Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 1, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- August 01, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: Fed Signals First Cut in September
The Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at a 23-year high of 5.25%-5.50% for the eighth consecutive meeting, as predicted. Nonetheless, the new statement indicated that the first cut was imminent by acknowledging the recent rise in the unemployment rate and emphasising that the central bank is now equally focused on the full-employment element of its dual mandate.
- August 01, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 1, 2024
IT major Infosys said the Karnataka State GST authorities have issued a pre-show cause notice for payment of GST of ₹32,403 crore for the period July 2017 to March 2022 towards the expenses incurred by overseas branch offices of Infosys Ltd, and added that the company has responded to the pre-show cause notice. Read more
- August 01, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: TATA INVESTMENT CORP Q1
CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 11% AT 131.07CR (YOY), UP 117% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 6% AT 142.4CR (YOY) ,UP 149% (QOQ)Search and join stockaajorkal
EBITDA DOWN 41% AT 11.29CR (YOY), UP 41%(QOQ)
MARGINS 7.93% V 12.66% (YOY), 13.99% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: THE PHOENIX MILLS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 8% AT 313.4CR (YOY), DOWN 19% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 12% AT 904.14CR (YOY) , DOWN 31% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 6% AT 405.5CR (YOY), DOWN 15%(QOQ)
MARGINS 44.84% V 46.98% (YOY), 36.42% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: ASTER DM Q1
CONS NET PROFIT AT 50.7CR V 24.8CR LOSS (YOY), V 43.92CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 19% AT 1001.8CR (YOY) ,UP 3% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 34% AT 163.2CR (YOY), UP 2% (QOQ)
MARGINS 16.29% V 14.49% (YOY), 16.36% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: BANSAL WIRE Q1FY25 CONS
NET PROFIT 315M RUPEES VS 173M (YOY); 245M (QOQ)
REVENUE 8.2B RUPEES VS 5.5B (YOY)
EBITDA 610M RUPEES VS 263M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 7.47% VS 4.80% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS Q1FY25 CONS
NET PROFIT 652M RUPEES VS 554M (YOY); 678M (QOQ)
REVENUE 5.7B RUPEES VS 5.39B (YOY)
EBITDA 892M RUPEES VS 876.4M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 15.61% VS 16.27% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: DEEPAK FERTILISERS Q1 Result
NET PROFIT 2B RUPEES VS 1.1B (YOY)
REVENUE 22.8B RUPEES VS 23B (YOY)
EBITDA 4.64B RUPEES VS 2.81B (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 20.36% VS 12.13% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: FINO PAYMENTS BANK Q1 Result
NET PROFIT UP 30 % TO 24.28 CR (YOY), DOWN 4 % (QOQ)
NII UP 24 % TO 21.64 CR (YOY),
- August 01, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: KRBL Q1 Result
NET PROFIT UP 86.56% AT DOWN 55 CR (YOY), DOWN 24% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 15% AT 1199.2 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 9 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 53% AT 117.26CR (YOY),DOWN 34%(QOQ)
EBITDA MARGINS 9.77% V 17.77% (YOY), 13.5% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: GE T&D Q1 Result
NET PROFIT UP 377% AT 13.45CR (YOY), UP 104% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 34% AT 96CR (YOY) ,UP 5% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 463% AT 290 CR (YOY),UP 29%(QOQ)
EBITDA MARGINS 30.3% V 7.2% (YOY), 12.13% (QOQ
- August 01, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: SONATA SOFTWARE Q1 Result
NET PROFIT DOWN 4% AT 105.6CR (QOQ), DOWN 12% (YOY)
REVENUE UP 15% AT 2527.4CR (QOQ) ,UP 25% (YOY)
EBITDA UP 29% AT 142.8CR (QOQ), DOWN 3%(YOY)
EBITDA MARGINS 5.65% V 5.04% (QOQ), 7.3% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: PURAVANKARA
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 154M RUPEES VS LOSS 172M (YOY) || Q1 REVENUE 6.6B RUPEES VS 3.23B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 1.3B RUPEES VS 630M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 19.91% VS 19.50% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: NUVOCO VISTAS CORP
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 28M RUPEES VS 145M (YOY); 1B (QOQ) | Q1 REVENUE 26B RUPEES VS 28.05B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 3.4B RUPEES VS 3.94B (YOY) | Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 13.01% VS 14.04% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: REDINGTON
Q1; CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 4% AT 217CR (YOY), DOWN 33% (QOQ)
REVENUE FLAT AT 21282CR (YOY) , DOWN 5% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 12% AT 370.9CR (YOY), DOWN 19%(QOQ)
MARGINS 1.74% V 1.97% (YOY), 2.04% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: BANK OF BARODA Q1: ST NET PROFIT UP 10% AT 4458 CR V DOWN 9% (YOY) NII UP 5% AT 11600 CR V DOWN 2%
- August 01, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: DECCAN HEALTH
Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 260% AT 0.36CR (YOY), UP 200% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 17% AT 13.2CR (YOY) ,DOWN 17% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 5% AT 0.85CR (YOY),UP 29%(QOQ)
MARGINS 6.44% V 7.24% (YOY), 4.13% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: UGRO CAPITAL Q
ST NET PROFIT UP 20% AT 30.35 CR V DOWN 7% (YOY)
NII UP 38% AT 95 CR V UP 53% (YOY)
GROSS NPA AT 2.90% V 3.09% (QOQ)
NET NPA AT 1.59% V 1.64% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: TNS CLOTHINGS
Q1; CONS NET LOSS AT 59.7CR V 36.9CR LOSS (YOY) , V 63.6CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 14% AT 209.75CR (YOY) , DOWN 1% (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 36.2CR V 10.29CR LOSS (YOY), 37.7CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS -17.26% V -4.21% (YOY), -17.83% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK Q1
CONS NET LOSS AT 5.44CR V 3.22 CR LOSS (YOY), V 8.85CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 9% AT 113.5CR (YOY) , DOWN 26% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 29% AT 7.51CR (YOY), DOWN 73%(QOQ)
MARGINS 6.62% V 10.12% (YOY), 18% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: IIFL SECURITIES Q1
; CONS NET PROFIT UP 1% AT 182.2CR (QOQ), UP 144% (YOY)
REVENUE DOWN 7% AT 639.9CR (QOQ) ,UP 56% (YOY)
EBITDA DOWN 11% AT 299.5CR (QOQ), UP 117%(YOY)Search and join stockaajorkal
MARGINS 46.8% V 33.7% (QOQ), 49.07% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: JK LAKSHMI CEMENT
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 1.56B RUPEES VS 749M (YOY); 1.4B (QOQ) Q1 REVENUE 14.4B RUPEES VS 16B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 2.5B RUPEES VS 1.8B (YOY) Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 17.37% VS 11.11% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: TIMEX GROUP INDIA
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 24M RUPEES VS 42M (YOY); 71M (QOQ)
Q1 REVENUE 1.08B RUPEES VS 1.06B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 42M RUPEES VS 73M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 3.90% VS 6.89% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals:
Q1 Cons Net Profit 1.52b Rupees Vs 1.2b (yoy); Est 1.46b
Q1 Revenue 21.4b Rupees Vs 18.77b (yoy); Est 20.91b
Q1 Ebitda 2.32b Rupees Vs 1.85b (yoy); Est 2.24b
Q1 Ebitda Margin 10.87% Vs 9.9% (yoy); Est 10.7%
- August 01, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK: Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 1.05B RUPEES VS 879M (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today; CSL FINANCE Q1 : NET PROFIT AT 51.1 CR V 35 CR(YOY]
- August 01, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: JBM AUTO: Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 333M RUPEES VS 302M (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: GREENPLY IND Q1: NET PROFIT AT 33 CR V 0.8 CR *YOY REVENUE AT 583 CR V 487 CR
- August 01, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: BARBEQUE NATION Q1 : NET LOSS AT 4.8 CR V 4.3 CR LOSS (YOY) REVENUE AT 305 CR V 323 CR
- August 01, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: ACTION CONSTRUCTION Q1 : NET PROFIT AT 83.7 CR V 67.3 CR(YOY) REVENUE AT 730 CR V 650 CR
- August 01, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: ASAHI INDIA Q1 NET PROFIT AT 78 CR V 104 CR(YOY) REVENUE AT 1133 CR V 1091 CR EBITDA AT 180 CR V 208 CR (YOY[MARGINS AT 16 % V 19.2 %
- August 01, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Heidelberg Cement reports #Q1 earnings
- Net Profit Down 23.5% At ₹40 Cr Vs ₹52.3 Cr (YoY)
- Revenue Down 10.7% At ₹532 Cr Vs ₹595.6 Cr (YoY)
- EBITDA Down 16% At ₹77.7 Cr Vs ₹92.7 Cr (YoY)
- Margin At 14.6% Vs 16.6% (YoY)
- August 01, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: K.P.R. Mill:
Q1 Cons Net Profit 2b Rupees Vs 2.03b (yoy)
Q1 Ebitda 3.14b Rupees Vs 3.32b (yoy)
Q1 Ebitda Margin 19.55% Vs 20.62% (yoy)
Q1 Revenue 15.4b Rupees Vs 15.51b (yoy)
- August 01, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: HEIDELBERG CEMENT Q1 ; NET PROFIT AT 40 CR V 52 CR (YOY) REVENUE AT 531 CR V 597 CR
- August 01, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: ZeeEnt reports #Q1Results 👇
👉Net profit at ₹118.1 cr vs loss of ₹53.4 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 7.4% at ₹2,130.5 cr vs ₹1,984 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 75.3% at ₹271.7 cr vs ₹155 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 12.8% vs 7.8% (YoY)
- August 01, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 01.08.2024
Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Shell PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
ConocoPhillips (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Eaton Corporation, PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Ferrari N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Southern Company (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Thomson Reuters Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
ING Group, N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
Moderna, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Dominion Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Barclays PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
TC Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
AMTEK, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Xcel Energy Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Biogen Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
BCE, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Telecom)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Targa Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Blue Owl Capital Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Roblox Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Ball Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
ArcelorMittal (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Apple Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Amazon. com, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Intel Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Booking Holdings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
MercadoLibre, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
EOG Resources, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Coinbase Global, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Microchip Technology Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Atlassian Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Prudential Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
DoorDash, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Consolidated Edison Inc (Post market) (Sector- Power)
Rocket Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
ResMed Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Cloudflare, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ventas, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Snap Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
GoDaddy Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
DraftKings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
- August 01, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 01.08.2024
TENT INDIA July Month Auto Sales
07:15 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.4 versus Previous: 51.8)
10:30 INDIA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 58.5 versus Previous: 58.3)
13:30 EURO Final Manufacturing (Expected: 45.6 versus Previous: 45.6)
14:00 U.K. Final Manufacturing (Expected: 51.8 versus Previous: 51.8)
16:30 U.K. BOE Monetary Policy Report (Expected: 5.00% versus Previous: 5.25%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 236k versus Previous: 235K)
19:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 48.8 versus Previous: 48.5)
- August 01, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Swan Energy (₹759.45): BUY
- August 01, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Swan Energy (₹759.45): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Swan Energy. The stock surged 4.9 per cent on Wednesday has closed on a strong note, indicating that the upmove could be gaining momentum. Also, this rise has happened from just above the 8-day moving average support, which is currently at ₹717. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: Core industries growth skids to 20-month low of 4% in June
Pulled down by a high base effect despite a strong show from coal and electricity sectors, the country’s eight core industries output growth slid to a 20-month low at 4 per cent in June. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Adani Power Q1 PAT falls 55% y-o-y on higher expenses, taxes
Adani Power reported a 36 per cent rise in revenue to ₹14,955.6 crore in the June quarter on higher power sales volumes, but net profit more than halved to ₹3,913 crore on higher expenses and tax outgo. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Sundram Fasteners posts 17% rise in Q1 net profit to ₹132 crore
Leading auto parts and engineering company Sundram Fasteners Ltd has reported a 17 per cent increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹132 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with a PAT of ₹113 crore in the year-ago quarter. This increase was aided by improved operating performance on the back of strong growth in export revenue. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Infosys hit with ₹32,403 crore GST demand: Karnataka GST and DGGI issue notices
IT major Infosys admitted late Wednesday evening that it has received pre-show cause notices for GST dues of over ₹32,000 crore. The first notice was issued by the Karnataka state GST department, while the second was issued by the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: SEBI proposals may impact earnings of exchanges, crimp F&O volumes by 40%
SEBI’s new proposals to rein in the frenzy in equity derivatives could reduce volumes by 30-40 per cent, impacting exchanges and retail-focused brokers the most. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Tata Steel Q1 profit surges 75% to ₹919 crore amid cost reductions
Tata Steel has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was up 75 per cent at ₹919 crore, against ₹525 crore logged in the same period last year, due to lower costs despite a fall in realisation. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Zee’s cost optimisation efforts push profits in the black in Q1FY25
After implementing optimisation measures to improve its cash flow, Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka noted that Zee is starting to see a turnaround in profits. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Coal India Q1 net up 4.24% at ₹10,943.55 cr
State-run coal miner Coal India on Wednesday reported a 4.24 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹10,943.55 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal from ₹10,498.39 crore for the same period last fiscal. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Sansera Engineering inks ₹2,100 crore MoU with Karnataka
Sansera Engineering Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka worth ₹2,100 crore aiming to expand Sansera’s manufacturing capacity in Harohalli, Ramanagara, driving growth in both the automotive and non-automotive sectors. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Ashok Leyland stock climbs to new peak
Shares of Ashok Leyland have been on the fast lane of late. As analysts remained bullish on the company, post its Q1 financial performance, the stock hit an all-time high of ₹258.95. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: JBM Auto consolidated net profit up 11% to ₹33.54 crore in Q1
Leading automotive and electric vehicle company, JBM Auto Ltd (JBM) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹33.54 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, up 11 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with ₹30.28 crore in the corresponding period last year. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Aiming high. India needs to aspire 8-10% GDP growth, says Assocham Chief Sanjay Nayar
India has to be ambitious and look to achieve 8-10 percent GDP growth on sustained basis, Sanjay Nayar, President, Assocham, said on Wednesday. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Bank of Baroda Q1 profit up 10% at ₹4,458 crore
Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in standalone net profit at ₹4,458 crore in the first quarter (Q1FY25) despite a 25 per cent decline in non-interest income as the bottomline was supported by moderate rise in net interest income and decline in non-tax provisions. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: Fed holds rates steady, hints at September rate cut as inflation eases
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but opened the door to reducing borrowing costs as soon as its next meeting in September as inflation continues coming into line with the U.S. central bank’s 2% target. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.