- January 11, 2024 10:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends
Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Thursday amid a rally in global markets and buying in Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 341.76 points to 71,999.47 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 107.8 points to 21,726.50.
- January 11, 2024 10:00
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee gains 2 paise to 83.01 against US dollar
The rupee stayed firm for the seventh consecutive session and gained 2 paise to 83.01 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday boosted by a weak American currency and softening crude oil prices.
Sustained buying in the domestic equity markets also supported the Indian currency even as investors were awaiting US inflation data to be released later in the day, forex traders said.
- January 11, 2024 09:24
Stock Market Live Today: 360 One Prime NCDs offer up to 9.65% yield: Should you invest?
The trend of newer companies tapping the bond market to raise funds directly from retail investors has been a prominent development over the past year. Interest rates are peaking globally, and yields have stabilised after surging to record levels. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the US Federal Reserve have hit the pause button for a while now.
- January 11, 2024 09:22
Stock Market Live Today: SBI raises $600 million via 5-year senior unsecured fixed rate notes
SBI concludes issue of $600 million fixed rate 5-year notes at coupon of 5%. The instrument is being listed at SGX and India International Exchange
- January 11, 2024 09:21
Stock Market Live Today: SpiceJet board approves issue of 31.8 crore shares at Rs 50/share on preferential basis:
- January 11, 2024 09:20
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deal & Insider Trade Update
Bulk Deals
*Ncc Limited : Smallcap World Fund Inc Buy 3615365 Shares @ Rs. 185.23
*Vl E Gov And It Sol Ltd : Ag Dynamic Funds Limited Buy 600000 Shares @ Rs. 69.93
*Goyal Salt Limited : Tryrock Capital Trust I Sell 192000 Shares @ Rs.
Insider Trade
Acquisition
* Anshuman Kedia Revised Promoter & Director Acquisition 24200 shares of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. on 28-Sep-23
* Vedant Kedia Revised Promoter Group Acquisition 24200 shares of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. on 28-Sep-23
Pledge
* PENNAR HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED Revised Promoter Pledge 1500000 shares of Pennar Industries Ltd.-$ on 18-Sep-23
Dividend Update
--
Result Today
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Infosys Ltd.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
GTPL Hathway Ltd.
5Paisa Capital Ltd.
Rajoo Engineers Ltd.
AGI Infra Ltd.
Plastiblends India Ltd.
- January 11, 2024 09:19
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil rises on renewed Red Sea tensions; Brent at $77.12, WTI at $71.64
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning as the Houthis continued their attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea region on Wednesday. At 9.13 am on Thursday, March Brent oil futures were at $77.12, up by 0.42 per cent; and February crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.64, up by 0.38 per cent. January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5962 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹5931, up by 0.52 per cent; and February futures were trading at ₹5991 as against the previous close of ₹5957, up by 0.57 per cent.
- January 11, 2024 09:14
Stock Market Live Today: The Baker’s Dozen bags ₹33 crore in funding round led by Wipro Consumer’s VC arm
Artisanal bakery brand, the Baker’s Dozen has secured ₹33 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures. Fireside Ventures, Mirabilis Investment Trust and She Capital also participated in this round.
Sneh Jain, Co-Founder & Managing Director, The Baker’s Dozen told businessline, “ Nearly 70-80 per cent of our sales come from the online channel and almost 75 per cent of our sales come from the three cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The funds will help us deepen our presence in other metros as well as widen our geographical expansion to tier-1 cities. We are also looking to strengthen our offline presence and will also focus on ramping up strategic marketing and brand-building initiatives.”
- January 11, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live Today: Geojit Financial Services’ V K Vijayakumar: FII and DII actions limit market, Q3 earnings awaited
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“There is no consistency in FII and DII behaviour so far this month. They are doing alternative bouts of buying and selling which is restricting the market in a range. The market needs triggers to break out or breakdown from this range. A probable negative trigger can be a slightly hawkish statement from the Fed postponing the rate cuts which the market expects to begin by March 2023. The US CPI inflation data due tonight will provide cues regarding this.
The Q3 results season starting today with the results of TCS and Infy will provide indications of the Nifty earnings for FY24. Financials, capital goods, telecom, automobiles and hotels will post good numbers. IT results will be tepid and FMCG will be a mixed bag.
More than broad market action, market responses will be stock-specific in response to results and management commentary.”
- January 11, 2024 09:12
Stock Market Live Today: SMC Global: Market set to open flat as investors await IT giants’ Q3 results
The market is expected to open on a flat note today. Investors await the release of Q3 results from major IT companies TCS and Infosys later today, marking the beginning of the earnings season for the December quarter. Asian stock markets saw an uptick, following the trend in US stocks as investors awaited inflation data set to be released on Thursday. Bitcoin surged following the U.S. regulators’ approval of exchange-traded funds linked to the cryptocurrency. U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday as megacaps rallied, but gains were limited ahead of inflation reports and major bank earnings later in the week. Oil steadied on Wednesday, giving up most of its earlier gains, as Middle East supply concerns arising from the Israel-Hamas war and the shutdown of a top Libyan oilfield balanced rising U.S. output and worries about weak economic growth. As per provisional figures,
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)/ Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold shares worth net Rs.1721.35 crore and Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth net Rs.2080.01 Crore on 10th January 2024.
- January 11, 2024 09:10
Stock Market Live Today: Morning Outlook Quote: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. (January 11)
Indian markets could open flat, despite mildly higher Asian markets today and positive US markets on Jan 10
U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday, a day ahead of a widely anticipated December inflation report, though the S&P 500 fell short of an all-time high after remarks from a key Federal Reserve policymaker.
Inflation, along with its impact on bond markets and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory, is the primary issue at hand this week as investors await Thursday’s consumer-price index reading for December. Economists expect annual headline CPI inflation to inch up to 3.2% last month from 3.1% in November. The core reading, which strips out more volatile items like food and energy, is expected to fall to 3.8% year-over-year, from 4% previously. In U.S. economic data, wholesale inventories declined 0.2% in November, according to the Commerce Department. The Securities and Exchange Commission greenlighted several spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds for the first time on Wednesday, according to a filing posted on the U.S. regulatory agency’s website.
The move paves the way for a new class of investors to gain exposure to the virtual currency and could serve as a tailwind for the price of the world’s most popular digital asset. Bitcoin was mostly flat at around $46,742 following the SEC news, according to CoinDesk data. Asian stocks and US and European equity futures rose ahead of inflation data due later Thursday that will help clarify the path ahead for Federal Reserve policy. Nifty extended gains from Tuesday and ended higher on Jan 10 after a volatile session as Reliance Industries rose to hit its lifetime high level. At close, Nifty was up 0.34% or 73.9 points at 21618.7. The short-term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed after the recent minor decline. The Nifty is now expected to retest the upper trajectory around 21765-21834 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 21449 levels.
- January 11, 2024 09:09
Stock Market Live Today: Kotak Securities’ Shrikant Chouhan: Nifty witnesses bullish move, support at 20-day SMA, eyes 21680-21725 levels
Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research, Kotak Securities
The benchmark indices witnessed a bullish move on Wednesday, with Nifty closing 74 points higher while Sensex was up 272 points. The media index rose over 3%, while intraday profit booking was seen in select PSU banks and FMCG stocks. Technically, after morning intraday correction, Nifty took support near the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and made a bullish comeback. From the day’s lowest point, the market came up by more than 190/660 points. Traders should consider the 20-day SMA or 21500/71250 as a crucial support level. Above this, the pullback formation is likely to continue. The market has prospects of reaching 21680-21725/71900-72050. However, selling pressure is likely to increase below the 20-day SMA or 21500/71250. If the market slips below that, it may fall to 21400-21355/71000-70800.
Traders should take profit on long positions or reduce weak long positions between 21680/21720 levels. For the bank nifty, 47000-46900 would be the ultimate support zone and if it falls below that, it could reach 46500 levels. On the higher side, 47550 is the biggest hurdle, so traders should consider reducing positions around the same level.
- January 11, 2024 09:09
Stock Market Live Today: Mehta Equities’ Prashanth Tapse analyses 2024’s volatile market: Focus on US CPI, TCS, and Infy earnings
-- Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“In the current volatile market of 2024, marked by conflicting trends, uncertainties around US interest rates and India Inc.’s corporate earnings drive disagreement. Key factors today include the eagerly awaited US CPI release and the commencement of Q3 earnings by TCS and INFY. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions remain central, with upcoming CPI and PPI indicators influencing their stance. INFY or TCS profit guidance could sway sentiments. Technically, Nifty finds vulnerability below 21307, confirming strength above 21836. Nifty options suggest a 21300-22000 trading range. Preferred trades for Nifty and Bank Nifty are provided. The chart of the day is bullish on select stocks, with a standout recommendation to buy ITD Cementation at an entry price of 300.75, targeting 600, with a stop loss at 189, for a holding period of 0-365 days.”
- January 11, 2024 09:08
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil sees volatility amid U.S. inventory surge
“Crude oil exhibited significant volatility, experiencing a sharp decline amid the increase in U.S. oil inventories and in anticipation of the U.S. inflation data. U.S. crude oil inventories surged by 1.3 million barrels for the week ending on January 5, contrary to expectations of a 0.7 million barrel decline. The struggle in crude oil prices is attributed to the upsurge in U.S. oil stocks and a stable dollar index. Key U.S. inflation data, set to be released later today, could provide further guidance for oil prices. We anticipate that crude oil prices will continue to be volatile in today’s trading session. Support for crude oil is expected at $70.80–70.10, with resistance at $72.20-73.00 during today’s session. In Indian Rupees (INR), crude oil has support at Rs 5,850-5,770 and resistance at Rs 6,010-6,090.” -- Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- January 11, 2024 09:06
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold and silver show vulnerability amidst U.S. inflation data anticipation; dollar index stability prevails
“Gold and silver traded within a narrow range, displaying some vulnerability ahead of the impending U.S. inflation data. The dollar index maintains stability above the 102 marks following the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and encouraging U.S. job data. The uncertainty surrounding the timing of potential Fed rate cuts exerted downward pressure on gold and silver prices in the global markets, reinforcing the strength of the dollar index. However, ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and the Middle East are providing some support at lower price levels. Anticipating today’s session, we forecast continued volatility in gold and silver prices. Gold finds support at $2016-2002, with resistance at $2041-2055. Meanwhile, silver’s support is identified at $22.72-22.55, and resistance is positioned at $23.20-23.38. In Indian Rupees, gold is anticipated to find support at Rs61,750-61,510, with resistance at Rs62,290 and Rs62,510. Silver’s support in INR is projected at Rs71,550-71,080, with resistance at Rs72,650 and Rs73,180.” -- Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- January 11, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagkar of StoxBox
The US market closed higher on Wednesday as megacaps rallied, but gains were limited ahead of inflation reports and significant bank earnings later in the week. The Labor Department’s reports on consumer and producer price inflation, which are due to be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively, could significantly impact the outlook for interest rates. Asian markets experienced a notable upswing on Thursday, following the positive momentum in US stocks ahead of the release of inflation data. Japan’s Nikkei extended its record-breaking rally on dovish BOJ bets. Indian market is seen opening flat to slightly higher on Thursday as investors await earnings from IT majors as well as the latest readings on industrial output and retail inflation for directional cues. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are set to kickstart Q3 FY2024 earnings on January 11. We expect TCS revenue to be flat sequentially as growth was tepid due to ongoing weaknesses in discretionary spending and layoffs during the quarter. At the same time, Infosys revenue marginally declined QoQ owing to a challenging quarter primarily influenced by sustained weak demand, the absence of certain one-time sales and the impact of layoffs.
The 50 index witnessed a volatile opening and traded with a negative bias until the mid-trading session and marked the day’s low at 21468. However, the index saw a quick short recovery from the support zone near 21500-21450 allowing the index to close in its upper quartile of the trading range. On the derivative front, 21500PE added the highest open interest indicating a strong support zone and sustenance above this zone will bolster the price action to garner bullish strength.
- January 11, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid: Ideal fund for investing at market highs
While all eyes are on the stock indices scaling new lifetime highs, the bond market also offers attractive opportunities. Yields on commercial paper and bonds from highly rated corporates are ruling at near 8 per cent levels, with credit offtake picking up. Conservative Hybrid Funds make for a good investment for investors who are bullish about bonds but wary of equity risks.
- January 11, 2024 08:43
Stock Market Live Today: Tembo Global exceeds Rs. 300 crore Q3 turnover
Tembo Global Industries Limited has reveald its outstanding achievement of surpassing a turnover of over Rs. 300 crores in the third quarter ending on 31st December 2023, for the financial year 2023-24.
They recorded a turnover of Rs. 249 crores for the year ending on 31st March 2023 and aim to achieve more than Rs. 375 crores in the current year, representing an approximate 50% increment in revenue.
- January 11, 2024 08:42
Commodities Market Live Today: Thermal coal prices at 2.5-year low - Elara Securities
Global crude steel production up ~3% YoY in November
The World Steel Association (WSA) data shows global crude steel production sustained growth for the second consecutive month, expanding ~3% YoY to 145.5mn tonne in November. This growth primarily was propelled by ~7% YoY rise in production for the rest of the world (ROW) while China’s showed a steady trend with no significant YoY change. However, on a MoM basis, production failed to show any upward movement for another month and contracted ~3%, dragged by a MoM fall of ~4% and ~3% in China and ROW, respectively. In November, India’s crude steel production rose ~11% YoY but dropped ~4% MoM. As per provisional data, India’s crude steel production rose ~8% YoY and ~2% MoM in December.
- January 11, 2024 08:42
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Power generation sustains momentum; Earnings to be resilient on robust demand - Elara Securities
Power generation remained buoyant in Q3FY24, led by surging demand amidst festive season. Generation rose 13% YoY to 416BUs in Q3FY24, albeit on a high base of last fiscal (up 10% in FY23). Generation rose a substantial 25% YoY to 150BUs in October, which was characterized by high humidity. November saw an 11% YoY increase in generation to 130BUs, aided by uptick in economic activity amidst festival season. Generation moderated in December, up just 4.5% YoY to 134BU. Peak demand moderated to 222GW in Q3FY24 from a record high of 243GW in H1FY24 due to reduced cooling demand.
- January 11, 2024 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: BPCL | Unfavourable risk-reward - HDFC Securities
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) stock has rallied ~35% and has outperformed the Sensex by ~26% over the last 3M, driven by improving auto fuel marketing margins as Brent crude price declined by ~20% to USD 76/bbl over the same period and strong refining margins as diesel and jet fuel crack spreads averaged USD 23-24/bbl. We downgrade BPCL to a REDUCE from a BUY, with a target price of INR 475/sh, owing to the risk of (1) lower auto-fuel marketing margins because of either a bounce-back in crude oil price or retail price cuts ahead of general elections and (2) moderation in refining margins.
- January 11, 2024 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: V-MART Retail | An under-earning asset or a melting ice cube? - HDFC Securities
After going through a challenging period marked by (1) an unfavourable rural cycle, (2) deteriorating unit economics, and (3) stumbling in assortment pricing and capital allocation, VMART’s KPIs are bottoming out. Notable improvements include (a) gradual recovery in footfall/sales densities, (b) downward recalibration of rental bills, and (c) alleviation of working capital challenges. We recently interacted with V-MART’s management to better understand the levers to normalcy. Key takeaways include (1) a healthy festive season with 4/10% SSSG/revenue growth in Q3; (2) streamlining of the buying/merchandising process that will aid sourcing margins which could be passed on to the end-consumer to earn higher sales/sq ft and improve WC efficiency; (3) successful performance of new ‘Unlimited’ stores at >INR8,000/sq. ft; and (4) a significant paring of Limeroad losses expected in FY25. Rising competitive intensity concerns seem a false positive as store overlap of major value retailers remains low. Against this backdrop, V-MART resembles a momentarily under-earning asset (awaiting a turn in the rural cycle) more than a melting ice cube. Risk-reward seems favourable @ <20x FY26 EV/EBITDA. Our base case for core VMART bakes in ample margin of safety (FY23-26 sales/sq ft CAGR: 3%; @ INR7.4k and 5.5/6.7% EBITDAM for FY25/26 vs 9.3% in FY19). We upgrade the stock to a BUY with a DCF-based TP of INR2,550/sh (earlier 1,850/sh); implying 23x FY26 EV/EBITDA (FY25/26 EBITDA changes by +21/+7% respectively).
- January 11, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: IT Sector | Weak quarter; focus on CY24: HDFC Securities
The IT sector (coverage universe) is expected to post a weak quarter with a sequential decline. This is due to increased furloughs, Q3 seasonality, a prolonged deal conversion cycle, and compression in discretionary and renewals. Positive factors for the quarter include the ramp-up of mega deals (BSNL/Verizon for TCS/HCLT) and consistent deal activity. However, most of the supply-side indicators, such as tech job postings, remain soft and do not signal any recovery ‘yet’. Although the recent trajectory of rates can support valuation multiples (high inverse correlation), it’s unlikely that tech budgets will improve materially. This is because a ‘slowdown’ in economic growth remains a baseline scenario, leading enterprises to prioritise cost optimization over transformation initiatives. In the Indian IT landscape, we expect three developments: (1) growth divergence within the sector in the near term, (2) margin recovery with favourable supply-side factors, and (3) mid-tier IT sustaining its relative outperformance. However, the margin of safety is low on aggregate, as valuations have approached +2 SD (rerated higher by >20% in the last six months) with limited immediate upside triggers. We maintain our preference for LTIMindtree, Persistent, and Birlasoft.
- January 11, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: BFSI | Emerging long-tail risks in unsecured credit - HDFC Securities
India’s heterogenous unsecured retail credit market (US$160bn; 3-year CAGR at ~23%) has been in the headlines ever since the RBI clamped down on select categories of consumer credit. Our discussions with experts suggest that the RBI’s note of caution is largely centred on small-ticket personal loans (STPL) (ticket size <INR100k), which account for a high incidence of systemic blind spots, dominant share of incremental disbursements, and elevated early-stage delinquencies, especially across static pools. The RBI’s risk-weight measures are likely to increase the hurdle rate for banks and NBFCs towards unsecured consumer loans, resulting in a material growth deceleration. We continue to hold our below-consensus growth forecasts (1-2 percentage points across our coverage universe) and remain conservative on incremental spreads (blended FY24 NIMs at 15-20bps below FY23 levels), considering the impact on incremental asset mix. Our top picks are ICICIBC (TP: INR1,200) and SBIN (TP: INR780) among large banks; and BAF (TP: INR8650) and SBICARD (TP: INR955) among NBFCs
- January 11, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Retail by Emkay Global
Larger-ticket segments lead growth; AVL, Senco, GO key outliers
Discretionary trends remain mixed, with muted growth in low-ticket categories like QSR/Apparel and strong growth in high-ticket categories like Jewelry /Durables/Luxury. Within Jewelry, Senco (Buy) has delivered 24% top-line growth (vs. our expectation of 15% growth), driving 5-8% increase in our estimate/TP. For TTAN, domestic jewelry growth at 21% is 4-5% above expectations, but a likely lower studded mix limits the EPS upgrade. We expect durables retailer AVL (Buy) to log the best topline growth among our Retail universe, at ~35%, aided by strong positioning in the fast-growing Hindi-Heartland. Valuations are also supportive, at ~40x FY25 EPS. Go Fashion (Buy) will continue outperforming, with 15% topline growth vs. flattish organic growth for ABFRL/PAG. WC optimization/closure of pledge are added triggers. Within QSRs, we favor Westlife on better SSG confidence and Sapphire on potential re-rating. Compelled either by muted trends or recent run-ups, we have a Reduce or Sell on TTAN, ABFRL, PAG, JUBI, DEVYANI, VBL and ETHOS.
- January 11, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: HLE Glascoat: The company plans to acquire a 70% stake in Kinam Engineering Industries, holding 35.56% shares in KEIPL.
- January 11, 2024 08:39
Stock Recommendations: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1300/sh
MS on Bank India: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 135/sh
MS on Coforge: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 7200/sh
MS on Manappuram: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 210/sh
HSBC on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 150/sh
Nuvama on Vedanta: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 362/sh
Emkay on Ultratech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 11400/sh
Emkay on JK Cement: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 310/sh
Emkay on Sagar Cement: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 4260/sh
MOSL on Metro Brands: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1530/sh
Jefferies on Indus Tower: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 160/sh
Kotak on Jubilant Food: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 500/sh
Kotak on Devyani: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 110/sh
Kotak on Restaurants Brand: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 110/sh
Kotak on Sapphire: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 1640/sh
Kotak on Westlife: Maintain Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 800/sh
Investec on HCL Tech: Initiate Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1335/sh
Emkay on Shree Cement: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 29650/sh
Emkay on Ramco Cement: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 1080/sh
HSBC on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1125/sh
Citi on Titan: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3900/sh
- January 11, 2024 08:37
Stock Recommendations: - Expert meet takeaway: Cement sector - Emkay Global
Key takeaways from the cement expert meeting include: 1) Industry demand is expected to grow 9-10% in FY24 and will likely clock in a 7-8% CAGR (200-250bps higher than the last decade) over the next few years with increased infra spends; 2) Consolidation theme is expected to be at the forefront over the next few years with two groups (UltraTech and Adani) expected to be more aggressive; 3) Organic capacity addition of more than 30mt p.a. would likely be challenging due to limited suppliers for equipment manufacturing and erection works; and 4) East and South regions should continue to see more volatility in pricing because of higher capacity additions and irrational behavior by a few players. Top picks: UltraTech and Ambuja.
- January 11, 2024 08:37
Stock Recommendations: Morgan Stanley: Overweight rating for Bank of India, cites strong 4% QoQ gross loan growth
BANKINDIA: Morgan Stanley gives overweight call on Bank Of India, says gross loan growth was strong at 4% QoQ mainly driven by domestic loan growth at 5% QoQ.
- January 11, 2024 08:36
Stock Recommendations: ZOMATO: HSBC maintains buy call on Zomato and says after an extremely strong 2023, can expect relatively muted business
.
- January 11, 2024 08:35
Stock Recommendations: HSBC downgrades Bharti Airtel to hold, expects ARPU rise and market share gain
BHARTIARTL: HSBC downgrades Bharti Airtel to hold, says ARPU to rise, see market share gains in mobile. Growth in non-mobile & capex intensity to decline.
- January 11, 2024 08:35
Stock Recommendations: Morgan Stanley: Initiates overweight on Coforge, prefers as top midcap IT pick
COFORGE: Morgan Stanley initiates overweight call on Coforge, says co is preferred Midcap IT pick. A focused & transformed Coforge has shown scalability attributes that can keep its revenue growth profile higher for longer vs peers.
- January 11, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: New India Assurance confirms Rs 2379 crore GST demand, considers next steps
The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) has received an Order from the Office of the Commissioner of CSGT and Central Excise, Thane, confirming an earlier GST demand of Rs 2379.13 crore along with interest and penalty of Rs 237.91 crore.
“On receipt of the Order we have intimated the same to the Board in its meeting held on 10.01.2024. Based on the developments in the Industry, the company would be deciding further course of action,” the public sector general insurer said in a regulatory filing.
The public sector general insurer said it has received the Order in respect of the late-September 2023 SCN (show cause notice) confirming GST demand along with the interest and penalty.
NIACL said it had received a SCN cum demand notice in late September 2023 from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Pune Zonal Unit, under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, alleging a tax demand of 2379.13 crore (excluding interest and penalty).
The SCN cum demand notice was against: 1)non-payment of GST on the Co-insurance premium accepted as Follower in the co-insurance transaction from July 2017 to March 2022 amounting to Rs 1930.12 crore and 2) non-payment of GST on re-insurance commission booked/accepted on the reinsurance services ceded to various Indian and Foreign Re-Insurance Companies amounting to Rs 449 crore.
The non-life insurer emphasised that the alleged SCN pertains to matters relating to industry wide issues.
ends
- January 11, 2024 08:22
Stock Recommendations: METRO BRANDS – TOP PICK 2024: Adding feet’s to the marathon: Motilal Oswal Financial
(METROBRA IN, Mkt Cap USD4.1b, CMP INR1260, TP INR1530, 21% Upside, Buy)
The discretionary category has seen weak demand trends in the last few quarters, but METRO has continued to post industry-leading growth, led by steady footprint expansion. Although it could face moderation in SSSG and margin rebase in the near term, we expect the company to deliver secular 20% growth over the next five years, driven by its strong execution prowess evident from superlative store economics, a huge runway of footprint addition, excellent cashflow and ROIC profile, and new brand additions.
- January 11, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 11, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Infosys, HDFC Asset Management, 5Paisa, Sundram Fasteners, Bank of India, Kalyani Steel, New India Assurance, Heranba Industries, NBCC, CESC, Dhunseri Ventures, Phoenix Mills, Polycab India, Honda India Power, Metro Brands, Angel One, Safari Industries
- January 11, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Welspun Ent: Company pledges Rs 40,000 crore investment to set up green hydrogen, green ammonia ecosystem in Gujarat.
- January 11, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Ease My Trip: Company venturing into insurance sector with the launch of its subsidiary
- January 11, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: KIMS: Company has acquired an additional 5.04% equity stake in Sarvejana Healthcare
- January 11, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: Steel Strips: Directorate General Of Trade Remedies recommends anti-dumping duty on aluminum alloy road Wheel Imports from China for 5 years
- January 11, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: NCC: Smallcap World Fund INC bought 36.15 Lakh Shares at 185.23/Share
- January 11, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Bank of Baroda hikes lending rates by 5 bps for overnight, six month & one year tenures w.e.f. January 12, 2024
- January 11, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 11-Jan-2024
• BALRAMCHIN
• BANDHANBNK
• CHAMBLFERT
• ESCORTS
• HINDCOPPER
• IEX
• INDUSTOWER
• INDIACEM
• NATIONALUM
• PEL
• PVRINOX
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 11, 2024 07:20
Commodities Market Live Today: Copper: Initiate shorts on futures
Copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have been on a decline since the beginning of this month. It started to fall after facing resistance at ₹740.
- January 11, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for January 11, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 11, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: PNC Infratech (₹368.35): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for PNC Infratech surge 6 per cent on Wednesday. The stock well above the key intermediate resistance level of ₹362. The region around ₹360 will be a very strong resistance.
- January 11, 2024 07:11
Stock Recommendations: Goldman Sachs upgrades Shriram Finance, Maintains neutral on MMFS with TP adjustments
Goldman Sachs Upgrade Shriram Finance to Buy from Neutral; raise earnings estimates by 10%/13% for FY25E/FY26E; Increase 12-m TP by 43% to Rs2,758 (from Rs 1,926)
Goldman Sachs reiterate Neutral rating on MMFS; Cut EPS estimate by 22% in FY24, and by 8% in FY25E (to also reflect 2QFY24 earnings). Consequently, lower our TP by 9% to Rs 264 (from Rs 291)
- January 11, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 10 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 96184.51 + 8210.2 Total: 104394.71
F&O Volume: 368993.72 + 292741.95 Total: 661735.67
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1721.35
(9621.87 - 11343.22)
DII: NET BUY: +2080.01
(10461.84 - 8381.83)
- January 11, 2024 07:10
BLS International Services : Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director
Realisations Have Increased In Q3: BLS International Svcs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPGdoS9Og5g
Cupid: Aditya Halwasiya, MD
Cupid Limited: Fund Raise On The Anvil?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-v03k_RfcU
DLF: Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director
DLF Privana South Sold Out Within 72 Hours; Ashok Tyagi In Conversation With Nikunj Dalmia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFKDgXHh5fc
Delta Corp: Anil Malani, CFO
Slump In Revenue As Customers Had To Pay 28% GST Upfront On Chips: Delta Corp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gD4zjli1kco
*Nuvama Wealth M: Prateek Parekh, *
Expect Moderation In Returns In 2024 Versus What Was Seen In 2023: Nuvama Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9dYEM9QFBM
SBI: SK Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor
K-shape Recovery Post-Pandemic Seems Best Flawed And Incomplete: SK Ghosh, SBI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2tNd_8sfww
Yatra.com: Dhruv Shringi, CEO
Lakshadweep Has Seen As 30x Increase In Searches Over The Last 4 Days: Yatra Online
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qURcS4m5QyY
Bajaj Auto: Dinesh Thapar, CFO
Buyback Decision Reflects Co’s Strong Business Performance: Bajaj Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSW8RXQkcNE
Brigade Ent: Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, Executive Director
Will Complete New Projects In Chennai Over Next 3-4 Years: Brigade Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvP_-WFaQm4
Chambal Fert: Abhay Baijal, MD
If Red Sea Issue Flares Up Till March, This Will Be A Long-Term Impact: Chambal Fertilsers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAmzZYikeUw
- January 11, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 11.01.2024
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Tentative) (Sector- Technology)
- January 11, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 11.01.2024
19.00 U.S. CPI y/y (Expected: 3.2% versus Previous: 3.1%)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 211K versus Previous: 202K)
- January 11, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets rise amid upbeat US stock trends
On Thursday, Asian stocks experienced an upswing, mirroring the positive momentum seen in US stocks ahead of the impending release of inflation data on Thursday. Japanese equities, particularly blue-chip stocks, opened higher on Thursday, riding on the surge in US tech shares and reaching their highest levels in over three decades. This increase in stock values can be attributed in part to the depreciation of the yen, which hit its lowest against the dollar in a month on Wednesday.
In early trade, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index surged by 1.40%, or 483.27 points, reaching 34,924.99, while the broader Topix index rose by 1.47%, or 36.05 points, to 2,480.53. South Korea’s KOSPI also experienced a gain of 0.28%, or 7.15 points, reaching 2,549.13. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed by 0.35%, or 56.89 points, to 16,154.17, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 saw an increase of 35.80 points, or 0.48%, reaching 7,504.30.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 170.57 points, or 0.45%, to 37,695.73. The S&P 500 recorded a gain of 26.95 points, or 0.57%, closing at 4,783.45, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 111.94 points, or 0.75%, reaching 14,969.65.
