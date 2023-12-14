December 14, 2023 07:00

Asian markets lift off on Thursday barring Japanese stocks, fuelled by the dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of the year which lifted Wall Street - the Dow surged to a fresh all-time high - and slammed Treasury yields and the dollar.

Japanese indicies lead by Nikkei 225 fell 0.53% or 175.51 points to 32,750.84 while the broader TOPIX dropped 1.03% or 24.22 points to 2330.70. South Korea’s KOSPI surged 1.51% or 37.92 points to 2,548.58 while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.57% or 113.60 points to trade at 7,371.40.

The Federal Reserve maintained the current interest rates of at 5.25% to 5.50% unchanged for the third consecutive meeting, aligning with widespread predictions.

Seventeen out of nineteen Federal Reserve officials forecast a lower policy rate by the conclusion of 2024 compared to the present, with the median projection indicating a decrease of three-quarters of a percentage point from the existing 5.25%-5.50%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank probably completed its series of interest rate hikes but didn’t dismiss the possibility of further action if necessary.