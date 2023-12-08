Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 08 December 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- December 08, 2023 07:23
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: JSW Energy (₹458.20)
The short-term outlook is bullish for JSW Energy. The stock price has surged over 7 per cent so far this week. Immediate resistance is at ₹464. But the strength of the price action on the charts keeps the chances high for the stock to breach this hurdle. Moving average cross over on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case indicating limited downside from here.
- December 08, 2023 07:22
Stock market live updates: Day trading guide for December 08, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded Nifty50 stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- December 08, 2023 07:06
Stock market live updates: Tokyo stocks open lower despite gains in US shares
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday despite gains in US shares, as a stronger yen against the dollar weighed on the Japanese market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.95 percent, or 312.72 points, to 32,545.59 at the open, while the broader Topix index slid 0.78 percent, or 18.45 points, to 2,341.46.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.