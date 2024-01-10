Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE share prices and Indian stock Markets for 10 January 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- January 10, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Updates: Elara Securities India - Textiles - Mixed performance – Quarterly Preview
Q3E to see 1.8% YoY revenue growth led by volume recovery…
Expect Elara Textiles universe to post a revenue growth of 1.8% YoY (2.6% QoQ) in Q3FY24E, led by volume recovery on favorable base, which may be offset by price deflation. KPR Mill may lead the pack, with the sharpest increase of 8.4% YoY in revenue. Volume growth may be muted YoY for garment players, whereas spinning volumes may inch up. A sequential improvement in volumes is expected with orders kicking in from export markets, as India cotton prices turn favorable against international prices and domestic demand remains resilient. Q3E EBITDA may grow 19.9% YoY (up 5.1% QoQ), led by favorable cost structure compared with Q3FY23. Q3E APAT may improve 23.8% YoY (up 4.2% QoQ), percolating from EBITDA growth.
- January 10, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: InCred Capital on Financial Services - Overall - 3QFY24 preview: Consolidation on the cards
Credit demand has been consolidating as personal unsecured & SME/MSME loans are performing better compared to tractor financing, new CV loans, etc.
■ Margin pressure, amid competitive yields and rising cost of deposits along with elevated opex, may hit profitability but the asset quality trend to remain steady.
■ HDFCB, SBIN, BAF, MMFS and Spandana to surprise positively but we remain skeptical on AXSB amid margin pressure and elevated operating expenses
- January 10, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Updates: Elara Diet Report— Pharmaceuticals - Chronic strong; volume trends reversing
As per Pharmatrac, a pharmaceuticals market research company, the domestic pharma market has grown at a better pace of 9.2% YoY in Dec 2023, after a poor show of just 2.9% YoY growth in Nov 2023. Volume growth was muted at 2.2% YoY. Thus, price remains the major driver. CY23 value growth at 6.8% (flat volume) is significantly below original expectations. This has reflected in most listed companies’ reported numbers as well.
Our view
We expect marginal improvement in growth rate in CY24/FY25 – volume growth will likely pick up while price increase will likely moderate. We continue to believe that the organic growth expectations built into the pharma stocks (which we believe is in 11-14% range) will disappoint. This could be a risk, specifically for companies with high domestic-business contribution to overall profits.
Chronic therapies drive growth
In Dec 2023, the pick-up was led by Cardiac (up 11.5% YoY), Anti-infectives (up 10.3% YoY), Gastro-intestinal (up 10.0% YoY), Pain (up 10.2% YoY) and Neurology (up 12.0% YoY). Anti-diabetics too saw decent growth of 8.9% YoY. Oncology continued with its strong performance, up 13.7% YoY, but is a smaller part of the overall pie.
Volume growth stood at 0.8% in Q3FY23 vis-à-vis negative growth of ~4% in Q2FY23 and Q1FY23 led by healthy volumes in Chronic therapies, though partly negated by muted growth in Acute. Amongst therapies Anti-neoplastics grew 21% in Q3FY23. Value growth for Q3FY23 was driven by Anti-neoplastics, Cardiac, Respiratory and Anti-diabetic.
Sun Pharma, Cipla, Torrent, Alkem and Glenmark grew in mid-high, single-digit percentage, in Dec 2023, as per data. Mankind Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences and Lupin grew in 10-15% range. Abbott, Ipca, Dr Reddy’s and Sanofi grew <10%. AWACS data does not usually correlate with companies’ reported numbers and should not be extrapolated to reported growth.
- January 10, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: BNP Paribas on India Electrical Equipment
- ‘Downgrade cycle fading; summer holds the key’ by Mr. Nirransh Jain, India Analyst - Consumer Durables
Sector outperformed Nifty 50 by c18% in CY23, but underperformed c6% ex-C&W - In aggregate, the India Consumer Durables sector outperformed the Nifty 50 index by c18% in CY23. Excluding the cables & wires (C&W) companies, however, the sector underperformed by c6% following cuts to the forward FY24/25E Bloomberg consensus earnings over the past 6-12 months. This is not a new dynamic with the sector (ex-C&W) underperforming over the last four years, attributed to inflation-led slowdown in discretionary demand, higher commodity prices, energy rating implementation and higher competitive intensity.
· 3QFY24 preview: A mixed bag expected with trends similar to 2Q - Aggregate 2QFY24 revenue for the sector rose c12% y-y. However, the underlying trends were mixed. While C&W firms saw strong volume growth y-y, B2C firms continued to see softness in consumer demand, along with price erosion in the lighting segment and a shift in festive demand. Our channel checks (Some hits, some misses) suggest that these trends have been broadly maintained through 3QFY24, barring the festive period. We expect our coverage universe to post strong c14% y-y revenue growth and see the impact of the base effect on some companies due to channel filling/de-stocking in 3QFY23, especially for fans and refrigerators on the BEE rating change.
· Demand tailwinds ahead; margins bottoming out; VOLT and HAVL remain our top picks - We continue to prefer the B2C companies within our coverage. While we expect competition to remain high, particularly across electric consumer durables (ECD) and white goods, the recovery in consumption demand and a pick up in real estate activities should drive a healthy offtake for the durables sector in 2024, along with margin recovery from the FY23 lows. We think that the sector’s earnings downgrade cycle is largely behind. While the B2B segment continues to show strong volume resilience, we believe that most of the optimism is priced in and offers limited upside potential. Factoring in our near-term expectations, we revise our estimates and roll forward valuations from Sep-25 to FY26 (multiples unchanged). Our TPs are raised by c2-11% but ratings are unchanged
- January 10, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Outlook: BNP Paribas India on India Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Tausif Shaikh, India Analyst - Pharma and Healthcare
Indian health ministry sets stricter GMP guidelines
· A 12-month implementation time frame for smaller players: The latest guidelines is expected to come into force in six months for large manufacturers (with turnover >INR2,500m) and 12-months for smaller players (turnover <INR2,500m). The Indian pharmaceutical market is valued at cUSD50b with a near equal share of the domestic and exports market. We estimate the market share of top 50 players in the domestic market to be 80-90%. The ten pharma companies under our coverage have a combined export sales of USD14.3b, which is 57% of India’s pharma export. Given that a substantial share of revenue is derived from large players, who are largely compliant with GMP, we believe that the revised guidelines is unlikely to have a significant impact on the industry
· Domestic focused companies to see greater benefit from the latest GMP revision. We believe the revision of Schedule M by the government is a positive step for IPM as it will ensure that the compliance standards match global quality standards. However, the implementation of the new norms would be challenging for smaller firms, which may lead to rise in near term capex and a permanent increase in operating costs. While the event is positive for the sector, we believe a larger benefit would be felt by companies which have a high exposure in the domestic market as small and new players, which have traditionally competed by launching drugs at a steep discount to incumbents, are likely to exit the market given the increase in compliance costs. In the near-term, they can rationalize their operating cost structure by lowering their MR count and marketing expenses, which also bodes well for larger players.
- January 10, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Goldman Sachs revises ratings and targets for ONGC, IOCL, BPCL, and RIL
Goldman Sachs Downgrade ONGC with a revised target price of Rs175 (prior Rs160) and IOCL to Sell with our revised target price of Rs105 (prior Rs85), from Neutral and BPCL to Neutral from Buy target price of Rs500 (prior Rs 435). GS remain Buy rated on RIL
- January 10, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: QSR Preview: Emkay Global
LT view spurs a BUY on Sapphire; valuations outdo JUBI prospect
Our long-term view on Indian QSRs remains constructive, but the ongoing slowdown has been prolonged vs. Street/our expectations. Despite a big sporting event, demand trends remained weak in Q3 as we expect muted pick-up in ADS sequentially vs. mid-to-high single digit pick-up historically (SSGs should be negative across QSRs). We factor-in normal seasonality here-on vs. pent-up demand earlier, leading to a 10-15% EBITDA cut across QSRs under our coverage. However, our DCF-based TP cut is relatively softer, as the long-term view remains intact, driving 3-23% increase in implied multiples (Refer to Exhibits 6-10, for key DCF assumptions). We expect the negative SSG to cause a 70-300bps EBITDA margin decline across players, despite benign RM-led 100-200bps gross-margin gains. We continue to like Sapphire/Westlife, for which we see a relatively faster recovery trend or valuation comfort. Our negative view on Jubi/Devyani is based on valuations exceeding growth prospects
- January 10, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
BofA on Indus Tower: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 270/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Tata Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 955/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Prestige: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1596/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Infosys: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1800/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on FSL: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 230/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on LTIMindtree: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 7350/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Coforge: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 7300/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Persistent: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 8600/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4400/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on HCL Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1700/sh (Positive)
B&K on GSK Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2450/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Kirloskar Oil: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 840/sh (Positive)
HSBC on UPL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 730/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Cyient: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2570/sh (Positive)
HSBC on KPIT: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1930/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1400/sh (Positive)
GS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2885/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3060/sh (Positive)
Antique on Tata Power: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 450/sh (Positive)
BofA on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 1145/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Wipro: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 450/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on LTTS: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 5200/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Cyient: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 2200/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on eclerx: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 2750/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Birlasoft: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 650/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Zensar: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 590/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on TechM: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1050/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on MPhasis: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 2250/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on LTTS: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 4905/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Persistent: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 6950/sh (Neutral)
GS on ONGC: Downgrade to Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 175/sh (Neutral)
GS on BPCL: Downgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 500/sh (Neutral)
GS on IOCL: Downgrade to Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 105/sh (Negative)
GS on HPCL: Downgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 360/sh (Negative)
- January 10, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 10-Jan-2024
• BALRAMCHIN
• BANDHANBNK
• CHAMBLFERT
• DELTACORP
• ESCORTS
• GNFC
• HINDCOPPER
• IEX
• INDIACEM
• NATIONALUM
• PEL
• SAIL
- January 10, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral outlook: Emkay Global: Information Technology Dec-23 Naukri JobSpeak Index: Another hushed month for hiring
For Dec-23, Naukri’s JobSpeak Index was down 15.6% YoY/up 2.4% MoM. The index has now seen decline in nine of the twelve months in CY23 (on YoY basis). The slight uptick on MoM basis can be attributed to a favorable base effect owing to the festive season. The IT sector index reported a sharp drop of 21.5% YoY in Dec-23, and has now noted a decline for all months in the year – this reflects the persistent challenges faced by the IT sector, wherein muted demand has generated weak hiring trends in the last few quarters, in sync with the recent management commentary. Our latest interactions with the management suggest that there has been no material change, of late, in demand either, and potential recovery in hiring remains contingent on a macro recovery
- January 10, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Today: Buzzing stocks. Stocks that will see action today: January 10, 2024
Vedanta, Polycab, Karantaka Bank, Steel Strips Wheels, Delta Corp, Lupin, KIOCL, Power Finance Corp, 7NR Retail, UH Zaveri
- January 10, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: Nihar Info Global board approves 51% stake acquisition in Life 108
Nihar Info Global Limited, a BSE-listed e-commerce company, has announced that it is going to acquire a majority stake (51 per cent) or more of the equity stake in healthcare startup firm Life 108 Healthcare Private Limited.
The company’s board of directors approved the plan to acquire the stake in Life108 on Tuesday.
- January 10, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live Today: Radhakrishnan to take over as Sundaram Mutual CEO
Franklin Templeton India’s Chief Investment Officer, Anand Radhakrishnan, is set to join Sundaram Asset Management Company. He is expected to replace Sunil Subramaniam who is likely to step down by April. Subramaniam, 62, will step down after completing 19 years in Sundaram Mutual, sources said.
- January 10, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: ‘IPO volumes to double in 2024, sell-down tempo to continue’
IPO volumes are seen doubling in 2024 from last year with a significant uptick in the average deal size, with $12-13 billion being raised in the primary equity markets, according to V Jayasankar, Managing Director of Kotak Investment Banking.
Talking to the media, he said that large companies in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, financial institutions group, consumer and digital are evaluating primary issuances that can hit the market in the current year. Other sectors that are likely to see IPO launches are electric mobility, fintech and consumer technology. The average deal size would also be higher at over $200 million, again doubling from the average deal size of $109.5 million seen last year.
- January 10, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Kotak forecasts 15-20 Unicorns to go public in next 12-24 months
The age of unicorns is just starting to get warm and 15 to 20 unicorns in the internet sector with “solid models and teams” will be ready to hit the markets with their public issuances in the next 12-24 months, according to Kotak Investment Banking.
During the period, the segment will also see 20 to 30 mid to large mergers and acquisitions either pre or post IPO.
- January 10, 2024 07:38
Stock Market Live Today: RK Swamy gets SEBI nod for IPO
RK Swamy, one of the largest marketing services providers and market research services companies, has received SEBI approval for its proposed initial public offering.
The company’s offer includes fresh equity issuance of ₹215 crore and an offer for sale of up to 87 lakh equity shares by selling shareholders. The offer for sale comprises up to 17.88 lakh equity shares by Srinivasan K Swamy, 17.88 shares by Narasimhan Krishnaswamy, 44.46 lakh shares by Evanston Pioneer Fund LP and 6.78 lakh shares by Prem Marketing Ventures LLP.
- January 10, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Voluntary delistings dip in CY23 after two-year surge
The number of voluntary delisting offers dipped to 12 in 2023 from 19 and 22 in the previous two years, according to a note by Touchstone Partners, a firm that specialises in M&A activity. The spike in delisting offers between 2020 and 2022 was triggered by cash-rich promoters who sought to take advantage of reduced market prices.
- January 10, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Economists predict $2-3 billion additional inflows into India’s debt markets with Bloomberg EM Index inclusion
India’s imminent inclusion into the Bloomberg EM Index has come as an icing on the cake and would further boost foreign portfolio investments in country’s debt markets in 2024, say economists and analysts.
This is also expected to support increased debt issuances by the government in the coming years. Ahead of the Indian government bond inclusion in global bond indices from June 2024, several FPIs are expected to front load their investments in the debt markets this year.
- January 10, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Insights: A turbulent year for SEBI at SAT
It was a rough year for the market regulator at the Securities Appellate Tribunal, with setbacks in key cases. The tribunal reversed the disgorgement order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the NSE matter in January last year. The disgorgement order passed by SEBI against Ramalinga Raju and his relatives in the high-profile Satyam scam case, faced a similar fate. Both these orders were set aside by SAT citing the inappropriateness of unlawful ‘gains’ identified by SEBI for the purpose of disgorgement.
- January 10, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Hikal signs MoU for ₹500 crore plant enhancement, 400 jobs expected
Hikal Ltd will invest ₹500 crore in its existing fine chemical plant at Panoli, Gujarat, covering all three of its business verticals— pharma, crop protection, and animal health.
Hikal and the Gujarat government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 investment initiative, the company said. The investment is expected to create employment opportunities of about 400 jobs, it added.
- January 10, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for January 10, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 10, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Latent View Analytics (₹466.75): BUY
The short-term outlook for Latent View Analytics is turning positive. The stock had surged about 5 per cent on Tuesday. This rise has happened from around the key support level of ₹440. It indicates that the uptrend in place since May last year is intact.
- January 10, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: ECONOMIC CALENDAR - 10.01.2024
19:45 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
U.S. EARNING CALENDAR 10.01.2024
KB HOME (POST MARKET) (SECTOR: REAL ESTATE)
INDIA Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 10.01.2024
SPS
INDIA Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 11.01.2024
GTPL, HDFCAMC, INFY, PLASTIBLEN, TCS
- January 10, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Analyst App’s recent interviews as on 18:34 PM Tuesday 09 January 2024
Bajaj Auto: Dinesh Thapar, CFO
Buyback Decision Reflects Co’s Strong Business Performance: Bajaj Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSW8RXQkcNE
Brigade Ent: Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, Executive Director
Will Complete New Projects In Chennai Over Next 3-4 Years: Brigade Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvP_-WFaQm4
Chambal Fert: Abhay Baijal, MD
If Red Sea Issue Flares Up Till March, This Will Be A Long-Term Impact: Chambal Fertilsers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAmzZYikeUw
Gokaldas Export: Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi, MD
No Red Sea Impact On Us As Increase In Shipping Costs Is Borne By Our Customers: Gokaldas Exports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddb5r-DalD0
Jyoti CNC: Parakramsinh Jadeja, CMD
Current Debt Is At ?800 Cr & Debt-To-Equity Will Be Less Than 0.25x Post IPO: Jyoti CNC Automation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39t6pXjrIaw
Shriram Properties: Murali Malyappan, MD
Demand Has Been Very Good. Believe H2 Will Be Much Stronger Than H1: Shriram Properties
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_yusHIGZPA
Ugro Capital: Shachindra Nath, Executive CMD
We Aim To Partner With Private Banks: U GRO Capital
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrnprOiYUws
CEBBCO: Vivek Lohia, Managing Director
Will See Higher Execution From Brake Biz In FY25: Jupiter Wagons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dApW_7dvJ_E
J&K Bank: Baldev Prakash, MD CEO
Cost Of Deposits To Be Higher For Next 6 Months | Baldev Prakash Of J&K Bank Ltd Explains
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeaEzQKj_0g
Suzlon Energy: Himanshu Mody, CFO
Confident Of Budgetary Allocations For Renewable Energy: Suzlon Group’s Himanshu Mody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n85UG76kqPA
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- January 10, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: 📌 Market Levels as of January 9, 2024
BSE Sensex: 71386.21 (+30.99)
Nifty 50: 21544.85 (+31.85)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 46969.95 (+75.60)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 15409.70 (+67.15)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 25.26 / 3.68
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.97 / 3.77
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.07 / 3.76
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 29.25 / 3.80
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (990.90 crs) / 2315.42 crs
DII Activity: 104.23 crs / (7036.35 crs)
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 13.26
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $77.84
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2035.13 = INR 62334
Silver: INR 72526
📌 Currency
*Rs/$: 83.12
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 102.37
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.22% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.19% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.04%
- January 10, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets display mixed trend following global cues
Asian markets showed a mixed trend post a tech-led upturn on Wall Street, marking the beginning of a week centred on significant inflation figures and bank earnings.
Japanese stocks commenced on a high note on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s upward momentum after Wall Street’s varied closure. The Nikkei 225 index surged by 1.19%, equivalent to 403.10 points, reaching 34,166.28 in early trade. Additionally, the broader Topix index climbed by 0.69%, adding 16.62 points, totalling 2,429.71. South Korea’s KOSPI weakened by 0.37%, slipping by 9.42 points to 2551.82, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.28%, down by 46.05 points to 16,143.77. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.22% lower, shedding 17.90 points, landing at 7,502.60.
Regarding commodities, crude oil stabilized after a more than 2% surge on Tuesday, propelled by ongoing contractions in US stockpiles and an official forecast suggesting a limited global deficit this year. West Texas Intermediate remained above $72 a barrel, while Brent hovered close to $78.
- January 10, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Quiet day on Wall Street: S&P 500 slips, Dow Jones falls, Nasdaq maintains modest rise
On Tuesday, Wall Street experienced subdued trading with a mix of movements, witnessing declines in most stocks while a few influential companies prevented significant losses. The S&P 500 dipped by 7.04 points, marking a 0.1% decrease from its recent strong performance. Simultaneously, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 157.85 points, a 0.4% decline, reaching 37,525.16, while the Nasdaq composite managed a slight increase of 13.94 points, up 0.1% to 14,857.71.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.