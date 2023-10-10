Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rally as Fed hints at rate hike pause

Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 10 October 2023.
- October 10, 2023 07:53
Commodities Market Live Updates: Monsoon Watch: Monsoon withdrawal apace, covers Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka
As the 2023 South-West monsoon prepares to exit the landscape at a remarkably fast pace, western disturbances have sought to fill the space over North-West India bringing in light to moderate rain while cyclonic circulations and the odd helpful trough have popped up over parts of the South Peninsula where remnant monsoon will play out for some more time.
- October 10, 2023 07:51
Stock in Focus: After merger, headroom for foreign investors in HDFC Bank gets bigger
Foreign shareholding in HDFC Bank for the quarter ended September stood at 59.25 per cent, leading to a foreign room of 20.08 per cent, according to latest shareholding pattern available with the NSE.
Foreign room is the proportion of shares still available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed. The foreign investment limit in privately held banks is 74 per cent. Read more
- October 10, 2023 07:51
Stock Market Live Updates: FPIs ride high on capital goods surge amid Centre’s capex push
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are doubling down on India’s capital goods sector. The optimism is driven by the strong growth in the order book and revenue visibility of the sectoral stocks, primarily driven by the Centre’s capex and infra push across roads, railways, defence and power sectors.
As per latest data, FPIs have made a net investment of over ₹29,000 crore in the capital goods sector between April and September. The second highest cumulative inflows in the current fiscal after financial services, which received nearly ₹52,000 crore during this period.
- October 10, 2023 07:48
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Hindalco (Buy)
We visited Hindalco Industries’ Hirakud and Aditya plants in Odisha to understand the processes and operations.
The Aditya smelter is one of the most efficient and low-cost smelting plants in the world. It is highly automated, with significant usage of technology, cranes, and other equipment to control operations.
- October 10, 2023 07:47
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s Call: Ramco Cements (Buy)
Ramco Cements is expected to benefit from a sharp increase in average cement prices in the Southern region and an easing of fuel costs post Q2FY24. Average cement prices in the South have increased by almost ₹40 per bag since October 5, 2023, translating to 10 per cent higher cement prices compared to the Q2-FY2024 average. The cement demand remains healthy during Q2-FY24 despite a seasonally weak quarter and is expected to sustain momentum for FY2024.
- October 10, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Key market data - 9/10/2023
BSE:-483(65512)
NSE:-141(19512)
MID:-390(31686)
SML:-650(37209)
FII|FPI:-997Cr
DII:+2661Cr
B.Crude: 87
Gold$:1849=INR: 57446
Silver: 68669
$/Rs: 83.26
7.18 : 2033 G-Sec: 7.38
NSE PE: 22.07
- October 10, 2023 07:41
Stocks to Watch: Glenmark Life Sciences declares interim dividend of Rs. 22.50 per Share for FY24
The Board of Directors of Glenmark Life Sciences Limited has at its meeting held today i.e. October 09, 2023, declared Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 22.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2 each. The record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or after October 23, 2023.
- October 10, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Salora International partners with Otterbox for smartphone accessories in India
Salora International Ltd has signed Distributor Agreement for India with Otterbox Hong Kong Ltd for marketing and distribution for range of Smart Phone Cases and Protective Screens.
- October 10, 2023 07:39
Stocks to Watch: IDFC First Bank to sell Mumbai premises for ₹198 crore
IDFC First Bank has entered into agreement(s) with NSDL for sale of its premises located at Naman Chambers, BKC, Mumbai as a part of consolidation of Bank’‘s operation near its Corporate Office at IDFC FIRST Bank Tower, the Square, BKC, Mumbai for ₹198 crore.
- October 10, 2023 07:39
Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock to build 10 multi-purpose hybrid power vessels for European client
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with an European Client for Construction of 06 firm and 04 optional units of 7500 DWT Multi- Purpose Hybrid Power Vessels. The prices for which would be firmed up at the time of Signing of Contract.
- October 10, 2023 07:37
Stocks to Watch: Crisil assigns BBB long-term rating to International Combustion India
International Combustion India Limited has said that Crisil Ratings Limited (Crisil), has assigned the long-term rating of CRISIL BBB (signifying a moderate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carrying moderate credit risk) on the fund-based and non-fund based working capital credit facilities being enjoyed by the Company from its bankers on consortium basis. The outlook on the long-term rating has been stated as Stable. Crisil has also assigned the short-term rating of CRISIL A3+ (pronounced as CRISIL A three plus) [signifying a moderate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carrying higher credit risk as compared to instruments rated in the two higher categories] on the aforementioned facilities.
- October 10, 2023 07:36
Stocks to Watch: Genus Power’s subsidiary wins ₹3,115.01 crore AMI services contracts
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary has received two letters of awards (LOA) worth ₹3,115.01 crore (net of taxes) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) including design of Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning with FMS of 34.79 Lakhs Smart Prepaid Meters, system meters including DT Meters with corresponding energy accounting on DBFOOT basis.
- October 10, 2023 07:35
Stocks to Watch: NHPC awards Dibang Power consortium contract for Arunachal Pradesh project
Dibang Power (Lot 4) Consortium (JV of GR Infraprojects Limited and Patel Engineering Limited) has executed the Contract Agreement with the NHPC Limited for construction of Civil Works for LOT‐4: Head Race Tunnel including Intake, Pressure Shafts, Penstocks, Power House & Transformer Cavern, Tail Race Tunnel, Pothead Yard, Adits for Dibang Multipurpose Project, Arunachal Pradesh, India. The bid project cost is ₹3,637.12 crore.
- October 10, 2023 07:34
Stocks to Watch: HG Infra arm receives completion certificate for Rewari Ateli Highway Project
HG Rewari Ateli Highway Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HG Infra Engineering Limited, has received the completion certificate for the project executed by it. The completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation on November 15, 2021.
- October 10, 2023 07:33
Stocks to Watch: Bhageria Industries wins 11.40 MWp solar EPC project in Bahrain
Bhageria Industries Limited has announced its one turnkey international Solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (Solar EPC) projects with comprehensive Operation & Maintenance and Water Proofing in APM Terminal, Kingdom of Bahrain. Aggregating to a capacity of 11.40 MWp, this project has a total order value of ₹104.49 crore (including comprehensive O&M and Water Proofing), without taking taxes into account. With this order wins, Bhageria Industries Limited will gain access to a large market that is full of dynamism, vibrancy and an untapped potential for renewable energy solutions that deliver positive impacts on both Indian and Bahrain Market.
- October 10, 2023 07:33
Stocks to Watch: Adani Group accuses foreign entities of orchestrated attacks ahead of Supreme Court hearing
Adani Group on Monday said some foreign entities are continuing orchestrated attacks by rehashing old and baseless allegations to drag down its market value and tarnish the conglomerate’s image ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. The Supreme Court slated a hearing for this week on markets regulator SEBI’s investigation into allegations of financial fraud and stock manipulation against Adani Group. The group has denied all allegations.
- October 10, 2023 07:31
Stocks to Watch: Fitch upgrades Tata Steel’s ratings to ‘BBB-’ with stable outlook
Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has upgraded its ratings on domestic steel player Tata Steel Ltd (TSL) to ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook. It has also upgraded the rating on USD 1 billion notes issued by Tata Steel subsidiary ABJA Investment, the rating agency said in a statement.
- October 10, 2023 07:30
Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Sun Life names Harish Krishnan Co-CIO and Head of Equity
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has appointed Harish Krishnan as its Co-Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equity. Krishnan was earlier associated with Kotak Mutual Fund, according to a statement.
- October 10, 2023 07:29
Stocks to Watch: Tax authorities impose Rs 1.81 crore penalty on Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta reports
Vedanta Ltd on Monday said the tax authorities have imposed a penalty of Rs 1.81 crore on its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc. The order was received on Sunday, October 8, Vedanta Ltd informed the exchanges.
- October 10, 2023 07:28
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 10, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Vedanta, Birla Mutual, Tata Steel, Adani group, Bhageria Ind, HG Infra, GR Infra, Patel Engineering, Genus Power, International Combustion, IDFC First Bank, Salora International, Glenmark Life
- October 10, 2023 07:23
Share Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 10.10.2023
Pepsico, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector FMCG)
Neogen Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- October 10, 2023 07:22
Share Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 10-OCT-2023
DELTACORP
IBULHSGFIN
L&TFH
MANAPPURAM
MCX
PNB
- October 10, 2023 07:13
Stocks to Watch: Dilip Buildcon to construct Dewas III and IV dams in Rajasthan
Dilip Buildcon has signed an agreement with the Water Resources Zone, Udaipur, Rajasthan, for construction of Dewas III and IV Dams in Gogunda on engineering, procurement and construction single responsibility turnkey basis, including 10 years operation and maintenance. The project worth Rs 396.93 crore is expected to be completed within 44 months.
- October 10, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Economy Watch: Spending revives, but mainly on essentials
The September 2023 Consumer Confidence Survey shows that around 75 per cent of consumers intend to spend more in the coming days. But the spending will be mostly on essential items with spending on non-essentials well below pre-pandemic levels.
- October 10, 2023 07:10
Share Market Live Updates: Results on October 10
GM Breweries
- October 10, 2023 07:09
Middle East Updates: Global companies react to Hamas attacks: Operations halted and employees working from home in Israel
Global companies with a presence in Israel have temporarily shut some operations and asked employees to work from home following attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas over the weekend.
Following are steps taken by companies ranging from airlines to banks:
- October 10, 2023 07:07
Commodities Market Live Updates: Commodity markets surge amid Israel-Hamas clashes: Oil supply fears drive prices higher
Commodity markets surged on Monday as military clashes between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas raised fears that a wider conflict could affect oil supply from the Middle East and boosted demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.
- October 10, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for October 10, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 10, 2023 07:03
Share Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: Coromandel International (₹1161.3)
Coromandel International’s stock has been in an uptrend since April this year. It bounced off the support at ₹850 and has been appreciating since then. While there was a minor correction in the second half of last month, the downswing was only short-lived. Read more
- October 10, 2023 06:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rally as Fed hints at rate hike pause
Asian markets displayed resilience on Tuesday despite intriguing global developments the previous day. Monday saw a surprising surge in nearly every asset class, defying geopolitical tensions stemming from the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Gold, a safe-haven asset, surged impressively by 1.6%, its strongest in five months. Oil also saw a remarkable six-month high. Conversely, the U.S. dollar gave up its early gains, and Wall Street rebounded from a 1% loss to close positively.
This renewed risk appetite largely resulted from statements by two Federal Reserve officials, suggesting the possibility of the Fed concluding its interest rate hikes due to the recent surge in long-term bond yields and financial tightening.
In early trading, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index surged remarkably by over 2.19%, reaching 31,674.88 points. The Topix Index also witnessed a significant 1.92% rise, trading at 2,307.57 points. South Korea’s KOSPI index entered positive territory, gaining 1.31% at 2,440.28 points, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 index increased by 1.13%, reaching 5,928 points.
- October 10, 2023 06:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends higher amid Israel-Hamas conflict news
Wall Street’s major indexes closed higher on Monday while energy stocks rallied as investors digested the latest news about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.07 points, or 0.59%, to 33,604.65. The S&P 500 gained 27.16 points, or 0.63%, at 4,335.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.90 points, or 0.39%, at 13,484.24. - Reuters
Related Topics
