Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 13, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- August 13, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendation: Welspun Corp (₹695.65): BUY
- August 13, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Welspun Corp (₹695.65): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Welspun Corp has gained momentum. The stock has surged about 6 per cent on Monday thereby ending the sideways consolidation that was in place since mid-July. Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: NMDC profit up 20% in q1
Iron ore producer NMDC has reported a net profit of ₹1,984crore for the first quarter of this fiscal up 20 per cent from the same period last fiscal.
The company recorded a turnover of ₹5,378 crore, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹1,984 crore, and EBITDA of ₹2,725 crore in the first quarter of this financial year. Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Retail inflation eases to 5-year low of 3.5% in July
Favaourable base effect in various sub-groups dragged retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index to a 59-month low of 3.5 per cent. Food inflation dropped to a 13-month low of 5.1 per cent in July. Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: JSW Steel buys 67% stake in Aussie mine for ₹1,000 crore
JSW Steel will invest $120 million (₹1,000 crore) to acquire 66.67 per cent in Australian mining company M Res NSW HCC Pty (M Res NSW) Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Adani shares show resilience as indices pare early losses, end flat
Benchmark indices pared early losses to end flat on Monday. The Sensex slid 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,648, while the Nifty fell 0.09 per cent to 24,347. Cash market volumes on the NSE were about 9 per cent higher than the previous session. Small-cap index ended well in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio moderated to 0.90:1. Nifty VIX, ended higher by 3.47 per cent at 15.87. Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Bharti Global to acquire 24.5% stake in British Telecom for around $4 billion
Sunil Mittal’s global ambitions got a further boost with Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises set to acquire 24.5 per cent of one of the oldest telecom operator in Europe, British Telecom (BT) Group plc, from Altice UK S.à r.l (Altice UK). Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.