Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 12 January 2024.
- January 12, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live Today: PMS schemes outperform Nifty in CY23
The majority of portfolio management services (PMS) schemes outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 in the calendar year 2023 amid a rally in mid- and small-cap stocks. 87 per cent, or 277 of the 318 PMS schemes, were able to beat the returns generated by the benchmark in CY23, data from PMS Bazaar show. The 318 schemes collectively delivered average returns of 35.3 per cent, far higher than the 20.1 per cent delivered by the benchmark Nifty50.
- January 12, 2024 07:37
Stock Recommendations: Anand Rathi - IKIO Lighting (BUY)
Incorporated in 2016, IKIO Lightning is an Indian manufacturer of light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. They are focused on sustainability and providing low energy LED products to help India meet its sustainability goals.
IKIO Lighting’s Revenue/EBITDA increased by 18/27 per cent CAGR from FY20 to FY23 on account of healthy product mix, operational efficiency and brand visibility. Over the years, company has strengthened its financial position through strong customers base and repeat orders, Post listing, company has repaid its borrowings which has enabled them to be a debt free entity and lower its working capital requirements in FY23.
- January 12, 2024 07:35
Stock Recommendations: Nuvama Institution - Vedanta (BUY)
The successful debt restructuring at Vedanta parentco Vedanta Resources (VRL) removes a major overhang on the stock. The restructuring comes at a higher cost, but gives Vedanta a two-year breather to focus on ongoing aluminium/zinc capex and monetisation of steel & iron ore assets, which would unlock incremental cash flows.
VEDL has been performing well operationally, and even financially, and has not been in a distress situation. The real issue of the stock’s underperformance has been the continuous overhang of parentco’s debt, whose repayment has now been deferred to FY27.
- January 12, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Analysis: TCS and Infosys Q3 results: Key takeaways and what should investors do?
With Infosys trading at trailing PE of 25 times and TCS trading at 30 times, the risk reward is not favourable at all
- January 12, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for January 12, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 12, 2024 07:27
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: IGL (₹425)
Indraprastha Gas Limited’s (IGL) stock has been appreciating gradually since November last year. After moderating over the past few days, the stock witnessed a rebound on Wednesday. It bounced off the 20-day moving average.
- January 12, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 12-Jan-2024:
• BANDHANBNK
• BHEL
• DELTACORP
• ESCORTS
• HINDCOPPER
• INDUSTOWER
• INDIACEM
• NATIONALUM
• PEL
• POLYCAB
• PVRINOX
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 12, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: China December Macro
Annual CPI -0.3% [Est. -0.4% Prev. -0.5%]
Monthly CPI 0.1% [Est. 0.2% Prev. -0.5%]
Annual PPI -2.7% [Est. -2.6% Prev. -3.0%]
Monthly PPI -0.3% [Prev. -0.3%]
- January 12, 2024 07:22
Debt Market Live Today: Corporate bond primary offers
1) 7.84 HDB Financial 14-July-26 and 7.96 HDB financial Nov-2025 primary reissue, both dlt at 8.30 xirr, secured dual AAA, adding further, EBP on 12th Jan, payin on 15th Jan
2) 8.15 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, reissue dlt at 8.20 xirr, adding further, EBP on 17th jan and payin on 18 Jan
3) Mahindra & Mahindra Finance 3y 2m, dual AAA secured dlt at 8.25, adding further
4) Toyota Fin services 3Y can do at 8.28
5) Tata Capital Housing 3y or 5y any bids?
PSU EBPS:
1) THDC 10Y 300+500 AA unsecured
2) NHB 7Y, 500 + 1500cr, EBP today
3) REC 3Y, 500+500cr, EBP on 12th Jan and payin on 16th Jan
4) REC 10Y, 500+2500cr, EBP on 12th Jan and payin on 16th Jan
- January 12, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: Markets Key Data as on 11/01/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 71721.18 (+63.47)
Nifty 50: 21647.20 (+28.50)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 47337.30 (+230.15)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 15476.45 (+89.75)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 25.39 / 3.70
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
23.08 / 3.79
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.27 / 3.79
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 29.37 / 3.82
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (865.00 crs) / (270.93 crs)
DII Activity: 1607.08 crs / (3349.26 crs)
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 12.76
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $78.38
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2033.76 = INR 62162
Silver: INR 72315
📌 Currency
*Rs/$: 83.03
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 102.17
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.20% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.16% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 3.99%
- January 12, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Analyst App's recent interview as of 18:33 PM Thursday 11 January 2024
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Ajmera Realty: Dhaval Ajmera, Director
We Will Launch 2 Projects In Q4 With A Potential Of Approx ?400 Cr: Ajmera Realty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ii86YI_1QLs
Aarti Ind: Rajendra Gogri, CMD
Impact Of Non-Renewal By EU For Key Product S-Metolachlor Will Be 3-4%: Aarti Ind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQhKEPGF1kU
BSE Limited: Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO
BSE MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy As A ‘Guest Editor’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_6lA6Ltk1E
Ugro Capital: Shachindra Nath, Executive CMD
UGRO Capital Ltd Gets RBI Certificate Registration For Factoring Business
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKng07qsoOw
Gensol Engineer: Anmol Jaggi, Managing Director
Gensol EV: Plans To Redefine Urban Mobility; Electric Car To Debut In March
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JK_V5vGfd5o
Keystone Realto: Boman Rustom Irani, CMD
Believe We Can Continue To Grow By 25%: Keystone Realtors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKF4NSuBhqo
MAS Financial S: Kamlesh Gandhi, CMD
MSME & SME Segments Contributed About 27% To AUM Growth: Mas Financial Services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pktcRn-LTj0
RBZ Jewellers: Harit Zaveri,, Joint Managing Director
RBZ Jewellers: FY25 Growth Outlook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIGXjVH0KPM
TeamLease Ser.: Ramani Dathi, CFO
Decoding IT Hiring Trends With Teamlease CFO Romani Dati: Navigating Sluggishness And Uncertainty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QafJ3TneUI8
BLS International Services : Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director
Realisations Have Increased In Q3: BLS International Svcs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPGdoS9Og5g
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- January 12, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 11 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 108283.56 + 8678 Total: 116961.56
F&O Volume: 444585.6 + 1216933.19 Total: 1661518.79
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -865
(11619.68 - 12484.68)
DII: NET BUY: 1607.08
(12951.47 - 11344.39)
- January 12, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: 3QFY24 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation: Infosys, TCS & HDFC AMC
Infosys 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q2/documents/q2-and-h1-fy24-financial-results-auditorsreports.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q2/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf
Fact Sheet
Link: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q2/documents/fact-sheet.pdf
Investor Sheet
Link: https://www.infosys.com/content/dam/infosys-web/en/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q2/documents/q2fy24-investor-sheet.xls
TCS 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/70ed0afd-130a-4902-8462-4f01f3b347c0.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f5ae68f9-c286-479a-8cef-237c57a4dc06.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.tcs.com/content/dam/tcs/investor-relations/financial-statements/2023-24/q3/Presentations/Q3%202023-24%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf
HDFC AMC 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/42d1229d-a668-4247-a9af-e2057bc9df3e.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c8bec481-ea9f-4065-95ec-986b20e8ac7f.pdf
- January 12, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 12.01.2024
07.00 CHINA CPI y/y (Expected: -0.4% versus Previous: -0.5%)
07.00 CHINA PPI y/y (Expected: -2.6% versus Previous: -3.0%)
12.30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: -0.3%)
12.30 U.K. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: -0.8%)
17.30 INDIA Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 5.7% versus Previous: 5.5%)
17.30 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 7.2% versus Previous: 11.7%)
19.00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.0%)
(On Monday 15th January, U.S. markets to remain shut on Holiday)
- January 12, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 12.01.2024
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
J P Morgan Chase & Co (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Bank of America Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Wells Fargo & Company (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
BlackRock, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Citigroup Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
(important day in terms of earnings of U.S. Financial companies)
- January 12, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets mixed after US inflation report
Equity markets throughout Asia exhibited mixed trading on Friday, as US inflation data failed to influence rate cut predictions. Concurrently, oil prices surged following the UK’s authorization of military intervention in Yemen.
Japanese stocks initiated the day with a positive trend on Friday, building on the momentum gained in the preceding session, where the Nikkei index surpassed 35,000 for the first time since 1990. The Nikkei 225 recorded a 1.17% increase, equivalent to 408.89 points, reaching 35,458.75 in early trading. Additionally, the broader Topix index saw a 0.37% uptick, adding 9.27 points to reach 2,492.14. Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI experienced a decline of 0.52%, or 13.09 points, trading at 2,527.18, and the Hang Seng index slipped by 0.52%, or 85.07 points, hovering at 16,216.97. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index registered a 0.14% decrease, amounting to 10.40 points, to trade at 7,495.60.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday saw a modest rise of 15.29 points, or 0.04%, reaching 37,711.02. Conversely, the S&P 500 experienced a marginal decline of 3.21 points, or 0.07%, closing at 4,780.24, while the Nasdaq Composite posted a modest gain of 0.54 points, reaching 14,970.19.
