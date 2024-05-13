Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 13 May 2024.
- May 13, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Prediction for May 13 to 17
#niftyanalysis#Nifty and #NiftyBank index fell sharply last week as expected. Also, as expected, the #DowJones outperformed the Indian markets by surging over 2 per cent last week. The #DowJones continue to remain bullish and can rise more. But the #Nifty and #NiftyBank index are poised near a very crucial supports. They have to sustain above their supports and get a strong follow-through rise from here to avoid more fall. As such the price action this week is going to be very very important for the Indian benchmark indices.
- May 13, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 13.05.2024
17:30 India CPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 4.8% versus Previous: 4.85%)
18:30 U.S. FOMC Members Jefferson and Mester Speaks
- May 13, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 13.05.2024
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Legend Biotech Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
- May 13, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 13-May-2024
* BALRAMCHIN
* CANBANK
* GMRINFRA
* HINDCOPPER
* PNB
* VODAFONE IDEA
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- May 13, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Hinduja Group gets IRDAI approval for Reliance Capital acquisition
Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) on May 10 received the long-awaited Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s approval for the acquisition of Reliance Capital.
The acquisition will include the takeover of Reliance Capital’s insurance arms — wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance General Insurance and 51:49 JV with Nippon Life, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.
- May 13, 2024 06:51
Stock Market Live Today: IOC, BPCL, HPCL post ₹81,000 crore record profit in FY24
State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd reported bumper profits totalling about ₹81,000 crore in FY24, which far exceeded their annual earning in pre-oil crisis years.
The combined standalone net profit of IOC, BPCL and HPCL in April, 2023 to March, 2024 (FY24) was better than their annual earning of ₹39,356 crore in pre-oil crisis years, regulatory filings by them showed.
All the three companies posted the highest ever standalone as well as consolidated net profit in FY24.
- May 13, 2024 06:49
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs withdraw ₹17,000 crore from equities in May on political uncertainty amid general election
Foreign investors pulled out a massive ₹17,000 crore from Indian equities in the first 10 days of the month owing to the general election and the uncertainty surrounding its outcome coupled with expensive valuations and profit booking.
This was way higher than a net withdrawal of ₹8,700 crore, in the entire month of April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.
