- November 13, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Kalpataru Projects secures ₹2,273 crore in new orders; shares dip 0.82%
Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹2,273 Crore.
Shares trade at ₹1,231.50 on the NSE, down by 0.82%.
- November 13, 2024 09:39
IPO Watch: Prosus gains $2 billion on Swiggy investment with IPO valuation: Bloomberg
- November 13, 2024 09:35
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
IndusInd (0.73%), Bharti Airtel (0.65%), HDFC Bank (0.63%), SBI (0.51%), Titan (0.42%)
Top losers:
BEL (-2.12%), Hero Motocorp (-2.03%), M&M (-2.02%), Maruti (-1.46%), Tata Steel (-1.40%)
- November 13, 2024 09:34
Commodities market updates: Crude Oil futures rise amid supply tightness: Brent and WTI show gains
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning due to near-term supply tightness. At 9.33 am on Wednesday, January Brent oil futures were at $72.09, up by 0.28 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $68.28, up by 0.23 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹5768 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹5776, down by 0.14 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹5774 against the previous close of ₹5783, down by 0.16 per cent.
- November 13, 2024 09:30
Stock market live today: NTPC Green Energy sets price band for $1.2 billion IPO
India’s NTPC Green Energy has set a price band of 102 rupees to 108 rupees per share for its 100 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a newspaper advertisement showed on Wednesday.
The renewable energy firm’s IPO will open for bids on November 19 and close on November 22. Large “anchor” investors will bid on November 18.
- November 13, 2024 09:22
IPO Watch: Swiggy shares to list on NSE, BSE today
- November 13, 2024 09:21
Stock market live today: Opening bell: Nifty slips as earnings slowdown, FPI selling pressure market sentiment
Sensex traded at 78,547.80, declined by 127.38 pts or 0.16% as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 23,824.85, down by 58.60 pts or 0.25%.
- November 13, 2024 09:10
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Macquarie sees bright prospects for India’s power utilities and lenders: Buy calls for PFC, REC, NTPC, PGCIL
Macquarie analysts highlight India’s electric utilities and power lenders as prime beneficiaries in the ongoing energy transition. The sector enjoys tailwinds from the push for energy security and renewable adoption. With strong balance sheets, these companies are well-positioned to ramp up capital expenditures, accelerating growth potential.
- November 13, 2024 08:55
Stock market live today: Federal Bank mops up ₹1,500 crore via maiden issue of 10-year infra bonds
Federal Bank has raised ₹1,500 crore via its maiden issue of 10-year infrastructure bonds on a private placement basis at a coupon rate of 7.76 per cent.
The bond issuance comprised a base issue of ₹750 crore and a greenshoe option of similar amount.
- November 13, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 14 Nov 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today\
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd\
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 327.3
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd\
Dividend Per Share Rs.5.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1268.8
Astral Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1743.8
Container Corporation Of India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 809.1
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 760.25
Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 811.15
K.P. Energy Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 536.9
KP Green Engineering Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 582.7
KPI Green Energy Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 779.55\
Oil India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 496.75
Page Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.250
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 47073.95\
Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 322.5
Qgo Finance Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 62.07
RITES Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 279.4
- November 13, 2024 08:26
Stock market live updates: Daily market commentary by Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Nifty opened slightly higher and traded sideways in the first half. This was followed by selling pressure in the market, which pushed the index down resulting it to close with a loss of 210 points (-0.9%) at 23,931. The broader markets underperformed, with midcap and smallcap indices losing 1.1% and 1.3% respectively. Except realty and IT, all sectoral indices ended in the red with Auto and PSU banks being the top losers. A combination of global and domestic pressures continues to dampen investor sentiments. There are concerns over the US President-elect Donald Trump’s potential aggressive trade policies. This has led to strengthening of dollar and a fall of rupee to fresh low earlier today, which triggered fears of further foreign outflows. Persistent FII selling since late September along with softer-than-expected Q2 earnings are the major reasons behind the decline. Markets will be seen reacting to domestic CPI and Industrial production data to be announced later today while US CPI numbers will be out tomorrow. Investors will also look forward to the IPO listing of Swiggy and Acme Solar shares tomorrow. We expect markets to remain volatile with stock specific action on account of balance Q2 numbers to be announced this week. Key results tomorrow include Eicher Motors, Torrent Power, Kalyan Jewellers, PI Industries amongst others.
- November 13, 2024 08:25
Stock market live today: Indian markets could open flat to mildly lower, in line with mostly lower Asian markets today and negative US markets on Nov 12
-- Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities sharing his views:
Wall Street’s three major indexes closed lower on Tuesday as investors booked some profits from a post-election rally and waited eagerly for U.S. inflation data due this week. Treasury yields soared and the dollar hit the highest level in two years ahead of a key inflation report. European shares lost 2% as European Central Bank policymakers warned that increased tariffs from Trump would hamper global growth.
The US consumer-price index is forecast to rise 0.2% in October based on a survey of economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The CPI report comes out Wednesday morning.
India’s retail inflation rose to a 14-month high of 6.2 percent in October compared with 5.5 percent in the previous month, as food inflation galloped on the back of rising vegetable prices. The annual retail inflation was higher than the estimate of 5.81% in a Reuters poll of 45 economists. In September, inflation stood at 5.49%, which was a nine-month high. CPI breached RBI’s upper band target of 6 percent for the first time in over a year, raising fears that the Reserve Bank of India may hold rates for the eleventh consecutive time at its meeting in December.
India’s factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew 3.1% YoY in September, as against (-)0.1% in August, mainly due to an uptick in manufacturing activity. On a sequential basis, the IIP grew 0.7% in September, marking the first month-on-month acceleration in activity since May.
Asian stocks fell to the lowest level in almost two months before US inflation data that may further cut confidence in the pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.
Nifty fell for the fourth consecutive session on Nov 12 and closed at the lowest in 4.5 months amidst dull buying interest which failed to offset the FPI sales. IT stocks are proving to be resilient in this down trending market. Nifty formed a long bear candle on Nov 12 and broke the near term supports in the fall seen over the last few days. It now seems headed to 23670. On bounces 24151 may be tough to breach in the near term. While Nifty has remained oversold for some time and it may be late for some profit booking, we may still see sell on rises in the near term.
- November 13, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: Listing of Swiggy Limited on 13th November, 2024
Symbol: SWIGGY
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544285
ISIN: INE00H001014
Face Value: Rs 1/-
Issued Price: Rs 390/- per share
- November 13, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: Motilal Oswal AMC Unveils Results of 2nd Edition of Investor’s Survey on Passive Funds in India 2024
The survey highlights growing popularity of passive funds among Millennials and Gen Z, with their contribution at 46-48%.
Passive funds’ combined AUM rose to over INR 11 trillion by September 2024, marking a 1.5x increase year-on-year.
Survey consists of over 3,300 mutual fund investors and highlights key trends about awareness, understanding and acceptance of passive funds in India.
- November 13, 2024 08:23
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 13-November-2024
* ABFRL
* AARTIIND
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* MANAPPURAM
- November 13, 2024 08:23
Stock market updates: Stocks in News.
Torrent Power: Company signs agreement with Spectrum Dyes and Anubha Industries for 9.9 MW renewable energy supply. (Positive)
Aurobindo Pharma: European medicines agency (EMA) grants good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate of compliance to Curateq Biosimilars’ manufacturing facility in Hyderabad (Positive)
EMS: Company gets LoA in JV for the work valuing Rs 681.5 cr (74% Share) from Kolkata Municipal Corporation. (Positive)
UPL: UPL Corp and CAC Nantong announce strategic agreement for global commercialization of Cyproflanilide insecticide (Positive)
Ganesha Eco: Company announced capacity expansion of 45,000 tonnes p.a (Positive)
NTPC: NTPC Green IPO issue opens on November 19. (Positive)
Varun Beverages: Company outlined expansion plans with three major acquisition proposals aimed at bolstering its presence in Africa and enhancing its production capabilities in India. (Positive)
Entero Health: Company acquires 100% stake in Shree Enterprises (Positive)
Manappuram: Bain Capital looking to acquire controlling stake. Said to have shown interest to buy 11-12% stake from family and also infuse Rs 2000cr (Positive)
EIH: Net profit at Rs 132 cr vs Rs 94 cr, Revenue at Rs 588 cr vs Rs 530 cr (YoY) (Positive)
GSFC: Net profit at Rs 298 cr vs Rs 87 cr, Revenue at Rs 2635 cr vs Rs 2163 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Oriental Rail Infra: Net profit at Rs 10.4 cr vs Rs 7.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 186 cr vs Rs 114 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Medplus Health: Net profit at Rs 38.7 cr vs Rs 14.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 1576 cr vs Rs 1408.7 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Integra Eng: Net profit at Rs 5.3 cr vs Rs 2.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 41.4 cr vs Rs 34.8 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Nykaa: Net profit at Rs 10 cr vs Rs 6 cr, Revenue at Rs 1875 cr vs Rs 1507 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Kirloskar Oil: Net profit at Rs 125 cr vs Rs 78 cr, Revenue at Rs 1500 cr vs Rs 1305 cr (YoY) (Positive)
KNR Construction: Net profit at Rs 585 cr vs Rs 143 cr, Revenue at Rs 1945 cr vs Rs 1038 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Ceinsys Tech: Net profit at Rs 11.6 cr vs Rs 4.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 90.0 cr vs Rs 58.3 cr (YoY) (Positive)
EMS: Net profit up 9.5% at Rs 49.7 cr vs Rs 37.1 cr, Revenue up 11% at Rs 233.5 cr vs Rs 210.5 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Indo Amines: Net profit at Rs 16.1 cr vs Rs 12.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 268 cr vs Rs 226 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Indo Tech: Net profit at Rs 18 cr vs Rs 7 cr, Revenue at Rs 146 cr vs Rs 95 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Bombay Dyeing: Net profit at Rs 392 cr vs loss Rs 52 cr, Revenue at Rs 380 cr vs Rs 440 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Ashoka: Net Profit At Rs 462.5Cr Vs Rs 106.5 Cr, Revenue At Rs 2,489 Cr Vs Rs 2,154.3 Cr (YoY) (Positive)
OAL: Net profit at Rs 15.0 cr vs Rs 2.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 237 cr vs Rs 226 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Kelton: Net profit at Rs 19.7 cr vs Rs 16.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 270 cr vs Rs 240 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Suntech Real: Net profit at Rs 34.6 cr vs loss Rs 14.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 169 cr vs Rs 24.9 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Taal Ent: Net profit at Rs 14.5 cr vs Rs 10.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 49.1 cr vs Rs 48 cr (YoY) (Positive)
PN Gadgil: Net profit at Rs 32.3 cr vs Rs 21.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 2000 cr vs Rs 1360 cr (YoY) (Positive)
GPT Infra: Net profit at Rs 17.6 cr vs Rs 13.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 234 cr (YoY) (Positive)
PTC India: Net Profit at Rs 146.2 Cr Vs Rs 130 Cr, Revenue at Rs 5,128 Cr Vs Rs 5,069.5 Cr (YoY) (Positive)
Allcargo: Net profit at Rs 33.1 cr vs Rs 21.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 4300 cr vs Rs 4306 cr (YoY) (Positive)
ION Exchange: Net profit at Rs 51.1 cr vs Rs 41.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 644 cr vs Rs 533 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Excel Ind: Net profit at Rs 35.7 cr vs Rs 1.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 269 cr vs Rs 198 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Amruntanjan: Net profit at Rs 11.8 cr vs Rs 6.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 99 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Pearl Global: Net profit at Rs 56.6 cr vs Rs 38.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 1202 cr vs Rs 960 cr (YoY) (Positive)
KEC INT: Net profit at Rs 85.4 cr vs Rs 55.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 5113 cr vs Rs 4499 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Dev Info: Net profit at Rs 8.1 cr vs Rs 1.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 35.9 cr vs Rs 27.9 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Pokarana: Net profit at Rs 45.2 cr vs Rs 33.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 251 cr vs Rs 192 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Ambalal Sarabhai: Net profit at Rs 2.6 cr vs Rs 1.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 44.7 cr vs Rs 40 cr (YoY) (Positive)
IGPL: Net profit at Rs 26.1 cr vs Rs 10.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 582 cr vs Rs 501 cr (YoY) (Positive)
United Drilling: Net profit at Rs 6.2 cr vs Rs 3.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 48.8 cr vs Rs 31.3 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Cupid: Net profit at Rs 10 cr vs Rs 5.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 41.6 cr vs Rs 34.4cr (YoY) (Positive)
Yaatra: Net profit at Rs 7.3 cr vs loss Rs 17.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 236 cr vs Rs 94 cr, (YoY) (Positive)
Kalyani Forge: Net profit at Rs 3.9 cr vs Rs 1.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 62.3 cr vs Rs 60.9 cr (YoY) (Positive)
BSE: Net Profit at Rs 347 cr vs Rs 121 cr, Revenue at Rs 813 cr vs Rs 362 cr (Positive)
Greaves: Net profit at Rs 3.2 cr vs loss Rs 190 cr, Revenue at Rs 700 cr vs Rs 727 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Permanent Magnets: Net profit at Rs 7.10 cr vs Rs 7.08 cr, Revenue at Rs 56.10 cr vs Rs 53.71 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Shalimar Paint: Net Loss at Rs 19.6 cr vs Rs 25.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 119 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Barbeque Nation: Net loss at Rs 7.2 cr vs Rs 12.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 300 cr vs Rs 300 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Eldeco Housing: Net profit at Rs 4.5 cr vs Rs 6.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 33.4 cr vs Rs 17.0 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Eveready: Net profit at Rs 29.6 cr vs Rs 25.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 362.6 cr vs Rs 365.0 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Sunflag Iron & Steel: Net profit at Rs 40.9 cr vs Rs 38.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 866 cr vs Rs 858 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Repco Home: Net Profit at Rs 108.7 Cr Vs Rs 95 Cr, NII at Rs 175.7 Cr Vs Rs 172.7 Cr (YoY) (Neutral)
3M India: Net profit at Rs 130 cr vs Rs 146 cr, Revenue at Rs 1110 cr vs Rs 1040 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Techno elec: Net profit at Rs 94 cr vs Rs 74 cr, Revenue at Rs 440 cr vs Rs 460 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Pen Ind: Net profit at Rs 26.9 cr vs Rs 22.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 747 cr vs Rs 814 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Axis Cades: Net profit at Rs 12.3 cr vs Rs 11.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 260 cr vs Rs 251 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Man Ind: Net profit at Rs 31.8 cr vs Rs 39.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 806 cr vs Rs 1018 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Kronox: Net profit at Rs 6.5 cr vs Rs 6.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 25.2 cr vs Rs 25.6 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Kross: Net profit at Rs 9.6 cr vs Rs 8.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 139 cr vs Rs 144 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
KDDL: Net profit at Rs 24.5 cr vs Rs 25.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 396 cr vs Rs 340 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
GIC: Net profit at Rs 1856 cr vs Rs 1689 cr, Revenue at Rs 8886 cr vs Rs 9954 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Andhra Paper: Annual outage in facility at Kadiam unit planned from NOV. 13 to DEC. 4 (Neutral)
Bosch: Net Profit Down at Rs 536 Cr Vs Rs 999 Cr, Revenue at Rs 4,394.3 Cr Vs Rs 4,130 Cr (YoY) (Neutral)
MTNL: Company defaulted in payment of principal and interest to 6 banks, defaulted in payment of principal and interest of Rs 57.26 Billion (Neutral)
Tata Power: LIC reduces its stake in Tata Power from 5.906% to 3.881%. (Neutral)
UltraTech Cement: Company to raise funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via bonds on private placement basis on November 15 (Neutral)
Tata Chemicals: Arm Tata Chemicals Europe to invest Rs 655 cr to build a Sodium Bicarbonate plant in Northwich, UK. (Neutral)
SBI Life: Company approves appointment of CS Setty as Chairman and Nominee Director. (Neutral)
PNC Infratech: Net profit at Rs 83.4 cr vs Rs 150 cr, Revenue at Rs 1427 cr vs Rs 1910 cr (YoY) (Negative)
NMDC Steel: Net loss at Rs 595 cr vs Rs 547 cr, Revenue at Rs 1522 cr vs Rs 2023 cr (QoQ) (Negative)
Sula: Net profit at Rs 14.4 cr vs Rs 23.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 143 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Fairchem: Net profit at Rs 4.0 cr vs Rs 10.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 138 cr vs Rs 152 cr (YoY) (Negative)
DCX: Net profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs Rs 19.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 196 cr vs Rs 309 cr (YoY) (Negative)
TVS Shrichakra: Net profit at Rs 10.3 cr vs Rs 39.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 840 cr vs Rs 740 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Hyundai Motor: Trend of low single digit car sales growth will continue for FY25 (Negative)
PNB Housing: Quality Investment Holdings PCC to sell stake in PNB Housing. Offer price at Rs 939.3; discount of 4.25% to closing price: CNBC (Negative)🌹
- November 13, 2024 08:17
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 13.11.2024
ALKEM, APOLLOTYRE, ARKADE, ASHIANA, ASTRAZEN, BANCOINDIA, BAYERCROP, BGDL, BOROLTD, BRIGADE, CENTURYPLY, COSMOFIRST, DBL, DCAL, DCW, DDEVPLASTIK, DEEPAKNTR, DISHTV, DREDGECORP, DYNAMATECH, EICHERMOT, ESAFSFB, EXICOM, FCL, FIEMIND, FISCHER, FOSECOIND, GNFC, GODREJIND, GRSE, HAPPSTMNDS, HEG, HERANBA, IDEA, IFCI, INDIANHUME, ISGEC, ITDC, JINDWORLD, KALYANKJIL, KAMAHOLD, KICL, KIRIINDUS, KRBL, KSB, KSCL, LUMAXTECH, NBCC, NIBE, OPTIEMUS, PATELENG, PIIND, PITTIENG, PLATIND, PRECAM, PRSMJOHNSN, RAMKY, RCF, REDTAPE, SENCO, SEQUENT, SKYGOLD, SUNTV, THERMAX, THOMASCOOK, TORNTPOWER, VENUSPIPES, YASHO, ZAGGLE
ALKEM
* Revenue expected at Rs 3639 crore versus Rs 3440 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 801 crore versus Rs 746 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.01% versus 21.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 682 crore versus Rs 620 crore
APOLLOTYRE
* Revenue expected at Rs 6454 crore versus Rs 6279 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 878 crore versus Rs 1159 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.60 % versus 18.47%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 311 crore versus Rs 486 crore
BRIGADE
* Revenue expected at Rs 1270 crore versus Rs 1366 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 348 crore versus Rs 324 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.40 % versus 23.77%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 133 crore
DEEPAKNTR
* Revenue expected at Rs 2168 crore versus Rs 1778 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 302 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.48% versus 17.00%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 205 crore
EICHERMOT
* Revenue expected at Rs 4398 crore versus Rs 4114 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1174 crore versus Rs 1087 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.69% versus 26.42%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1081 crore versus Rs 1016 crore
GRSE
* Revenue expected at Rs 924 crore versus Rs 897 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 60 crore versus Rs 48 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.49% versus 5.43%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 86 crore versus Rs 80 crore
IDEA
* Revenue expected at Rs 11238 crore versus Rs 10716 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4732 crore versus Rs 4282 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 42.11% versus 39.97%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs -6293 crore versus Rs -8737 crore
PIIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 2281 crore versus Rs 2116 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 631 crore versus Rs 551 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.66% versus 26.05%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 473 crore versus Rs 480 crore
SUNTV
* Revenue expected at Rs 917 crore versus Rs 1048 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 549 crore versus Rs 727 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 59.87% versus 69.42%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 449 crore versus Rs 464 crore
THERMAX
* Revenue expected at Rs 2588 crore versus Rs 2302 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 233 crore versus Rs 204 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.00% versus 8.88%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 157 crore
TORNTPOWER
* Revenue expected at Rs 7080 crore versus Rs 6960 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1333 crore versus Rs 1221 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.83% versus 17.54%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 574 crore versus Rs 525 crore
- November 13, 2024 08:17
Stock market live today: Sectoral Recommendations: Macquarie: India electric utilities, power lenders: Charging up: Harnessing the benefits of a good cycle
- Electric utilities are beneficiaries of tailwinds from energy transition and security needs; solid balance sheets support capex pick-up.
- We see scope for relatively better loan growth for power lenders PFC and REC, alongside strong return ratios and healthy balance sheets.
- We initiate on PFC, REC (in financiers) and PGCIL, NTPC (in utilities) as clear plays on the cycle benefitting from their unique ecosystem positions.
- PFC/ REC target price of Rs630/Rs660
- NTPC / PWGR target price of Rs475/380
- November 13, 2024 08:16
Economy watch: SBI -Ecowrap- CPI INFLATION TOUCH 14 MONTH HIGH: RATE CUT CHANCES ARE NOW FADING FOR REST OF FY25
India’s inflation touched 6.2% in Oct’24, the highest in 14 months. We expect Nov’24 inflation numbers are likely to be closer to 5.3% and the average FY25 inflation numbers are now trending at 4.8%-4.9%, against RBI 4.5%. Inflation is only likely to dip from January onwards, but this will be driven by base effects. We are now less hopeful of a February rate cut. We believe the first rate cut is now effectively pushed back beyond Feb’25.
If we look the State-wise Inflation, inflation in bigger states continue to outstrip the all India inflation rate of the same month. Among the States, Chhattisgarh clocked the highest inflation rate of 8.8% in Oct, followed by Bihar at 7.9% and Odisha at 7.5%. Interestingly, a comparison of year on year changes and year to date changes reveal that year on year changes are far outpacing year to date changes. For example, there are 7 states, whose year-on year inflation has crossed more than 2% in a year. These indicates that the momentum of food prices has continued to climb up.
The gap between urban and rural consumers’ inflation trends was sharp for the 8th consecutive month, with rural households paying 1.07% higher than urban India. This is mainly due to the higher food prices and the rural basket of food items weight (54.2%) is higher than the urban weights (36.3%).
We believe that there will be some moderation in vegetable prices in month of November. The retail prices data till 11 Nov, indicate decline in vegetable prices. CPI headline inflation has peaked in Oct’24, but November and December numbers could still be higher than 5%.
With the currency market being subject to turbulence , we believe a higher inflation number could act as a blessing in disguise for RBI not to signal a rate easing cycle.
- November 13, 2024 08:15
Stock market live today: PNB Housing Finance stake: Quality Investment Holdings offers 24.5 million shares at ₹939.30 per share, below Tuesday’s close
PNB Housing Finance shareholder Quality Investment Holdings offers about 24.5 million shares, or a 9.43% stake in the firm via block trades, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.
Offer floor price at 939.3 rupees per share versus Tuesday’s close of 981 rupees: terms - Bloomberg
- November 13, 2024 08:13
Stock recommendations: Polyplex Thailand (51% subsidiary company of Polyplex Corp.) reported very strong set of financial last evening:
• Revenue was up ~11% YoY; Absolute EBITDA was up 114%; EBITDA margins came in at 7.3% (+349 bps YoY) and PAT is up 2.9x.
• The Thai subsidiary accounts for ~26% of FY24 consolidated revenue.
• It’s a momentum buy, deep cyclical. H1FY25 is an indication of things turning favorable.
• H1FY25 PAT came in at Rs 2.6 bn already surpassing FY24 consolidated PAT of Rs 864 mn.
- November 13, 2024 08:13
Stock Recommendations: MNCL Research – Polyplex Corporation Ltd. – Q2FY25 results – first cut – Robust all-round beat
CMP: Rs 1,250 | Target Price: Rs 2,464 | Rating: BUY
• Revenue: Rs 17.4bn, +10.6%/3.2% YoY/QoQ, beating our estimates by 1.5%
• EBITDA: Rs 1.9 bn, +58.3%/16.5% YoY/QoQ, beating our estimates by 4.1%
• EBITDA Margin: 11.0%, +331bps/125bps, beating our estimates by 28bps.
• PAT: Rs 1.6 bn, +3.4x/69.0% YoY/QoQ, beating our estimates by 49.7%.
• The management has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9/sh.
- November 13, 2024 08:09
Stock market updates: AIFs see 4% growth in Q2
Alternative Investment Fund commitments have risen to ₹11.78 lakh crore for the quarter ended June, a 4 per cent growth over the previous quarter, and a 40 per cent rise year-on-year, latest data from SEBI showed.
- November 13, 2024 08:04
IPO Watch: Zinka Logistics IPO opens today at ₹259-273 price band
The ₹1,114.72-crore IPO of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited opens today for public subscription. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹259-273 a share. The IPO will close on Friday.
- November 13, 2024 07:54
IPO Watch: ACME Solar debuts today after IPO oversubscribed 2.75 times
Shares of ACME Solar Holdings will be listed at the bourses on Wednesday after successful IPO that subscribed 2.75 times. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹289, at the upper end of the price range of ₹275-289.
The IPO received bids for approximately 16 crore shares against the 5.82 crore shares available. The issue was a combination of a fresh issue of ₹2,395 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹505 crore by the promoter ACME Cleantech Solutions.
- November 13, 2024 07:44
IPO Watch: Swiggy’s stock market debut: Will it deliver listing gains?
Shares of food delivery and grocery major Swiggy will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price as Rs 370, at the upper end of the price band ₹371-390.
The issue, which struggled on the first two days, sailed through with an oversubscription of 3.60 times, thanks to QIB investors. Given the faltering of large IPOs such as LIC and Hyundai India, marketmen expect only a muted listing from Swiggy.
- November 13, 2024 07:27
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 13.11.2024
19.00 U.S. CPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
20.15 U.S. FOMC Member Logan Speaks
23.30 U.S. FOMC Member Musalem Speaks
- November 13, 2024 07:27
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 13.11.2024
CyberArk Software Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nu Holdings Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Ecopetrol S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Tetra Tech, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Infrastructure)
YPF Sociedad Anonima (TENT) (Sector- Energy)
- November 13, 2024 07:18
Stock Recommendations: Doms Ind (Buy)
Doms Industries has reported another strong quarter amid a slowdown in the broader consumption space. Its Q2-FY25 revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth at 20/32/43 per cent y-o-y were ahead of BNP Paribas expectation. We raise our FY25-27E EPS by 3-5 per cent and expect Doms to double its earnings over FY24-27.
- November 13, 2024 07:17
Stock recommendations: ONGC (Buy)
ONGC’s Q2-FY25 standalone EBITDA, at ₹18,200 crore, was slightly lower than JM Financial’s expectation of ₹18,800 crore (but in line with consensus of ₹18,200 crore) due to crude sales volume being 3 per cent below JMFe, but that was partly offset by net crude realisation being $1/bbl above JMFe at $ 74.3/bbl. Gas sales volume and realisation were largely in line.
However, ONGC’s standalone PAT, at ₹12,000 crore, was significantly above JMFe/consensus of ₹9,200 crore due to higher other income, lower dry well write-off and lower tax-rate. OVL’s crude and gas production continued to be weak; PAT was also lower QoQ due to higher opex.
- November 13, 2024 07:16
Stock market live today: Opening Bid: Nifty faces bearish pressure amid economic slowdown and rising inflation
Gift Nifty at 23,870 indicates a gap-down opening of about 100 points for Nifty on Wednesday amid weak global cues. The market is now facing a double whammy of earnings slowdown and higher inflation. With foreign portfolio investors continuing their selling without relaxing, analysts expect the market to remain under a bear grip, they added.
- November 13, 2024 06:53
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 13, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Apollo Tyres. The stock has been falling since the beginning of this week. Tuesday’s fall has taken the share price well below a key support. That leaves the outlook bearish. The stock can fall further from here.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- November 13, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 13, 2024
Buzzing stocks: United Spirits, Tata Chemicals, MTNL, Aurobindo Pharma, LCC Infotech, Tata Power, Federal Bank, EMS, Eicher Motors, Apollo Tyres, Allcargo Terminals, Vodafone Idea, Happiest Minds, Brigade, ESAF Small Finance Bank, NBCC, Kalyan Jewellers, Garden Reach, Unichem Lab, Dredging Corp, AstraZeneca Pharma. Prism Johnson, PI Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Thermax and Thomas Cook
