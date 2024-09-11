September 11, 2024 07:32

INDIA’S LEADING SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE (SIP) MANUFACTURING FACILITY, NOW OPERATIONAL IN BANGALORE || CO SAYS LAUNCH OF IZMO MICROSYSTEMS, UNIT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING, MANUFACTURING

JUBILANT PHARMOVA: USFDA DETERMINES INSPECTION CLASSIFICATION OF ‘VOLUNTARY ACTION INDICATED’ FOR THE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT SPOKANE, WASHINGTON (USA)

HINDUSTAN ZINC: CO AND SKIPPER LIMITED PANER FOR INDIA’S HEAVIEST TRANSMISSION STEEL POLE STRUCTURE, WEIGHING AROUND 200 METRIC TONS

IREDA: CO UNIT IREDA GLOBAL GREEN ENERGY FINANCE IFSC GETS PROVISIONAL REGISTRATION FROM IFSCA

TINNA RUBBER AND INFRA: CO HAS SIGNED A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH LIONSHARE HOLDINGS AND MBODLA INVESTMENTS TO ACQUIRE AND RECYCLE USED TYRES, EITHER IN INDIA OR THROUGH A NEW RECYCLING PLANT IN SOUTH AFRICA

RAMCO SYSTEMS: CO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF AVIATION SOFTWARE 6.0 FOR SMAER AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT || CO SAYS SPECIALIZED ENGINE MRO SOLUTION AND KEY AI ENHANCEMENTS TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION IN M&E AND MRO OPERATIONS

DR REDDY’S LAB: CO ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON CEAIN ALLEGATIONS PEAINING TO OUR ENGAGEMENT WITH AGORA ADVISORY || CO SAYS ROUTINELY ENGAGE EXTERNAL COACHES TO ENABLE SIGNIFICANT ROLE TRANSITIONS OF LEADERS

DR REDDY’S LAB: CO SAYS FOR LIMITED PERIOD FROM OCTOBER 2020 TO APRIL…

RAJOO ENGINEERS: CO SAYS SIGNING AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP INNOVATIVE PLASTIC EXTRUSION MACHINERY || CO TO DEVELOP PLASTIC EXTRUSION MACHINERY FOR ONE OF OVERSEAS CUSTOMER WOH $15M

DIXON TECHNOLOGIES: INDIA CCI APPROVES THE SUBSCRIPTION OF CEAIN SHARES OF ADITYA INFOTECH LIMITED (AIL) BY CO AND THE ACQUISITION OF CEAIN SHARES OF AIL DIXON TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED BY AIL