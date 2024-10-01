October 01, 2024 07:40

Vikram Solar Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and providing comprehensive EPC services, files DRHP with SEBI.

Size:

•Fresh Issue: Up to ₹15000 million of Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

•Offer for Sale: Up to 17,450,882 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

FV: ₹10

Retail Reservation: 35%

FY24

Rev : 2524 Cr

PAT : 80 Cr