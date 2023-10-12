Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 12 October 2023
- October 12, 2023 07:23
Technical Recommendations: Day trading guide for October 12, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 12, 2023 07:22
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Star Cement (₹165): BUY
The stock price of Star Cement has been consolidating sideways since August. The range of trade has been ₹147-170. The stock is now poised near the upper end of the range. The broader trend for the stock has been up since July this year. Read more
- October 12, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Israel-Hamas war: India announces launching ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate return of Indians from Israel
India on Wednesday announced launching “Operation Ajay” to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region.
Israel has already mounted a massive military offensive to avenge the attacks.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, announced the launch of “Operation Ajay” in a post on X on Wednesday night.
“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return,” he said.
“Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” he added.
The first batch of Indians is expected to be brought back from Israel in a special flight on Thursday.
- October 12, 2023 07:01
Stock Market Live Update: Asian stock markets rise, awaits US inflation data
On Thursday, Asian stocks began the day on a positive note, following the upward trend seen on Wall Street. Investors were eagerly anticipating crucial US consumer inflation data.
In early trading, the Nikkei 225 index, which serves as the benchmark, advanced by 1.18%, equivalent to a 375.55-point increase, reaching 32,312.06. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index showed a 0.96% increase, adding 22.18 points and settling at 2,330.57. The KOSPI index in South Korea also made notable gains, rising by 0.98%, or 23.92 points, to reach 2,474. Australia’s stock market had a more modest increase, with a 0.18% gain, equivalent to a 13-point rise, bringing the total to 7,101.40.
Investors found reassurance in the Federal Reserve’s less hawkish statements, despite a higher-than-expected increase in US producer prices in September.
The previous night on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded with a 0.2% increase, settling at 33,804.87. The S&P 500, representing a wide range of stocks, saw a 0.4% rise, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq experienced a more substantial gain of 0.7%.
