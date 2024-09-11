Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 11 September 2024
ALL UPDATES
- September 11, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates today: Kross IPO closes today
The Jamshedpur-based auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd’s IPO closes today. The IPO was subscribed nearly 2.56 times, driven mainly by retail interest. While QIBs did not show much interest till at the end of Day 2, the retail portion was subscribed 3.88 times. The HNIs (non-institution) portion received bids 2.87 times so far. Read more
- September 11, 2024 09:07
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO enters last day with strong subscriptions
The initial public offering from the Bajaj group, Bajaj Housing Finance, will close today for public subscription. The IPO has already generated strong interest from all categories of investors, being subscribing 7.5 times so far. Read more
- September 11, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today September 10, 2024
Century Textiles and Industry said its realty arm Birla Estates is acquiring title rights for an approximately 10-acre plot for ₹1,100 crore from Nusli Wadia. The “existing leasehold interest of CTIL is merged with the ownership rights” with the deal, the statement said, adding that this particular parcel possesses a booking value potential of ₹14,000 crore if the real estate is exploited to the fullest. Read more
- September 11, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Market eyes key data to be released today
Treasury yields came lower yesterday night, with markets positioning for a softer inflation reading today.
India bond yields have been broadly ranged despite moves lower in global benchmarks and crude oil prices.
US CPI inflation will be front and centre today, with expectations at 2.6% YoY vs 2.9% prev. The core inflation will likely print steady at 3.2%.
India reserve money data will also be released watched to understand changes in GOI cash balances and trends in CiC.
- September 11, 2024 08:06
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 11-September-2024
* ABFRL
* BALRAMCHIN
* BANDHANBNK
* BIOCON
* CHAMBLFERT
* HINDCOPPER
* RBLBANK
- September 11, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 11.09.2024
11.30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.0%)
11.30 U.K. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.8%)
18.00 U.S. CPI y/y (Expected: 2.6% versus Previous: 2.9%)
- September 11, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: Stock Update: JPMorgan Chase shares fell about 6% after the bank’s president on Tuesday tempered expectations about its income from interest payments.
- September 11, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: Flattish opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Wednesday. Gift Nifty at 25085 signals a flattish opening, Analysts say a lack of domestic cues will to keep the market lacklustre, though the undertone remains bullish. Analysts expect the consolidation mode to continue. Signals from the Asian markets are negative following a mixed closing at the US stocks overnight.
- September 11, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: IZMO LAUNCHES IZMO MICRO
INDIA’S LEADING SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE (SIP) MANUFACTURING FACILITY, NOW OPERATIONAL IN BANGALORE || CO SAYS LAUNCH OF IZMO MICROSYSTEMS, UNIT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING, MANUFACTURING
JUBILANT PHARMOVA: USFDA DETERMINES INSPECTION CLASSIFICATION OF ‘VOLUNTARY ACTION INDICATED’ FOR THE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT SPOKANE, WASHINGTON (USA)
HINDUSTAN ZINC: CO AND SKIPPER LIMITED PANER FOR INDIA’S HEAVIEST TRANSMISSION STEEL POLE STRUCTURE, WEIGHING AROUND 200 METRIC TONS
IREDA: CO UNIT IREDA GLOBAL GREEN ENERGY FINANCE IFSC GETS PROVISIONAL REGISTRATION FROM IFSCA
TINNA RUBBER AND INFRA: CO HAS SIGNED A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH LIONSHARE HOLDINGS AND MBODLA INVESTMENTS TO ACQUIRE AND RECYCLE USED TYRES, EITHER IN INDIA OR THROUGH A NEW RECYCLING PLANT IN SOUTH AFRICA
RAMCO SYSTEMS: CO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF AVIATION SOFTWARE 6.0 FOR SMAER AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT || CO SAYS SPECIALIZED ENGINE MRO SOLUTION AND KEY AI ENHANCEMENTS TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION IN M&E AND MRO OPERATIONS
DR REDDY’S LAB: CO ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON CEAIN ALLEGATIONS PEAINING TO OUR ENGAGEMENT WITH AGORA ADVISORY || CO SAYS ROUTINELY ENGAGE EXTERNAL COACHES TO ENABLE SIGNIFICANT ROLE TRANSITIONS OF LEADERS
DR REDDY’S LAB: CO SAYS FOR LIMITED PERIOD FROM OCTOBER 2020 TO APRIL…
RAJOO ENGINEERS: CO SAYS SIGNING AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP INNOVATIVE PLASTIC EXTRUSION MACHINERY || CO TO DEVELOP PLASTIC EXTRUSION MACHINERY FOR ONE OF OVERSEAS CUSTOMER WOH $15M
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES: INDIA CCI APPROVES THE SUBSCRIPTION OF CEAIN SHARES OF ADITYA INFOTECH LIMITED (AIL) BY CO AND THE ACQUISITION OF CEAIN SHARES OF AIL DIXON TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED BY AIL
- September 11, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:34 PM Tuesday 10 September 2024
Ashok Leyland: Shenu Agarwal, MD CEO
Expect A Pick-up In Demand For The CV Industry From October: Ashok Leyland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdPjhla7t0o
Epack Durable: Ajay DD Singhania, MD & CEO
Will Definitely Surpass Industry Growth Of 30% This Year: EPACK Durable
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSIvVSv2ZTo
*Endurance Techn: RS Raja Gopal Sastry, *
Goal Is To Get To Inflection Point To Drive Topline Growth: Endurance Technologies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0Wn1DcQOQA
Gopal Snacks: Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, CMD
Gopal Snacks: GST Rate Cut To Boost Volume Growth? Price Cut Likely? Raj Bipinbhai Hadvani
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_m7UVFuz8Q
KFin Technologi: Senthil G, Chief Business Dev Officer
KFin Technologies Launches Wealth Management Platform
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQybxJum80M
Maruti Suzuki: Partho Banerjee, Sr Exec Officer-Mktg & Sales
Expect Hybrids To Contribute To 25% Of Industry Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lzj9c2TznzU
Nitin Spinners: Dinesh Nolkha, Managing Director
Expect Exports Contribution To Remain At Near 60% Levels: Nitin Spinners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1H5ABykl3Q
Tata Motors: Girish Wagh, ED
Working On Fuel-Agnostic Platforms To Support Electric, Hydrogen & Natural Gas: Tata Motors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDfeen1794M
Ashiana Housing: Varun Gupta, Director
Expect Remaining Units Of Ashiana Amarah-Phase 4 To Be Sold At Higher Prices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHWzwwiTjLY
DreamFolks: Liberatha Kallat, MD
Maintain FY25 Guidance For Revenue Growth At 20%, Gross Margin At 11-13%: DreamFolks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW8onrY8TQI
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- September 11, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
10 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 107403.44 + 6896.37 Total: 114299.81
F&O Volume: 462383.48 + 386294.02 Total: 848677.5
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +2,208.23
(16,771.58 - 14,563.35)
DII: NET SELL: -275.37
(12,153.63 - 12,429.00)
- September 11, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Market news
Market Close: Nifty Above 25,000, Sensex Gains 380 Points
Indian equity indices ended on a strong note on September 10, with:
- Nifty above 25,000
- Sensex gaining 380 points
- BSE Midcap index up 0.5%
- BSE Smallcap index gaining 1.6%
Top Gainers:
- Divis Labs
- LTIMindtree
- Bharti Airtel
- Wipro
- Tech Mahindra
Top Losers:
- HDFC Life
- SBI Life Insurance
- Bajaj Finserv
- Bajaj Finance
- Shriram Finance
Sectoral Performance:
- Except oil & gas, all other sectoral indices ended in the green
- Telecom and Media up 2% each
- Capital goods, IT, healthcare, power up 1% each
- September 11, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Should you subscribe?
P N Gadgil Jewellers’ IPO is open between September 10 and 12. The offer size is ₹1,100 crore, out of which ₹850 crore is a fresh issue and ₹250 crore an OFS (Offer for Sale) from the promoter. The promoter stake post issue will be 83 per cent.
According to the company, the funds raised will be used to set up 12 new stores in Maharashtra, repayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes. Read more
- September 11, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 11, 202
- September 11, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (₹730.35): BUY
The outlook for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is bullish. The recent rise from the low of ₹608 made last month indicates a trend reversal. Strong support is now in the ₹700-₹680 region. We see high chances for the stock to sustain above ₹700 itself going forward. Read more
- September 11, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Maruti looks at significantly raising overseas shipments by 2030
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday said it was looking at a significant increase in its overseas shipments by 2030, while maintaining that it will launch its first electric car eVX in January at the Bharat Mobility event.
- September 11, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Uptick in staff exits at SEBI in past two years
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has lost 82 people by way of resignations, retirement and death in the past two financial years, hinting at a slight uptick in exits after the change in leadership two-and-a-half years ago.
- September 11, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: India’s Iffco poised to disturb world’s granular urea production with nano liquid alternative
Iffco is hopeful of a positive outcome of its research to produce another nano-liquid urea that will be capable of taking care of basal spray as the current product is only suitable for foliar spray. Once that nano-urea comes out, there will be no need for conventional granular urea, said Iffco’s managing director US Awasthi.
- September 11, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: RBI slaps monteary penalty on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped a monetary penalty of ₹1.91 crore on Axis Bank and ₹1 crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with certain regulatory directions.
In the case of Axis Bank, RBI said the monetary penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it on ‘Interest Rate on Deposits’, ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ and ‘Credit Flow to Agriculture- Collateral free agricultural loans’, per a RBI statement.
- September 11, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy considers raising IPO size to $1.4 b, expands Instamart
Food tech giant Swiggy is set to increase the size of its initial public offering (IPO) by raising additional capital through a fresh issue of shares. Swiggy is considering increasing the fresh issue component of its initial public offering by ₹1,250 crore ($150 million) to ₹5,000 crore (about $600 million) from ₹3,750 crore (around $450 million), thus aiming to raise a total of up to $1.4 billion. The offer-for-sale component of the issue remains unchanged.
- September 11, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: India has improved its fiscal credibility, says Fitch
Global rating firm Fitch has said that India has improved its fiscal credibility. However, it cautioned on higher debt-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio compared with similar sovereign rated countries.
- September 11, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: Fresh fundraise from IPOs tops OFS for the first time in 12 years
Fresh capital raised through initial public offerings (IPOs) has exceeded the amount raised through offer for sale (OFS) this year, for the first time in 12 years.
A sizeable quantum of fresh capital has been raised by Ola Electric Mobility (₹5,500 crore), Bajaj Housing Finance (₹3,560 crore) and Brainbees Solutions (₹1,666 crore) in CY24. Major companies that opted solely for a fresh capital raise include Juniper Hotels (₹1,800 crore), Jyoti CNC Automation (₹1,000 crore) and Bansal Wire Industries (₹745 crore).
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.