Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 13 September 2023.
- September 13, 2023 08:21
Share Market Today: F&O ban details
1️⃣BHEL
2️⃣CHAMBLFERT
3️⃣DELTACORP
4️⃣HINDCOPPER
5️⃣IBULHSGFIN
6️⃣IEX
7️⃣INDIACEM
8️⃣MANAPPURAM
9️⃣NATIONALUM
1️⃣0️⃣SAIL
- September 13, 2023 08:20
Share Market Today: Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Alicon Castalloy, Gokaldas Exports, Hester Biosciences, and Hinduja Global Solutions
Ex-date AGM: India Nippon Electricals, Alicon Castalloy, Gokaldas Exports, Hester Biosciences, Hinduja Global Solutions, SEPC, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
Record-date Dividend: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Sandur Manganese, and Iron Ores
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Vodafone Idea, Transformers, and Rectifiers
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: HLV, Pokarna, and UFLEX.
- September 13, 2023 08:20
Share Market Today: Pledge Share Details
Kuantum Papers: Promoter Kapedome Enterprises revoked a pledge of 2.61 crore shares on Sept. 12.
- September 13, 2023 08:19
Share Market Today: Insider Trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 1.99 lakh shares on Sept 12.
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoters Deepak Arora and Jagdish Kumar Arora sold 10,000 shares each on Sept 11.
Usha Martin: Promoter Rajeev Jhawar bought one lakh shares on Sept 8.
KPI Green Energy: Promoter Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel sold 6,100 shares on Sept 12. Dr.
Lal PathLabs: Promoter Dr. Arvind Lal sold 10,000 shares on Sept 8.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoters Deepa Ajay sold 6,582 shares and S Narayan sold 2,000 shares on Sept 8.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 1.25 lakh shares between Sept. 8 to Sept. 11.
Star Cement: Promoter Laxmi Chamaria sold 30,250 shares on Sept 8.
- September 13, 2023 08:19
Bulk Deals: Shyam Metalics and Energy
Shyam Metalics and Energy: Setu Securities sold 16 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 441.69 apiece.
- September 13, 2023 08:18
Block Deals: L&T Finance Holdings
L&T Finance Holdings: BC Investments VI sold 2.37 crore shares (0.95%), and BC Asia Growth Investments sold 4.62 crore shares (1.86%), while BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 3.63 crore shares (1.46%), SBI Life Insurance bought 1.46 crore (0.6%), DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund bought 1.17 crore (0.5%), Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance bought 31 lakh shares (0.12%), and Axis Mutual Fund bought 19 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 130 apiece, among others.
- September 13, 2023 08:18
IPO Offerings: RR Kabel
RR Kabel: The company will launch its initial public offering on Wednesday, and the offer will be open till Friday. The Mumbai-based wire and cable manufacturer plans to raise Rs 180 crore via a fresh issue and Rs 1,784 crore through an offer for sale. The price band is fixed at Rs 983 to Rs 1,035 apiece
- September 13, 2023 08:17
Stocks to Watch: Waaree Renewable Technologies bags solar project EPC deal
Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company received a letter of intent for engineering, procurement, and construction services for setting up a solar power project of 52.6 MWp capacity. The project is expected to be completed in FY24.
- September 13, 2023 08:16
Stocks to Watch: Vakrangee to acquire 8.8% stake in Vortex Engineering from IFC
Vakrangee: The company will acquire an 8.8% equity stake in Vortex Engineering from the International Finance Corporation. Through this acquisition, Vakrangee will have a cumulative shareholding of 57.3%.
- September 13, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: GE Power secures Rs 25 crore order from Vedanta for boiler modification
GE Power: The company received a purchase order from Vedanta for the combustion modification of a boiler. The base value of the order is Rs 25 crore, and the time period for execution is 14 months.
- September 13, 2023 08:12
Stocks to Watch: GMR Power and Urban Infra raises stake to 100% in GMR Smart Electricity Distribution
GMR Power and Urban Infra: The company increased its stake from 82% to 100% in GMR Smart Electricity Distribution from its subsidiary, GMR Generation Asset, for Rs 5 lakh.
- September 13, 2023 08:12
Stocks to Watch: CRISIL to acquire Bridge To India Energy for Rs 6 crore
CRISIL: The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire renewable energy consulting and knowledge services provider Bridge To India Energy for a consideration of Rs 6 crore. The acquisition is expected to close in the next three months.
- September 13, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: The Phoenix Mills
The Phoenix Mills: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Orcus Logistics and Industrial Parks.
- September 13, 2023 08:09
Stocks to Watch: Trent’s arm Booker India acquires 4.95% stake in Fiora Online for Rs 4.1 crore
Trent: Booker India, a subsidiary of the company, has acquired approximately 4.95% of the equity share capital of its subsidiary, Fiora Online, from a shareholder. The cost of acquisition is Rs 4.1 crore.
- September 13, 2023 08:08
Sectoral Watch: Government offers 25% incentive for critical mineral exploration
Mining companies: To boost exploration of critical minerals, the government has announced that an incentive of 25% of the approved project cost will be extended to exploration agencies. This incentive will be provided through the National Mineral Exploration Trust and will help in the discovery of critical minerals in the country. Exploration agencies from both the public and private sectors can avail this financial incentive upon successful discovery of critical minerals in the projects.
- September 13, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: Avenue Supermarts:
Avenue Supermarts: The retailer has opened a new store in Perungudi, Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of stores to 334.
- September 13, 2023 08:06
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra and Mahindra fined for VAT issue in Hyderabad
Mahindra and Mahindra: Company has been fined Rs 1,69,949 by the Assistant Commercial Taxes Department, Begumpet Division, Hyderabad for not reversing VAT ITC, as per an exchange filing. It also added that it is hopeful for a favourable outcome at the appellate level.
- September 13, 2023 08:05
Stocks to Watch: Tata Power arm inks MoU with IDBI to finance MSMEs solar adoption
Tata Power: Subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems, signed an MoU with the Small Industries Development Bank of India to finance MSMEs for solar adoption.
- September 13, 2023 08:03
Stocks to Watch: IRCTC partners with NBCC Services for Delhi office interior project
IRCTC: The company signed an MoU with NBCC Services for the planning, designing, and execution of interior works for its upcoming office space in Delhi. The cost of the project is Rs 31.4 crore.
- September 13, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: Wipro transfers Wipro 4C NV ownership to simplify group structure
Wipro: Wipro Holdings (UK) has transferred 100% of its shareholding in Wipro 4C NV to Wipro IT Services UK Societas, effective Sept 12. Wipro Holdings (UK) and Wipro IT Services UK Societas are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, while Wipro 4C NV is the step-down subsidiary. The rationalisation and simplification of the overall group structure is the objective behind the stake transfer.
- September 13, 2023 08:00
Stocks to Watch: Infosys partners with STARK Group for AI-powered data Centre in Denmark
Infosys: The IT major has tied up with STARK Group, Europe’s largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to establish a state-of-the-art data centre in Denmark, which will serve as the foundation to drive technological advancements with an ‘AI first’ approach powered by Infosys Topaz.
- September 13, 2023 07:59
Stocks to Watch: NTPC completes trial operation, expands installed capacity to 57,838 MW
NTPC: The power company completed the trail operation of Unit 1 of the 800 MW capacity of Stage I of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project and consequently included it in its installed capacity. With this, the installed capacity of NTPC and the NTPC Group has become 57,838 MW and 73,824 MW, respectively.
- September 13, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Dixon eyeing laptop, desktop biz
Dixon Infotech Private Limited has been incorporated as the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. The new entity will carry on the business of manufacturing/ trade/ repair of laptops, desktop computers, IOT devices, monitors, servers, tablets, electronic books/E-readers and related hardware and software products.
- September 13, 2023 07:57
Stocks to Watch: KEC International’s order win
KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,012 crores across its various businesses such as civil, T&D and cable.
- September 13, 2023 07:56
Stocks to Watch: RITES’ Angola drive
RITES Limited, a prime transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Caminho De Ferro De Moçâmedes (CFM) Angola for cooperation in the development of Railways and related infrastructure, including the supply of rolling stock.
- September 13, 2023 07:55
Stocks to Watch: Zydus to move challenge Sikkim HC order
Sikkim High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Zydus Wellness Products Limited, subsidiary of Zydus Wellness Ltd, with respect to Scheme of budgetary support in Goods and Service Tax Regime issued by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, The Ministry of Commerce and Industry. ZWPL believes that it has a strong case and thus it shall prefer an appeal in due course against the aforesaid judgement
- September 13, 2023 07:52
Stocks to Watch: AU Small Finance eyes Fincare SFB for acquisition
AU Small Finance Bank is said to be in preliminary talks to acquire the business of Fincare Small Finance Bank. According to highly placed sources, the development is quite recent, and discussions are at nascent stages.
If talks fructify, it would be the first deal in the small finance bank space symbolising consolidation in the industry.
- September 13, 2023 07:50
NFO Recommendations: Bajaj Finserv Arbitrage Fund NFO: Should you invest?
The derivatives market has deepened considerably, with institutional and retail investor participation in futures and options surging in recent years.
Mutual funds often use derivatives for hedging. Some categories of schemes also use safe strategies with futures and options to derive steady returns.
Among the key mutual fund categories that use derivatives extensively are equity savings, arbitrage and balanced advantage funds. Read more
- September 13, 2023 07:46
Stocks that will see action today: September 13, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Tata Power, RITES, Zydus Wellness, Wipro, KEC International, Crisil, Bajaj Healthcare, Aditya Birla Fashions, Vakrangee, Piramal Enterprises, Dixon Tech, GE Power, Waaree Renewable
- September 13, 2023 07:39
IPO Watch: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens on September 14
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens on September 14.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹ 3,920 million and an offer for sale up to 1. 04 crore shares by selling shareholders.
- September 13, 2023 07:36
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Gulf Oil (Buy)
Gulf Oil Lubricants India has recently announced to acquire 51 per cent stake in Tirex Transmission for ₹103 crore.
Tirex based in Ahmedabad is working on DC fast chargers and currently has over 400 charges installed for customers such as NTPC, HPCL, PowerGrid and Electra. This is Gulf Oil Lubricant’s third investment in the EV charging space after investing in Indra Renewables which is in AC & bidirectional charging and in ElectreeFi which is a SaaS provider having expertise in implementation of IoT based e-mobility solutions. Read more
- September 13, 2023 07:20
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Samvardhana Motherson (Buy)
Led by 30+ acquisitions over the last two decades, Motherson Group has expanded from a single-product / geography to a multi-product / geography auto components behemoth.
During this period, its revenue has grown at 30 per cent CAGR to $14 billion. The company has jumped global automotive supplier ranking from Top-40 in 2005 to Top-15 in 2023.
- September 13, 2023 07:18
Sectoral Watch: Mid-, small-cap indices crack amid signs of froth
Small and mid-cap shares saw a sharp selloff on Tuesday, amid signs of a froth building up in the space. The BSE SmallCap crashed 1,550.66 or 4 per cent at 36,982.74 and the BSE MidCap slumped 980 points or 2.96 per cent at 32,084.93.
Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 3.1 per cent and 4.1 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 posted its biggest single day fall this year, slipping 3.9 per cent. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex closed flat.
- September 13, 2023 07:16
Stock Markets Live Today: Assets of sovereign wealth funds investing in India swell
The investments of sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) have seen a steady rise over the past few years.
Assets under custody (AUC) of such funds in public markets have risen to ₹3.65 lakh crore at the end of August from ₹3.08 lakh crore last year, data from NSDL showed. The total AUC was ₹1.62 lakh crore in August 2018.
The total assets of six of the top 10 SWFs investing in Indian equities rose by more than 50 per cent in the year to June. The Singapore government was the largest SWF, with investments of ₹1.76 lakh crore at the end of June, followed by Norway’s Norges (₹76,812 crore) and Kuwait Investment Authority (₹8,790 crore), data from primeinfobase.com shows. Investment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority rose 400 per cent to ₹2,885 crore, the most in percentage terms among the top 10 SWFs.
- September 13, 2023 07:13
Economy Watch: Factory output grew 5.7% in July, caution remains
Manufacturing and mining sectors have helped industrial growth to rise to a five-months high of 5.7 per cent in July, government data released on Tuesday showed.
Better performance of industry along with moderation in inflation will give room to Monetary Policy Committee to maintain status quo in policy rate. Read more
- September 13, 2023 07:12
Economy Watch: Retail inflation dropped to 6.8% in Aug as veg, edible oil prices fall
Fall in vegetable and edible oil prices pushed retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) below 7 per cent in August to 6.8 per cent. It was 7.4 per cent in July. However, cereal prices are still high. Read more
- September 13, 2023 07:10
Technical Recommendations: Day trading guide for September 13, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 13, 2023 07:08
Technical Recommendations: Stock to buy today: ICICI Bank (₹990.90): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for ICICI Bank. The stock has risen 1.28 per cent on Tuesday breaking above a key resistance level of ₹975. This rise has happened after taking good support from around the 100-Day Moving Average over the last one month. This will act as a good support now. Read more
- September 13, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Today: Mixed performance in Asian equities ahead of key US inflation data and oil nearing 10-month high
Asian markets exhibited a mixed performance ahead of the release of US inflation data for August, which holds the potential to offer valuable insights into the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. Concurrently, oil prices remained near a 10-month peak due to ongoing global supply concerns.
In South Korea and Japan, stock markets saw gains, while Australian equities experienced a decline. The Japanese stock market received a boost from August’s producer price data, which, although slightly below economist expectations, had a positive impact. Additionally, Hong Kong stock futures showed advancement, whereas US futures remained relatively stable.
The Nikkei 225 index surged by 0.95% to reach 32,776.37, with the Topix index posting a modest increase of 0.18% to reach 2,384.18. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi index recorded a 0.79% decline, settling at 2,536.58, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index experienced a 0.40% decrease, ending the day at 7,178.10.
- September 13, 2023 06:58
Commodity Market Live Today: Oil prices surge to 10-Month high on tightening global supply and Libya concerns, defying China demand worries
On Wednesday, oil prices inched upwards, maintaining their recent upward trajectory, reaching a new 10-month peak achieved the day before. This uptick can be attributed to the prevailing expectations of a tighter global supply and apprehensions regarding potential disruptions in Libya, which have outweighed concerns about decreased demand in certain countries, notably China.
The global benchmark, Brent futures, registered an increase of 8 cents, equivalent to 0.1%, reaching $92.14 per barrel. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a 14-cent uptick, or 0.2%, settling at $88.98 per barrel.
Both these benchmarks demonstrated remarkable gains of nearly 2% on Tuesday, concluding at their highest price points since November 2022.
- September 13, 2023 06:57
Stock Market Live Today: Wall Street ends lower
On Tuesday, stocks on Wall Street closed in negative territory, with the S&P 500 slipping by 0.57% to conclude the session at 4,461.91 points.
The Nasdaq also experienced a decline of 1.04%, closing at 13,773.62 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a marginal decrease of 0.05%, settling at 34,645.99 points.
