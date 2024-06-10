June 10, 2024 06:24

SEBI plans to change the selection criteria for entry and exit of stocks in the derivatives market to reflect current market conditions.

About two dozen of the 182 companies that are part of the F&O segment could see an exit if the new rules are implemented, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. These include Abbott India, Bata, Berger Paints, Gujarat Gas, Ipca Labs, Torrent Pharma and United Breweries.