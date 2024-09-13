Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for September 13, 2024.

  • September 13, 2024 07:27

    Stock market live updates today: Stock recommendations today: Can Fin Homes

  • September 13, 2024 07:26

    Stock market live updates today: Adobe Q3 ‘24 Earnings:

    * Adj EPS: $4.65 (Est. $4.53) 

    * Revenue: $5.41B (Est. $5.37B) 

    * Digital Media ARR: $504M; Total ARR $16.76B

    (Numbers seen better than expected, however guidance weaker for upcoming quarter. Stock fell by 9 percent after market hours

  • September 13, 2024 07:25

    Stock market live updates today:

    1. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited 

    kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

    2. Tolins Tyres Limited 

    ipo.cameoindia.com

    3. Kross Limited 

    kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

  • September 13, 2024 07:25

    Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 13-September-2024

    * AARTIIND

    * ABFRL

    * BALRAMCHIN

    * BANDHANBNK

    * CHAMBLFERT

    * GRANULES

    * HINDCOPPER

    * RBLBANK

  • September 13, 2024 07:24

    Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 13.09.2024 

    14.30 Euro Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.6% versus Previous: -0.1%)

    19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 68.3 versus Previous: 67.9)

    19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations (Previous: 2.8%)

    Economic Calendar – 14.09.2024 

    07.30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.7% versus Previous: 5.1%)

    07.30 CHINA Retail Sales y/y (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 2.7%)

    Holiday Calendar 

    16.09.2024: Market Holiday @ China, Japan, South Korea 

    16.09.2024: India Clearing Holiday (Market to remain open for trading)

    17.09.2024: Market Holiday @ China, Taiwan, South Korea

    18.09.2024: Market Holiday @ South Korea and Hong Kong

  • September 13, 2024 07:24

    Stock market live updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

    Recent Interview...

    As of 18:49 PM Thursday 12 September 2024

    Apollo Hospital: Sunita Reddy, JMD

    Loss Of ?100 Cr From The New Hospitals Will Not Impact Margin: Apollo Hospitals

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQsnUg9RB7w

    Astra Micro: Atim Kabra, Director

    In Process Of Creating Products With Applications In Both Domestic & Intl Markets: Astra Microwave

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3An87TR_nPY

    Aadhar Housing Finance: Rishi Anand, MD & CEO

    Aadhar Housing: Liquidity Issues Ailing NBFC Space? Rishi Anand On PMAY 2.0 Scheme Impact

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6wUGUUu5Lw

    Biocon: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD

    US Biosecure Act Provides A Big Opportunity To Indian Pharma Industry: Biocon & Biocon Biologics

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MzoqnkUViE

    CMS Info Systems Limited: Rajiv Kaul, CEO

    Confident Of Achieving 2x Growth On FY21 Base: CMS Info Systems

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7t5V-8TdivU

    Gujarat Mineral Dev: Roopwant Singh, MD

    Targetting 15% Return On Coal Mining Projects: GMDC

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2TSEdjMCdk

    *MAS Financial S: Dhvanil Gandhi, *

    Borrowing Cost Will Come Down By 5-10 bps In Next Few Quarters: MAS Financial

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQ-j5tm0Jbg

    Monte Carlo: Sandeep Jain, ED

    Q2 Growth Has Been Better Than Expectations: Monte Carlo

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEHeYZoj3l4

    Prestige Estate: Irfan Razack, CMD

    Have Strong Cash Flows Available Currently: Prestige Group

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu0n1VsL1JQ

    Brigade Ent: Pavitra Shankar, ED

    Will Be Using Growth Capital In The Residential Segment: Brigade Enterprises

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrdXuh3rEt4

    Events today…

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event

    Results today…

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • September 13, 2024 07:18

    Stock market live updates today: Jefferies: Bharti Airtel Multiple tariff hikes likely; Reiterate BUY | PT: INR1,970 (INR1,760) | % to PT: +25%

  • September 13, 2024 07:18

    Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:

    12 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 122765.29 + 7072.97 Total: 129838.26

    F&O Volume: 527223.63 + 2639978.9 Total: 3167202.53

    Provisional Cash

    FII/FPI: NET BUY: +7695.00 

    (23301.02 - 15606.02) 

    DII: NET SELL: -1800.54 

    (13690.6 - 15491.14)

  • September 13, 2024 07:12

    Stock market live updates today: US data

    U.S. Unemployment Claims: 

    Current: 230k 

    Expected: 227k 

    Previous: 227k 

    U.S. PPI m/m: 

    Current: 0.2% 

    Expected: 0.1% 

    Previous: 0.1% 

    U.S. Core PPI m/m: 

    Current: 0.3% 

    Expected: 0.2% 

    Previous: 0.0% 

    (Data seen higher than estimates, supportive for US DOllar)

  • September 13, 2024 07:12

    Stock market live updates today: ECB cut rates by 25 basis points along expected lines

    As expected, the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points. The forecast revisions that accompanied this policy action lowered growth and maintained worries about somewhat sticky inflation.

  • September 13, 2024 07:11

    Stock market live updates today: Key economic data

    Stock market live updates today: 

    INDIA CPI (YOY) (AUG) ACTUAL: 3.65% VS 3.54% PREVIOUS; EST 3.55%

    INDIA INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (YOY) (JUL) ACTUAL: 4.8% VS 4.2% PREVIOUS; EST 4.7%

    (INFLATION NUMBERS SEEN MARGINALLY HIGHER THAN ESTIMATES)

  • September 13, 2024 06:44

    Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Can Fin Homes (₹908.70): BUY

    The upmove in the stock of Can Fin Homes is gaining momentum. The stock had surged 4.8 per cent on Thursday breaking above an intermediate resistance level of ₹898. That indicates that the broader uptrend has resumed following a short-lived correction. Read more

  • September 13, 2024 06:42

    Stock market live updates today: Tightrope walk for SEBI as it readies to finalise F&O norms

    The deluge of feedback received on its July consultation paper to strengthen the index derivatives framework may make it tricky for the market regulator to arrive at the final norms and prompt a rethink on at least some of the seven proposed changes, said market watchers.

  • September 13, 2024 06:37

    Stock market live updates today: Union Cabinet approves ₹1.02 lakh crore for electric vehicles, rural connectivity, Ayushman Bharat expansion

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of measures to boost electric vehicles (excluding cars), rural connectivity, and hydropower generation, besides extending the Ayushman Bharat scheme to around 6 crore senior citizens over the age of 70 years. All these measures will cost over ₹1.02 lakh crore.

  • September 13, 2024 06:32

    Stock market live updates today: Manufacturing pushes overall factory output growth to 4.8% in July

    Factory output, measured in Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew a tad to 4.8 per cent in July as against revised June’s number of 4.7 per cent, government data released on Thursday showed. However, it is lower than 6.2 per cent of July last year.

  • September 13, 2024 06:30

    Stock market live updates today: Cement sector consolidation: Top companies to command 60% production capacity by 2026

    The consolidation in the cement sector is growing at an alarming pace. The top four companies – UltraTech, Ambuja, ACC, and Shree Cement – are expected to command 60 per cent of the production capacity in the next two years, compared to 50 per cent logged last fiscal. 

