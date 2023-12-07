December 07, 2023 07:06

Equities in Asia mirrored weakness on Wall Street while Treasuries steadied following a rally after fresh data indicated labour market softness. Oil led a slump in commodity prices, per a Bloomberg report.

Equities in Japan and Australia opened lower while futures contracts for Hong Kong benchmarks also slipped. That followed a third daily decline for the S&P 500, its longest stretch of losses since October. US futures were little changed in early Asian trading.