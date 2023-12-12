December 12, 2023 07:51

At a time when its subsidiary Muthoot Microfin is readying for an initial public offering, parent company Muthoot Fincorp has also working on its own plans to raise equity from the market.

“We want to grow in SME lending, LAP and some other portfolios. We’ll build them gradually (before we come to the market). We’re learning, maybe in 2-3 years, we’ll be able to come to the market,” said Executive Director Thomas Muthoot.