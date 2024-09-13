September 13, 2024 07:24

Recent Interview...

As of 18:49 PM Thursday 12 September 2024

Apollo Hospital: Sunita Reddy, JMD

Loss Of ?100 Cr From The New Hospitals Will Not Impact Margin: Apollo Hospitals

Astra Micro: Atim Kabra, Director

In Process Of Creating Products With Applications In Both Domestic & Intl Markets: Astra Microwave

Aadhar Housing Finance: Rishi Anand, MD & CEO

Aadhar Housing: Liquidity Issues Ailing NBFC Space? Rishi Anand On PMAY 2.0 Scheme Impact

Biocon: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD

US Biosecure Act Provides A Big Opportunity To Indian Pharma Industry: Biocon & Biocon Biologics

CMS Info Systems Limited: Rajiv Kaul, CEO

Confident Of Achieving 2x Growth On FY21 Base: CMS Info Systems

Gujarat Mineral Dev: Roopwant Singh, MD

Targetting 15% Return On Coal Mining Projects: GMDC

*MAS Financial S: Dhvanil Gandhi, *

Borrowing Cost Will Come Down By 5-10 bps In Next Few Quarters: MAS Financial

Monte Carlo: Sandeep Jain, ED

Q2 Growth Has Been Better Than Expectations: Monte Carlo

Prestige Estate: Irfan Razack, CMD

Have Strong Cash Flows Available Currently: Prestige Group

Brigade Ent: Pavitra Shankar, ED

Will Be Using Growth Capital In The Residential Segment: Brigade Enterprises

Events today…

Results today…

