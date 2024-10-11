Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE share prices and Indian stock markets for 11 October 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- October 11, 2024 09:18
Stock market live updates today: Sensex traded marginally lower by 105.09 points or 0.13% to 81,506.32, and Nifty 50 slipped 28.95 points or 0.12% to 24,969.50 as at 9.16 am.
- October 11, 2024 09:18
Stock market live updates today: WHAT HAPPENED OVERNIGHT
-> SPX -0.21%, Nasdaq -0.05%, Russell 2000 -0.64%
-> US core CPI at 0.31% MoM vs 0.2% expected
-> Some hawkish Fedspeak, FOMC voter Bostic said he’s OK with pause in November
-> UST 10y yield lost 1 bps to 4.06%
-> Dollar Index flat at 102.89
-> Brent Oil up 3.4% to $79.15
Up Ahead
-> US Q3 earnings kick off Friday (JPM, Wells Fargo)
-> China fiscal policy press conference on Saturday
-> Middle East headlines are a risk into the weekend
- October 11, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates today: Macro and market update
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a sixth consecutive month to 2.4% in September 2024, the lowest since February 2021, from 2.5% in August. However, figures came above forecasts of 2.3%. Annual core inflation rate unexpectedly edged up to 3.3%, compared to 3.2% in the previous two months. Given yesterday’s report we expect Sep-24 PCE/Core PCE at 2/2.6% YoY. For rate cuts, we expect the Fed to cut by another 50bps cut in CY24, unless Nov-24 unemployment rate comes near 4%. We are keeping a close eye on the US 10y, which inched to 4.1% which can add to pressure again in EM assets in Q4CY24 - we retain our US 10y outlook at 4-4.4% for CY24 as noted in our mid year outlook in July
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage surged to 6.32% as of October 10th, rebounding further from its mid-September 2022 low of 6.08% seen September 26th, according to Freddie Mac. This rise aligns with increasing long-term Treasury yields, as investors adjusted expectations.
The number of individuals filing for unemployment benefits in the U.S. rose by 33,000, reaching a total of 258,000 for the week ending October 5th, surpassing market expectations of 230,000. This marks the highest level in 14 months, largely driven by substantial increases in Michigan and states affected by Hurricane Helene
Coming to India, The government repurchased Rs 24,453 crore worth of bonds through a buyback auction, which was conducted by the Reserve Bank of India. The Centre had offered to repurchase Rs 25,000 crore worth of securities.
The state of Rajasthan will launch new mineral policy to boost revenue and streamline mining. The policy targets increasing the sector’s contribution to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent in FY24 to 5 per cent by FY30 and up to 8 per cent by FY47, while curbing illegal mining and ensuring environmental protection.
In other global news, The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday revised downwards its projection of world merchandise trade growth to 3 per cent in 2025, from its earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent For 2024, the WTO revised upwards its forecast for merchandise trade growth to 2.7 per cent, up from the previous estimate of 2.6 per cent.
European Central Bank policymakers appeared content with the drop in inflation when they met last month but argued for a gradual policy easing given stubborn price pressures, the accounts of their Sept. 12 policy meeting showed.
Asian markets opened on a mixed note as US markets reacted negatively to a hot US CPI report. Surge in US 10y also brings risk to the Asia assets.
Brent 78.97, USD 102.84, US 10y 4.06%, Nifty futures -0.16%
- October 11, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:56 AM Friday 11 October 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
2:00 PM Anand Rathi Wealth
Dial: +91 22 6280 1112
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yn3smk9s
4:00 PM EMERALD
Dial: +91 22 6280 1239
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/37tvb3hc
GTPL Hathway : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311259
TRIL : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311189
KAYNES TECH : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311146
Baazar Style Re : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311137
North Arc Ca : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311104
Manali Petro : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311029
Indostar Cap : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311018
RPG Life : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=310919
Interarch Build : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=310828
Yatra.com : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=310526
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- October 11, 2024 09:16
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
GS on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 820/Sh (Positive)
GS on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on PB Fintech: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1720/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on VBL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 780/Sh (Positive)
GS on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1525/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on GMR Airports: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 106/Sh (Positive)
UBS on 360 One: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1250/Sh (Positive)
Equirus on Mas Fin: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 401/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Indus Tower: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 500/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Cipla: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1870/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Kotak Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, raise target price at Rs 1950/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Bandhan Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 240/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Bandhan Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 240/Sh (Positive)
Goldman Sachs on Bandhan Bank: MD & CEO appointment and CGFMU claim resolution removes near term overhang (Positive)
CLSA on Bandhan Bank: Key overhangs gone, focus will be back on its fundamentals (Positive)
Jefferies Greed & Fear: China’s weight in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan portfolio will increase by 0.5%, with India’s weight reduced by the same amount (Neutral)
JP Morgan on TCS: Maintain Overweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 5100/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on TCS: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 3935/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on TCS: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 3620/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4540/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4150/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on Bandhan Bank: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 180/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Credit Access: Downgrade to Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 950/Sh (Negative)
- October 11, 2024 08:52
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty to open marginally higher; IT stocks in focus after TCS misses quarterly profit forecast
Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Friday, with the focus on IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services kicked off the earnings season for local tech majors on a dour note as it reported a quarterly profit miss.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 25,102, as of 8:24 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open slightly above its close of 24,998.45 on Thursday.
Benchmark index Nifty 50 has witnessed profit-booking over the past two weeks, logging losses in seven of nine sessions. The index has dropped 4.7% from record-high levels scaled on September 27.
- October 11, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 11.10.2024
Hong Kong @ Market Holiday
11.30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.0%)
11.30 U.K. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: -0.8%)
17.30 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.4% versus Previous: 4.8%)
18.00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.2%)
19.15 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 70.9 versus Previous: 70.1)
19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations (Previous: 2.7%)
20.15 U.S. FOMC Member Logan Speaks
Economic Calendar – 13.10.2024
07.30 China CPI y/y (Expected: 0.6% versus Previous: 0.6%)
07.30 China PPI y/y (Expected: -2.5% versus Previous: -1.8%)
Economic Calendar – 14.10.2024
U.S. Bank Holiday (Financial Markets to remain open for Trading)
Japan @ Market Holiday
TENT China Trade Balance (Previous: 91.0B)
- October 11, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Tata Elxsi reported net income for the second quarter that beat the average analyst estimate.
SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Net income 2.29 billion rupees, +15% y/y, estimate 2 billion rupees (Bloomberg Consensus)
Revenue 9.55 billion rupees, +8.3% y/y, estimate 9.47 billion rupees
Total costs 7.21 billion rupees, +11% y/y
- October 11, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 11.10.2024
J P Morgan Chase & Co (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Wells Fargo & Company (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
BlackRock, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Fastenal Company (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Progressive Corporation (The) (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- October 11, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
10 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 93973.46 + 12723.68 Total: 106697.14
F&O Volume: 427653.87 + 1444934.57 Total: 1872588.44
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4926.61
(16514.3 - 21440.91)
DII: NET BUY: +3878.33
(13301.19 - 9422.86)
- October 11, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: LIVESQUAWK INDIA AND REDBOX
ANAND RATHI WEALTH: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 761M RUPEES VS 575M (YOY)
ANAND RATHI WEALTH: Q2 REVENUE RUPEES 2.42B VS 1.83B (YOY)
ANAND RATHI WEALTH: Q2 EBITDA RUPEES 1.04B VS 775M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 42.94 % VS 42.43% (YOY)
ANAND RATHI WEALTH: CO DECLARED DIVIDEND OF 7 RUPEES PER SHARE
ANAND RATHI: CO’S MUTUAL FUND DISTRIBUTION REVENUE INCREASED BY 70% YOY TO RUPEES 195 CRORES || CO’S NET INFLOWS GREW BY 128% YOY TO RUPEES 5,700 CRORES
ANAND RATHI: CO EXEC SAYS PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE, SUPPORTED BY THE RISING HNI POPULATION WHO ARE SEEKING A STRATEGIC APPROACH TO WEALTH CREATION
- October 11, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: U.S. Unemployment Claims
Actual: 258k
Expected: 231k
Previous: 225k
U.S. CPI m/m
Actual: 0.2%
Expected: 0.1%
Previous: 0.2%
U.S. CPI y/y
Actual: 2.4%
Expected: 2.3%
Previous: 2.5%
(Inflation Data seen higher than estimates, supportive for US Dollar)
- October 11, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 11, 2024
- October 11, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Bank of Korea cuts interest rates for the first time in almost two years
South Korea’s central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%, the first rate cut since the Federal Reserve started tightening its monetary policy in March 2022. South Korea’s inflation rate dropped to a three-year low at 1.6% in September, well under BOK’s target of 2%.
- October 11, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Laurus Labs (₹465)
The stock of Laurus Labs depreciated in the second half of September. It extended the downswing in the first week of October as well. However, it found support at ₹430 this week. At this point, trendline support and the 200-day moving average coincide, making it a strong base. Corroborating this, the scrip has rebounded from this level. Going ahead, we expect the stock of Laurus Labs to build further momentum in the rally and touch ₹530 in the near-term. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.