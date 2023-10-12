October 12, 2023 07:11

India on Wednesday announced launching “Operation Ajay” to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region.

Israel has already mounted a massive military offensive to avenge the attacks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, announced the launch of “Operation Ajay” in a post on X on Wednesday night.

“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return,” he said.

“Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” he added.

The first batch of Indians is expected to be brought back from Israel in a special flight on Thursday.