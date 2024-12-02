December 02, 2024 08:21

The weekend brought bad macro news for the market – a weak GDP print, uninspiring fiscal data, and a Trump tariff threat to BRICS. This should trigger some near-term weakness in the markets, but some of this was already known and partially priced in. We do not see the case for a major market sell-off but reiterate that near-term upside is also limited due to earnings weakness and valuations. We keep our Dec-25E Nifty target unchanged at 25,000. An incremental correction over 5% in the Nifty is an entry opportunity, in our view.

GDP miss known and partially priced in

The weak earnings season, with the BSE-500 delivering zero YoY earnings growth, already told us that the economy faced a growth challenge in 2QFY25. The market absorbed that information with an 8% fall in the BSE-500 since 28-Sep and a 2.5% cut in Nifty earnings forecasts for FY25. Beyond the sticker-shock impact, we do not see this as incrementally game-changing news.

Penciling-in a capex recovery

We have penciled-in a 2HFY25 recovery, but it is likely to be led by central government capex. Spending is behind the curve and the mathematical 61% YoY asking rate for Nov-24 to Mar-25 puts the annual target at risk. However, we expect a sharp sequential pick-up in sectors like defense and railways. The sharp decline in government balances is an indicator of this. Channel checks also indicate that the government has started to disburse pending balances, which is trickling into incremental demand.

Consumption demand – sluggish for 2H

Consumption demand has been disappointing for 1HFY25 and we think the recovery will be pushed into FY26. There have been multiple macro challenges – high base, weak jobs market, and credit tightening by the RBI. Our expectations of a mass category consumption revival also appears to have been belied with FMCG companies reporting weak numbers. We believe these are temporary factors but a turnaround will take at least 2-3 quarters and a revival seen only in FY26.

Ball in RBI’s court

A silver lining is that the weak growth opens the door for an RBI rate cut in Dec-24. There are challenges, however: inflation is still running hot at over 6% and the DXY strength puts the RBI in a tricky spot for the next 1-2 quarters. Trump’s threats to retaliate with sanctions on BRICS countries attempting de-dollarization add to the uncertainty. We believe that rate cuts will anyway have a limited impact as leverage levels are low. An RBI rethink of lending curbs on banks and NBFCs, however, would have a more meaningful impact.

Sectoral preferences

We would stay away from consumer-led sectors due to our expectations of a delayed revival in consumption vs capex. Our key OW remain IT/Energy/Materials/Utilities whereas we remain UW on Staples. We see a tactical opportunity in Financials but would use the rally to sell, as we remain structurally UW on the sector