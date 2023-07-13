ALL UPDATES
- July 13, 2023 11:40
Bank Nifty prediction today: Buy futures contract for intraday
Bank Nifty began the session higher at 45,009 against Wednesday’s close of 44,639. After making a high of 45,014, the index is currently trading at 44,975. The outlook is bullish for the index.
- July 13, 2023 11:38
Stock in focus: Hindalco Industries
The stock of Hindalco Industries rises by 3.23% on NSE, trading at ₹438.80 after the board on Wednesday approved a proposal for the sale of land situated at Kalwa, Maharashtra to Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Century Textiles for ₹595 crore.
- July 13, 2023 11:37
KIOCL: Mangalore Pellet Plant Unit operations resume
KIOCL said that the operations of the Pellet Plant Unit of the company at Mangalore have been restarted from July 13.
- July 13, 2023 11:34
Stock market update at 11.30 am: NSE gainers and losers
Major gainers:
- Hindalco Industries (+3.13%)
- TCS (+2.98%)
- Infosys (+2.82%)
- SBI Life (+2.63%)
Major losers:
- Power Grid (-2.44%)
- Coal India (-1.71%)
- Eicher Motors (-1.23%)
- Apollo Hospitals (-0.82%)
- July 13, 2023 11:30
Stock in focus: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
After touching 52-week high of ₹96.45, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) shares slid by 0.91% to trade at ₹93.45 in early trade.
- July 13, 2023 11:27
TCS shares up by 2.97% to trade at ₹3,357
IT major Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) shares rose by 2.97% to trade at ₹3,357. The company’s profit jumped by 16.8 per cent to ₹11,120 crore in the first quarter of FY24, compared with ₹9,519 crore it reported in the corresponding period last year.
- July 13, 2023 11:23
Stock to watch: Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is trading at a 52-week high of ₹128. Shares gained 0.31% over previous close
- July 13, 2023 11:21
Stock in focus: CCL Products
Coffee producer CCL Products has touched a 52-week high of ₹739 in early trade. Shares are trading at ₹734.55, gaining 0.95% over the previous close.
- July 13, 2023 11:15
Suven Pharma: ₹15.44 cr NSE Block Trade; for ~3,17,633 shares, at ₹486.1
- July 13, 2023 11:13
Dhaniya futures cool down to ₹6,930/quintal
On NCDEX, dhaniya futures cool down with September contracts dropping to ₹6,930 a quintal. Jeera has also pared its gains. September futures have dropped to ₹57,425 a quintal. Turmeric futures are also down a tad with October contracts ruling at ₹11,564 a quintal.
- July 13, 2023 11:10
Stock to watch: Tata Consumer Products
The stock of Tata Consumer Products rises by 0.35% on NSE, trading at ₹846.20.
- July 13, 2023 11:09
Major gainers and losers on BSE at this hour (11 am)
Major gainers
- Finolex Cables (6.78%)
- Sunteck Realty (6.06%)
- Lloyds metals & energy (6.94%)
- Tanla platforms (6.71%)
- Zen tech (7.05%)
Major losers
- Federal Bank (-4.43%)
- NCC (-2.25%)
- Jindal Saw (-2.78%)
- LT Foods (-2.39%)
- J&K Bank (-2.22%)
- July 13, 2023 11:06
Gold gains on MCX, hits $1,950/ounce
Gold gains on MCX after last night’s rise on the global market past $1,950 an ounce. Gold August futures are up at ₹59,205 per 10 gm. Silver September contracts are up at ₹73,740/kg.
- July 13, 2023 11:02
LIC gains 0.25%; trading at ₹622
The stock of Life Insurance Corporation rises by 0.25% on NSE, trading at ₹622. The corporation’s shareholding in Tata Consumer Products had increased from 5.060% to 7.065%.
- July 13, 2023 10:59
Pricol: Promoters increase stake by 2% in Q1
- July 13, 2023 10:52
Brent crude trades above $80 a barrel
Brent crude oil futures traded above $80 a barrel in the early trade on Thursday as the US came out with the inflation data, which was softer-than-the market expectations.
At 9.54 am on Thursday, September Brent oil futures were at $80.42, up by 0.39 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.03, up by 0.37 per cent
- July 13, 2023 10:51
USDA projects higher rapeseed meal exports next season
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has projected higher rapeseed meal exports next season as also groundnut (peanut) meal. Palm oil imports forecast to rise to 9.6 million tonnes.
- July 13, 2023 10:50
USDA projects Indian soyameal exports in FY24 at 9 lakh tonnes
USDA has projected Indian soyameal exports in the 2023-24 season higher at 9 lakh tonnes on increased global demand in view of lower US soyabean exports.
- July 13, 2023 10:47
Stock to watch: Century Textiles and Industries
The stock of Century Textiles and Industries rises by 1.09% on NSE, trading at ₹898.05. The board of Birla Estates Private Limited (BEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of CTIL, had approved the proposal to acquire the land parcel situated at Kalwa, Thane, Maharashtra, from Hindalco Industries Limited (HIL) for a total consideration of ₹595 crore to be paid over a period of time in multiple tranches and 1.5% of the sales revenue.
- July 13, 2023 10:46
Stock to watch: UltraTech Cement
The stock of UltraTech Cement rises 1.28% on BSE, trading at ₹8327.10. The company has announced the commissioning of 1.3 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal, taking the unit’s capacity to 3.3 mtpa.
- July 13, 2023 10:43
Nifty Prediction Today – July 13, 2023
Equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex gained nearly one per cent each on Thursday morning.
While Sensex gained nearly 600 points to top 66,000-mark, Nifty50 gained 180 points to trade above 19,550.
Notably, Nifty broke the 19,500-levels, a resistance that was capping the upside over the last few days. This keeps the bullish view intact.
- July 13, 2023 10:40
Rupee gains 21 paise to 81.97 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated 21 paise to 81.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, as a rally in domestic equities and losses in the greenback against major rivals overseas strengthened investor sentiment.
Besides, encouraging macroeconomic data supported the local currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened sharply up at 81.98 against the dollar and then strengthened slightly to 81.97, registering a gain of 21 paise over its previous close.
- July 13, 2023 10:38
USDA projects China’s cotton imports at a 5-year low
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has projected China’s cotton imports at a five-year low in the current season to September. India’s cotton exports are seen dropping further in the next season starting October to 28 lakh bales (of 170 kg). The USDA has raised India’s cotton production this season to 331.18 lakh bales.
- July 13, 2023 10:36
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high levels in early trade
Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday, with the Sensex and Nifty scaling their all-time high levels following a rally in global markets amid moderating US CPI inflation data.
Buying in market heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services also helped markets to trade in the positive territory.
- July 13, 2023 10:34
USDA forecast lower oilseed production
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has forecast global 2023-24 (November-October) oilseed production lower by 4 million tonnes (mt) to 667 mt as reduced US soyabean and EU rapeseed production is partially offset by higher rapeseed and sunflowerseed crops in Ukraine.
- July 13, 2023 10:27
CSB Bank: ₹20.75 cr NSE Block Trade; for ~703300 shares, at ₹295
- July 13, 2023 10:25
Stock to watch: Power Finance Corporation
Shares of Power Finance Corporation declines by 0.70% on NSE, trading at ₹225.65 per share. The company had filed a draft shelf prospectus for raising up to ₹10,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.
- July 13, 2023 10:22
Ramco Cements to sell its entire stake in LynksLogistics to Bundl Technologies (Swiggy)
The Ramco Cements Limited at its Board Meeting has approved the execution of the Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement (“SSPA”) for the purpose of sale and transfer of its entire shareholding (i.e. 49,95,16,202 equity shares) in Lynks Logistics Limited to Bundl Technologies Private Limited in exchange for Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Bundl to be issued and allotted by Bundl to the Company.
The Company will also be providing representations/ warranties/indemnities to Bundl in connection with the proposal, the aggregate indemnification liability of the Company not to exceed ₹86,56,57,050/- as per the agreed terms under the SSPA, subject to any Closing date adjustments on account of Working Capital and Net Debt of Lynks.
- July 13, 2023 10:20
Sensex tops 66k, Nifty50 above 19,550
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained nearly 1% each. While Sensex gained over 600 points to top 66,000-mark, Nifty50 gained 180 points to trade above 19,550.
- July 13, 2023 10:17
Stock to watch: SpiceJet
The stock of SpiceJet Ltd rises by 3.08% on BSE, trading at ₹32.12. The company’s promoter Ajay Singh will infuse ₹500 crore into the airline which will help boost its financial position amid multiple headwinds.
- July 13, 2023 10:09
Nazara Technologies loses 0.44%, trading at ₹685.25
The stock of Nazara Technologies declines by 0.44% on BSE, trading at ₹685.25.
- July 13, 2023 10:09
NSE announces adjustment of Reliance Industries’ F&O contracts
NSE has announced adjustment of Reliance Industries’ F&O contracts as the company has announced July 20 as the record date for issuance of shares of Reliance Strategic Investments. Accordingly, July, August and September contracts will expire on July 19.
- July 13, 2023 10:08
Nifty Bank weekly options expiry shifted to Wednesday
Nifty Bank weekly options expiry shifted to Wednesday from Thursday. However, monthly contract expiry will remain on Thursdays, per NSE circular
- July 13, 2023 10:08
Stock to watch: HCL Tech
The HCL Tech stock is trading flat at ₹1,105 after reporting misses across the board in Q1 results. The stock was already down over 6 per cent underperforming Tier 1 peers in the last one week prior to results. Its weak Q1 results makes implies achieving FY24 guidance will be challenging.
- July 13, 2023 10:07
Godrej Properties to build project in Gurugram
Godrej Properties to build luxury residential project in Gurugram.
- July 13, 2023 10:06
Senco Gold will be listed on NSE - BSE tomorrow, 14 July 2023
- July 13, 2023 10:06
GST rate cut on F&Bs positive for PVR-INOX: Nuvama Institutional Equities
According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, the move is positive for PVR-INOX because
i) Council reducing GST on F&B (from 18% to 5%) at cinema halls – no impact on P&L but overhang of any GST dispute goes away. The company was already booking F&B GST at 5% with the view that F&B sold in cinemas is similar to restaurant service that attracts 5%, and did not avail input tax credit.
ii) Hollywood (Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s release this week) coupled with regional movies picking up well while Hindi movies remain a WIP (a key monitorable). With the strong content pipeline, investors can expect recovery in footfall, if content delivers.
- July 13, 2023 10:03
Raghvendra Nath, MD, Ladderup Wealth Management, on India’s retail inflation
“In June, India experienced a surge in retail inflation, with the CPI rising to 4.81%, breaking a four-month trend of decline following May’s rate of 4.31%. The primary driver behind this inflationary spike can be attributed to an increase in food prices. Notably, the provisional figure of 4.88% exceeded the market expectation of 4.60% as per the Bloomberg Survey.
“Although the inflation rate remains below the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 6%, the upward trend raises cautionary flags regarding the potential impact of the monsoon season and El-Nino, as well as its implications for the timing and anticipation of interest rate cuts by the central bank.”
- July 13, 2023 10:03
Shankara Building: ₹6.96 cr NSE Block Trade; for ~ 95122 shares, at ₹732
- July 13, 2023 10:01
NAFED, NCCF asked to sell tomatoes at discount to rein in food inflation
The Centre has asked its cooperative agencies NAFED and NCCF to supply tomatoes at a discount to rein in soaring prices, and thus, the overall inflation. India’s retail inflation for June was pegged at 4.7%.
- July 13, 2023 09:59
Stock to watch: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
The stock of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories declines by 0.23% on NSE, trading at ₹5,177.05. The company had earlier said the biologics license application for its proposed biosimilar rituximab candidate had been accepted for a substantive review by the USFDA.
- July 13, 2023 09:59
Indian copper demand expected to be strong in 2023
Indian copper demand expected to be strong in 2023 amidst week global demand, says Australian Office of Chief Economist.
- July 13, 2023 09:58
Broker’s call: HCL Tech
- Macquarie: Outperform Rating, Target At Rs 1,520
- Jefferies: Hold Rating, Target At Rs 1,205
- Nomura: Neutral Rating, Target At Rs 1,090
- Bernstein: Market Perform Rating, Target at Rs 1,000
- JPMorgan: Underweight Rating, Target At Rs 900
- July 13, 2023 09:56
Adani Green Energy: Sale of energy increases by 70% YoY in Q1
- July 13, 2023 09:54
SKF touches an all-time high of 5,197
SKF touched an all-time high of 5,197 in today’s early trade, surpassing the previous all-time high of 5,175 made on 22 Nov 2022.
- July 13, 2023 09:53
NSE-SME: Tridhya Tech, Synoptics Technologies to be listed today
Shares of Tridhya Tech and Synoptics Technologies will be listed NSE-SME today. Tridhya Tech’s IPO received positive response from all categories of investors.
- July 13, 2023 09:50
Synoptics Technologies Limited shares will be listed on NSE-SME today
- July 13, 2023 09:49
Indices rejig
NIFTY-50 inclusion: LTIMindtree
Sensex-30 inclusion: JSW Steel
FinNifty: LIC Housing Finance will replace HDFC
- July 13, 2023 09:48
PVR Inox gains 1.20% to ₹1436 per share
The stock of PVR Inox rises by 1.20% on BSE, trading at ₹1436.40. A day after the GST Council decided to lower the tax on food and beverages consumed in cinema halls to 5%, the cinemas introduced new offers, including bottomless popcorn and combos. In a stock exchange filing, the company said, “PVR INOX were already charging GST at 5% on all food and beverage sold at the cinemas and this clarification (by GST Council) would not lead to change in the tax position of the company.”
- July 13, 2023 09:45
Centre asks NAFED, NCCF to supply tomatoes at discount
The Centre has asked its cooperative agencies NAFED and NCCF to supply tomatoes at discount to rein in soaring oroces, rein in inflation.
- July 13, 2023 09:42
Kotak institutional Equities revises inflation estimate to 5.1%
“Weather-led disruptions are expected to cause near-term supply issues, posing upside risks to food inflation. While we remain cautious on the monsoon out-turn, the sharp increase in vegetable prices is likely to remain temporary amid supply-side central government intervention. With waning favorable base effects, inflation has bottomed out in 1QFY24 (averaging 4.6%) and will likely average 5.3% in 2Q-4QFY24. We, therefore, revise our FY24 inflation estimate to 5.1% (from 4.9% earlier). We see an upside of around 25 bps to our inflation estimate if monsoons disappoint, which may adversely impact cereals and pulses inflation,” Kotak institutional Equities said in a note.
- July 13, 2023 09:40
Patanjali Foods drops 5%, trading at ₹1,166.65
Patanjali Foods shares lose 5 per cent in early trade. Shares trading at ₹1,166.65.
- July 13, 2023 09:38
Godrej Properties emerges as the highest bidder
Godrej Properties Ltd has announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder and has secured the Letter of Intent to develop two group housing plots through an e-auction conducted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).
- July 13, 2023 09:36
Stock market update: Top gainers and losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am on July 13: Hindalco (2.39%); HDFC Life (1.60%); Tata Steel (1.48%); Bajaj Auto (1.47%); Hero Motocorp (1.30%)
Major losers: Power Grid (-1.19%); HCL Tech (-1.18%); Eicher Motors (-0.45%); Nestle India (-0.32%); Maruti (-0.30%)
- July 13, 2023 09:36
DreamFolks and Plaza Premium to include 340+ Plaza Premium Lounges in 70+ international airports
DreamFolks and Plaza Premium Group, a global leading airport hospitality provider, have announced a collaboration to include 340+ Plaza Premium Lounges in 70+ major international airports into the DreamFolks global lounge network, offering an enhanced travel experience to its members worldwide starting July 24.
- July 13, 2023 09:35
Zen Tech shares gain 11.58% to touch 52-week high
Zen Tech shares gain 11.58 pc to trade at Rs 641.45. Shares touched the 52-week high of Rs 654 as in early trade on Thursday.
- July 13, 2023 09:34
LIC’s shareholding in Tata Consumer increases to 7%
Life Insurance Corporation’s shareholding in Tata Consumer Products has increased from 5.060 per cent to 7.065 per cent. The Corporation bought about 1.86 crore shares at an average price of ₹770.69 between May 2, 2022, and July 11, 2023.
LIC said that its stake in Deepak Nitrite Ltd has increased from 5.028 per cent to 7.089 per cent. It bought about 28.11 lakh shares at an average price of ₹2,152.73 between September 28, 2022, and July 11, 2023.
- July 13, 2023 09:34
HCL Technologies drops 2% on weaker than expected Q1 results
Shares of Indian IT firm HCL Technologies dropped 2% on Thursday, a day after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results as its clients cut spending amid macroeconomic uncertainties.
- July 13, 2023 09:32
Patanjali Foods to open OFS at ₹1,000/share
Patanjali Foods on Wednesday said the offer for sale (OFS) by one of its promoters, Patanjali Ayurved, at a floor price of ₹1,000 a share, will open on Thursday (for non-retail investors) and on Friday (for retail investors). Patanjali Ayurved plans to sell up to 9 per cent of its stake to meet the minimum public shareholding norm. The floor price is at a steep 18.36 per cent discount to its Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,225 on BSE.
- July 13, 2023 09:32
Stock to watch: HDFC Bank rises over 1%
HDFC Bank rises over 1% at market open at Rs 1655. The HDFC-HDFC Bank merged entity will have a weightage of around 14.5 per cent on Nifty.
- July 13, 2023 09:31
PFC files draft shelf prospectus to raise ₹10,000 cr
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has filed a draft shelf prospectus for raising up to ₹10,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. Of the net proceeds, at least 75 per cent will be utilised for onward lending, financing/refinancing the company’s existing debt and the balance for general corporate purposes.
- July 13, 2023 09:29
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty gain over 0.5% in early trade
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained in early trade on Thursday. While Sensex gained 0.48% or 312 pts to trade at 65,706 pts, Nifty50 gained 0.52% or 99 pts to 19,484 pts.
Hindalco Ind gained 2.39%, while HDFC Life gained 1.92% on NSE.
- July 13, 2023 09:19
Brent crude oil futures trade above $80 a barrel
Brent crude oil futures traded above $80 a barrel in the early trade on Thursday as the US came out with inflation data that was softer-than-the market expectations.
At 9.15 am on Thursday, September Brent oil futures were at $80.50, up by 0.49 per cent; and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.08, up by 0.44 per cent.
July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6238 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6213, up by 0.40 per cent; and August futures were trading at ₹6242 as against the previous close of ₹6220, up by 0.35 per cent.
- July 13, 2023 09:18
BEPL’s borad approves land acquisition in Mahrashtra
The board of Birla Estates Private Limited (BEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, has approved the acquisition of a land parcel situated at Kalwa, Maharashtra, from Hindalco Industries Limited for ₹595 crore to be paid over time in multiple tranches and 1.5 per cent of the sales revenue.
- July 13, 2023 09:15
SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh will infuse ₹500 crore into the airline
SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh will infuse ₹500 crore into the airline- a move that will help boost its financial position amid multiple headwinds. The fresh equity infusion will help the carrier in accessing additional credit facilities of ₹206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), it said in a statement on Wednesday.
- July 13, 2023 09:12
NSE announces adjustment of Reliance Industries’ F&O contracts
NSE has announced adjustment of Reliance Industries’ F&O contracts as the company has announced July 20 as the record date for issuance of shares of Reliance Strategic Investments. Accordingly, July, August and September contracts will expire on July 19.
- July 13, 2023 09:10
Vaksons Automobiles: Optume Investments bought 73,526 (0.70%) shares at an average price of ₹18.76/share
- July 13, 2023 09:10
Primo Chemicals: Societe Generale bought t4,797,345 (1.98%) shares at an average price of ₹60.1/share
- July 13, 2023 09:09
Premier Explosives: Jainam Broking bought 66,098 (0.61%) shares at an average price of ₹704.32/share
- July 13, 2023 09:08
Delta Corp: Equirus Wealth sold 2,532,343 (0.95%) shares at an average price of ₹185.13/share
- July 13, 2023 09:07
IPO screener: Utkarsh SFB issue subscribed 4.73 times on Day 1
The ₹500-crore IPO of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank witnessed a strong interest on Day 1 of the issue opening for subscription. At the end of Wednesday, the issue was subscribed 4.73 times.
The SFB has fixed ₹23-25 as the price band. The issue will close on July 14. Minimum bid lot is 600 equity shares.
The IPO received bids for 57.07 crore shares against 12.05 crore shares on offer, per to NSE data.
- July 13, 2023 09:04
Dividend announcements
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.4
- Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 0.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 432.7
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
- Dividend Per Share Rs.0.45
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 123.1
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.16
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3740.45
Atul Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.25
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6570.9
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Dividend Per Share Rs.1
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 770.85
Bimetal Bearings Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.12.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 499
Bosch Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.280
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 19525.7
Birlasoft Ltd
- Dividend Per Share Rs.2
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 349.1
Control Print Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 651.95
Coromandel International Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.6
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 959
Expleo Solutions Ltd
- Dividend Per Share Rs.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1551.95
Globus Spirits Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.6
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1264.85
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.7
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 332.5
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 441.3
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.3
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 492.5
Ksolves India Ltd
- Dividend Per Share Rs.8
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1067.6
Lupin Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.4
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 940.25
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.16.25
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1569.4
Mahindra Logistics Ltd
- Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 380
Polychem Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.20
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1465.3
PTL Enterprises Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.1.75
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 37.83
REC Ltd
- Dividend Per Share Rs.4.35
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 168.95
Safari Industries (India) Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.2
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3070.95
Shanthi Gears Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.2
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 464.95
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.2
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 13635.35
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 192.1
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 42.58
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.
- Dividend Per Share Rs.5
- Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 379.25
- July 13, 2023 08:55
Stocks that will see action today
Wipro, SpiceJet, Hindalco, Century Textiles, Angel One, Dr Reddy’s, Federal Bank, PFC, Patanjali Foods, Tata Consumer, Deepak Nitrite, Dreamfolks, Sealmatic, Aditya Birla Money, Avantel, Bhansali Engineering, Sterling & Wilson Renewable, and Tata Metaliks are some of the stocks that are expected to be in action today.
- July 13, 2023 08:47
Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat on inflation worries
Indian shares are set to open little changed on Thursday on caution after higher-than-expected domestic inflation offset optimism from moderation in US inflation and as June quarter earnings trickle in.
India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.03% to 19,549.50 as of 8:17 a.m. IST.
- July 13, 2023 08:41
Stock to buy today: Indian Bank
The upmove in Indian Bank is gaining momentum. The 4 per cent rise on Wednesday has strengthened the rise that has been in place since the last week of June. Additionally, there is a bullish cross over between the 21-Day Moving Average and the 100-Day Moving Average.
This strengthens the bullish case and indicates that downside could be limited. Supports are at ₹314 and ₹308.
- July 13, 2023 08:39
Day Trading Guide for July 13, 2023
Here are the key intraday supports and resistance for widely traded stocks, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI.
