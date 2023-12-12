Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 12 December 2023.
- December 12, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar 12.12.2023
12.30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 20.3k versus Previous: 17.8K)
17.30 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 10.0% versus Previous: 5.80%)
17:30 INDIA Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 5.70% versus Previous: 4.87%)
19:00 U.S CPI Y/Y (Expected: 3.1% versus Previous: 3.2%)
- December 12, 2023 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 12-Dec-2023
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• IBULHSGFIN
• INDIACEM
• NATIONALUM
• SAIL
- December 12, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 12.12.2023
Johnson Controls International plc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
BHP Group Limited (Tent) (Sector- Metals)
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (Tent) (Sector- Technology)
- December 12, 2023 07:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Muthoot Fincorp plans IPO in 2-3 years
At a time when its subsidiary Muthoot Microfin is readying for an initial public offering, parent company Muthoot Fincorp has also working on its own plans to raise equity from the market.
“We want to grow in SME lending, LAP and some other portfolios. We’ll build them gradually (before we come to the market). We’re learning, maybe in 2-3 years, we’ll be able to come to the market,” said Executive Director Thomas Muthoot.
- December 12, 2023 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Sugar firm stocks bounce back
After being hammered for the last four days, sugar company stocks bounced back with the government allowing companies to fulfil the ethanol orders already received using sugarcane juice.
Shree Renuka Sugar and Bajaj Hindustan gained 5 per cent each to ₹47 and ₹28 while Trieveni and Balrampur Chini were up 4 per cent and 1 per cent to ₹345 and ₹397 on Monday.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Mawan Sugars and Rana Sugar increased 3 per cent each to ₹87, ₹247, ₹96 and ₹24.
- December 12, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulls continue to rule D-Street on strong FII inflows
Today it was the turn of BSE Sensex to record historical milestone after NSE Nifty scaling the 21,000 peak on Friday. The BSE Sensex breached the 70,000-mark for the first time on Monday, hitting an all-time high of 70,057.83 as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue with strong inflows.
However, the Sensex surrendered some gains to close at 69,928.53, up 102.93 points or 0.15 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 gained 27.70 points or 0.13 per cent to 20,997.10. FIIs bought equities worth ₹3,632.30 crore, per exchange’s provisional data.
- December 12, 2023 07:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s Call: Aditya Vision (Buy)
Aditya Vision (AVL), a consumer-durable retailer, holds leadership share of over 50 per cent in Bihar/Jharkhand, aided by low penetration so far, curated assortment, competitive pricing, Buy & Win scheme, and impeccable service/consumer trust.
AVL has passed the litmus test of scale and is now a well-oiled machine to pursue the 5x expansion opportunity in six states of the Hindi Heartland. SSG should remain above 20 per cent in the near term, led by maturing of new stores and low penetration. AVL’s payback period of under 3 years is ‘better-than-the-best’ in other retail formats.
- December 12, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s Call: Max Healthcare (Buy)
Max Healthcare (MAX) announced the acquisition of a 550-bed hospital, Sahara India Medical, in Lucknow for an enterprise value of ₹940 crore. Considering the performance of Medanta and Apollo Hospital (APHS) in Lucknow, we assume Max to achieve EBITDA margin of 30 per cent over the next 12-18 months.
Accordingly, the 12M forward EV/EBITDA on 12 per cent revenue growth/30 per cent EBITDA margin would be 14x, which is quite attractive compared to the valuation of hospitals in the listed space (~23-26x 12M fwd EV/EBITDA.)
- December 12, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited - QIP
Exchange Rate Used: US$ 1 = INR 83.3872 (Source: RBI, as on December 11th 2023)
Indicative Issue Size: Up to INR 15,000 Mn (approx. US$ 179.88 Mn)
Indicative Issue Price: INR 346.77 per Equity Share (5.00% discount to SEBI Floor Price)
Dilution:
Deal size: ~18.56% of post-issue outstanding equity share capital (At indicative issue price)
Last Closing Price: INR 423.20 per equity share on NSE as on December 11, 2023
Implied Discount of indicative issue price from closing price: 18.06% discount to the close price on NSE on December 11, 2023
SEBI Floor Price: INR 365.02 per Equity Share
BRLM: DAM Capital Advisors Limited
Indicative Timelines:
- Issue Open - Monday, December 11th, 2023 (post market hours)
- Issue Close - By 8:45 am IST on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023 (option to close earlier)
- Receipt of Application Money and forms (Pay-in) - Thursday, December 14th, 2023 (By 3 PM IST)
- Demat Credit of shares - On or before Monday, December 18th, 2023
- Trading of shares - On or before Tuesday, December 19th, 2023
- December 12, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 11 December 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 87652.85 + 7945.86 Total : 95598.71
F&O Volume: 394543.75 + 4800718.7 Total : 5195262.45
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1261.13
(10,710.66 - 9,449.53)
DII: NET SELL: -1032.92
(8,298.69 - 9,331.61 )
- December 12, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Researchbytes Analyst Recent Interview as of 18:32 p.m. Monday 11 December 2023
Ashok Leyland: Shenu Agarwal, MD CEO
November Saw Some Correction In Retail Inventory & We Are Optimistic About Q4 Demand: Ashok Leyland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MDbDaSCwyk
ConfidencePetro: Nitin Khara, CMD
Tie-Up With Singapore’s BW LPG Will Have Lots Of Synergistic Benefits: Confidence Petroleum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaVtDW0e4v0
Intellect Design: Arun Jain, CMD
Overall Deal Value With OTP Bank In Europe Could Be As High As ?1,000 Cr Over 10 Years: Intellect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DVi9aLq-nc
Larsen: R Shankar Raman, CFO
Expect A Slowdown In Orders In Q4, In The Run-Up To Elections: L&T’s R. Shankar Raman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04qbkZYj9gM
Orchid Chem: Manish Dhanuk, Managing Director
Orchid Pharma-Dhanuka Labs Merger In Focus | Manish Dhanuka Explains
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QgAuJHPyYY
Prestige Estate: Uzma Irfan, Director
Mumbai Has Welcomed Prestige With Open Arms: Prestige Group & Sublime’s Uzma Irfan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdIgnHkVPNI
Tata Motors: Vijay Pant, Head of Marketing
Share In The Compact/Sub SUVs Is Around 33% & High SUVs Is 25%: Tata Motors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBxuqghwbkQ
Wockhardt: Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman & CEO
New Pneumonia Drug Nafithromycin Has Significant Potential Worldwide: Wockhardt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dYspWhqnaA
Zomato Limited: Akshant Goyal, CFO
Zomato, CFO, Akshant Goyal Talks About Blinkit Profitabiity And More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1Y9-H0pg6U
Balrampur Chini: Vivek Saraogi, MD
Expect Sugar Prices To Drop By At Least 5% From Current Rs 39/kg: Balrampur Chini Mills
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7qXE8JATzs
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- December 12, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 12, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 12, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: Century Plyboards (I) (₹737.75) – BUY
The upmove in the stock of Century Plyboards (I) is gaining momentum. The stock had surged over 7 per cent and closed on a strong note on Monday. This rise has taken it well above the crucial resistance level of ₹710.
- December 12, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian equities surge ahead of key US economic reports and central bank meetings
Asian stocks are on the rise before the release of crucial US economic data and key meetings involving major central banks. These events will offer new insights into the possibility of interest rate adjustments next year. Japanese shares began higher following a strong performance on Wall Street, marking its best close in nearly two years on optimistic prospects for the US economy.
The Nikkei 225 index opened trading up by 0.73%, or 240.546 points, at 33,032.34, while the broader Topix index increased by 0.38%, or 8.88 points, reaching 2,367.43. South Korea’s KOSPI surged by 0.57%, or 14.29 points, hitting 2,539.65, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed by 0.49%, or 35.30 points, reaching 7,234.30.
- December 12, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street closes at fresh 2023 highs as inflation data, Fed eyed
U.S. stocks registered modest gains on Monday but managed to close at new highs for the year, ahead of major market catalysts this week that include inflation readings and the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, which will strongly influence investor expectations on the path of interest rates.
Market watchers increasingly believe the central bank is done with its interest rate hike cycle and could potentially cut rates in the first half of next year. These expectations have helped fuel a rally in equities in recent weeks that sent each of the three major indexes to their highest closing levels of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.06 points, or 0.43%, to 36,404.93, the S&P 500 gained 18.07 points, or 0.39 %, to 4,622.44 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 28.51 points, or 0.20 %, to 14,432.49. - Reuters
