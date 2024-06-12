June 12, 2024 07:47

HCL Technologies: The company signed a $278 million deal with Germany’s largest cooperative primary bank, apoBank for 7.5 years.

* TCS:* The company launched a new loT engineering lab in Ohio for manufacturing, energy, and consumer solutions.

* B.L. Kashyap and Sons:* The company secured two new orders aggregating to Rs 1,021 crore, approx. These include a construction order worth Rs 924 crore from DLF City and a civil construction order worth Rs 97 crore from Sattva Homes. The total order book as of date stands at Rs 3,545 crore.

* Cipla:* Patna Tax Office rules against the company on input tax credit. The company is to appeal to a higher authority on the input tax credit ruling.

* Dollar Industries:* The company recorded the highest-ever revenue in 2023-24. To open 50 exclusive brand outlets across South India by 2027. Aim for 50% sales growth in South India in 2024-25.

* NHPC:* The National High Power Test Laboratory approved the transfer of 1 crore shares from the company to Power Grid Corp. The company’s stake in NHPTL now stands at 12.5%, up from 20% earlier. NHPTL ceased to be an associate company of the company.

* TVS Supply Chain Solutions:* The company received a five-year contract with Daimler Truck AG for integrated supply chain solutions services in Singapore.

* Castrol India:* The board appointed Kedar Lele as MD for 5 years, effective Nov 1.

* LTIMindtree:* The company announced the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, as part of the expansion in KSA and the Middle East.

* Patanjali Foods:* The company has clarified that the Board has evaluated the initial proposal by Patanjali Ayurved for the sale of non-food businesses on April 26. A committee comprising an independent director, CEO and CFO is in the process of evaluating the proposal.

* Wipro:* The company introduced the Lab45 Al Platform, designed to increase efficiencies and transform business functions.