July 13, 2023 10:52

Brent crude oil futures traded above $80 a barrel in the early trade on Thursday as the US came out with the inflation data, which was softer-than-the market expectations.

At 9.54 am on Thursday, September Brent oil futures were at $80.42, up by 0.39 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.03, up by 0.37 per cent