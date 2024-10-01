Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 1, 2024
- October 01, 2024 07:59
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 01-October-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* BANDHANBANK
* HINDCOPPER
* RBLBANK
- October 01, 2024 07:46
Stock market updates: Avantel secures Rs 44.5 cr order from Larsen & Toubro
Avantel
Company has received a Purchase Order worth INR 44.5 Cr from Larsen & Toubro Limited, for Supply of Satcom Systems, needs to be executed by March 2025.
- October 01, 2024 07:45
Stock market live today: Kaushalya Logistics partners with McDonald’s to open new restaurant
Kaushalya logistics
Company has signed a LOI with global quick-service restaurant giant McDonald’s to open a restaurant in one of the properties owned by the company. This strategic collaboration marks an important step for company as it continues to diversify its business portfolio, with a growing emphasis to partner with global enterprises. This partnership strengthens its real estate business and diversifies its revenue streams. The entry of McDonald’s, a globally recognized brand, signals the attractiveness of KLL’s commercial real estate offerings and highlights the company’s capability to attract top-tier clients in high-demand locations.
- October 01, 2024 07:44
Stock market updates: Maxposure to raise Rs 15.5 cr via preferential issue
Maxposure: FUND RAISE
BoD has approved the issuance of 14.9L equity shares at INR104/each, aggregating to INR 15.5 Cr, on a Preferential basis to Non-Promoter. Subscribers include Capacious Wealth Management LLP (Mudit), CCV Emerging Opportunities Fund – I, and NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund.
- October 01, 2024 07:43
Stock market updates: Electronics Mart opens new store at Narsingi
Company has commenced the commercial operations of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘Bajaj Electronics’ at Narsingi, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana.
- October 01, 2024 07:42
Stock market updates: Gravita India: FUND RAISE
BoD meeting is scheduled on 04/10/2024 to consider fund raise.
- October 01, 2024 07:41
Debt market updates: G-Sec Closing levels - 30 September 2024
7.38 Jun 2027 101.7400 6.6638
7.06 Apr 2028 101.2050 6.6699
7.04 Jun 2029 101.4600 6.6679
7.32 Nov 2030 103.1100 6.6899
7.02 Jun 2031 101.7200 6.6951
7.18 Aug 2033 102.7350 6.7632
7.10 Apr 2034 102.4300 6.7495
7.18 July 2037 103.2350 6.7962
7.23 Apr 2039 104.0125 6.7909
7.30 Jun 2053 105.15 6.8850
7.09 Aug 2054 102.3100 6.9052
7.34 Apr 2064 105.4800 6.9258
7.46 Nov 2073 107.57 6.9164
NDS OM : 50295.00 crs
SDL Lvl
10 yr 7.10-7.08
15 yr 7.11-7.108
20 yr 7.11-7.09
Tbill Lvl
091 DTB 6.42-6.40
182 DTB 6.54-6.52
364 DTB 6.55-6.54
OIS
1Y 6.39/6.38
3Y 6.03/6.02
5Y 6.03/6.01
1Year fwds 201.25/202.25
Spot 83.79
US 10Y 3.77
Brent 71.55
- October 01, 2024 07:40
IPO Watch: Vikram Solar files DRHP with SEBI
Vikram Solar Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and providing comprehensive EPC services, files DRHP with SEBI.
Size:
•Fresh Issue: Up to ₹15000 million of Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
•Offer for Sale: Up to 17,450,882 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
FV: ₹10
Retail Reservation: 35%
FY24
Rev : 2524 Cr
PAT : 80 Cr
- October 01, 2024 07:40
IPO Watch: DRHP Update: Globe Civil Projects Limited
Globe Civil Projects Limited, engaged in civil infrastructure projects across India, has submitted its DRHP with SEBI for an upcoming IPO.
Key Highlights:
- Fresh Equity Issue: Up to 19,000,000 Equity Shares at a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating up to [●] million.
- Offer for Sale: Not applicable.
Additional Details:
- Face Value (FV): ₹10
- Retail Allocation: 35%
Financial Overview (FY24):
- Revenue: ₹332 crore
- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹15 crore
- October 01, 2024 07:39
IPO Watch: DRHP Update: Prostarm Info Systems Limited
Prostarm Info Systems Limited, engaged in IT and related services across India, has submitted its DRHP with SEBI for an upcoming IPO.
Key Highlights:
- Fresh Equity Issue: Up to 16,000,000 Equity Shares at a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating up to [●] lakh.
- Offer for Sale: Not applicable.
Additional Details:
- Face Value (FV): ₹10
- Retail Allocation: 35%
Financial Overview (FY24):
- Revenue: ₹257.87 crore
- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹22.83 crore
- October 01, 2024 07:39
IPO Watch: DRHP Update: DevX Accelerator Limited
DevX Accelerator Limited, engaged in business acceleration and innovation services across India, has submitted its DRHP with SEBI for an upcoming IPO.
Key Highlights:
- Fresh Equity Issue: Up to 24,700,000 Equity Shares at a face value of ₹2 each, aggregating up to [●] million.
- Offer for Sale: Not applicable.
Additional Details:
- Face Value (FV): ₹2
- Retail Allocation: 10%
Financial Overview (FY24):
- Revenue: 1080.87 million
- Profit After Tax (PAT): 4.37 million
- October 01, 2024 07:38
IPO Watch: DRHP Update: Rahee Infratech Limited
Rahee Infratech Limited, engaged in infrastructure-related services across India, has submitted its DRHP with SEBI for an upcoming IPO.
Key Highlights:
- Fresh Issue: Up to 4200 million Equity Shares with a face value of ₹2 each, aggregating up to ₹[●] million.
- Offer for Sale: Up to 2,780,857 million Equity Shares with a face value of ₹2 each.
Additional Details:
- Face Value (FV): ₹2
- Retail Allocation: 35%
Financial Overview:
- Revenue : ₹9657.37 million
- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹ 151.28 million
- October 01, 2024 07:38
IPO Watch: DRHP Update: Midwest Limited
Midwest Limited files DRHP with SEBI.
Key Highlights:
- Fresh Issue: Up to ₹2,500 million of Equity Shares with a face value of ₹5 each.
- Offer for Sale: Up to ₹4,000 million of Equity Shares with a face value of ₹5 each.
Additional Details:
- Face Value (FV): ₹5
- Retail Allocation: 35%
Financial Overview:
- Revenue: ₹5,856.24 million
- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹1,003.24 million
- October 01, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 01.10.2024
Paychex, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
McCormick & Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Acuity Brands, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Nike, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Consumer)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 02.10.2024
RPM International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
ConAgra Brands, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Levi Strauss & Co (Post market) (Sector- Textiles)
- October 01, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 02.10.2024
India, China and Hong Kong @ Market Holiday
TENT OPEC-JMMC Meetings
17.45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 124K versus Previous: 99K)
20.30 U.S. FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
- October 01, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 01.10.2024
China @ Market Holiday
TENT INDIA September Month Auto Sales
10.30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 57.7 versus Previous: 57.7)
13.30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 44.8 versus Previous: 44.8)
14.00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.5 versus Previous: 51.5)
14.30 EURO CPI Estimate y/y (Expected: 1.9% versus Previous: 2.2%)
19.30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 47.6 versus Previous: 47.2)
19.30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 7.64M versus Previous: 7.67M)
20.30 U.S. FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- October 01, 2024 07:33
IPO Watch: Three cos make bumper listing despite market meltdown
Notwithstanding the blood bath on the exchange, three companies made sterling debuts across the main board and SME exchange on Monday.
In all, 12 companies that raised about ₹1,052 crore through IPOs will get listed this week. Of these, three companies — Manba Finance, The Rappid Valves and Wol India 3D — were listed on Monday.
Manba Finance listed with a gain of 25 per cent at ₹150 on BSE against the issue price of ₹120 and gained further strength to close at ₹157 keeping in line with the recent trend of bumper new listings on the exchange.
- October 01, 2024 07:18
Stock market live today: NCRTC partners with PTC India for sustainable power solutions on RRTS corridor
National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Monday that it has signed an agreement with Power Trading Corporation (PTC India) to procure low-cost power, including green energy, through power exchanges for the RRTS corridor.
This collaboration will enable NCRTC to meet part of its power requirement sourcing through power exchanges at its Receiving Substations (RSS) located in Ghaziabad, Modipuram, Shatabdi Nagar, and Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Sarai Kale Khan (SKK) in Delhi, to reduce overall power costs.
- October 01, 2024 07:11
Stock market live today: Tata Steel shuts down blast furnace at Port Talbot steel plant
Tata Steel is ceasing operations at Blast Furnace 4 along with other associated iron and steelmaking assets at Port Talbot, the UK’s largest steel plant, ending ironmaking at the site.
- October 01, 2024 06:48
Stock recommendations: Broker’s call: Adani Energy Solutions (Buy)
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is operating a mix of regulated and unregulated businesses. It has transitioned from operating regulated transmission assets to becoming a leader in competitively built transmission and from operating regulated distribution assets to emerging as a leader in smart meter assets. It has tapped into unregulated businesses and scaled up emerging new opportunities.
Earnings growth may be driven by: New transmission opportunities, growth in Mumbai DISCOM, existing smart meter wins and new opportunities.
- October 01, 2024 06:47
Stock recommendations: Broker’s call: Navin Fluorine (Reduce)
We visited Navin Fluorine’s plant based in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh which caters to its CDMO business vertical. The company manufacture pharma intermediates for commercialised (50-60 per cent) and last-stage molecules.
The management revisited its CDMO guidance of $100 million by FY27 on the back of execution of cGMP-4 phase-1 (dedicated for Fermion) and conviction to start phase-2 expansion in the next 6-12 months, subject to addition of new molecules/clients. The overall tone of new CEO Nitin Kulkarni remains positive with respet to all its business verticals, with focus on adding new customers, product life-cycle management, building R&D capabilities, cost rationalisation and local sourcing, capacity utilisation, and governance.
- October 01, 2024 06:46
Stock market live today: SEBI board gives nod to new asset class, MF lite; decision on F&O norms deferred
The board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday gave its nod to a new asset class and a liberalised framework for passive mutual fund schemes, while deferring changes to F&O norms and putting off the move towards instant settlement indefinitely.
- October 01, 2024 06:45
Stock market live today: SEBI fast-tracks rights issue timelines
Rights issues will need to be completed in 23 working days from the date of issuer’s board meeting approving the issue, as against present average timelines of 317 days
- October 01, 2024 06:44
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for October 1, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- October 01, 2024 06:42
Watch: Stock Recommendations Today: October 1, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is APL Apollo Tubes. The stock has begun the week on a strong note. The 3 per cent rise on Monday has taken the share price well above a key resistance. That leaves the outlook bullish. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more
- October 01, 2024 06:40
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: APL Apollo Tubes (₹1,584): BUY
The outlook for APL Apollo Tubes is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by rising over 3 per cent. This rise has taken the share price well above ₹1,520 - a key resistance. The region between ₹1,520 and ₹1,500 will now act as a strong support.
