesday strengthens the bullish case. This rise has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹485. The region between ₹485 and ₹480 will act as a very good support now. Dips to this support zone are likely to get fresh buyers and limit the downside.
- December 07, 2023 07:13
Stock market live updates| Day trading guide for December 07, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 07, 2023 07:06
Stock market live updates: Shares in Asia fall as oil touches six-month low
Equities in Asia mirrored weakness on Wall Street while Treasuries steadied following a rally after fresh data indicated labour market softness. Oil led a slump in commodity prices, per a Bloomberg report.
Equities in Japan and Australia opened lower while futures contracts for Hong Kong benchmarks also slipped. That followed a third daily decline for the S&P 500, its longest stretch of losses since October. US futures were little changed in early Asian trading.
