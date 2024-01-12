January 12, 2024 07:37

Incorporated in 2016, IKIO Lightning is an Indian manufacturer of light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. They are focused on sustainability and providing low energy LED products to help India meet its sustainability goals.

IKIO Lighting’s Revenue/EBITDA increased by 18/27 per cent CAGR from FY20 to FY23 on account of healthy product mix, operational efficiency and brand visibility. Over the years, company has strengthened its financial position through strong customers base and repeat orders, Post listing, company has repaid its borrowings which has enabled them to be a debt free entity and lower its working capital requirements in FY23.