Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 11, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- November 11, 2024 08:11
Stock market today: Researchbytes Analyst App updates
- November 11, 2024 08:09
Stock market live today: Stocks in news
DCX Systems: Company receives Rs 460.30 crores export order from Lockheed Martin Global (Positive)
HAL: Company gets contract for avionics upgrade of dornier-228 transport aircraft (Positive)
Dixon: Company partners with Nokia Solutions & Networks OY to develop and manufacture telecom products. (Positive)
Shadhana Nitro: NCLT Approves Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.’s Resolution Plan for acquisition of Calchem Industries (India) Ltd. (Positive)
Thomas Cook: Opens outlet in Dombivli to tap into the rapidly growing market of Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (Positive)
Vishnu Chemicals: Company has signed a deal to acquire a Chrome Mining Complex in South Africa for Rs 84 Cr (Positive)
Azad Engineering: Company has entered into a non-binding MoU with Baker Hughes Saudi Arabia to discuss potential arrangements for setting up a facility to manufacture and supply precision components in Saudi Arabia (Positive)
G R Infraprojects: Company has emerged as L-1 bidder for contract value of 867.54 Crore. (Positive)
Biocon: USFDA classifies Park Site unit in Bengaluru, India as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI) (Positive)
KIMS: Company signs 15-year management agreement for new hospital. (Positive)
ITI: Emerges lowest bidder for three packages for Bharat Net Phase-3 project worth ₹4,599 crore. (Positive)
DIVIS LAB Q2: Net Profit at Rs 510 crore versus poll Rs 490 crore, Revenues at Rs 2338 crore versus poll Rs 2240 crore (Positive)
PFC: Net profit at Rs 4370 cr vs Rs 3847 cr, Revenue at Rs 13200 cr vs Rs 11787 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Whirlpool of India: Net profit at Rs 52.0 cr vs Rs 36.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 1700 cr vs Rs 1500 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Premier Energies: Net profit at Rs 206 cr vs Rs 52 cr, Revenue at Rs 1527 cr vs Rs 693 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Pix Transmission: Net profit at Rs 40 cr vs Rs 21 cr, Revenue at Rs 159 cr vs Rs 124 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Vimta Labs: Net profit at Rs 17 cr vs Rs 9 cr, Revenue at Rs 84 cr vs Rs 65 cr (YoY) (Positive)
ASM Tech: Net profit at Rs 3.1 cr vs loss Rs 1.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 56.9 cr vs Rs 50.4 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Epigral: Net profit at Rs 81 cr vs Rs 38 cr, Revenue at Rs 626 cr vs Rs 478 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Aries Agro: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 17.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 235 cr vs Rs 201 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Piccadilly Agro: Net profit at Rs 24.4 cr vs Rs 11.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 199 cr vs Rs 122 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Jupiter Wagons: Net profit at Rs 88.6 cr vs Rs 81.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 980 cr vs Rs 880 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Fine Organic: Net profit at Rs 120 cr vs Rs 103 cr, Revenue at Rs 590 cr vs Rs 540 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Dynacons: Net profit at Rs 18 cr vs Rs 12.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 306 cr vs Rs 220 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Metropolis Health: Net profit at Rs 47.0 cr vs Rs 35.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 350 cr vs Rs 309 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Jupiter Life: Net profit at Rs 50.3 cr vs Rs 36.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 273 cr vs Rs 227 cr (YoY) (Positive)
ESAB: Net profit at Rs 43.2 cr vs Rs 38.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 340 cr vs Rs 304 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Robust Hotels: Net profit at Rs 2.3 cr vs Rs 0.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 34.0 cr vs Rs 27.6 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Batliboi: Net profit at Rs 4.0 cr vs Rs 2.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 75 cr vs Rs 70 cr (YoY) (Positive)
DOMS: Net profit at Rs 51.3 cr vs Rs 36.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 458 cr vs Rs 382 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Healthcare Global: Net profit at Rs 18 cr vs Rs 13.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 552 cr vs Rs 486 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Fortis: Net profit at Rs 193 cr vs Rs 184 cr, Revenue at Rs 1988 cr vs Rs 1770 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Anuh Pharma: Net profit at Rs 15.0 cr vs Rs 13.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 166 cr vs Rs 149 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Samhi: Net profit at Rs 12.6 cr vs loss Rs 88.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 265 cr vs Rs 220 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Kovai Medical: Net profit at Rs 51 cr vs Rs 43 cr, Revenue at Rs 344 cr vs Rs 302 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Manaksia: Net profit at Rs 1.7 cr vs Rs 1.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 151 cr vs Rs 100 cr (YoY) (Positive)
GE Vernova: Net profit at Rs 145 cr vs Rs 37 cr, Revenue at Rs 1107 cr vs Rs 697 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Alembic Ltd: Net profit at Rs 77 cr vs Rs 51 cr, Revenue at Rs 118 cr vs Rs 80 cr (YoY) (Positive)
SCI: Net Profit at Rs 291 cr vs Rs 65.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 1450 cr vs Rs 1093 cr (Positive)
Auro Pharma: Net Profit at Rs 817 crore versus poll Rs 930 crore, Revenues at Rs 7766 crore versus poll Rs 7757 crore (Neutral)
LIC: Net profit at Rs 7728.68 cr vs Rs 8030.28 cr, NPR at Rs 120325.7 cr vs Rs 107876.8 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
C E Info Systems: Net profit at Rs 30.3 cr vs Rs 33.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 104 cr vs Rs 91.0 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Ola Electric: Net Loss at Rs 495 cr vs Rs 495 cr, Revenue at Rs 1214 cr vs Rs 873 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Relaxo: Net profit at Rs 36.7 cr vs Rs 44.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 680 cr vs Rs 715 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Atul Auto: Net profit at Rs 4.6 cr vs Rs 7.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 181 cr vs Rs 153 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Dreamfolks Services: Net profit at Rs 17.1 cr vs Rs 18.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 320 cr vs Rs 280 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Steelcast: Net profit at Rs 13.3 cr vs Rs 18.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 76 cr vs Rs 101 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Welspun Corp: Net profit at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 385 cr, Revenue at Rs 3300 cr vs Rs 4060 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
MSTC: Net profit at Rs 41 cr vs Rs 39 cr, Revenue at Rs 72 cr vs Rs 69 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Fortis Health: Net profit at Rs 176 cr vs Rs 174 cr, Revenue at Rs 1988 cr vs Rs 1770 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
VPRPL: Net profit at Rs 23.7 cr vs Rs 21.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 335 cr vs Rs 290 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
SPL: Net profit at Rs 3.96 cr vs Rs 2.58 cr, Revenue at Rs 39.5 cr vs Rs 42.5 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Khadim: Net profit at Rs 2.3 cr vs Rs 1.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 161 cr vs Rs 157 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Data Patterns: Net profit at Rs 30.3 cr vs Rs 33.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 91 cr vs Rs 108 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
IKIO: Net profit at Rs 12.9 cr vs Rs 18.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 125 cr vs Rs 118 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
NGL Fine: Net profit at Rs 9.8 cr vs Rs 10.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 93.5 cr vs Rs 80.0 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Mayur Uniq: Net profit at Rs 39.8 cr vs Rs 32.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 208 cr vs Rs 203 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
PPAP Auto: Net profit at Rs 3.2 cr vs Rs 0.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 145 cr vs Rs 148 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
ZF Commercial: Net profit at Rs 109.1 cr vs Rs 105.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 910 cr vs Rs 991 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Advance Enzymes: Net profit at Rs 38.2 cr vs Rs 42.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 146 cr vs Rs 158 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Motherson Wiring: Net profit at Rs 152 cr vs Rs 156 cr, Revenue at Rs 2323 cr vs Rs 2096 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
GIC Housing: Net profit at Rs 36.5 cr vs Rs 30.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 259 cr vs Rs 262 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Signature Global: Net profit at Rs 4.2 cr vs Rs 5.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 749 cr vs Rs 401 cr (QoQ) (Neutral)
Sahyadri: Net profit at Rs 1.9 cr vs Rs 3.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 103 cr vs Rs 120 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Gokul Refoil: Circuit filter changed to 5 percent from 20 percent. Result to be announced at 14th November. (Neutral)
Info Edge (India): Investment of Rs 200 million rupees in Jeevansathi internet services (Neutral)
CCCL: Company has allotted 19676827 equity shares to promoters (Neutral)
Zomato: Company introduces new feature Food Rescue (Neutral)
JSW Steel: Company terminates coal block development agreement for Banai and Bhalumuda block (Neutral)
Force Motors: Company reported a 0.81% increase in domestic sales of SCVs, LCVs, SUVs, and UVS in October 2024 (Neutral)
Piramal Enterprises: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Kamlakar Nayak, Chief Compliance Officer. (Neutral)
Suzlon: Mr. Ishwar Chand Mangal, the CEO – New Business and one of the SMPs of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company (Negative)
Ashapura Mine: Mr. Pannkaj Chimanlal Ghadiali has tendered his Resignation due to professional commitments abroad (Negative)
Tata Motors: Net profit at Rs 3343 cr vs Rs 3764 cr, Revenue at Rs 1.01 Lakh Cr vs Rs 1.05 Lakh Cr (YoY). (Negative)
Aarti Ind: Net profit at Rs 52 cr vs Rs 137 cr, Revenue at Rs 1628 cr vs Rs 1855 cr (QoQ). (Negative)
Repro India: Net Loss at Rs 4.4 cr vs Profit of Rs 1.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 105 cr vs Rs 117 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Orient Cem: Net profit at Rs 2.3 cr vs Rs 24.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 540 cr vs Rs 720 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Ginni Filaments: Net profit at Rs 0.07 cr vs Rs 8.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 93 cr vs Rs 83 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Goa Carbon: Net loss at Rs 10.1 cr vs profit Rs 28.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 119 cr vs Rs 224 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Andhra Petro: Net loss at Rs 3.6 cr vs profit Rs 8.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 104 cr vs Rs 180 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Purvankara: Net loss at Rs 17 cr vs Rs 11 cr, Revenue at Rs 495 cr vs Rs 368 cr (YoY) (Negative)
GOCL: Net profit at Rs 5.4 cr vs Rs 15.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 127 cr vs Rs 163 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Equitas SFB: Net Profit at ₹13 Cr vs Poll Of ₹157.6 Cr, NII at ₹802 Cr vs Poll Of ₹819.3 Cr (Negative)
Hi-Tech: Net profit at Rs 9.5 cr vs Rs 72.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 241 cr vs Rs 278 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Archean Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 15.6 cr vs Rs 65.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 240 cr vs Rs 290 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Asian Paints: Net Profit at Rs 693.6 crore versus poll Rs 1091 crore (Exceptional loss Rs 180.0 crore). Revenues at Rs 8003 crore versus poll Rs 8538 crore (Negative)
Utkarsh SFB: Slippages at Rs356 cr vs Rs102 cr, up 249% (Negative)
- November 11, 2024 07:25
Stock market today: Coming week’s market report from Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
The Nifty and Sensex ended the week with a modest decline, reflecting the volatility driven by a slew of global events. Indian markets underperformed compared to global peers, primarily due to aggressive Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling. FIIs offloaded roughly ₹20,000 crore from Indian equities last week. In sectoral trends, IT stocks rallied post-U.S. election results, lifting the Nifty IT Index by 4%. Conversely, the high-beta Nifty Realty Index fell by 4%.
With major global events and Q2 earnings behind us, the market focus now shifts to key macroeconomic data and the last round of Q2 earnings. India is set to release CPI and IIP data on November 12, with WPI data expected on November 14. Globally, the U.S. inflation report on November 13 will be critical, as it may influence the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy stance. Additionally, investors will monitor developments in China’s economic stimulus package.
The performance of U.S. bond yields and the Dollar Index will be pivotal for emerging markets like India, as both have surged since the U.S. election outcome. Given this backdrop, FII activity will remain a crucial driver for the Indian equity market in the near term.
- November 11, 2024 07:06
Share market today: Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader, Financial Services Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India, on FPI trends
Despite the ongoing outrage of funds since last month, this month saw an unprecedented applications of about 40-50 new FPI registrations which are eyeing to enter the Indian market. All thanks to SEBI’s recent relaxation to NRIs, permitting them to participate upto 100% and announcing measures for ease of entry and operations in India.
Though FPI community had been very cautious about Indian markets in the last couple of months, shifting their allocation to other countries like China; India still stands on better footing as compared to other markets. The major factors attributable are political certainty, long term growth, better yields, substantial capex spending by the government and last but not the least, the central bank’s vigilant approach while announcing rate cuts to put a check on inflation.
The offshore participants are optimistic that the RBI will adopt a balanced approach to ensure the cost of raising funds is under control and is made easily accessible to India Inc in the upcoming quarter’s announcement.
Additionally, the outcome of the recent election results held in the US has created an optimism for the Indian market considering the strategic partnership between the two countries. This will boost the economic and mutual businesses and other foreign trade policies which will make India more lucrative for foreign investments. We may see the upside in FPI’s inflows in equity and debt segment turning in green in the coming few trading cycles.
- November 11, 2024 07:05
Market news: Manish Bhandari, Founder, Vallum Capital Advisors’ Observation, on Trump’s impact
The market reflects distinct asset reactions under Trump’s economic stance. Key takeaways:
1. Interest Rates & Inflation: Trump’s policies, especially in a possible 2.0 phase, lean towards a low-interest-rate environment. This may drive negative real interest rates, impacting U.S. consumers.
2. USD Impact: The USD has historically risen with Trump but faded within months, indicating a correlation with Fed cycles. Lower rates may weaken USD, potentially channeling positive flows to emerging markets.
3. Commodities: Gold and oil have diverged; while oil responds to supply-demand shocks, gold could thrive in an inflationary, low-rate scenario, aligning with past trends under Trump.
4. Equity: US manufacturing shows strength from reindustrialization. Indian IT, too, benefits with increased U.S. budgets post-corporate tax cuts.
5. Global Trade: Trade deficits expanded, but dependence on China decreased. China may mirror Mexico’s experience in Trump 1.0, potentially benefiting amidst trade realignments.
Trump’s influence touches on inflation, asset valuation, and sectoral shifts, with implications for global markets and emerging economies.
- November 11, 2024 07:04
Stock market today: Q2 results updates
C.E. INFO SYSTEMS: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 303M RUPEES VS 330M (YOY); 358M (QOQ)
C.E. INFO SYSTEMS: Q2 REVENUE 1.04B RUPEES VS 910M (YOY)
C.E. INFO SYSTEMS: Q2 EBITDA 371M RUPEES VS 404M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 35.79% VS 44.41% (YOY)
LIC: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 76.2B RUPEES VS 79.25B (YOY); 104.6B (QOQ)
LIC: Q2 REVENUE 1.2T RUPEES VS 1.07T (YOY)
LIC: GROSS NPA 1.69% VS 1.69% (QOQ)
TATA MOTORS: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 33.4B RUPEES VS 37.6B (YOY); 55.7B (QOQ)
TATA MOTORS: Q2 REVENUE 1.01T RUPEES VS 1.05T (YOY)
TATA MOTORS: Q2 EBITDA 116B RUPEES VS 144B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 11.4% VS 13.70% (YOY) (AS PER CO STATEMENT)
- November 11, 2024 07:03
Share market today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 11-November-2024
* ABFRL
* GRANULES
* MANAPPURAM
- November 11, 2024 07:03
Market news updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 11.11.2024
Monday .com Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Aramark (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Grab Holdings Limited (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Media)
- November 11, 2024 07:02
Stock market news updates: Economic calendar – 11.11.2024
U.S. Bank Holiday, Market to remain open for trading
No major Economic Data
- November 11, 2024 07:02
Share market news updates: Quarterly results updates
CESC
* Revenue expected at Rs 4748 crore versus Rs 4352 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1020 crore versus Rs 646 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.48% versus 14.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 348 crore
JYOTHYLAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 791 crore versus Rs 732 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 135 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.21% versus 18.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 104 crore
MOTHERSON
* Revenue expected at Rs 28185 crore versus Rs 23473 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2716 crore versus Rs 2138 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.64% versus 9.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 918 crore versus Rs 451 crore
NATCOPHARM
* Revenue expected at Rs 1312 crore versus Rs 1031 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 681 crore versus Rs 458 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 51.91% versus 44.41%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 558 crore versus Rs 369 crore
NYKAA
* Revenue expected at Rs 1885 crore versus Rs 1507 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 80 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.15% versus 5.35%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 5 crore
ZYDUSLIFE
* Revenue expected at Rs 5163 crore versus Rs 4368 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1363 crore versus Rs 1146 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.40% versus 26.23%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 906 crore versus Rs 800 crore
- November 11, 2024 06:59
Stock market today: IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank among 10 stocks that LIC bought in Q2
Here is a list of 10 stocks that LIC bought Q2 of FY25, according to PRIME Database report:
1. Bank of Maharashtra
LIC raised its holding in Bank of Maharashtra from less than 1% in the June quarter of FY25 to 4.05% in the September quarter of FY25.
2. Container Corporation of India
LIC raised its holding in Container Corporation of India from 6.07% in Q1 FY25 to 8.42% in Q2 FY25.
3. IndusInd Bank
LIC’s stake in IndusInd Bank grew from 2.24% in Q1 FY25 to 4.36% in Q2 FY25.
4. Dalmia Bharat
LIC raised its holding in Dalmia Bharat from 3.23% in the June quarter of FY25 to 5.09% in the September quarter of FY25.
5. IDFC FIRST Bank
LIC increased its holding in IDFC First Bank from less than 1% in the June quarter of FY25 to 2.68% in the September quarter of FY25.
6. Patanjali Foods
LIC’s holding in Patanjali Foods rose from 2.06% in Q1 FY25 to 3.72% in Q2 FY25.
7. Shyam Metalics & Energy
LIC boosted its stake in Shyam Metalics & Energy from under 1% in Q1 FY25 to 2.49% in Q2 FY25.
8. SRF
LIC increased its holding in SRF from 3.4% in the June quarter of FY25 to 4.72% in the September quarter of FY25.
9. Cyient
LIC raised its holding in Cyient from less than 1% in the June quarter of FY25 to 2.17% in the September quarter of FY25.
10. General Insurance Corporation of India
LIC raised its stake in General Insurance Corporation of India from 8.66% in Q1 FY25 to 9.81% in Q2 FY25.
- November 11, 2024 06:58
Stock market today: Quarterly results updates
ASIAN PAINT Q2:
* Net Profit at Rs 693.6 crore versus poll Rs 1091 crore (Exceptional loss Rs 180.0 crore)
* Revenues at Rs 8003 crore versus poll Rs 8538 crore
* EBITDA at Rs 1239.1 crore versus poll Rs 1561 crore
* EBITDA Margin at 15.4% versus poll 18.3%
(Numbers trailed with estimates)
DIVIS LAB Q2:
* Net Profit at Rs 510 crore versus poll Rs 490 crore
* Revenues at Rs 2338 crore versus poll Rs 2240 crore
* EBITDA at Rs 716 crore versus poll Rs 670 crore
* EBITDA Margin at 30.6% versus poll 30.0%
(Numbers seen marginally better than estimates)
- November 11, 2024 06:57
Stock market today: SEBI option trading updates
NIFTYBANK, MIDCPNIFTY, and FINNIFTY Weekly Expiration will be discontinued from November 20 and now this INDEX will have only MONTHLY expiration.
✅NIFTY Weekly/Monthly Expiration will continue as usual.
👉BANK NIFTY Weekly Expiration LAST DATE/Contract: 13/11/2024
👉MIDCP NIFTY Weekly Expiration LAST DATE/Contract: 18/11/2024
👉FIN NIFTY Weekly Expiration LAST DATE/Contract: 19/11/2024
📣LOT SIZE CHANGE:
🟠NIFTY:
Currently LOT SIZE:25
New LOT SIZE:75
🟡BANKNIFTY:
Current LOT SIZE:15
New LOT SIZE:30
🟤FINNIFTY:
Current LOT SIZE:25
New LOT SIZE:65
🟣MIDCPNIFTY:
Current LOT SIZE:50
New LOT SIZE:120
🟠NIFTYNXT50
Current LOT SIZE:10
New LOT SIZE:25
📢(1)BSE SENSEX:
🔷Current LOT SIZE:10
🔶New LOT SIZE:20
📢(2)BSE BANKEX:
🔷Current LOT SIZE:15
🔶New LOT SIZE:30
📢(3)BSE SENSEX 50:
🔷Current LOT SIZE:25
🔶New LOT SIZE:60
👉MONTHLY : Currently MONTHLY CONTRACTS till JANUARY 2025 will remain as per old LOT SIZE.
👉WEEKLY : After 20 November 2024 all newly generated CONTRACTS will be as per new LOT SIZE. (From 10 JANUARY 2025 WEEKLY CONTRACTS will be as per new LOT SIZE.)
- November 11, 2024 06:56
Share market today: Weekly equity cash and derivative coverage
Weekly snapshot: In the wake of mixed Q2 earnings and selling from foreign institutions, Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red zone during the week.
Indices Performance: Nifty 50 has closed with a loss of 0.78 percent while Nifty Bank performed inline and closed with a loss of 0.22 percent.
Weekly Fund-flow Activities: During the week, FIIs have sold equities worth of Rs 19637.6 cr while DIIs have bought equities of Rs 14391.5 cr in cash segment.
Macro Data: U.S. CPI Inflation, speech of Federal Reserve Chairman, Indian retail Inflation, and Chinese industrial production data are among the major macroeconomic events scheduled for the upcoming week.
Weekly Outlook: During the coming week, market participants are expected to remain focused on institutional activities, global market volatility and quarterly earnings from the major corporates.
- November 11, 2024 06:55
- November 11, 2024 06:54
Market news updates: China’s $1.4 trillion debt relief plan disappoints investors
China unveiled a much-anticipated 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) program to refinance local governments, and investors weren’t impressed. Stock index futures fell and the yuan weakened following the late afternoon announcement, while oil and iron ore prices also declined. The plan to defuse local government debt, long considered a time bomb in the Chinese financial system, came after a week-long meeting of the country’s top legislators. Investors had hoped the high-level gathering would also roll out potent fiscal spending to counter the threat of tariffs under a second Donald Trump presidency. Economists at Standard Chartered and Macquarie project China’s growth would suffer a hit of as much as two percentage points should Trump follow through on his campaign vow to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 60%. Officials can expect continued pressure on them to step up support for the economy in the months ahead. —Richard Frost
What You Need to Know Today
Companies are already moving production away from China on concern Trump will raise levies on imported goods. Shoe retailer Steven Madden aims to reduce goods manufactured in China by 40% within the next year, up from its prior target of a 10% reduction. Church & Dwight has already shifted some output from the country, such as its Waterpik oral-care business. “There are plans in place and actions that we’ve taken to mitigate that impact,” CFO Rick Dierker said last week in response to a question on tariffs. “Just like everybody, we’re well aware of implications there.”
Cartier owner Richemont is the latest European luxury brand to see a hit from China’s downturn. The Swiss group reported a 12% drop in operating profit for the six months through September, with sales in China falling 27%. Chairman Johann Rupert said Chinese demand for pricey goods “will take longer to recover,” and is particularly hitting its watch brands. Richemont joins companies including LVMH and Kering in feeling the pinch from more cautious shoppers in China as a multi-year luxury boom ends.
Cartier owner Richemont posted a drop in sales in China. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg
A plunge in the shares of Reliance Industries is underscoring investor concern that a slump in India’s previously red-hot equities market will deepen. The company controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani has lost almost $50 billion of market capitalization as the most valuable Indian firm struggles with weakening earnings and an economic slowdown. Sentiment toward Indian stocks has turned negative in recent weeks, with the value of equity cash trading touching the lowest level on Wednesday in almost a year.
The Biden administration is racing to complete Chips Act agreements with companies such as Intel and Samsung Electronics, aiming to shore up one of its signature initiatives before Trump enters the White House. While the Commerce Department has allocated more than 90% of the $39 billion in grants under the 2022 Chips and Science Act, a landmark law designed to rebuild the domestic chip industry, the agency has only announced one binding agreement so far. Announcements on a number of companies still in the process are said to be coming soon. - Bloomberg
- November 11, 2024 06:51
Share market today: Fund flow activity: 08 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 100043.17 + 6069.48 Total: 106112.65
F&O Volume: 455902.04 + 36083743.0 Total: 36539645.05
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3404.04
(9336.94 - 12740.98)
DII: NET BUY: +1748.44
(11246.96 - 9498.52)
- November 11, 2024 06:51
Market news today: HAL secures contract for avionics upgrade of IAF’s Dornier-228 aircraft
Contract has been awarded to HAL for Avionics Upgrade of Dornier-228 Transport Aircraft, for enhancing IAF’s operational capability. (Supportive for HAL, however contract value not disclosed)
- November 11, 2024 06:47
Share market today: Q2FY25 earning calendar 12.11.2024
3MINDIA, 63MOONS, ALLCARGO, AMRUTANJAN, ASHOKA, ASTRAMICRO, AVL, BARBEQUE, BASF, BHAGCHEM, BOMDYEING, BOSCHLTD, CANTABIL, CESC, CELLO, CENTUM, CERA, CUPID, DCXINDIA, DIACABS, DHAMPURSUG, EIHOTEL, ELPROINTL, EMSLIMITED, ENTERO, EPACK, EVEREADY, EXCELINDUS, EXXARO, FILATEX, FINCABLES, GICRE, GANECOS, GIPCL, GSFC, GLOBUSSPR, GOKEX, GOKULAGRO, GREAVESCOT, HIKAL, HINDWAREAP, HNDFDS, HPL, HYUNDAI, INFIBEAM, INDOTECH, INGERRAND, IONEXCHANG, JYOTHYLAB, JAIBALAJI, KIRLOSENG, KNRCON, KOLTEPATIL, LUXIND, MANINDS, MANINFRA, MARKSANS, MEDPLUS, MINDACORP, MOTHERSON, NATCOPHARM, NEOGEN,NYKAA, PANAMAPET, PENIND, PNCINFRA, POKARNA, POLYPLEX, RPOWER, RTNINDIA, RISHABH, SULA, SUNTECK, SUNCLAY, SUVENPHAR, TECHNOE, TBOTEK, TIIL, VEEDOL, ZSARACOM ZYDUSLIFE
BOSCHLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 4460 crore versus Rs 4130 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 534 crore versus Rs 491 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.97% versus 11.90%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 506 crore versus Rs 213 crore
- November 11, 2024 06:46
Stock market today: Q2FY25 earning calendar 11.11.2024
AHL, AWFIS, AZAD, BAJAJCON, BALRAMCHIN, BANKINDIA, BANSALWIRE, BEML, BFUTILITIE, BLS, BLUEDART, BORORENEW, BRITANNIA, CAMLINFINE, CAMPUS, DEVYANI, DOLLAR, ECOSMOBLTY, EIHAHOTELS, ELGIEQUIP, EMIL, EPL, GALAXYSURF, GATEWAY, GNFC, GODFRYPHLP, GOODLUCK, GRAPHITE, HARSHA, HINDALCO, HINDCOPPER, JUBLFOOD, MUNJALSHOW, NFL, ONGC, PGEL, PRECWIRE, RAMCOCEM, RAMCOIND, RATEGAIN, SALZERELEC, SHREECEM, SMLISUZU, SNOWMAN, TRITURBINE, TVSSCS, UPL, WAAREE, ZYDUSWELL
BAJAJCON
* Revenue expected at Rs 234 crore versus Rs 234 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 35 crore versus Rs 36 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.96% versus 15.62%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 35 crore versus Rs 37 crore
BALRAMCHIN
* Revenue expected at Rs 1287 crore versus Rs 1539 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 164 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.48% versus 10.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 166 crore
BRITANNIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 4738 crore versus Rs 4432 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 866 crore versus Rs 872 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.28% versus 19.68%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 616 crore versus Rs 587 crore
DEVYANI
* Revenue expected at Rs 1220 crore versus Rs 819 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 201 crore versus Rs 154 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.48% versus 18.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 47 crore
HINDALCO
* Revenue expected at Rs 56307 crore versus Rs 54169 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 7408 crore versus Rs 5612 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.16% versus 10.36%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3525 crore versus Rs 2196 crore
JUBLFOOD
* Revenue expected at Rs 1555 crore versus Rs 1368 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 298 crore versus Rs 277 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.17% versus 20.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 53 crore versus Rs 97 crore
ONGC
* Revenue expected at Rs 172995 crore versus Rs 146873 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 25210 crore versus Rs 28255 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.58% versus 19.24%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 11460 crore versus Rs 13637 crore
RAMCOCEM
* Revenue expected at Rs 2051 crore versus Rs 2329 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 253 crore versus Rs 398 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.34% versus 17.08 %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 101 crore
UPL
* Revenue expected at Rs 10519 crore versus Rs 10170 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1614 crore versus Rs 1325 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.34% versus 13.03%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 47 crore versus Rs -102 crore
- November 11, 2024 06:42
Stock to buy today: Mahindra & Mahindra (₹2,979.25): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Mahindra & Mahindra. The stock has surged over 5 per cent last week and has closed on a strong note. This rise has taken the share price well above a key resistance level of ₹2,900. The price action last week indicates that the stock has got strong buyers in the ₹2,900-₹2,850 region. This zone will continue to act as a good support and limit the downside going forward. Mahindra & Mahindra share price can rise to ₹3,200 in the coming weeks.
