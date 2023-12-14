Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 14 December 2023.
- December 14, 2023 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 14-Dec-2023
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• IBULHSGFIN
• INDIACEM
• NATIONALUM
• ZEEL
- December 14, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: December 13, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Fusion Micro Finance, Escorts Kubota, Suntech Realty, Symphony, Hindustan Unilever, IG Petrochemicals, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Butterfly Gandhimathi, JSW Energy, Biocon, NBCC
- December 14, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Fundamentals: GMR Airports: Contrasting tales of FPI interest when Sensex was at 21,000 and when Nifty is at 21,000
Getting ready for India? GMR, getting India ready’ – investors from 2007 will remember this famous advertising slogan, a time when GMR Airports Infrastructure (formerly GMR Infrastructure) was a poster child of that bull market. While the company has come to the spotlight after a long lull, following GQG Partners buying a stake in the company last week, back then, the company was hardly out of the spotlight.
- December 14, 2023 07:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Early-stage delinquencies rising in affordable, low-ticket home loans
Affordable and low-ticket housing loans are showing signs of an increase in early-stage delinquencies, given that low-income borrowers’ repayment capability has been impacted due to weaker rural growth and a fall in households’ savings.
“There was a payment shock due to the rising interest rate cycle and multiple increases in interest rates, because of which some affordable segment players are now operating at upwards of 13–14 per cent. There has also been a drop in the savings rate compounded by the noise on small-ticket unsecured loan exposure. All of this has reduced the capacity and capability of servicing debt for the below ₹30 lakh loan segment,” said Kanika Singh, Chief Risk Officer, India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC).
- December 14, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: VIP Industries (₹652.90) – BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for VIP Industries. The stock surged over 6 per cent on Wednesday. The price action since October indicates a double-bottom formation. This strengthens the bullish case.
- December 14, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 14, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 14, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Vedanta board meet on Dec 18 to consider 2nd interim dividend
- December 14, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 14.12.2023
Jabil Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Costco Wholesale Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Lennar Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Construction)
Aegon Ltd. (Tent) (Sector- Financial)
- December 14, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 14.12.2023
12:00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: -% versus Previous: -0.52%)
17:30 U.K Official Bank Rate (Expected: 5.25% versus Previous: 5.25%)
18:45 EURO Main Refinancing Rate (Expected: 4.5% versus Previous: 4.5%)
19:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.1% versus Previous: -0.1%)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 219K versus Previous: 220K)
19:15 EURO ECB Press Conference
- December 14, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: FED Policy Updates
🔸 Fed Officials See Lower Inflation, Slower GDP Growth in 2024
🔸 Fed Officials See 0.75 Pct-Point Rate Cuts in 2024
🔸 Fed Officials See Additional Rate Cuts in 2025, 2026
- December 14, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Researchbytes Analyst App recent interview as of December 13
DOMS Industries: Santosh Rasiklal Raveshia, MD
Total Capex Close To ?450 Cr, Will Focus On Domestic Market To Drive Sales: Doms Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7GoMENvSr0
Fedbank: Anil Kothuri, MD CEO
Small Mortgage Business Will Continue To See Growth Momentum: Fedbank Financial Services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-SqIKOSNyY
Inox India Ltd: Siddharth Jain, Promoter & Non Executive
INOX India IPO: Price Band Fixed At ?627-660
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpLBRu1FIxw
Manappuram Fin: VP Nandakumar, MD&CEO
50% Gold Loans & 50% Of Non-Gold Loans Is The Ideal Mix: Manappuram Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdI2LJdwZn4
Muthoot Microfin Limited: Sadaf Sayeed, CEO
Muthoot Microfin IPO To Open On Dec 18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXXolpbAAg0
Nuvama Wealth M: Shiv Sehgal, President
Domestic Flows Are Strong And Could See A Ramp-up In The Year-End Rally: Nuvama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vt88xQHhGQ
PI Industries: Rajnish Sarna, Joint MD
Huge Headroom For Growth In Pyroxasulfone Market, Expect 18-20% Growth In FY24 : PI Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Stj_io84qq8
PI Industries: Rajnish Sarna, Joint MD
‘We Are Not A One Molecule Company; Export Over 25 Products’: Rajnish Sarna Of PI Inds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mIUuDXgjKc
SpiceJet: Ajay Singh, CMD
SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
https://twitter.com/etnowlive/status/1734859430339203296?s=48&t=v93OK0uc4_THpPO_aS8n7w
Spandana Sphoor: Shalabh Saxena, MD CEO
Intend To Take Banks’ Share Of Funds From 50% To About 70%: Spandana Sphoorty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jd_L8qxznmI
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- December 14, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets rally on Fed’s dovish stance, Japan bucks trend
Asian markets lift off on Thursday barring Japanese stocks, fuelled by the dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of the year which lifted Wall Street - the Dow surged to a fresh all-time high - and slammed Treasury yields and the dollar.
Japanese indicies lead by Nikkei 225 fell 0.53% or 175.51 points to 32,750.84 while the broader TOPIX dropped 1.03% or 24.22 points to 2330.70. South Korea’s KOSPI surged 1.51% or 37.92 points to 2,548.58 while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.57% or 113.60 points to trade at 7,371.40.
The Federal Reserve maintained the current interest rates of at 5.25% to 5.50% unchanged for the third consecutive meeting, aligning with widespread predictions.
Seventeen out of nineteen Federal Reserve officials forecast a lower policy rate by the conclusion of 2024 compared to the present, with the median projection indicating a decrease of three-quarters of a percentage point from the existing 5.25%-5.50%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank probably completed its series of interest rate hikes but didn’t dismiss the possibility of further action if necessary.
- December 14, 2023 06:59
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold hits one-week peak as Fed signals rate cuts next year
Gold prices extended gains to a one-week high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged an end to its tightening cycle and signalled lower borrowing costs in 2024, sending the dollar and bond yields lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,036.99 per ounce, after rising 2.4% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures jumped 2.7% to $2,051.10. - Reuters
- December 14, 2023 06:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Dow ends at record high as Fed says it sees lower borrowing costs in 2024
The Dow Jones industrial average hit its first record closing high since January 2022 and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signalled that its interest rate-hiking policy of the last two years is at an end and that it sees lower borrowing costs in 2024.
In its policy statement, the Fed also left interest rates steady, as expected, and a near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials projected that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 512.3 points, or 1.4%, to 37,090.24, the S&P 500 gained 63.39 points, or 1.37%, at 4,707.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 200.57 points, or 1.38%, at 14,733.96. - Reuters
Related Topics
