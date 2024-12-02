Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 1 December 2024
- December 02, 2024 09:14
Stock market live updates today: AMBUJA CEMENTS: CO MOVES CLOSER TO NET ZERO, PARTNERS WITH COOLBROOK TO LEVERAGE ZERO-CARBON HEATING TECH, CUTTING FOSSIL FUEL USE IN MANUFACTURE
- December 02, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: USFDA gives tentative approval to Lupin’s generic formulation to treat type 2 diabetes
- December 02, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1520
Ex-Split 03 Dec 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Split Today
- December 02, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Wipro Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 578
Ex-Bonus 03 Dec 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Bonus Today
- December 02, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates today: Adani Ports: During Nov’24, APSEZ handled 36 MMT of total cargo, driven by containers, which was up by 21% YoY. (Numbers seen better YoY)
- December 02, 2024 08:23
Stock market live updates today: Fund house recommendations
UBS on Petronet: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 400/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Anant Raj: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 925/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Dixon Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 18654/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Adani Ports: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1960/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Indian GDP: Growth in the September quarter was much below consensus expectation, lowering FY25 real GDP growth to 6.3% YoY; sequential pick-up likely in H2 (Neutral)
Bernstein on Indian GDP: RBI will get more comfortable with policy actions, but this will impact Rupee, so the pace of cuts has to be modest (Neutral)
Citi on Indian GDP: Real GDP growth fell to a 7-quarter low of 5.4% YoY in Q2FY25, there was a broad-based slowdown in industrial growth, while services remained resilient (Neutral)
Jefferies on Indian GDP: Weak 5.4% GDP growth for Sep quarter is not surprising as corp results were already implying weakness (Neutral)
HSBC on Titagarh: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 1425/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 8400/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Pharma Sector: US price erosion has now reverted to mid-cycle range of 4-6% y/y (Neutral)
Nomura on Indian GDP: Slowing consumption and investment growth suggest domestic growth engines are sputtering, we lower our FY25 GDP growth forecast to 6.0% (from 6.7%) (Negative)
MS on Indian GDP: QE Sep GDP Disappoints; Mark to Market FY25 Lower (Negative)
MS on Indusind Bank: Maintain Equal weight on Company, cut target price at Rs 1150/Sh (Negative)
Investec on RBL Bank: Maintain Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 170/Sh (Negative)
- December 02, 2024 08:23
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 02.12.2024
Zscaler, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
BHP Group Limited (TENT) (Sector- Metals)
- December 02, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 02.12.2024
07:15 China manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.3 vs Previous: 50.3)
10:30 India manufacturing PMI (Expected: 57.3 vs Previous: 57.5)
14:30 Euro manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.2 vs Previous: 45.2)
15:00 U.K. manufacturing PMI (Expected: 48.6 vs Previous: 48.6)
19:30 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI (Expected: 47.3 vs Previous: 46.5)
- December 02, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates today: Reaction quote on GDP numbers Q2FY25: Harsimran Sahni of Anand Rathi Group
India’s GDP growth for Q2 FY2024-25 slowed significantly to 5.4%, below expectations, reflecting weakened manufacturing, consumption, and private investments. GVA grew modestly at 5.6%, with manufacturing dipping to 2.2% and inflation eroding urban demand. However, agriculture provided some relief, rising 3.5%, aided by favorable monsoons.
After the announcement, G-sec yields fell across maturities, with the 1-year OIS dropping from 6.5075% to 6.3625%, and the 2-year OIS dropping from 6.2350% to 6.0375% signaling an increased likelihood of rate cuts. Bond yields also declined, with the old and new 10Y yields, for instance, dropping by 6 bps.
The contraction in manufacturing growth and weaker consumption data likely contributed to expectations of RBI intervention. The decline in OIS rates further suggests the market’s anticipation of easier monetary policy. The slowdown has intensified pressure on the RBI to consider interest rate cuts to support growth. Policymakers are optimistic about rural demand stabilizing the economy, but a sharp rebound is necessary to meet annual growth projections.
- December 02, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: India Strategy Weak GDP print – buy into an overreaction: Emkay Global
The weekend brought bad macro news for the market – a weak GDP print, uninspiring fiscal data, and a Trump tariff threat to BRICS. This should trigger some near-term weakness in the markets, but some of this was already known and partially priced in. We do not see the case for a major market sell-off but reiterate that near-term upside is also limited due to earnings weakness and valuations. We keep our Dec-25E Nifty target unchanged at 25,000. An incremental correction over 5% in the Nifty is an entry opportunity, in our view.
GDP miss known and partially priced in
The weak earnings season, with the BSE-500 delivering zero YoY earnings growth, already told us that the economy faced a growth challenge in 2QFY25. The market absorbed that information with an 8% fall in the BSE-500 since 28-Sep and a 2.5% cut in Nifty earnings forecasts for FY25. Beyond the sticker-shock impact, we do not see this as incrementally game-changing news.
Penciling-in a capex recovery
We have penciled-in a 2HFY25 recovery, but it is likely to be led by central government capex. Spending is behind the curve and the mathematical 61% YoY asking rate for Nov-24 to Mar-25 puts the annual target at risk. However, we expect a sharp sequential pick-up in sectors like defense and railways. The sharp decline in government balances is an indicator of this. Channel checks also indicate that the government has started to disburse pending balances, which is trickling into incremental demand.
Consumption demand – sluggish for 2H
Consumption demand has been disappointing for 1HFY25 and we think the recovery will be pushed into FY26. There have been multiple macro challenges – high base, weak jobs market, and credit tightening by the RBI. Our expectations of a mass category consumption revival also appears to have been belied with FMCG companies reporting weak numbers. We believe these are temporary factors but a turnaround will take at least 2-3 quarters and a revival seen only in FY26.
Ball in RBI’s court
A silver lining is that the weak growth opens the door for an RBI rate cut in Dec-24. There are challenges, however: inflation is still running hot at over 6% and the DXY strength puts the RBI in a tricky spot for the next 1-2 quarters. Trump’s threats to retaliate with sanctions on BRICS countries attempting de-dollarization add to the uncertainty. We believe that rate cuts will anyway have a limited impact as leverage levels are low. An RBI rethink of lending curbs on banks and NBFCs, however, would have a more meaningful impact.
Sectoral preferences
We would stay away from consumer-led sectors due to our expectations of a delayed revival in consumption vs capex. Our key OW remain IT/Energy/Materials/Utilities whereas we remain UW on Staples. We see a tactical opportunity in Financials but would use the rally to sell, as we remain structurally UW on the sector
- December 02, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: Conflicting perceptions could lead to a sdeways market: Pranay Aggarwal, CEO, Stoxkart – a discount broker
In the last week, emotions ran high as the market moved sharply up on Monday and the gains were negated by a sharp fall on Thursday. The underlying news events were just as conflicting - optimism prevailed after the Maharashtra election results but the allegations about the Adani group raised concerns among investors.
On Friday, the excitement in the Pharma and Auto stocks helped the Nifty close up 0.91% at 24,131.10 while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.96% higher at 759.05 points. The market’s apparent discounting of the anticipated slowdown in India’s Q2 GDP to 6.5% suggests that traders are looking beyond short-term economic data and focusing on the longer-term growth prospects of the Indian economy.
We are starting the forthcoming week with conflicting events. The Maharashtra election results gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti alliance, but it has shown uncertainty regarding the leadership pick of the Chief Minister. Adani stocks have mostly recovered from the rout in earlier week but a new concern emerged about the GDP slump. The GDP growth number has come down to 5.4%, compared to 8.1% in the corresponding quarter a year back.
The candlestick pattern suggests the nearest resistance level at 24,350-24,360 for the index. Many traders will likely be hesitant to buy above this level, remembering past failures to break through this resistance. A breakout above this level could trigger a wave of buying, fueled by the fear of missing out (FOMO). As long as the index remains below 24,360, short-term traders may book profits on any bounce and wait for a fresh breakout. Holding on to positions for too long, hoping for further gains, can be detrimental if the market reverses its course.
Global markets are grappling with anxieties stemming from geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding the U.S. Fed’s interest rate decisions. The possibility of changing global trade dynamics under President-elect Donald Trump, particularly due to the threat of U.S. tariffs, is further adding to the global market unease.
The Indian rupee, while ending Friday relatively flat at 84.4825, remains precariously close to its all-time low of 84.5075, reached just last week. In contrast to the anxieties impacting Asian markets and currencies, the U.S. dollar has experienced a surge, mirroring a similar upward trend in U.S. yields, ever since Donald Trump’s election victory in early November.
Though Nifty has shown strength in the last week, the medium-term trend remains weak. From its September high of around 26,277, the Nifty is still down almost 12%. Novice traders often confuse short-term and long-term trends, potentially leading them to make impulsive decisions during these consolidations. It is crucial to remember that the market is designed to exploit such mistakes. Traders should focus on managing positions with a pre-determined strategy, rather than trying to predict every short-term fluctuation.
- December 02, 2024 08:19
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News 🇮🇳
Dixon Tech: Company to launch mass production of Google Pixel (Smart Phones) for Compal’s designated customer (Positive)
RVNL: Company has been awarded a ₹642.57 Cr contract by PSPCL (Positive)
Emami Realty: Company is poised to generate an impressive revenue of approx 850 cr from its latest project, Emami Aamod (Positive)
Coal India: Company subsidiary, Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), will see a price increase for Rajmahal coal to Rs 700/tonne from Rs 450/tonne, effective 30/11/2024. (Positive)
DLF: Company subsidiary sold Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc Techno Park LLP for Rs 637 crore. (Positive)
GP Petroleum: Company signed Rs 223 crore supply agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd for 50,000 MT of Bitumen (Positive)
Best Agrolife: Company subsidiary, Sudarshan Farm Chemicals, received a 20-year patent for a process for manufacturing of Methyl 2 (Positive)
GRP Ltd: Company secured a €15 million loan from PROPARCO for a secured senior credit facility (Positive)
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Long-term bank facilities rating remains on ‘Watch Positive’, short-term reaffirmed at ‘CRISIL A1+. (Positive)
Ahasolar Technologies: Company signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with Saffron Enclave Pvt Ltd for a 100 KW solar power plant in Gurgaon. (Positive)
Lupin: Company received tentative USFDA approval for a generic diabetes drug (Sitagliptin & Metformin). (Positive)
Zydus Wellness: Company acquired 98.14% stake in Naturell (India) Private Limited (Positive)
Cochin Shipyard: Company signs a contract worth Rs 1,000 cr with the Ministry of Defence for Short Refit and Dry Docking of a Large Indian Naval Vessel (Positive)
UBL: UP state shifts excise duty on beer from alcohol companies to wholesalers (Positive)
ONGC: Company acquires 0.615% Stake in ACG and 0.737% stake in BTC, Azerbaijan (Positive)
Aster: Company and Blackstone-backed Quality Care to merge and Create One of the Top 3 Hospital Chains in India with 10,150+ beds (Positive)
Sterlite Tech: STL won an arbitration case against MTNL, receiving ₹15.90 Cr + interest. (Positive)
KPI Energy: Receipt of Letter of Award for Setting up of Grid Connected 300 MWAC Ground Mounted Solar PV Plant Of Coal India Ltd. (Positive)
Ashok Ley: Hinduja Tech Completes TECOSIM Group Acquisition, Further Extending Its Global Automotive Engineering Reach (Positive)
H.G. Infra engineering: Company has been selected as a qualified bidder by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for a 250MW/500MWH battery energy storage project (Positive)
NCC: Company confident of reaching Rs 20,000-22,000 crore order inflows target, with 58% achieved so far. (Positive)
KEC International: Bags New Orders worth Rs 1,040 Cr in Its T&D Business in International Markets (Positive)
Biocon: US FDA approves Arm’s Biocon Biologics’ YESINTEK, a monoclonal antibody that is used to treat Crohn’s disease (Positive)
Greaves: Board approves Initial Public Offer (IPO) offer of arm Greaves Electric Mobility. (Positive)
Maruti Suzuki: Total Sales At 1.81 Lk Units Vs Poll Of 1.77 Lk Units (Positive)
TVS Motor: Total Sales At 4.01 Lk Units Vs Poll Of 3.87 Lk Units (Positive)
TVS Motor: Company acquires 39.11% stake in DriveX Mobility for Rs 97.79 Cr, increasing its holding to 87.38%. DriveX, a two-wheeler trading and Distribution Company. (Neutral)
Tata Motors: Total Sales at 74,753 Units Vs Poll Of 74,200 Units. Company opens facility in Pune to scrap 21,000 vehicles a year (Neutral)
Macrotech Developers: Company acquires 100% stake in Janus Logistics (Neutral)
Cipla: Block Deal: Promoters to sell 1.7% stake worth Rs 2,000 crore via block deal on Monday. (Neutral)
Phoenix Mills: Company subsidiaries, PCPL and ISML, received GST notices totaling Rs 19.96 Cr and Rs 7.76 Cr respectively. (Neutral)
CESC: Company acquires 100% of Bhojraj Renewables Energy. (Neutral)
TBO Tek Limited: Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, PT TBO Tek Indonesia, in Indonesia (Neutral)
IndiaMART Intermesh: Company invests Rs 14.28 Cr in Mobisy Technologies, a SaaS firm, increasing its stake to 31.33% (Neutral)
Shriram Finance: Company acquired 40,000 CCDs of Shriram Housing Finance Ltd. from Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd. for Rs 423.95 Cr. (Neutral)
Coromandel: Company received a customs order demanding ₹7.31 Cr in IGST, ₹3.76 Cr redemption fine and penalty. (Neutral)
KIMS: Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, CS. Uma Shankar Mantha, resigned. Effective December 17, 2024 (Neutral)
Aster DM Healthcare: Company to acquire 1.9 cr shares of QCIL at Rs 445.8/share (Neutral)
Max Financial Services: Company unit max life insurance has not received any IRDAI directive on Bancassurance capping. (Neutral)
Adani Enterprises Ltd: Company acquired Aviserve Facilities Private Limited and Aviground Facilities Private Limited by WOS of the Company. (Neutral)
REC: Ms. Rashmita Jha’s additional charge as Chief Vigilance Officer (Neutral)
Castrol India: Company completed its ₹487.5 Cr acquisition of a 7.09% stake in ki Mobility Solutions (Neutral)
Petronet LNG: Company’s board reappointed Sanjeev Mitla and Sundeep Bhutoria as Independent Directors for 3 years. (Neutral)
Hero Motocorp: Total Sales at 4.60 Lk Units Vs Poll Of 4.78 Lk Units (Neutral)
Hero MotoCorp: Company announces the resignation of Rachna Kumar, Chief Human Resource Officer. (Neutral)
RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance: Mutually agree to stop issuance of new co-branded credit cards (Neutral)
BSE: NSE transferred Monthly expiry of Fin Nifty, Midcap select, Bank Nifty and Nifty Next 50 to Thursday, BSE also initially shifted all expiries on Tuesday (Neutral)
CreditAccess: Raises Euro 25 Million from the German Investment Corporation, DEG (Neutral)
Greaves: Neeraj Sharan elevated to Executive Director & CEO of Excel Controlinkage (Neutral)
Mayur Uniquoters: Credit rating reaffirmed by CARE Ratings. Long-term bank facilities rating remains CARE AA; Stable. (Neutral)
Mahindra & Mahindra: Company announces the incorporation of Steer Hybren Pvt Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of its subsidiary, Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd (Neutral)
Arfin India Ltd: company announced the resignation of CFO Tarunkumar Acharya, effective November 30, 2024 (Neutral)
MOIL: Cuts Price of Ore with Manganese Content of Mn-44% & Above By 3%. Price of Ore with Manganese Content Below 44% Increased By 1% (Neutral)
Aviation Stocks: ATF Price Increased In Delhi to Rs 91,856.84/kl from Rs 90,538.72/kl (Neutral)
Shalimar Paints: Acuite downgraded and withdrew ratings due to GECL loan servicing delays. (Negative)
Home First: True North, Orange Clove, Aether Fund to sell 14.7% stake via block deals as media sources. (Negative)
Hyundai: Total Sales At 61,252 Units Vs Poll Of 65,000 Units (YoY) (Negative)
Escorts Kubota: Total Sales Down 9.4% At 8,974 Units Vs Poll of 9700 Units. (Negative)
- December 02, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: ESCORTS KUBOTA: NOVEMBER TOTAL SALES 8,974 UNITS VS 9,906 UNITS (YOY)
- December 02, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: HYUNDAI MOTOR: NOVEMBER TOTAL SALES 61,252 UNITS VS 65,801 UNITS (YOY)
- December 02, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: MARUTI SUZUKI: NOVEMBER TOTAL SALES 1,81,531 UNITS VS 1,64,439 UNITS (YOY); EST 1,78,550
- December 02, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: TATA MOTORS: NOVEMBER TOTAL SALES 74,753 UNITS VS 74,172 UNITS (YOY); EST 73,030
- December 02, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates today: VST TILLERS: (TRACTORS) NOVEMBER TOTAL SALES 347 UNITS VS 295 UNITS (YOY)
- December 02, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates today: VST TILLERS: (POWER TILLERS) NOVEMBER TOTAL SALES 1,904 UNITS VS 1,801 UNITS (YOY)
- December 02, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates today: HERO MOTOCORP: NOVEMBER TOTAL SALES 459,805 UNITS VS 491,050 UNITS (YOY), EST 475,010
- December 02, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates today: EICHER MOTORS: (MOTORCYCLE) NOVEMBER TOTAL SALES 82,257 UNITS VS 80,251 UNITS (YOY), EST 83,030
- December 02, 2024 08:16
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: December 2, 2024
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Quality Care India Ltd, backed by Blackstone and TPG, one of the largest privately held hospital chains in India with a focus on emerging cities, have signed definitive agreements for a merger. The merger has been approved by the board of directors of the respective companies and is subject to regulatory, corporate and shareholders’ approvals. The merged listed entity will be named Aster DM Quality Care Ltd. Read more
- December 02, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: Nifty, Sensex to open positive despite GDP shocker
Domestic markets are expected to open positive on Monday despite weak GDP growth reported in the second quarter. As global markets are mixed and are struggling for direction, analysts said the focus has shifted to the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement on Friday. However, unabated selling by FPIs will keep the market on the leash, they said. Read more
- December 02, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: Wipro Enterprises’ profit jumps 35% in FY24; revenue up 10%
Azim Hasham Premji-led Wipro Enterprises has said its consolidated revenue from operations increased 9.8 per cent to ₹16,902 crore in the financial year ended March 2024 while its profit jumped 35 per cent to ₹1,903.1 crore. Read more
- December 02, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: M&M to sell EVs through existing sales network
Mahindra & Mahindra will utilise its existing sales network to sell its electric vehicle range as the automaker looks to offer all the choices to customers under one roof, according to a top company executive. Read more
- December 02, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Ashok Leyland subsidiary Hinduja Tech completes acquisition of TECOSIM Group
Hinduja Tech Ltd has completed the acquisition of Germany-based engineering services provider TECOSIM Group GmbH, marking a significant milestone in its vision to become one of the top 10 global mobility engineering companies. Read more
- December 02, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Maruti Suzuki sales up 10% to 1,81,531 units in November
Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in its total sales at 1,81,531 units in November. The automaker had dispatched 1,64,439 units to its dealers last November last year.
Total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 1,41,312 units as compared with 1,34,158 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 5 per cent, it added. Read more
- December 02, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Biocon Biologics secures US FDA approval to commercialise YESINTEK
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, secured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to commercialise YESINTEK, a biosimilar. The biosimilar drug will be used for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. Read more
- December 02, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs if BRICS nations adopt common currency unrealistic: GTRI
US President-elect Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat directed towards the BRICS nations, including India, warning against the proposed adoption of a BRICS common currency, is unrealistic and more symbolic than practical, according to research body Global Trade and Research Initiative (GTRI). Read more
- December 02, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet likely to discuss Adani Green power supply pact on December 3
Andhra Pradesh is in a cleft stick with regard to electricity supply from the Adani Green Energy project, that is now in some controversy. Sources told businessline that the State Cabinet is likely to discuss the status of the power supply agreement between the State discom and the Solar Energy Corporation of India, in its next meeting expected on December 3. Read more
- December 02, 2024 06:41
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: HUDCO (₹238.40)
The stock of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw a steady decline in price between mid-July and October. The downtrend began on the back of the resistance at ₹350. But in November, the stock found support at ₹200, and the bears lost traction. Last week, it recovered on the back of ₹200 and moved above both 20- and 50-day moving averages. The scrip also broke out of the resistance at ₹230. Read more
- December 02, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: December 2, 2024: HUDCO (Buy)
- December 02, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 02 Dec’24 to 06 Dec’24 by BL GURU
- December 02, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates: Snapshot of the market last week
Weekly snapshot: Indian equity indices closed in green zone during the second consecutive week for the first time since the September, with the support from public sector stocks.
Indices Performance: Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 0.94 percent while Nifty Bank performed inline and closed with a gain of 1.80 percent. Broader indices have outperformed as Nifty Midcap 100 closed with a gain of 2.50 percent while Nifty Small cap 100 close with a gain of 5.04 percent during the same duration.
Weekly Fund-flow Activities: During the week, FIIs have sold equities worth of Rs 5026.7 cr while DIIs have bought equities of Rs 6924.7 cr in cash segment.
Macro Data: U.S. nonfarm employment data, Fed Chair Powell Speech, OPEC meeting and manufacturing data from major economies are among scheduled major macro data for the upcoming week.
- December 02, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity
29 November 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4383.55
(14786.35 - 19169.9)
DII: NET BUY: +5723.34
(15201.68 - 9478.34)
Comments
- HinduRef
