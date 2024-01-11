January 11, 2024 09:10

Indian markets could open flat, despite mildly higher Asian markets today and positive US markets on Jan 10

U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday, a day ahead of a widely anticipated December inflation report, though the S&P 500 fell short of an all-time high after remarks from a key Federal Reserve policymaker.

Inflation, along with its impact on bond markets and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory, is the primary issue at hand this week as investors await Thursday’s consumer-price index reading for December. Economists expect annual headline CPI inflation to inch up to 3.2% last month from 3.1% in November. The core reading, which strips out more volatile items like food and energy, is expected to fall to 3.8% year-over-year, from 4% previously. In U.S. economic data, wholesale inventories declined 0.2% in November, according to the Commerce Department. The Securities and Exchange Commission greenlighted several spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds for the first time on Wednesday, according to a filing posted on the U.S. regulatory agency’s website.

The move paves the way for a new class of investors to gain exposure to the virtual currency and could serve as a tailwind for the price of the world’s most popular digital asset. Bitcoin was mostly flat at around $46,742 following the SEC news, according to CoinDesk data. Asian stocks and US and European equity futures rose ahead of inflation data due later Thursday that will help clarify the path ahead for Federal Reserve policy. Nifty extended gains from Tuesday and ended higher on Jan 10 after a volatile session as Reliance Industries rose to hit its lifetime high level. At close, Nifty was up 0.34% or 73.9 points at 21618.7. The short-term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed after the recent minor decline. The Nifty is now expected to retest the upper trajectory around 21765-21834 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 21449 levels.