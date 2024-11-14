November 14, 2024 09:55

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Wednesday’s session near the flatline as the postelection rally lost some steam. Stocks wavered as speculation the market has run too far after the US election offset bets the Federal Reserve will keep cutting rates. Trump won the Republican Trifecta as GOP Retains House Majority.

The U.S. deficit spiked to start the new fiscal year, casting a shadow over the budget outlook as Washington braces for a second Trump presidency. The Treasury Department said that the federal budget deficit in October was about $257 billion, up 287% or $191 billion from a year earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had estimated the deficit would come in at $72.7 billion for October, the first month of fiscal 2025. The deficit was the highest for the first month of a fiscal year since the pandemic, in 2020.

US CPI came in line with expectations, accelerating slightly to an annual inflation rate of 2.6%. Core CPI, which straps out volatile food and energy prices, gained 3.3% last month, also matching expectations.

Traders upped odds for a quarter percentage point reduction to about 82%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch gauge. A day earlier, the market-implied probability was at just 59%.

The U.S. dollar revisited a one-year high (106.55) against major peers on Thursday, as a fourth straight winning session from momentum sparked by Donald Trump’s election victory eclipsed a rise in bets for Federal Reserve easing. Cryptocurrency bitcoin also shot to a fresh record high of $93,480 overnight, and was rising back towards that level early in Asia’s day.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly down on Thursday after the U.S. October consumer price index reading fueled expectations for the Fed to cut rates again in December.

Nifty fell for the 5th consecutive session on Nov 13 and entered correction territory, having fallen 10% from the recent high. Nifty formed another long bear candle on Nov 13 and did not provide sufficient bounce after testing its 200 DEMA. Nifty could now head towards 23340 in the near term while 23960 could offer resistance in the next upmove.