August 13, 2024 06:52

Iron ore producer NMDC has reported a net profit of ₹1,984crore for the first quarter of this fiscal up 20 per cent from the same period last fiscal.

The company recorded a turnover of ₹5,378 crore, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹1,984 crore, and EBITDA of ₹2,725 crore in the first quarter of this financial year. Read more