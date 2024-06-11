Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for June 11, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- June 11, 2024 08:43
Commodities Market Updates: Silver dips to $29.16
Silver dropped below $29.50 as strong economic data in the United States backed a hawkish outlook for the Federal Reserve. Non-farm payrolls rose much more than expected by markets in May, reigniting evidence of a strong labor market and pressuring US Treasuries. In the meantime, the US imposed 50% tariffs on Chinese imports of solar cells, among the biggest industries for silver in an industrial end, to pressure output in panels throughout key factories in Asia with corporate bases in China. Still, strong demand in the domestic Chinese markets prevented a further drop, underscored by the connection of the world’s largest solar farm in northwestern Xinjiang.
- June 11, 2024 08:42
Commodities Market updates: Gold down at $2,303
Gold inched lower as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement later in the week, after a stronger-than-expected payrolls report on Friday. A New York Fed survey showed that the U.S. public’s outlook on the future path of inflation was mixed in May. Updated economic projections from Fed officials this week are expected to show fewer interest rate cuts than policymakers anticipated three months ago. China, the biggest official sector buyer of gold, is expected to resume its bullion shopping spree once prices ease from the record highs hit in May, as the fundamental case for the metal remains.
- June 11, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Price Band revised from 10% to 5%: Heritage Foods.
Ex/record Dividend: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Jindal Saw
Ex/record AGM: Jana Small Finance Bank, Jindal Saw.
Moved out short-term Framework: GRP, Heritage Foods.
- June 11, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
Kalyan Jewellers: Promoter Thrikkur Seetharama Iyer Anantharaman (Revised) sold 25,000 shares.
- June 11, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility: Wardwizard Solutions India sold 25 lakh shares (0.95%) at Rs 62.71 apiece.
Cigniti Technologies: Old Bridge Capital Management sold 1.97 lakh shares (0.72%) at Rs 1350.01 apiece, while Rajasthan Global Securities bought 1.85 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 1349.23 apiece.
Mphasis: BCP Topco
Ix sold 285 lakh shares (15.11%) at Rs 2363.37 apiece, Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund bought 15.71 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 2363 apiece, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund A/C - Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme bought 31.73 lakh shares (1.68%) at Rs 2363 apiece, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 22.25 lakh shares (1.18%) at Rs 2363 apiece, and Societe Generale bought 10.61 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 2363 apiece.
Poonawala Fincorp: Abhay Sureshkumar Bhutada sold 76 lakh shares (0.98%) at Rs 437 apiece.
- June 11, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: IPO Offerings - Le Travenues Technology
Le Travenues Technology: The public issue was subscribed to 1.95 times on day 1. The bids were led institutional investors (0.12 times), non-institutional investors (2.78 times), and retail investors (6.21 times).
- June 11, 2024 08:37
Stocks to watch out for today: June 11
Raymond: Raymond Realty, an arm of the company, received a second redevelopment project in the Bandra (East) area of Mumbai. The project is estimated to generate over Rs 2,000 crore in revenue.
* PTC Industries:* The company announced its partnership with leading entities under the DTIS scheme in the Indian defence and aerospace sectors to advance the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
* Rail Vikas Nigam:* The Siemens-RVNL consortium has received a letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 33 KV distribution and 750 V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification.
* Repco Home Finance:* CFO K. Lakshmi has resigned due to personal reasons.
* Bank of Baroda:* The company has kept MCLR unchanged across tenures, effective June 12.
* NLC India:* The company raised foreign currency loans up to $600 million and it will make an investment of Rs 994.5 crore in unit NLC India Renewables. To seek external assistance from the Multilateral Development Bank via DEA for renewable power projects.
* Jubilant Foodworks:* Domino’s Pizza crossed the 2,000-store mark in India.
* Vodafone Idea:* The company will consider fund-raising in its board meeting on June 13.
* H. G. Infra Engineering:* The company incorporated a step-down subsidiary company, namely H.
G. Jaipur Solar Project, to carry out business in the field of solar power.
InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Enterprises, owned by the Rahul Bhatia family, is set to sell a 2% stake in the budget airline Indigo, according to Bloomberg. The deal will involve offloading 7.7 million shares at a minimum price of ₹4,266 each, representing a 7% discount from Monday’s closing price.
- June 11, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Fed meeting update: Expectations from Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst, APAC - VT Markets
Last Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 272,000 for the month, considerably higher than the Wall Street consensus of 190,000 and well above April’s comparatively muted gain of 165,000.
In addition, average hourly earnings rose 4.1% over the past 12 months, more than expected.
Beyond signaling a still-vibrant labor market, the data at the very least adds to the narrative that the Fed doesn’t have to rush to lower interest rates. As such, futures traders cut bets on rate cuts which meant a stronger US Dollar for now.
Pricing in FED funds futures pointed to almost no chance of a reduction at either the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on Wednesday or on July 30-31. From there, pricing indicates about a 50-50 chance of a September move, and only about a 43% probability that the Fed will follow up with a second cut before the end of the year
- June 11, 2024 08:06
Stock Recommendations: Nuvama Institutional Equities maintains neutral stance on cement sector, reiterates ‘BUY’ on JK Cement
Nuvama Institutional Equities on the cement sector: May-24 began on a positive note with announcements of price hikes across regions, but a rollback through the month erased most of the gains. The rollback was mainly a result of poor demand on account of the general elections (which impacted availability of labour) and the heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the country. With cement players undertaking cost efficiency measures and fuel prices benign (lag effect), there is likely to be relief on the cost front going ahead, which might soften the adverse impact of muted realisations.We believe the chances of any substantial price hikes till H1FY25 remain bleak, and reiterate our neutral stance on the sector. JK Cement (‘BUY’) remains our top pick.
- June 11, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live Today: Bank of India acquires 6.1% stake in CCIL IFSC
The Bank of India has acquired a 6.125 per cent stake in the recently incorporated Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. (IFSC) listed in the GIFT SEZ in Gujarat.
At a celebration to commemorate the opening of the bank’s IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City on Monday, Bank of India Executive Director (International Operations) Subrat Kumar made the announcement.
“The acquisition of a 6.125 per cent stake in CCIL IFSC for ₹6.125 crore showcases our strategic commitment towards the growth of GIFT City IFSC and its emergence as a global financial services provider,” Kumar stated in an official release here.
- June 11, 2024 07:48
IPO Watch: SEBI wants auditors to certify utilisation of funds raised pre-IPO
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked for auditor-certified disclosures about utilisation of pre-IPO proceeds towards objects of the issue. If this is not done, the proceeds will have to be attributed or adjusted towards the portion reserved for general corporate purposes (GCP), SEBI’s recent advisory said.
Since companies cannot spend more than 25 per cent of IPO proceeds under GCP, the above rule could take away the flexibility for companies to manage their pre-IPO proceeds, said experts.
- June 11, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: June 11, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Vodafone Idea, IRB Infra, IndiGo, BOI, Mphasis, RVNL, Cosmic CRF, Prime Securities, Alufluoride, Siemens, Pearl Academy, KIOCL, PowerGrid, NLC India, PTC Industries
- June 11, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Telangana High Court’s landmark decision: GAAR ruling impacts taxpayers
The Telangana High Court recently made a significant ruling on General Anti-avoidance Rule (GAAR), marking a crucial point in tax law. The judgment emphasised the importance of commercial rationale in transactions and clarified the application of GAAR over SAAR. This ruling serves as a reminder that tax planning must align with the law and should not involve colourable devices.
- June 11, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 10 June 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 127364.64 + 9552.39 Total: 136917.03
F&O Volume: 457622.69 + 14505036.93 Total: 14962659.62
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +2572.38
(13721.97 - 11149.59)
DII: NET BUY: +2764.46
(16933.99 - 14169.53)
- June 11, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 11-June-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* INDIACEM
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- June 11, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Updates: Q4FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 11.06.2024
GODIGIT
- June 11, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Updates: Major US stocks result calendar 03.06.2024
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Consumer Durables)
Oracle Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
GameStop Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Caseys General Stores ,Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Rubrick, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Woodside Energy Group Limited (TENT) (Sector- Energy
- June 11, 2024 07:15
Stock Market updates: Economic Calendar – 11.06.2024
11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 10.2k versus Previous: 8.9K)
11:30 U.K. Average Earnings Index 3m/y (Expected: 5.7% versus Previous: 5.7%)
- June 11, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Updates: Asian stock markets show mixed performance in early trade
Asian stocks were largely unchanged in early trading, reflecting a subdued session on Wall Street as investors prepared for this week’s Federal Reserve decision and US inflation data.
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.70%, or 274.27 points, to 39,312.43, while the broader Topix index rose 0.65%, or 18.18 points, to 2,800.67. South Korea’s KOSPI increased by 0.46%, or 12.38 points, to 2,713.55. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.20%, or 94.30 points, to 7,765.70.
Earlier, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.05 points, or 0.18%, to 38,868.04. The S&P 500 gained 13.8 points, or 0.26%, to 5,360.79, and the Nasdaq Composite added 59.40 points, or 0.35%, to 17,192.53.
Analysts noted that traders are bracing for volatility ahead of US macroeconomic catalysts, while political uncertainty in Europe also weighed on equities.
In commodities, oil prices rose on Tuesday, continuing the previous day’s rally on hopes of higher seasonal fuel demand and potential U.S. crude purchases for its petroleum reserve, although gains were limited by a stronger dollar. Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.91 per barrel by 0038 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $78.05.
Gold prices rebounded after experiencing the largest drop in 3-1/2 years in the previous session, as investors awaited inflation data and the Fed’s policy statement. Spot gold added 0.72% to $2,309.15 an ounce.
- June 11, 2024 06:57
Today’s Editorial. Modi 3.0 must stick to fiscal discipline, reform path
The new government can hit the ground running, now that it has finished with the business of allocating portfolios to the 72 new ministers. To begin with, there is the Budget around the corner, the contours of which were laid out in the vote on account in February. Besides the Budget, there are a host of issues to be addressed, such as rationalisation of GST and income tax rates, creation of jobs and reforms in farming.
- June 11, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Updates: Modi 3.0 signals continuity; BJP keeps the top5 portfolios; Shivraj Chouhan debuts as Agriculture Minister
Despite a coalition government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday maintained continuity in his Cabinet with all the top berths — Home, Defence, External Affairs, Finance and Surface Transport — going to the same ministers. Among the allies, only the TDP has been awarded key ministries while the JD(U), the JD(S), the Lok Janshakti Party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha, and others had to be satisfied with lesser portfolios.
- June 11, 2024 06:54
Today’s Trading Guide for June 11, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- June 11, 2024 06:52
Today’s Stock Pick: June 11, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Thirumalai Chemicals. The upmove in the stock is gaining momentum. The stock has surged 7 per cent on Monday and has closed on a strong note.
