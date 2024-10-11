October 11, 2024 09:17

The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a sixth consecutive month to 2.4% in September 2024, the lowest since February 2021, from 2.5% in August. However, figures came above forecasts of 2.3%. Annual core inflation rate unexpectedly edged up to 3.3%, compared to 3.2% in the previous two months. Given yesterday’s report we expect Sep-24 PCE/Core PCE at 2/2.6% YoY. For rate cuts, we expect the Fed to cut by another 50bps cut in CY24, unless Nov-24 unemployment rate comes near 4%. We are keeping a close eye on the US 10y, which inched to 4.1% which can add to pressure again in EM assets in Q4CY24 - we retain our US 10y outlook at 4-4.4% for CY24 as noted in our mid year outlook in July

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage surged to 6.32% as of October 10th, rebounding further from its mid-September 2022 low of 6.08% seen September 26th, according to Freddie Mac. This rise aligns with increasing long-term Treasury yields, as investors adjusted expectations.

The number of individuals filing for unemployment benefits in the U.S. rose by 33,000, reaching a total of 258,000 for the week ending October 5th, surpassing market expectations of 230,000. This marks the highest level in 14 months, largely driven by substantial increases in Michigan and states affected by Hurricane Helene

Coming to India, The government repurchased Rs 24,453 crore worth of bonds through a buyback auction, which was conducted by the Reserve Bank of India. The Centre had offered to repurchase Rs 25,000 crore worth of securities.

The state of Rajasthan will launch new mineral policy to boost revenue and streamline mining. The policy targets increasing the sector’s contribution to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent in FY24 to 5 per cent by FY30 and up to 8 per cent by FY47, while curbing illegal mining and ensuring environmental protection.

In other global news, The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday revised downwards its projection of world merchandise trade growth to 3 per cent in 2025, from its earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent For 2024, the WTO revised upwards its forecast for merchandise trade growth to 2.7 per cent, up from the previous estimate of 2.6 per cent.

European Central Bank policymakers appeared content with the drop in inflation when they met last month but argued for a gradual policy easing given stubborn price pressures, the accounts of their Sept. 12 policy meeting showed.

Asian markets opened on a mixed note as US markets reacted negatively to a hot US CPI report. Surge in US 10y also brings risk to the Asia assets.

Brent 78.97, USD 102.84, US 10y 4.06%, Nifty futures -0.16%