October 09, 2023 07:34

MCX and MCXCCL on the complaint of Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA) regarding the new CDP was submitted to SEBI, after following due process. Subsequently, SEBI Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that MCX and MCXCCL may Go-Live with the CDP, developed by Tata Consultancy Services, and to intimate SEBI regarding the proposed date for Go Live.

Accordingly, SEBI has withdrawn its directions to MCX and MCXCCL to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance.