- June 14, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BID: Sensex, Nifty to see flat opening with downward bias
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open flattish to negative on Friday. After a couple of days of gains, analysts expect profit booking. Besides, weak global sentiment will also keep the market under control. Gift Nifty at 23,390 signals a downward bias for Nifty. The next big trigger would be the Budget presentation, likely in the third week of July.
- June 14, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: 14 June 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Ambuja Cements, Suven Pharma, Havells India, Wipro, Asian Energy, , Puravankara, Signature Global, Suzlon, Butterfly Gandhimathi, Advait Infratech, Electrosteel Castings, Cupid, Zaggle, Nitco
- June 14, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Key Market Data -- 13/06/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 76810.90 (+204.33)
Nifty 50: 23398.90 (+75.95)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 54652.25 (+426.15)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 17908.10 (+119.80)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.20 / 3.78
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.25 / 4.06
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 40.92 / 4.90
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 28.57 / 4.28
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (3033.00 crs) / (13863.45 Crs)
DII Activity: (553.88 crs) / 11216.33 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 13.48
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $82.63
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2319.01 = INR 71600
Silver: INR 89118
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.55
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.87
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.04% (Old)
7.10% GOI 2034: 6.99% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.27%
- June 14, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 14.06.2024
TENT JAPAN BOJ Policy Rate (Expected: 0.10% versus Previous: 0.10%)
TENT JAPAN BOJ Press Conference
12:00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 2.50% versus Previous: 1.26%)
19:30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 72.1 versus Previous: 69.1)
19:30 U.S. Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations (Expected: - versus Previous: 3.3%)
17.06.2024: India Market Holiday. China Industrial Production and Retail Sales @ 07.30 am
- June 14, 2024 06:36
Stock Market updates: Vodafone Idea clears dues worth ₹2,458 crore to network vendors Nokia and Ericsson through preferential allotment of equity
To clear dues with network vendors, Nokia and Ericsson, Vodafone Idea announced on Thursday that it is going to allot them shares on a preferential basis. Vodafone Idea informed the exchanges on June 13 that its board has approved the issuance of about 166 crore shares at ₹14.80 per share to raise funds up to ₹2,458 crore on a preferential basis.
- June 14, 2024 06:35
Stock Market Live Today: New-age cos may turn to phantom stocks, warrants to reward founders
The market regulator’s expansive definition of promoters for companies going public may put them in a bind over how to reward founders. Since promoters are ineligible to be granted employee stock option plans (ESOPs), the new-age firms may turn to alternatives such as phantom stock units, warrants and sweat equity to compensate founders.
The market regulator has been insisting that founders of IPO-bound companies holding 10 per cent or more classify themselves as promoters. Even founders collectively holding 10 per cent are to be considered promoters if they are key managerial personnel (KMP) or a director in the company.
- June 14, 2024 06:33
Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 14, 2024
Video: Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is DCM Shriram. This stock has risen breaking above a key resistance on Thursday. This bullish breakout has opened the doors for the share price to rise more in the coming days.
- June 14, 2024 06:27
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: DCM Shriram (₹1,057.30): BUY
DCM Shriramshare price has made a bullish breakout on Thursday. The stock had surged about 7 per cent on Thursday. This rise has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹1,035. The region around ₹1,030 will now act as a very good support.
- June 14, 2024 06:24
Trading Guide for June 14, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
