October 10, 2024 07:22

An Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) constituted by the Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), has found no irregularities in the functioning of the company.

“The Committee also noted that the transactions (under investigation) did not adversely affect the Company or its shareholders. The mentioned transactions were found to be a part of normal course of business, and no material irregularities were reported within the same,” said a press release.

In the order released on August 14 2023, SEBI confirmed that Goenka along with his father Subhash Chandra will not be allowed to hold the position of a Director or a KMP in ZEEL or any of its subsidiaries, while the market regulator completes its investigation on the matter. The order by the capital markets regulator came on the back of an investigation into allegations related to the appropriation of certain fixed deposits of Zee by Yes Bank for squaring off loans of related entities of Essel Group