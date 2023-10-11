October 11, 2023 07:43

Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note on Wednesday, as US yields calmed down after a Fed official said there will not be any more rate hikes. Gift Nifty at 19785 against indices a gap up opening of about 50 points for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 19738.

Besides, result season will set the tone as TCS is announcing its quarterly results today. Its board will also announce buyback details. The results are expected to be announced post-market hours.