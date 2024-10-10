Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE share prices and Indian stock markets for 10 October 2024.
- October 10, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
09 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 107912.12 + 6908 Total: 114820.12
F&O Volume: 477586.29 + 499392.43 Total: 976978.72
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4562.71
(11726.26 - 16288.97)
DII: NET BUY: +3508.61
(14841.81 - 11333.2)
- October 10, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 10, 2024
- October 10, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: TCS to establish new facility in Visakhapatnam, to employ 10,000 professionals
In a major boost to investments in Andhra Pradesh, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will establish a facility in Visakhapatnam to house 10,000 professionals. A decision in this regard was finalised during the discussions Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Communications & HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh, had with the top management team of the Tata Group in Mumbai on Tuesday and was announced on Wednesday.
- October 10, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates today: Infosys and Microsoft expand collaboration to drive customer adoption of GenAI and Azure
Infosys has announced it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to help accelerate customer adoption of GenAI and Microsoft Azure, globally. The company said this strategic collaboration is aimed at helping Infosys and Microsoft’s joint customers realize the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes.
- October 10, 2024 07:37
Stock market live updates today: G-Sec yields thaw on monetary policy stance shift and inclusion in FTSE Bond Index
Yields of Government Securities (G-Secs) thawed on Wednesday as the monetary policy committee (MPC) changed the policy stance to “neutral” from “withdrawal of accommodation” and FTSE Russell said it will include these securities in its Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI).Yield of the benchmark 10-year G-Sec (coupon rate: 7.10 per cent) softened 4 basis points to close at 6.77 per cent from previous close of 6.81 per cent. Price of this bond rose about 26 paise.
- October 10, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates today: Britannia and Bel group strengthen partnership with new cheese manufacturing plant in Maharashtra
Britannia Bel Foods, a key player in India’s cheese market, has taken a significant step in its growth journey by announcing the inauguration of its new cheese factory in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.
This facility will locally produce “Britannia The Laughing Cow” cheese products, deepening the joint venture between Britannia and France’s Bel Group, which began nearly two years ago. The plant represents a investment of approximately ₹220 crores and aims to produce 10,000 tons of high-quality cheese annually to meet the increasing demand from Indian consumers.
- October 10, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Zee’s independent panel probe gives clean chit to Goenka, Subhash Chandra
An Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) constituted by the Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), has found no irregularities in the functioning of the company.
“The Committee also noted that the transactions (under investigation) did not adversely affect the Company or its shareholders. The mentioned transactions were found to be a part of normal course of business, and no material irregularities were reported within the same,” said a press release.
In the order released on August 14 2023, SEBI confirmed that Goenka along with his father Subhash Chandra will not be allowed to hold the position of a Director or a KMP in ZEEL or any of its subsidiaries, while the market regulator completes its investigation on the matter. The order by the capital markets regulator came on the back of an investigation into allegations related to the appropriation of certain fixed deposits of Zee by Yes Bank for squaring off loans of related entities of Essel Group
- October 10, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea’s pursuit of a turnaround must copy the T-Mobile US playbook
‘ Listen to your employees. Listen to your customers Shut... the ef up. And do what they tell you.’
This was the mantra adopted by the maverick CEO of T-Mobile USA - John Legere, in delivering one of the most remarkable transformations of a company in corporate history. When he took the reigns of T-Mobile USA in 2012/13 it was a weak fourth player in USA with around 34 million wireless subscribers in an industry dominated by two giants – AT&T and Verizon with 78 and 98 million wireless subscribers respectively. The third player Sprint Nextel too had a wide lead over T-Mobile USA with 55 million subscribers. Read more
- October 10, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: IMD sets up depression watch over central Arabian Sea as wait for North-East monsoon continues
True to predictions, a low-pressure area has formed over Lakshadweep and adjoining south-east and east-central Arabian Sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday afternoon. It is likely to move north-west into the open waters and intensify into a depression over central Arabian Sea during next three to four days. Read more
- October 10, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: As inflation moderates, RBI hits the pause button but changes stance to ‘neutral’
With the inflation closer to the 4 per cent target and growth sustaining its momentum, the RBI’s rate setting panel voted unanimously to change the monetary policy stance from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral”, a move that was widely expected.
This action could be a precursor to a rate cut as early as in the December 2024 bi-monthly monetary policy review.
However, the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three new external members, chose by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to hold the policy repo rate steady at 6.50 per cent as the pace of disinflation has been slow and uneven. Only the newly appointed Nagesh Kumar voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.
- October 10, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 10.10.2024
Taiwan @ Market Holiday
18.00 U.S. CPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.2%)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 231K versus Previous: 225K)
18.45 U.S. FOMC Member Cook Speaks
20.00 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
20.30 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks
- October 10, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 10.10.2024
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
Domino’s Pizza Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel & Restaurant)
Neogen Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- October 10, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Ratan Tata passes away at 86
Ratan Naval Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India’s most revered industrialists, passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 86.
- October 10, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: KPR Mill (₹944.2)
KPR Mill’s stock hit a record high of ₹1,053.50 a couple of weeks ago. However, it started to fall in the following sessions and hit a low of ₹902.1 early this week. Notably, the stock has now bounced off the 20-day moving average. Also, in the daily chart, the price action shows that KPR Mill continues to form higher lows and higher highs. Read more
