July 11, 2023 10:29

The Nifty 50 July Futures (19,518) is up 0.56 per cent today. The contract has risen well above its 19,450-19,475 resistance zone. This region will now act as a good intraday support. The outlook is bullish to see a rise to 19,570-19,600 during the day.

Traders can go long on dips at 19,485 and 19,465. Keep the stop-loss at 19,420. Trail the stop-loss up to 19,505 as soon as the contract moves up to 19,530.