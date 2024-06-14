June 14, 2024 06:35

The market regulator’s expansive definition of promoters for companies going public may put them in a bind over how to reward founders. Since promoters are ineligible to be granted employee stock option plans (ESOPs), the new-age firms may turn to alternatives such as phantom stock units, warrants and sweat equity to compensate founders.

The market regulator has been insisting that founders of IPO-bound companies holding 10 per cent or more classify themselves as promoters. Even founders collectively holding 10 per cent are to be considered promoters if they are key managerial personnel (KMP) or a director in the company.