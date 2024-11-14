Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 14 November, 2024
- November 14, 2024 12:28
Stock in focus: Agro Tech Foods rebrands as Sundrop Brands; shares down 1.54%
Agro Tech Foods board has approved to change the name of the Company to “Sundrop Brands Limited” .
Shares trade at ₹1,020.05 on the NSE, down by 1.54%.
- November 14, 2024 12:28
Gold Technicals: Gold prices plummet post-Trump poll victory: Bear trend confirmed below $2,600, targeting $2,534
Sandip Raichura, CEO - Retail Broking and Distribution, Director - PL Broking and Distribution.
“The first week of November saw gold move lower after hitting a new all-time-high on the first day of the month as President Trump trumped the polls! Asians remained net buyers amidst this chaos though North America saw major selloffs in Gold ETFs. The deal to go to a tariff war is virtually sealed and therefore the USD also gained substantially – all negative factors for gold. As a consequence, gold smashed through the 2602 USD barrier which was a pivot as we mentioned in our previous piece. At the time of writing this piece, the US dollar has reached 106 while cryptos are hitting all-time highs – equity markets are doing well. This is all causing gold to pick up momentum on the downsides – in fact the break below 2600 saw massive volumes confirming the trend reversal. A daily close below the prior trend low of 2,590 has confirmed a near term bear trend and the next support comes in around 2534 levels followed by 2470 levels. As sellers remain dominant currently and no near term positive triggers likely the next lower target zone is looking more likely before this correction is over.”
- November 14, 2024 12:26
Stock market live today: Inox Green Energy shares jump 2.78% following approval for power evacuation business demerger
Inox Green Energy shares rose 2.78% on the NSE to ₹152.75 following board’s approval for the demerger of the company’s power evacuation business. Resco Global Wind Services will undertake the power evacuation business.
- November 14, 2024 12:13
Stock market live today: Onyx Biotec soars, Zinka Logistics struggles in day 2 IPO subscriptions
Two contrasting IPO performances marked the second day of subscription on November 14, 2024, with Onyx Biotec Limited witnessing robust demand while Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited showed tepid response.
Onyx Biotec’s SME IPO recorded a 5.19 times overall subscription by 11:42 AM, with investors bidding for 1.79 million shares against 344,400 shares on offer. The retail portion led the surge, attracting 4,830 applications at cut-off price for 966,000 shares and 2,448 price-specific bids for 489,600 shares. Non-institutional investors placed 370 applications for 342,200 shares, predominantly from individual bidders.
- November 14, 2024 12:11
IPO Watch: Niva Bupa shares declined 3.47%
- November 14, 2024 12:07
Stock in focus: K.P. Energy stock declined 2.09% on the NSE to ₹529 after listing at ₹544.95
- November 14, 2024 12:05
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
Eicher Motors (7.85%), Hero Motocorp (2.24%), Hindalco (1.02%), Coal India (1.02%), Reliance (0.99%)
Top losers:
BPCL (-2.42%), HUL (-2.02%), ITC (-2%), Adani Ports (-1.84%), Tata Consumer (-1.61%)
- November 14, 2024 12:05
Sensex today: Advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on November 14, 2024, were 2,041 against 1,715 stocks that declined, and 133 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,889. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 117, and those that hit a 52-week low was 122. A total of 205 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 324 in the lower circuit.
- November 14, 2024 12:05
Stock market live today: MNCL Research: Ritco Logistics Ltd. (Ritco): Solid quarter, strong prospects
CMP: Rs370; TP: Rs760; Upside: 106%; Rating: BUY
~ We retain our TP of Rs760 (unchanged) with a BUY rating on Ritco Logistics (Ritco). In Q2FY25, Ritco delivered robust revenue growth of 18.9% yoy, navigating a challenging economic landscape while sustaining healthy margins of 7.7%.
~ All indicators suggest that Ritco is poised for accelerated growth, outpacing industry trends due to new customers in the FTL business, significant contributions from TrucksUp and ramp-up of multimodal logistics.
~ TrucksUp has gained significant traction, with ~2 lakh downloads (up from 1.7 lakh in Aug’24) and over 500 business associates now subscribed to its services.
~ TrucksUp is set to be a game changer for Ritco and industry as it gains scale over FY26-27E and we expect it to contribute significantly to the consolidated PAT in FY27E.
~ Excluding any impact from value added services which is under evaluation stage from monetization point of view, we expect a margin and ROE/ ROCE expansion and very robust growth coming together for Ritco, buttressing a possible re-rating.
- November 14, 2024 12:04
Stock recommendations: MNCL Research: Venus Pipes & Tubes 2QFY25 first cut: Miss on revenue; margins shrink; exports shine
CMP: Rs1870; TP: Rs2540; Rating: Accumulate (under revision)
Revenue: Rs2.3bn; +20% yoy; -5% qoq. Revenue was a miss to our estimates. Total volumes grew by ~30% yoy but blended realisation declined 10% yoy due to correction in steel prices. Exports were 1/3rd of total revenues. Some orders were delayed due to heavy monsoon.
Gross margins: 34% vs 28.4% yoy and 33% qoq.
EBITDA: Rs410mn; +18% yoy; -15% qoq
EBITDA margins: 17.9% vs 18.1% yoy and 20% qoq. The qoq decline was largely due to high other expenses driven by increase in ocean freight (export proportion increased) and also increase in stores and spares cost.
PAT: Rs237mn; +17%yoy; -14% qoq
Our view: 2QFY25 was a miss to our estimate both on revenue and margins due to monsoon related disruption and pricing correction along with rise in other expenses. Export witnessed very strong growth. Going ahead, volumes are expected to recover due to strong order book (Rs3.4bn) but margins may remain at the same level due to permanent increase in other expenses. Growth triggers for the company include capacity expansion in fittings and high-grade titanium pipes, ramp up of exports and approvals into new end user industries. We will revise our estimates shortly.
- November 14, 2024 12:03
Stock recommendations: MNCL Research: Vesuvius India Ltd. (VIL): Vizag Analyst Meet Update
CMP: Rs5440; TP: Rs5900; Upside: 8%; Rating: ACCUMULATE
~ We raise TP to Rs5900 (previously Rs5000) and move to Accumulate rating on Vesuvius India Ltd (VIL).
~ Rise in TP is due to increase in target multiple, valuation rollover partially offset by slight reduction in earnings estimates.
~ The main message from VIL’s Vizag analyst meet was that a focused approach on growth and investment will continue where it will not enter commoditized products and will increase its large market share in flow control by expanding selectively into products having technical expertise and value add for its customers. This will be further complemented by its increasing revenue from total refractory management services contracts.
~ With another Rs5bn of capex over 3-5years, strong growth, net cash balance and a best in industry return ratios, we expect VIL to command premium multiple.
~ We remain positive on the long-term prospects and believe VIL can be a consistent story but are constrained by expensive valuations.
- November 14, 2024 12:02
Stock market live today: SpiceJet achieves financial milestone with settlement
SPICEJET LTD - SETTLEMENT MARKS MAJOR FINANCIAL MILESTONE FOR SPICEJET
SPICEJET LTD - GETS OWNERSHIP OF 13 Q400 AIRCRAFT, REDUCING OPERATIONAL COSTS, RENTAL EXPENSES
SPICEJET LTD - PAYS $22.5 MLN TO RESOLVE $90.8 MLN EDC DISPUTE, SAVES $68.3 MLN
INDIA TRADE MINISTER TO CNBC TV18: HAVE ALWAYS BEEN ANTI-HYBRID VEHICHLES, BUT NOW SEE PLUG-IN HYBRID MODELS HELP ADDRESS RANGE ANXIETY, REDUCE FUEL CONSUMPTION - Reuters
- November 14, 2024 11:59
Stock in focus: Apollo Tyres’ Europe biz surpasses estimates amid strong internal performance
STRONG INTERNALS FROM APOLLO TYRES
HEADLINE NUMBERS MISS, BUT KEY EUROPE BUSINESS BEATS ESTIMATES
EUROPE BUSINESS OUTPERFORMS
KEY POSITIVE TAILWINDS - CORRECTION IN RUBBER PRICES FROM RECENT TOP
AXIS CAP
Europe revenue was up 6% YoY to Rs 19.3 bn, largely in line with our estimate of Rs 19 bn. EBIT margin at 5.9% (up 170 bps QoQ and 60 bps QoQ) was 40 bps above our estimate leading to 9% beat on EBIT.
Do note that Q1 is seasonally weakest quarter
- November 14, 2024 11:57
Commodities market updates: Gold drops to ₹74,900 per 10 grams as rupee weakens against dollar
Gold prices contained their weak trend in the global markets and shed $15 an ounce to close at $2,559 an ounce.
Gold prices dipped ₹360 per 10 grams on Thursday to ₹74,900 against ₹75,260 logged on Wednesday, according to the Indian Billion and Jewellers Association of India data.
From the recent high of ₹79,557 on October 31, the yellow metal has shed ₹4,657 per 10 grams as the rupee dipped against the dollar.
- November 14, 2024 11:35
Sensex today: Sensex tanked 209.51 pts or 0.27% to 77,481.44 as at 11.20 am.
- November 14, 2024 11:33
Stock market live today: Expanded insurance in India offers $10 billion savings, growth opportunities: Report
Indian government could potentially save about $10 billion annually by expanding insurance penetration to encompass underserved population and events, a new McKinsey & Company report showed.
This new report, ‘Steering Indian Insurance from growth to value in the upcoming ‘techie,’’ analyses the Indian insurance industry’s performance and outlines key opportunities and challenges that could shape its near- and long-term performance.
McKinsey & Co’s analysis showed that comprehensive life insurance coverage could assist the government in alleviating the burden of providing ex-gratia benefits to families affected by the loss of life or livelihood due to accidents and unforeseen events.
- November 14, 2024 11:16
Stock market live news: SpiceJet settles $90.8 million dispute with EDC for $22.5 million
SpiceJet announced that it has fully settled a $90.8 million (INR 763 Crore) dispute with Export Development Canada (EDC) for a total of $22.5 million, now paid in full by the airline
Shares trade at ₹55.18 on the BSE, up 2.89%.
- November 14, 2024 11:15
Stock market live today: Swiggy Share Price & IPO Listing
Swiggy shares dropped 1.96% on the NSE to ₹447.05 as at 10.58 am. Catch the live action here.
- November 14, 2024 10:58
Bank Nifty Prediction today – Nov 14, 2024: Short on a rally
Bank Nifty opened today’s session at 50,053 versus yesterday’s close of 50,088. The banking index is now at 50,520, up nearly 0.9 per cent. Notably, 11 out of 12 stocks in the index are in the green, indicating good buying. Punjab National Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, up 1.6 per cent each are the top gainers. Federal Bank is the only loser, down 0.2 per cent.
- November 14, 2024 10:48
Share market live today: IGL partners with Amrut Distilleries to enter premium liquor market
The shares of India Glycols Limited (IGL) were trading at ₹1,142.00, up by ₹39.85 or 3.62 per cent, on the NSE today at 10.44 am.
India Glycols Limited (IGL) announced on November 13, its entry into India’s premium alcoholic beverages market through a brand licensing agreement with Bangalore-based Amrut Distilleries. Under the partnership, IGL will manufacture, distribute, and sell select Amrut brands in North India.
- November 14, 2024 10:46
Stock market live today: Wipro completes SAP S/4HANA implementation for Saudi Petrochemical firm
Wipro Limited announced on November 13, the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA for Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), marking a significant digital transformation for the Saudi Arabian petrochemical manufacturer.
The shares of Wipro Limited were trading at ₹572.65 up by ₹3.65 or 0.64 per cent on the NSE today at 10.02 am.
- November 14, 2024 10:35
Stock in focus: Eicher Motors stock rallies 7.68% following strong Q2 earnings
Eicher Motors stock rallied 7.68% to ₹4,941.30 on the NSE following Q2 performance. Its consolidated profit after tax increased 8% y-o-y to ₹1,100 crore in the September 2024 quarter on the back of robust sales across business segments.
- November 14, 2024 10:33
Currency market updates: Rupee falls 1 paisa to all-time low of 84.40 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee slipped 1 paisa to an all-time low of 84.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by unabated foreign fund outflows and strong dollar demand from investors.
Forex traders said the downward pressure on the USD/INR pair is largely driven by persistent inflation and significant foreign outflows.
- November 14, 2024 10:30
Technicals: Nifty Prediction today – Nov 14, 2024: Rally may not sustain, go short on a rise
Nifty 50, the benchmark index, opened today’s session almost flat at 23,542 versus yesterday’s close of 23,559. The index is now hovering around 23,610, up 0.2 per cent.
The advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 25/25. Eicher Motors, up 7.7 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Britannia Industries, down 1.4 per cent, is the top loser.
The mid and the small cap indices are in the green. Barring Nifty FMCG, down 0.5 per cent, all other sectoral indices have gained.
Nifty Media and Nifty Realty, up 2.1 and 1.5 per cent, are the top gainers.
- November 14, 2024 10:11
Stock market live updates: Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares list at 6% premium
- November 14, 2024 09:56
Market correction offers short-term bounce potential, but challenges remain, says VK Vijayakumar of Geojit
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“During a correction phase in the market, like the present one, there will always be counter moves, which will facilitate a bounce back. This can happen any time now. The huge liquidity at the disposal of the DIIs can trigger this bounce back. But such a bounce back is unlikely to sustain since the fundamental factors are unfavourable. The Trump factor has triggered many profound changes in markets already. The dollar index is strong and rising and is currently at 106.61. The US 10-year bond yield is at 4.48%. These two are strong headwinds for equity markets in emerging economies like India. The positive factor is the huge liquidity at the disposal of the DIIs and the sustained flows into these funds. Domestically, the worry is the disappointing Q2 results and the consensus earnings downgrade.
How long can these flows sustain? How early can we expect a rebound in earnings growth and strong GDP indications? These are relevant questions for which we will have to wait for answers. Meanwhile investors will have to stay with quality stocks in sectors with strong demand.”
- November 14, 2024 09:55
Stock market live today: Post-election market rally loses momentum as U.S. deficit hits $257 billion
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Wednesday’s session near the flatline as the postelection rally lost some steam. Stocks wavered as speculation the market has run too far after the US election offset bets the Federal Reserve will keep cutting rates. Trump won the Republican Trifecta as GOP Retains House Majority.
The U.S. deficit spiked to start the new fiscal year, casting a shadow over the budget outlook as Washington braces for a second Trump presidency. The Treasury Department said that the federal budget deficit in October was about $257 billion, up 287% or $191 billion from a year earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had estimated the deficit would come in at $72.7 billion for October, the first month of fiscal 2025. The deficit was the highest for the first month of a fiscal year since the pandemic, in 2020.
US CPI came in line with expectations, accelerating slightly to an annual inflation rate of 2.6%. Core CPI, which straps out volatile food and energy prices, gained 3.3% last month, also matching expectations.
Traders upped odds for a quarter percentage point reduction to about 82%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch gauge. A day earlier, the market-implied probability was at just 59%.
The U.S. dollar revisited a one-year high (106.55) against major peers on Thursday, as a fourth straight winning session from momentum sparked by Donald Trump’s election victory eclipsed a rise in bets for Federal Reserve easing. Cryptocurrency bitcoin also shot to a fresh record high of $93,480 overnight, and was rising back towards that level early in Asia’s day.
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly down on Thursday after the U.S. October consumer price index reading fueled expectations for the Fed to cut rates again in December.
Nifty fell for the 5th consecutive session on Nov 13 and entered correction territory, having fallen 10% from the recent high. Nifty formed another long bear candle on Nov 13 and did not provide sufficient bounce after testing its 200 DEMA. Nifty could now head towards 23340 in the near term while 23960 could offer resistance in the next upmove.
- November 14, 2024 09:54
Sensex now: Sensex gained 134.71 pts or 0.17% to 77,825.66 as at 9.46 am
- November 14, 2024 09:42
Stock market live today: GRSE shares climb 1.97% to ₹1,411.50 on strong Q2 profit and revenue growth
GRSE shares gained 1.97% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,411.50 following 21.09% year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹97.77 crore for the second quarter this fiscal and a 28% y-o-y surge in revenue.
- November 14, 2024 09:38
Stock market live today: Vodafone shares rise 1.90% to ₹7.50 after Q2 loss narrows to ₹7,175.9 crore
Vodafone shares trade at ₹7.50 on the NSE, up 1.90%. The stock hit 52-week low on the NSE yesterday at ₹7.32 after net loss narrowed by 17% to ₹7,175.9 crore in the second quarter of FY25, as against a loss of ₹8,737.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, loss widened by 11%.
- November 14, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: Swiggy shares traded at ₹461.45 on the NSE, up 1.20% after opening at ₹473.15 today.
- November 14, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories faces ₹27 lakh penalty in Mexico for regulatory deviations
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories informed the exchanges that the drug regulatory body of Mexico (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) has imposed a penalty of MXN 651, 420 (₹27 Lakh) on the Company for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of our APIs. Additionally, the fine was imposed due to an error in the date of the invoice and also name of the reference standard Vs import license.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹1,239.75.
- November 14, 2024 09:34
Nifty today: Top gainers, loses at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Eicher Motors (7.08%), HCL Tech (1.35%), Hindalco (1.02%), HDFC Bank (0.76%), Axis Bank (0.66%)
Top losers:
Ultratech Cement (-1.77%), Shriram Finance (-1.38%), M&M (-1.31%), HUL (-1.28%), Britannia (-1.01%)
- November 14, 2024 09:27
Stock market live updates: NSE adds 45 new stocks to F&O segment; Jio Financial, Zomato among notable entrants
NSE has introduced 45 stocks in the futures and options segment, with notable entrants being Zomato, DMart and Jio Financial. These scrips will be included in the F&O segment starting November 29.
Some of the other stocks include Adani Energy, Adani Green Energy, Angel One, Adani Total Gas, Bank of India, BSE Ltd, CDSL, Cyient, Delhivery, Hudco, Nykaa, LIC, KPIT Technologies, Oil India, YES Bank, Tata Elxsi, Tube Investments, Paytm, PB Fintech, JSW Energy, Jindal Stainless, among others.
- November 14, 2024 09:23
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
GS on Larsen: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3960/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Entero Health: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1680/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Sunteck: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 700/Sh (Positive)
Antique on Allied Blenders: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 405/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Sunteck: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 674/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Kalyan Jewel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 810/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5100/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 10/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on BHEL: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 205/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Apollo Tyre: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 605/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Apollo Tyre: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 555/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Alkem: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 6097/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Alkem: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 4640/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Alkem: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 4950/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Alkem: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 5540/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 5350/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5400/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5500/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Eicher Motors: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 4391/Sh (Negative)
MS on Eicher Motors: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 3655/Sh (Negative)
Citi on GSPL: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 360/Sh (Negative)
Citi on Gujarat Gas: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 490/Sh (Negative)
- November 14, 2024 09:22
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 18 Nov 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
CFF Fluid Control Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 588.75
Emami Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 648.65
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 157.8
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1198.9
- November 14, 2024 09:21
Stock market live today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares to list on NSE, BSE today
- November 14, 2024 08:02
Stock market live today: Bajaj Broking Research. on Swiggy stock listing
Swiggy’s listing on the Indian stock market has stirred up notable excitement, but early trading volatility reveals investor caution. While there’s optimism about Swiggy’s potential to capture further market share in India’s Android evolving food delivery and quick commerce segments, the road to profitability may be bumpy. Swiggy has shown impressive growth potential, yet persistent losses over recent fiscal years signal challenges ahead. Investors may need to brace for a dynamic journey as the company seeks to balance expansion with sustainable financial performance.
- November 14, 2024 08:01
Stock market updates: Economy watch: India’s Capex Story Gives a Mixed Picture - CareEdge
Central government and aggregate state government capex (20 major states) contracted by 15.4% and 10.5% (YoY) respectively in H1 FY25 impacted by the election-related restrictions in Q1.
In H1 FY25, Centre and states have achieved only 37% and 28% of the full-year budgeted capex target.
On the corporate capex front, the aggregate capex of 1,074 non-financial listed companies was seen at Rs 9.4 trillion in FY24, marginally lower than the previous year.
Top 5 sectors of private capex in FY24: oil & petrochemicals (21% share), power (12.8%), telecom (12.8%), automobile and ancillaries (7.4%) and iron and steel (7.1%).
Order books of a sample of capital goods companies increased by 10.3% in H1 FY25 compared to end FY24, reflective of healthy order book momentum.
Order books of a sample of infrastructure companies (particularly involved in road development) saw substantial new orders with a 20.5% growth in H1 FY25 compared to end of FY24.
Capex in power generation sector (listed & unlisted companies) is projected to grow at 13% CAGR between FY25 to FY28.
Deleveraged corporate balance sheets and optimistic order book scenario (of capital goods & infra sector) bode well for the pick-up in capex going forward.
However, challenges persistent in the form of weak domestic demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and external challenges
- November 14, 2024 08:00
Stock market live today: H1FY25 fiscal review: Centre and States on track amid spending challenges
-- Emkay Global Research
H1FY25’s fiscal situation of both Centre and states has not been too concerning vs their budgeted path, with the Centre poised to possibly, even mildly, overachieve vs FY25BE. However, fiscal comfort in H1 has come more from curtailed federal spending with Centre/states only achieving 46%/41% of their revex and 37%/28% of their capex targets. This has impacted 1H GDP growth owing to lower fiscal impulse vs last year, implying much higher govt spending (~21% YoY) in 2H, if they intend to match FY25BE spending. General government capex and revex is likely to see ~43% and ~18% growth vs -12% and 7%, respectively, in 1H. However, populism-led spending in states, and limited levers to mobilize revenues will make a case for mild fiscal slippage, with capex being a casualty, where we see states achieving a mere 75-80% of their budgeted capex vs 90% FY24P. We expect C+S capex to fall to 4.9% vs 5.4% FY25BE and 5.1% FY24P, even as the Centre may largely achieve its budgeted capex (ex-capex loans). Despite the expected federal spending ramp-up in H2, FY25E GDP growth is maintained at 6.5% due to multiple headwinds.
- November 14, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Varun Beverages QIP launch
Indicative Offer Price - Rs 565 - 1.5% discount to CMP
Base Size - Rs 5500 cr
Greenshoe Option - Rs 2000 cr
Equity Dilution - 4.1%
Funding Reason: Varun Beverages acquires PepsiCo’s bottler in Tanzania and Ghana, expanding its footprint in Africa, and also acquires the remaining stake in Lunarmech Technologies.
- November 14, 2024 07:40
Share market updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 14, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Tata Power, India Glycols, Hero MotoCorp, BDL, Firstcry, Mamaearth, MTNL, HAL, Nazara Tech, Sobha, Glenmark Pharma, GVK Power, Medi Assist, Grasim, PNB Housing Fin, Samhi Hotels, Inox Green Energy, Varun Beverages, Piccadilly Agro,
- November 14, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: Key market data as of 13.11.24
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET BUY : +36966
INDEX FUT. : -1886
INDEX OPT. : +37331
STOCK FUT. : +2455
STOCK OPT. : -934
BSE SENSEX : -984 (77,691)🔽
NSE NIFTY : -324 (23,559)🔽
BSE MIDCAP. : -1160 (44,108)🔽
BSE SMLCAP. : -1651 (51,953)🔽
*B. CRUDE : $ 70.98 🔽
GOLD:$ 2,600=INR 76,510 (10gr)↔️
SILVER : RS. 89,000 (kg)🔽
*FOREX : RS. $ 84.38 🔼
*6.79% NEW ‘34: 6.8031%(99.8975)🔼
*7.10% GOI ‘34: 6.8374% (101.79)🔼
*7.23% GOI ‘39: 6.8823% (103.14)🔼
- November 14, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 18.11.2024
GODAVARIB, VALECHAENG, WAAREEENER
- November 14, 2024 07:13
Stock market updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 16.11.2024
DBEIL
- November 14, 2024 07:13
Stock market updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 15.11.2024
HDIL
- November 14, 2024 07:12
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 14.11.2024
AHLUCONT, BAJEL, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BDL, BBTC, BHARATFORG, BLUECLOUDS, CAPACITE, CROMPTON, DBREALTY, DELHIVERY, EASEMYTRIP, EIDPARRY, EKC, FIRSTCRY, FMGOETZE, GARFIBRES, GLENMARK, GRASIM, GREENPOWER, GRWRHITECH, GUFICBIO, HAL, HEROMOTOCO, HGS, HINDOILEXP, HMT, HONASA, HONDAPOWER, HUBTOWN, IGARASHI, IOLCP, IPCALAB, ITI, JAMNAAUTO, JINDALPOLY, JTEKTINDIA, JYOTICNC, KESAR, KIRLOSIND, LEMONTREE, LSIND, MANGLMCEM, MEDANTA, MEDIASSIST, MTNL, MUTHOOTFIN, NAVA, NSIL, OMAXE, PFOCUS, PRAKASH, PTCIL, RAJESHEXPO, RAMASTEEL, RATNAMANI, RELINFRA, RIR, SANGHVIMOV, SANSTAR, SARDAEN, SCHNEIDER, SDBL, SEIL, SHK, SINDHUTRAD, SOBHA, SURAJEST, SURYAROSNI, SWANENERGY, TASTYBITE, TECHNOE, TECHNVISN, TEGA, VADILALIND
BDL
* Revenue expected at Rs 704 crore versus Rs 615 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 134 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.44% versus 21.76%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 164 crore versus Rs 147 crore
BHARATFORG
* Revenue expected at Rs 4070 crore versus Rs 3774 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 736 crore versus Rs 621 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.08% versus 16.47%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 229 crore
GLENMARK
* Revenue expected at Rs 3426 crore versus Rs 3207 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 635 crore versus Rs 462 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.53% versus 14.41%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 348 crore versus Rs 124 crore
GRASIM
* Revenue expected at Rs 7493 crore versus Rs 6442 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 431 crore versus Rs 593 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 5.75% versus 9.21%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 888 crore versus Rs 794 crore
HAL
* Revenue expected at Rs 6300 crore versus Rs 5635 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1674 crore versus Rs 1847 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.57% versus 32.78%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1405 crore versus Rs 1236 crore
HEROMOTOCO
* Revenue expected at Rs 10232 crore versus Rs 9445 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1490 crore versus Rs 1328 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.56% versus 14.06%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1142 crore versus Rs 1053 crore
IPCALAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 2340 crore versus Rs 2034 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 321 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.51% versus 15.78%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 145 crore
LEMONTREE
* Revenue expected at Rs 276 crore versus Rs 227 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 44.93% versus 46.12%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 22 crore
MUTHOOTFIN
* NII expected at Rs 2440 crore versus Rs 3015 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1807 crore versus Rs 1328 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 73.63% versus 71.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1268 crore versus Rs 991 crore
SOBHA
* Revenue expected at Rs 929 crore versus Rs 741 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 75 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.94% versus 10.18%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 46 crore versus Rs 14 crore
- November 14, 2024 07:12
Nifty sectoral insights: Nifty sectoral indices with the worst fall from 52-week highs
* Nifty Media: -25%
* Nifty Oil & Gas: -20%
* Nifty Realty: -18%
* Nifty Psu Bank: -18%
* Nifty Auto: -18%
* Nifty Fmcg: -15%
* Nifty Metal: -14%
* Nifty Consumer Durables: -13%
* Nifty Private Bank: -9%
- November 14, 2024 07:11
Stocks insights: Top 47 Sector Leader Stocks Which are Down From ATH Price!
1- Energy : Reliance Industries (-21%)
2- Retail : Avenue Supermarts(-35)
3- Cement : UltraTech(-11%)
4- Restaurant : Jubilant Food(-32)
5- Footwear : Metro Brands(-19)
6- Textiles : K.P.R. Mill(-15%)
7- Paints : Asian Paints(-31%)
8- Alcohol : United Spirits(-13%)
9- Credit Card : SBI Cards(-17%)
10- Beverage : Tata Consumer(-24%)
11- Hospitals : Apollo Hospitals(-9%)
12- Housing Finance : Bajaj Housing (-31%)
13- Telecom : Bharti Airtel(-13%)
14- NBFC : Bajaj Finance(-20%)
15- Diagnostic : Dr. Lal PathLabs (-19%)
16- IT Services : TCS (-10%)
17- Bank : HDFC Bank (-5%)
18- FMCG : Hindustan Unilever Ltd (-19%)
19- Job search : Info Edge (-10%)
20- Hotels : Indian Hotels (-4%)
21- PSU : SBI (-11%)
22- Electric Vehicle : Tata Motors (-33%)
23- Gold Loan : Muthoot (-14%)
24- Infra : LT (-9%)
25- Luggage : V.I.P. Industries (-40%)
26- Paper : JK Paper (-36%)
27- Mutual Funds : HDFC AMC (-12%)
28- Industrial Chemical : Gujarat Fluorochem (-18%)
29- Plastic Products : Supreme (-30%)
30- Beauty : FSN E-Com (Nykaa) (-24%)
31- Wedding wear : Vedant Fashions (-12%)
32- Steel : JSW Steel (-12%)
33- Power Producer : NTPC (-14%)
33- Renewable : Adani Green (-28%)
35- Industrial Product : Siemens (-18%)
36- Auto Ancillary : Bosch (-15%)
37- Chemicals : SRF (-23%)
38- Internet biz : Zomato (-13%)
39- 4 Wheeler : Maruti Suzuki (-19%)
40- Pharma : Sun Pharma(-9%)
41- Luxury Goods : Titan (-18%)
42- Aerospace & Defense : HAL (-28%)
43- Motorcycle : Eicher Motors (-11%)
44- API & Life Sciences : Divi’s Labs (-8%)
45- Airlines : InterGlobe (-23%)
46- Agro Chemicals : UPL (18%)
47- Logistics : Delhivery (-32%)
- November 14, 2024 07:10
Stock market live today: Institutional Investors EQUITY Cash Trades Provisional. - 13/11/2024
Rs. CRS. :
FIIS : SELL -2,502 (15,178-17,680)
DIIS : BUY +6,145 (14,095-7,950)
- November 14, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Indian Equities Update
Nifty Spot: 23514, Down 369 points
Bank Nifty Spot: 49944, Down 1213 points
- November 14, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Q2 results update
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (I): Q2 EBITDA 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.4B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 9.41% VS 14.47% (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN LOWER THAN ESTIMATES)
UNICHEM LAB: Q2 EBITDA 580M RUPEES VS 87M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 12.55% VS 2.11% (YOY) (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICES)
DCW: Q2 SL NET LOSS 12M RUPEES VS PROFIT 27M (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN TRAILED YOY)
KAVERI SEED CO: Q2 CONS NET LOSS 7M RUPEES VS PROFIT 137M (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN TRAILED YOY)
- November 14, 2024 07:08
Stocks IN F&O ban for 14.11.2024
1. AARTIIND
2. ABFRL
3. GNFC
4. GRANULES
5. HINDCOPPER
- November 14, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 14.11.2024
Walt Disney Company (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Brookfield Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
JD. com, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
NetEase, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
NICE Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Talen Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Applied Materials, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 15.11.2024
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
- November 14, 2024 06:51
Technicals: Trading Guide for November 14, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 14, 2024 06:49
Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 14, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Marico. The trend has been bearish since early October. The stock has been declining this week and the chart indicates that the downtrend can extend further.Go short at ₹600. Place initial stop-loss at ₹610. Stop-loss revision is given at the end.Exit the trade at ₹575.
Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- November 14, 2024 06:47
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 15.11.2024
India Market @ Holiday
07.30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 5.5% versus Previous: 5.4%)
07.30 CHINA Retail Sales y/y (Expected: 3.8% versus Previous: 3.2%)
12.30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
19.00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.4%)
19.45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: -0.3%)
- November 14, 2024 06:47
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 14.11.2024
12.00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 2.20% versus Previous: 1.84%)
15.30 EURO Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -1.3% versus Previous: 1.8%)
15.30 EURO Flash GDP q/q (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.4%)
17.30 U.S. FOMC Member Kugler Speaks
19.00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 224k versus Previous: 221k)
19.30 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
01.30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
