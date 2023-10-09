Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 09 October 2023.
- October 09, 2023 07:41
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 9, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Defence stocks (HAL, Mazagon Dock, Bharat Dynamics, BHEL, BEML), TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Ind, MCX, BSE, Coromandel Intel, Bharti Airel, Biocon, GOCL Corporation Nazara, RVNL, Sofcom Systems, Rolta India, Shriram Pistons, NCC, Vedanta
- October 09, 2023 07:40
Share Market Live Updates: Sugar, alcohol stocks to remain focus
The Finance Minister has announced slashing of molasses. GST to 5 per cent from 28 per cent.
- October 09, 2023 07:38
Stocks to Watch: Oil India plans to enter green hydrogen valley field, eyes geothermal exploration
- October 09, 2023 07:37
Stocks to Watch: Kalyan Jewellers plans to add 33 new showrooms by Diwali
- October 09, 2023 07:36
Stocks to Watch: Vakrangee, JK Cement tie-up
Vakrangee is in tie-up with JK Cement for sale of grey Cement through Vakrangee Kendra networks.
- October 09, 2023 07:35
Stocks to Watch: Centre approves 12 Executive Director appointments in various PSBs
The Centre has cleared appointments of 12 executive directors for various state-owned banks including Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab national Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India.
- October 09, 2023 07:34
Stocks to Watch: Reliance General Insurance gets Rs 922 crore GST notice from DGGI
- October 09, 2023 07:34
Stocks to Watch: MCX gets green signal from SEBI
MCX and MCXCCL on the complaint of Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA) regarding the new CDP was submitted to SEBI, after following due process. Subsequently, SEBI Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that MCX and MCXCCL may Go-Live with the CDP, developed by Tata Consultancy Services, and to intimate SEBI regarding the proposed date for Go Live.
Accordingly, SEBI has withdrawn its directions to MCX and MCXCCL to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance.
- October 09, 2023 07:33
Stocks to Watch: Shriram Pistons defers acquisition date
Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited’s acquisition of 75% shareholding in Takahata Precision India Private Limited (ultimate subsidiary of Takahata Precision Co. Ltd., Japan) through its wholly owned subsidiary SPR Engenious Limited, has been further delayed to November 9, due to unviable commercial reasons The acquision was originally scheduled to be completed on October 9.
- October 09, 2023 07:33
Stocks to Watch: Nazara Tech gets funds from Zerodha owners, SBI funds
The Board of Directors of Nazara Technologies Limited has approved the allotment of 71,42,856 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 4 each, to Kamath Associates, NKSquared (Both Partnership Firms represented by its partners Nikhil Kamath & Nithin Kamath), SBI Multicap Fund, SBI Magnum Global Fund and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund worth Rs. 510 crore.
- October 09, 2023 07:33
Stocks to Watch: GOCL Corp gets Coal India orders
IDL Explosives Limited (IDLEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GOCL Corporation Limited, has bagged order from Coal India Limited, a Maharatna Company of the Government of India. Orders are worth an aggregate amount of Rs.766 crores for supply of Bulk Explosives over a period of 2 years.
- October 09, 2023 07:32
Stocks to Watch: NCC gets more headroom for borrowing
The board of NCC has approved an increase of company’s borrowing powers from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore. Besides. It has also approved reappointment mod ASN Raju as whole time director for an additional 5 years from May 1, 2024.
- October 09, 2023 07:32
Stocks to Watch: Bonus issue from Olatech Solutions
The board of Olatech Solutions has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 17 fully paid -up equity share for every 20 shares held on record date, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing general Meeting of Company.
- October 09, 2023 07:27
Commodities Market Live Updates: BSE to launch new contracts on commodities
BSE is launching contracts in options on futures in precious metals and energy (WTI crude oil and Brent crude oil) contracts and futures contracts on base metals like copper, zinc, aluminium on October 9.
These commodity contracts will provide market participants, particularly corporates, value chain participants and foreign portfolio investors, an efficient way to manage their commodity price risk against volatility.
- October 09, 2023 07:25
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil prices jump more than $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets
Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, as dramatic military clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces over the weekend deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East.
Brent crude rose $4.18, or 4.94%, to $88.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.02 a barrel, up $4.23, or 5.11%.
The surge in oil prices reversed last week’s downward trend - the largest weekly decline since March - in which Brent fell about 11% and WTI retreated more than 8% amid concerns about high interest rates and their impact on global demand.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades, killing hundreds of Israelis and triggering a wave of retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Gaza that continued through Sunday. - Reuters
- October 09, 2023 07:18
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold soars as investors bolt for safety from Middle East violence
Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday as dramatic clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces over the weekend raised the risk of a wider Middle East conflict and boosted demand for safe-haven assets like bullion.
* Spot gold jumped 1% to $1,850.87 per ounce by 0056 GMT, having hit its highest level in a week. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.1% to $1,865.20 per ounce.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 865.85 metric tons on Friday.
* Physical gold demand improved in some Asian hubs last week as a recent dip in prices attracted buyers, with premiums in India hitting a 17-month high as jewellers stocked up ahead of the festival season.
* Among other metals, spot silver gained 1.6% to $21.94 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% to $881.83 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,163.49 - Reuters
- October 09, 2023 07:15
Stocks to Watch: NCLT asks Swan Energy to make upfront payment for Reliance Naval
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked Swan Energy to make upfront payment as per the resolution plan for Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNEL). Swan is supposed to make an upfront payment of around ₹250 core as proposed in the resolution plan, but has not deposited the money even after the extended deadline ended on September 14. Read more
- October 09, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Escalation in Israel-Palestine war could affect India’s trade, diplomatic stance: Experts
Palestine-based terror outfit Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on Saturday and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s consequent declaration of war is likely to affect India’s trade and diplomatic stance with the region. However, the seriousness of the impact will depend on how long the escalation continues, say experts.
“India’s trade with Israel, at about $10.7 billion in FY23, may be seriously impacted if operations at the three largest ports of Israel-Haifa, Ashdod; and Eilat are disrupted. These ports handle shipments in agricultural products, chemicals, electronics, machinery, and vehicles. India’s merchandise trade with Israel happens mostly through the Eilat port, located on the Red Sea. Fortunately, so far there is no report of port disruption. The real impact would depend on the duration and intensity of the war,” said Ajay Srivastava, former Indian Trade Service officer, and Founder, Global Trade Research Initiative.
- October 09, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Today: Middle East conflict sparks oil surge and economic concerns in global markets
U.S. stock futures slipped in Asia on Monday as the military conflict in the Middle East boosted oil and Treasuries, while the sizzling September U.S. jobs report raised the rate stakes for inflation figures later in the week.
A holiday in Japan made for thin conditions but the initial bid was for bonds and the safe harbours of Japanese yen and gold, with the euro the main loser. “The risk is higher oil prices, a slump in equities, and a surge in volatility that supports the dollar and yen, and undermine ‘risk’ currencies,” said analysts at CBA in a note. In particular, there was a chance supplies from Iran might be disrupted, they added. “Given the tightness already facing physical oil markets in Q4 2023, an immediate reduction in Iran’s oil exports risks pushing Brent futures above $US100/bbl in the short term.”
Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.
Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, as dramatic military clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces over the weekend deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East.
Brent crude rose $4.18, or 4.94%, to $88.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.02 a barrel, up $4.23, or 5.11%.
Gold was also in demand, rising 0.8% to $1,848 an ounce . In currency markets, the yen was the main gainer though moves were modest overall. The euro dipped 0.3% to 157.44 yen , while the dollar dipped 0.1% to 149.14 yen . The euro also eased 0.2% on the dollar to $1.0566 .
The cautious mood was a balm for sovereign bonds after recent heavy selling and 10-year Treasury futures rose a sizable 14 ticks. Yields were indicated around 4.73% compared to 4.81% on Friday.
