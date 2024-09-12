September 12, 2024 08:11

India’s infra/capex related activity inched up in July after 3 months of contraction due to election related uncertainties. New orders continues to remain strong in July and August, underpinning our hopes of a revival in topline growth numbers from Q2. However, slower than normal govt spending in election years keeps us watchful about our 7.2% FY25 projection. Globally, US CPI softened cementing 25bps cut next week in line with our expectations. Today’s key event remains in the form of ECB policy and its projections. Turning to Geopolitics, we continue to see developments in Bangladesh concerning for SAARC and QUAD specially after they have appealed for a fresh USD 5bn from intl lenders for, on paper, ‘replenishing fx reserves’.

US consumer inflation slows to lowest rate since February 2021

Headline US CPI slowed to 2.5% from 2.9% in July (+0.2% MoM in Aug). Core CPI came in at 3.2%, in line with forecasts and equaling July’s pace (+0.3% in Aug). In our view, 25bps Fed rate cut next week is in line , but overly bullish market expectations raise concerns. Risks may arise if the Fed signals a “wait and watch” approach or hawkish projections for 2025, along with potential hawkishness from the BoJ

India government renewed EV subsidy schemes

The new scheme, with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years, will provide subsidy support to a wide range of EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses, trucks, and ambulances. But the scheme notably omits electric cars, which were previously covered under the FAME programme.

India to impose up to 30% tariffs on some steel imports from China, Vietnam

India will impose tariffs of 12% to 30% on certain steel products from China and Vietnam to protect local industry. The tariffs, targeting welded stainless steel pipes and tubes, will be in place for five years. This move follows strained relations between India and China since their 2020 border clash.

Centre to get Semicon 2.0 policy in place in next 3-4 months: Vaishnaw

The government will launch the second phase of India’s semiconductor manufacturing policy in the next three to four months as the first stage is “practically complete”, electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.The minister also announced that UP would soon become the fourth state in the country to have a semiconductor facility.

Samsung Elec plans global job cuts of up to 30% in some divisions

Samsung has instructed subsidiaries worldwide to reduce sales and marketing staff by about 15% and the administrative staff by up to 30%, two of the sources said.The plan will be implemented by the end of this year and would impact jobs across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, one person said.

BOJ policymaker signals readiness to raise rates if inflation on track

The Bank of Japan will continue to raise interest rates if inflation moves in line with its forecast, policymaker Junko Nakagawa said, signalling that last month’s market rout has not derailed the bank’s plan to hike borrowing costs steadily.Nakagawa’s remarks follow those by another member of the BOJ’s policy board, Hajime Takata, who said last week the BOJ must stay on course to raise rates

Japan’s August wholesale inflation slows in August

Japan’s producer price index rose 2.5% year-on-year in August, less than the expected 2.8% and the 3% reported in the previous month. The data is among the key indicators closely watched by the Bank of Japan.

Asian market

Asia markets opened higher on Today, tracking gains on Wall Street after a volatile session spurred by inflation data. Gains in technology helped Wall Street shrug off early losses and end higher on Wednesday, even as a stronger reading on core consumer inflation dented expectations of a bumper interest rate cut by the Fed.

India is also poised to release its August consumer price index today.

Brent: 70.86, DXY: 101.8, USD10Y: 3.66%, Gift Nifty : +0.42%