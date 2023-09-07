Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 07 Sep 2023.
- September 07, 2023 10:28
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty tumble on weak global cues, foreign fund outflows
Domestic equity benchmark indices fell in initial trade on Thursday tracking weak global markets and foreign fund outflows.
After a weak beginning, the BSE Sensex further fell by 187.11 points to 65,693.41. The Nifty declined 55.35 points to 19,555.70.
From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Power Grid were the major laggards.
Maruti, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.
- September 07, 2023 10:19
Stock market live updates: Wipro Ltd has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, per the company.
The stock trades at ₹431.20, up by 0.44% on the NSE.
- September 07, 2023 10:17
Stock market live updates: Cochin Shipyard stock jumps 17.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,119.60.
- September 07, 2023 10:11
Rice prices surge on Indian export curbs
Global rice prices surge towards $700 a tonne on Indian export curbs. Thailand is quoting its white and parboiled rice at $670-690 a tonne. India’s parboiled rice is quoted at $500 a tonne f.o.b., including the 20% export duty.
- September 07, 2023 10:04
Central banks increase gold buying in July: WGC
The World Gold Council reported that central banks throughout the world kept increasing their gold holdings in July and were net buyers throughout the month. China, Poland, and Turkey were the main buyers during the month, adding 55 tonnes to central banks, according to WGC data.
Around 23 tonnes were added by the People’s Bank of China and the National Bank of Poland, while 17 tonnes were purchased by the Central Bank of Turkey.
Additional gold purchasing countries include Qatar (3 tonnes), Singapore (2 tonnes), and the Czech Republic (2 tonnes).
During the month, the National Bank of Kazakhstan (4 tonnes) and the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (11 tonnes) were among the sellers.
According to WGC data, central banks added 1,136 tonnes of gold worth almost $70 billion to their inventories last year, by far the largest since records began in 1950.
- September 07, 2023 10:03
Stock market Live updates: Onward Technologies stock jumps 8.32% on NSE, trading at ₹659
- September 07, 2023 09:54
Stock market live updates: Zomato stock rises by 2.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹100.85.
The company reported a large trade involving about 12 lakh shares, say reports.
- September 07, 2023 09:52
Stock to watch today: Varun Beverages
PepsiCo plans to invest Rs 770-crore in a new plant in Assam. The move will benefit the company’s bottler Varun Beverages. The stock gained around 0.5% to trade at Rs 930.40 on NSE.
- September 07, 2023 09:49
Stock market live updates: Bombay Dyeing to sell 18 Acres mill land in Worli to the Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo for about Rs 5000 crore.
The stock gained 2.55% to trade at Rs 154.70 on NSE.
- September 07, 2023 09:48
Stock to watch today: Mastek Ltd
Shares of Mastek Ltd rise by 1.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,511.80, following the announcement of its partnership with Restek Corporation, a leading player in the analytical industry.
- September 07, 2023 09:47
Stock market live updates: Responsive Industries surges 18.55% to trade at Rs 303.85 on NSE.
The company has bagged a contract for the Garib Rath initiative from Indian Railways.
- September 07, 2023 09:46
Buzzing stock: PVR INOX hits 52-week high on NSE
PVR INOX shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,856 on NSE amid positive early response and strong advance bookings of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan. The film had a worldwide release on Thursday.
- September 07, 2023 09:44
Board meeting: Veranda Learning Solutions board to meet today to consider fund raising via NCDs/bonds worth Rs 1,000 crore
The stock gained 1.34% to trade at Rs 204.05 on NSE.
- September 07, 2023 09:43
Stock market live updates: RHI Magnesita India stock rises by 6% on the NSE, trading at ₹770.05.
The company had announced paying a dividend of ₹2.50 per share on October 28.
- September 07, 2023 09:43
Stocks to watch today: Nazara’s board to meet today to Consider Fund Raising via Preferential Issue.
The stock lost 2.26% to trade at Rs 864 on NSE.
- September 07, 2023 09:42
Stock market live updates: Smallcap World Fund sold 13,06,298 Shares of Dreamfolks at Rs 507.55/ Share
The stock gained 0.15% to trade at Rs 514.70 on NSE.
- September 07, 2023 09:40
Stock market live updates: Baring Private Equity Fund sold 1,95,500 shares of PG Electroplast at Rs 1775.2 per share.
The stock gained 1.96% to trade at Rs 1,826 on BSE.
- September 07, 2023 09:38
Stocks to watch: ACACIA Conservation Fund sold 19,63,200 Shares of NRB Bearings at Rs 270.19 Share
NRB Bearings lost 0.3% to trade at Rs 268.95 on NSE.
- September 07, 2023 09:33
Stock market live updates: Top gainers, top losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Coal India (0.94%); Dr Reddy’s (0.80%); Maruti (0.74%); UPL (0.44%); BPCL (0.44%)
Major losers:
Tata Consumers (-2.21%); JSW Steel (-1.03%); Bajaj Finance (-0.82%); LTI Mindtree (-0.78%); Ultratech Cement (-0.75%)
- September 07, 2023 09:29
Stock market live updates: Nippon India Mutual maintains gaining momentum, stock scales new high of Rs 330.90 on BSE
- September 07, 2023 09:28
Buzzing stock: Shares of Rhi Magnesita India Ltd jump over 6 per cent on CCI nod for Rhone’s investment.
- September 07, 2023 09:24
Stock market live updates: Updates on upcoming events
07 September
Foods & Inns, Gujarat Cotex, Veranda Learning Solutions, Patel Integrated Logistics, Nazara Technologies will consider fund raising
21 September
Atal Realtech to consider stock split
23 September
M K Proteins to consider stock split
- September 07, 2023 09:22
Crude oil futures traded lower on Thursday morning as the latest export and import data from China showed a decline in August.
Meanwhile, the data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a decline in the crude oil inventories in that country for the week ending September 1. At 9.17 am on Thursday, November Brent oil futures were at $90.41, down by 0.21 per cent; and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $87.32, down by 0.25 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹7256 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹7305, down by 0.67 per cent; and October futures were trading at ₹7193 as against the previous close of ₹7243, down by 0.69 per cent.
- September 07, 2023 09:22
Stock market live updates: Tata Motors supplies electric buses to DTC
Tata Motors has supplied 400 Starbus electric buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation via its subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions.
This is part of its larger order from DTC to supply, maintain and operate 1,500 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12-years.
The stock is trading flat at Rs 609.80 on NSE.
- September 07, 2023 09:14
Stock to watch today: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd has approved the allotment of 42242 Equity Shares of the face value of ₹10 each pursuant to exercise of Stock Option /Restricted Stock Units under ABCL Scheme 2017.
- September 07, 2023 09:12
Global markets: China imports dip over 7% in August
China imports declined by 7.3 per cent yoy in August, compared with market estimates of a 9 per cent drop and after a 12.4 per cent plunge a month earlier. This was the seventh time of decrease in inbound shipments so far this year, due to persistently weak domestic demand.
Overall, China’s August 2023 trade surplus was pegged at $68.36 billion, down from $78.65 billion YoY due to shrinking exports (-8.8%) and imports (-7.3%).
- September 07, 2023 09:11
Aluminium futures
Aluminum futures are above $2,200 per tonne, close to the one-month high of $2,237. Supply pressures are escalating due to China’s halting of production capacity beyond the current limit of 45 million tons and Indonesia’s ban on bauxite exports.
The rising demand for solar panels and electric vehicles in China is expected to offset the decline in aluminum usage in lower construction, indicating a rebound in purchasing activity.
- September 07, 2023 09:11
Silver trades lower
Spot silver is currently trading at $23.5 per ounce, down from a one-month high due to economic concerns and weak PMIs for Europe and China.
The metal is also influenced by a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields. However, soft US data and cooling inflation suggest the end of monetary tightening by the Fed. Solid industrial demand and tight supply support the commodity, while efforts to curb carbon emissions accelerate solar panel technology development.
- September 07, 2023 09:10
WTI crude futures hits 10-month high
WTI crude futures on Thursday increased towards $88 a barrel, holding near the highest levels in over 10 months, supported by further production cuts from OPEC+ leaders and a report from the business community indicating a further decline in US petroleum stockpiles.
According to API statistics, US oil stockpiles decreased by roughly 5.5 million barrels last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of declines. This outperformed expectations for a 1.429 million barrel fall. To balance and stabilise the oil markets, Saudi Arabia said that it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day for a further three months, until the end of December.
Additionally, Russia prolonged until the end of the year its voluntary reduction in oil exports by 300,000 bpd, said a Kedia Commodities report.
- September 07, 2023 09:05
Stock market live updates: Rane Madras will be selling its US arm, Rane Light Metal Casting, to Kentucky Industrial Holdings, Inc. (KIH) for a consideration of $5.6 million.
The stock closed flat at Rs 664 on NSE on Wednesday.
- September 07, 2023 09:03
Stock market live updates: Fertilizer stocks in focus as China curbs exports
Domestic fertilizer stocks such as FACT, RCF, GSFC, NFL, GNFC are in focus as China’s major fertilizer maker curbs exports. Indian makers are likely to benefit on account of hike in the prices of fertilisers in global markets.
- September 07, 2023 08:59
Stock market live updates: Here’s what fund houses about ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Indigo, IT majors, other
Morgan Stanley (MS) on ICICI Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 1350
MS on Bank Baroda: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 235
MS on AU Small Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 925
MS on Shriram Fin: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 2200
Macquarie on HDFC Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 2110
CLSA on Amber: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3650
CLSA on Dixon: Initiate Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 5675
CLSA on Kaynes: Initiate Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 2230
CLSA on Adani Ports: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 878
Nomura on Infosys: Upgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 1410
Nomura on TCS: Maintain Reduce on Company, raise target price at Rs 3040
Nomura on Wipro: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 420
Nomura on HCL Tech: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1220
Nomura on Tech M: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1470
Nomura on LTI Mindtree: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 4585
Nomura on LTTS: Maintain Reduce on Company, raise target price at Rs 3480
Nomura on Coforge: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 6480
Nomura on Birlasoft: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 610
Nomura on Persistent: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 5650
Nomura on MPhasis: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 2120
Jefferies on Indian Hotels: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 445
Morgan Stanley on Kotak Bank: Maintain Equal weight on Bank, target price at Rs 2250
Goldman Sachs on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2600
Macquarie on Jubilant Food: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 330
- September 07, 2023 08:55
Stock market live updates: Bonus Issue Dates
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 225.25
Ex Bonus 08 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- September 07, 2023 08:53
Stock market updates: Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: TVS Holdings
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: HLV
Ex-date Dividend: Kopran, Repco Home Finance, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Banco Products (India), Excel Industries,
Ex-date AGM: Kopran, Repco Home Finance, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, IKIO Lighting, and Banco Products (India).
Ex/Record-date Bonus issue: JTL Industries
Record-date Dividend: Excel Industries.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Cyient DLM, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: GMR Power and Urban Infra, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Birla Cable
- September 07, 2023 08:52
Stock market live updates: Pledge Share Details
Promoter Dheeraj Garg released a pledge of 25 lakh shares on Sept. 5.
Promoter K Visweshwar Reddy created a pledge of 1.6 lakh shares on Sept. 4.
Promoter Hindusthan Udyog released a pledge of 2.9 lakh shares on Sept. 5.
- September 07, 2023 08:48
Stock market live updates: Insider Trades
Promoter Fortitude Trade and Investment bought 36 lakh shares on Sept 5
Promoter NS Technical Consultancy bought 2 lakh shares on Sept. 6.
Promoter Ashok Minda bought 2.75 lakh shares on Sept. 4.
Promoter Usha Martin Ventures sold 2 lakh shares on Sept. 4.
Promoter Sunita Potdar sold 9,348 shares on Sept. 5.
Promoters Ananda Babu T and Anila T sold 60,000 and 30,000 shares, respectively, on Sept. 4.
- September 07, 2023 08:45
Stock market: Bulk deals updates
Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore sold 76.5 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 91.02 apiece, and Quant Mutual Fund bought 94.6 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 91 apiece.
Acacia Institutional Partners sold seven lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 270.19 apiece.
Baring Private Equity India AIF sold 1.95 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 1,775.20 apiece.
Shriram Finance
The Small Cap World Fund sold 20.26 lakh shares (0.5%) and the New World Fund sold 26.78 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 1,880.28 apiece.
Karuna Business Solutions sold 7.36 lakh shares (2%) and Spiracca Ventures bought 7.36 lakh shares (2%) at Rs 367.46 apiece.
Darshana Nitinkumar Shah sold 2.34 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 1,639.60 apiece; Shekhar Rasiklal Somani sold 2.34 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 1,647.83 apiece; Ajay Mansukhlal Patel sold 2 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 1,642.12 apiece; and Daksha Dushyant Patel bought 1.24 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1,646.03 apiece.RattanIndia Power
ABARC-AST-002-Trust sold 5 crore shares (0.9%) at Rs 6.65 apiece.Globus Spirits
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 918.25 apiece.
Small Cap World Fund bought 4.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 1,654 apiece.
Small Cap World Fund sold 13 lakh shares (2.46%) at Rs 507.55 apiece, and Jainam Broking bought 4.9 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 514.13 apiece.
- September 07, 2023 08:41
IPO alerts: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
The IPO has been subscribed to 87%, or 0.87 times, on its first day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 1.43 times, retail investors, who subscribed 1.11 times, and institutional investors, who subscribed 0.1% or 0.01 times.
- September 07, 2023 08:40
Stocks in news: PNC Infratech
PNC Infratech’s unit, PNC Raebareli Highways, will settle the NHAI dispute with a one-time settlement of Rs 107.17 crore. The settlement amount represents 65% of the total ‘eligible disputes’ amount.
- September 07, 2023 08:39
Stock market live updates: AU Small Finance Bank has entered into bancassurance tie-ups with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.
The stock closed flat at Rs 719 on NSE on Wednesday.
- September 07, 2023 08:38
Stocks in news: 360 One Wam
The asset management company has launched its global platform, 360 ONE Global, for offshore wealth and investment advisory. The group has roped in industry veteran Vikram Malhotra as its co-founder and CEO.
- September 07, 2023 08:37
Stocks in focus: Tata Consumer Products
The company clarified it is not in negotiations with Haldiram’s to acquire a 51% stake in the company, responding to media reports.
- September 07, 2023 08:37
Stock to watch today: REC
In its AGM, the state-run company announced its commitment to increase its loan portfolio for green projects by more than 10 times by 2030 to Rs 3 lakh crore. Further, it has signed a loan deal for $100 million with EXIM Bank to refinance its borrowers in the power, infrastructure, and logistics sectors for importing capital equipment.
- September 07, 2023 08:27
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 08 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
AAA Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 64.77
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1019.85
Allcargo Terminals Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 35.53
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1089.25
Bright Brothers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 170.4
Ceinsys Tech Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 228.4
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 271.65
Fineotex Chemical Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 345
General Insurance Corporation Of India
Dividend Per Share Rs.7.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 230.25
Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 130
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 85.18
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 47.11
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 289.35
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 81.89
JBM Auto Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1487.55
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 125.7
KPT Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 434.15
Macrotech Developers Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 722.05
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 588.15
MOIL Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6899
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 238.25
NACL Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 81.77
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 291.2
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 278.2
The New India Assurance Company Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.93
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 134.6
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1203.35
PPAP Automotive Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 247
Responsive Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 255.85
Rites Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 504.05
RSWM Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 212.55
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 232.9
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.16
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 21.15
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 242.25
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1644.65
Venky’S (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1968.15
Zen Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 834.15
Z.F.Steering Gear (India) Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 829.3
- September 07, 2023 08:21
Stock to watch today: Lupin Limited
Lupin Limited has forged a collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs), a pioneer in affordable medicines, and the COPD Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the lives of COPD patients, per the company.
This collaboration aims to bolster access to healthcare by expanding the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to COPD patients in the US.
The share closed flat at Rs 1,139.40 on NSE on Wednesday.
- September 07, 2023 08:21
Stock to watch today: Biocon Biologics Ltd
Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America (United States and Canada) effective September 1.
To further strengthen its leadership position in the global biosimilars industry and provide complete end-to-end capabilities to patients and customers, Biocon Biologics recently acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-term partner Viatris. Since the agreement closed in November 2022, Biocon Biologics has executed a robust integration plan to ensure a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes.
- September 07, 2023 08:20
Stock market live updates: Securities under F&O trade ban for today
- BALRAMPUR
- BHEL
- DELTACORP
- HINDCOPPER
- IBULHSGFIN
- INDIACEM
- MANAPPURAM
- SAIL
- September 07, 2023 08:12
Stock to watch today: RITES Limited
RITES Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT-Roorkee, to jointly explore business opportunities related to innovative technologies.
- September 07, 2023 08:12
Stock market live updates: Sonata Software has announced that Sharmila Sherikar has joined the organisation as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development.
Sharmila joins Sonata with more than three decades of industry experience in change management and corporate development programs.
- September 07, 2023 08:07
Stock market live updates: TVS Motor Company has unveiled a new flagship to its Apache line-up--TVS Apache RTR 310.
TVS Motor Company gained 1.13% to close at Rs 1,474.40 on NSE on Wednesday.
- September 07, 2023 08:06
Stock market live updates: Adani Total Gas has received a work order to design, build, finance, and operate a 500 tonne per day bio-CNG plant in Ahmedabad on a public-private partnership model.
The stock gained 0.31% to close at Rs 635.35 on NSE on Wednesday.
- September 07, 2023 08:03
Stock market live updates: Jio Financial Services will be excluded from the NSE Nifty 50 and other Nifty indices on Thursday.
The stock lost 1.73% to close at Rs 250.65 on NSE on Wednesday.
- September 07, 2023 08:02
Stock to watch today: Lemon Tree Hotels
Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing--Lemon Tree Hotel, Mashobra. The property is expected to be operational by Q1 of FY26 and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.
- September 07, 2023 08:00
Stock market live updates: Meghmani Finechem Ltd will change its name to ‘Epigral Limited’
Continuing its commitment to accelerated value creation growth plan since 2019, Epigral has been steadily working on internal transformation and enhancing its core performance benchmark, per the company.
- September 07, 2023 07:59
Stock to watch today: Steel Strips Wheels Limited
Steel Strips Wheels Limited has announced that the promoters along with the persons acting in concert holds 97457601 equity shares in the company, which is 62.27 per cent of the total paid up share capital of the company and out of which 7295000 equity shares were pledged which is 4.66 per cent of total paid up capital of the company and 7.48 per cent of total promoter shareholding.
On September 5, 25,00,000 shares were released from pledge. Accordingly, now the total number of equity shares pledged has reduced to 3.06 per cent.
- September 07, 2023 07:58
Stock to watch today: Varroc Engineering
Varroc Engineering has entered into power purchase agreement with special purpose vehicles - AMP Energy C&I Twenty One, AMP Energy C&I Twenty, and AMP Energy C&I Twenty Two.
The company will acquire 26 per cent stake in SPVs for establishing renewable power plants in Maharashtra with combined captive capacity of 33.10 MWp / 22.01 MWac, under captive power scheme.
- September 07, 2023 07:57
Stock market live updates: CCI clears Rhone Capital’s acquisition of a 29.9% cent stake in RHI Magnesita NV
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared Rhone Capital’s proposed acquisition of a 29.9 per cent stake in RHI Magnesita NV. Ignite Luxembourg Holdings is owned and controlled by US-based private equity firm Rhone Capital, which is an affiliate of Rhone Group. Rhone Holdings in July accepted to buy 94 lakh shares, a 19.95 per cent stake instead of its original proposal of buying 1.41 crore shares (29.9 per cent stake) at GBP28.5 per share in cash.
- September 07, 2023 07:56
Stock market live updates: Reliance Retail acquires 51% stake in Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand
Reliance Industries’ Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) has signed a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s conscious clothing brand of kids and maternity-wear, Ed-a-Mamma for a 51 per cent majority stake.
“RRVL aims to take the brand on a dynamic growth trajectory by closely collaborating with founder Alia Bhatt and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited to spearhead the business. This partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation,” said a press statement.
Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12 year-olds.
- September 07, 2023 07:53
Stock market live updates: TCS partners with JLR for £800 million digital transformation deal
Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with the Digital unit of JLR to transform, simplify, and help manage its digital estate, and build a new future-ready, strategic technology architecture that will support the latter’s Reimagine strategy.
As a part of the new partnership, TCS will deliver a broad range of services spanning application development and maintenance, enterprise infrastructure management, cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services.
The stock closed flat at Rs 3,428 on NSE on Wednesday.
- September 07, 2023 07:47
Stocks markets live updates: Stocks that will see action today
Reliance Industries, TCS, Lupin, TVS Motor, RITES, Biocon, Lemon Tree, Streel Strips, Mastek, Sonata Software, RHI Magnesita and Varroc Engineering are some of the stocks that will be in focus today.
- September 07, 2023 07:45
Stock market live updates: Asia stocks under pressure
Asian equity futures drifted lower as US shares fell following economic data that exceeded forecasts, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated for longer, per a Bloomberg report.
Contracts for stock benchmarks in Japan and Australia dropped, while those for Hong Kong equities were mostly flat. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% to close lower for a second day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which is more sensitive to interest rate expectations, declined 0.9%. US futures were little changed in early Asian trading.
Treasuries also retreated, pushing yields higher. Two-year yields rose around six basis points to climb above 5%, while the 10-year rate rose two basis points. Australian bond yields followed Thursday, edging higher.
The Institute for Supply Management’s US services index for August reached 54.4, its highest monthly reading since February and one that topped all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. A reading above 50 denotes growth.
- September 07, 2023 07:43
Stock market live updates: China’s Share of US Imports Falls to Lowest Since 2006
China’s share of US goods imports fell to the lowest level since 2006 in the 12 months through July, according to a new report by the US Census Bureau.
The share of imported merchandise coming from China was 14.6% on average over that period, the data published Wednesday showed.
That’s down from a peak of 21.8% in the 12 months through March 2018, just before former US President Donald Trump ramped up a trade war with the Asian country.
American companies have been reorganizing supply chains in recent years amid the US government’s attempts to reduce the economy’s dependence on China, as well as fragilities exposed by the pandemic, per a Bloomberg report.
Countries like Mexico and Vietnam have benefited from the shift, with Chinese exports to and foreign direct investment in those places also on the rise. Mexico’s share of US goods imports rose to 15% on average in the 12 months through July, the highest on record in 30 years of data.
- September 07, 2023 07:41
India’s $775 billion stock boom at risk as small-caps overheat: report
The rally in Indian equities that has swelled the market’s total valuation by $775 billion in a little more than five months has been accompanied by a notable shift in investor preference to smaller stocks, per a Bloomberg report.
That poses risks as gauges of small and mid-cap shares show signs of overheating, and as the domestic economic outlook becomes more clouded ahead of national elections next year.
Smaller companies are seen benefiting more from the ongoing recovery in India’s capital expenditure. Larger stocks, in contrast, have been relatively restrained by worry over the impact of a possible global recession on the nation’s major IT firms, as well as fallout from a short-seller campaign against the sprawling group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani.
The trend is the opposite to what has been seen in the US stock market, which has been driven by a handful of technology megacaps surging on the boom in artificial intelligence, leaving small caps in the dust.
- September 07, 2023 07:39
Stock to buy today: BLS International Services (₹292.3)
The stock of BLS International Services has been in a steady uptrend since April. It bounced off the support at ₹150 and established a rally. While there have been minor corrections, the broader bull trend has stayed intact. That said, over the past two weeks, the price action was sluggish. That is, the stock was largely oscillating between ₹276 and ₹290.
- September 07, 2023 07:37
Day trading guide for September 07, 2023
Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks:
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 07, 2023 07:36
Stock market live updates: Wall St slides as economic data stokes inflation and interest rate worries
Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq’s 1% loss leading declines after stronger-than-expected services sector data fuelled concerns that still sticky inflation would mean that interest rates stay higher for longer, per a Reuters report.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.5 last month against expectations of 52.5, while a gauge of prices paid by service-sector businesses for inputs increased.
Traders were betting on a 93% chance that the Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged after its meeting on Sept. 20, while bets on another pause in November were around 57%, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed.
“The stronger-than-expected ISM services data shows that investors are still not very skilled at reading the post-pandemic tea leaves,” said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO’s family office in Minneapolis.
