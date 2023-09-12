September 12, 2023 08:51

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities. -- Indian markets could open higher, despite mixed Asian markets today and in line with slightly higher US markets on Sept 11

U.S. stock indexes finished higher on Monday, boosted by producers of luxury items and services including Tesla, as investors await inflation and retail-sales data later this week that should help guide the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate policy. The Nasdaq closed sharply higher on Monday as Tesla surged on optimism around artificial intelligence.

The August U.S. consumer-price index will be published Wednesday morning, while producer-prices and retail-sales reports for the same month are due on Thursday — all of which are likely to factor into the thinking of Federal Reserve policy makers as they consider whether to eventually adjust interest rates at their policy meeting next week.