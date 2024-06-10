Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 10 June 2024.
- June 10, 2024 06:24
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI to tweak selection criteria for F&O stocks
SEBI plans to change the selection criteria for entry and exit of stocks in the derivatives market to reflect current market conditions.
About two dozen of the 182 companies that are part of the F&O segment could see an exit if the new rules are implemented, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. These include Abbott India, Bata, Berger Paints, Gujarat Gas, Ipca Labs, Torrent Pharma and United Breweries.
- June 10, 2024 06:19
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Indices poised to ascend
The Indian market witnessed an eventful week on the back of the announcement of results of the General Elections. After reflecting on the exit poll predictions and the actual outcome, the benchmark indices – Nifty 50 and Sensex – saw a record close on a weekly basis and posted a gain of over 3 per cent each. Nifty Bank, too, appreciated, but underperformed the benchmarks by posting a gain of 1.7 per cent.
- June 10, 2024 06:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Elections, coalition government and stock markets: Five strategies for investors amidst record highs
The week gone by was action-packed for equity investors, with the markets touching all-time high on Monday, seeing a sharp reversal on Tuesday, and marching steadily upwards since then to close Friday on a high. The trailing 12-month PE (consolidated) of the Nifty now stands at 23 times, in line with the 10-year average but at a premium to longer-term averages. Stocks kissing new peaks, valuations not-so-cheap and a new coalition government at the Centre, how should investors approach the market now?
