Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 11 July 2024.
- July 11, 2024 12:18
Stock Market Today: Global markets rally to record high levels as investors expect positive US inflation data
Asian stocks rallied to record peaks on Thursday while sterling edged to a four-month high on strong growth figures, as traders counted down to US data that is expected to show inflation easing and pave the way for rate cuts as soon as September.
- July 11, 2024 11:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Capitalmind CEO Deepak Shenoy’s expectations from the upcoming budget
“The Finance Ministry will be flush with resources, given robust tax collections and a larger-than-expected dividend from the RBI. Our expectations for industry are that more job-creating opportunities will be provided through larger PLI in battery manufacturing, toys and high-end machinery. Sectors like semiconductors, renewable energy, nuclear power and low-cost housing should receive more government support. We believe the past focus on infrastructure will continue with road, rail, port and airport expansions, and expect a specific focus on tourism, travel and hospitality. In defence, more indigenisation is likely with a greater focus on import substitution. At a personal level, we expect an increase in domestic spending power with a higher upper limit on the new tax-regime tax slabs, with no changes to capital gains tax.”
- July 11, 2024 11:29
Stock Market Today: Indegene announces collaboration with Microsoft
Indegene Ltd has announced collaboration with Microsoft to empower global life sciences companies to scale up the adoption of purpose-built, enterprise-grade generative AI (GenAI) services.
Indegene stock rises 2.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹584.
- July 11, 2024 11:14
Bank Nifty Prediction Today: Bearish. Go short now and on a rise
Bank Nifty index is under pressure. The index has been coming down over the last one week. Indeed, there has been an increased selling pressure since Wednesday. The index is currently trading at 51,915, down 0.53 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 11:1. This clearly indicates that the sentiment is highly negative.
- July 11, 2024 11:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Patel Engineering substantially completes Tunnel T-15 and part T-14
Patel Engineering Limited (NSE – PATELENG & BSE – 531120), has successfully achieved substantial completion of its Tunnel T-15 and part Tunnel T – 14 project on July 4, 2024, representing a major milestone in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. This accomplishment showcases the company’s engineering expertise and dedication to improving regional connectivity.
Awarded by IRCON International Limited, Patel Engineering Limited along with its joint venture partner was entrusted with constructing Tunnel T-15 and part Tunnel T – 14 which involved building a main tunnel and an escape tunnel, each 14.3 km long, and the foundation and sub-structure for Bridge No. 61 spanning 99 meters with two piers and two abutments on the Katra-Banihal Section of the USBRL Project. The total value of the project was ~ Rs. 2,300 crores.
- July 11, 2024 10:44
Nifty Prediction Today: Wait for the support to break and go short
Nifty 50 is trading lower. The index witnessed a sharp fall on Wednesday, and it is continuing to remain under pressure. Nifty is currently trading at 24,264, down 0.25 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 32:18. This is negative. It indicates that more fall could be on the cards.
- July 11, 2024 10:31
Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty trade lower
BSE Sensex fell 217.97 pts or 0.27% to 79,706.80 and NSE Nifty slipped 64.30 pts or 0.26% to 24,260.15.
- July 11, 2024 10:13
Market Update: Sensex gains 93 pts; Nifty above 24,300
BSE Sensex gained 93.09 pts or 0.12% to 80,017.86 and NSE Nifty rose 23.20 pts or 0.1% to 24,347.65.
- July 11, 2024 10:04
Stock Market news today: CDSL updates
CDSL dividend on 16th July
CDSL Bonus 1:1 before 1st September 2024
- July 11, 2024 10:03
Stock Market Today: BofA Global Research’s Union Budget preview
· We see FY25 fiscal deficit target retained at budgeted 5.1% of GDP on July 23rd. High chance of eventual overachievement
· Expect higher than budgeted non tax revenues to provide for tax cuts, higher subsidies, more financial assistance to states
· See downside risk to full year borrowing program. Higher green bond issuance expected
- July 11, 2024 10:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Piramal Capital signs its maiden USD syndicated Social Loan of $100 million
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd (herein referred to as Piramal Finance), a leading diversified financial services company and wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), has signed its maiden USD syndicated Social Loan of $100 million, under the ECB guidelines of the RBI. The proceeds will be dedicated to funding and supporting impactful social projects, driving meaningful change in communities. The loan has a maturity of three years and is benchmarked to a three-month SOFR (secured overnight financing rate).
Standard Chartered Bank is the Social Loan Coordinator for this transaction and the sole mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter and Bookrunner.
- July 11, 2024 10:01
Commodities Today: Mehta Equities’ Rahul Kalantri on gold, silver and crude oil prices today
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd:
BULLION
Gold and silver prices were mixed ahead of the U.S. inflation data. In his two-day testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee and the House, the U.S. Fed Chairman indicated that the Federal Reserve will loosen monetary policy once they are confident that inflation is moving towards the target rate of 2.0%. The U.S. economy is aiming for a soft landing, where inflation targets are met without a significant increase in unemployment. Following his comments, the dollar index experienced some profit-taking, which supported gold and silver prices. The market anticipates rate cuts from the U.S. Fed starting in September, and today’s CPI inflation data could provide more clarity on the timing of these cuts. Gold has support at $2355-2340 and resistance at $2389-2405. Silver has support at $30.65-30.48 and resistance at $31.10-31.25. In INR, gold has support at Rs 72,470-72,310, with resistance at Rs 72,920-73,190. Silver has support at Rs 92,440-91,880 and resistance at Rs 93,540-93,920.
CRUDE OIL
Crude oil prices exhibited significant volatility, rebounding from their lows after three consecutive days of decline. The recovery in crude oil prices was driven by a decrease in U.S. oil stocks, improved demand prospects, and hopes for rate cuts. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil inventories in the U.S. decreased by 3.4 million barrels, compared to the expected decline of 1.3 million barrels. The OPEC+ group reaffirmed its global oil demand forecast for the second half of 2024 and 2025, anticipating a surge in demand due to increased air travel and a recovery in global economic growth. Additionally, crude oil prices found support amid hopes for rate cuts following softer-than-expected comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman during his two-day testimony. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $81.30-$80.90 and resistance at $82.55-$83.10. In INR, crude oil has support at ₹6,810-₹6,735 and resistance at ₹6,940-₹7,020.
- July 11, 2024 10:00
Stock market live news updates: Bank of India’s net profit jumps 57%; declares dividend
Bank of India doled out a dividend of Rs. 935.44 crore for the financial year 2023-24 to the Government of India.
Bank of India had declared dividend of Rs.2.80 per equity share (28%) for the financial year 2023-24.
For the full year 2023-24, Bank of India’s net profit jumped by 57%, which went up from Rs. 4,023 crores in FY23 to Rs. 6,318 crores for FY24.
- July 11, 2024 09:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Top gainers and losers
Top gainers on the NSE at 9.38 am:
Tata Motors (1.41%), HCL Tech (1.30%), BPCL (1.25%), Coal India (1.21%), TCS (1.21%)
Top losers:
Sun Pharma (-0.98%), Power Grid (-0.94%), Nestle India (-0.92%), HDFC Bank (-0.79%), Tata Consumer Products (-0.76%)
- July 11, 2024 09:58
Stock Market live news: MOFSL on Zydus Life
Zydus Life: CMP INR1180
* The drugmaker and its subsidiaries received final approval from the USFDA to market Sacubitril and Valsartan
Tablets. This combination drug treats chronic heart failure in adults, reducing the risk of death and
hospitalization.
* We expect ZYDUSLIF to generate a 12% CAGR in DF revenue, reaching INR67b over FY24–26, driven by
expanding portfolio, increasing reach, scaling-up biosimilar and vaccine portfolio, and enhancing the
productivity of new MRs.
* We expect the US business to clock a 12% sales CAGR to USD1.3b over FY24-26.
* The outlook for the company looks promising given niche launches/increased traction in commercialized
limited competition products, increasing share from chronic therapies in the DF segment, and a gradual
recovery in demand for consumer healthcare products
View: Positive
- July 11, 2024 09:57
Stock Market Today: Motilal Oswal on Siemens
Siemens: CMP INR7847 TP INR8,700, Upside 11% Buy
* Siemens in collaboration with RVNL has secured a substantial contract worth Rs.766 crore from the Bangalore
Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the electrification of Bengaluru Metro’s Phase 2 project.
* SIEM’s 2QFY24 result was ahead of our estimates, aided by a strong margin performance and higher other income leading to a sharp beat on PAT.
* It continues to benefit from a strong demand environment, especially in transmission, data center, EV, railways, semiconductor, electronics and hydrogen.
* We expect a CAGR of 20%/29%/30% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY23-26.
View: Buy
- July 11, 2024 09:56
Stock Market Live Today: L&T stock rises after incorporating company in Uzbekistan
Larsen & Toubro International FZE, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has incorporated a company in Uzbekistan – Larsen & Toubro CIS Foreign Enterprise Limited Liability Company, as a wholly owned subsidiary on July 10, 2024.
L&T stock trades at ₹3,657.35 on the NSE, up 0.20%.
- July 11, 2024 09:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Director of Progressive Shares, Aditya Gaggar’s recommendations
Recommendations by Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares:
Mid and Smallcaps led correction dragged the Index lower to settle trade on 10th July at 24,324. At a record level, the Bearish Engulfing candle on the daily chart indicates a potential reversal of the trend but to confirm a reversal, a convincing move below 24,200 is a must till then uptrend will remain intact. On the other hand, a level of 24,460 will be considered an immediate hurdle. At present, BankNifty is around a make-or-break level point of 52,100. In case of a reversal, it is likely to soar to 52,600; on the other hand, a sustainable move below 52,100 will drag the Index towards 51,900. In yesterday’s trade, buying traction was seen in the Insurance stocks, we believe the momentum will continue going forward as well. We continue to remain bullish on the FMCG and Pharma sectors. Quarterly earnings of Q1FY25 can add to stock-specific volatility in the markets.
- July 11, 2024 09:53
Stock Market Live Updates: KPIL stock rises 2.07% after securing new orders
Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹2,995 crore.
Stock rose 2.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,373.40.
- July 11, 2024 09:52
Silver Today: Silver prices rises as investors await US inflation data
Silver Up $30.94
Silver prices rose for the third day in a row, as investors waited for U.S. inflation data later in the day to gain more insight into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. Fed Governor Lisa Cook remarked that inflation in the United States should continue to fall until the jobless rate rises significantly more. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the US central bank will make interest rate decisions “when and as” they are required. He informed House members that “more good data” would strengthen the case for a rate cut. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are currently pricing in a 46% chance that the Fed will drop rates by two notches by the conclusion of the December meeting, and a 73% chance that the first cut will occur in September.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Final CPI m/m from Euro Zone and Core CPI m/m, CPI m/m, CPI y/y, Unemployment Claims from US Zone.
- July 11, 2024 09:51
Gold Today: Gold gains as investors await US CPI data
Gold up at $2377
Gold gained near $2,375 for the third straight session, as investors awaited US CPI data due later today to gauge the Federal Reserve’s timing and extent of interest rate reduction. The annual CPI inflation rate is forecast to fall from 3.3% to 3.1% in June, while the core CPI is expected to continue at 3.4%. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell emphasises that the Fed will cut interest rates based on preparedness, following his emphasis last Tuesday on the need for further evidence to increase confidence in the inflation forecast. Currently, markets are pricing in a 73% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates in September, with another cut projected in December. According to the World Gold Council, global gold ETFs received inflows for the second consecutive month in June, driven by gains in Europe- and Asia-listed funds.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Final CPI m/m from Euro Zone and Core CPI m/m, CPI m/m, CPI y/y, Unemployment Claims from US Zone.
- July 11, 2024 09:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Company updates
Zydus Life: Company receives final approval from USFDA for sacubitril and valsartan tablets. US sales of Approx 5.5B.
Oriental Rail: Company secured orders worth 193.4m rupees from rail coach factory
Sula Vineyards: Company Q1 net revenue up 9.7% (YoY), company will begin bottling at unit in Maharashtra.
Satin Credicare: Company gets €15 million debt funding from Austria’s OeEB
Ahasolar Technologies: Company gets work order for electric vehicles charging infrastructure, company gets work order worth 4.5m rupees
MOS Utility: Company unit MOS Logconnect Pvt ltd, partners with India post to revolutionize postal services nationwide.
GE Power: Company to sell its hydro business undertaking to GE Power Electronics.
KCP Sugar: Net Profit at Rs 54.1 cr vs Rs. 30.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 88.6 cr vs Rs 95.8 cr (YoY)
IRB Infrastructure: Company’s gross toll collection at Rs 517 crore in June, up 35% year-on-year
Yes Bank: Moody’s affirms Bank’s Ba3 ratings, changes outlook to positive from stable.
Oriana Power: Company gets new order worth Rs 155 crore for 40 MWp solar plant in Rajasthan
Bajaj Healthcare: Company approves raising up to Rs 137 crore via preferential issue of shares.
Shalby: Company gets Mumbai Charity Commissioner’s nod for executing 30-year lease for Asha Parekh Hospital in SantaCruz, Mumbai.
Zee Media: Company appoints Karan Abhishek Singh as CEO of the company w.e.f. July 10, 2024
Yes Bank: Bank’s $5 billion stake draws interest from Middle East and Japan buyers.
Glenmark Pharma: Company to sell 7.84% Glenmark Life stake via OFS.
Bartronics India: Kinex India to sell 4.43% stake in company via OFS.
SBI: Bank raised rs. 10,000 crores at a coupon rate of 7.36% through its sixth infrastructure bond issuance.
IRCTC: DMRC, and CRIS collaborate to promote the ‘One India – One Ticket’ initiative, enhancing the travel experience for Main Line Railway and Metro passengers in the Delhi NCR area
JTL Industries: Net Profit at Rs 30.7 cr vs Rs. 25.4 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs 515 cr vs Rs 500 cr (YoY)
Asian Paints: Company confirms price hike across portfolio by 1%, to be effective July 22.
Dhruv Consultancy: company wins order worth 5.7cr rupees.
Tata Elxsi: Net Profit at Rs 184 cr vs Rs. 189 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs 926 cr vs Rs 850 cr (YoY).
Rallis India: Company files writ petition in Bombay HC against tax demand worth Rs 408 crore by IncomeTax department.
L&T: Company’s step-down wholly-owned subsidiary incorporates arm L&T CIS in Uzbekistan.
Power Grid: Company to increase current borrowing limit from to Rs 15,000 crore in FY25.
Kesoram Industries: Net loss at Rs 62 cr vs loss of Rs. 32.4 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs 879 cr vs Rs 999 cr (YoY).
- July 11, 2024 09:49
Stock Market Today: Macquarie downgrades GAIL
Macquarie Downgrade GAIL, PLNG and MAHGL to U/P (from N) and upgrade Indian Oil to Neutral (from U/P) and HPCL to O/P (from N).
- July 11, 2024 09:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Nomura upgrades Ambuja to Buy
Nomura Upgrade Ambuja to Buy (from Reduce) on strong capacity expansion and raise our target multiple to 19x (from 14x) ; raise TP to INR780 (from INR500)
- July 11, 2024 09:48
Stock market news: Securities in ban today
Securities in Ban For Trade Date 11-JUL-2024:
1. ABFRL
2. BALRAMCHIN
3. BANDHANBNK
4. CHAMBLFERT
5. GNFC
6. IEX
7. INDIACEM
8. INDUSTOWER
9. PEL
10. RBLBANK
- July 11, 2024 09:46
Stock Market Live Updates: FII, DII data and Block Trades
10-July: Prov Cash: Rs crs
FII’s: +584 (17464 - 16880)
DII’s: +1082 (15152 - 14070)
FIIs YTD cumulative Flows as on today (INR Cr.): + 16,022.14 (Primary + Secondary)
Todays’ Cash Vol: INR 1591Bn vs INR 1456Bn on previous trading day (+10%)
Large Blocks Trades in the Market today:
26.71mn Rail Vikas Nigam (1575 cr), 3.73mn Mankind Pharma (778 cr), 61.13mn IRB Infrastructure Developers (415 cr), 1.64mn Infosys (273 cr), 14.73mn FSN E-Commerce Ventures (257 cr), 618k Tata Consultancy Services (242 cr), 3.86mn REC (236 cr), 1.21mn HDFC Bank (198 cr), 9.65mn Indian Railway Finance Corp Lt (195 cr), 681k Mahindra & Mahindra (188 cr), 14.04mn HFCL (176 cr), 4.03mn Poonawalla Fincorp (165 cr), 2.34mn Ambuja Cements (156 cr), 1.21mn Tata Motors (124 cr), 497k BSE (116 cr), 1.16mn Max Healthcare Institute (108 cr), 534k Macrotech Developers (84 cr), 210k Multi Commodity Exchange of In (80 cr), 501k Torrent Power (77 cr)
52 Weeks High/Low Prices Prices Hit Today for NSE 500
# High Price
ARBP \u00091344.20
BHE \u0009340.5
BRIT \u00095800.00
DABUR \u0009637.25
DBCL \u0009389.00
DRRD \u00096604.45
GEPIL \u0009620
GNP \u00091385.00
GRASIM \u00092812.25
GRV \u0009177.00
HMN \u0009806.05
HSCH \u0009443.15
ICICIBC \u00091252.75
ICICIGI \u00091884.9
IGL \u0009540.45
IPRU \u0009673.70
LPC \u00091837
MGFL \u0009216
MRKS \u0009196.30
MSIL \u000913300.00
OAXE \u0009143.45
PCJL \u000967.90
PFIZ \u00095050.00
POWF \u0009567.65
RECL \u0009637.2
SHOP \u0009920.00
SOIL \u000912666
SUNTV \u0009807.85
TIINDIA \u00094681.7
WLCO \u0009661.8
# Low Price
JPA \u00097.34
- July 11, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: Nirmal Bang Retail Research says Kesoram Industries’ result declining
Kesoram Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 211 | M Cap Rs. 6548 Cr | 52 W H/L 218/62
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 878.9 Cr (-18.1% QoQ, -12% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1073.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 998.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 70.2 Cr (-8% QoQ, -32.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 76.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 104.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8% vs QoQ 7.1%, YoY 10.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -62 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -194.8 Cr, YoY Rs. -32.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -2
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 27.2x TTM EBITDA
- July 11, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Nirmal Bang Retail Research says Tata Elxsi’s results inline with expectation
Tata Elxsi Ltd. | CMP Rs. 7119 | M Cap Rs. 44335 Cr | 52 W H/L 9200/6407
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
CC Revenue growth Came at 2.4% VS QoQ -0.60% YoY 1.20%
Result inline with Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 926.5 Cr (2.3% QoQ, 9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 926.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 905.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 850.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 252.3 Cr (-3.4% QoQ, 0.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 262.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 261.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 251.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 27.2% vs expectation of 28.3%, QoQ 28.8%, YoY 29.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 184.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 199.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 196.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 188.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 29.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 51x FY25E EPS
- July 11, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Brokerages on companies today
Jefferies on RIL
Buy, TP Rs 3580
Jio’s public listing looks possible in CY2025
Jio could list at $112bn val, 7-15% upside to RIL
Inst investors prefer a spin off to avoid holdco discount
IPO route — Better control but holdco disc.; needs large Retail mobilization
Nomura on Ambuja Cements
Upgrade to Buy, TP Raised to Rs 780
Another round of inorganic expansion possible
Lower heat consumption & higher share of green power to result in cost savings
JPM on Tata Elxsi
UW, TP Rs 5800
1Q in-line on rev & beat on adj margins led by delayed wage hikes
CC QQ growth of 2.4% driven by bounce back in Transportation, while Media & Comm continued to remain soft & Healthcare declined
Cut earnings by 2-4% over FY25-27E
UBS on Havells
Buy, TP Rs 2040
Announced capacity expansion for cables with an investment outlay of Rs3.8bn
This could generate an incremental topline of Rs15bn
A step in right direction given strong demand tailwinds & addresses concerns on capital allocation
Bernstein on SONA BLW
O-P, TP Rs 780
Sona has been increasing its gearing to EVs, with BEV revenues now at 30% of sales and likely to reach 45% by FY26, as per management
MOSL on Hindalco
Buy, TP Rs 800
Capacity expansion to drive next leg of growth; Novelis to witness further margin gains
For FY25, management expects to incur capex of Rs60b in India for
1)mines expansion
2)alumina refinery
3)FRP-II & smelter expansion
4) aluminum power work
Macquarie on Asian Paints
O-P, TP Rs 3800
Marginal price hike in economy-end effective from July 22
Demand trends saw slight improvement in 1Q
Initial dealer feedback on Grasim entry has been mixed with most indicating a clearer picture will emerge in a few mths
- July 11, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Bajaj Consumer Care buyback closes today
Bajaj Consumer Care Limited-Buyback Closes Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 290/-
Current Market Price: 274.10/-
Market Cap: Rs 3,928 crores
Buyback Size: ₹ 166.49 Crs (Representing 19.25 % and 20.00 % of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 57,41,000 shares (Representing 4.02 % of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 8,61,150 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 6 Equity Share for every 93 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 7 Equity Shares for every 93 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 02 July 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 05 July 2024
Close Date - 11 July 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date - 16 July 2024
Settlement Date - 18 July 2024
- July 11, 2024 09:40
Stock Market Live Today: SME IPO Listing Today -Ambey Laboratories Limite
- July 11, 2024 09:39
Stock Market live Updates: Stock Split Dates
Stock Split Dates
Ex - Stock Split 12 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 473.7
Wpil Ltd.
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4804.85
- July 11, 2024 09:39
Market News: Bond Issue Dates
Bonus Issue Dates
Ex Bonus 12 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
Bonus issue 14:48
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 348.4
Filtra Consultants And Engineers Ltd
Bonus issue 1:3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 130
- July 11, 2024 09:37
Stock Market Today: Dividend Dates
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 12 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
20 Microns Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 220.05
Anant Raj Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.73
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 504.85
Atul Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6803
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 629.95
Axis Bank Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1292.1
Bimetal Bearings Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.12.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 673.55
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8379
Birlasoft Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 691.85
D-Link (India) Ltd
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Dividend Per Share Rs.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 636.9
Indus Finance Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 26
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 171.95
Irm Energy Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 455.85
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 326.1
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 580.45
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 400.05
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co.Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1370.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.65
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 607
Mahindra Logistics Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 525.85\u0009
\u0009
Neuland Laboratories Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.14\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 7922.2\u0009
\u0009
Nilkamal Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.20\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1929.15\u0009
\u0009
Onward Technologies Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 416.75\u0009
\u0009
Petronet Lng Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 332.5\u0009
\u0009
Polychem Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.30\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2925\u0009
\u0009
Piramal Pharma Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.11\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 152.4\u0009
\u0009
Ptl Enterprises Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.75\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 46.67\u0009
\u0009
Safari Industries (India) Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2123.1\u0009
\u0009
Sat Industries Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 89.04\u0009
\u0009
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1597.5\u0009
\u0009
Themis Medicare Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 232.4\u0009
\u0009
Transcorp International Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 36.1\u0009
\u0009
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 44.94\u0009
\u0009
United Spirits Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1281.25\u0009
\u0009
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 50.26\u0009
\u0009
Vms Industries Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 40.74\u0009
\u0009
Wendt (India) Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.20\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 16331.95
- July 11, 2024 09:34
Stock Market Live: Raymond Demerger
Record & Ex-date Today, July 11, is the record date of the demerger of the lifestyle business. Raymond to Trade Ex-Raymond Lifestyles.
- July 11, 2024 09:33
Stock Market Live News Today: Earnings in July
#Earnings in July
Q1 Update
Delta Corp: 9th July
GM Breweries: 9th July
RSSOFTWARE: 9th July
ANANDRATHI: 11th July
GNA Axle: 11th July
TCS: 11th July
HCL Tech: 12th July
ANGELONE: 15th July
HDFCAMC: 15th July
HDFCLIFE: 15th July
BAJAJ-AUTO: 16th July
CRISIL: 16th July
ASIANPAINT: 17th July
Elecon Engg: 17th July
LTIM:17th July
CIE:: 18th July
Infosys: 18th July
Persistent: 18th July
Polycab: 18th July
Aether Ind: 19th July
Atul: 19th July
Blue Dart: 19th July
ICICI GI: 19th July
JSW Steel: 19th July
Mahindra EPC: 19th July
NAM India: 19th July
Ultratech: 19th July
Wipro: 19th July
HDFC Bank: 20th July
JK Cement: 20th July
Poonawalla: 20th July
Coforge: 22nd July
MAHSCOOTER 22nd July
RBL Bank: 22nd July
BAJFINANCE: 23rd July
ICICI Pru: 23rd July
Zensar: 23rd July
BAJAJHLDNG: 24th July
BIKAJI: 24th July
KPITTECH:24th July
TRIDENT:24th July
CYIENT:25th July
MPHASIS:25th July
NESTLEIND:25th July
TECHM:25th July
UBL:25th July
UTIAMC:25th July
Dr Reddy: 27th July
ICICI Bank: 27th July
- July 11, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Today: Key events and interviews
Recent Interview...
As of 18:28 PM Wednesday 10 July 2024
Ashiana Housing: Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director
Looking To Expand Senior Living, Elite Luxury Homes & Kids Centric Living: Ashiana Housing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOuvs_WZCFg
BLS International Services : Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director
BLS International: Demand Trends, Contract Renewal Plans | Shikhar Aggarwal Explains
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmR3Vy4lXXk
Keystone Realto: Boman Rustom Irani, CMD
Market Demand Continues To Be Strong And The YoY Decline In Volume Is Cyclical: Keystone Realtors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icMflOfZV0s
Lloyds Metals and Energy: Rajesh Gupta, MD
Expect To Have A Steel Capacity Of 4 mt By 2029: Lloyds Metals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVHs581ecKE
Mahanagar Gas: Ashu Singhal, MD
We Hiked CNG Prices As Indian Gas Allocation Has Come Down Substantially To 68% In Last 1 Year: MGL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=213rLghi56Q
Mahanagar Gas: Ashu Singhal, MD
Conversion Of CNG Bikes Into Volumes For CGD Companies Will Take Some Time: MGL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=375qkyZc_vo
PG Electroplast: Vikas Gupta, ED MD
PG Electroplast: Eyeing Opportunity With New PLI Scheme, How Will It Aid The Growth Of Biz Ahead?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKim0KnXVxk
Sayaji Hotels: Raoof Dhanani, Managing Director
Sayaji Hotel: Spiritual Tourism To Boost Growth Path, What’s The Expansion Plan Of Co In FY25?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-oXT3q-rmY
Shalby : Shanay Shah, President
Expect Sanar Acquisition To Be EPS Accretive Next Year: Shalby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkAt6VVcvCU
Aurionpro Sol: Ashish Rai, Vice Chairman
Aurionpro News: Tapping The Chances In Data Centers, What’s Company Plan For Expanding Biz Further?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFqjuduLlzw
- July 11, 2024 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: IRB Infra updates
IRB INFRA; Toll Revenue of IRB Infra & IRB Infrastructure Trust for the month of June 2024 rises 35% Y-o-Y
Robust Y-o-Y growth of 32% in Toll Revenue of both entities in Q1FY25
June 2024 toll revenue is Rs. 517 Crs against Rs.383 Crs in June 2023
Q1FY25 toll revenue is Rs. 1,556 Crs as against Rs.1,183 Crs in Q1FY24
- July 11, 2024 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: SBI raises ₹10,000 crore today through its sixth infrastructure bond issuance
SBI raised Rs. 10,000 crores today at a coupon rate of 7.36% through its sixth infrastructure bond issuance. The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs. 18,145 crores and was oversubscribed by around 3.6 times against the base issue size of Rs. 5,000 crores.
The total number of bids received was 120 indicating wider participation with heterogeneity of bids. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, corporates etc.
The proceeds of bonds will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segment.
- July 11, 2024 09:27
Stock Market Live Today: AHA Solar receives work order for EVs
AHA SOLAR Co. received a Work Order for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Charging Infrastructure Planning and Development of an Online platform for Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) from Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The whole Consultancy Service is priced at around 45 lacs.
- July 11, 2024 09:26
Stock Market Live Today: Campus Activewear Q1 updates
CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR Q1: DIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 9.45% FROM 7.8 %
FIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 5.94% FROM 5.23%
- July 11, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Ultratech Cement Q1 updates
ULTRATECH CEMENT Q1: FIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 18.65% FROM 18.26%
DIIs STAKE REDUCED TO 13.93% FROM 14.24%
GOVT OF SINGAPORE INCREASED STAKE TO 1.33% FROM 1.17%
LIC INCREASED STAKE TO 1.62% FROM 1.49%
- July 11, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live News: Entertainment Network Q1 updates
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK Q1: DIIs STAKE REDUCED TO 4.06% FROM 4.07%
FIIs STAKE REDUCED TO 5.96% FROM 6.14%
- July 11, 2024 09:24
Stock Market Today: CORDS CABLES IND Q1: PROMOTORS STAKE INCREASED TO 51.92% FROM 51.86%
- July 11, 2024 09:20
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open 0.2% higher
BSE Sensex rose 185.32 pts or 0.23% to 80,110.09 and NSE Nifty gained 47.35 pts or 0.19% to 24,371.80.
- July 11, 2024 09:17
Stock Market Live Today: Jash Engineering says total consolidated order book position is ₹860 cr as on July 1
- July 11, 2024 09:15
Stock Market Live News: GE Power receives order from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
GE Power received Order from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals to Supply of Main Turbine Spares at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited
Order value of Rs 76.67 M
- July 11, 2024 09:15
Stock Market Live Today: Alembic Phar, SAH Polymers Q1 updates
ALEMBIC PHARMA Q1: DIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 15.47% FROM 15.38 %
FIIs STAKE REDUCED TO 4.32% FROM 4.46%
SAH POLYMERS Q1: FIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 3.63% FROM 3.15 %
MERU INVESTMENT INCREASED STAKE TO 3.63% FROM 3.15%
- July 11, 2024 09:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Heidelberg Cement Q1 updates
HEIDELBERG CEMENT Q1: DIIs STAKE REDUCED TO 10.81% FROM 11.04%
FIIs STAKE REDUCED TO 4.42% FROM 4.48%
- July 11, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live Today: Varun Beverages Q1 changes
VARUN BEVERAGES Q1: DIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 4.55% FROM 4.15%
FIIs STAKE REDUCED TO 25.32% FROM 25.78%
GOVT PENSION FUND REDUCED STAKE TO 2.36% FROM 2.5%
GOVT OF SINGAPORE REDUCED STAKE TO 1.16% FROM 1.26%
- July 11, 2024 09:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Earning Calendar
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 11.07.2024
GTPL, NELCO, TCS
TCS
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 12.07.2024
HCLTECH, IREDA, ORIENTHOT
- July 11, 2024 09:10
Stock Market Today: Closing Market Numbers
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 79924.77 (-426.87)
Nifty 50: 24324.45 (-108.75)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 56921.15 (-156.40)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 18789.75 (-167.00)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.32 / 3.97
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
23.15 / 4.19
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 42.62 / 5.11
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 30.03 / 4.48
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: 583.96 crs / 7834.06 Crs
DII Activity: 1082.40 crs / 4980.36 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 14.43
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $84.58
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2378.71 = INR 72784
Silver: INR 93323
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.53
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 105.08
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.02% (Old)
7.10% GOI 2034: 6.98% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.29%
- July 11, 2024 09:09
Stocks that will see action today: July 11, 2024
State Bank of India has raised ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.36 per cent through its sixth infrastructure bond issuance. The issue attracted an enthusiastic response from investors with bids in excess of ₹18,145 crore and was oversubscribed by around 3.6 times against the base issue size of ₹5,000 crore.
UltraTech Cement on Wednesday announced the acquisition of an additional 25 per cent stake in UAE-based RAKWCT, taking its total holding to 54.39 per cent. Following this, UAE-based RAK Cement Co for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC (RAKWCT) has “become a subsidiary” of UCMEIL, its step-down firm, according to a regulatory filing from UltraTech Cement. The acquisition was made by UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Ltd (UCMEIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indian cement maker in the UAE.
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets, 24 mg/26 mg, 49 mg/51 mg, and 97 mg/103 mg (USRLD: Entresto tablets). Sacubitril and valsartan combination is used to treat chronic heart failure in adults to help reduce the risk of death and hospitalization. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).
The board of Indowind Energy has approved a proposal to raise ₹49 crore through the rights issue. The companyh will issue 2,14,66,956 shares at ₹22.50 a share for ₹49 crore. The record date for the issue July 16 the company said. The entitlement ratio is 1:5.
Sona BLW Precision said that issued corporate guarantee worth $2.8 million in favour of Citibank (China) on behalf of its Chinese Arm Comstar Automotive (Hangzhou). Corporate guarantee issued to secure its proposed working capital and term loan facilities in China.
The board of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has approved a proposal to offload the remaining 7.84 per cent stake (96.09 lakh shares) in Glenmark Life Sciences via an offer for sale, for about ₹778 crore. The shares will be sold by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Mario Saldanha at a floor price of ₹810 per share, it added.
IdeaForge Technology has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a shareholders’ agreement with GalaxEye Space Solutions Private Limited for acquiring Series A Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares of GalaxEye Space Solutions Private Limited at a total consideration of about ₹8.29 crore. GalaxEye Space is an IIT Madras incubated space tech startup currently based out of Bangalore. The team size is 50+ with background from globally prestigious institutes such as ISRO and IITs along with seasoned industry experts and leaders.
The board of PowerGrid Corporation has approved to borrow funds up to ₹16,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26 through various sources including Domestic Bonds (Secured/unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free under private placement); and enhance the current borrowing limits from existing ₹12,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore during the financial year 2024-25.
Oriana Power has announced the receipt of a new order for a 40 MWp captive solar power plant located in Rajasthan. The order size is ₹155 crore.
- July 11, 2024 09:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Positive global cues to help market open steady
Domestic markets are expected to remain volatile during the election season, said analysts. TCS will be the first major company to unveil quarterly results on Thursday. Gift Nifty at 24,400 signals a marginal gain for Nifty futures at open. On Wednesday, Nifty futures closed at 24,355. Besides, the focus has now shifted to the upcoming Budget, scheduled on July 23.
