August 12, 2024 09:03

Kotak Inst. On Siemens

Sell Call, Target Rs 4,600

Sharp 20% Miss On Q3FY24 Results

Co Saw Belying Strength Seen In Execution Of Late & Largely Reversing Uptick In Margin

Order Inflows Were Strong, Up 18% YoY, Suggesting Prospects Of Uptick In Execution With A Lag

Results Continue To Lag ABB, Potentially Reflecting Difference In Customer Connect Built Over Time

Cut PAT Estimate By 8-10%

Citi on Jubilant Food

Buy Call, Target Rs 715

Operational Performance Continued To Improve

Overall LFL Was 3% Vs Est Of 2% With Delivery LFL Of 12.1% Led By Multiple Initiatives

Dine-in Sales Were Weak, Down 5.7% YoY & Up 4.6% QoQ

Recent Initiatives Will Likely Drive Further Improvement In Dine-in Sales

Improvement In Dine-in Sales Will Lead To Overall LFL Improvement Going Forward

Conversion Rates Were Best Ever, Leading To 16% Order Growth YoY

Nomura on Info Edge

Buy Call, Target Rs 8,280

Core Recruitment Continues To Bounce Back

Losses In Other Businesses Also Reducing

Recruitment Vertical — Consultant Segment Grows After Four Quarters Of Decline

Real Estate — Reported Moderation In Billings Growth

Revise FY25-26 EPS By 1-4%

Nomura on Balkrishna Ind.

Neutral Call, Target Rs 3,115

Q1 EBITDA Ahead Of Estimates

Weak Global Demand To Delay Expected Recovery With Current Valuations Pricing This In

Management Says Demand Outlook Remains Tepid For Rest Of Year Due To Macro Challenges

Co Expects Minor Volume Growth In FY25

Jefferies on ABB India

Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 9,230

Q2CY24 EBITDA Was 17% Higher Than Expectations

Q2CY24 EBITDA Beat Estimates As 630 bps YoY Gross Margins Expansion Offset 11% Revenue Miss

Pricing Power And Revenue Mix Drove 360 bps Margin Expansion

Co Saw Rs200 Cr Revenue Impact From Execution Deferral To Match Customer Delivery Timelines

Co Saw Rs200 Cr Revenue Impact In An Election Quarter

Should Pick Up Revenue Ahead

Order Flows Rose 13% YoY & Outlook Remains Robust

Raise CY24-26 EPS By 4-6%

Nomura on Alkem Labs

Neutral Call, Target Rs 5,605

Q1 Sales Below; EBITDA Ahead Of Estimates

Co Retained Its EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% In FY25

Co Expects Higher Investments In New Initiatives, Specifically Biologics

Biologics Likely To Elevate Operating Expenses In Near Term

Stock Is Currently Trading At 31.1x/ 25.4x FY25/26 EPS Of Rs 182.6/Rs 224.2

Jefferies on Aklem Labs

Underperform Call, Target Rs 5,080

Strong Margin Expansion Of 20.1% Driven By Lower Raw Material Cost

Opex Drove A Strong Q1 Beat Despite Weak Revenue Growth

Despite A Strong Q1, Co’s Mgmt Retained Its EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% For FY25

Co’s Retained EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% For FY25 Citing Higher Opex In Coming Quarters

Co’s Growth Will Remain Below Peers And Margin Normalisation Is Some Time Away

Increase FY25-27 EPS Estimate By 1-4%

Nomura on Eureka Forbes

Buy Call, Target Rs 573/Sh

Co Is On Improving Growth Trajectory

Q1 Ahead Of Estimates; Premium Launches Picking Up Well

Margin Tailwinds In Place; Valuation Attractive At 35x FY26 P/E

Jefferies on Zydus Life

Hold Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,210

Co Delivered A Strong Q1 Led By US With EBITDA Margin At An All-time High Of 34%

US Grew 23% QoQ To $373 m Driven By gRevlimid And Gmirabegron Contribution

Co Increased Its FY25 Revenue And Margin Guidance

There Could Be A Positive Surprise If Key Products Ramp Up Further

FY25-27 EPS Increase By 2-5% On Higher Sales And Margins & Delay In Gasacol HD Competition

Await Better Entry Points

MS on Trent

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 4,812

Q1 Beat On The Top Line & Margins

Management Says Co Will Continue To Expand & Deepen Store Presence

Co’s Focus Is On Being Closer To And Convenient For Customers

Fashion Business Had Double-digit LFL Growth (10% In Q4, +10% In Q3)

Operating EBIT Margin For Fashion Business Improved To 10.6% YoY (7.8% In Q1FY24)

Gross Margin For Both Formats Were Consistent With Prior Trends

Grocery Format Showed Continued Improvement In Customer Traction & Sales Densities

HSBC on Alembic Pharma

Downgrade To Reduce, Target Rs 1,080

Q1 Miss; Except In-line Sales In US, Other Segments’ Sales Were Below Est

Assume Co’s US Sales Will Pick Up Gradually

Current Price Reflects Premature Hope On US Sales Growth, In Our View

Higher Sales From New Launches An Upside Risk

Jefferies on CONCOR

Buy Call, Target Rs 1,195

Q1 EBITDA Was 7% Below Estimates, With Weak Volume Growth & Lower EXIM Margins

Management Retained 18-20% YoY FY25 Volume Growth Guidance Driven By Road To Rail Shift

Market Share Rose In EXIM By 50 bps YoY

Have Lowered FYY25-27 EPS By 4% To Factor Q1

Medium-term Outlook Remains Robust As Rail Share Should Rise With Dedicated Freight Corridor

Jefferies on JB Chem

Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,230

Q1 EBITDA Beat Our Estimates By 7%

Domestic Business Including Acquired Ophthal Portfolio Grew 22% YoY (13% Organic Growth)

Domestic Business Was Better Than Expected

Mgmt Expects Domestic Business To Grow High-teens In FY25

CDMO Growth To Accelerate From H2FY25

An Improved EBITDA Margin Towards The Upper End Of 26-28%

HSBC on Biocon

Downgrade To Reduce, Target Rs 300

Q1 Were Subdued After Adjusting For One-offs

Inflection Point For Biosimilars Sales Remains Distant Amid Multiple Challenges In Our View

Higher Sales From Biosimilars An Upside Risk