- July 11, 2023 10:29
Nifty Prediction: Bullish; Go long on dips
The Nifty 50 July Futures (19,518) is up 0.56 per cent today. The contract has risen well above its 19,450-19,475 resistance zone. This region will now act as a good intraday support. The outlook is bullish to see a rise to 19,570-19,600 during the day.
Traders can go long on dips at 19,485 and 19,465. Keep the stop-loss at 19,420. Trail the stop-loss up to 19,505 as soon as the contract moves up to 19,530.
- July 11, 2023 10:25
Suzlon has bags 47.6MW wind power project from KP Group
Wind energy major Suzlon Energy has bagged a new order for an undisclosed sum to develop a 47.6 MW wind power project for the KP Group. The project is located at Vagra in Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is expected to be commissioned in 2024.The power generated from this project will service the C&I segment for captive use.
- July 11, 2023 10:21
ICICI Bank allots 55,436 shares under ESOP scheme
ICICI Bank has allotted 55,436 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each on July 11, 2023, under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000. The stock is up by 0.23% on NSE trading at ₹950.60.
- July 11, 2023 10:17
Reliance Ind gains over 0.5%
The stock price of Reliance Industries has gained over 0.5% to trade at Rs 2,750 in early trade on Tuesday.
- July 11, 2023 10:10
Buzzing stocks: Vedanta slips after Foxconn pulls out of semiconductor JV
Vedanta fell over 2%, a day after Taiwan’s Foxconn said it withdrew from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with the metals-to-oil conglomerate.
- July 11, 2023 10:08
IIFL Finance gains 0.47% on NSE
The stock of IIFL Finance rises 0.47% on NSE, trading at ₹542.60.
- July 11, 2023 10:07
Prabhudas Lilladher’s outlook for luggage sector
- Slowdown in Q1 could be a momentary blip as it was led by a slowdown in weddings
- In Q1 FY24, there were only 23 ‘auspicious’ wedding days (the lowest since FY19), leading to lower luggage spends
- Q4 FY24 has 30 auspicious wedding days (the highest since FY19).
- July 11, 2023 10:05
Tata group stocks: JLR’s EV transition to be driven by three platforms, says Motilal Oswal Financial Services
JLR’s FY23 annual report highlights that its strategy for transitioning to a modern luxury vision, centered around electric vehicles, is driven by three platforms. Refocus 2.0 ‘value creation system’ will simplify its operating framework and governance, with greater focus on systematic value creation and business excellence.
It is strengthening and upskilling its human capital for skills of the future and preparing for the targeted transition. Additionally, it has entered into strategic partnerships for bringing new technologies to support the transformation and growth of its business.
Lastly, it has maintained its sustainability goal of carbon net zero by 2039 by driving transition to all electric future.
- July 11, 2023 09:59
Stock in focus: Cyient DLM
Nippon India Mutual Fund’s Power & Infra Fund has bought 5 lakh shares of Cyient DLM.
- July 11, 2023 09:55
Emkay Global’s views on automobile stocks
“We expect our coverage companies (excluding TTMT) to report 17% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY24E, led by healthy growth across segments, barring muted growth in battery companies,” Emkay Global said in a note.
The domestic 2W industry’s volumes improved by neary 10% YoY, primarily on account of continued and healthy demand from the urban/premium segment. While 2W exports remained weak on a YoY basis, sequential improvement was recorded for larger volume players.
“For Q1, we expect overall revenue growth of 24%, 19% and 16% amid volume growth of 10%, 5% and 21% for BJAUT, TVSL and EIM-RE, respectively. We expect 6% revenue growth for HMCL, amid a volume decline of 3%. Continued price hikes would lend support to ASPs on a sequential basis; for BJAUT, we expect a 7% QoQ drop in ASPs, given a lower share of 3Ws during the quarter,” it added.
- July 11, 2023 09:50
Rupee rises 21 paise to 82.38 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee gained 21 paise to 82.38 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday supported by a bullish trend in domestic markets and steady foreign fund inflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.42, then touched a high of 82.38 against the American currency, registering a rise of 21 paise over its last close.
- July 11, 2023 09:49
Eimco Elecon approves divestment of associate company
Eimco Elecon (India) Limited’s board has approved the proposal for divestment of its entire equity/investment of 5,10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each (47.62% of share capital) of Eimco Elecon Electricals Limited, an associate company, to Aakaaish Investments Private Limited, a promoter group company.
- July 11, 2023 09:46
Satin Creditcare Network board approves Rs 5,000 crore fund raising plan
Satin Creditcare Network’s board has approved a proposal for raising Rs 5,000 crore by way of issuance of Non-Convertible on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within a period of 1 year from the date of shareholders’ approval.
- July 11, 2023 09:43
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech board to meet on July 13
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech to hold its board meeting on 13 July 2023 to consider and evaluate the proposals for fund raising for the company’s proposed Agro Processing project at MIDC Mahad, Raigad District of Maharashtra and Data Centre project at MIDC Dombivii in Thane district.
- July 11, 2023 09:40
Top gainers and top losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:36 am on July 11: Britannia (2.17%); Apollo Hospitals (1.99%); HDFC Life (1.95%); Bajaj Finserv (1.70%); Bajaj Finance (1.63%)
Major losers include: UPL; Hero Motocorp; Wipro; Tata Steel; JSW Steel
- July 11, 2023 09:40
JBM Auto transfers 15% equity shares to promoter
JBM Auto has transferred/sold 15% equity shares of JBM Electric Vehicles Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary) to Nishant Arya, individual promoter of the Company. Due to such transfer, shareholding of the company in JBM Electric Vehicles Private Limited reduced to 85%. With this transaction, JBM Electric Vehicles Private Limited has become the subsidiary of the company.
- July 11, 2023 09:36
SBI planning to participate in NSDL IPO
Stata Bank of India is planning to participate in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL) by way of offer for sale of up to 2% equity stake held by the bank in NSDL (being up to 40 lakh equity shares).
- July 11, 2023 09:34
HDFC F&O alerts
HDFC Limited will no longer be available due to merger with HDFC Bank from 13th July. On 12th July all existing HDFC Ltd open contracts with expiry of near, next and far months contracts will automatically expire and physical settlement will be applicable.
- July 11, 2023 09:31
Cyient DLM gains 6.39% after bumper listing
Cyient DLM gains 6.39% to trade at Rs 447.65. The company’s shares listed yesterday at a premium of 51 pc against the IPO offer price of Rs 265.
- July 11, 2023 09:30
India will become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2075: Goldman Sachs
According to Goldman Sachs, India will overtake the US to become the world’s second-biggest economy by 2075.
- July 11, 2023 09:28
Retail flows into MFs pick up: Amfi data
Latest AMFI data showed that retail flows into MFs is picking up. Not only did inflows into equity MFs double in June to over Rs 8637 cr, over Rs 5472 cr of this was inflows into smallcap funds.
- July 11, 2023 09:26
Senco Gold IPO alert
Senco Gold to set basis for IPO share allotment today.
- July 11, 2023 09:24
CCL Products touch 52-week high
Coffee producer CCL Products has touched 52-week high of Rs 733.15 as markets opened. It touch the mark for the fifth time in the last one week. The stock is trading at Rs 726, up by 0.44 pc over yesterday’s close of Rs 722.80.
- July 11, 2023 09:23
Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning following the proposed production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the decision of the US government to buy crude oil for its strategic petroleum reserves.
At 9.21 am on Tuesday, September Brent oil futures were at $78.10, up by 0.53 per cent; and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.42, up by 0.59 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6055 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹6024, up by 0.51 per cent; and August futures were trading at ₹6075 as against the previous close of ₹6048, up by 0.45 per cent.
- July 11, 2023 09:23
ICRA to hold AGM on August 03
32nd AGM of ICRA Limited to be held on August 3, 2023.
- July 11, 2023 09:22
HCKK Ventures enters software development development space
HCKK Ventures Limited, a BSE-listed entity, known for its specialised consultancy services across logistics, telecommunications, and education, has announced a strategic entry into the IT software development and marketing domains to augment its market presence and diversify its offerings.
- July 11, 2023 09:19
Sensex, Nifty gain 0.4%; HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj twins top gainers
Equity benchamarks BSE Sensex gained 0.4% or 253 pts to 65,597 pts, while NSE Nifty gained 0.39% or 79 pts to 19,430 pts in early trade. HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj twins are the gainers among NIFTY50 stocks.
- July 11, 2023 09:09
Tata Communications to acquire remaining 41.9% stake in Oasis
Tata Communications has entered into a share purchase agreement through its Singapore-based subsidiary Tata Communications International Pte Limited (TCIPL) to acquire the remaining 41.9 per cent equity in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), a leading embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider. The transaction allows Tata Communications to accelerate and augment Tata Communications MOVETM platform roadmap for global markets.
- July 11, 2023 09:07
Link Pharma Chem receives notice from Gujarat Pollution Control Board
Link Pharma Chem Limited has received notice from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Gandhinagar effecting closure of operations of its plant situated at Nandesari, Dist. Vadodara. The Board has laid certain conditions and has asked the company to fulfil them.
- July 11, 2023 09:07
APL Apollo Tubes gets Rs 500-crore worth of incentives from Chhattisgarh govt
APL Apollo Building Products Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of APL Apollo Tubes Limited, has been granted Incentives of ₹500 crore by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), Government of Chhattisgarh. Accordingly, the company will get Relaxation of Stamp duty; 75% Net SGST for 15 years; Electricity duty exemption for 15 years; and Transport subsidy towards exports for 15 years.
- July 11, 2023 09:05
Bright Brothers’ unit in the US begins production
Bright Brothers Ltd had earlier announced setting up a manufacturing unit by its wholly owned subsidiary, Bright Brothers LLC at Lena in Wisconsin, USA. The commercial production of the unit began on July 10.
- July 11, 2023 09:03
Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 750 crore
Online sports platform Nazara Technologies on Monday said its board has approved raising of ₹750 crore through equity shares. The board, in a meeting held on Monday, also authorised the increase in share capital from ₹30 crore to ₹50 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
- July 11, 2023 09:03
IFB Agro Industries declines by 0.69%
The stock of IFB Agro Industries declines by 0.69% on NSE, trading at ₹565.30. The company on Monday said its alcohol business is facing challenges with a sharp increase in liquor prices due to a 30% excise rise by the West Bengal government. The company’s new fish feed manufacturing facility in Odisha will be operational from March 2024.
- July 11, 2023 09:01
Tata AIA Life Insurance launches first dedicated small-cap fund
Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA) has launched its first dedicated Small-Cap fund, Tata AIA Small Cap Discovery Fund. The new fund will offer policyholders the opportunity to generate capital appreciation in the long term by investing in small-cap market capitalisation stocks. The New Fund Offering (NFO) window will remain open from July 10 to July 24, 2023, at ₹10 per unit, applicable only during the NFO period.
- July 11, 2023 09:00
Creditors of Jet Airways urge Supreme Court to wind up the airline
Creditors of Jet Airways have urged the Supreme Court to wind up the grounded airline, claiming that the approved resolution plan is unworkable. The Committee of Creditors (CoC), represented by additional solicitor general N Venkatraman, informed the apex court that the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which was granted ownership of the airline, has failed to inject any funds into the company. Furthermore, the DGCA has declined to renew Jet Airways’ Air Operator’s Certificate, which expired in May.
- July 11, 2023 08:59
Sanghvi Movers gets Rs 60 crore order
Sanghvi Movers said it will execute 41 per cent of the ₹150-crore contract that it had received from eminent independent power producers in the renewable energy sector this fiscal. The contracts for providing crane rental services along with allied services comprising of WTG surface logistics, inter-carting, installation & pre-commissioning of WTGs, development of wind farm and storage yard are of 18 months starting from April. The balance will be completed in FY25
- July 11, 2023 08:58
Cupid receives order worth ₹17.93 crore from Liber Manufacturing Group
Cupid Limited has received a purchase order for a supply of male and female condoms worth ₹17.93 crore from Liber Manufacturing Group Limited.
- July 11, 2023 08:57
Larsen & Toubro to bid for $5.26-billion Indian Navy’s project
Larsen & Toubro on Monday said that it signed an agreement with Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to bid for a submarine tender floated by the Indian Navy, valued at more than €4.8 billion ($5.26 billion).
Navantia and L&T first signed an MoU in April to bid for the Indian Navy’s Project 75 (India) which requires domestic firms to tie up with foreign companies to produce six conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP).
- July 11, 2023 08:55
SBI Cards and Payment gets new CEO
SBI Cards and Payment on Monday said its parent State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Abhijit Chakravorty as Managing Director and CEO. He will replace Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who will cease to be MD from August 11. Chakravorty’s appointment would be effective from August 12 for two years, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.
- July 11, 2023 08:54
Car Trade to acquire Sobek Auto for Rs 537 crore
Car Trade has entered into a share purchase agreement with Sobek Auto for acquisition of 100% stake for Rs 537 crore.
- July 11, 2023 08:53
Life insurance growth perks up; positive for stocks
Growth trends improved for private insurers’ as individual NBP/APE posted growth of 11.7%/12.2% YoY versus 5.9/5.1% seen until FY24TD (May-23). For Q1 FY24, total life insurance individual APE has grown at 2.5% YoY, while private insurers grew 8.0%; LIC reported a decline of 6.2% YoY. In Q1 FY24, on aggregate, private insurers gained 328bp in individual APE market share from LIC to end the quarter at 64.7%
- July 11, 2023 08:51
Dividend Dates
For the below given stocks, ex-dividend date is 12 July 2023 (tomorrow) and the last date for cum-dividend is today.
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 542.55
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 78.12
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 481.2
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 674.55
NDR Auto Components Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 919.5
Wheels India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.97
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 797.2
- July 11, 2023 08:46
Stocks under F&O ban on Tuesday
- BHEL
- Delta Corp
- Granuels
- India Cements
- India Bulls Housing Finance
- Zee Ent
- July 11, 2023 08:43
Board meetings today
PCBL, Elecon Engineering Company, Excel Realty N Infra, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Plastiblends India, Eiko Lifesciences, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will be in focus ahead of the announcements of their quarterly results.
- July 11, 2023 08:41
Stocks that will see action today
L&T, Tata Communications, Sanghvi Movers, Jet Airways, IFB Agro, APL Apollo, Nazara Technologies, Car Trade, Bright Brothers, Link Pharma, Tata Communications, Infoedge and SBI Cards are some of the stocks that are likely to be in action today.
- July 11, 2023 08:37
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open on a flat note with positive bias on Tuesday. GIFT Nifty at 19488 indicates another indecisive for the market. Analysts expects consolidation to continue, even as the focus will be on corporate results.
TCS and HCL Technologies will announce their Q1 numbers on Wednesday.
- July 11, 2023 08:34
Stock to buy today: IIFL Finance
The short-term outlook is bullish forIIFL Finance. The stock has begun the week strongly by surging over 6 per cent on Monday. This has taken the share price well above the key trend resistance level of ₹526. We can now expect this level of ₹526 to act as good support and limit the downside.
- July 11, 2023 08:33
Day Trading Guide for July 11, 2023
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
