November 13, 2024 08:23

Torrent Power: Company signs agreement with Spectrum Dyes and Anubha Industries for 9.9 MW renewable energy supply. (Positive)

Aurobindo Pharma: European medicines agency (EMA) grants good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate of compliance to Curateq Biosimilars’ manufacturing facility in Hyderabad (Positive)

EMS: Company gets LoA in JV for the work valuing Rs 681.5 cr (74% Share) from Kolkata Municipal Corporation. (Positive)

UPL: UPL Corp and CAC Nantong announce strategic agreement for global commercialization of Cyproflanilide insecticide (Positive)

Ganesha Eco: Company announced capacity expansion of 45,000 tonnes p.a (Positive)

NTPC: NTPC Green IPO issue opens on November 19. (Positive)

Varun Beverages: Company outlined expansion plans with three major acquisition proposals aimed at bolstering its presence in Africa and enhancing its production capabilities in India. (Positive)

Entero Health: Company acquires 100% stake in Shree Enterprises (Positive)

Manappuram: Bain Capital looking to acquire controlling stake. Said to have shown interest to buy 11-12% stake from family and also infuse Rs 2000cr (Positive)

EIH: Net profit at Rs 132 cr vs Rs 94 cr, Revenue at Rs 588 cr vs Rs 530 cr (YoY) (Positive)

GSFC: Net profit at Rs 298 cr vs Rs 87 cr, Revenue at Rs 2635 cr vs Rs 2163 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Oriental Rail Infra: Net profit at Rs 10.4 cr vs Rs 7.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 186 cr vs Rs 114 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Medplus Health: Net profit at Rs 38.7 cr vs Rs 14.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 1576 cr vs Rs 1408.7 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Integra Eng: Net profit at Rs 5.3 cr vs Rs 2.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 41.4 cr vs Rs 34.8 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Nykaa: Net profit at Rs 10 cr vs Rs 6 cr, Revenue at Rs 1875 cr vs Rs 1507 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Kirloskar Oil: Net profit at Rs 125 cr vs Rs 78 cr, Revenue at Rs 1500 cr vs Rs 1305 cr (YoY) (Positive)

KNR Construction: Net profit at Rs 585 cr vs Rs 143 cr, Revenue at Rs 1945 cr vs Rs 1038 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Ceinsys Tech: Net profit at Rs 11.6 cr vs Rs 4.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 90.0 cr vs Rs 58.3 cr (YoY) (Positive)

EMS: Net profit up 9.5% at Rs 49.7 cr vs Rs 37.1 cr, Revenue up 11% at Rs 233.5 cr vs Rs 210.5 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Indo Amines: Net profit at Rs 16.1 cr vs Rs 12.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 268 cr vs Rs 226 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Indo Tech: Net profit at Rs 18 cr vs Rs 7 cr, Revenue at Rs 146 cr vs Rs 95 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Bombay Dyeing: Net profit at Rs 392 cr vs loss Rs 52 cr, Revenue at Rs 380 cr vs Rs 440 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Ashoka: Net Profit At Rs 462.5Cr Vs Rs 106.5 Cr, Revenue At Rs 2,489 Cr Vs Rs 2,154.3 Cr (YoY) (Positive)

OAL: Net profit at Rs 15.0 cr vs Rs 2.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 237 cr vs Rs 226 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Kelton: Net profit at Rs 19.7 cr vs Rs 16.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 270 cr vs Rs 240 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Suntech Real: Net profit at Rs 34.6 cr vs loss Rs 14.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 169 cr vs Rs 24.9 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Taal Ent: Net profit at Rs 14.5 cr vs Rs 10.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 49.1 cr vs Rs 48 cr (YoY) (Positive)

PN Gadgil: Net profit at Rs 32.3 cr vs Rs 21.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 2000 cr vs Rs 1360 cr (YoY) (Positive)

GPT Infra: Net profit at Rs 17.6 cr vs Rs 13.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 234 cr (YoY) (Positive)

PTC India: Net Profit at Rs 146.2 Cr Vs Rs 130 Cr, Revenue at Rs 5,128 Cr Vs Rs 5,069.5 Cr (YoY) (Positive)

Allcargo: Net profit at Rs 33.1 cr vs Rs 21.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 4300 cr vs Rs 4306 cr (YoY) (Positive)

ION Exchange: Net profit at Rs 51.1 cr vs Rs 41.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 644 cr vs Rs 533 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Excel Ind: Net profit at Rs 35.7 cr vs Rs 1.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 269 cr vs Rs 198 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Amruntanjan: Net profit at Rs 11.8 cr vs Rs 6.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 99 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Pearl Global: Net profit at Rs 56.6 cr vs Rs 38.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 1202 cr vs Rs 960 cr (YoY) (Positive)

KEC INT: Net profit at Rs 85.4 cr vs Rs 55.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 5113 cr vs Rs 4499 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Dev Info: Net profit at Rs 8.1 cr vs Rs 1.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 35.9 cr vs Rs 27.9 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Pokarana: Net profit at Rs 45.2 cr vs Rs 33.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 251 cr vs Rs 192 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Ambalal Sarabhai: Net profit at Rs 2.6 cr vs Rs 1.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 44.7 cr vs Rs 40 cr (YoY) (Positive)

IGPL: Net profit at Rs 26.1 cr vs Rs 10.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 582 cr vs Rs 501 cr (YoY) (Positive)

United Drilling: Net profit at Rs 6.2 cr vs Rs 3.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 48.8 cr vs Rs 31.3 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Cupid: Net profit at Rs 10 cr vs Rs 5.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 41.6 cr vs Rs 34.4cr (YoY) (Positive)

Yaatra: Net profit at Rs 7.3 cr vs loss Rs 17.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 236 cr vs Rs 94 cr, (YoY) (Positive)

Kalyani Forge: Net profit at Rs 3.9 cr vs Rs 1.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 62.3 cr vs Rs 60.9 cr (YoY) (Positive)

BSE: Net Profit at Rs 347 cr vs Rs 121 cr, Revenue at Rs 813 cr vs Rs 362 cr (Positive)

Greaves: Net profit at Rs 3.2 cr vs loss Rs 190 cr, Revenue at Rs 700 cr vs Rs 727 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Permanent Magnets: Net profit at Rs 7.10 cr vs Rs 7.08 cr, Revenue at Rs 56.10 cr vs Rs 53.71 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Shalimar Paint: Net Loss at Rs 19.6 cr vs Rs 25.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 119 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Barbeque Nation: Net loss at Rs 7.2 cr vs Rs 12.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 300 cr vs Rs 300 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Eldeco Housing: Net profit at Rs 4.5 cr vs Rs 6.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 33.4 cr vs Rs 17.0 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Eveready: Net profit at Rs 29.6 cr vs Rs 25.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 362.6 cr vs Rs 365.0 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Sunflag Iron & Steel: Net profit at Rs 40.9 cr vs Rs 38.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 866 cr vs Rs 858 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Repco Home: Net Profit at Rs 108.7 Cr Vs Rs 95 Cr, NII at Rs 175.7 Cr Vs Rs 172.7 Cr (YoY) (Neutral)

3M India: Net profit at Rs 130 cr vs Rs 146 cr, Revenue at Rs 1110 cr vs Rs 1040 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Techno elec: Net profit at Rs 94 cr vs Rs 74 cr, Revenue at Rs 440 cr vs Rs 460 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Pen Ind: Net profit at Rs 26.9 cr vs Rs 22.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 747 cr vs Rs 814 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Axis Cades: Net profit at Rs 12.3 cr vs Rs 11.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 260 cr vs Rs 251 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Man Ind: Net profit at Rs 31.8 cr vs Rs 39.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 806 cr vs Rs 1018 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Kronox: Net profit at Rs 6.5 cr vs Rs 6.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 25.2 cr vs Rs 25.6 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Kross: Net profit at Rs 9.6 cr vs Rs 8.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 139 cr vs Rs 144 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

KDDL: Net profit at Rs 24.5 cr vs Rs 25.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 396 cr vs Rs 340 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

GIC: Net profit at Rs 1856 cr vs Rs 1689 cr, Revenue at Rs 8886 cr vs Rs 9954 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Andhra Paper: Annual outage in facility at Kadiam unit planned from NOV. 13 to DEC. 4 (Neutral)

Bosch: Net Profit Down at Rs 536 Cr Vs Rs 999 Cr, Revenue at Rs 4,394.3 Cr Vs Rs 4,130 Cr (YoY) (Neutral)

MTNL: Company defaulted in payment of principal and interest to 6 banks, defaulted in payment of principal and interest of Rs 57.26 Billion (Neutral)

Tata Power: LIC reduces its stake in Tata Power from 5.906% to 3.881%. (Neutral)

UltraTech Cement: Company to raise funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via bonds on private placement basis on November 15 (Neutral)

Tata Chemicals: Arm Tata Chemicals Europe to invest Rs 655 cr to build a Sodium Bicarbonate plant in Northwich, UK. (Neutral)

SBI Life: Company approves appointment of CS Setty as Chairman and Nominee Director. (Neutral)

PNC Infratech: Net profit at Rs 83.4 cr vs Rs 150 cr, Revenue at Rs 1427 cr vs Rs 1910 cr (YoY) (Negative)

NMDC Steel: Net loss at Rs 595 cr vs Rs 547 cr, Revenue at Rs 1522 cr vs Rs 2023 cr (QoQ) (Negative)

Sula: Net profit at Rs 14.4 cr vs Rs 23.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 143 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Fairchem: Net profit at Rs 4.0 cr vs Rs 10.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 138 cr vs Rs 152 cr (YoY) (Negative)

DCX: Net profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs Rs 19.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 196 cr vs Rs 309 cr (YoY) (Negative)

TVS Shrichakra: Net profit at Rs 10.3 cr vs Rs 39.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 840 cr vs Rs 740 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Hyundai Motor: Trend of low single digit car sales growth will continue for FY25 (Negative)

PNB Housing: Quality Investment Holdings PCC to sell stake in PNB Housing. Offer price at Rs 939.3; discount of 4.25% to closing price: CNBC (Negative)🌹