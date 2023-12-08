December 08, 2023 07:06

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday despite gains in US shares, as a stronger yen against the dollar weighed on the Japanese market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.95 percent, or 312.72 points, to 32,545.59 at the open, while the broader Topix index slid 0.78 percent, or 18.45 points, to 2,341.46.