August 01, 2023 11:04

The stock of Greenply Industries inches up by 0.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹168.90.

The company had announced that the manufacturing operations at the MDF Plant of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary - Greenply Speciality Panels Pvt. Ltd., situated at Sherpura, Vadodara, Gujarat, shall remain closed for a period of about 9 days w.e.f. August 1, due to the addition of MAT Pre-Heating System.