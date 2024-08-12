Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 12 August 2024.

  August 12, 2024 09:03

    Kotak Inst. On Siemens

    Kotak Inst. On Siemens

    Sell Call, Target Rs 4,600

    Sharp 20% Miss On Q3FY24 Results

    Co Saw Belying Strength Seen In Execution Of Late & Largely Reversing Uptick In Margin

    Order Inflows Were Strong, Up 18% YoY, Suggesting Prospects Of Uptick In Execution With A Lag

    Results Continue To Lag ABB, Potentially Reflecting Difference In Customer Connect Built Over Time

    Cut PAT Estimate By 8-10%

    Citi on Jubilant Food

    Buy Call, Target Rs 715

    Operational Performance Continued To Improve

    Overall LFL Was 3% Vs Est Of 2% With Delivery LFL Of 12.1% Led By Multiple Initiatives

    Dine-in Sales Were Weak, Down 5.7% YoY & Up 4.6% QoQ

    Recent Initiatives Will Likely Drive Further Improvement In Dine-in Sales

    Improvement In Dine-in Sales Will Lead To Overall LFL Improvement Going Forward

    Conversion Rates Were Best Ever, Leading To 16% Order Growth YoY

    Nomura on Info Edge

    Buy Call, Target Rs 8,280

    Core Recruitment Continues To Bounce Back

    Losses In Other Businesses Also Reducing

    Recruitment Vertical — Consultant Segment Grows After Four Quarters Of Decline

    Real Estate — Reported Moderation In Billings Growth

    Revise FY25-26 EPS By 1-4%

    Nomura on Balkrishna Ind.

    Neutral Call, Target Rs 3,115

    Q1 EBITDA Ahead Of Estimates

    Weak Global Demand To Delay Expected Recovery With Current Valuations Pricing This In

    Management Says Demand Outlook Remains Tepid For Rest Of Year Due To Macro Challenges

    Co Expects Minor Volume Growth In FY25

    Jefferies on ABB India

    Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 9,230

    Q2CY24 EBITDA Was 17% Higher Than Expectations

    Q2CY24 EBITDA Beat Estimates As 630 bps YoY Gross Margins Expansion Offset 11% Revenue Miss

    Pricing Power And Revenue Mix Drove 360 bps Margin Expansion

    Co Saw Rs200 Cr Revenue Impact From Execution Deferral To Match Customer Delivery Timelines

    Co Saw Rs200 Cr Revenue Impact In An Election Quarter

    Should Pick Up Revenue Ahead

    Order Flows Rose 13% YoY & Outlook Remains Robust

    Raise CY24-26 EPS By 4-6%

    Nomura on Alkem Labs

    Neutral Call, Target Rs 5,605

    Q1 Sales Below; EBITDA Ahead Of Estimates

    Co Retained Its EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% In FY25

    Co Expects Higher Investments In New Initiatives, Specifically Biologics

    Biologics Likely To Elevate Operating Expenses In Near Term

    Stock Is Currently Trading At 31.1x/ 25.4x FY25/26 EPS Of Rs 182.6/Rs 224.2

    Jefferies on Aklem Labs

    Underperform Call, Target Rs 5,080

    Strong Margin Expansion Of 20.1% Driven By Lower Raw Material Cost

    Opex Drove A Strong Q1 Beat Despite Weak Revenue Growth

    Despite A Strong Q1, Co’s Mgmt Retained Its EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% For FY25

    Co’s Retained EBITDA Margin Guidance Of 18% For FY25 Citing Higher Opex In Coming Quarters

    Co’s Growth Will Remain Below Peers And Margin Normalisation Is Some Time Away

    Increase FY25-27 EPS Estimate By 1-4%

    Nomura on Eureka Forbes

    Buy Call, Target Rs 573/Sh

    Co Is On Improving Growth Trajectory

    Q1 Ahead Of Estimates; Premium Launches Picking Up Well

    Margin Tailwinds In Place; Valuation Attractive At 35x FY26 P/E

    Jefferies on Zydus Life

    Hold Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,210

    Co Delivered A Strong Q1 Led By US With EBITDA Margin At An All-time High Of 34%

    US Grew 23% QoQ To $373 m Driven By gRevlimid And Gmirabegron Contribution

    Co Increased Its FY25 Revenue And Margin Guidance

    There Could Be A Positive Surprise If Key Products Ramp Up Further

    FY25-27 EPS Increase By 2-5% On Higher Sales And Margins & Delay In Gasacol HD Competition

    Await Better Entry Points

    MS on Trent

    Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 4,812

    Q1 Beat On The Top Line & Margins

    Management Says Co Will Continue To Expand & Deepen Store Presence

    Co’s Focus Is On Being Closer To And Convenient For Customers

    Fashion Business Had Double-digit LFL Growth (10% In Q4, +10% In Q3)

    Operating EBIT Margin For Fashion Business Improved To 10.6% YoY (7.8% In Q1FY24)

    Gross Margin For Both Formats Were Consistent With Prior Trends

    Grocery Format Showed Continued Improvement In Customer Traction & Sales Densities

    HSBC on Alembic Pharma

    Downgrade To Reduce, Target Rs 1,080

    Q1 Miss; Except In-line Sales In US, Other Segments’ Sales Were Below Est

    Assume Co’s US Sales Will Pick Up Gradually

    Current Price Reflects Premature Hope On US Sales Growth, In Our View

    Higher Sales From New Launches An Upside Risk

    Jefferies on CONCOR

    Buy Call, Target Rs 1,195

    Q1 EBITDA Was 7% Below Estimates, With Weak Volume Growth & Lower EXIM Margins

    Management Retained 18-20% YoY FY25 Volume Growth Guidance Driven By Road To Rail Shift

    Market Share Rose In EXIM By 50 bps YoY

    Have Lowered FYY25-27 EPS By 4% To Factor Q1

    Medium-term Outlook Remains Robust As Rail Share Should Rise With Dedicated Freight Corridor

    Jefferies on JB Chem

    Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,230

    Q1 EBITDA Beat Our Estimates By 7%

    Domestic Business Including Acquired Ophthal Portfolio Grew 22% YoY (13% Organic Growth)

    Domestic Business Was Better Than Expected

    Mgmt Expects Domestic Business To Grow High-teens In FY25

    CDMO Growth To Accelerate From H2FY25

    An Improved EBITDA Margin Towards The Upper End Of 26-28%

    HSBC on Biocon

    Downgrade To Reduce, Target Rs 300

    Q1 Were Subdued After Adjusting For One-offs

    Inflection Point For Biosimilars Sales Remains Distant Amid Multiple Challenges In Our View

    Higher Sales From Biosimilars An Upside Risk

  August 12, 2024 09:03

    STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ANNOUNCES NEW ORDER FOR PV PLANT IN RAJASTHAN || TOTAL ORDER VALUE AT Rs 550+ CR

  August 12, 2024 09:02

    GODREJ PROPERTIES has ACQUIRED 90-ACRE LAND PARCEL IN KHALAPUR, MAHARASHTRA, FOR RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

  August 12, 2024 09:01

    Voltas: Net Profit at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 129.4 crore, Revenues at Rs 4904 crore versus Rs 3335 crore YoY

  August 12, 2024 09:01

  August 12, 2024 09:00

    Dr Reddy has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) (Supportive for stock prices)

  August 12, 2024 08:59

    Stocks that will see action today: August 12, 2024

    Adani Group stocks will remain in focus after the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research last week in a sensational disclosure alleged that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) reluctance to act against the Adani Group might be linked to its chief Madhabi Puri Buch, having stakes in offshore funds associated with the conglomerate. Read more

  August 12, 2024 08:13

    Will Hindenburg report impact markets at open on Monday?

    Gift Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for domestic markets on Monday. Following scathing reports against Hindenburg that directly accused SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, traders are a little nervous. However, analysts do not expect the report to have a big impact on the market. Read more

  August 12, 2024 07:50

    Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App 

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

    Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !

    Researchbytes Events Update

    As of 08:34 AM Saturday 10 August 2024

    Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com 

    11:00 AM Balkrishna Ind

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2nfj9xu3

    11:00 AM Kirloskar Ferro

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mry6esdn

    11:30 AM Alicon Castallo

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/25zhu6mn

    12:30 PM Rupa and Comp

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bd6rzxjj

    Kolte-Patil : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307969

    Rishabh Instrum : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307968

    Inox Wind : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307966

    Bajaj Consumer : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307964

    Insecticides : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307967

    Alkem Lab : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307963

    Rashi Peripherals : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307962

    IRB Infra : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307957

    Inox India Ltd : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307965

    OM Infra Ltd : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=307959

    Results today …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

    Recent interviews …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  August 12, 2024 07:49

    9/8/2024

    BSE:+819(79705)

    NSE:+250(24367)

    BNF:+327(50484)

    MID:+566(47192)

    SML:+421(53614)

    FII|FPI:+406.72Cr

    DII:+3979.59Cr

    B.Crude: 79

    Gold$:2427=INR: 69863

    Silver: 80618

    $/Rs: 83.96

    7.10 : 2034 G-Sec: 6.88 (6.87 prv)

    NSE PE: 22.67

    VIX: 15.34 −1.27 (7.63%)

    FIIs - FY24-25

    MTD: (-20360.48Cr)

    YTD: (-90821.65Cr)

    DIIs - FY24-25

    MTD: +23500.01Cr

    MTD: +175538.50Cr

  August 12, 2024 07:49

    LIBERTY SHOES

    Q1 SL NET PROFIT 46.6M RUPEES VS 33.5M (YOY); 49.8M (QOQ)

    LIBERTY SHOES: Q1 REVENUE 1.56B RUPEES VS 1.43B (YOY); 1.7B (QOQ)

    LIBERTY SHOES: Q1 EBITDA 160.8M RUPEES VS 156.6M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 10.31% VS 10.92% (YOY)

  August 12, 2024 07:48

    Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 12-August-2024

    * ABCAPITAL

    * ABFRL

    * BANDHANBNK

    * BIOCON

    * BSOFT

    * GNFC

    * GRANULES

    * HINDCOPPER

    * INDIACEM

    * INDIAMART

    * LICHSGFIN

    * MANAPPURAM

    * PNB

    * RBLBANK

    * SAIL

  August 12, 2024 07:48

    PACIFIC IND Q1

    CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 35 % AT 1.72 CR (YOY), DOWN 63% (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 17 % AT 59.09 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 1 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 190 % AT 4.09 CR (YOY),DOWN 23 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 6.9 % V 2.8 % (YOY),8.95 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:47

    SURAJ PRODUCTS Q1

    NET PROFIT DOWN 20 % AT 6.7 CR (YOY),UP 15 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE DOWN 17 % AT 92.6 CR (YOY) ,UP 1 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA DOWN 25 % AT 10.88 CR (YOY),FLAT %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 11.75 % V 12.97 % (YOY), 11.85 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:46

    TYCHE IND Q1

    NET PROFIT FLAT AT 2.72 CR (YOY), UP 30 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE DOWN 9 % AT 15.52CR (YOY) ,UP 9 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA DOWN 6 % AT 2.61 CR (YOY),UP 40 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 16.8 % V 16.35 % (YOY), 13.17 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:46

    BSEL AGRO Q1

    NET PROFIT UP 44 % AT 18.43 CR (YOY), UP 94 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 38 % AT 22.75 CR (YOY) ,UP 176 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA LOSS AT 0.21 CR V 1.98 CR PROFIT (YOY),0.46 CR LOSS (QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT -0.92 % V 1.2 % (YOY),-5.5 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:46

    EFC Q1

    CONS NET PROFIT UP 397 % AT 15.77 CR (YOY), DOWN 43% (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 81 % AT 102 CR (YOY) ,UP 10 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 59% AT 46.38 CR (YOY),DOWN 11%(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 45.44 % V 51.6 % (YOY), 56.12 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:42

    MODERN INSULATER Q1

    : NET PROFIT UP 100 % AT 7.89 CR (YOY),DOWN 51 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 16% AT 103.8 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 26 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 10 % AT 4.7 CR (YOY),DOWN 68 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 4.52 % V 4.74 % (YOY), 10.6 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:41

    WIM PLAST Q1

    :CONS NET PROFIT UP 21 % AT 14.51 CR (YOY), DOWN 11 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 16 % AT 90.33 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 8 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 10 % AT 16.59 CR (YOY),DOWN 6 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 18.35 % V 19.4 % (YOY), 18 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:41

    SUPRAJIT ENG : BOARD MEET ON 14 AUG TO CONSIDER SHARE BUYBACK

  August 12, 2024 07:41

    Siemens Q3FY24

    – big miss compared to est. & peer ABB

    EBITDA sharp 20% below est.

    Margin expansion seen in the last 3 quarters was short lived; 200 bps decline QoQ

    Results continue to lag peer ABB

    Siemens/ABB revenue growth 7%/13%, EBITDA growth 22%/56% and margins 13%/19%

  August 12, 2024 07:40

    Vraj Iron And Steel

    : Q1 Sl Net Profit 148m Rupees Vs 154m (yoy) || Q1 Revenue 1.14b Rupees Vs 1.05b (yoy)

    Vraj Iron And Steel: Q1 Ebitda 211m Rupees Vs 219m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 18.41% Vs 20.72% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:40

    Precision Wires

    : Q1 Sl Net Profit 222m Rupees Vs 165m (yoy) || Q1 Revenue 9.5b Rupees Vs 7.98b (yoy)

    Precision Wires: Q1 Ebitda 422m Rupees Vs 324m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 4.43% Vs 4.05% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:39

    S.P. Apparels

    Q1 Cons Net Profit 181m Rupees Vs 150m (yoy); 285m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 2.45b Rupees Vs 2.48b (yoy)

    S.P. Apparels: Q1 Ebitda 330m Rupees Vs 360m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 13.45% Vs 14.54% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:38

    EMS

    Q1 Cons Net Profit 371m Rupees Vs 227m (yoy); 472m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 2.1b Rupees Vs 1.4b (yoy)

    Q1 Ebitda 503m Rupees Vs 323m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 24.37% Vs 23.44% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:33

    Nova Agritech

    Q1 Sl Net Profit 1.1b Rupees Vs 392m (yoy); 1.1b (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 10.6b Rupees Vs 9.3b (yoy)

    Electrotherm: Q1 Ebitda 1.3b Rupees Vs 725m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 12.56% Vs 7.79% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:32

    Electrotherm

    Q1 Sl Net Profit 1.1b Rupees Vs 392m (yoy); 1.1b (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 10.6b Rupees Vs 9.3b (yoy)

    Electrotherm: Q1 Ebitda 1.3b Rupees Vs 725m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 12.56% Vs 7.79% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:28

    APL Apollo Tubes

    Q1 Cons Net Profit 1.9b Rupees Vs 1.9b (yoy); 1.7b (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 49b Rupees Vs 45b (yoy)

    APL Apollo Tubes: Q1 Ebitda 3.02b Rupees Vs 3.1b (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 6.07% Vs 6.76% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:27

    Autoline Industries

    Q1 Cons Net Profit 53m Rupees Vs 13m (yoy); 71m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 1.5b Rupees Vs 1.5b (yoy)

    Autoline Industries: Q1 Ebitda 159m Rupees Vs 101m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 10.51% Vs 6.74% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:27

    Praveg

    Q1 Cons Net Profit 7.6m Rupees Vs 12m (yoy); 16m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 234m Rupees Vs 120m (yoy)

    Praveg: Q1 Ebitda 63m Rupees Vs 45m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 27.05% Vs 37.26% (yoy)

  August 12, 2024 07:18

    Stock market live updates today: UPL step-down subsidiary to invest up to 49% of the capital of UICL, which will result in UICL becoming an associate entity 

    UPL Hong Kong, a step-down subsidiary of UPL, is proposing to invest up to 49% of the capital of UICL, which will result in UICL becoming an associate entity. 

    Thus, it will become a related party upon completion of the investment and the entity getting classified as an associate entity.

    49% shares will be held by UPL Hong Kong which is a step-down subsidiary of the Company. Jiangsu Jingfu International Trading Company Limited will hold 20% and Stallions Investment Management will hold 31% in the China entity.is proposing to invest up to 49% of the capital of UICL which will result in UICL becoming an associate entity. 

    Thus, it will become a related party upon completion of the investment and the entity getting classified as an associate entity.

    49% shares will be held by UPL Hong Kong which is a step-down subsidiary of the Company. Jiangsu Jingfu International Trading Company Limited will hold 20% and Stallions Investment Management will hold 31% in the China entity.

  August 12, 2024 07:15

    METROPOLIS

    Q1 V ESTIMATES 

    Net profit at Rs 37.9 cr vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 36.2 cr

    Revenue at Rs 313 cr vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 311.6 cr

    EBITDA at Rs 78 cr vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 75.5 cr

    Margin at 25% vs CNBC-TV18 poll 24.2%

  August 12, 2024 07:15

    NARMADA AGROBASE

    Q1 : NET PROFIT UP 818 % AT 1.01 CR (YOY),UP 66 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 54 % AT 12.26 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 35 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 259 % AT 1.58 CR (YOY),UP 40 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 12.88 % V 5.54 % (YOY), 6 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:14

    KWALITY PHARMA

    Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 55 % AT 11.11 CR (YOY),DOWN 15 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 19 % AT 80.07 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 13 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 26 % AT 17.33 CR (YOY),DOWN 16 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 21.65 % V 20.38 % (YOY), 22.4 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:14

    FLAIR WRITING

    Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 18 % AT 26.4 CR (YOY), DOWN 23% (QOQ)

    REVENUE FLAT % AT 247 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 1 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA DOWN 20 % AT 42 CR (YOY),DOWN 17 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 17 % V 21.2 % (YOY),20.2 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:14

    TVS ELECTRONICS

    Q1 : NET LOSS AT 1.26 CR V 0.32 CR PROFIT (YOY), 0.57 CR PROFIT (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 24 % AT 111.3 CR (YOY) ,UP 15 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 23 % AT 3.16 CR (YOY),UP 22 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 2.83 % V 2.85 % (YOY),2.67 % (QOQ)

  August 12, 2024 07:13

    ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES

    Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 342M RUPEES VS 288M (YOY) Q1 REVENUE 1.5B RUPEES VS 1.47B (YOY)

    Q1 EBITDA 512M RUPEES VS 439M (YOY) Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 33.14% VS 29.80% (YOY)

  August 12, 2024 07:13

    Chhattisgarh Government terminates agreement with Tata Tech Project and termination of the MoA

    Tata Tech has received a letter from the Chhattisgarh Government informing it about closure of the project and termination of the MoA as they are exploring alternate options to meet the project objectives. The agreement was executed on July 22, 2023. According to the terms of the MoA, the Company was the lead industry partner for executing the project under the MoA, which primarily entailed upgrading 36 ITIs as Center of Excellence (CoE), in Chhattisgarh

  August 12, 2024 07:09

    LEHAR FOOTWEARS; WINS RS 298 CR ORDER

    Co. has entered into an agreement with National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. for supply of Toolkit worth Rs. 298.0 Crores to enhance capability and productivity of artisans and crafts people registered under PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

    Time Period; 2 years from the date of agreement

  August 12, 2024 07:08

    2 IMPORTANT DOWNGRADES FROM KOTAK ON CHEMICAL COMPANIES

    PI Industries - Downgrade the stock to REDUCE Rating

    Downgrade the stock to REDUCE, after the recent run-up; we see optimism around pyroxasulfone as misplaced. 

    DEEPAK NITRITE

    Cut estimates , downgrade the stock to SELL after the sharp run-up, which, in our view, is unjustified 

    slippage in the commissioning timeline of nitric acid and MIBK/C 

    Cut EPS 1-8%

  August 12, 2024 07:07

    WHAT HAPPENED OVERNIGHT

    -> Risk stabilized during a quiet Friday in NY

    -> SPX +0.47%, Nasdaq +0.51%

    -> UST 10y yield lost 5 bps to 3.94%

    -> Dovish Fedspeak catalyzed the move in treasuries

    -> Fed’s Collins: “appropriate to begin easing soon if data comes in as expected”

    -> JPY appreciated on lower US yields

    -> Oil up 0.7% to $79.68/bbl

    -> Next week will feature US consumer data (consumer earnings, retail sales) & core CPI

  August 12, 2024 07:07

    CBOE VIX VOLATILITY INDEX FALLS TO 20.78, LOWEST SINCE BEFORE VOLATILITY SURGE ONE WEEK AGO, LAST AT 21.04

  August 12, 2024 07:06

    Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 12.08.2024 

    Barrick Gold Corporation(Pre market) (Sector- Metals)

    KE Holdings Inc(Pre market) (Sector- Realty)

    Monday. com Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Sun Life Financial Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (TENT) (Sector- Financial)

  August 12, 2024 07:06

    Economic Calendar – 12.08.2024

    Japan Market Holiday

    17.30 INDIA CPI y/y (Expected: 3.65% versus Previous: 5.08%) 

    17.30 INDIA Index of Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 5.5% versus Previous: 5.9%) 

    23:30 U.S. Federal Budget Balance (Expected: -254.3B versus Previous: -66.0B)

  August 12, 2024 07:00

    Stock to buy today: Oil India (₹643.95): BUY

    Oil India share price has risen very well over the last couple of weeks. On Friday, the stock surged 5 per cent and has closed the week on a strong note. Read more

  August 12, 2024 06:57

    RBI's thrust on reining in food inflation justified

    The decision of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo on the repo rate, while retaining its policy stance of “withdrawal of accommodation”, was in line with expectations. Read more

  August 12, 2024 06:48

    Today's Stock Recommendation: August 12, 2024

  August 12, 2024 06:47

    Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 12 Aug'24 to 16 Aug'24 by BL GURU

  August 12, 2024 06:36

    Industry veterans back SEBI chairperson amid calls for JPC probe

    A number of industry veterans rubbished the allegations made by Hindenburg Research and came out in support of SEBI chair Madhabi Puri Buch on social media, even as a section of political parties called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe. Read more

  August 12, 2024 06:35

    SEBI chief Madhabi Puri, husband call Hindenburg allegations 'baseless and insinuations'

    SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch refuted the allegations made against them by American short-seller Hindenburg Research terming them as baseless and insinuations aimed at character assassination. Read more

