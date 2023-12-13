December 13, 2023 07:04

Wednesday saw a buoyant start for Asian stocks, riding on the recent U.S. market peak. Despite inflation data holding little sway over expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut, investors were eagerly anticipating today’s imminent policy decision. According to US government data, the consumer price index nudged up by 0.1% last month, following a flat performance in October.

Since March 2022, the Fed has increased its policy rate by 525 basis points, currently resting at the range of 5.25%-5.50%.

In specific market movements, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surged by 0.65% or 213.68 points, reaching 33,057.38, and TOPIX witnessed a 0.31% uptick, gaining 7.52 points to hit 2,360.68. Conversely, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped by 0.45% or 11.39 points, trading at 2,523.36, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 index exhibited a 0.28% climb, up by 209 points to reach 7,255.30. India’s Gift Nifty saw a 0.23% gain or 49 points, trading at 21,089.5.

Gold prices, which initially surged by about 0.5% before the data release, steadied at $1,980.39 per ounce on Tuesday after U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November.