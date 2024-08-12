Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 12 August 2024.
- August 12, 2024 09:03
Stock market live updates today:
Kotak Inst. On Siemens
Sell Call, Target Rs 4,600
Sharp 20% Miss On Q3FY24 Results
Co Saw Belying Strength Seen In Execution Of Late & Largely Reversing Uptick In Margin
Order Inflows Were Strong, Up 18% YoY, Suggesting Prospects Of Uptick In Execution With A Lag
Results Continue To Lag ABB, Potentially Reflecting Difference In Customer Connect Built Over Time
Cut PAT Estimate By 8-10%
Citi on Jubilant Food
Buy Call, Target Rs 715
Operational Performance Continued To Improve
Overall LFL Was 3% Vs Est Of 2% With Delivery LFL Of 12.1% Led By Multiple Initiatives
Dine-in Sales Were Weak, Down 5.7% YoY & Up 4.6% QoQ
Recent Initiatives Will Likely Drive Further Improvement In Dine-in Sales
Improvement In Dine-in Sales Will Lead To Overall LFL Improvement Going Forward
Conversion Rates Were Best Ever, Leading To 16% Order Growth YoY
Nomura on Info Edge
Buy Call, Target Rs 8,280
Core Recruitment Continues To Bounce Back
Losses In Other Businesses Also Reducing
Recruitment Vertical — Consultant Segment Grows After Four Quarters Of Decline
Real Estate — Reported Moderation In Billings Growth
Revise FY25-26 EPS By 1-4%
Nomura on Balkrishna Ind.
Neutral Call, Target Rs 3,115
Q1 EBITDA Ahead Of Estimates
Weak Global Demand To Delay Expected Recovery With Current Valuations Pricing This In
Management Says Demand Outlook Remains Tepid For Rest Of Year Due To Macro Challenges
Co Expects Minor Volume Growth In FY25
Jefferies on ABB India
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 9,230
Q2CY24 EBITDA Was 17% Higher Than Expectations
Q2CY24 EBITDA Beat Estimates As 630 bps YoY Gross Margins Expansion Offset 11% Revenue Miss
Pricing Power And Revenue Mix Drove 360 bps Margin Expansion
Co Saw Rs200 Cr Revenue Impact From Execution Deferral To Match Customer Delivery Timelines
Co Saw Rs200 Cr Revenue Impact In An Election Quarter
Should Pick Up Revenue Ahead
Order Flows Rose 13% YoY & Outlook Remains Robust
Raise CY24-26 EPS By 4-6%
Nomura on Alkem Labs
Neutral Call, Target Rs 5,605
Q1 Sales Below; EBITDA Ahead Of Estimates
Co Retained Its EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% In FY25
Co Expects Higher Investments In New Initiatives, Specifically Biologics
Biologics Likely To Elevate Operating Expenses In Near Term
Stock Is Currently Trading At 31.1x/ 25.4x FY25/26 EPS Of Rs 182.6/Rs 224.2
Jefferies on Aklem Labs
Underperform Call, Target Rs 5,080
Strong Margin Expansion Of 20.1% Driven By Lower Raw Material Cost
Opex Drove A Strong Q1 Beat Despite Weak Revenue Growth
Despite A Strong Q1, Co’s Mgmt Retained Its EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% For FY25
Co’s Retained EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% For FY25 Citing Higher Opex In Coming Quarters
Co’s Growth Will Remain Below Peers And Margin Normalisation Is Some Time Away
Increase FY25-27 EPS Estimate By 1-4%
Nomura on Eureka Forbes
Buy Call, Target Rs 573/Sh
Co Is On Improving Growth Trajectory
Q1 Ahead Of Estimates; Premium Launches Picking Up Well
Margin Tailwinds In Place; Valuation Attractive At 35x FY26 P/E
Jefferies on Zydus Life
Hold Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,210
Co Delivered A Strong Q1 Led By US With EBITDA Margin At An All-time High Of 34%
US Grew 23% QoQ To $373 m Driven By gRevlimid And Gmirabegron Contribution
Co Increased Its FY25 Revenue And Margin Guidance
There Could Be A Positive Surprise If Key Products Ramp Up Further
FY25-27 EPS Increase By 2-5% On Higher Sales And Margins & Delay In Gasacol HD Competition
Await Better Entry Points
MS on Trent
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 4,812
Q1 Beat On The Top Line & Margins
Management Says Co Will Continue To Expand & Deepen Store Presence
Co’s Focus Is On Being Closer To And Convenient For Customers
Fashion Business Had Double-digit LFL Growth (10% In Q4, +10% In Q3)
Operating EBIT Margin For Fashion Business Improved To 10.6% YoY (7.8% In Q1FY24)
Gross Margin For Both Formats Were Consistent With Prior Trends
Grocery Format Showed Continued Improvement In Customer Traction & Sales Densities
HSBC on Alembic Pharma
Downgrade To Reduce, Target Rs 1,080
Q1 Miss; Except In-line Sales In US, Other Segments’ Sales Were Below Est
Assume Co’s US Sales Will Pick Up Gradually
Current Price Reflects Premature Hope On US Sales Growth, In Our View
Higher Sales From New Launches An Upside Risk
Jefferies on CONCOR
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,195
Q1 EBITDA Was 7% Below Estimates, With Weak Volume Growth & Lower EXIM Margins
Management Retained 18-20% YoY FY25 Volume Growth Guidance Driven By Road To Rail Shift
Market Share Rose In EXIM By 50 bps YoY
Have Lowered FYY25-27 EPS By 4% To Factor Q1
Medium-term Outlook Remains Robust As Rail Share Should Rise With Dedicated Freight Corridor
Jefferies on JB Chem
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,230
Q1 EBITDA Beat Our Estimates By 7%
Domestic Business Including Acquired Ophthal Portfolio Grew 22% YoY (13% Organic Growth)
Domestic Business Was Better Than Expected
Mgmt Expects Domestic Business To Grow High-teens In FY25
CDMO Growth To Accelerate From H2FY25
An Improved EBITDA Margin Towards The Upper End Of 26-28%
HSBC on Biocon
Downgrade To Reduce, Target Rs 300
Q1 Were Subdued After Adjusting For One-offs
Inflection Point For Biosimilars Sales Remains Distant Amid Multiple Challenges In Our View
Higher Sales From Biosimilars An Upside Risk
- August 12, 2024 09:03
Stock market live updates today: STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ANNOUNCES NEW ORDER FOR PV PLANT IN RAJASTHAN || TOTAL ORDER VALUE AT Rs 550+ CR
- August 12, 2024 09:02
Stock market live updates today: GODREJ PROPERTIES has ACQUIRED 90-ACRE LAND PARCEL IN KHALAPUR, MAHARASHTRA, FOR RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
- August 12, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Voltas: Net Profit at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 129.4 crore, Revenues at Rs 4904 crore versus Rs 3335 crore YoY
- August 12, 2024 09:01
- August 12, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: Dr Reddy has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) (Supportive for stock prices)
- August 12, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 12, 2024
Adani Group stocks will remain in focus after the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research last week in a sensational disclosure alleged that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) reluctance to act against the Adani Group might be linked to its chief Madhabi Puri Buch, having stakes in offshore funds associated with the conglomerate. Read more
- August 12, 2024 08:13
Stock market live updates today: Will Hindenburg report impact markets at open on Monday?
Gift Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for domestic markets on Monday. Following scathing reports against Hindenburg that directly accused SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, traders are a little nervous. However, analysts do not expect the report to have a big impact on the market. Read more
- August 12, 2024 07:50
- August 12, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates today: 9/8/2024
BSE:+819(79705)
NSE:+250(24367)
BNF:+327(50484)
MID:+566(47192)
SML:+421(53614)
FII|FPI:+406.72Cr
DII:+3979.59Cr
B.Crude: 79
Gold$:2427=INR: 69863
Silver: 80618
$/Rs: 83.96
7.10 : 2034 G-Sec: 6.88 (6.87 prv)
NSE PE: 22.67
VIX: 15.34 −1.27 (7.63%)
FIIs - FY24-25
MTD: (-20360.48Cr)
YTD: (-90821.65Cr)
DIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +23500.01Cr
MTD: +175538.50Cr
- August 12, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates today: LIBERTY SHOES
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 46.6M RUPEES VS 33.5M (YOY); 49.8M (QOQ)
LIBERTY SHOES: Q1 REVENUE 1.56B RUPEES VS 1.43B (YOY); 1.7B (QOQ)
LIBERTY SHOES: Q1 EBITDA 160.8M RUPEES VS 156.6M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 10.31% VS 10.92% (YOY)
- August 12, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 12-August-2024
* ABCAPITAL
* ABFRL
* BANDHANBNK
* BIOCON
* BSOFT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* INDIAMART
* LICHSGFIN
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
- August 12, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates today: PACIFIC IND Q1
CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 35 % AT 1.72 CR (YOY), DOWN 63% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 17 % AT 59.09 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 1 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 190 % AT 4.09 CR (YOY),DOWN 23 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 6.9 % V 2.8 % (YOY),8.95 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:47
Stock market live updates today: SURAJ PRODUCTS Q1
NET PROFIT DOWN 20 % AT 6.7 CR (YOY),UP 15 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 17 % AT 92.6 CR (YOY) ,UP 1 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 25 % AT 10.88 CR (YOY),FLAT %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 11.75 % V 12.97 % (YOY), 11.85 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: TYCHE IND Q1
NET PROFIT FLAT AT 2.72 CR (YOY), UP 30 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 9 % AT 15.52CR (YOY) ,UP 9 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 6 % AT 2.61 CR (YOY),UP 40 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 16.8 % V 16.35 % (YOY), 13.17 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: BSEL AGRO Q1
NET PROFIT UP 44 % AT 18.43 CR (YOY), UP 94 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 38 % AT 22.75 CR (YOY) ,UP 176 % (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 0.21 CR V 1.98 CR PROFIT (YOY),0.46 CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS AT -0.92 % V 1.2 % (YOY),-5.5 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: EFC Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 397 % AT 15.77 CR (YOY), DOWN 43% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 81 % AT 102 CR (YOY) ,UP 10 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 59% AT 46.38 CR (YOY),DOWN 11%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 45.44 % V 51.6 % (YOY), 56.12 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: MODERN INSULATER Q1
: NET PROFIT UP 100 % AT 7.89 CR (YOY),DOWN 51 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 16% AT 103.8 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 26 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 10 % AT 4.7 CR (YOY),DOWN 68 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 4.52 % V 4.74 % (YOY), 10.6 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: WIM PLAST Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 21 % AT 14.51 CR (YOY), DOWN 11 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 16 % AT 90.33 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 8 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 10 % AT 16.59 CR (YOY),DOWN 6 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 18.35 % V 19.4 % (YOY), 18 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: SUPRAJIT ENG : BOARD MEET ON 14 AUG TO CONSIDER SHARE BUYBACK
- August 12, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: Siemens Q3FY24
– big miss compared to est. & peer ABB
EBITDA sharp 20% below est.
Margin expansion seen in the last 3 quarters was short lived; 200 bps decline QoQ
Results continue to lag peer ABB
Siemens/ABB revenue growth 7%/13%, EBITDA growth 22%/56% and margins 13%/19%
- August 12, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: Vraj Iron And Steel
: Q1 Sl Net Profit 148m Rupees Vs 154m (yoy) || Q1 Revenue 1.14b Rupees Vs 1.05b (yoy)
Vraj Iron And Steel: Q1 Ebitda 211m Rupees Vs 219m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 18.41% Vs 20.72% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: Precision Wires
: Q1 Sl Net Profit 222m Rupees Vs 165m (yoy) || Q1 Revenue 9.5b Rupees Vs 7.98b (yoy)
Precision Wires: Q1 Ebitda 422m Rupees Vs 324m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 4.43% Vs 4.05% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates today: S.P. Apparels
Q1 Cons Net Profit 181m Rupees Vs 150m (yoy); 285m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 2.45b Rupees Vs 2.48b (yoy)
S.P. Apparels: Q1 Ebitda 330m Rupees Vs 360m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 13.45% Vs 14.54% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates today: EMS
Q1 Cons Net Profit 371m Rupees Vs 227m (yoy); 472m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 2.1b Rupees Vs 1.4b (yoy)
Q1 Ebitda 503m Rupees Vs 323m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 24.37% Vs 23.44% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: Nova Agritech
Q1 Sl Net Profit 1.1b Rupees Vs 392m (yoy); 1.1b (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 10.6b Rupees Vs 9.3b (yoy)
Electrotherm: Q1 Ebitda 1.3b Rupees Vs 725m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 12.56% Vs 7.79% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: Electrotherm
Q1 Sl Net Profit 1.1b Rupees Vs 392m (yoy); 1.1b (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 10.6b Rupees Vs 9.3b (yoy)
Electrotherm: Q1 Ebitda 1.3b Rupees Vs 725m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 12.56% Vs 7.79% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: APL Apollo Tubes
Q1 Cons Net Profit 1.9b Rupees Vs 1.9b (yoy); 1.7b (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 49b Rupees Vs 45b (yoy)
APL Apollo Tubes: Q1 Ebitda 3.02b Rupees Vs 3.1b (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 6.07% Vs 6.76% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Autoline Industries
Q1 Cons Net Profit 53m Rupees Vs 13m (yoy); 71m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 1.5b Rupees Vs 1.5b (yoy)
Autoline Industries: Q1 Ebitda 159m Rupees Vs 101m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 10.51% Vs 6.74% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Praveg
Q1 Cons Net Profit 7.6m Rupees Vs 12m (yoy); 16m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 234m Rupees Vs 120m (yoy)
Praveg: Q1 Ebitda 63m Rupees Vs 45m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 27.05% Vs 37.26% (yoy)
- August 12, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: UPL step-down subsidiary to invest up to 49% of the capital of UICL, which will result in UICL becoming an associate entity
UPL Hong Kong, a step-down subsidiary of UPL, is proposing to invest up to 49% of the capital of UICL, which will result in UICL becoming an associate entity.
Thus, it will become a related party upon completion of the investment and the entity getting classified as an associate entity.
49% shares will be held by UPL Hong Kong which is a step-down subsidiary of the Company. Jiangsu Jingfu International Trading Company Limited will hold 20% and Stallions Investment Management will hold 31% in the China entity.is proposing to invest up to 49% of the capital of UICL which will result in UICL becoming an associate entity.
Thus, it will become a related party upon completion of the investment and the entity getting classified as an associate entity.
49% shares will be held by UPL Hong Kong which is a step-down subsidiary of the Company. Jiangsu Jingfu International Trading Company Limited will hold 20% and Stallions Investment Management will hold 31% in the China entity.
- August 12, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: METROPOLIS
Q1 V ESTIMATES
Net profit at Rs 37.9 cr vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 36.2 cr
Revenue at Rs 313 cr vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 311.6 cr
EBITDA at Rs 78 cr vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 75.5 cr
Margin at 25% vs CNBC-TV18 poll 24.2%
- August 12, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: NARMADA AGROBASE
Q1 : NET PROFIT UP 818 % AT 1.01 CR (YOY),UP 66 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 54 % AT 12.26 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 35 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 259 % AT 1.58 CR (YOY),UP 40 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 12.88 % V 5.54 % (YOY), 6 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: KWALITY PHARMA
Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 55 % AT 11.11 CR (YOY),DOWN 15 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 19 % AT 80.07 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 13 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 26 % AT 17.33 CR (YOY),DOWN 16 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 21.65 % V 20.38 % (YOY), 22.4 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: FLAIR WRITING
Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 18 % AT 26.4 CR (YOY), DOWN 23% (QOQ)
REVENUE FLAT % AT 247 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 1 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 20 % AT 42 CR (YOY),DOWN 17 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 17 % V 21.2 % (YOY),20.2 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: TVS ELECTRONICS
Q1 : NET LOSS AT 1.26 CR V 0.32 CR PROFIT (YOY), 0.57 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 24 % AT 111.3 CR (YOY) ,UP 15 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 23 % AT 3.16 CR (YOY),UP 22 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 2.83 % V 2.85 % (YOY),2.67 % (QOQ)
- August 12, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 342M RUPEES VS 288M (YOY) Q1 REVENUE 1.5B RUPEES VS 1.47B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 512M RUPEES VS 439M (YOY) Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 33.14% VS 29.80% (YOY)
- August 12, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: Chhattisgarh Government terminates agreement with Tata Tech Project and termination of the MoA
Tata Tech has received a letter from the Chhattisgarh Government informing it about closure of the project and termination of the MoA as they are exploring alternate options to meet the project objectives. The agreement was executed on July 22, 2023. According to the terms of the MoA, the Company was the lead industry partner for executing the project under the MoA, which primarily entailed upgrading 36 ITIs as Center of Excellence (CoE), in Chhattisgarh
- August 12, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: LEHAR FOOTWEARS; WINS RS 298 CR ORDER
Co. has entered into an agreement with National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. for supply of Toolkit worth Rs. 298.0 Crores to enhance capability and productivity of artisans and crafts people registered under PM Vishwakarma Scheme.
Time Period; 2 years from the date of agreement
- August 12, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: 2 IMPORTANT DOWNGRADES FROM KOTAK ON CHEMICAL COMPANIES
PI Industries - Downgrade the stock to REDUCE Rating
Downgrade the stock to REDUCE, after the recent run-up; we see optimism around pyroxasulfone as misplaced.
DEEPAK NITRITE
Cut estimates , downgrade the stock to SELL after the sharp run-up, which, in our view, is unjustified
slippage in the commissioning timeline of nitric acid and MIBK/C
Cut EPS 1-8%
- August 12, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: WHAT HAPPENED OVERNIGHT
-> Risk stabilized during a quiet Friday in NY
-> SPX +0.47%, Nasdaq +0.51%
-> UST 10y yield lost 5 bps to 3.94%
-> Dovish Fedspeak catalyzed the move in treasuries
-> Fed’s Collins: “appropriate to begin easing soon if data comes in as expected”
-> JPY appreciated on lower US yields
-> Oil up 0.7% to $79.68/bbl
-> Next week will feature US consumer data (consumer earnings, retail sales) & core CPI
- August 12, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: CBOE VIX VOLATILITY INDEX FALLS TO 20.78, LOWEST SINCE BEFORE VOLATILITY SURGE ONE WEEK AGO, LAST AT 21.04
- August 12, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 12.08.2024
Barrick Gold Corporation(Pre market) (Sector- Metals)
KE Holdings Inc(Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Monday. com Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sun Life Financial Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- August 12, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 12.08.2024
Japan Market Holiday
17.30 INDIA CPI y/y (Expected: 3.65% versus Previous: 5.08%)
17.30 INDIA Index of Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 5.5% versus Previous: 5.9%)
23:30 U.S. Federal Budget Balance (Expected: -254.3B versus Previous: -66.0B)
- August 12, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Oil India (₹643.95): BUY
Oil India share price has risen very well over the last couple of weeks. On Friday, the stock surged 5 per cent and has closed the week on a strong note. Read more
- August 12, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: RBI’s thrust on reining in food inflation justified
The decision of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo on the repo rate, while retaining its policy stance of “withdrawal of accommodation”, was in line with expectations. Read more
- August 12, 2024 06:48
Today's Stock Recommendation: August 12, 2024
- August 12, 2024 06:47
Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 12 Aug'24 to 16 Aug'24 by BL GURU
- August 12, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: Industry veterans back SEBI chairperson amid calls for JPC probe
A number of industry veterans rubbished the allegations made by Hindenburg Research and came out in support of SEBI chair Madhabi Puri Buch on social media, even as a section of political parties called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe. Read more
- August 12, 2024 06:35
Stock market live updates today: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri, husband call Hindenburg allegations ‘baseless and insinuations’
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch refuted the allegations made against them by American short-seller Hindenburg Research terming them as baseless and insinuations aimed at character assassination. Read more
