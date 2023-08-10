ALL UPDATES
- August 10, 2023 07:58
Stocks that will see action today: August 10, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Zee Entertainment, Suzlon Energy, L&T, Axis Bank, Happiest Minds, Taylormade Renewables, 3M India, Apollo Tyre, Arvind Fashion, Biocon, Campus Activewear, Car Tree, Chemplast Sanmar, Concor, Datamatics Technologies, GIC RE, Grasim, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Power, PCA Lab, Lemon Tree,KRBL, LIC India, Manappuram, Mazdock, Motherson, MTAR Tech, Munjal Showa, NBCC, NCC, Nuvoco, Orchid Pharma, Page Industries, SAIL, Suryoday
- August 10, 2023 07:53
SEBI cuts listing days to 3 post IPO
SEBI has asked for disclosure of T+3 listing timelines in the offer documents of public issues. Currently, the listing requirement is six working days (T+6 days) post IPO.
- August 10, 2023 07:48
Broker’s call: RBA (Sell)
Restaurant Brands Asia’s (RBA) Q1-FY24 print was mixed; standalone revenue/EBITDA grew by 25.3/ 45.9 per cent while PAT declined 2.6 per cent YoY. Despite stretched consumer spends, with 396 stores, RBA clocked Same Store Sales Growth(SSSG) of 3.6 per cent (Westlife Development at 7 per cent), while ADS (average daily sales) stood flat at ₹1.2 lakh (up 11 per centon QoQ).
- August 10, 2023 07:45
Broker’s call: Torrent Pharma (Buy)
Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd’s (TRP) Q1-FY24 EBITDA was largely in line, however PAT was above our estimate led by lower tax and higher other income. Our FY24 and FY25E EPS stands increased by about 5 per cent as we factor in higher GMs and lower tax.
- August 10, 2023 07:43
MF equity inflow falls further as investors book-profit
The slowdown of fund flow into equity schemes continued with investment slipping 12 per cent last month to ₹7,626 crore against ₹8,637 crore logged in June as investors booked profit on the back of renewed rally in the market.
- August 10, 2023 07:41
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO opens today
The initial public offering of TVS Supply Chain Solutions opens on Thursday with price band fixed at ₹187-197 with face value of ₹1 each. The bid/offer will close on August 14. Bids can be made for a minimum of 76 equity shares.
- August 10, 2023 07:39
Day trading guide for Aug 10, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 10, 2023 07:34
Stock to buy today: Voltas (₹849.40)
Voltas’ share price has been on a strong rise for more than a week now. On Wednesday, the stock surged 3.9 per cent breaking above the key 200-day moving average (MA) support which is currently near ₹821. This rise has boosted the bullish momentum.
- August 10, 2023 07:25
Asian markets slip amid Wall Street decline, global eyes on U.S. inflation data
Asian markets experienced a slight decline on Thursday as a result of a technology-driven decline in stock prices on Wall Street. Investors around the world were eagerly awaiting the U.S. inflation data to gain further insights into the potential direction of interest rate increases.
Stocks in Japan and Hong Kong faced losses, with Australian shares also dropping due to a decrease in financial sector performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 191.13 points, equivalent to 0.54%, closing at 35,123.36. The S&P 500 similarly dropped 31.67 points, or 0.70%, ending at 4,467.71, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded a decrease of 165.93 points, approximately 1.2%, finishing at 13,718.40.
- August 10, 2023 07:22
U.S. stocks dip amidst surging credit card borrowing and awaited CPI data
U.S. equities concluded the trading day with declines on Wednesday, following a report indicating a surge in credit card borrowing among Americans during the last quarter. The market also braced for the upcoming U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which holds the potential to influence decisions regarding interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
Anticipation surrounded the July CPI figures set for release on Thursday, expected to show a slight uptick compared to the previous year. On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices were projected to rise by 0.2%, mirroring the increase seen in June.
In terms of market performance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 191.13 points, equivalent to 0.54%, reaching a closing value of 35,123.36. Similarly, the S&P 500 registered a loss of 31.67 points or 0.70%, closing at 4,467.71. The Nasdaq Composite index saw a decrease of 165.93 points, approximately 1.2%, concluding the trading session at 13,718.40. - Reuters
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.