- February 08, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sobha Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1472 | M Cap Rs. 13961 Cr | 52 W H/L 1578/412
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Pre Sales came at Rs.1951.6cr vs QoQ Rs.1723.8cr YoY Rs.1424.7cr
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 684.9 Cr (-7.6% QoQ, -21.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 942.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 741.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 868.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 74.1 Cr (-1.7% QoQ, -16.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 104.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 75.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 88.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.8% vs expectation of 11.1%, QoQ 10.2%, YoY 10.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 15.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 44.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 14.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 31.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 59.4x FY24E EPS
- February 08, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Bengaluru-headquartered Jana Small Finance Bank issue subscribed 0.88 times
The Bengaluru-headquartered Jana Small Finance Bank’s public issue was subscribed 0.88 times on Day 1 of opening on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 89.39 lakh shares as against an offer of 1.01 crore shares (net of anchor portion).
The IPO, which comes out with a price band of ₹393-414, will close on Friday. The lot size is 36 shares.
- February 08, 2024 08:58
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Capital Small Finance Bank issue subscribed 0.50 times on Day 1
The public issue of Capital Small Finance Bank was subscribed 0.50 times, or 50 per cent, on Day 1 of the issue.
The ₹523-crore initial public offering of Capital Small Finance Bank, with a price band of ₹445-468, received bids for 40.83 lakh shares against an offer of 81.43 lakh shares (net off anchor investors). The issue will close on February 9 and the minimum lot size is 32 shares.
- February 08, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Trent: Maintain Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 3675/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Trent: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 3500/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Trent: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4200/sh (Positive)
Citi on Nestle: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2900/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Nestle: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2400/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on JB Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2000/sh (Positive)
UBS on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1900/sh (Positive)
MS on Tata Consumer: Maintain Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1305/sh (Positive)
Citi on Power Grid: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 300/sh (Positive)
Citi on Endurance: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2300/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Birla Corp: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800/sh (Positive)
CLSA on January Life Insurance Data; Max life fastest followed by ICICI Pru Life (Positive)
CLSA on Nazara Tech: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 570/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Infosys: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1685/sh (Neutral)
Emkay on Uno Minda: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 650/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Lupin: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1530/sh (Neutral)
MS on Britannia: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 5243/sh (Neutral)
MS on Nestle: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 1981/sh (Neutral)
- February 08, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 08.02.2024
07.00 China CPI y/y (Expected: -0.5% versus Previous: -0.3%)
07.00 China PPI y/y (Expected: -2.6% versus Previous: -2.7%)
10:00 India RBI Interest Rate Decision (Expected: 6.5% versus Previous: 6.5%)
12:00 India RBI Press Conference
19:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 220K versus Previous: 224K)
- February 08, 2024 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 08.02.2024
S&P Global Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Philip Morris International Inc (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Astrazeneca PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Duke Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Thomson Reuters Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Transdigm Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
Brookfield Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Ares Management Corporation(Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
BCE, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Telecom)
Kenvue Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
DTE Energy Company (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
ArcelorMittal (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
Baxter International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Kellanova (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Dynatrace, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Snap-On Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Kimco Realty Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Service)
ITT Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Telecom)
DexCom, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Cloudflare, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Pinterest, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Illumina, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Expedia Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)
FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Credicorp Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
TFI International Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
- February 08, 2024 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 09 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 159
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 371.35
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 181.7
Dolat Algotech Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 85.24
GPT Infraprojects Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 184.45
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 387.45
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 144.3
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 446.85
KPIT Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1655.15
MOIL Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 341.85
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.60
Dividend Per Share Rs.100
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 16735.45
PH Capital Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 160.1
QGO Finance Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 69.35
Rites Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 799.05
Shanthi Gears Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 531.55
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.8.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1496.15
Transport Corporation Of India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 950.7
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.2.25
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 362.2
- February 08, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Result at a Glance: February 07, 2024
Nestle India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 4600.4 crore, +8.1% YoY, and-8.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 1095.1 crore, +12.5% YoY and -10.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.8%, +95 bps YoY and -51 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 655.6 crore, +4.4% YoY and -27.8% QoQ.
Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 11549.8 crore, +2.6% YoY, and+2.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 10212.9 crore, +3.2% YoY and +3.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 88.4%, +58 bps YoY and +48 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 3917.8 crore, +14.8% YoY and -0.6% QoQ.
Trent Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3466.6 crore, +50.5% YoY, and+16.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 628.5 crore, +94.5% YoY and +37.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.1%, +410 bps YoY and +282 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 370.6 crore, +139.4% YoY and +62.5% QoQ.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3803.9 crore, +9.5% YoY, and+1.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 572.4 crore, +26.2% YoY and +6.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 15%, +199 bps YoY and +66 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 301.5 crore, -17.3% YoY and -17.1% QoQ.
Solar Industries India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1429.1 crore, -21.1% YoY, and+6.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 356.2 crore, +1.9% YoY and +6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 24.9%, +564 bps YoY and -2 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 221.9 crore, +1.1% YoY and +6.2% QoQ.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 991.7 crore, -30.1% YoY, and+4.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 206.2 crore, -60.6% YoY and +26.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 20.8%, -1611 bps YoY and +357 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 80.1 crore, -75.8% YoY and +51.9% QoQ.
UNO Minda Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3522.9 crore, +20.8% YoY, and-2.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 379.6 crore, +12.2% YoY and -5.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 10.8%, -83 bps YoY and -31 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 205.1 crore, +17.9% YoY and -13.7% QoQ.
AIA Engineering Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1169.2 crore, -4.7% YoY, and-9.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 311.2 crore, -14.9% YoY and -18.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 26.6%, -319 bps YoY and -289 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 279.9 crore, -20.6% YoY and -13.6% QoQ.
Manappuram Finance Ltd.: NII at Rs. 1556.6 crore, +35.4% YoY and +6.1% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 575.3 crore, +46.2% YoY and +2.6% QoQ.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1596.6 crore, +6.1% YoY, and+3.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 237.1 crore, +13.1% YoY and +3.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 14.9%, +92 bps YoY and -1 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 128.7 crore, -18.5% YoY and +1.8% QoQ.
HBL Power Systems Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 599.3 crore, +80.2% YoY, and+7.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 113.2 crore, +194.8% YoY and +12.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.9%, +734 bps YoY and +77 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 79.0 crore, +235.6% YoY and +15.5% QoQ.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 4896.0 crore, +22.3% YoY, and+8.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 424.0 crore, +13.4% YoY and +14.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 8.7%, -68 bps YoY and +47 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 144.0 crore, +32.1% YoY and +60% QoQ.
Sobha Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 684.9 crore, -21.1% YoY, and-7.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 74.1 crore, -16.5% YoY and -1.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 10.8%, +59 bps YoY and +64 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 15.1 crore, -52.6% YoY and +0.9% QoQ.
Safari Industries (India) Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 388.3 crore, +28.3% YoY, and+4.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 68.2 crore, +24% YoY and +7.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 17.6%, -61 bps YoY and +41 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 42.9 crore, +24.5% YoY and +7.9% QoQ.
Varroc Engineering Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1884.6 crore, +9.4% YoY, and-0.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 173.1 crore, +28.7% YoY and -7.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 9.2%, +138 bps YoY and -73 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 383.9 crore, +1662.8% YoY and +589% QoQ.
Electronics Mart India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1788.7 crore, +20.7% YoY, and+36.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 115.3 crore, +58.4% YoY and +19.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 6.4%, +153 bps YoY and -91 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 45.8 crore, +108.9% YoY and +22.4% QoQ.
Star Cement Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 651.4 crore, +5.5% YoY, and+11.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 148.8 crore, +37.2% YoY and +50.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 22.8%, +527 bps YoY and +600 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 73.5 crore, +39% YoY and +80.8% QoQ.
Religare Enterprises Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1510.6 crore, +29.6% YoY, and-4.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 55.8 crore, -61.5% YoY and -45% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 3.7%, -875 bps YoY and -270 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 33.6 crore, Rs. -95.5 crore YoY and -16.8% QoQ.
FDC Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 458.2 crore, +11.9% YoY, and-5.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 83.8 crore, +70.2% YoY and +9.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.3%, +626 bps YoY and +257 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 79.2 crore, +94.5% YoY and +13.4% QoQ.
- February 08, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Bharti Airtel (Buy)
Bharti Airtel Q3-FY24 revenue grew at a moderate pace of 5.9 per cent y-o-y/2.3 per cent q-o-q to ₹37,900 crore, mainly driven by the Indian businesses. Mobile Service India grew by 11.8 per cent y-o-y accounting for 57.1 per cent of its overall revenue; Mobile Services Africa revenue declined by 7.1 per cent y-o-y and accounted for 27.2 per cent of its consolidated revenue while the remaining 15.7 per cent was from non-mobile business. It’s Adj. PAT after minority interest grew by 53.8 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,442 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Pricol (Buy)
We initiate coverage on Pricol with Buy and about 32 per cent upside at 25x Dec-25E PER; we believe the stock price can potentially double in three years. Pricol’s strong market position in Driver Information Systems (DIS; about 65 per cent, revenue mix; 50/70/90 per cent market share in 2Ws/CVs/off-highway) with strong global and local digitization trends (democratisation of TFT screens) offers an attractive play on the multi-year premiumisation theme.
- February 08, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: India Pesticides Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 30.77% at Rs 150.68 crore vs Rs 217.64 crore.
Ebitda down 28.93% at Rs 33.07 crore vs Rs 46.53 crore.
Margin expands 56 bps at 21.94% vs 21.37%.
Net profit down 31.02% at Rs 23.99 crore vs Rs 34.78 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Cummins India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.78% at Rs 2,509.79 crore vs Rs 2,148.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,281.45 crore).
Ebitda up 35.5% at Rs 510.92 crore vs Rs 377.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 366.65 crore).
Margin expands 281 bps to 20.35% vs 17.54% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.10%).
Net profit up 20.56% at Rs 498.91 crore vs Rs 413.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 359.15 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Protean eGov Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 13.51% at Rs 203.86 crore vs Rs 235.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.40 crore).
EBIT loss at Rs 9.27 crore vs profit of Rs 71.6 crore.
Net profit down 53.53% at Rs 15.23 crore vs Rs 32.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.10 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Piccadily Agro Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 55.88% at Rs 191.9 crore vs Rs 123.1 crore.
Ebitda up 95.55% at Rs 34.3 crore vs Rs 17.54 crore.
Margin up 362 bps at 17.87% vs 14.24%.
Net profit up 548.69% at Rs 44.89 crore vs Rs 6.92 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 35.85% at Rs 2,657.12 crore vs Rs 1,955.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,752.60 crore).
Ebitda up 21.93% at Rs 596.98 crore vs Rs 489.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 166.50 crore).
Margin contracts 256 bps to 22.46% vs 25.03% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.50%).
Net profit down 20.64% at Rs 109.81 crore vs Rs 138.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.50 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Apollo Tyres Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.68% at Rs 6,595.36 crore vs Rs 6,422.75 crore.
Ebitda up 32.26% at Rs 1,208.1 crore vs Rs 913.37 crore.
Margin expands 409 bps to 18.31% vs 14.22%.
Net profit up 78.13% at Rs 496.63 crore vs Rs 278.79 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Gujarat Industries Power Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 6.09% at Rs 353.56 crore vs Rs 376.47 crore.
Ebitda up 14.74% at Rs 94.54 crore vs Rs 82.39 crore.
Margin up 485 bps at 26.73% vs 21.88%.
Net profit up 36.71% at Rs 46.62 crore vs Rs 34.1 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Borosil Renewables Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.3% at Rs 330 crore vs Rs 245.8 crore.
Ebitda up 8.2% at Rs 20.24 crore vs Rs 18.71 crore.
Margin down 148 bps at 6.1% vs 7.6%.
Net loss at Rs 15.89 crore vs profit at Rs 5.84 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.89% at Rs 2,088 crore vs Rs 2,673 crore.
Ebitda down 80.87% at Rs 84 crore vs Rs 439 crore.
Margin down 1240 bps at 4.02% vs 16.42%.
Net profit down 70.24% at Rs 97 crore vs Rs 326 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Aarti Pharmalabs Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.9% at Rs 448.7 crore vs Rs 471.6 crore.
Ebitda up 10.9% at Rs 95.68 crore vs Rs 86.25 crore.
Margin expands 303 bps to 21.3% vs 18.3%.
Net profit up 10.6% at Rs 52.76 crore vs Rs 47.69 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Kalpatru Projects Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.3% at Rs 4,896 crore vs Rs 4,004 crore.
Ebitda up 13.4% at Rs 424 crore vs Rs 374 crore.
Margin down 68 bps at 8.7% vs 9.3%.
Net profit up 32.1% at Rs 144 crore vs Rs 109 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Religare Enterprise Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 31.5% at Rs 1,537.2 crore vs Rs 1,168.6 crore.
Net profit at Rs 33.58 crore vs loss at Rs 95.55 crore.
Other income includes interest income tax refund of Rs 25.94 crore.
- February 08, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: EPL Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.2% at Rs 975.1 crore vs Rs 944.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,030.56 crore).
Ebitda up 23.1% at Rs 183.4 crore vs Rs 149 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 192.20 crore).
Margin expands 303 bps to 18.8% vs 15.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.70%).
Net profit up 38.6% at Rs 87.3 crore vs Rs 63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 67.85 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 34.1% at Rs 2,326.7 crore vs Rs 1,734.5 crore.
Net profit up 46.2% at Rs 575.3 crore vs Rs 393.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 467.30 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Star Cement Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 651.4 crore vs Rs 617.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 649.7 crore).
Ebitda up 37.2% at Rs 148.8 crore vs Rs 108.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 129.6 crore).
Margin expands 527 bps to 22.8% vs 17.6%.
Net profit up 39.1% at Rs 73.52 crore vs Rs 52.87 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 64 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Power Grid Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.55% at Rs 11,549.8 crore vs Rs 11,261.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,438.44 crore).
Ebitda up 3.22% at Rs 10,212.9 crore vs Rs 9,893.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,950.12 crore).
Margin expands 57 bps to 88.42% vs 87.85% (Bloomberg estimate: 87%).
Net profit up 10.5% at Rs 4,028.3 crore vs Rs 3,645.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,731.65 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Sobha Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.1% at Rs 684.9 crore vs Rs 868.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 942.92 crore).
Ebitda down 16.5% at Rs 74.08 crore vs Rs 88.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.20 crore).
Margin expands 59 bps to 10.8% vs 10.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.10%).
Net profit down 52.6% at Rs 15.08 crore vs Rs 31.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 44.62 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Lupin Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.24% at Rs 5,197.41 crore vs Rs 4,322 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,861.11 crore).
Ebitda up 94.85% at Rs 1,037.94 crore vs Rs 532.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 872.67 crore).
Margin expands 764 bps to 19.97% vs 12.32% (Bloomberg estimate: 18%).
Net profit up 299.5% at Rs 613.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 433.29 crore).
- February 08, 2024 08:32
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
ADVERTISING Revenue up 9.47% at Rs 3,803.9 crore vs Rs 3,474.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,811.86 crore).
Ebitda up 26.13% at Rs 572.4 crore vs Rs 453.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 549.46 crore).
Margin expands 198 bps to 15.04% vs 13.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.40%).
Net profit down 17.26% at Rs 301.5 crore vs Rs 364.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 349.84 crore). Profit miss on back of loss of Rs 91.53 crore exceptional item.
- February 08, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings In Focus
3M India, Aarti Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aster DM Healthcare, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balmer Lawrie, Balrampur Chini Mills, Black Box, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, BEML, Biocon, Bombay Dyeing, Car Trade Tech, Concord Biotech, DCX Systems, Electrosteel Castings, ESAB India, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota, Gabriel India, Grasim Industries, Greaves Cotton, Garware Hi-tech Films, GTL Infrastructure, Harsha Engineer, Hindustan Construction, Healthcare Global Enterprise, Hikal, HMA Agro Industries, Hindustan Foods, Honeywell Automation,
IKIO Lighting, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Indian Shelter Finance Corp, Ircon International, ITD Cementation, Jai Corp, JK Lakshmi Cement, KNR Construction, Life Insurance Corp, Global Health, MMTC, MSTC, Mukand, NCC, Neuland Laboratories, Orchid Pharma, Page Industries, PaTANJALI foods, Power Finance Corp, Precision Wire, The Ramco Cements, Ratnamani Metals and tubes, Rattanindia Enterprises, Rail Vikas Nigam, Saksoft, Sandhar Technologies, Sandhur Manganese and Iron ores, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Sharda Motors, Shipla Medicare, Siyaram Silk Mills, SKF India, Surya Roshni, Thermax, Torrent Power, United Breweries, Uniparts India, Venky’s India, Wonderla Holidays, Zomato, and Zydus Wellness.
- February 08, 2024 08:23
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks To Watchout for February 8
Rate-sensitive stocks: The RBI will announce the decision of its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday. Banking and finance, auto, housing and real estate stocks will be in focus.
Welspun Enterprise: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of a 2,000 million-litre per-day water treatment plant from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp.
Bharat Petroleum Corp: The company’s joint venture, Petronet LNG, executed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Qatar Energy for the purchase of approximately 7.5 MMTPA of liquified natural gas on a long-term basis.
Zomato: The company intimated the liquidation of two step-down subsidiaries
in Vietnam and the Czech Republic.
ONGC: The company formed a joint venture pact with NTPC Green for renewable energy,
Indraprastha Gas: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two technology partners during India Energy Week 2024 to establish CBG plants across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company received a Letter of Award worth Rs 520 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for a project in Bihar.
Piramal Pharma: The U.S. FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection of the company’s U.S.-based facility from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 and found three observations.
Action Construction Equipment: The company will purchase land worth Rs 82 crore for further capacity and business expansion.
SJVN: The company received a Letter of Intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a 200 MW solar power project.
Bajaj Alliance: The company reported a total new business premium of Rs 951 crore in January and a gross direct premium of Rs 1,975 crore.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd: The company’s board has approved merger with the Paradeep Phosphate Ltd.
- February 08, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: IPO Offerings
Rashi Peripherals: The public issue was subscribed to 1.09 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.87 times), retail investors (1.36 times), and a portion reserved for employees (5.42 times) and institutional investors (0.01 times).
Jana Small Finance Bank: The public issue was subscribed to 0.88 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.22 times), retail investors (1.20 times), and institutional investors (0.14 times).
Capital Small Finance Bank: The public issue was subscribed to 0.5 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (0.38 times), retail investors (0.67 times), and institutional investors (0.29 times).
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The public issue was subscribed to 59.66 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (75.14 times), non-institutional investors (52.41 times), and retail investors (30.35 times).
- February 08, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Block Deals
BSE: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Systematic Alpha Plus Fund sold 0.88 lakh shares (0.06%), while Societe Generale bought 0.88 lakh shares (0.06%) at Rs 2,469.35 apiece.
- February 08, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Indus Tower: Artisan International Value Fund sold 3.33 crore shares (1.23%) at Rs 215.1 apiece.
Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works: Kanak Sujay Kewalramani sold 3.4 lakh shares (3.14%) at Rs 1,572.03 apiece and Saurabh Mukesh Daswani sold 0.75 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 1,602.19 apiece.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: Agnus Capital LLP sold 17.98 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 47.98 apiece.
- February 08, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Pledge Share Details
Inox Green Energy Services: Promoter Inox Wind revoked a pledge of 11 lakh shares on Feb. 7.
- February 08, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank.
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Man Industries, Shakti Pumps.
Ex/record date dividend: Shree Cement, Vaibhav Global, Gillette India, Ajanta Pharma, IRB Infrastructure Developers, ITC.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Swelect Energy Systems.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Allcargo Terminals, Infibeam Avenues.
- February 08, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: F&O BAN
1 ASHOKLEY
2 BALRAMCHIN
3 DELTACORP
4 HINDCOPPER
5 INDIACEM
6 INDUSTOWER
7 NATIONALUM
8 SAIL
9 UPL
10 ZEEL
- February 08, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Huhtamaki India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 337 | M Cap Rs. 2545 Cr | 52 W H/L 355/186
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 603.7 Cr (-8.9% QoQ, -12.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 662.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 692.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 57.7 Cr (26.2% QoQ, 18.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 45.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 48.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.6% vs QoQ 6.9%, YoY 7.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 38.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 32.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 16.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 20.7x TTM EPS
- February 08, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Today: EARNINGS (net income adj. ests. in INR where available):
3M India Ltd. (3M IN) 3Q
Aarti Industries Ltd. (ARTO IN) 3Q 1.09b (13)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Lt (APHS IN) 3Q 2.56b (13)
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. (ASTERDM IN) 3Q 734m (2)
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. (ASTR IN) 3Q
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. (BRCM IN) 3Q 643m (3)
Biocon Ltd. (BIOS IN) 3Q 1.53b (8)
Esab India Ltd. (ESAB IN) 3Q
Escorts Kubota Ltd. (ESCORTS IN) 3Q 2.72b (10)
Global Health Ltd/India (MEDANTA IN) 3Q 1.16b (5)
Grasim Industries Ltd. (GRASIM IN) 3Q 1.99b (4)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd. (HWA IN) 3Q 1.4b (4)
Ircon International Ltd. (IRCON IN) 3Q
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. (JKLC IN) 3Q 1.27b (10)
KNR Constructions Ltd. (KNRC IN) 3Q 976m (11)
Life Insurance Corp. of India (LICI IN) 3Q
MMTC Ltd. (MMTC IN) 3Q
NCC Ltd/India (NJCC IN) 3Q 1.92b (7)
Page Industries Ltd. (PAG IN) 3Q 1.6b (12)
Patanjali Foods Ltd. (PATANJAL IN) 3Q
Power Finance Corp. (POWF IN) 3Q
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL IN) 3Q
Ramco Cements Ltd. (TRCL IN) 3Q 1.34b (13)
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. (RMT IN) 3Q
SKF India Ltd. (SKF IN) 3Q
Thermax Ltd. (TMX IN) 3Q 1.54b (9)
Torrent Power Ltd. (TPW IN) 3Q
United Breweries Ltd. (UBBL IN) 3Q 1.13b (6)
Zomato Ltd. (ZOMATO IN) 3Q 861m (13)
Zydus Wellnes Ltd. (ZYWL IN) 3Q 210m (6)
- February 08, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: China sees longest consumer price decline since 2009, despite monthly uptick in January 2024
In January 2024, China’s consumer prices decreased by 0.8% year over year, which was the longest decline since October 2009. This was the fourth consecutive month of declines. The data indicated the steepest decline in over 14 years, which was worse than the 0.5% decline predicted by the market. The CPI increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis, marking the second consecutive month of growth and reaching its highest point since August of last year. Consumer prices increased by 0.2% in 2023.
- February 08, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: MCFL and PPL board approves merger scheme for strategic consolidation
The board of directors of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited and Paradeep Phosphates Limited have approved a composite scheme of arrangement for the merger of MCFL with and into PPL, marking a strategic move of consolidation for both the companies. This proposed merger transaction aims at taking their respective businesses to the next level of growth by consolidating the business operations of both the companies to become a larger entity. The merger transaction is inter alia subject to the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal(s), shareholders and creditors of MCFL and PPL, and the Competition Commission of India. Upon the scheme of arrangement becoming effective, all shareholders of MCFL (as of a particular record date) will be issued shares of PPL in the ratio of 187 equity shares of PPL for every I 00 equity shares of MCFL. The new shares of PPL so issued to the shareholders of MCFL will be listed on both, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the BSE Limited.
- February 08, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Pension funds ride the bull as 1-year equity returns surge to 29.35%
NPS assets soar to ₹11.26-lakh crore, marking a 29% y-o-y growth, fuelled by market momentum
- February 08, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for February 08, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- February 08, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Apollo Tyres (₹552.3)
Apollo Tyres’ stock has been on an uptrend since November last year. Back then, it bounced off the support at ₹370 and established a rally. After some consolidation towards the end of last month, the scrip has resumed moving up over the last week. Even though there was an intraday price correction on Wednesday, there is no threat for the uptrend.
- February 08, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Analyst App’s Recent Interview as of 18:51 PM Wednesday 07 February 2024
Ashok Leyland: Shenu Agarwal, MD CEO
Medium-Term Outlook Is Positive, Have Incremental Orders Of 1000+ EV Buses: Ashok Leyland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFC3jkB3ODo
Azad Engineeri: Vishnu Malpani, Whole-Time Director
Azad Engineering Q3 Fineprint; Aerospace, Defence Segments lead Growth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDsMILybjfA
Guj Flourochem: Bir Kapoor, MD
Planning To Invest Close To ?6,000 Cr In The Battery Chem Space In Next 4-5 Yrs: Gujarat Fluoro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sJgCq7shEg
Godrej Prop: Gaurav Pandey, CEO
Our Focus Will Shift From Asset Acquisition To Execution In Near Term: Godrej Properties
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yeb9SbwnNs
Go Fashion (India): Gautam Saraogi, ED & CEO
Will Sustain Gross Margin Between 61-62% Going Forward & EBITDA Margin Will Be 31%: Go Fashion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=175zuzoI7-M
HSIL: Sandeep Sikka, CFO
Demand Fluctuation Should Moderate, Margin At 24% Will Sustain: AGI Greenpac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJAwzoMAiHI
Akzo Nobel: Rajiv Rajgopal, MD
Akzo Nobel Q3: Crosses ?1 Cr Revenue For The 1st Time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUjtLiiQQfU
Insecticides: Rajesh Aggarwal, MD
Aim To Grow By 15% In FY24 & Will Continue To See Momentum In FY25: Insecticides Ltd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qXBeS_DLI8
Jana Small Fin: Ajay Kanwal, MD
Working Hard To Get CASA From 20.5 To A Higher Number: Jana Small Fin Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlj5Yy4K_Xg
JK Tyre and Indu: Anuj Kathuria, President
JK Tyre Q3: Volume Expansion Boost PAT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGV4zpzVjm8
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- February 08, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Key details as of February 7
07/02/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 72152.00 (-34.09)
Nifty 50: 21930.50 (+1.10)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 49352.05 (+367.40)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16566.20 (+116.85)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.71 / 3.66
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.66 / 3.84
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 26.13 / 3.95
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 30.25 / 4.09
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (1691.02 crs) / (2888.51 Crs)
DII Activity: 327.73 crs / 3570.96 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.50
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $79.26
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2031.06 = INR 62401
Silver: INR 70204
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 82.97
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.08
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.10% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.07% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.13%
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
• SBI: 675.25 (+25.00)
• Grasim: 2,111.50 (+45.50)
• JSW Steel: 836.60 (+17.85)
• HDFC Life: 605.15 (+12.40)
• Axis Bank: 1,069.10 (+19.05)
Nifty top 5 losers:
• TechM: 1,318.00(-33.05 )
• Power Grid Corp: 267.95 (-6.30)
• Infosys: 1,693.75(-35.70 )
• Adani Ports: 1,255.65 (-17.45 )
• TCS: 4,083.40 (-52.60)
- February 08, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: February 8, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- February 08, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Asian stocks trade firm on Wall Street’s positive lead, S&P nears 5,000
Asian markets opened on a positive note Thursday, buoyed by the S&P 500’s fresh record close, edging closer to the significant milestone of 5,000.
In early trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged by 0.72%, or 258.41 points, to 36,378.33, while the broader Topix index saw a marginal decline of 0.09%, shedding 2.41 points to reach 2,547.54. South Korea’s KOSPI rose by 0.43%, adding 11.33 points to trade at 2,620.91, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.31%, or 23.30 points, reaching 7,639.10.
Wednesday’s session on Wall Street witnessed a rise in major indexes, with the S&P 500 notching a new closing high, reflecting investor optimism over robust U.S. earnings and Federal Reserve signals on interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 156.00 points, or 0.40%, closing at 38,677.36, while the S&P 500 surged by 40.83 points, or 0.82%, reaching 4,995.06. The Nasdaq Composite also gained by 147.65 points, or 0.95%, closing at 15,756.64. Although the S&P set another record high, the Nasdaq remained approximately 2% below its peak close of 16,057.44 from November 2021.
