February 14, 2024 08:42

IRCTC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 21.81% at Rs 1,118.3 crore vs Rs 918.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,069.78 crore).

Ebitda up 20.92% at Rs 393.97 crore vs Rs 325.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 377.03 crore).

Margin narrows 25 bps to 35.22% vs 35.48% (Bloomberg estimate: 35.20%).

Net profit up 17.4% at Rs 299.99 crore vs Rs 255.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 302.57 crore).

Nalco Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 1.5% at Rs 3,346.9 crore vs Rs 3,297.19 crore.

Ebitda up 66.06% at Rs 773.13 crore vs Rs 465.57 crore.

Margin expands 897 bps to 23.09% vs 14.12%.

Net profit up 83.6% at Rs 470.61 crore vs Rs 256.32 crore.

Deepak Nitrite Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 0.91% at Rs 2,009.23 crore vs Rs 1,991.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,862.89 crore).

Ebitda down 3.16% at Rs 304.65 crore vs Rs 314.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 328.20 crore).

Margin narrows 63 bps to 15.16% vs 15.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.60%).

Net profit down 3.34% at Rs 202.05 crore vs Rs 209.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220.04 crore)

La Opala Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 15.22% at Rs 107.14 crore vs Rs 126.37 crore.

Ebitda down 12.14% at Rs 40.63 crore vs Rs 46.24 crore.

Margin expands 133 bps to 37.92% vs 36.59%.

Net profit up 27.45% at Rs 44.15 crore vs Rs 34.64 crore.

Prestige Estates Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 22.5% to Rs 1,796 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,548 crore).

Ebitda down 4% to Rs 551.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 717 crore).

Margin at 30.7% vs 24.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 28%).

Net profit down 2% at Rs 164.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 269 crore).

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 32.13% at Rs 923.09 crore vs Rs 698.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 960.95 crore).

Ebitda up 3.94% at Rs 48.7 crore vs Rs 46.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 64.85 crore).

Margin narrows 143 bps to 5.27% vs 6.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.70%).

Net profit up 38.06% at Rs 88.25 crore vs Rs 63.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 89.10 crore).

Jindal Worldwide Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 8.41% at Rs 437.76 crore vs Rs 403.77 crore.

Ebitda up 17.82% at Rs 50.63 crore vs Rs 42.97 crore.

Margin expands 92 bps to 11.56% vs 10.64%.

Net profit up 42.41% at Rs 21.02 crore vs Rs 14.76 crore.

Tasty Bite Eatables Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 25.82% at Rs 132.37 crore vs Rs 105.2 crore.

Ebitda up 15.8% at Rs 12.75 crore vs Rs 11.01 crore.

Margin narrows 83 bps to 9.63% vs 10.46%.

Net profit up 65.78% at Rs 6.25 crore vs Rs 3.77 crore.

Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 76.26% at Rs 326.54 crore vs Rs 185.26 crore.

Ebitda up 141.24% at Rs 56.33 crore vs Rs 23.35 crore.

Margin expands 464 bps to 17.25% vs 12.6%.

Net profit up 191.28% at Rs 91.87 crore vs Rs 31.54 crore.

Technocraft Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 4.83% at Rs 512.67 crore vs Rs 489.01 crore.

Ebitda down 25.93% at Rs 81.97 crore vs Rs 110.67 crore.

Margin narrows 664 bps to 15.98% vs 22.63%.

Net profit down 29.45% at Rs 61.57 crore vs Rs 87.28 crore.

Sequent Scientific Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 12.25% at Rs 329.35 crore vs Rs 375.31 crore.

Ebitda up 115.91% at Rs 22.11 crore vs Rs 10.24 crore.

Margin expands 398 bps to 6.71% vs 2.72%.

Net profit at Rs 10.67 crore vs loss of Rs 9.77 crore.

Nesco Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 24.45% at Rs 177.76 crore vs Rs 142.83 crore.

Ebitda up 38.81% at Rs 113.62 crore vs Rs 81.85 crore.

Margin expands 661 bps to 63.91% vs 57.3%.

Net profit up 33.76% at Rs 93.74 crore vs Rs 70.08 crore.

Senco Gold Q3 FY24 (YoY)

Revenue up 22.81% at Rs 1,651.24 crore vs Rs 1,344.47 crore.

Ebitda up 12.23% at Rs 182.79 crore vs Rs 162.87 crore.

Margin narrows 104 bps to 11.06% vs 12.11%.

Net profit up 7.21% at Rs 111.43 crore vs Rs 103.93 crore.

SEPC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 140.7 crore vs Rs 122.45 crore.

Ebitda loss of Rs 1.86 crore vs profit of Rs 13.78 crore.

Net profit up 42.15% at Rs 5.53 crore vs Rs 3.89 crore.

Jindal Worldwide Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 8.41% at Rs 437.76 crore vs Rs 403.77 crore.

Ebitda up 17.82% at Rs 50.63 crore vs Rs 42.97 crore.

Margin expands 92 bps to 11.56% vs 10.64%.

Net profit up 42.41% at Rs 21.02 crore vs Rs 14.76 crore.

Dynamatic Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 10.31% at Rs 345.51 crore vs Rs 313.21 crore.

Ebitda down 3.02% at Rs 40.69 crore vs Rs 41.96 crore.

Margin narrows 161 bps to 11.77% vs 13.39%.

Net profit up 60.11% at Rs 11.24 crore vs Rs 7.02 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue down 16.25% at Rs 2,045.67 crore vs Rs 2,442.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,087.26 crore).

Ebitda down 38.01% at Rs 209.17 crore vs Rs 337.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 208.95 crore).

Margin narrows 359 bps to 10.22% vs 13.81% (Bloomberg estimate: 10%).

Net profit down 52.42% at Rs 58.5 crore vs Rs 122.96 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 90.54 crore).

Board continues to monitor progress on Zee-Sony merger.

Claims against company, termination fee not tenable, it said.

Bengal & Assam Co. Q3 FY24 (India) (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income down 13.62% at Rs 3,795.26 crore vs Rs 4,393.38 crore.

Net profit at Rs 3,062.21 crore vs Rs 437 crore.

Sula Vineyards Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 4.01% at Rs 203 crore vs Rs 190.61 crore.

Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 71.81 crore vs Rs 64 crore.

Margin expands 179 bps to 35.37% vs 33.57%.

Net profit up 9.41% at Rs 42.98 crore vs Rs 39.28 crore.

Indiabulls Real Estate Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 24.37% at Rs 100.6 crore vs Rs 133 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 33.1 crore vs loss of Rs 245.4 crore.

Net loss at Rs 38.5 crore vs loss of Rs 236.8 crore.

Nuvama Wealth Management Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 104.78% at Rs 186.5 crore vs Rs 91.07 crore.

Net profit at Rs 30.97 crore vs loss of Rs 5.78 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 38.1% at Rs 1,026.5 crore vs Rs 743.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 904.70 crore).

Ebitda up 56.46% at Rs 111.87 crore vs Rs 71.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 97 crore).

Margin expands 127 bps to 10.89% vs 9.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.70%).

Net profit up 56.29% at Rs 70.24 crore vs Rs 44.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60.50 crore).

Innova Captab Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 24.98% at Rs 302.48 crore vs Rs 242.01 crore.

Ebitda up 30.34% at Rs 44.59 crore vs Rs 34.21 crore.

Margin expands 60 bps to 14.74% vs 14.13%.

Net profit up 28.34% at Rs 25.13 crore vs Rs 19.58 crore.

Hindustan Copper Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 28.32% at Rs 399.3 crore vs Rs 557 crore.

Ebitda down 6.42% at Rs 106.61 crore vs Rs 113.93 crore.

Margin expands 624 bps to 26.69% vs 20.45%.

Net profit down 21.44% at Rs 63 crore vs Rs 80.2 crore.

Eris Life Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 486.3 crore vs Rs 423.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 493.28 crore).

Ebitda up 27.8% at Rs 175.5 crore vs Rs 137.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 174.68 crore).

Margin expands 365 bps to 36.08% vs 32.43% (Bloomberg estimate: 35.40%).

Net profit up 1.3% at Rs 101.5 crore vs Rs 100.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.03 crore).

Board approved acquisition of 51% stake in pharma company Swiss Parenterals for Rs 637.5 crore.

MTAR Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 26.1% at Rs 118.4 crore vs Rs 160.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 148.25 crore).

Ebitda down 47.06% at Rs 23.86 crore vs Rs 45.07 crore.

Margin narrows 798 bps to 20.15% vs 28.13%.

Net profit down 66.87% at Rs 10.4 crore vs Rs 31.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 21.05 crore).

RHI Magnesia India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 43.12% at Rs 922.9 crore vs Rs 644.8 crore.

Ebitda up 26.69% at Rs 116.75 crore vs Rs 92.15 crore.

Margin narrows 164 bps to 12.65% vs 14.29%.

Net profit down 32.89% at Rs 39.38 crore vs Rs 58.68 crore.

NBCC (India) Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 12.96% at Rs 2,412.6 crore vs Rs 2,135.8 crore.

Ebitda up 23.22% at Rs 117.32 crore vs Rs 95.21 crore.

Margin expands 40 bps to 4.86% vs 4.45%.

Net profit up 58.9% at Rs 113.6 crore vs Rs 71.49 crore.

HLE Glascoat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 11.71% at Rs 239.3 crore vs Rs 214.2 crore.

Ebitda down 4.3% at Rs 24.67 crore vs Rs 25.78 crore.

Margin narrows 172 bps to 10.3% vs 12.03%.

Net profit down 51.34% at Rs 5.97 crore vs Rs 12.27 crore.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 21.36% at Rs 4,903.52 crore vs

Rs 6,235.14 crore. Ebitda down 80.82% at

Rs 84.09 crore vs Rs 438.31 crore.

Margin narrows 531 bps to 1.71% vs 7.02%.

Net profit down 95.42% at Rs 11.22 crore vs Rs 245.2 crore.

Oil India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 3.16% at Rs 9,614.28 crore vs Rs 9,299.03 crore.

Ebitda down 17.57% at Rs 3,443.23 crore vs Rs 4,176.8 crore.

Margin narrows 910 bps to 35.81% vs 44.91%.

Net profit up 3.12% at Rs 2,607.7 crore vs Rs 2,528.6 crore.