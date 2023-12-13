Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 13 December 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- December 13, 2023 08:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Split Dates
Teamo Productions Hq Ltd
Stock Split Rs.Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 11.78
Ex - Stock Split 14 December 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- December 13, 2023 08:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 324.85
Ex-Dividend 14 December 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- December 13, 2023 08:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s Call: LGB Bros (Accumulate)
L G Balakrishnan Brothers (LGB) manufactures roller chains and undertakes metal forming, including warm & cold forging, fine blanking and machined parts.
With the Indian two wheeler industry in a cusp of an entrenched slowdown - barring robust festive sales this year - LGB’s transmission business bore the brunt of this slowdown as it posted that revenues grew by an abysmal 3.7 per cent in the first half of current fiscal when compared with year ago period.
- December 13, 2023 08:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s Call: Krsnaa Diagnostics (Buy)
We recently visited Krsnaa’s new state-of-the-art Kurla (Mumbai) pathology lab. This new lab caters to BMC collection centres and will be leveraged for a B2C foray.
It has the potential to test 30K-40K samples/day (scalable to 1 lakh tests/day). The lab’s current test offering is 250-300 tests, which will be expanded as it ramps up. In addition to digital ads, Krsnaa is in the process of rolling out a website and mobile app to increase private walk-ins and improve positioning.
- December 13, 2023 08:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock under F&O ban on NSE: 13-Dec-23
1 BALRAMCHIN
2 DELTACORP
3 HINDCOPPER
4 IBULHSGFIN
5 INDIACEM
6 NATIONALUM
7 SAIL
8 ZEEL
- December 13, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings: 13-Dec-23
CHPLIND
Quarterly Results;General
GEE
Quarterly Results
GROWINGTON
Stock Split;General
MOTOGENFIN
General
PVVINFRA
General
- December 13, 2023 08:18
Today’s Corporate Action: 13th Dec Ex Date
RCF
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.7000
- December 13, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Market Trends
GIFT Nifty +70 pts (21080) from last trade 21010
Nikkei +218 pts ,
Hangseng -63 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow +173.01 pts ,Nsdq +100.91 pts, S&P
+21.26 pts , Bovespa -513 pts , Ftse -2 pts , Dax -2 pts , Cac -7 pts , Crude @ $68.61 brl (+0.00), Brent @ $73.30 brl (-2.73) , Gold @ 1993.20 (+0.00), Silver $23.016 (+0.00), Euro @ $1.0795, JPY @ $145.42, INR @ 83.395
- December 13, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: December 13, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Indian Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, M&M, Laurus Lab, KDDL
- December 13, 2023 08:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 13.12.2023
Adobe Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nordson Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
- December 13, 2023 08:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 13.12.2023
12:30 U.K GDP m/m (Expected: % versus Previous: 0.2%)
12:30 U.K Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.1% versus Previous: 0.0%)
15:30 EURO Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.1% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19:00 U.S PPI m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: -0.5%)
00:30 U.S. Federal Funds Rate (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%)
01:00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference
- December 13, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Key figures as on 12/12/23
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 69551.03 (-377.50)
Nifty 50: 20906.40 (-90.70)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 44555.75 (-173.40)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 14529.45 (+3.80)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.65 / 3.59
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.34 / 3.67
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 23.87 / 3.57
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 27.49 / 3.57
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: 76.86 crs / 12212.71 crs
DII Activity: 1923.32 crs / 6664.95 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 12.71
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $75.54
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $1988.56 = INR 61385
Silver: INR 72438
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.39
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 103.70
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.32% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.27% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.19%
- December 13, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: CPCL collaborates with State authorities in efforts to eliminate Ennore creek oil slick
Measures include reverse pumping, Husk filter installation, and Gully Sucker usage. Booms deployed prevent oil spread, while 750 meters have been arranged.
- December 13, 2023 07:29
Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet loss reduces to ₹449 crore in Q2
SpiceJet posted a loss of ₹449.43 crore, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s ₹833.23 crore during the corresponding quarter. Despite a 29 per cent decline in revenue at ₹1,347.52 crore, SpiceJet’s strategic cost-saving measures became evident as total expenses dropped to ₹21,574.10 crore from ₹29,416.06 crore in the year-ago period.
- December 13, 2023 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Retail inflation rises to 3-month high; industrial growth hits 16-month high of 11.7% in October
Mixed bag. Food prices push retail inflation, core inflation remains low. Manufacturing helps industrial growth, but yearly growth likely to slow down
- December 13, 2023 07:23
Stocks to Watch: Thermax betting big on renewable energies, clean solutions
Thermax Ltd is betting big on green and renewable energies as well as cleaner technologies for its traditional boiler business, as it enters a new phase of growth.
The company is pouring in money into research and development and according to Managing Director Ashish Bhandari the aim is to take the R&D spend to about 2 per cent of its revenue from less than 1 per cent now. The R&D, which is scattered now among different businesses, will be consolidated, he said.
- December 13, 2023 07:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Three companies line up to raise ₹4,000 cr via IPO this week
DOMS Industries, India Shelter Finance and Inox India hope to cash in on the bullish sentiment
- December 13, 2023 07:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: IIFL Finance (₹658.05) – BUY
The short-term outlook for IIFL Finance is bullish. The stock has risen over 4 per cent on Tuesday. This rise has taken the stock price well above the key resistance level of ₹640. It has also broken the sideways consolidation between ₹620 and ₹640 that was in place for more than a week.
- December 13, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 13, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 13, 2023 07:14
Stock Market Live Updates: India’s e-retail segment to reach over $160 billion by 2028, growth rates expected to bounce back
India’s e-retail market is expected to reach over $160 billion by 2028 as more Indian households join the upper middle and upper income consumer cohorts. According to a report released by Bain & Company and Flipkart, the e-retail market is estimated to scale up to $57-$60 billion in 2023, up 17-20 per cent from 2022.
- December 13, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Recommendations: Should you subscribe to the DOMS IPO?
Following the successful listing of Flair Writing Industries which now trades at a premium of 27 per cent to its IPO price, the IPO of DOMS Industries is open for subscription from December 13-15. Capital base expansion, established presence in pencils market and a wide distribution channel are positives for DOMS. But valuation seems to be a bit of a dampener.
- December 13, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks up, gold steadies post US CPI increase
Wednesday saw a buoyant start for Asian stocks, riding on the recent U.S. market peak. Despite inflation data holding little sway over expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut, investors were eagerly anticipating today’s imminent policy decision. According to US government data, the consumer price index nudged up by 0.1% last month, following a flat performance in October.
Since March 2022, the Fed has increased its policy rate by 525 basis points, currently resting at the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
In specific market movements, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surged by 0.65% or 213.68 points, reaching 33,057.38, and TOPIX witnessed a 0.31% uptick, gaining 7.52 points to hit 2,360.68. Conversely, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped by 0.45% or 11.39 points, trading at 2,523.36, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 index exhibited a 0.28% climb, up by 209 points to reach 7,255.30. India’s Gift Nifty saw a 0.23% gain or 49 points, trading at 21,089.5.
Gold prices, which initially surged by about 0.5% before the data release, steadied at $1,980.39 per ounce on Tuesday after U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November.
- December 13, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in November
U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November while underlying inflation pushed higher, offering more evidence that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year.
As per the government data, the consumer price index edged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October. In the 12 months through November, the CPI increased 3.1% after rising 3.2% in October.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3% in November after climbing 0.2% in the prior month. The so-called core CPI was lifted by a rebound in prices of used cars and trucks.
High rents continued to keep underlying inflation elevated. - Reuters
- December 13, 2023 07:03
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold prices pare gains after U.S. inflation data
Gold prices on Tuesday pared gains after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose unexpectedly in November, while traders’ focus shifted to key central bank policy meetings for further clarity on monetary policy path.
Spot gold was steady at $1,980.39 per ounce, from about 0.5% up ahead of the data release. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,995.70. - Reuters
- December 13, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in November
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% in November on an annual basis. On a month-to-month basis, the CPI saw a slight 0.1% uptick in November.
- December 13, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall St hits fresh 2023 highs after inflation data; Fed on deck
U.S. stocks closed at fresh highs of the year on Tuesday, after inflation data did little to alter views for the timing of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, as investors awaited the central bank’s last policy decision of the year on Wednesday.
The November Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1% on an annual basis, in line with estimates from economists polled by Reuters, as a drop in gasoline prices was overshadowed by a rise in rents. Core prices, excluding volatile items such as food and energy costs, also matched expectations, showing a 4% annual rise.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices ticked up 0.1% last month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 173.01 points, or 0.48%, to 36,577.94, the S&P 500 gained 21.26 points, or 0.46%, to 4,643.70 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 100.91 points, or 0.70%, to 14,533.40.
The Dow closed at its highest level since Jan. 4, 2022, the S&P 500 its highest close since Jan. 14, 2022, and the Nasdaq its highest closing level since March 29, 2022. - Reuters
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.