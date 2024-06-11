June 11, 2024 08:37

Raymond: Raymond Realty, an arm of the company, received a second redevelopment project in the Bandra (East) area of Mumbai. The project is estimated to generate over Rs 2,000 crore in revenue.

* PTC Industries:* The company announced its partnership with leading entities under the DTIS scheme in the Indian defence and aerospace sectors to advance the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

* Rail Vikas Nigam:* The Siemens-RVNL consortium has received a letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 33 KV distribution and 750 V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification.

* Repco Home Finance:* CFO K. Lakshmi has resigned due to personal reasons.

* Bank of Baroda:* The company has kept MCLR unchanged across tenures, effective June 12.

* NLC India:* The company raised foreign currency loans up to $600 million and it will make an investment of Rs 994.5 crore in unit NLC India Renewables. To seek external assistance from the Multilateral Development Bank via DEA for renewable power projects.

* Jubilant Foodworks:* Domino’s Pizza crossed the 2,000-store mark in India.

* Vodafone Idea:* The company will consider fund-raising in its board meeting on June 13.

* H. G. Infra Engineering:* The company incorporated a step-down subsidiary company, namely H.

G. Jaipur Solar Project, to carry out business in the field of solar power.

InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Enterprises, owned by the Rahul Bhatia family, is set to sell a 2% stake in the budget airline Indigo, according to Bloomberg. The deal will involve offloading 7.7 million shares at a minimum price of ₹4,266 each, representing a 7% discount from Monday’s closing price.