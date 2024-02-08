February 08, 2024 08:54

Nestle India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 4600.4 crore, +8.1% YoY, and-8.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 1095.1 crore, +12.5% YoY and -10.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.8%, +95 bps YoY and -51 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 655.6 crore, +4.4% YoY and -27.8% QoQ.

Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 11549.8 crore, +2.6% YoY, and+2.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 10212.9 crore, +3.2% YoY and +3.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 88.4%, +58 bps YoY and +48 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 3917.8 crore, +14.8% YoY and -0.6% QoQ.

Trent Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3466.6 crore, +50.5% YoY, and+16.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 628.5 crore, +94.5% YoY and +37.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.1%, +410 bps YoY and +282 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 370.6 crore, +139.4% YoY and +62.5% QoQ.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3803.9 crore, +9.5% YoY, and+1.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 572.4 crore, +26.2% YoY and +6.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 15%, +199 bps YoY and +66 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 301.5 crore, -17.3% YoY and -17.1% QoQ.

Solar Industries India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1429.1 crore, -21.1% YoY, and+6.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 356.2 crore, +1.9% YoY and +6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 24.9%, +564 bps YoY and -2 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 221.9 crore, +1.1% YoY and +6.2% QoQ.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 991.7 crore, -30.1% YoY, and+4.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 206.2 crore, -60.6% YoY and +26.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 20.8%, -1611 bps YoY and +357 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 80.1 crore, -75.8% YoY and +51.9% QoQ.

UNO Minda Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3522.9 crore, +20.8% YoY, and-2.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 379.6 crore, +12.2% YoY and -5.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 10.8%, -83 bps YoY and -31 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 205.1 crore, +17.9% YoY and -13.7% QoQ.

AIA Engineering Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1169.2 crore, -4.7% YoY, and-9.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 311.2 crore, -14.9% YoY and -18.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 26.6%, -319 bps YoY and -289 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 279.9 crore, -20.6% YoY and -13.6% QoQ.

Manappuram Finance Ltd.: NII at Rs. 1556.6 crore, +35.4% YoY and +6.1% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 575.3 crore, +46.2% YoY and +2.6% QoQ.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1596.6 crore, +6.1% YoY, and+3.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 237.1 crore, +13.1% YoY and +3.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 14.9%, +92 bps YoY and -1 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 128.7 crore, -18.5% YoY and +1.8% QoQ.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 599.3 crore, +80.2% YoY, and+7.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 113.2 crore, +194.8% YoY and +12.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.9%, +734 bps YoY and +77 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 79.0 crore, +235.6% YoY and +15.5% QoQ.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 4896.0 crore, +22.3% YoY, and+8.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 424.0 crore, +13.4% YoY and +14.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 8.7%, -68 bps YoY and +47 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 144.0 crore, +32.1% YoY and +60% QoQ.

Sobha Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 684.9 crore, -21.1% YoY, and-7.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 74.1 crore, -16.5% YoY and -1.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 10.8%, +59 bps YoY and +64 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 15.1 crore, -52.6% YoY and +0.9% QoQ.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 388.3 crore, +28.3% YoY, and+4.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 68.2 crore, +24% YoY and +7.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 17.6%, -61 bps YoY and +41 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 42.9 crore, +24.5% YoY and +7.9% QoQ.

Varroc Engineering Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1884.6 crore, +9.4% YoY, and-0.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 173.1 crore, +28.7% YoY and -7.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 9.2%, +138 bps YoY and -73 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 383.9 crore, +1662.8% YoY and +589% QoQ.

Electronics Mart India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1788.7 crore, +20.7% YoY, and+36.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 115.3 crore, +58.4% YoY and +19.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 6.4%, +153 bps YoY and -91 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 45.8 crore, +108.9% YoY and +22.4% QoQ.

Star Cement Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 651.4 crore, +5.5% YoY, and+11.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 148.8 crore, +37.2% YoY and +50.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 22.8%, +527 bps YoY and +600 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 73.5 crore, +39% YoY and +80.8% QoQ.

Religare Enterprises Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1510.6 crore, +29.6% YoY, and-4.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 55.8 crore, -61.5% YoY and -45% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 3.7%, -875 bps YoY and -270 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 33.6 crore, Rs. -95.5 crore YoY and -16.8% QoQ.

FDC Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 458.2 crore, +11.9% YoY, and-5.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 83.8 crore, +70.2% YoY and +9.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.3%, +626 bps YoY and +257 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 79.2 crore, +94.5% YoY and +13.4% QoQ.