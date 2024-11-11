November 11, 2024 08:09

DCX Systems: Company receives Rs 460.30 crores export order from Lockheed Martin Global (Positive)

HAL: Company gets contract for avionics upgrade of dornier-228 transport aircraft (Positive)

Dixon: Company partners with Nokia Solutions & Networks OY to develop and manufacture telecom products. (Positive)

Shadhana Nitro: NCLT Approves Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.’s Resolution Plan for acquisition of Calchem Industries (India) Ltd. (Positive)

Thomas Cook: Opens outlet in Dombivli to tap into the rapidly growing market of Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (Positive)

Vishnu Chemicals: Company has signed a deal to acquire a Chrome Mining Complex in South Africa for Rs 84 Cr (Positive)

Azad Engineering: Company has entered into a non-binding MoU with Baker Hughes Saudi Arabia to discuss potential arrangements for setting up a facility to manufacture and supply precision components in Saudi Arabia (Positive)

G R Infraprojects: Company has emerged as L-1 bidder for contract value of 867.54 Crore. (Positive)

Biocon: USFDA classifies Park Site unit in Bengaluru, India as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI) (Positive)

KIMS: Company signs 15-year management agreement for new hospital. (Positive)

ITI: Emerges lowest bidder for three packages for Bharat Net Phase-3 project worth ₹4,599 crore. (Positive)

DIVIS LAB Q2: Net Profit at Rs 510 crore versus poll Rs 490 crore, Revenues at Rs 2338 crore versus poll Rs 2240 crore (Positive)

PFC: Net profit at Rs 4370 cr vs Rs 3847 cr, Revenue at Rs 13200 cr vs Rs 11787 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Whirlpool of India: Net profit at Rs 52.0 cr vs Rs 36.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 1700 cr vs Rs 1500 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Premier Energies: Net profit at Rs 206 cr vs Rs 52 cr, Revenue at Rs 1527 cr vs Rs 693 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Pix Transmission: Net profit at Rs 40 cr vs Rs 21 cr, Revenue at Rs 159 cr vs Rs 124 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Vimta Labs: Net profit at Rs 17 cr vs Rs 9 cr, Revenue at Rs 84 cr vs Rs 65 cr (YoY) (Positive)

ASM Tech: Net profit at Rs 3.1 cr vs loss Rs 1.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 56.9 cr vs Rs 50.4 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Epigral: Net profit at Rs 81 cr vs Rs 38 cr, Revenue at Rs 626 cr vs Rs 478 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Aries Agro: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 17.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 235 cr vs Rs 201 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Piccadilly Agro: Net profit at Rs 24.4 cr vs Rs 11.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 199 cr vs Rs 122 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Jupiter Wagons: Net profit at Rs 88.6 cr vs Rs 81.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 980 cr vs Rs 880 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Fine Organic: Net profit at Rs 120 cr vs Rs 103 cr, Revenue at Rs 590 cr vs Rs 540 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Dynacons: Net profit at Rs 18 cr vs Rs 12.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 306 cr vs Rs 220 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Metropolis Health: Net profit at Rs 47.0 cr vs Rs 35.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 350 cr vs Rs 309 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Jupiter Life: Net profit at Rs 50.3 cr vs Rs 36.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 273 cr vs Rs 227 cr (YoY) (Positive)

ESAB: Net profit at Rs 43.2 cr vs Rs 38.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 340 cr vs Rs 304 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Robust Hotels: Net profit at Rs 2.3 cr vs Rs 0.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 34.0 cr vs Rs 27.6 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Batliboi: Net profit at Rs 4.0 cr vs Rs 2.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 75 cr vs Rs 70 cr (YoY) (Positive)

DOMS: Net profit at Rs 51.3 cr vs Rs 36.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 458 cr vs Rs 382 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Healthcare Global: Net profit at Rs 18 cr vs Rs 13.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 552 cr vs Rs 486 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Fortis: Net profit at Rs 193 cr vs Rs 184 cr, Revenue at Rs 1988 cr vs Rs 1770 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Anuh Pharma: Net profit at Rs 15.0 cr vs Rs 13.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 166 cr vs Rs 149 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Samhi: Net profit at Rs 12.6 cr vs loss Rs 88.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 265 cr vs Rs 220 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Kovai Medical: Net profit at Rs 51 cr vs Rs 43 cr, Revenue at Rs 344 cr vs Rs 302 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Manaksia: Net profit at Rs 1.7 cr vs Rs 1.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 151 cr vs Rs 100 cr (YoY) (Positive)

GE Vernova: Net profit at Rs 145 cr vs Rs 37 cr, Revenue at Rs 1107 cr vs Rs 697 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Alembic Ltd: Net profit at Rs 77 cr vs Rs 51 cr, Revenue at Rs 118 cr vs Rs 80 cr (YoY) (Positive)

SCI: Net Profit at Rs 291 cr vs Rs 65.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 1450 cr vs Rs 1093 cr (Positive)

Auro Pharma: Net Profit at Rs 817 crore versus poll Rs 930 crore, Revenues at Rs 7766 crore versus poll Rs 7757 crore (Neutral)

LIC: Net profit at Rs 7728.68 cr vs Rs 8030.28 cr, NPR at Rs 120325.7 cr vs Rs 107876.8 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

C E Info Systems: Net profit at Rs 30.3 cr vs Rs 33.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 104 cr vs Rs 91.0 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Ola Electric: Net Loss at Rs 495 cr vs Rs 495 cr, Revenue at Rs 1214 cr vs Rs 873 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Relaxo: Net profit at Rs 36.7 cr vs Rs 44.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 680 cr vs Rs 715 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Atul Auto: Net profit at Rs 4.6 cr vs Rs 7.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 181 cr vs Rs 153 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Dreamfolks Services: Net profit at Rs 17.1 cr vs Rs 18.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 320 cr vs Rs 280 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Steelcast: Net profit at Rs 13.3 cr vs Rs 18.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 76 cr vs Rs 101 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Welspun Corp: Net profit at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 385 cr, Revenue at Rs 3300 cr vs Rs 4060 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

MSTC: Net profit at Rs 41 cr vs Rs 39 cr, Revenue at Rs 72 cr vs Rs 69 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Fortis Health: Net profit at Rs 176 cr vs Rs 174 cr, Revenue at Rs 1988 cr vs Rs 1770 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

VPRPL: Net profit at Rs 23.7 cr vs Rs 21.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 335 cr vs Rs 290 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

SPL: Net profit at Rs 3.96 cr vs Rs 2.58 cr, Revenue at Rs 39.5 cr vs Rs 42.5 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Khadim: Net profit at Rs 2.3 cr vs Rs 1.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 161 cr vs Rs 157 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Data Patterns: Net profit at Rs 30.3 cr vs Rs 33.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 91 cr vs Rs 108 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

IKIO: Net profit at Rs 12.9 cr vs Rs 18.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 125 cr vs Rs 118 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

NGL Fine: Net profit at Rs 9.8 cr vs Rs 10.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 93.5 cr vs Rs 80.0 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Mayur Uniq: Net profit at Rs 39.8 cr vs Rs 32.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 208 cr vs Rs 203 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

PPAP Auto: Net profit at Rs 3.2 cr vs Rs 0.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 145 cr vs Rs 148 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

ZF Commercial: Net profit at Rs 109.1 cr vs Rs 105.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 910 cr vs Rs 991 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Advance Enzymes: Net profit at Rs 38.2 cr vs Rs 42.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 146 cr vs Rs 158 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Motherson Wiring: Net profit at Rs 152 cr vs Rs 156 cr, Revenue at Rs 2323 cr vs Rs 2096 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

GIC Housing: Net profit at Rs 36.5 cr vs Rs 30.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 259 cr vs Rs 262 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Signature Global: Net profit at Rs 4.2 cr vs Rs 5.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 749 cr vs Rs 401 cr (QoQ) (Neutral)

Sahyadri: Net profit at Rs 1.9 cr vs Rs 3.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 103 cr vs Rs 120 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Gokul Refoil: Circuit filter changed to 5 percent from 20 percent. Result to be announced at 14th November. (Neutral)

Info Edge (India): Investment of Rs 200 million rupees in Jeevansathi internet services (Neutral)

CCCL: Company has allotted 19676827 equity shares to promoters (Neutral)

Zomato: Company introduces new feature Food Rescue (Neutral)

JSW Steel: Company terminates coal block development agreement for Banai and Bhalumuda block (Neutral)

Force Motors: Company reported a 0.81% increase in domestic sales of SCVs, LCVs, SUVs, and UVS in October 2024 (Neutral)

Piramal Enterprises: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Kamlakar Nayak, Chief Compliance Officer. (Neutral)

Suzlon: Mr. Ishwar Chand Mangal, the CEO – New Business and one of the SMPs of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company (Negative)

Ashapura Mine: Mr. Pannkaj Chimanlal Ghadiali has tendered his Resignation due to professional commitments abroad (Negative)

Tata Motors: Net profit at Rs 3343 cr vs Rs 3764 cr, Revenue at Rs 1.01 Lakh Cr vs Rs 1.05 Lakh Cr (YoY). (Negative)

Aarti Ind: Net profit at Rs 52 cr vs Rs 137 cr, Revenue at Rs 1628 cr vs Rs 1855 cr (QoQ). (Negative)

Repro India: Net Loss at Rs 4.4 cr vs Profit of Rs 1.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 105 cr vs Rs 117 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Orient Cem: Net profit at Rs 2.3 cr vs Rs 24.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 540 cr vs Rs 720 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Ginni Filaments: Net profit at Rs 0.07 cr vs Rs 8.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 93 cr vs Rs 83 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Goa Carbon: Net loss at Rs 10.1 cr vs profit Rs 28.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 119 cr vs Rs 224 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Andhra Petro: Net loss at Rs 3.6 cr vs profit Rs 8.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 104 cr vs Rs 180 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Purvankara: Net loss at Rs 17 cr vs Rs 11 cr, Revenue at Rs 495 cr vs Rs 368 cr (YoY) (Negative)

GOCL: Net profit at Rs 5.4 cr vs Rs 15.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 127 cr vs Rs 163 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Equitas SFB: Net Profit at ₹13 Cr vs Poll Of ₹157.6 Cr, NII at ₹802 Cr vs Poll Of ₹819.3 Cr (Negative)

Hi-Tech: Net profit at Rs 9.5 cr vs Rs 72.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 241 cr vs Rs 278 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Archean Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 15.6 cr vs Rs 65.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 240 cr vs Rs 290 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Asian Paints: Net Profit at Rs 693.6 crore versus poll Rs 1091 crore (Exceptional loss Rs 180.0 crore). Revenues at Rs 8003 crore versus poll Rs 8538 crore (Negative)

Utkarsh SFB: Slippages at Rs356 cr vs Rs102 cr, up 249% (Negative)