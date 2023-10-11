Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 11 October 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- October 11, 2023 07:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty set for positive open on calmer US yields, TCS results awaited
Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note on Wednesday, as US yields calmed down after a Fed official said there will not be any more rate hikes. Gift Nifty at 19785 against indices a gap up opening of about 50 points for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 19738.
Besides, result season will set the tone as TCS is announcing its quarterly results today. Its board will also announce buyback details. The results are expected to be announced post-market hours.
- October 11, 2023 07:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Indian IT industry monitors safety amid Israel-Palestine conflict
The Indian IT industry, with a sizable presence in Israel through partnerships and R&D, is monitoring the situation closely and is in constant touch with its employee base to ensure safety amid the ongoing conflict in the region.
The Israel-Palestine conflict has reignited in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 6, resulting in multiple deaths. The heightened clash between both factions has so far, per reports, claimed 1,300 lives.
- October 11, 2023 07:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: India, Italy sign defence cooperation agreement
India and Italy signed an agreement on cooperation to promote engagement in various defence domains — such as security and defence policy, research and development, industrial co-development, co-production and setting up of joint ventures — in the presence of visiting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome on Monday.
- October 11, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian space economy needs $22 billion in investment by 2033
The Indian space economy will need an overall investment of $22 billion in the next 10 years to reach its potential of $44 billion in revenue by 2033, making up 8 per cent of the global share, according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DOS), Department of Science, Government of India.
- October 11, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch - Air travel may get expensive amid rise in ATF prices, geopolitical tensions
Amid increasing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices and geopolitical uncertainties, the aviation industry is witnessing changes that may affect both domestic and international travel. Industry leaders such as IndiGo and Spicejet have responded by introducing fuel surcharges, with the extent of the increase varying based on flight distance.
- October 11, 2023 07:21
Commodities Market Live Updates: Japanese rubber futures rise on supply worries
Japanese rubber futures edged higher for a second session on Tuesday, buoyed by bullish Asian shares and a strong Nikkei, and as supply concerns weighed on traders. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery, was up 1 yen, or 0.4%, at 232 yen ($1.56) per kg at closing. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:20
Commodities Market Live Updates: Malaysian palm oil futures hit 3.5-month low amid rising inventories
Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in 3-1/2 months as inventories in Malaysia jumped to their highest level in 11 months following a drop in exports amid higher production in September. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 41 ringgit, or 1.14%, to close at 3,564 ringgit ($753.97) per metric tonne. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:18
Commodities Market Live Updates: Copper prices slide amid China demand concerns and debt worries
Copper prices retreated on Tuesday as jitters about demand in top consumer China were reinforced by Chinese property giant Country Garden’s warningthat its ability to meet offshore debt obligations faced “significant challenges”. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $8,044.50 a metric ton by 1600 GMT. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries earlier touched a one-week high of $8,146 on Chinese buying after a week-long holiday. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:17
Commodities Market Live Updates: Iron ore futures hit six-week low amid China’s Steel production concerns
Iron ore futures dipped to six-week lows on Tuesday, dragged lower by concerns about looming steel production cuts in China and uncertainty over the country’s struggling property sector. The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 1.7% lower at 819 yuan ($112.40) per metric ton, having hit its weakest since Aug. 30 earlier in the session at 812.50 yuan. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:16
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold prices dip as investors shift to riskier assets
Gold prices eased on Tuesday after rising nearly 2% in the previous session as investors cautiously turned back to riskier assets and looked forward to further cues on the U.S. central bank’s policy stance. Spot gold was down 0.1% at 1,858.64 per ounce as of 1:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT), after rising to a more than one week high earlier in the session. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:14
Commodities Market Live Updates: Coconut, copra prices likely to rule stable this season
Coconut and copra prices are likely to rule stable, according to the TN-IAM Project funded Price Forecasting Scheme of the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.
Farm-gate price of good quality coconut during December will be ₹10-12 per nut. Price of good quality copra will rule around ₹80 per kg. The price may subject to change based on the arrivals from other States and hence, farmers are advised to take selling decision accordingly.
- October 11, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Banks’ margins to remain under pressure in Q2, asset quality to improve
Banks’ net interest margins (NIM) are expected to compress further in Q2 FY24 on the back of sustained pressure on cost of funds, owing to which the pace of deposit mobilisation will remain a key monitorable for every lender, according to analysts.
- October 11, 2023 07:11
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Sunteck Realty (₹450.60): BUY
The share price of Sunteck Realty has been oscillating between ₹421 and ₹457 for more than two weeks now. The stock has been in a good uptrend since the last week of June. Read more
- October 11, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for October 11, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 11, 2023 07:09
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Yatharth Hospital - Target: ₹523
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd (YHTCSL) incorporated in Feb 2008, is a super speciality hospital with 1405 beds across 4 facilities spread across Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, and Jhansi. Noida Extension and Greater Noida are the 8th and 10th largest private hospitals in the Delhi NCR, respectively, in terms of the number of beds in FY23.
- October 11, 2023 07:07
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Gulf Oil (Buy)
We visited Gulf Oil India Ltd’s Chennai facility, which can handle 50/18mn-ltr p.a. of core lubricant/AdBlue volumes (about 35 per cent of GOLI’s core lubes installed capacity), assuming double shifts. GOLI has deployed automatic batch blending technology from ABB, France to optimise lead time in operations. Notably, GOLI is capable of operating the Chennai facility at >100 per cent utilisation levels (three shifts), besides potentially doubling capacity within its existing land parcel. Read more
- October 11, 2023 07:02
Stocks to Watch: Coal India can pay highest-ever dividend of ₹30/share: Nuvama
Coal India can declare its highest-ever dividend per share (DPS) of ₹30 for FY24, said analysts at Nuvama Wealth Management. In a research report, Nuvuma analysts, Ashish Kejriwal and Jyoti Singh, said, “We are raising DPS estimates from ₹20 to ₹30 for FY24 and ₹25 for FY25.” The FY24 DPS will translate into an annualised dividend yield of 21 per cent, the domestic brokerage said, while reiterating its Buy rating on the stock with a higher 12-month price target of ₹389 (earlier ₹361), excluding dividend pay-out of ₹30/25 in FY24/FY25.
- October 11, 2023 07:01
Stock Market Live Updates: MF Watch: Prashant Jain’s HDFC MF schemes retain his Midas touch even after exit
The schemes managed by former HDFC Mutual Fund chief investment officer Prashant Jain continue to remain in the pink of health, a year after the star fund manager’s departure, rewarding investors who have stayed put.
Jain’s funds had made a strong comeback in the post-Covid rally, with his fundamental-driven, value approach and PSU bets paying off after a prolonged period of underperformance between 2015 and 2020. He stopped managing these funds at the end of July last year.
- October 11, 2023 07:00
Commodities Market Live Updates: MCX to launch new trading platform on Oct 16
MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, will go live with the new Commodity Derivatives Platform from October 16.
The new trading platform developed by TCS will replace the current one, in existence since start of the exchange by Financial Technologies (now 63 moons).
The exchange will conduct mock trading on October 15 in order to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the mock trading session, said the exchange.
- October 11, 2023 06:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rise on Wall Street’s lead and stable oil prices
Asian stock markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street’s gains and the continued easing of US bond yields. The Nikkei 225 index surged by 0.56%, adding 179.08 points to reach 31,934.44 in early trading, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.20%, increasing by 4.51 points to 2,316.70. South Korea’s KOSPI index also performed well, registering a substantial gain of 1.93%, which translated to 46.44 points, bringing it to a level of 2,448.98.
The S&P/ASX 200 index in Australia saw a 0.39% gain, trading at 7,067.90, marking its fifth consecutive day of advances. These positive moves in Asian markets followed Wall Street’s performance, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 134.65 points or 0.4% to reach 33,739.3, the S&P 500 gained 22.58 points or 0.52% to close at 4,358.24, and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.61 points or 0.58% to reach 13,562.84 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained relatively stable in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with concerns abating about potential supply disruptions linked to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Brent crude oil prices increased by 12 cents to $87.77 per barrel as of 0009 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 3 cents to $86.00 per barrel. Both Brent and WTI experienced substantial surges of over $3.50 on Monday due to fears that the conflict might escalate beyond Gaza but saw a subsequent decrease during Tuesday’s trading session.
- October 11, 2023 06:46
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude Oil little changed as Middle East supply concerns fade
Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns eased about potential supply disruptions due to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Brent crude rose 12 cents at $87.77 a barrel by 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3 cents to $86.00 a barrel.
Brent and WTI surged more than $3.50 on Monday as the military clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza, but settled lower in Tuesday’s session. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 06:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends higher on dovish Fed comments
Wall Street indexes closed higher on Tuesday, to notch their third straight day of gains, after dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials pushed Treasury yields lower as investors cautiously monitored developments in the Middle East.
Following comments from top Fed officials on Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. central bank does not need to raise interest rates any further, and that he sees no recession ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.65 points, or 0.4%, to 33,739.3, the S&P 500 gained 22.58 points, or 0.52%, to 4,358.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.61 points, or 0.58%, to 13,562.84. - Reuters
