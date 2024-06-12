Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for June 12, 2024.
- June 12, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on GMR Airports
Buy, TP Rs 100
Co filed new tariff application for DIAL, may be implemented by 4QFY25;
Mgmt focus on developing airport platform strategy, consolidating Non-aero businesses & reducing complexity
Focus on managing leverage in FY25
- June 12, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: MS on HCL Tech
OW, TP Rs 1650
Announces Large Deal; est. contract value $278m over 7.5 yr (implying annual contract value of $37m)
Signifying two things
a) continuing large deal win momentum in financial services vertical
b) significant expansion of an existing client relationship
- June 12, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Recommendations: Cement
CITI on Cement
FY24 realizations ranged from negative 6% to flattish for coverage companies despite 9% industry demand growth, suggesting market share priority over pricing
Think trend will likely continue as utilization levels remain below 80%, though cos may attempt price hikes
Pricing data suggests 1Q avg. realizations should be in range of -4% to +1% vs. 4QFY24
ULTC (EV/t $195) top pick.
Buy: ACC , Grasim, Shree & Dalmia
Neutral: Ambuja
Sell: Ramco, Nuvoco & JK Cement
MOSL On Cement
Est cement vol to grow 5-6% MoM in May’24, driven by housing & infrastructure segments.
Considering recent price hike, avg. price has been up 3% MoM in Jun’24.
UTCEM preferred large cap pick & like DALBHARA & JKCE in midcap space.
- June 12, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: CITI On IndusInd BK
Buy, TP Rs 2010
Management meet takeaways
i) deposits to gather pace; estimates liability growth of 16-18%;
ii) NIMs guidance of 4.2-4.3%, favorably positioned when interest rate cycle turns;
iii) will contain slippages at <2.0% and credit cost at 1.1-1.3% - est 2.5%/4%/0.5% slippage in VF/MFI/corporate banking in the near term;
iv) Continue to invest into distribution, digital, human capital; C/I will remain elevated
- June 12, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: GS on Thermax
Sell, TP Rs 2710
Management meet takeaways
+ve on demand outlook
Acknowledge that market is willing to look out much further than next 2 yrs & give higher multiple; however, since underlying technology is still in a nascent stage & constantly evolving, maintain sell
- June 12, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Cummins
GS on Cummins
Neutral, TP Rs 1940
Management meet takeaways
+ve on overall domestic demand
While real estate, railways, data centres & construction equipment should lead genset demand, potential price discovery for its competition(for CPCB IV +portfolio) could have impact on rev
Macquarie on Cummins
O-P, TP Rs 3975
Key focus areas have been impact of CPCB4+ transition, distribution & datacentre growth opportunity & exports softness.
Near term, key monitorable is impact of a full-fledged transition to CPCB IV+
- June 12, 2024 08:17
Commodities Market Updates: Silver down at $29.40 on robust US economy
Silver fell as robust economic statistics in the United States supported a hawkish view for the Federal Reserve. Non-farm payrolls surged significantly more than expected in May, reinforcing indications of a healthy labour market and putting pressure on US Treasuries. However, robust demand in domestic Chinese markets prevented a further reduction, as evidenced by the hookup of the world’s largest solar farm in northwestern Xinjiang. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but traders will focus on Fed members’ revised economic and rate expectations. Prospects for a rate cut this year appear to have dimmed, with many experts anticipating the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut to occur in November.
- June 12, 2024 08:17
Commodities Market Updates: Gold down at $2315.25
Gold prices moved lower, pulled down by a stronger dollar, as investors awaited critical US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s updated interest rate predictions, which were due later in the day. Fed policymakers will update their economic and interest rate estimates after their two-day meeting later today. Fed officials’ revised economic estimates this week are expected to indicate fewer interest rate decreases than policymakers predicted three months ago. Demand for gold in Asia is increasing, despite prices being at record highs set in May, according to industry officials, as buyers seek to hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
- June 12, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Ajit Mishra: of Religare Broking Focus on stock-specific trading amid index pause
Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
This pause in the index was largely anticipated, and we expect it to conclude soon. In the meantime, traders should maintain a stock-specific trading approach with a positive bias. In addition to key sectors, certain themes like agriculture-related stocks (fertilizer and sugar) and chemical stocks are drawing noticeable interest. Participants should adjust their positions accordingly.
- June 12, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Updates: India VIX drops 9.82%, signalling reduced market fear
Mandar Bhojane Research Analyst, Choice Broking
India VIX, which measures market volatility, decreased by 9.82 percent intraday, settling at 14.7650, indicating reduced market fear. Regarding the Open Interest (OI) data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at the 23,400 and 23,500 strike prices. On the put side, the highest OI was at the 23,000 strike price.
- June 12, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Updates: China’s inflation rate is below expectations.
China’s annual inflation rate was 0.3% in May 2024, unchanged for the second consecutive month but falling short of market expectations of 0.4%. Consumer inflation rose for the fourth consecutive month, indicating that domestic demand is continuing to recover. Food prices fell for the 11th straight month, but the rate of fall was the slowest since February (-2.0% vs -2.7%). Monthly, the CPI unexpectedly fell by 0.1%, the second loss this year, compared to a level estimate and following a 0.1% rise in April.
- June 12, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty remains flat, Bank Nifty Shows weakness ahead of Expiry
Om Mehra, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities
The Nifty closed the session at 23,264.85, ending nearly flat. Nifty continues to consolidate with a positive bias, sustaining above the upper band of its rising channel. The immediate support remains at 22,200, and if this level is breached, the index could slip towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level situated at 21,900. The daily RSI remains neutral at 58 level. Moving above 23,350 will resume the uptrend.
The Bank Nifty ended the session at 49,705.75, down by 0.15% forming a bearish candle with a small body. The index failed to surpass the 50,000 level but remains above its short-term moving average. There could be slight weakness if the index slips below 49,600, which might lead to a test of the 49,300-49,100 levels. However, the primary trend remains strong as long as the 49,000 level is sustained. Bank Nifty might continue to consolidate for a few more days.
- June 12, 2024 07:55
Commodities Market Updates: US crude oil inventories fall more than expected
US crude oil stocks fell by 2.428 million barrels during the week ending April 7th, 2024, following a 4.052 million barrel increase the previous week, according to the API’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin. It was the fourth weekly reduction in crude oil stockpiles in the last eight weeks, beating market forecasts of 1.75 million barrels.
- June 12, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: China’s food prices fall for 11th straight month
Food prices in China fell by 2.0% from the previous year in May 2024, falling from a 2.7% drop the previous month. It was the 11th consecutive month of price declines, although at the slowest rate since February, as prices decreased at a slower rate for eggs (-7.4% vs -10.6% in April), fresh fruit (-6.7% vs -9.7%), milk (-1.7% vs -1.8%), and cooking oils (-5.1% vs -5.3%). On the other hand, prices rose for both fresh vegetables (2.3% vs 1.3%) and meat (4.6% vs 1.4%).
- June 12, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk deal - Arman Financial Services Ltd.
PRUDENT EQUITY ACE FUND bought 70,000 @ Rs. 2,299.89
- June 12, 2024 07:51
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price Band revised from 10% to 5%: Andhra Cements, GTL Infrastructure.
Price Band revised from 20% to 10%: Essar Shipping, IFB Industries.
- June 12, 2024 07:51
Stock Market Live Today: Pledge Details
Goodluck India: Promoter Anju Garg created a pledge for 1 lakh shares; Promoter Harsh Garg created a pledge for 68,000 shares; Promoter Mithlesh Garg created a pledge for 80,000 shares; Promoter Ram Agarwal created a pledge for 80,000 shares; Promoter Rekha Rani created a pledge for 1 lakh shares; and Promoter Shyam Agrawal created a pledge for 80,000 shares on June 10.
- June 12, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Mphasis: Promoter BCP Topco Ix sold 2.85 crore shares on June 10.
Lancer Container Lines: Promoter Abdul Khalik Abdul Kadar Chataiwala bought 1.16 lakh shares on June 10.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes Private Limited sold 55,009 shares on June 7.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Kainaz Khurshed Daruvala created a pledge for 2.8 lakh shares on June 7.
- June 12, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
InterGlobe Aviation: Interglobe Enterprises sold 77.19 lakh shares (1.99%) at Rs 4362.04 apiece, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius bought 31.23 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 4361 apiece.
Action Construction Equipment: Mona Agarwal sold 13 lakh shares (1.09%) at Rs 1420.44 apiece.
Honasa Consumer: Fireside Ventures Investment Fund I sold 32,42,441 shares (0.99%) at Rs 436 apiece, while Sofina Ventures Sa sold 32,42,442 shares (0.99%) at Rs 435 apiece.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: Cintra INR Investments BV sold 9.05 crore shares (1.5%) at Rs 64.02 apiece, while Cintra INR Investments BV sold 21.13 crore shares (3.5%) at Rs 63.43 apiece.
*Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility:*Wardwizard Solutions India sold 42.12 lakh shares (1.61%) at Rs 72.51 apiece.
TCNS Clothing: TA FDI Investors sold 12 lakh shares (1.89%) at Rs 550.14 apiece, while Rajasthan Global Securities bought 3.22 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 550.05 apiece.
- June 12, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Block Deals
Inox Wind Energy: Anjana Projects sold 0.4 lakh shares (0.33%) at Rs 7169 apiece, and India Opportunities Growth Fund Pinewood Strategy bought 0.4 lakh shares (0.33%) at Rs 7169 apiece.
- June 12, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Offering
Le Travenues Technology: The public issue was subscribed to 9.33 times on day2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.79 times), non-institutional investors (20.14 times), and retail investors (18.73 times).
- June 12, 2024 07:47
Stocks to watch out for today: 12 June 2024
HCL Technologies: The company signed a $278 million deal with Germany’s largest cooperative primary bank, apoBank for 7.5 years.
* TCS:* The company launched a new loT engineering lab in Ohio for manufacturing, energy, and consumer solutions.
* B.L. Kashyap and Sons:* The company secured two new orders aggregating to Rs 1,021 crore, approx. These include a construction order worth Rs 924 crore from DLF City and a civil construction order worth Rs 97 crore from Sattva Homes. The total order book as of date stands at Rs 3,545 crore.
* Cipla:* Patna Tax Office rules against the company on input tax credit. The company is to appeal to a higher authority on the input tax credit ruling.
* Dollar Industries:* The company recorded the highest-ever revenue in 2023-24. To open 50 exclusive brand outlets across South India by 2027. Aim for 50% sales growth in South India in 2024-25.
* NHPC:* The National High Power Test Laboratory approved the transfer of 1 crore shares from the company to Power Grid Corp. The company’s stake in NHPTL now stands at 12.5%, up from 20% earlier. NHPTL ceased to be an associate company of the company.
* TVS Supply Chain Solutions:* The company received a five-year contract with Daimler Truck AG for integrated supply chain solutions services in Singapore.
* Castrol India:* The board appointed Kedar Lele as MD for 5 years, effective Nov 1.
* LTIMindtree:* The company announced the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, as part of the expansion in KSA and the Middle East.
* Patanjali Foods:* The company has clarified that the Board has evaluated the initial proposal by Patanjali Ayurved for the sale of non-food businesses on April 26. A committee comprising an independent director, CEO and CFO is in the process of evaluating the proposal.
* Wipro:* The company introduced the Lab45 Al Platform, designed to increase efficiencies and transform business functions.
- June 12, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Rating updates
HSBC Rating
1. Hpcl Target Rs640
2. BPCL Target Rs910
3. IOCL Target Rs180
Citi Rating
1. IndusindBk Target Rs2010
- June 12, 2024 07:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Market expected to open flat as investors await US CPI data and Fed policy outcome
Domestic markets are expected to open flattish on Wednesday. Gift Nifty is ruling at 23 300 (700 am) against the Nifty futures value of 23,310. The US stocks closed on a mixed note, with the Nasdaq ending in the green even as the Dow closed in the red. Analysts expect the market to remain lacklustre until the Budget presentation.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said: Overall, investors confidence got a boost post the key cabinet portfolios being retained with BJP, leading to notable activity in PSU stocks. However given the absence of any fresh trigger, market seems to be in consolidation mode. Globally investors are cautiously awaiting US CPI data and US Fed policy outcome which will be released tomorrow. US Fed commentary could provide direction to the market. So far investors are baking in 1 rate cut towards the end of the year; so any deviation from that could drive the market on either side.
- June 12, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: IndiGo, IRB Infra, Honasa see block deals worth ₹5,500 cr
Over ₹5,500 crore worth of block deals were transacted on the exchanges today as promoters and key investors sold significant chunks of stake in InterGlobe Aviation, Honasa Consumer, and IRB Infrastructure Developers.
In InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo airline, the seller was promoter Rahul Bhatia. His holding firm InterGlobe Enterprises sold 77.2 lakh shares or nearly 2 per cent of the equity for ₹3,367.3 crore. It held 37.75 per cent stake in the airline company at the end of March.
- June 12, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Updates: China Macro Update
China May CPI Up 0.3% YoY Vs Est Of 0.4% Rise
China May Producer Prices Fall 1.4% YoY Vs Est Of 1.5% Decline
(Data majorly inline with estimates)
- June 12, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 12-June-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* GMRINFRA
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- June 12, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Updates: Recent Interviews As of 18:32 PM Tuesday 11 June 2024
Fusion Micro Finance: Devesh Sachdev, MD CEO
Fusion Finance’s Diversification Strategy; Opportunity In Affordable Housing, E-3Ws |
Jubilant Food: Sameer Khetarpal, MD & CEO
Delivery Like-For-Like (LFL) Growth In FY25 Will Be Positive Throughout The Year: Jubilant FoodWorks
KAYNES TECHNOLO: Jairam Sampath, Whole Time Director & CFO
Orderbook Is Rising At ?300-400 Cr/Month; OSAT Project On Schedule: Kaynes Technology
Man Infra: Manan Parag Shah, ED MD
Man Infra’s FY25 Revenue, Margin Targets; Revenue Potential From BKC Project
RailTel Corp: Sanjay Kumar, CMD
Expecting ₹4,000-5,000 Cr Of Kavach Orders: RailTel Corporation
Som Distilleries: JK Arora, Chairman
Som Distilleries Poised For Swift Growth? | JK Arora’s Views On Push For Liquor Industry
Titagarh Rail: Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Higher Integration Should Take Our Margin To 15-16%: Titagarh Rail Systems
Bharat Dynamics: A Madhavarao, CMD
Eyeing New Orders Worth ₹20,000 Crore In The Next 2-3 Years: Bharat Dynamics
Ugro Capital: Shachindra Nath, Executive CMD
U Gro Capital Raises Funds Via CCDs, Warrants | Shachindra Nath Shares Insights
Chalet Hotels: Sanjay Sethi, CEO
Occupancy Can Stabilize Around 80% From Current Levels: Chalet Hotels
- June 12, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: 12 June 2024
Buzzing Stocks: NTPC, IOL Chem, HCL Tech, Tube Investment, Cipla, Wipro, TVS Supply Chain, Camlin Fine Chem, BL Kashyap, Trident
- June 12, 2024 07:17
Today’s Editorial. Govt formation over, it’s time for consensus building
After an anxious 24 hours between swearing-in of the Council of Ministers and the actual allocation of portfolios (during which the Capital was abuzz with the wildest speculations), Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have opted for continuity in his choice of Cabinet ministers. The incumbents for the top four berths — Defence, Home, External Affairs and Finance — remain unchanged. The others to sail through the green channel are Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav and Nitin Gadkari.
- June 12, 2024 07:16
Commodities Market Updates: India’s seafood exports decline due to Red Sea crisis and overseas demand slump in FY24
The Red Sea crisis and sluggish overseas demand have dented India’s seafood exports in value terms in FY24, witnessing a 5.39 per cent decline in rupee terms and an 8.80 per cent decline in dollar terms.
However, the export volume increased by 2.67 per cent in quantity. The country exported an all-time high volume of 17,81,602 tonnes of seafood worth $ 7.38 billion and ₹ 60,523.89 crore.
- June 12, 2024 07:15
Technicals: Trading Guide for June 12, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- June 12, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: How has Nifty 50 fared in Q4 FY24?
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) recently published a report named ‘India Strategy’. The report reviews the performance of the Nifty 50 universe and stocks under coverage amid elevated interest rates and moderating inflation. During the quarter gone by, bottomline growth has outperformed topline growth.
- June 12, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: May retail inflation likely to be around 5%, vegetable prices continue to trouble
Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is likely to have risen to around 5 per cent in May mainly on account of rising vegetable prices. The Statistics Ministry will make the data public on Wednesday.
Headline inflation was 4.8 per cent in April and 4.3 per cent in May, last year.
Vegetable prices have recorded a rise. Potatoes and onions are becoming costlier. Experts say the ongoing heatwave is likely to impact prices of vegetables which could go up even further. Vegetables have a weight of over 6 per cent in retail inflation. Apart from vegetables, cereal (over 12 per cent weight) prices have again started inching up. Though pulses (around 3 per cent weight) prices are down, inflation continues to be in double digit.
- June 12, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 11 June 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 124793.35 + 12353.77 Total: 137147.12
F&O Volume: 466697.78 + 182810.92 Total: 649508.7
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -111.04
(15527.24 - 15638.28)
DII: NET BUY: +3193.29
(14162.6 - 10969.31)
- June 12, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Updates: Key data - 11 June 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 76456.59 (-33.49)
* Nifty 50: 23264.85 (+5.65)
* Nifty bank: 49705.75 (-75.15)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* ONGC: 273.55 (+14.40)
* Larsen: 3,598.70 (+54.95)
* Adani Ports: 1,403.45 (+19.40)
* Tata Motors : 987.10 (+11.95)
* Maruti Suzuki: 12,863.65 (+146.10)
*Nifty top 5 losers:
* Kotak M: 1,720.00 (-25.65 )
* Divis Labs: 4,475.45 (-60.80 )
* Asian Paints: 2,902.45 (-35.10 )
* Dr Reddys Labs: 6,039.25 (-66.90 )
* Reliance : 2,913.35 (-29.45)
- June 12, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Updates: Major US stocks result calendar 12.06.2024
Broadcom Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- June 12, 2024 06:59
Stock Market updates: Economic Calendar – 12.06.2024
07:00 CHINA CPI y/y (Expected-: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.3%)
07:00 CHINA PPI y/y (Expected-: -1.5% versus Previous: -2.5%)
11:30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: 0.4%)
17:30 INDIA Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 4.9% versus Previous: 4.8%)
17:30 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.6% versus Previous: 4.9%)
18:00 U.S. CPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.1%)
23:30 U.S. Federal Funds Rate (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%)
00:00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference
- June 12, 2024 06:59
Today’s Stock Recommendations: 12 June 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: Our stock recommendation for you today is Supreme Petrochem The stock has bounced off from a key trendline support and is looking strong. That keeps the overall uptrend intact. The stock has the potential to rise further from here.
