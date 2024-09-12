Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for September 12, 2024.

    Stock market live updates today: 🔹Mkt. Updates :

    GIFT Nifty +155 pts (25100) from last trade 24945 , 

    Nikkei +1090 pts , 

    Hangseng +69 pts , 

    Dow +124.75 pts ,Nsdq +369.65 pts, S&P 

    +58.61 pts , Bovespa +357 pts , Ftse -12 pts , Dax +64 pts , Cac -10 pts , Crude @ $67.31 brl (+0.00), Brent @ $70.61 brl (+0.00) , Gold @ 2540.40 (-2.00), Silver $29.03 (+0.10), Euro @ $1.1011, JPY @ $142.57, INR @ 83.995

    🔹US GOVT. 10-YR YIELD : 3.67%

    Today’s Corporate Action, 12 Sept Ex Date :

    ACCELERATE\u0009

    Bonus issue 3:5\u0009 

    ARROWGREEN\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000\u0009 

    BENGALASM\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 40.0000\u0009 

    BHARATRAS\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000\u0009 

    ELDEHSG\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000\u0009 

    EXCELINDUS\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000\u0009 

    GARFIBRES\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000\u0009 

    GULPOLY\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000\u0009 

    HALDYNGL\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000\u0009 

    INDPRUD\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 90.0000\u0009 

    MALLCOM\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000\u0009 

    MYSORPETRO\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000\u0009 

    NIRLON\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000\u0009 

    PATELSAI\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000\u0009 

    SICAGEN\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000\u0009 

    SJVN\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6500\u0009 

    SKIPPER\u0009

    Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000\u0009 

    SPIC\u0009

    Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000\u0009 

    SRHHYPOLTD\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000\u0009 

    VBL\u0009

    Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.2/-\u0009 

    VSTTILLERS\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000\u0009 

    WEPSOLN\u0009

    Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000\u0009 

    Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings, 12-Sep-24 :

    BAJAJHLDNG\u0009

    Interim Dividend\u0009 \u0009 

    HATSUN\u0009

    General\u0009 \u0009 

    INTERARCH\u0009

    Quarterly Results\u0009 \u0009 

    MAHSCOOTER\u0009

    Interim Dividend\u0009 \u0009 

    SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 12 SEPT, 2024 :

    1.\u0009AARTIIND 2. \u0009ABFRL 3. \u0009BALRAMCHIN 4. BANDHANBNK 5. CHAMBLFERT 6. HINDCOPPER 7. \u0009RBLBANK

    ADDITION : AARTIIND

    DELETION : BIOCON

    Stock market live updates today: Macro and market update

    India’s infra/capex related activity inched up in July after 3 months of contraction due to election related uncertainties. New orders continues to remain strong in July and August, underpinning our hopes of a revival in topline growth numbers from Q2. However, slower than normal govt spending in election years keeps us watchful about our 7.2% FY25 projection. Globally, US CPI softened cementing 25bps cut next week in line with our expectations. Today’s key event remains in the form of ECB policy and its projections. Turning to Geopolitics, we continue to see developments in Bangladesh concerning for SAARC and QUAD specially after they have appealed for a fresh USD 5bn from intl lenders for, on paper, ‘replenishing fx reserves’.

    US consumer inflation slows to lowest rate since February 2021

    Headline US CPI slowed to 2.5% from 2.9% in July (+0.2% MoM in Aug). Core CPI came in at 3.2%, in line with forecasts and equaling July’s pace (+0.3% in Aug). In our view, 25bps Fed rate cut next week is in line , but overly bullish market expectations raise concerns. Risks may arise if the Fed signals a “wait and watch” approach or hawkish projections for 2025, along with potential hawkishness from the BoJ

    India government renewed EV subsidy schemes

    The new scheme, with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years, will provide subsidy support to a wide range of EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses, trucks, and ambulances. But the scheme notably omits electric cars, which were previously covered under the FAME programme.

    India to impose up to 30% tariffs on some steel imports from China, Vietnam

    India will impose tariffs of 12% to 30% on certain steel products from China and Vietnam to protect local industry. The tariffs, targeting welded stainless steel pipes and tubes, will be in place for five years. This move follows strained relations between India and China since their 2020 border clash.

    Centre to get Semicon 2.0 policy in place in next 3-4 months: Vaishnaw

    The government will launch the second phase of India’s semiconductor manufacturing policy in the next three to four months as the first stage is “practically complete”, electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.The minister also announced that UP would soon become the fourth state in the country to have a semiconductor facility.

    Samsung Elec plans global job cuts of up to 30% in some divisions

    Samsung has instructed subsidiaries worldwide to reduce sales and marketing staff by about 15% and the administrative staff by up to 30%, two of the sources said.The plan will be implemented by the end of this year and would impact jobs across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, one person said.

    BOJ policymaker signals readiness to raise rates if inflation on track

    The Bank of Japan will continue to raise interest rates if inflation moves in line with its forecast, policymaker Junko Nakagawa said, signalling that last month’s market rout has not derailed the bank’s plan to hike borrowing costs steadily.Nakagawa’s remarks follow those by another member of the BOJ’s policy board, Hajime Takata, who said last week the BOJ must stay on course to raise rates 

    Japan’s August wholesale inflation slows in August

    Japan’s producer price index rose 2.5% year-on-year in August, less than the expected 2.8% and the 3% reported in the previous month. The data is among the key indicators closely watched by the Bank of Japan.

    Asian market

    Asia markets opened higher on Today, tracking gains on Wall Street after a volatile session spurred by inflation data. Gains in technology helped Wall Street shrug off early losses and end higher on Wednesday, even as a stronger reading on core consumer inflation dented expectations of a bumper interest rate cut by the Fed. 

    India is also poised to release its August consumer price index today.

    Brent: 70.86, DXY: 101.8, USD10Y: 3.66%, Gift Nifty : +0.42%

    Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News 

    NBCC: Company collaborates with MTNL to develop 13.88 acres of land parcel in New Delhi. The project is valued at ₹1,600 cr (Positive) 

    GE T&D: Company bags order worth €55 m from Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai (Positive) 

    IndiGo: Company aims to be a global airline player by 2030, says CEO Pieter Elbers (Positive) 

    MapmyIndia: Company partners with Zoom car, the collaboration enables users to book a Zoom car while getting their trips planned with the Mappls App (Positive) 

    Gujarat Fluoro: Company subsidiary has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary co namely GFCL EV products GMBH in HAMBURG, Germany (Positive) 

    Indian Energy Exchange: IGX share in overall gas consumption expected to increase to 4-5% by 2030 (Positive) 

    Infrastructure stocks: Rural Development Ministry approves construction of roads in three states under various central schemes. (Positive) 

    NHPC: Cabinet approves Rs 12,461cr for hydro-projects (Positive) 

    Wipro: Company builds AI-enabled data strategy for JFK International Air Terminal (Positive) 

    Tata Steel: Company signs £500 million grant funding agreement with UK government for £1.25 billion green steel project in Port Talbot, electric ARC furnace is expected to be operational within three years. (Positive) 

    IOC/BPCL: Company’s arm and Indian Oil get production concession in Abu Dhabi for 6,162 square km area. (Positive) 

    Medicamen Biotech: Company received the final approval from the inspection department, division of production & distribution control, national organization for medicines, Greece for Bhiwadi formulation facility. (Positive) 

    Brigade Enterprises: Company launches its premium flexible workspace solution BuzzWorks in Hyderabad (Positive) 

    Engineers India: Current order book at 113.5b rupees, Company says expects to complete 1.5 mtpa mongolia refinery by march 2026. (Positive) 

    Lupin: Company signed share subscription & shareholders’ agreement with Sunsure Solarpark seventeen, Company to make equity investment (Positive) 

    Nazara Technologies: Company acquisition of 15.86% stake in getstan technologies by unit, deal for consideration of up to Rs 182.6 million. (Positive) 

    M&M: Embraer and Mahindra announce collaboration on the C-390 Millennium Medium Transport Aircraft in India (Positive) 

    Lemon Tree Hotels: Company signs a new property in Pune, Company says the property, which shall be managed by carnation hotels private limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Company is expected to open in FY 2026. (Positive) 

    Bajaj Finance/Finserve: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO gets bids worth over ₹3 lakh crore for a ₹6,560 crore issue (Positive) 

    Vishwaraj Sugar: Company approved floor price for issue, being Rs 17.51 per share ,Company approves QIP issue amounting up to Rs 990 million. (Neutral) 

    Castrol India: Company introduces Microfiber Cloth and Shiner Sponge to the existing range of products (Neutral) 

    Adani Ports: Company has signed a concession agreement with DPA to develop Multipurpose Berth at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat. (Neutral) 

    HPCL: Company appoints K Vinod as CFO effective from 11th Sep, 2024 (Neutral) 

    Route Mobile: Founder to sell 6.03% stake via OFS Sept 12-13; floor price at Rs 1,635 per share (Neutral) 

    Honasa Consumers: Company’s 10.8% Equity Worth Rs 1827.0 Cr via block deal At Rs 480/sh floor price (Neutral) 

    State Bank of India: Bank KEB Hana Indonesia & Bank SBI Indonesia (BSBII) and SBI signs shareholder agreement. Under the agreement, BSBII will issue preference shares to PT Bank KEB Hana, Indonesia (Neutral)

    Stock market live updates today: Offer For Sale: Route Mobile Limited 

    Seller: Proximus Opal (Promoter) 

    OFS size: 38.0 lakh shares (6.03 percent of Equity) 

    Floor Price: Rs 1635/Sh (Approx 0.2 percent discount at Last Closing 1638.9) 

    Total OFS size in Rupees: Rs 622.8 crore (At floor price) 

    For Non-Retail Investors: 12th September 2024 

    For Retail Investors: 13th September 2024 

    Retail Reservation: 10% 

    Mutual Fund and Insurance companies’ Reservation: 25%

    Stock market live updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 12.09.2024

    Kroger Company (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)

    Adobe Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 12-September-2024

    * ABFRL

    * AARTI IND

    * BALRAMCHIN

    * BANDHANBNK

    * CHAMBLFERT

    * HINDCOPPER

    * RBLBANK

    Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 12.09.2024 

    17.30 INDIA Inflation y/y (Expected: 3.55% versus Previous: 3.54%)

    17.30 INDIA industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.7% versus Previous: 4.2%)

    17.45 EURO ECB Monetary Policy (Expected: 3.65% versus Previous: 4.25%)

    18.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 229k versus Previous: 227K)

    18.00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.1%)

    18.15 EURO ECB Press Conference

    Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates

    Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

    Bonus issue 1:1

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 874.60

    Ex Bonus 13 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)

    Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today

    Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates

    Ex - Stock Split 13 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)\u0009

    Last day trade for before split Today\u0009

    Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd\u0009

    Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2663.4\u0009

    \u0009

    Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd\u0009

    Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 94.34\u0009

    \u0009

    Sportking India Ltd\u0009

    Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1503.

    Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates

    Ex-Dividend 13 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)\u0009

    Last date for Cum-Dividend Today\u0009

    Accel Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 29.35\u0009

    \u0009

    Ami Organics Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1455.05\u0009

    \u0009

    Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 315.65\u0009

    \u0009

    Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.6\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 788.5\u0009

    \u0009

    Aries Agro Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 279.25\u0009

    \u0009

    Arihant Superstructures Limited\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 332.75\u0009

    \u0009

    ASI Industries Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.35\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 41.85\u0009

    \u0009

    Asian Star Co.Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 864.1\u0009

    \u0009

    Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.12.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3380.8\u0009

    \u0009

    BEML Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.15.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3892.05\u0009

    \u0009

    Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 466.1\u0009

    \u0009

    Black Rose Industries Ltd.\u0009

    Special Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.55\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 137.45\u0009

    \u0009

    CCL Products (India) Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 748.35\u0009

    \u0009

    Ceejay Finance Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 244.25\u0009

    \u0009

    Ceinsys Tech Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 715.2\u0009

    \u0009

    Chemfab Alkalis Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 904.6\u0009

    \u0009

    Comfort Commotrade Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 35.98\u0009

    \u0009

    Cords Cable Industries Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 204\u0009

    \u0009

    CSL Finance Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 450.4\u0009

    \u0009

    Prataap Snacks Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 813.85\u0009

    \u0009

    Doms Industries Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2750.15\u0009

    \u0009

    Emmbi Industries Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 148.7\u0009

    \u0009

    Empire Industries Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.25\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1169.6\u0009

    \u0009

    Foods & Inns Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 136.1\u0009

    \u0009

    Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.3.95\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 225.3\u0009

    \u0009

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1727.75\u0009

    \u0009

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.44\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1756.5\u0009

    \u0009

    Halder Venture Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 896.5\u0009

    \u0009

    Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 768.75\u0009

    \u0009

    HBL Power Systems Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 601.1\u0009

    \u0009

    Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.025\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 192.65\u0009

    \u0009

    HP Adhesives Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 97.66\u0009

    \u0009

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.65\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 246\u0009

    \u0009

    Indraprastha Gas Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 527.55\u0009

    \u0009

    Indraprastha Medical Corp.Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 458.25\u0009

    \u0009

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 105.34\u0009

    \u0009

    Kcp Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 56.01\u0009

    \u0009

    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 680.45\u0009

    \u0009

    Kilburn Engineering Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 430.75\u0009

    \u0009

    Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 747.05\u0009

    \u0009

    Landmark Cars Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 588.75\u0009

    \u0009

    Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.8\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 790.95\u0009

    \u0009

    Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.07\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 30.4\u0009

    \u0009

    Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 69\u0009

    \u0009

    Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 548.05\u0009

    \u0009

    M.K. Exim (India) Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 95.68\u0009

    \u0009

    Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.20\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 733.15\u0009

    \u0009

    Morarka Finance Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.6\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 185.2\u0009

    \u0009

    MPIL Corporation Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.9\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 559.15\u0009

    \u0009

    Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 61.81\u0009

    \u0009

    NCL Industries Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 220.95\u0009

    \u0009

    Paisalo Digital Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 60.59\u0009

    \u0009

    Pitti Engineering Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1285.4\u0009

    \u0009

    PNB Gilts Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 120.85\u0009

    \u0009

    Poddar Pigments Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 407.85\u0009

    \u0009

    Polymechplast Machines Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 65.78\u0009

    \u0009

    Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 42.04\u0009

    \u0009

    Precision Wires India Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.45\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 196.75\u0009

    \u0009

    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2353.35\u0009

    \u0009

    Remsons Industries Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 186.8\u0009

    \u0009

    Rubfila International Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 85.02\u0009

    \u0009

    Ruby Mills Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.75\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 307.35\u0009

    \u0009

    Rushil Decor Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 35.87\u0009

    \u0009

    S Chand And Company Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 229.4\u0009

    \u0009

    Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 959.8\u0009

    \u0009

    Shilp Gravures Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 175.85\u0009

    \u0009

    Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 877.25\u0009

    \u0009

    Skp Securities Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 163.5\u0009

    \u0009

    Ity Restaurants Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 174\u0009

    \u0009

    Stove Kraft Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 836.85\u0009

    \u0009

    Superhouse Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 218.7\u0009

    \u0009

    Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.7\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1621.9\u0009

    \u0009

    Transpek Industry Ltd.\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.14\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1701.65\u0009

    \u0009

    Vibrant Global Capital Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 75.55\u0009

    \u0009

    Wsfx Global Pay Ltd\u0009

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 118

    Stock market live updates today: Corporate updates

    NBCC collaborates with #MTNL to develop 13.88 acres of land parcel in #NewDelhi. The project is valued at ₹1,600 cr

    #NewsFlash | Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (#CDSCO) on September 10 issued suspension orders to Entod Pharmaceuticals for PresVu 

    - Entod Pharma’s permission to manufacture and market of PresVu have been suspended until further orders

    AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES: CO IMPLEMENTS AND COMMENCES MANAGEMENT OF PREPAID CARD PLATFORM FOR INDIANOIL’S FLAGSHIP ‘XTRAPOWER’ FUEL & FLEET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM, WITH AN ORDER VALUE OF INR 58 CR OVER FIVE YEARS

    Stock market live updates today: Corporate events

    LUPIN: CO SIGNED SHARE SUBSCRIPTION & SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WITH SUNSURE SOLARPARK SEVENTEEN || CO TO MAKE EQUITY INVESTMENT IN SUNSURE SOLARPARK

    LUPIN: CO SAYS DEAL FOR 105.5M RUPEES || CO SAYS UPTO 42.61% STAKE IN SUNSURE SOLARPARK TO BE ACQUIRED

    ENGINEERS INDIA: CO EXEC SAYS CURRENT ORDER BOOK AT 113.5B RUPEES || CO EXEC SAYS EXPECTS TO COMPLETE 1.5 MTPA MONGOLIA REFINERY BY MARCH 2026

    BRIGADE ENTERPRISES: BUZZWORKS FLEXIBLE WORKSPACES BY BRIGADE GROUP FORAYS INTO HYDERABAD || PREMIUM, FLEXIBLE AND MANAGED WORKSPACE SOLUTIONS LAUNCHED AT AURO ORBIT, HITEC CITY; BRIGADE AIMS TO EXPAND TO 1 MILLION SQ. FT. OF FLEXIBLE OFFICE SPACE OVER THE NEXT 2 YEARS

    MEDICAMEN BIOTECH: CO RECEIVED THE FINAL APPROVAL (EU GMP CEIFICATION) TODAY, FROM THE INSPECTION DEPAMENT, DIVISION OF PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION CONTROL, NATIONAL ORGANISATION FOR MEDICINES, GREECE FOR BHIWADI FORMULATION FACILITY

    #JustIn | Adani Ports & SEZ to develop a multipurpose berth (berth no. 13) at Gujarat’s Kandla Port. Berth No. 13 is 300m long and offers 5.7 MMT capacity annually. It is likely to be commissioned in FY27

    TATA STEEL: UK BUSINESS MINISTER REYNOLDS SAYS SECURES IMPROVED DEAL FOR WORKERS WITH TATA STEEL IN PO TALBOT || SAYS WE ARE PLANNING A NEW UK-WIDE STEEL STRATEGY

    TATA STEEL: UK BUSINESS MINISTER REYNOLDS SAYS DEAL WITH TATA STEEL INCLUDES IMPROVED REDUNDANCY TERMS FOR THE…

    TATA STEEL: CO SAYS PLANS ARE PROGRESSING TO CLOSE BLAST FURNACE #4 BY END OF SEPTEMBER || PLANS PROGRESSING TO CLOSE WIDER HEAVY-END OPERATIONS AT PO TALBOT BY END OF SEPT

    INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE: CO SAYS IGX SHARE IN OVERALL GAS CONSUMPTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 4-5% BY 2030

    ROUTE MOBILE: PROMOTER PROXIMUS OPAL PROPOSES TO SELL 6.03% STAKE OF CO || FLOOR PRICE FOR OFFER SHALL 1,635 RUPEES PER SHARE; SALE OF STAKE BY PROMOTER VIA OFFER FOR SALE

    Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 12, 2024: Campus Activewear

    Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Campus Activewear (₹299.90): BUY

    The outlook for Campus Activewear is bullish. The stock has surged over 7 per cent in the last couple of days, indicating that the upmove has gained momentum. The 3 per cent rise on Wednesday has taken the share price well above a key resistance level of ₹290. Read more

    Stock market live updates today: ONGC Videsh, Oil India, Khanij Bidesh India ink MoU with UAE firm for critical mineral projects

    State-run ONGC on Wednesday said its subsidiary ONGC Videsh (OVL) along with Oil India (OIL) and Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UAE-based International Resources Holding to identify, acquire, and develop critical mineral projects worldwide, including in India. Read more

    Stock market live updates today: PMS industry makes a case for managing SEBI’s ‘new asset class’

    The Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) has asked the market regulator to consider allowing PMS players to become investment managers to its “new asset class” that is currently in the works.

    Stock market live updates today: Nifty’s 13-year stability without 10% decline sparks market anxiety

    The growing unease in the market could be gauged from the fact that Nifty 50 has maintained its upward streak without a a 10 per cent decline for the last 13 years.

    A significant increase in fiscal expenditure has facilitated India’s robust recovery, according to the latest DSP Mutual Fund’s Netra report, which provides an overview of market anomalies. The report emphasizes the need for the private corporate sector and households to lead in sustaining this growth momentum.

